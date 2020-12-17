Legal notices: December 17, 2020

<addr:SMITH, JOHNSON, ALLEN, CONNICK & HANSEN,3083821930,PLACZEK, ALLEN,CONNICK & HANSEN104 NORTH WHEELER STREET,GRAND ISLAND,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
AMANDA JANE, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
AMANDA JANE, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska limited liability company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's designated office is
4412 P Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The name, street and mail-
ing address of the initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Amanda J. Wubbenhorst, 4412 P
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Amanda Jane, L.L.C.
Kevin P. Walsh, #260508
SMITH, JOHNSON, ALLEN, CON-
NICK & HANSEN
104 N. Wheeler
Grand Island, NE 68801
Telephone, (308)- 382-1939
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Dads
Labs, LLC a Nebraska Limited La-
bility Company, has been organ-
ised under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 53 Lakeside drive, Kear-
ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for
services for process of the Com-
pany is Gerard Ziemski, 53 Lake-
side drive, Kearney, NE 68845. Na-
ture of the company is hardware
and software company making fun
and educational products for kids
of all ages.
KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
DISTRICT #7
CLAIMS TO BE PAID
IN DECEMBER 2020
PUBLICATION OF CHECKS
VENDOR DESCRIPTION
AMOUNT
24 Hour Tees / DripShip Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 250.00; Aaron
Dueker Professional Services
170.00 Adrienne M. Rall Miscella-
neous Expenditure 250.00; Adven-
ture to Success Child Development
Travel 50.00; All City Garage Door
LLC Supplies 87.00; All Makes
Supplies 2,596.82; All Makes Sup-
plies 1,298.40; All Makes Furniture
and Fixtures 4,335.94; All Makes
Building Acquitions and Improve-
ments 15,451.36; All Makes Build-
ing Acquitions and Improvements
752.93; All Makes Auto Supply Ti-
res and Parts 441.12; Almquist
Maltzahn Galawa Luth Profes-
sional Services 720.00; Alpha Re-
habilitation Pupil Services 142.58;
Amanda McConnell Supplies
71.65; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 14,471.08; American Red
CrossHealth & Safety Svcs Em-
ployee Training and Development
Services 218.00; Amy Otto Travel
10.24; Amy Otto Travel 19.46; Amy
Pollard Miscellaneous Expenditure
900.00; Angela F Runnells Profes-
sional Services 120.00; Angela
Haussler Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 40.00; AnselmoMerna High
School Miscellaneous Expenditure
155.09; Anteshia Switzer Travel
39.45; Anthony Cordova Profes-
sional Services 125.00; Anthony
Cordova Professional Services
125.00; Apple Inc Repairs & Main-
tenance Services 314.07; Apple Inc
Supplies 119.97; Apple Inc Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 299.00; Apple
Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure
299.00; Apple Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure 299.00; Apple Inc Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 299.00;
Apple Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 299.00;Apple Market Supplies
642.69; Arnold Motor Supply Sup-
plies 73.11; Ashfall Fossil Beds Pe-
riodicals 200.00; Aspen Luebbe
Professional Services 55.00; Aspen
Luebbe Professional Services
55.00; Associated Supply Com-
pany Inc. Repairs & Maintenance
Services 5,659.77; AUCA Chicago
Lockbox Uniforms 1,078.74; Aurora
Public Schools Dues and Fees
100.00; Awards Unlimited Miscella-
neous Expenditure 16.75; Axmann
Heating & Air Conditioning Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 8,988.00;
Axtell High School Dues and Fees
100.00; Axtell High School Sped
