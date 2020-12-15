 Skip to main content
Legal notices: December 15, 2020

INVITATION TO BID -

GAUSMAN BOILER - CENTRAL

COMMUNITY COLLEGE, HAST-

INGS CAMPUS

 

Central Community College is re-

questing bids to replace the exist-

ing boiler and associated mechani-

cal systems at the Gausman Build-

ing on their Hasting Campus.

Sealed bids will be received until

2:00 PM, Thursday, January 7,

2021, at the office of Central Com-

munity College, Administration Of-

fice Board Room, 3134 W Hwy 34,

Grand Island, Nebraska, at which

hour, or as soon as possible there-

after, the received bids will be

opened and considered for the fur-

nishing of labor, materials and

equipment necessary for the proper

construction of said project. If

mailed, mail to Central Community

College, ATTN: Carmen Taylor,

Purchasing Manager, PO Box

4903, Grand Island, NE

68802-4903.

Bids may be mailed, dropped off

at the address above or emailed to

carmentaylor@cccneb.edu prior to

bid opening date/time.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic,

the bid opening will not be public,

but will be held virtually. The bid

tabulation will be posted as soon

as possible after the bid opening.

Contact Joe Bannwarth at

jbannwarth@farris-usa.com for a

link to the bid opening.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be

held for potential Prime Bidders on

Thursday, December 17, 2020 at

10:00 AM at the Polk Building on

the Hastings Campus of Central

Community College. No tours will

be scheduled before or after the

date of the Pre-Bid Conference.

ZNEZ D15,D16

 

Village of Miller Board of

Trustees

November 12th 2020

Minutes

 

Chairman Ray Shields called the

regular monthly to order at 7:00pm.

in the Miller Community Hall with

trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes

and Terry Hansen present, Rick

Bowie absent. The chairman ac-

knowledged the open meeting

laws, which are posted in the com-

munity hall. The minutes of the Oc-

tober meeting were read. Lourenco

made the motion to approve the

minutes, seconded by Hansen roll

call vote was 4 to 0, motion

passed. Motion by to pay the

claims totaling $3780.73 by

Holmes, seconded by Hansen. Roll

call Motion passed 4 to 0. Claims

Frontier $120.48 phone, Buffalo

County $150, law enforcement,

Terry Hansen, Ray Shields, Jon

Holmes, and Joe Lourenco $45

each board pay, Glen Nichols

$694.47, wages, Amy Graham

$617.63, Marybelle Burge $184.52,

wages, Dawson Power $11076.14,

electricity, Prairie Hills $39.95,

Coop $60.14, fuel, One Call $20,

locate, Municipal auto $121.92,

Glen Nichols, $189.99, sprayer kit,

Bosselman's $280.31. Motion to

appoint Reed Miller as superin-

tendent by Lourenco, seconded by

Hansen. Motion passed 4 to 0.

Open Forum. Motion to adjourn by

Holmes seconded by Hansen.

Meeting adjourned at 7:13pm.

ZNEZ D15,1t

 

