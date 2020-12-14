Legal notices: December 14, 2020

Notice is hereby given that on

December 1, 2020, in the County

Court of Dawson County, Ne-

braska, the Registrar issued a writ-

ten statement of Informal Probate

of the Will of said Decedent and

that JANET FURRY, whose ad-

dress is P.O. Box Q, Gresham, Ne-

braska 68367, was informally ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or