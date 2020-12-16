Legal notices: December 16, 2020

INVITATION TO BID -
GAUSMAN BOILER - CENTRAL
COMMUNITY COLLEGE, HAST-
INGS CAMPUS
Central Community College is re-
questing bids to replace the exist-
ing boiler and associated mechani-
cal systems at the Gausman Build-
ing on their Hasting Campus.
Sealed bids will be received until
2:00 PM, Thursday, January 7,
2021, at the office of Central Com-
munity College, Administration Of-
fice Board Room, 3134 W Hwy 34,
Grand Island, Nebraska, at which
hour, or as soon as possible there-
after, the received bids will be
opened and considered for the fur-
nishing of labor, materials and
equipment necessary for the proper
construction of said project. If
mailed, mail to Central Community
College, ATTN: Carmen Taylor,
Purchasing Manager, PO Box
4903, Grand Island, NE
68802-4903.
Bids may be mailed, dropped off
at the address above or emailed to
carmentaylor@cccneb.edu prior to
bid opening date/time.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic,
the bid opening will not be public,
but will be held virtually. The bid
tabulation will be posted as soon
as possible after the bid opening.
Contact Joe Bannwarth at
link to the bid opening.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be
held for potential Prime Bidders on
Thursday, December 17, 2020 at
10:00 AM at the Polk Building on
the Hastings Campus of Central
Community College. No tours will
be scheduled before or after the
date of the Pre-Bid Conference.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
UNWIND SALON, LLC
Notice is hereby given that, Un-
wind Salon, LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 7985 Cus-
ter Road, Elm Creek, NE 68836.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Jaime L.
Hellriegel, whose street and mailing
address is 7985 Custer Road, Elm
Creek, NE 68836.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
Notice of Organization of
Limited Liability Company
NAME OF LLC: Primoddity LLC
PERIOD OF DURATION: Perpet-
ual.
GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-
NESS: To engage in the develop-
ment of investment and business
opportunities and any or all other
lawful business for which a limited
liability company may be organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska.
DESIGNATED OFFICE: 206 E
46th St. Kearney, NE. 68847.
TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:
10/30/2020.
The Limited Liability Company
shall be managed by its members.
APPLICATION FOR REGISTRA-
TION OF TRADE NAME
SACRED SERENITY SPA
Trade name Sacred Serenity Spa
Name of Applicant Jennifer E.
Sherman, PA-C
Address 15 West 22nd St. Kear-
ney, NE 68847
Applicant is Individual
Date of first use of name in Ne-
braska November 1, 2020
General Nature of Business
Health and Wellness
Jennifer E. Sherman
Applicant