Tuition/Schools 1,620.50; Baer
Photography Professional Services
130.00; Bamford Inc Repairs &
Maintenance Services 152.00;Band
Shoppe Miscellaneous Expenditure
83.85; Barry Dekay Professional
Services 170.00; Black Hills Energy
Natural Gas 534.89; Black Hills En-
ergy Natural Gas 1.13; Blick Art
Materials Il Supplies 58.51; Blick
Art Materials Il Supplies 418.75;
Blick Art Materials Il Supplies
351.45; Blick Art Materials Il Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 84.56;Blick
Art Materials Il Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 115.66; BluePath Fi-
nance FC LLC Building Acquitions
and Improvements 41,738.66;
Brian Haas Dues and Fees 30.00;
Brianna Rae Mangers Professional
Services 90.00; Brodart Co Sup-
plies 197.68; Brookes Publishing
Supplies 749.95; Bryan Scherbarth
Miscellaneous Expenditure 137.80;
Bryce Abbey Professional Services
250.00; Bryce Abbey Professional
Services 250.00; BSN Sports
Sport Supply Grp Miscellaneous
Expenditure 1,260.00; BSN Sports
Sport Supply Grp Miscellaneous
Expenditure 1,536.98; BSN Sports
Sport Supply Grp Miscellaneous
Expenditure 1,192.76; Buffalo Out-
door Power LLC Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services 217.42; Builders
HowTo Warehouse Supplies
519.32; Builders HowTo Ware-
house Supplies 389.03; Builders
HowTo Warehouse Miscellaneous
Expenditure 3,688.66; Builders
HowTo Warehouse Miscellaneous
Expenditure 649.28; Cade Connell
Professional Services 55.00; Cade
Connell Professional Services
55.00; Cara Carranza Travel 24.84;
Carol Kenton Travel 7.65; Carol
Kenton Travel 16.45; Carquest
Auto Parts Stores Miscellaneous
Expenditure 42.56; Carquest Auto
Parts Stores Supplies 140.61;Ca-
rson Zwingman Professional Ser-
vices 125.00; Carter Siebke Sup-
plies 27.14; Cash from Nebras-
kaLand National Bank Supplies
29.24; CashWa Distributing Food
95,007.40; Cassie Johnson Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 184.15;
Cengage Learning Gale AudioVis-
ual Materials 9,275.51; Central Hy-
draulic Syst & Equip Tires and
Parts 2,300.44; Central Hydraulic
Syst & Equip Tires and Parts
7,244.25; Central Nebraska Bobcat
Tires and Parts 512.96; Charter
Communications Supplies 36.85;
Charter Communications Other
Communication 12,562.55; Charter
Communications Other Communi-
cation 23.67; Charter Communica-
tions Miscellaneous Expenditure
7.91; Chesterman Co. Supplies
647.20; Chesterman Co. Miscella-
neous Expenditure 48.00; Ches-
terman Co. Food 4,903.55; Chris-
topher Kabes Professional Services
150.00; City Of Kearney Miscella-
neous Expenditure 33.83;City Of
Kearney Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 45.83; City Of Kearney Fuel
Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 6,612.29;
City of Kearney School Resource
Office Professional Services
15,006.21; City of Kear-
neyWater,Sanitn,Sewer Dept Gar-
bage 12,654.31; Coach Master's
Inc Vehicle Repair 9,886.32; Cody
Dvorak Miscellaneous Expenditure
44.00; Colby Emal Professional
Services 55.00; Colby Emal Pro-
fessional Services 55.00; Comfy
Bowl Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 75.00; Comfy Bowl Inc Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 60.00; Com-
puter Hardware Inc Kearney
TechnologyRelated Hardware
77,385.00; Computer Information
Concepts Inc Professional Services
999.00; Concrete Contracting Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 500.00;Co-
nstruction Rental Kearney Rentals
of Equipment and Vehicles 44.00;
Constructive Playthings Supplies
114.99; Controltemp Inc Supplies
1,172.00; Copycat Printing Inc Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 3,196.70;
Copycat Printing Inc Supplies
140.67; Cornhusker Cleaning Sup-
ply. Supplies 311.28; Country
Meats Supplies 89.00; CTBook
Holdings LLC Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 351.25; Culligan Of Kear-
