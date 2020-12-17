 Skip to main content
Legal notices: December 17, 2020

Legal notices: December 17, 2020

<addr:SMITH, JOHNSON, ALLEN, CONNICK & HANSEN,3083821930,PLACZEK, ALLEN,CONNICK & HANSEN104 NORTH WHEELER STREET,GRAND ISLAND,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

AMANDA JANE, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that

AMANDA JANE, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska limited liability company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's designated office is

4412 P Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The name, street and mail-

ing address of the initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Amanda J. Wubbenhorst, 4412 P

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Amanda Jane, L.L.C.

Kevin P. Walsh, #260508

SMITH, JOHNSON, ALLEN, CON-

NICK & HANSEN

104 N. Wheeler

Grand Island, NE 68801

Telephone, (308)- 382-1939

kwalsh@gilawfirm.com

 

ZNEZ D10,D17,D24

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Dads

Labs, LLC a Nebraska Limited La-

bility Company, has been organ-

ised under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 53 Lakeside drive, Kear-

ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for

services for process of the Com-

pany is Gerard Ziemski, 53 Lake-

side drive, Kearney, NE 68845. Na-

ture of the company is hardware

and software company making fun

and educational products for kids

of all ages.

ZNEZ D10,D17,D24

KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

DISTRICT #7

CLAIMS TO BE PAID

IN DECEMBER 2020

PUBLICATION OF CHECKS

VENDOR DESCRIPTION

AMOUNT

 

24 Hour Tees / DripShip Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 250.00; Aaron

Dueker Professional Services

170.00 Adrienne M. Rall Miscella-

neous Expenditure 250.00; Adven-

ture to Success Child Development

Travel 50.00; All City Garage Door

LLC Supplies 87.00; All Makes

Supplies 2,596.82; All Makes Sup-

plies 1,298.40; All Makes Furniture

and Fixtures 4,335.94; All Makes

Building Acquitions and Improve-

ments 15,451.36; All Makes Build-

ing Acquitions and Improvements

752.93; All Makes Auto Supply Ti-

res and Parts 441.12; Almquist

Maltzahn Galawa Luth Profes-

sional Services 720.00; Alpha Re-

habilitation Pupil Services 142.58;

Amanda McConnell Supplies

71.65; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 14,471.08; American Red

CrossHealth & Safety Svcs Em-

ployee Training and Development

Services 218.00; Amy Otto Travel

10.24; Amy Otto Travel 19.46; Amy

Pollard Miscellaneous Expenditure

900.00; Angela F Runnells Profes-

sional Services 120.00; Angela

Haussler Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 40.00; AnselmoMerna High

School Miscellaneous Expenditure

155.09; Anteshia Switzer Travel

39.45; Anthony Cordova Profes-

sional Services 125.00; Anthony

Cordova Professional Services

125.00; Apple Inc Repairs & Main-

tenance Services 314.07; Apple Inc

Supplies 119.97; Apple Inc Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 299.00; Apple

Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure

299.00; Apple Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure 299.00; Apple Inc Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 299.00;

Apple Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 299.00;Apple Market Supplies

642.69; Arnold Motor Supply Sup-

plies 73.11; Ashfall Fossil Beds Pe-

riodicals 200.00; Aspen Luebbe

Professional Services 55.00; Aspen

Luebbe Professional Services

55.00; Associated Supply Com-

pany Inc. Repairs & Maintenance

Services 5,659.77; AUCA Chicago

Lockbox Uniforms 1,078.74; Aurora

Public Schools Dues and Fees

100.00; Awards Unlimited Miscella-

neous Expenditure 16.75; Axmann

Heating & Air Conditioning Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 8,988.00;

Axtell High School Dues and Fees

100.00; Axtell High School Sped

Tuition/Schools 1,620.50; Baer

Photography Professional Services

130.00; Bamford Inc Repairs &

Maintenance Services 152.00;Band

Shoppe Miscellaneous Expenditure

83.85; Barry Dekay Professional

Services 170.00; Black Hills Energy

Natural Gas 534.89; Black Hills En-

ergy Natural Gas 1.13; Blick Art

Materials Il Supplies 58.51; Blick

Art Materials Il Supplies 418.75;

