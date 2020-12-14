Legal notices: December 14, 2020

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
NOTICE OF TRADE NAME
REGISTRATION
Notice is hereby given of the reg-
istration of the following Trade
Name effective December 2, 2020
and published pursuant to Ne-
braska Revised Statute §87-219:
1. The Trade Name is: Central
Nebraska Baseball Academy
2. Name of Applicant: Damon
Day
3. Address: 1720 E. 45th St.,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
4. Applicant is an individual
5. Date of first use of name in Ne-
braska: July 1, 2018
6. General nature of business:
Sports and Performance Training
7. Registration expires 10 years
from date of filing.
D. D. Day, Applicant
NOTICE
A Special and Committee Meet-
ing of the Board of Directors of The
Central Nebraska Public Power and
Irrigation District is scheduled for
December 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at
the District Headquarters in Hol-
drege, NE. A current agenda is
available at the office of the Assis-
tant Secretary at District Headquar-
ters, 415 Lincoln St., Holdrege, NE.
HELDT, McKEONE & COPLEY
Attorneys at Law
710 North Grant Street
P.O. Box 1050
Lexington, Nebraska 68850
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
DAWSON COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of HARRY H. WEMPEN,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-123
Notice is hereby given that on
December 1, 2020, in the County
Court of Dawson County, Ne-
braska, the Registrar issued a writ-
ten statement of Informal Probate
of the Will of said Decedent and
that JANET FURRY, whose ad-
dress is P.O. Box Q, Gresham, Ne-
braska 68367, was informally ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 8, 2021, or be for-
ever barred.
Myndee M. Hagan
Registrar of the County Court
700 N. Washington
Lexington, Nebraska 68850
INVITATION FOR BID
Public notice is hereby given that
Buffalo County, Nebraska invites
sealed bids for furnishing neces-
sary equipment, labor, materials
and incidentals to complete 2021
Structure Replacements. Sealed
bids will be received by the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners,
P.O. Box 1270, Kearney, NE 68848
until 10:00 am local time on De-
cember 22, 2020. Sealed bids will
then be publicly opened and read
aloud.
Scope of Work: Project includes
traffic control, removal of existing
bridge, earthwork, and construction
of reinforced concrete box culvert
at two (2) sites.
Bids shall be submitted to: Ms.
Janice Giffin, P.O. Box 1270, Kear-
ney, NE 68848. Designate project
name on the envelope.
Bids shall include Bid Bond in the
amount of 5% of the total base bid.
Certified check, cashier's check or
bid bond made payable to Owner.
Selected bidder shall supply:
Performance Bond and Payment
Bond in the amount of 100% of the
total base bid.
Considerations: Contract docu-
ments can be obtained by contact-
ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)
455-1152. Contract documents
must be purchased in hard copy,
requiring a nonrefundable fee of
$50.00. Bids shall be submitted on
furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation. Project alternatives are not
being considered. Owner reserves
the right to reject any or all bids,
hold bids for 30 days and select
most beneficial bid.
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
CENTRAL PLATTE NATURAL
RESOURCES DISTRICT
GRAND ISLAND, NEBRASKA
The Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District’s Board of Direc-
tors will hold a public hearing at
1:45 p.m. on Thursday, January 28,
2021, at the Central Platte NRD of-
fice; located at 215 Kaufman Ave-
nue in Grand Island, Nebraska.
The NRD is proposing to add a
section to the Central Platte Natural
Resources District’s Ground Water
Management Program Rules and
Regulations titled Section B-Rule 8:
30-Year Acreage Reserve Pro-
gram-Participation Eligibility and
Rules.
PROPOSED ADDITION:
The 30-Year Acreage Reserve
Program will provide a long-term
solution in protecting surface water
rights. Irrigation districts will sign
up for the conservation program
and surface water users will have
the option to opt-in or opt-out of
the program annually.
The Program was developed to
ensure that supplies in the Platte
Basin are optimized and managed
efficiently with maximum benefits
and to meet water management
obligations for the Basin-Wide Plan
for Joint Integrated Water Re-
sources Management of Overap-
propriated Portions of the Platte
River Basin, CPNRD’s Integrated
Management Plan, and Nebraska’s
New Depletion Plan for the Platte
River Recovery Implementation
Program.
The complete text of the pro-
posed 30-Year Acreage Reserve
Program is available by calling the
Central Platte NRD office at (308)
385-6282 during normal weekday
working hours, and is available at
the Central Platte NRD’s website
at: www.cpnrd.org.
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
Parker, Grosshart & Bahensky,
L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
AV HOMEWONERS
ASSOCIATION
Notice is hereby given that AV
Homeowners' Association is incor-
porated under the laws of the State
of Nebraska with its registered of-
fice at 4503 2nd Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The general pur-
pose for which this corporation is
organized is for the management,
maintenance, preservation and
control of certain lots, and to have
all rights and privileges granted or
permitted to nonprofit corporations
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska.
The corporation shall have a per-
petual existence and commenced
doing business on December 9,
2020. The affairs of the corporation
shall be conducted by a president,
vice-president, secretary and treas-
urer to be elected by the Board of
Directors.
DATED: December 9, 2020.
Timothy J. Norwood, Sr., Nancy
A. Norwood and Timothy J.
Norwood, Jr., Incorporators
NOTICE
Pursuant to State Statue
66-1062-1066, Trane has been
awarded an Energy Financing Con-
tract at Ansley Public Schools. In-
terested sub-contractors for work
on the HVAC, Windows & Door
project may contact Dave Ray-
mond at 402-452-7762. Proposals
will be due January 4, 2021.