ney Miscellaneous Expenditure
31.00; Culligan Of Kearney Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 125.10; Cul-
ligan Of Kearney Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 71.00; Culligan Of Kear-
ney Supplies 430.57; Dale Bean
Professional Services 300.00; Da-
n's Sanitation Inc Garbage 122.74;
Dan's Sanitation Inc Garbage 0.26;
DAS State Accounting Central Fi-
nance Purchased Service Tele-
phone 232.49; Data Recognition
Corporation Supplies 206.02; Daw-
son Public Power District Electricity
692.58; Dean Riedel Professional
Services 170.00; Deb Baumgartner
Travel 34.50; Debra Cavenee Pro-
fessional Services 16.00; DECA
Reston Miscellaneous Expenditure
600.00; Demco Inc AudioVisual
Materials 334.19; Desiree John
Travel 4.26; Desiree John Travel
0.98; Desiree John Travel 31.85;
Deterdings Supplies 309.99;Devin
Watts Professional Services
125.00; Dmilaco Sports Fashions
Miscellaneous Expenditure 581.00;
Don Zolidis Miscellaneous Expend-
iture 100.00; Eakes Office Solutions
Rentals of Equipment and Vehicles
55.00; Eakes Office Solutions Sup-
plies 117.90; Eakes Office Solu-
tions Supplies 550.78; Eakes Office
Solutions Supplies 672.60; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies 105.60;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
672.60; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies 68.96; Eakes Office Solu-
tions Supplies 496.78; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies 374.79;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
418.04; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies 201.78; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies 123.28; Eakes Of-
fice Solutions Supplies 46.33; Echo
Group Inc. Supplies 4,705.15;
Ecolab Supplies 2,281.68; Ed
Broadfoot & Sons Sand & Gravel
Miscellaneous Expenditure 96.00;
Eileen's Colossal Cookies Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 14.25; Eileen's
Colossal Cookies Miscellaneous
Expenditure 17.75; Electronic Sys-
tems Inc Professional Services
815.00;Eli O'Dey Professional Ser-
vices 50.00; Elsmore Swim Shop
Miscellaneous Expenditure
1,233.60; Eric Armin Inc Miscella-
neous Expenditure 83.85; ESU 10
Sped Tuition/Agencies 17,452.87;
Farmers Union Coop Assn Vehicle
Gasoline 1,166.96; Fastenal Com-
pany Supplies 164.95; Flute Air
Shield LLC Supplies 120.00; Frog
Publications Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 217.80; Frontier Bag
Company Inc Supplies 438.97; Fun
Express LLC Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 527.97; General Parts
LLC Supplies 1,194.59;Good Sa-
maritan Hospital Supplies 30.00;
Graham Tire Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services 126.50;Graphic
Chemical and Ink Supplies 109.87;
Great Minds LLC Textbooks 45.16;
Gustave A Larson Company Sup-
plies 1,023.90; HangSafe Hooks
Supplies 66.75; Harmony Bridge
LLC Supplies 713.30; Heinemann
Miscellaneous Expenditure 603.90;
Hiland Dairy Foods Food
22,766.71; Hobart Sales & Service
E.F. Incorporated Repairs & Main-
tenance Services 729.38; Hobby
Lobby Stores Inc Supplies 189.21;
Holdrege High School Dues and
Fees 90.00; Holmes Plumbing &
Htg Supplies 2,137.34; Hometown
Leasing Rentals of Equipment and
Vehicles 16,756.83; HyVee Ac-
counts Receivable Supplies
455.16; Integrated Life Choices Pu-
pil Services 4,367.89; Intellicom
Other Equipment 13,633.50; J W
Pepper & Son Inc Supplies 539.73;
Jace Kratzenstein Professional
Services 250.00; Jack Lederman
Co Inc Supplies 269.52; Jack Le-
derman Co Inc Professional Ser-
vices 102.36; Jackie Arens Travel
26.69; Jacob Novicki Professional
Services 125.00; Jane E Teply Pro-
fessional Services 100.00; Janet
Brandt Travel 15.64; Janet Rose
Professional Services 120.00; Ja-
net Stephens Professional Services
90.00; Jeana Peterson Travel
93.73; Jeff Conner Miscellaneous
