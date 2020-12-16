 Skip to main content
Legal notices: December 16, 2020

INVITATION TO BID -

GAUSMAN BOILER - CENTRAL

COMMUNITY COLLEGE, HAST-

INGS CAMPUS

 

Central Community College is re-

questing bids to replace the exist-

ing boiler and associated mechani-

cal systems at the Gausman Build-

ing on their Hasting Campus.

Sealed bids will be received until

2:00 PM, Thursday, January 7,

2021, at the office of Central Com-

munity College, Administration Of-

fice Board Room, 3134 W Hwy 34,

Grand Island, Nebraska, at which

hour, or as soon as possible there-

after, the received bids will be

opened and considered for the fur-

nishing of labor, materials and

equipment necessary for the proper

construction of said project. If

mailed, mail to Central Community

College, ATTN: Carmen Taylor,

Purchasing Manager, PO Box

4903, Grand Island, NE

68802-4903.

Bids may be mailed, dropped off

at the address above or emailed to

carmentaylor@cccneb.edu prior to

bid opening date/time.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic,

the bid opening will not be public,

but will be held virtually. The bid

tabulation will be posted as soon

as possible after the bid opening.

Contact Joe Bannwarth at

jbannwarth@farris-usa.com for a

link to the bid opening.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be

held for potential Prime Bidders on

Thursday, December 17, 2020 at

10:00 AM at the Polk Building on

the Hastings Campus of Central

Community College. No tours will

be scheduled before or after the

date of the Pre-Bid Conference.

ZNEZ D15,D16

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

UNWIND SALON, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that, Un-

wind Salon, LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 7985 Cus-

ter Road, Elm Creek, NE 68836.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Jaime L.

Hellriegel, whose street and mailing

address is 7985 Custer Road, Elm

Creek, NE 68836.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ D9,D16,D23

 

Notice of Organization of

Limited Liability Company

 

NAME OF LLC: Primoddity LLC

PERIOD OF DURATION: Perpet-

ual.

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: To engage in the develop-

ment of investment and business

opportunities and any or all other

lawful business for which a limited

liability company may be organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska.

DESIGNATED OFFICE: 206 E

46th St. Kearney, NE. 68847.

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:

10/30/2020.

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its members.

ZNEZ D2,D9,D16

 

APPLICATION FOR REGISTRA-

TION OF TRADE NAME

SACRED SERENITY SPA

 

Trade name Sacred Serenity Spa

Name of Applicant Jennifer E.

Sherman, PA-C

Address 15 West 22nd St. Kear-

ney, NE 68847

Applicant is Individual

Date of first use of name in Ne-

braska November 1, 2020

General Nature of Business

Health and Wellness

Jennifer E. Sherman

Applicant

ZNEZ D16,1t

 

