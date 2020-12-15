Legal notices: December 15, 2020

INVITATION TO BID -
GAUSMAN BOILER - CENTRAL
COMMUNITY COLLEGE, HAST-
INGS CAMPUS
Central Community College is re-
questing bids to replace the exist-
ing boiler and associated mechani-
cal systems at the Gausman Build-
ing on their Hasting Campus.
Sealed bids will be received until
2:00 PM, Thursday, January 7,
2021, at the office of Central Com-
munity College, Administration Of-
fice Board Room, 3134 W Hwy 34,
Grand Island, Nebraska, at which
hour, or as soon as possible there-
after, the received bids will be
opened and considered for the fur-
nishing of labor, materials and
equipment necessary for the proper
construction of said project. If
mailed, mail to Central Community
College, ATTN: Carmen Taylor,
Purchasing Manager, PO Box
4903, Grand Island, NE
68802-4903.
Bids may be mailed, dropped off
at the address above or emailed to
carmentaylor@cccneb.edu prior to
bid opening date/time.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic,
the bid opening will not be public,
but will be held virtually. The bid
tabulation will be posted as soon
as possible after the bid opening.
Contact Joe Bannwarth at
link to the bid opening.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be
held for potential Prime Bidders on
Thursday, December 17, 2020 at
10:00 AM at the Polk Building on
the Hastings Campus of Central
Community College. No tours will
be scheduled before or after the
date of the Pre-Bid Conference.
Village of Miller Board of
Trustees
November 12th 2020
Minutes
Chairman Ray Shields called the
regular monthly to order at 7:00pm.
in the Miller Community Hall with
trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes
and Terry Hansen present, Rick
Bowie absent. The chairman ac-
knowledged the open meeting
laws, which are posted in the com-
munity hall. The minutes of the Oc-
tober meeting were read. Lourenco
made the motion to approve the
minutes, seconded by Hansen roll
call vote was 4 to 0, motion
passed. Motion by to pay the
claims totaling $3780.73 by
Holmes, seconded by Hansen. Roll
call Motion passed 4 to 0. Claims
Frontier $120.48 phone, Buffalo
County $150, law enforcement,
Terry Hansen, Ray Shields, Jon
Holmes, and Joe Lourenco $45
each board pay, Glen Nichols
$694.47, wages, Amy Graham
$617.63, Marybelle Burge $184.52,
wages, Dawson Power $11076.14,
electricity, Prairie Hills $39.95,
Coop $60.14, fuel, One Call $20,
locate, Municipal auto $121.92,
Glen Nichols, $189.99, sprayer kit,
Bosselman's $280.31. Motion to
appoint Reed Miller as superin-
tendent by Lourenco, seconded by
Hansen. Motion passed 4 to 0.
Open Forum. Motion to adjourn by
Holmes seconded by Hansen.
Meeting adjourned at 7:13pm.