Expenditure 99.00; Jennifer
Rodriguez Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 92.00; Jesse Florang Travel
52.27; Johnstone Supply Supplies
1,840.09; Junior Achievement Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 300.00;
Karey S Willmes Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 35.50; Kari Vyhlidal Sup-
plies 600.00; Kate Murphy Travel
36.80; Katelyn Butler Travel 50.83;
Kathy Fisher Travel 21.85; Kearney
Ace Hardware Supplies 80.78;
Kearney Ag & Auto Repair Inc Vehi-
cle Repair 8,406.89; Kearney Area
Chamber Of Commerce Dues and
Fees 1,400.00; Kearney Area Solid
Landfill City Of Kear Professional
Services 390.75; Kearney Concrete
Co Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure
1,756.69; Kearney Concrete Co Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure 164.08;
Kearney Hub Advertising 932.62;
Kearney Lions Club Professional
Services 550.00; Kearney Pub
SchFoundation Professional Ser-
vices 19,577.66; Kearney Pub
SchFoundation Professional Ser-
vices 14,880.86; Kearney Quality
Sew & Vac Repairs & Maintenance
Services 34.99; Kearney Tire &
Auto Service Co Tires and Parts
534.40; Kearney Towing & Repair
Center Inc Vehicle Repair 72.50;
Kearney Winlectric Co Supplies
159.12; Kearney Winnelson Sup-
plies 2,507.83; Keith Everitt Profes-
sional Services 50.00; Kelli Ur-
banek Travel 56.35; Kelly Epley
Miscellaneous Expenditure
7,220.70; Kelly Pocock Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 10.53; Kelly Sup-
ply Co Supplies 170.34; Kelly Sup-
ply Co Supplies 27.07; Kelsey
Vavra Professional Services 90.00;
Kennedy Industries Fulfillment, LLC
Supplies 99.17; Kerri Garrison Pho-
tography Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 50.00; Kid Carpet.com Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 279.99; Kim
Dart Miscellaneous Expenditure
381.90; Kimberly Rahe Design Ad-
vertising 112.50; Kristie Arnold
Miscellaneous Expenditure 151.82;
Krystal Reynolds Miscellaneous
Expenditure 102.82; KSO CPAs +
Advisors Accounting/Auditing Ser-
vices 10,985.00; Kyle Heilbrun
Travel 43.82; Lacey Ahrens Profes-
sional Services 682.50; Lakeshore
Lrng Materials Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 371.88; Lakeshore Lrng
Materials Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 2,007.64; Laminator.com Inc
Supplies 106.46; Lawn Builders
Lawn Services 400.00; Lawson
Products Inc Supplies 165.96; Lin-
coln Lutheran High School Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 69.52; Lisa A
Martenson Travel 17.60; Lisa
Dusatko Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 100.00; Lisvey Rivera De
Rodriguez Travel 94.25; Literacy
Resources LLC Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 172.78; Literacy Re-
sources LLC Supplies 240.77; Lori
Keller Travel 15.24; Lori
McCollough Travel 24.73; Lou's
Sporting Goods Supplies 196.00;
Macey Rae Carpenter Professional
Services 90.00;Made in the Shade
Blinds & More Building Acquitions
and Improvements 4,200.00;
Mailgun Technologies Inc Technol-
ogy Software 325.00; Makayla Har-
mon Supplies 47.46; Margaret
Redman Professional Services
90.00; Mark A. Bowman Profes-
sional Services 150.00; Mark-
erboard People Supplies 33.35;
Martin Kracl Professional Services
125.00; Martin Kracl Professional
Services 125.00; Masters True
Value Miscellaneous Expenditure
89.00; Masters True Value Repairs
& Maintenance Services 1,803.70;
Matheson Linweld Supplies
1,671.61; Maverick Industries Inc
Professional Services 1,165.50;
McGraw Hill School Education
Holdings LL Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 519.69; McGraw Hill
School Education Holdings LL Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 1,052.18;
McKenna L. Hubbard Professional
Services 90.00; Mead Lumber Co
Miscellaneous Expenditure 720.84;
Mead Lumber Co Miscellaneous