Blick Art Materials Il Supplies

351.45; Blick Art Materials Il Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 84.56;Blick

Art Materials Il Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 115.66; BluePath Fi-

nance FC LLC Building Acquitions

and Improvements 41,738.66;

Brian Haas Dues and Fees 30.00;

Brianna Rae Mangers Professional

Services 90.00; Brodart Co Sup-

plies 197.68; Brookes Publishing

Supplies 749.95; Bryan Scherbarth

Miscellaneous Expenditure 137.80;

Bryce Abbey Professional Services

250.00; Bryce Abbey Professional

Services 250.00; BSN Sports

Sport Supply Grp Miscellaneous

Expenditure 1,260.00; BSN Sports

Sport Supply Grp Miscellaneous

Expenditure 1,536.98; BSN Sports

Sport Supply Grp Miscellaneous

Expenditure 1,192.76; Buffalo Out-

door Power LLC Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services 217.42; Builders

HowTo Warehouse Supplies

519.32; Builders HowTo Ware-

house Supplies 389.03; Builders

HowTo Warehouse Miscellaneous

Expenditure 3,688.66; Builders

HowTo Warehouse Miscellaneous

Expenditure 649.28; Cade Connell

Professional Services 55.00; Cade

Connell Professional Services

55.00; Cara Carranza Travel 24.84;

Carol Kenton Travel 7.65; Carol

Kenton Travel 16.45; Carquest

Auto Parts Stores Miscellaneous

Expenditure 42.56; Carquest Auto

Parts Stores Supplies 140.61;Ca-

rson Zwingman Professional Ser-

vices 125.00; Carter Siebke Sup-

plies 27.14; Cash from Nebras-

kaLand National Bank Supplies

29.24; CashWa Distributing Food

95,007.40; Cassie Johnson Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 184.15;

Cengage Learning Gale AudioVis-

ual Materials 9,275.51; Central Hy-

draulic Syst & Equip Tires and

Parts 2,300.44; Central Hydraulic

Syst & Equip Tires and Parts

7,244.25; Central Nebraska Bobcat

Tires and Parts 512.96; Charter

Communications Supplies 36.85;

Charter Communications Other

Communication 12,562.55; Charter

Communications Other Communi-

cation 23.67; Charter Communica-

tions Miscellaneous Expenditure

7.91; Chesterman Co. Supplies

647.20; Chesterman Co. Miscella-

neous Expenditure 48.00; Ches-

terman Co. Food 4,903.55; Chris-

topher Kabes Professional Services

150.00; City Of Kearney Miscella-

neous Expenditure 33.83;City Of

Kearney Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 45.83; City Of Kearney Fuel

Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 6,612.29;

City of Kearney School Resource

Office Professional Services

15,006.21; City of Kear-

neyWater,Sanitn,Sewer Dept Gar-

bage 12,654.31; Coach Master's

Inc Vehicle Repair 9,886.32; Cody

Dvorak Miscellaneous Expenditure

44.00; Colby Emal Professional

Services 55.00; Colby Emal Pro-

fessional Services 55.00; Comfy

Bowl Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 75.00; Comfy Bowl Inc Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 60.00; Com-

puter Hardware Inc Kearney

TechnologyRelated Hardware

77,385.00; Computer Information

Concepts Inc Professional Services

999.00; Concrete Contracting Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 500.00;Co-

nstruction Rental Kearney Rentals

of Equipment and Vehicles 44.00;

Constructive Playthings Supplies

114.99; Controltemp Inc Supplies

1,172.00; Copycat Printing Inc Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 3,196.70;

Copycat Printing Inc Supplies

140.67; Cornhusker Cleaning Sup-

ply. Supplies 311.28; Country

Meats Supplies 89.00; CTBook

Holdings LLC Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 351.25; Culligan Of Kear-

ney Miscellaneous Expenditure

31.00; Culligan Of Kearney Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 125.10; Cul-

ligan Of Kearney Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 71.00; Culligan Of Kear-

ney Supplies 430.57; Dale Bean

Professional Services 300.00; Da-

n's Sanitation Inc Garbage 122.74;

Dan's Sanitation Inc Garbage 0.26;

