Legal notices: December 12, 2020

Kearney, Nebraska
December 8, 2020
With the absence of a minister,
the Council held a moment of si-
lence. Mayor Clouse and Council
Members and audience in the
Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Clouse
announced that in accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review and is posted on the wall
of the Council Chambers. Stanley
A. Clouse, President of the Council,
called a regular meeting of the City
Council to order on December 8,
2020 at 5:30 p.m. with the following
Council Members responding to
roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,
Bruce Lear and Tami James
Moore. Absent: Jonathan Nikkila.
City Clerk recorded the minutes.
Administrative personnel were also
present. Notice of the meeting had
been given according to law.
Reorganization and Routine Busi-
ness
5. Council by majority vote,
Nikkila absent, approved the Min-
utes of Special Council Meeting of
November 17, 2020, Minutes of
Regular Council Meeting of No-
vember 24, 2020, and Minutes of
the Kearney Area Solid Waste
Agency Meeting of September 8,
2020.
6. Council by majority vote,
Nikkila absent, accepted the Certif-
icate of Vote from the Buffalo
County Election Commissioner.
7. City Clerk administered the
Oath of Office to Stanley Clouse
and Bruce Lear.
8. Council by majority vote,
Clouse abstaining, Nikkila absent,
appointed Stanley Clouse as Pres-
ident/Mayor.
9. Council by majority vote,
Buschkoetter abstaining, Nikkila
absent, appointed Randy Busch-
koetter as Vice-President.
10. Council by majority vote,
Nikkila absent, approved to reap-
point Lauren Brandt as City Clerk.
Public Hearings:
None.
Consent Agenda:
By majority vote, Nikkila absent,
the following items were approved:
1. Minutes of Special Council
Meeting of November 17, 2020 and
Regular Council Meeting of No-
vember 24, 2020.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
Aurora Coop-$25.52-smcs; Ad-
vanced Property-$3,300.00-smcs;
Agri Coop-$821.08-smcs; Alfred
Benesch-$11,755.09-co; Arch,
The-$75,000.00-smcs; Ask Sup-
ply-$99.04-smcs; AV Fu-
el-$13,930.35-smcs; Baker & Tay-
lor-$4,782.36-smcs; Bergstrom,J--
$212.50-smcs; Be-
yondtrust-$4,791.60-smcs; Black-
stone Publishing-$972.35-smcs;
Blessing-$2,411.67-smcs; Blue-
cross Blueshield-$50,782.91-smcs;
Bosselman-$17,231.09-smcs;
Bravehearts Eq-
uine-$2,000.00-smcs; Bridgett Lav-
ene Consulting-$2,500.00-smcs;
Bruha,M-$27.88-smcs; Buffalo Co.
4-H-$9,500.00-smcs; Buffalo Co.
Comm. Partners-$10,000.00-smcs;
Cambridge Court-$175.00-smcs;
Carquest-$66.98-smcs;
Cash-Wa-$2,719.00-co; Center
Point Large Print-$75.96-smcs;
Cigna-$9,826.37-smcs; City of Ky-
-$50,840.70-co; City of Ky-
-$430,787.37-smcs,ps;
CivicPlus-$160.00-smcs; Coldspr-
ing-$706.30-smcs; Collage Cen-
ter-$8,118.00-smcs; Comm. Action
Partnership-$10,000.00-smcs;
Comm. Health Agen-
cies-$101.00-ps; Comm. Service
Fund NE-$58.00-ps; Com-
passcom-$225.00-smcs; Compute
North-$29,182.48-smcs; Core &
Main-$11,882.36-smcs; Crane
River Theater-$10,000.00-smcs;
Credit Mgmt. Services-$93.92-ps;
Cudaback,J-$85.00-smcs; De-
pository Trust-$27,811.25-ds;
Dietz,C-$68.78-smcs; Dish--
$103.84-smcs; Dorsey,C-$-
85.00-smcs; Eakes-$645.46-smcs;
Economic Develop-
ment-$10,000.00-smcs; Electronic
Systems-$60.00-smcs; Engineered
Controls-$587.20-smcs;
Erickson,J-$48.53-smcs; Families
CARE-$100.00-smcs; Family Prac-
tice-$502.00-smcs, ps; Farmers
Market 365-$9,480.00-smcs;
Fiddelke-$828.02-smcs; Forever