Expenditure 309.42; Megan
Schmidt Supplies 32.98; Menards
Kearney Supplies 3,032.85; Merry-
man Performing Arts Center Rent-
als of Equipment and Vehicles
30,000.00; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Food
2,434.60; Michelle Bombeck Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 478.04; Mi-
chelle DeVries Travel 48.82;
MidNebraska Garage Doors Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure
1,200.00; MidPlains Equipment Ti-
res and Parts 143.00; Midway
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Tires and
Parts 93.90; Midwest Connect
Postage 1,439.60; Miller Signs Ti-
res and Parts 150.00;Mindi Heese
Travel 12.88; Monte Kratzenstein
Professional Services 125.00;
Monte Kratzenstein Professional
Services 125.00; Monte
Kratzenstein Professional Services
250.00; Moonlight Embroidery &
Screen Print Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 150.00; Moonlight Em-
broidery & Screen Print Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 1,514.00; Morgan
Bird Travel 3.27; Morgan Bird
Travel 16.33; Morgan Bird Travel
13.06; Morris Press & Office Sup-
plies Miscellaneous Expenditure
660.00; NAEA District 6 Agriculture
Education Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 205.00; NAfME TriM Music
Honor Society Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 100.00; NASBNE Associ-
ation of School Boards Dues and
Fees 272.00; Nathan Lightle Sup-
plies 55.03; NCSANebraska Coun-
cil of School Admin Professional
Services 330.00; NDE Early Child-
hood Training Center Travel 80.00;
Nebraska Central Equipment Co Ti-
res and Parts 45.68; Nebraska FFA
Association Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 1,530.00; Nebraska Pub-
lic Power District Electricity
55,197.06; Nebraska Public Power
District Miscellaneous Expenditure
39.40; Nebraska Public Power Dis-
trict Miscellaneous Expenditure
103.42; Nebraska Thespians Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 1,030.00;
New Life Assembly Miscellaneous
Expenditure 140.00; New Life As-
sembly Professional Services
486.00; Nicholas Sadd Professional
Services 125.00; Nicholas Sadd
Professional Services 200.00; Ni-
cole Peterson Travel 28.64; Nicole
Stoye Supplies 5.16; Nikki Garey
Travel 226.04; Norfolk Lodge &
Suites, LLC Travel 1,037.02;
NorMed Inc Supplies 163.23;
Northwestern Energy Natural Gas
5,706.28; Novus Windshield Repair
Vehicle Repair 40.00; NRG Media
Advertising 401.00; NSAA Miscella-
neous Expenditure 263.90; NSAA
Miscellaneous Expenditure 291.90;
NSAA Miscellaneous Expenditure
415.79; Office Depot Inc Supplies
50.15; Ogallala High School Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 76.08;
O'Keefe Elevator Co Repairs &
Maintenance Services 816.40;
Omaha Music Therapy LLC Pupil
Services 784.80; One Source Pro-
fessional Services 1,485.00;
PANOGOLD Baking Co. Food
4,925.42; Parker Witthuhn Profes-
sional Services 300.00; PC Parts
Plus, LLC Repairs & Maintenance
Services 875.66; PC Parts Plus,
LLC Repairs & Maintenance Ser-
vices 276.90; Peak Interests LLC
Food 2,904.00; Pear Deck Inc Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 1,400.00;
PEP CO, Inc. Professional Services
2,120.00; Perry Guthery Haasa &
Gessford PC LLO Contracted Legal
Services 744.00; Phelps County
Clerk Election Expense 125.12; Pi-
oneer Valley Books Miscellaneous
Expenditure 117.47; Platinum
Awards & Gifts Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 57.55; Platinum Awards
& Gifts Miscellaneous Expenditure
242.30; Platte Valley Communica-
tions Repairs & Maintenance Ser-
vices 797.79; Platte Valley Commu-
nications Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 1,064.75; Platte Valley Labora-
tories Professional Services 50.00;
Pleasanton High School Miscella-
neous Expenditure 88.79; Pow-
erSchool Professional Services
2,100.00; Project Wisdom, Inc.