DAS State Accounting Central Fi-

nance Purchased Service Tele-

phone 232.49; Data Recognition

Corporation Supplies 206.02; Daw-

son Public Power District Electricity

692.58; Dean Riedel Professional

Services 170.00; Deb Baumgartner

Travel 34.50; Debra Cavenee Pro-

fessional Services 16.00; DECA

Reston Miscellaneous Expenditure

600.00; Demco Inc AudioVisual

Materials 334.19; Desiree John

Travel 4.26; Desiree John Travel

0.98; Desiree John Travel 31.85;

Deterdings Supplies 309.99;Devin

Watts Professional Services

125.00; Dmilaco Sports Fashions

Miscellaneous Expenditure 581.00;

Don Zolidis Miscellaneous Expend-

iture 100.00; Eakes Office Solutions

Rentals of Equipment and Vehicles

55.00; Eakes Office Solutions Sup-

plies 117.90; Eakes Office Solu-

tions Supplies 550.78; Eakes Office

Solutions Supplies 672.60; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies 105.60;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

672.60; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies 68.96; Eakes Office Solu-

tions Supplies 496.78; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies 374.79;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

418.04; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies 201.78; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies 123.28; Eakes Of-

fice Solutions Supplies 46.33; Echo

Group Inc. Supplies 4,705.15;

Ecolab Supplies 2,281.68; Ed

Broadfoot & Sons Sand & Gravel

Miscellaneous Expenditure 96.00;

Eileen's Colossal Cookies Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 14.25; Eileen's

Colossal Cookies Miscellaneous

Expenditure 17.75; Electronic Sys-

tems Inc Professional Services

815.00;Eli O'Dey Professional Ser-

vices 50.00; Elsmore Swim Shop

Miscellaneous Expenditure

1,233.60; Eric Armin Inc Miscella-

neous Expenditure 83.85; ESU 10

Sped Tuition/Agencies 17,452.87;

Farmers Union Coop Assn Vehicle

Gasoline 1,166.96; Fastenal Com-

pany Supplies 164.95; Flute Air

Shield LLC Supplies 120.00; Frog

Publications Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 217.80; Frontier Bag

Company Inc Supplies 438.97; Fun

Express LLC Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 527.97; General Parts

LLC Supplies 1,194.59;Good Sa-

maritan Hospital Supplies 30.00;

Graham Tire Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services 126.50;Graphic

Chemical and Ink Supplies 109.87;

Great Minds LLC Textbooks 45.16;

Gustave A Larson Company Sup-

plies 1,023.90; HangSafe Hooks

Supplies 66.75; Harmony Bridge

LLC Supplies 713.30; Heinemann

Miscellaneous Expenditure 603.90;

Hiland Dairy Foods Food

22,766.71; Hobart Sales & Service

E.F. Incorporated Repairs & Main-

tenance Services 729.38; Hobby

Lobby Stores Inc Supplies 189.21;

Holdrege High School Dues and

Fees 90.00; Holmes Plumbing &

Htg Supplies 2,137.34; Hometown

Leasing Rentals of Equipment and

Vehicles 16,756.83; HyVee Ac-

counts Receivable Supplies

455.16; Integrated Life Choices Pu-

pil Services 4,367.89; Intellicom

Other Equipment 13,633.50; J W

Pepper & Son Inc Supplies 539.73;

Jace Kratzenstein Professional

Services 250.00; Jack Lederman

Co Inc Supplies 269.52; Jack Le-

derman Co Inc Professional Ser-

vices 102.36; Jackie Arens Travel

26.69; Jacob Novicki Professional

Services 125.00; Jane E Teply Pro-

fessional Services 100.00; Janet

Brandt Travel 15.64; Janet Rose

Professional Services 120.00; Ja-

net Stephens Professional Services

90.00; Jeana Peterson Travel

93.73; Jeff Conner Miscellaneous

Expenditure 99.00; Jennifer

Rodriguez Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 92.00; Jesse Florang Travel

52.27; Johnstone Supply Supplies

1,840.09; Junior Achievement Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 300.00;

Karey S Willmes Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 35.50; Kari Vyhlidal Sup-

plies 600.00; Kate Murphy Travel

36.80; Katelyn Butler Travel 50.83;