Pink Foundation-$5,000.00-smcs;
Forrest,J-$1.56-smcs; Fraternal Or-
der Eagles-$9.00-smcs; Friends
Program-$10,000.00-smcs; Gale-
-$428.73-smcs; Gamet-
ime-$129.80-co; Garrett Tires--
$1,693.90-smcs; GD Con-
crete-$19,497.36-co; General Traf-
fic Controls-$758.00-smcs; Glenn-
,L-$40.64-smcs; Grand Island In-
dependent-$304.25-smcs; Greater
NE Cities-$1,000.00-smcs; Girl
Scouts of NE-$2,500.00-smcs;
Grow NE-$5,000.00-smcs; Han-
son,R-$100.00-smcs; HM Life
Insurance-$60,062.26-smcs; Home
Depot -$2,223.69-smcs; Home-
town Leasing-$1,266.10-smcs; Ho-
rizon Designs-$50.00-smcs; Hot
Meals USA-$10,000.00-smcs;
ICMA-$6,878.63-ps;
InfoUSA-$2,968.00-smcs;
IRS-$172,751.66-ps; Island Sup-
ply-$58.70-smcs; Johnson Con-
trols-$406.44-smcs; Ky Buffalo
Co.-$10,000.00-smcs; Ky Catho-
lic-$9,026.00-smcs; Ky Chamber
Comm.-$1,250.00-smcs; Ky Chil-
dren's Museum-$10,000.00-smcs;
Ky Housing-$10,000.00-smcs; Ky
Hub-$234.00-smcs; Ky Lions Club-
-$10,000.00-smcs; Ky Visitors Bu-
reau-$10,000.00-smcs; Ky Work-
s-$10,000.00-smcs; Ky
YMCA-$10,000.00-smcs; Konica
Minolta-$373.68-smcs;
Kowalek,G-$565.12-smcs; Land-
mark Implement-$471.76-smcs; Li-
brarica-$907.35-smcs; Magic
Cleaning-$3,360.00-smcs; McKen-
na's Rae of Hope-
-$10,000.00-smcs; Medicap Phar-
macy-$10,923.00-ps;
Menards-$107.82-smcs; Merryman
Performing Arts-$10,000.00-smcs;
Michael Frederick-$48.00-smcs;
Mid American Sig-
nal-$692.86-smcs; Midlands Con-
tracting-$121,361.50-co; Midwest
Connect-$6,168.87-smcs; Midwest
Direct-$251.94-smcs; Midwest
Laboratories-$806.35-smcs; Mid-
west Petroleum-$2,360.00-smcs;
Miller Signs-$5,400.00-smcs; Mo-
saic -$9,875.00-smcs;
Municode-$1,349.00-smcs; Mur-
phy Tractor-$414.80-smcs; NE
Child Support-$1,517.12-ps; NE
Dept. Revenue-$53,729.26-ps; NE
Dept. Environ-
ment-$493,737.53-ds; NE Law En-
forcement -$728.00-smcs; NE Li-
brary Commis-
sion-$1,500.00-smcs; NE Public
Health -$1,169.00-smcs; New Deal
Deicing-$2,125.00-smcs; New Life
Assembly-$10,000.00-smcs;
Nordhues,D-$17.53-smcs; North-
western Energy-$2,158.27-smcs;
Oak Creek Engineer-
ing-$4,446.75-co;
OCLC-$764.46-smcs; O'Co-
nnor,M-$37.54-smcs; O'Keefe Ele-
vator-$806.43-smcs;
Olsson-$12,782.50-smcs,co; Otto
Environmental-$26,069.00-smcs;
Outdoor Recreation-$1,220.00-co;
Paramount-$31.26-smcs; Payflex
Systems-$531.25-smcs,ps; Peer-
less Machine-$5,014.99-smcs; Pep
Co-$300.00-smcs; Ping-
-$110.88-smcs; Plummer,C-$-
8.77-smcs; Police Officers
Assn.-$50.00-smcs; Presto-X-$28-
3.00-smcs; Prime Com-
m.-$602.75-smcs; Rasmussen Me-
chanical-$28,115.00-co; Residen-
tial Assistance-$10,000.00-smcs;
Rippe,M-$100.00-smcs; Ruby
Tuesday-$55.89-smcs; S&B Heat-
ing-$791.05-smcs; S&J Construc-
tion-$15,861.30-co; SAFE Cen-
ter-$10,000.00-smcs; Salvation Ar-
my-$10,000.00-smcs; Shredding
Solutions-$53.85-smcs;
Skiles,D-$2.27-smcs; South Cen-
tral NE Agency-$10,000.00-smcs;
Stall,M-$46.17-smcs; Steinbrink
Landscaping-$4,880.00-smcs;
Teammate Mentor-
ing-$5,500.00-smcs; Thomp-
son,C-$10.00-smcs;
Todco-$7,200.00-co; Traffic Con-
trols-$1,650.00-smcs; Tri City Con-
crete-$656.20-smcs; Tri-Co
Glass-$2,229.00-smcs,co; Turner
Body Shop-$100.00-smcs; Tye &
Rowling-$14,732.99-smcs; Union
Bank & Trust-$86,338.25-ps; Union
Pacific Railroad-$178.00-smcs;
United Way-$10,321.00-smcs,ps;
Village Uniform-$221.25-smcs;
Volaire Aviation-$2,000.00-smcs;
Warren-T Plumbing-$195.00-smcs;
Web,R-$200.00-smcs; Wells Far-
go-$4,500.00-smcs; World Theater
Foundation-$10,000.00-smcs; Lon-
gevity Pay for 2020 $64,841.49.
The foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $60.96 to the City
of Kearney.
3. Accept the bids received for
the purchase of a Side Load Ref-
use Compactor Truck to be used in
the Sanitation Division of the Utili-
ties Department and award the bid
to Elliott Equipment in the amount
of $270,818.00.
4. Reject the bids received for
2020 Part 3 Improvements; 2nd Av-
enue Overpass Repairs.
5. Approve the application sub-
mitted by Broadfoot Sand & Gravel
to extend Conditional Use Permit
No. 2005-03 to operate a gravel
pumping operation located south of
Turkey Creek Second Subdivision
for a period of five (5) years.
6. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-196 approving Change Order
No. 2 showing an increase in the
amount of $4,133.79 and extending
the Date of Substantial Completion
to November 5, 2020, Application
and Certificate for Payment No.
2-Final in the amount of
$148,845.29 and accept the Certifi-
cate of Substantial Completion
submitted by Nielsen Contracting
and approved by Miller & Associ-
ates for the 2020 Part 5 Improve-
ments for the removal and replace-
ment of 11th Street and 2nd Ave-
nue Intersection.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
None.
Regular Agenda:
1. By a 3 to 0 vote, Buschkoetter
abstaining, Nikkila absent, granted
permission to pay the Open Ac-
count Claim in the amount of
$9,720.00 to Goodwill Industries.
By majority vote, Nikkila absent,
Council adjourned at 5:40 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
ZNEZ D12,t1
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners met on Tuesday,
December 8, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. via
Zoom meeting. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der. The following Board members
responded to roll call: Ivan Klein,
Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,
Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and
William McMullen. Absent: Timo-
thy Higgins. Commissioner Klein
was having audio issues in the
zoom meeting and acknowledged
roll call votes visually. A copy of
the acknowledgment and receipt of
notice and agenda by the Board of
Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Public notice of this
meeting was published/posted in
the Kearney Hub, on the Buffalo
County website, and the bulletin
boards located outside the County
Clerk's office and County Board
Room on December 3, 2020.
Chairman McMullen announced
that pursuant to "Executive Order
No. 20-36 Public Meeting Require-
ment Limited Waiver", the County
Board will be conducting their
meetings via Zoom and the link to
this meeting was posted on the
Buffalo County Website. County
Clerk Janice Giffin took all pro-
ceedings hereinafter shown. Dep-
uty County Attorney Andrew Hoff-
meister joined the meeting.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to approve the
November 24, 2020 Board meeting
minutes. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Absent: Higgins. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to ratify the following De-
cember 4, 2020 payroll claims
processed by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Kouba, Klein, Loeffelholz, Re-
iter and McMullen. Absent: Hig-
gins. Motion declared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS:A - Adver-
tisement; AP - Appropriation; B -
Bookmobile; C - Construction; CD
- Civil Defense; CM - Cottonmill; D
- Dues; E - Expense; EQ - Equip-
ment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I - Insur-
ance&/or Bonds; MC - Medical
Charges; R - Retirement; RE - Re-
imbursement; RT - Rent; S - Serv-
ice; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U - Util-
ities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 279,679.94;
AMERICAN FAMILY I PREMIUMS
1,037.63; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R EMPE RET
47,331.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I PREMIUMS 112,852.00;
FIRST CONCORD E FLEX FUNDS
4,985.49; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T FEDERAL TAXES 96,164.28;
KEARNEY UNITED WAY E DONA-
TIONS 102.67; KATHLEEN A
LAUGHLIN E GARNISH 402.00;
MADISON NATIONAL I PREMI-
UMS 942.29; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I LT DISABILITY 149.44;
MASSMUTUAL R DEFERRED
COMP 1,175.00; NATIONWIDE RE-
TIREMENT R DEFERRED COMP
1,330.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E CHILD SUPPORT 1,200.00;
PRINCIPAL E DENTAL 3,199.48;
STATE OF NE T STATE TAXES
16,291.02; VISION SERVICE PLAN E EMPE VSP EYE 837.62;
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 55,458.07;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I PREMI-
UMS 907.19; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R EMPE RET 8,662.81;
BUFFALO CO TREASURER I PRE-
MIUMS 2,567.00; FIRST CON-
CORD E FLEX FUNDS 677.42;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK T FED-
ERAL TAXES 16,516.65; MADISON
NATIONAL I PREMIUMS 148.55;
MADISON NATIONAL I LT DISA-
BILITY 47.91; NATIONWIDE RE-
TIREMENT R DEFERRED COMP
272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT E CHILD SUPPORT 342.00; PRINCI-
PAL E DENTAL 946.92; STATE OF