Miscellaneous Expenditure 499.00;
Quill Corporation Supplies 336.79;
Quill Corporation Supplies 394.42;
Quill Corporation Supplies 172.38;
Quill Corporation Supplies 113.80;
Quill Corporation Supplies 155.58;
Quill Corporation Supplies 65.81;
Quill Corporation Supplies 172.75;
Randy Rood Professional Services
170.00; Reading with TLC Supplies
3,275.67; Rena Arredondo Profes-
sional Services 90.00; RevTrak
Supplies 19.95; Rhonda Moseley
Travel 29.38; Robert C West, Jr
Professional Services 125.00;
Rockler Miscellaneous Expenditure
629.82; Roger Aspen Professional
Services 200.00; Ron Smith Pro-
fessional Services 125.00; Ron
Smith Professional Services
375.00; Ron Smith Professional
Services 325.00; Runza Southeast
Supplies 560.00; Russell's Appli-
ances Miscellaneous Expenditure
1,399.00; Ryan Hogue Transporta-
tion Charges 1,147.70; Samantha
Louthan Professional Services
60.00; Sara Langan Travel 27.60;
Sara Langan Travel 41.46; Sarah
Plonkey Travel 7.36; Savanna
Renee Snyder Professional Ser-
vices 90.00; Sayler Screenprinting
Miscellaneous Expenditure 265.00;
Sayler Screenprinting Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 170.00; Scholastic
Supplies 66.44; Scholastic Inc.
Miscellaneous Expenditure 29.98;
Scholastic Inc. Textbooks Con-
sumables 98.08; School Mate
Morris Press Supplies 682.00;
School Nurse Supply Inc Supplies
159.88; School Specialty Inc Sup-
plies 109.54; SchoolTech, Inc. Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 97.44;
Screenflex Portable Partitions Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 1,200.00;
Secured Mobility LLC Supplies
910.00; Shawna Cochrane Profes-
sional Services 60.00; Shayla E
Gundersen Professional Services
90.00; Shelbi Miller Professional
Services 90.00; Shelby Ann
McKeown Professional Services
320.00; Shelby Riedel Mileage Paid
to Parents 254.61; Shelton Dehaan
Company Supplies 210.00; Sherwi-
nWilliams Supplies 40.69;
Shoutpoint Inc Technology Soft-
ware 7,245.00; Shredding Solu-
tions Miscellaneous Expenditure
45.00; Shredding Solutions Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 90.00;Shred-
ding Solutions Professional Ser-
vices 721.96; Sidney High School
Miscellaneous Expenditure 64.73;
SitSpots Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 81.44; Smiling Faces Acad-
emy, Inc. Professional Services
2,768.08; SolarWinds Technology
Software 1,495.00; Sonya
Arredondo Professional Services
90.00; Southeastern Performance
Apparel Miscellaneous Expenditure
1,388.86; Southeastern Perfor-
mance Apparel Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 1,592. $ 16
SpartanNash Family Fresh Sup-
plies 31.04 $
SportsEngine c/oTrackwrestling
Supplies 100.00; Starfall Education
Foundation Miscellaneous Expend-
iture 157.74; Stefanie Green Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 16.94;
Stephanie Jacobsen Travel 28.29;
Steve Barth Professional Services
100.00; Steven D Burnett Profes-
sional Services 250.00; Summer
Lukasiewicz Professional Services
170.00; SupplyWorks Supplies
38.94; SupplyWorks Supplies
10,202.20; SupplyWorks Supplies
8,271.91; Sylvia Stephens Profes-
sional Services 60.00; Syracuse
High School Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 48.87; Taylor Miigerl Pro-
fessional Services 90.00; Teacher
Synergy Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 198.46; Teacher Synergy
Inc Supplies 159.61; Teaching
Strategies LLC Supplies 7,059.55;
Tessa Marie Lefever Professional
Services 90.00; The Dent Popper
Inc. Tires and Parts 475.00; The Fil-
ter Shop Inc Supplies 1,125.39;The
Library Store Inc Supplies 42.93;
The Lockmobile Supplies 192.15;
The Waldinger Corporation Sup-
plies 710.50; Tiffany Weiss Sup-
plies 121.00; Time for Kids Text-
books Consumables 965.25;
Tomas Margritz Professional Ser-
vices 125.00; Trace Gumb Profes-
sional Services 125.00; Tractor
Supply Co. Supplies 314.98; Tracy
McCoy Travel 7.94; Trane Profes-
sional Services 2,242.00; Trevor
Spath Professional Services
200.00; Trey Boyer Professional
Services 300.00; TriCounty Glass
Inc Professional Services 42.50;
Trisha Abels Travel 20.93; Tyan
Boyer Professional Services
300.00; ULINE Furniture and Fix-
tures 703.93; Unite Private Net-
works LLC Purchased Service Tel-
ephone 4,186.12; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
59.88; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies 138.50; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
339.15; US Bank Cardmember
Service Dues and Fees 194.78;
US Bank Cardmember Service
Dues and Fees 500.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
525.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies 154.64; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees 198.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees 35.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel 268.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
268.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel 268.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Professional
Services 272.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees 69.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Transportation Charges
43.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel 1,690.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 212.39; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
320.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