Kathy Fisher Travel 21.85; Kearney

Ace Hardware Supplies 80.78;

Kearney Ag & Auto Repair Inc Vehi-

cle Repair 8,406.89; Kearney Area

Chamber Of Commerce Dues and

Fees 1,400.00; Kearney Area Solid

Landfill City Of Kear Professional

Services 390.75; Kearney Concrete

Co Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure

1,756.69; Kearney Concrete Co Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure 164.08;

Kearney Hub Advertising 932.62;

Kearney Lions Club Professional

Services 550.00; Kearney Pub

SchFoundation Professional Ser-

vices 19,577.66; Kearney Pub

SchFoundation Professional Ser-

vices 14,880.86; Kearney Quality

Sew & Vac Repairs & Maintenance

Services 34.99; Kearney Tire &

Auto Service Co Tires and Parts

534.40; Kearney Towing & Repair

Center Inc Vehicle Repair 72.50;

Kearney Winlectric Co Supplies

159.12; Kearney Winnelson Sup-

plies 2,507.83; Keith Everitt Profes-

sional Services 50.00; Kelli Ur-

banek Travel 56.35; Kelly Epley

Miscellaneous Expenditure

7,220.70; Kelly Pocock Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 10.53; Kelly Sup-

ply Co Supplies 170.34; Kelly Sup-

ply Co Supplies 27.07; Kelsey

Vavra Professional Services 90.00;

Kennedy Industries Fulfillment, LLC

Supplies 99.17; Kerri Garrison Pho-

tography Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 50.00; Kid Carpet.com Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 279.99; Kim

Dart Miscellaneous Expenditure

381.90; Kimberly Rahe Design Ad-

vertising 112.50; Kristie Arnold

Miscellaneous Expenditure 151.82;

Krystal Reynolds Miscellaneous

Expenditure 102.82; KSO CPAs +

Advisors Accounting/Auditing Ser-

vices 10,985.00; Kyle Heilbrun

Travel 43.82; Lacey Ahrens Profes-

sional Services 682.50; Lakeshore

Lrng Materials Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 371.88; Lakeshore Lrng

Materials Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 2,007.64; Laminator.com Inc

Supplies 106.46; Lawn Builders

Lawn Services 400.00; Lawson

Products Inc Supplies 165.96; Lin-

coln Lutheran High School Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 69.52; Lisa A

Martenson Travel 17.60; Lisa

Dusatko Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 100.00; Lisvey Rivera De

Rodriguez Travel 94.25; Literacy

Resources LLC Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 172.78; Literacy Re-

sources LLC Supplies 240.77; Lori

Keller Travel 15.24; Lori

McCollough Travel 24.73; Lou's

Sporting Goods Supplies 196.00;

Macey Rae Carpenter Professional

Services 90.00;Made in the Shade

Blinds & More Building Acquitions

and Improvements 4,200.00;

Mailgun Technologies Inc Technol-

ogy Software 325.00; Makayla Har-

mon Supplies 47.46; Margaret

Redman Professional Services

90.00; Mark A. Bowman Profes-

sional Services 150.00; Mark-

erboard People Supplies 33.35;

Martin Kracl Professional Services

125.00; Martin Kracl Professional

Services 125.00; Masters True

Value Miscellaneous Expenditure

89.00; Masters True Value Repairs

& Maintenance Services 1,803.70;

Matheson Linweld Supplies

1,671.61; Maverick Industries Inc

Professional Services 1,165.50;

McGraw Hill School Education

Holdings LL Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 519.69; McGraw Hill

School Education Holdings LL Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 1,052.18;

McKenna L. Hubbard Professional

Services 90.00; Mead Lumber Co

Miscellaneous Expenditure 720.84;

Mead Lumber Co Miscellaneous

Expenditure 309.42; Megan

Schmidt Supplies 32.98; Menards

Kearney Supplies 3,032.85; Merry-

man Performing Arts Center Rent-

als of Equipment and Vehicles

30,000.00; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Food

2,434.60; Michelle Bombeck Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 478.04; Mi-

chelle DeVries Travel 48.82;