77.19; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
846.09; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
1,258.04; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
155.04; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
141.53; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
210.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Dues and Fees 70.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 150.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 1,050.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 1,350.89; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 90.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 24.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 24.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 36.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Sup-
plies 208.23; US Bank
Cardmember Service Professional
Services 46.38; US Bank
Cardmember Service Professional
Services 46.38; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees 40.00; US Foods Inc Food
9,946.97; US Games Sport Supply
Group Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 499.86; USI Education & Gov-
ernment Sales Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 485.01; Vector Commis-
sioning Services, Inc Professional
Services 3,000.00; Verdis Group
LLC Professional Services
1,750.00; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone 109.14;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone 53.10; Verizon Wire-
less Purchased Service Telephone
73.58; Verizon Wireless Purchased
Service Telephone 18.68; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone 37.36; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone 82.94;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone 18.68; Verizon Wire-
less Purchased Service Telephone
18.68; Verizon Wireless Purchased
Service Telephone 18.68; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone 18.68; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone 18.68;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone 46.35; Verizon Wire-
less Purchased Service Telephone
18.68; Verizon Wireless Purchased
Service Telephone 218.86; Vernon
Library Supplies, Inc. Supplies
66.72; Vista Higher Learning Text-
books 185,153.77;W.T. Cox Sub-
scriptions Periodicals 2,326.34;
Walmart Community BRC Supplies
2,658.25; Walsworth Publishing
Company Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 14,932.93; WarrenT Drain
Cleaners & Plum Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services 127.00; West Mu-
sic Company Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 1,772.28; West Music
Company Supplies 73.75; Wood-
worker's Supply Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure 149.45; WordMasters
Challenge Supplies
50.00;WPCIWestern Path Consult
Inc Drug Testing 150.00; Yandas
Music Miscellaneous Expenditure
136.90;Yandas Music Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 1,680.57; Yandas
Music Miscellaneous Expenditure
412.00; ZanerBloser Inc Textbooks
Consumables 130.69;
SPECIAL BUILDING FUND
CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR
DECEMBER 2020
VENDOR DESCRIPTION
AMOUNT
BD Construction Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
237,961.57; BOKF, National Asso-
ciation Redemption of Principal
5,201,205.44; Specialized Air & Hy-
dronic Balancing Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
6,000.00; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
17,602.45; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
3,624.02.
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, December 22, 2020 via Zoom
meeting. Said meetings will be
open to the public and the details
to connect to the meetings are
available on the County website,
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners meeting will begin at 9:00
A.M. and the Buffalo County Board
of Equalization meeting will begin
at 9:30 A.M. A list of the organiza-
tions seeking tax exemptions, de-
scriptions of the property and offi-
cial recommendations are available
by contacting the County Assessor
and/or County Treasurer via tele-
phone.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
SEAL
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Elite
Health and Wellness, LLC (the
“Company”) has been organized as
a professional limited liability com-
pany under the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act. The
Designated Office of the Company
is 8 W 56th Street, Suite A-1, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847. The Regis-
tered Agent of the Company is Erin
Stickney, 110 Clearview Drive,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
Company was formed on Novem-
ber 17, 2020.
AMENDED CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Name of Limited Liability Com-
pany Graves Consulting, L.L.C.
Date Certificate of Organization
was filed October 27, 2020
Professional Service being ren-
dered by the Limited Liability Com-
pany Accounting Services
Lyndsey Graves
Authorized Representative
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO
ARTICLES OF INCORPORATON
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation
Act, The Hirschfeld Family Founda-
tion, a Nebraska Nonprofit Corpo-
ration, hereby gives its notice of the
following Amendment to Articles of
Incorporation as of December 10,
2020.