MidNebraska Garage Doors Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure

1,200.00; MidPlains Equipment Ti-

res and Parts 143.00; Midway

Chrysler Dodge Jeep Tires and

Parts 93.90; Midwest Connect

Postage 1,439.60; Miller Signs Ti-

res and Parts 150.00;Mindi Heese

Travel 12.88; Monte Kratzenstein

Professional Services 125.00;

Monte Kratzenstein Professional

Services 125.00; Monte

Kratzenstein Professional Services

250.00; Moonlight Embroidery &

Screen Print Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 150.00; Moonlight Em-

broidery & Screen Print Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 1,514.00; Morgan

Bird Travel 3.27; Morgan Bird

Travel 16.33; Morgan Bird Travel

13.06; Morris Press & Office Sup-

plies Miscellaneous Expenditure

660.00; NAEA District 6 Agriculture

Education Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 205.00; NAfME TriM Music

Honor Society Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 100.00; NASBNE Associ-

ation of School Boards Dues and

Fees 272.00; Nathan Lightle Sup-

plies 55.03; NCSANebraska Coun-

cil of School Admin Professional

Services 330.00; NDE Early Child-

hood Training Center Travel 80.00;

Nebraska Central Equipment Co Ti-

res and Parts 45.68; Nebraska FFA

Association Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 1,530.00; Nebraska Pub-

lic Power District Electricity

55,197.06; Nebraska Public Power

District Miscellaneous Expenditure

39.40; Nebraska Public Power Dis-

trict Miscellaneous Expenditure

103.42; Nebraska Thespians Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 1,030.00;

New Life Assembly Miscellaneous

Expenditure 140.00; New Life As-

sembly Professional Services

486.00; Nicholas Sadd Professional

Services 125.00; Nicholas Sadd

Professional Services 200.00; Ni-

cole Peterson Travel 28.64; Nicole

Stoye Supplies 5.16; Nikki Garey

Travel 226.04; Norfolk Lodge &

Suites, LLC Travel 1,037.02;

NorMed Inc Supplies 163.23;

Northwestern Energy Natural Gas

5,706.28; Novus Windshield Repair

Vehicle Repair 40.00; NRG Media

Advertising 401.00; NSAA Miscella-

neous Expenditure 263.90; NSAA

Miscellaneous Expenditure 291.90;

NSAA Miscellaneous Expenditure

415.79; Office Depot Inc Supplies

50.15; Ogallala High School Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 76.08;

O'Keefe Elevator Co Repairs &

Maintenance Services 816.40;

Omaha Music Therapy LLC Pupil

Services 784.80; One Source Pro-

fessional Services 1,485.00;

PANOGOLD Baking Co. Food

4,925.42; Parker Witthuhn Profes-

sional Services 300.00; PC Parts

Plus, LLC Repairs & Maintenance

Services 875.66; PC Parts Plus,

LLC Repairs & Maintenance Ser-

vices 276.90; Peak Interests LLC

Food 2,904.00; Pear Deck Inc Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 1,400.00;

PEP CO, Inc. Professional Services

2,120.00; Perry Guthery Haasa &

Gessford PC LLO Contracted Legal

Services 744.00; Phelps County

Clerk Election Expense 125.12; Pi-

oneer Valley Books Miscellaneous

Expenditure 117.47; Platinum

Awards & Gifts Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 57.55; Platinum Awards

& Gifts Miscellaneous Expenditure

242.30; Platte Valley Communica-

tions Repairs & Maintenance Ser-

vices 797.79; Platte Valley Commu-

nications Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 1,064.75; Platte Valley Labora-

tories Professional Services 50.00;

Pleasanton High School Miscella-

neous Expenditure 88.79; Pow-

erSchool Professional Services

2,100.00; Project Wisdom, Inc.

Miscellaneous Expenditure 499.00;

Quill Corporation Supplies 336.79;

Quill Corporation Supplies 394.42;

Quill Corporation Supplies 172.38;

Quill Corporation Supplies 113.80;

Quill Corporation Supplies 155.58;

Quill Corporation Supplies 65.81;

Quill Corporation Supplies 172.75;

Randy Rood Professional Services

170.00; Reading with TLC Supplies

3,275.67; Rena Arredondo Profes-

sional Services 90.00; RevTrak

Supplies 19.95; Rhonda Moseley

Travel 29.38; Robert C West, Jr

Professional Services 125.00;

Rockler Miscellaneous Expenditure

629.82; Roger Aspen Professional

Services 200.00; Ron Smith Pro-

fessional Services 125.00; Ron

Smith Professional Services

375.00; Ron Smith Professional

Services 325.00; Runza Southeast

Supplies 560.00; Russell's Appli-

ances Miscellaneous Expenditure

1,399.00; Ryan Hogue Transporta-

tion Charges 1,147.70; Samantha

Louthan Professional Services

60.00; Sara Langan Travel 27.60;

Sara Langan Travel 41.46; Sarah

Plonkey Travel 7.36; Savanna

Renee Snyder Professional Ser-

vices 90.00; Sayler Screenprinting

Miscellaneous Expenditure 265.00;

Sayler Screenprinting Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 170.00; Scholastic

Supplies 66.44; Scholastic Inc.

Miscellaneous Expenditure 29.98;

Scholastic Inc. Textbooks Con-

sumables 98.08; School Mate

Morris Press Supplies 682.00;

School Nurse Supply Inc Supplies

159.88; School Specialty Inc Sup-

plies 109.54; SchoolTech, Inc. Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 97.44;

Screenflex Portable Partitions Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 1,200.00;

Secured Mobility LLC Supplies

910.00; Shawna Cochrane Profes-

sional Services 60.00; Shayla E

Gundersen Professional Services

90.00; Shelbi Miller Professional

Services 90.00; Shelby Ann

McKeown Professional Services

320.00; Shelby Riedel Mileage Paid

to Parents 254.61; Shelton Dehaan

Company Supplies 210.00; Sherwi-

nWilliams Supplies 40.69;

Shoutpoint Inc Technology Soft-

ware 7,245.00; Shredding Solu-

tions Miscellaneous Expenditure

45.00; Shredding Solutions Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 90.00;Shred-

ding Solutions Professional Ser-

vices 721.96; Sidney High School

Miscellaneous Expenditure 64.73;

SitSpots Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 81.44; Smiling Faces Acad-

emy, Inc. Professional Services

2,768.08; SolarWinds Technology

Software 1,495.00; Sonya

Arredondo Professional Services

90.00; Southeastern Performance

Apparel Miscellaneous Expenditure

1,388.86; Southeastern Perfor-

mance Apparel Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 1,592. $ 16

SpartanNash Family Fresh Sup-

plies 31.04 $

SportsEngine c/oTrackwrestling

Supplies 100.00; Starfall Education

Foundation Miscellaneous Expend-

iture 157.74; Stefanie Green Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 16.94;

Stephanie Jacobsen Travel 28.29;

Steve Barth Professional Services

100.00; Steven D Burnett Profes-

sional Services 250.00; Summer

Lukasiewicz Professional Services

170.00; SupplyWorks Supplies

38.94; SupplyWorks Supplies

10,202.20; SupplyWorks Supplies

8,271.91; Sylvia Stephens Profes-

sional Services 60.00; Syracuse

High School Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 48.87; Taylor Miigerl Pro-

fessional Services 90.00; Teacher

Synergy Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 198.46; Teacher Synergy

Inc Supplies 159.61; Teaching

Strategies LLC Supplies 7,059.55;

Tessa Marie Lefever Professional

Services 90.00; The Dent Popper

Inc. Tires and Parts 475.00; The Fil-

ter Shop Inc Supplies 1,125.39;The

Library Store Inc Supplies 42.93;

The Lockmobile Supplies 192.15;

The Waldinger Corporation Sup-

plies 710.50; Tiffany Weiss Sup-

plies 121.00; Time for Kids Text-

books Consumables 965.25;

Tomas Margritz Professional Ser-

vices 125.00; Trace Gumb Profes-

sional Services 125.00; Tractor

Supply Co. Supplies 314.98; Tracy

McCoy Travel 7.94; Trane Profes-

sional Services 2,242.00; Trevor

Spath Professional Services

200.00; Trey Boyer Professional

Services 300.00; TriCounty Glass

Inc Professional Services 42.50;