Article I. The name of the Corpo-
ration shall be:
Hirschfeld Family Foundation
Daniel J. Hirschfeld, President
LEGAL NOTICE
Notice is herebygiven that an ac-
tion entitled Statewide Collections,
LLC, a Nebraska limited liability
company, v. Janelle L. Hendrickson
and TerryL. Hendrickson, has been
filed in the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, as Case No.
CI20-1507. Pursuant to Plaintiff’s
Petition as filed on August 5, 2020,
in said action, Plaintiff is seeking a
judgment against the defendant(s)
on its cause of action in the sum of
$233.60 together with interest at
6% per anum from and after July
16, 2019, and the cost of this ac-
tion including a reasonable attorney
fee. In order to defend the lawsuit,
an appropriate written response to
Plaintiff’s Petition must be filed
with the Court on or before January
25, 2021.
Dated: December 8, 2020.
STATEWIDE COLLECTION, LLC,
A Nebraska Limitied Liability
Company
By: Lindsay E. Pedersen, NSBA
#24712
Lindsay E. Pedersen, Attorney at
Law, PC, LLO
112 North Dewey Street, Suite B
North Platte, NE 69101
Email: office@northplattelegal.com
Telephone: 308-696-3250
Fax: 308-696-3252
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME
CHANGE OF MINOR CHILD
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
MEGAN AMELIA SMILEY
Case Number CI 20-661
Notice is hereby given that on the
19th day of November, 2020, a pe-
tition was filled in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is to
change a minor child's name from
Megan Amelia Smiley to Matthew
August Smiley.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before he honorable Ryan
Carson, in Courtroom No. 1, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE, on the
21st day of January, 2021, at 3:00
p.m., or as soon thereafter as will
be convenient for the Court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the minor
child's name will be changed from
that of Megan Amelia Smiley to
Matthew August Smiley.
Bruce and Jill Smiley
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder immediately inside
the main West Lobby Door in the
lobby of the Buffalo County Court-
house, in Kearney Nebraska, on
January 12, 2020, at 12:00 o'clock
Noon, Central Time: Unit A, Park-
lane Professional Condominiums,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, as laid
out on Lot 3, Block 1, Skyview Ad-
dition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, EXCEPTING HOWEVER,
the South 245.0 feet thereof ac-
cording to the Declaration recorded
on January 24, 2007, as Inst. No.
2007-565 pursuant to the power of
sale granted in the Deed of Trust
executed by Cooper Benjamin,
LLC, Trustee of 5308 PLP Trust, as
Trustor, and filed for record on May
25, 2016, and recorded as Inst.
2016-02977, Records of Buffalo
County Register of Deeds, affecting
the above described real estate.
Bidders other than the Beneficiary
of the Trust Deed will need to bring
a cashier's check for $20,000.00
payable to Michael R. Snyder,
Trustee, in order to be eligible to
bid at the sale, and for the earnest
deposit to be paid by the highest
bidder at the time of the sale. Ear-
nest deposit checks will be re-
turned to bidders who do not hold
the highest bid at the close of the
sale. Closing will be held at the
same place as the sale, at 12:30
o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the
date of the sale, or at such other
time and place as may be an-
nounced by the Trustee at the sale,
at which time the successful bidder
will be required to pay the balance
of the purchase price by wire trans-
fer, cashier's check, or bank money
order.
A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-
ered to the successful bidder upon
payment of the balance of the pur-
chase price. If the successful bid-
der fails to pay the balance of the
purchase price at the time and
place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels
affected by such failure will be re-
sold to the highest bidder at an-
other time, and such party will be
liable for the loss occasioned by
the resale of the property and the
amount paid by such party will be
held by the Trustee for the payment
of such loss. No warranties, repre-
sentations or assurance of mar-
ketable title will be made in con-
nection with this sale. The property
may be sold as a whole or in one or
more parcels, at the election of the
Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or
any portion of the above property
may be postponed from time to
time until it is completed, without
notice other than an announcement
made by the Trustee at the time
and place last appointed for the
sale.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