Trisha Abels Travel 20.93; Tyan

Boyer Professional Services

300.00; ULINE Furniture and Fix-

tures 703.93; Unite Private Net-

works LLC Purchased Service Tel-

ephone 4,186.12; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

59.88; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies 138.50; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

339.15; US Bank Cardmember

Service Dues and Fees 194.78;

US Bank Cardmember Service

Dues and Fees 500.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

525.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies 154.64; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees 198.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees 35.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel 268.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

268.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel 268.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Professional

Services 272.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees 69.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Transportation Charges

43.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel 1,690.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 212.39; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

320.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

77.19; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

846.09; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

1,258.04; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

155.04; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

141.53; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

210.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Dues and Fees 70.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 150.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 1,050.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 1,350.89; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 90.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 24.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 24.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 36.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Sup-

plies 208.23; US Bank

Cardmember Service Professional

Services 46.38; US Bank

Cardmember Service Professional

Services 46.38; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees 40.00; US Foods Inc Food

9,946.97; US Games Sport Supply

Group Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 499.86; USI Education & Gov-

ernment Sales Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 485.01; Vector Commis-

sioning Services, Inc Professional

Services 3,000.00; Verdis Group

LLC Professional Services

1,750.00; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone 109.14;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone 53.10; Verizon Wire-

less Purchased Service Telephone

73.58; Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone 18.68; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone 37.36; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone 82.94;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone 18.68; Verizon Wire-

less Purchased Service Telephone

18.68; Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone 18.68; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone 18.68; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone 18.68;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone 46.35; Verizon Wire-

less Purchased Service Telephone

18.68; Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone 218.86; Vernon

Library Supplies, Inc. Supplies

66.72; Vista Higher Learning Text-

books 185,153.77;W.T. Cox Sub-

scriptions Periodicals 2,326.34;

Walmart Community BRC Supplies

2,658.25; Walsworth Publishing

Company Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 14,932.93; WarrenT Drain

Cleaners & Plum Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services 127.00; West Mu-

sic Company Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 1,772.28; West Music

Company Supplies 73.75; Wood-

worker's Supply Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure 149.45; WordMasters

Challenge Supplies

50.00;WPCIWestern Path Consult

Inc Drug Testing 150.00; Yandas

Music Miscellaneous Expenditure

136.90;Yandas Music Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 1,680.57; Yandas

Music Miscellaneous Expenditure

412.00; ZanerBloser Inc Textbooks

Consumables 130.69;

SPECIAL BUILDING FUND

CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR

DECEMBER 2020

VENDOR DESCRIPTION

AMOUNT

BD Construction Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

237,961.57; BOKF, National Asso-

ciation Redemption of Principal

5,201,205.44; Specialized Air & Hy-

dronic Balancing Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

6,000.00; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

17,602.45; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

3,624.02.

ZNEZ D17,1t

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, December 22, 2020 via Zoom

meeting. Said meetings will be

open to the public and the details

to connect to the meetings are

available on the County website,

www.buffalocounty.ne.gov. The

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners meeting will begin at 9:00

A.M. and the Buffalo County Board

of Equalization meeting will begin

at 9:30 A.M. A list of the organiza-

tions seeking tax exemptions, de-

scriptions of the property and offi-

cial recommendations are available

by contacting the County Assessor

and/or County Treasurer via tele-

phone.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

SEAL

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ D17,1t

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Elite

Health and Wellness, LLC (the

“Company”) has been organized as

a professional limited liability com-

pany under the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act. The

Designated Office of the Company

is 8 W 56th Street, Suite A-1, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847. The Regis-

tered Agent of the Company is Erin

Stickney, 110 Clearview Drive,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

Company was formed on Novem-

ber 17, 2020.

ZNEZ D10,D17,D24

<addr:MALCOM, NELSEN & WINDRUM, LLC,3087842048,809 MERIDIANP.O. BOX 174,COZAD,NE>

AMENDED CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Name of Limited Liability Com-

pany Graves Consulting, L.L.C.

Date Certificate of Organization

was filed October 27, 2020

Professional Service being ren-

dered by the Limited Liability Com-

pany Accounting Services

Lyndsey Graves

Authorized Representative

ZNEZ D10,D17,D24

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATON

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation

Act, The Hirschfeld Family Founda-

tion, a Nebraska Nonprofit Corpo-

ration, hereby gives its notice of the

following Amendment to Articles of

Incorporation as of December 10,

2020.

Article I. The name of the Corpo-

ration shall be:

Hirschfeld Family Foundation

Daniel J. Hirschfeld, President

ZNEZ D17,D21,D24

LEGAL NOTICE

 

Notice is herebygiven that an ac-

tion entitled Statewide Collections,

LLC, a Nebraska limited liability

company, v. Janelle L. Hendrickson

and TerryL. Hendrickson, has been

filed in the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, as Case No.

CI20-1507. Pursuant to Plaintiff’s

Petition as filed on August 5, 2020,

in said action, Plaintiff is seeking a

judgment against the defendant(s)

on its cause of action in the sum of

$233.60 together with interest at

6% per anum from and after July

16, 2019, and the cost of this ac-

tion including a reasonable attorney

fee. In order to defend the lawsuit,

an appropriate written response to

Plaintiff’s Petition must be filed

with the Court on or before January

25, 2021.

Dated: December 8, 2020.

STATEWIDE COLLECTION, LLC,

A Nebraska Limitied Liability

Company

By: Lindsay E. Pedersen, NSBA

#24712

Lindsay E. Pedersen, Attorney at

Law, PC, LLO

112 North Dewey Street, Suite B

North Platte, NE 69101

Email: office@northplattelegal.com

Telephone: 308-696-3250

Fax: 308-696-3252

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

ZNEZ D10,D17,D24

LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME

CHANGE OF MINOR CHILD

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

MEGAN AMELIA SMILEY

Case Number CI 20-661

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

19th day of November, 2020, a pe-

tition was filled in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is to

change a minor child's name from

Megan Amelia Smiley to Matthew

August Smiley.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before he honorable Ryan

Carson, in Courtroom No. 1, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE, on the

21st day of January, 2021, at 3:00

p.m., or as soon thereafter as will

be convenient for the Court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the minor

child's name will be changed from

that of Megan Amelia Smiley to

Matthew August Smiley.

Bruce and Jill Smiley

ZNEZ D10,D17

 

<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder immediately inside

the main West Lobby Door in the

lobby of the Buffalo County Court-

house, in Kearney Nebraska, on

January 12, 2020, at 12:00 o'clock

Noon, Central Time: Unit A, Park-

lane Professional Condominiums,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, as laid

out on Lot 3, Block 1, Skyview Ad-

dition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, EXCEPTING HOWEVER,

the South 245.0 feet thereof ac-

cording to the Declaration recorded

on January 24, 2007, as Inst. No.

2007-565 pursuant to the power of

sale granted in the Deed of Trust

executed by Cooper Benjamin,

LLC, Trustee of 5308 PLP Trust, as

Trustor, and filed for record on May

25, 2016, and recorded as Inst.

2016-02977, Records of Buffalo

County Register of Deeds, affecting

the above described real estate.

Bidders other than the Beneficiary

of the Trust Deed will need to bring

a cashier's check for $20,000.00

payable to Michael R. Snyder,

Trustee, in order to be eligible to

bid at the sale, and for the earnest

deposit to be paid by the highest

bidder at the time of the sale. Ear-

nest deposit checks will be re-

turned to bidders who do not hold

the highest bid at the close of the

sale. Closing will be held at the

same place as the sale, at 12:30

o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the

date of the sale, or at such other

time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier's check, or bank money

order.

A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-

ered to the successful bidder upon

payment of the balance of the pur-

chase price. If the successful bid-

der fails to pay the balance of the

purchase price at the time and

place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels

affected by such failure will be re-

sold to the highest bidder at an-

other time, and such party will be

liable for the loss occasioned by

the resale of the property and the

amount paid by such party will be

held by the Trustee for the payment

of such loss. No warranties, repre-

sentations or assurance of mar-

ketable title will be made in con-

nection with this sale. The property

may be sold as a whole or in one or

more parcels, at the election of the

Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or

any portion of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

msnyder@snyderandhilliard.com

ZNEZ D3,D10,D17,D24,D31