NE T STATE TAXES 2,473.24; VI-
SION SERVICE PLAN E EMPE
VSP EYE 205.22
WEED DEPARTMENT
NET PAYROLL 4,806.58; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R EMPE RET 758.07; BUFFALO CO
TREASURER I PREMIUMS 248.00;
FIRST CONCORD E FLEX FUNDS 33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T FEDERAL TAXES 1,548.53;
MADISON NATIONAL I LT DISA-
BILITY 1.52; PRINCIPAL E DEN-
TAL 45.72; STATE OF NE T STATE
TAXES 241.93.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Loeffelholz to accept the Clerk
of District Court November 2020
Report. (Commissioner Timothy
Higgins joined the meeting at 9:04
A.M.) Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz, Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Loeffelholz to accept the County
Treasurer November 2020 Fund
Balance Report. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Zoning Administrator, Dennise
Daniels was present for the discus-
sion and appointment of a member
to the Planning and Zoning Com-
mission. Moved by Higgins and
seconded by Kouba to appoint
Kurt Schmidt to the Planning and
Zoning Commission for a three
year term. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Klein, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Chairman McMullen opened the
discussion on the referral to the
Planning Commission zoning reso-
lution amendments. Deputy County
Attorney Hoffmeister reviewed the
proposed amendments and after
discussion, it was moved by Loef-
felhoz and seconded by Reiter to
refer the following proposed
admendments to the Planning and
Zoning Commission.
1. Amend to add word "side" in
accessory use general applicable
provision.
Add as a special use provision for
AGR/AG Districts to: Accessory
uses, when specific provisions as
to location and size of allowed ac-
cessory use by right do not apply
but the proposed accessory use
and/or structure is in compliance
with all applicable minimum yard
setbacks.
2. Board suggested amendment
for review: 8.1 be amended to
read:
8.1 ACCESSORY BUILDING
Buildings and structures may be
erected and land may be used for
purposes, which are clearly inci-
dental to, and customarily and
commonly associated with the
main permitted use of the prem-
ises. Such accessory buildings,
structures and uses shall be so
constructed, maintained and con-
ducted as to not produce noise, vi-
bration, concussion, dust, dirt, fly
ash, odor, noxious gases, heat or
glare which is injurious, damaging,
unhealthful or disturbing to adja-
cent property, or the users thereof,
and shall be on the premises of the
main use.
Accessory buildings and struc-
tures shall not occupy more than
thirty percent of the required area
for of the side and rear yard. Any
accessory building and/or structure
shall have a minimum yard setback
as required within the zoning dis-
trict. Attached garages are con-
sidered part of principal building.
(Resolution 02-11-2020)
Any accessory building and
structure and/or use comprised of
one hundred twenty (120) square
feet or less is exempted from the
need to obtain a zoning permit, but
must comply will all applicable zon-
ing district minimum yard setbacks.
3. Add as a special use for
AGR/AG Districts:
Accessory uses and/or struc-
tures, when the specific provisions
as to location and size of the al-
lowed accessory use and/or struc-
ture by right do not apply, but the
proposed accessory use and/or
structure is in compliance with all
other applicable minimum yard set-
backs.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. The
State of Nebraska sent Executive
Order No. 20-36 Corona Virus -
Public Meetings Requirement Lim-
ited Waiver that applies to all public
governing body meetings that oc-
cur from December 1, 2020
through January 31, 2021. The City
of Kearney sent letter regarding the
Annexation of property located
south of 56th Street between the
Kearney East Expressway and Air-
port Road, West of Airport Road,
North and West of Cessna Street,
West of Piper Avenue, North of Pa-
triot Boulevard, East of Cherry Ave-
nue and Kearney East Expressway.
Nebraska Department of Transpor-
tation sent letter stating there was
an opportunity to provide input on
the FY 2022 through FY 2025
transportation projects included in
the State Transportation Improve-
ment Plan (STIP). Chairman
McMullen called on each Board
member present for committee re-
ports and recommendations.
ZONING
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:14 A.M. for a
special use permit application to
operate a Motocross Track. Dep-
uty County Attorney Hoffmeister re-
viewed the application and Jon
Dorothy was present to answer
questions. No one else addressed
the Board and Chairman McMullen
closed the hearing at 9:22 A.M.
Moved by Loeffelhoz and se-
conded by Higgins to approve the
Special Use Permit application for
JRAYD, L.L.C., on lease from Doro-
thy Farms, Inc. to operate a Moto-
cross Track, for property located at
29922 Grand Island Road, Pleasan-
ton, Nebraska, 68866, described as
Part of the South Half of Section
13, Township 11, Range 16 West of
the 6th p.m., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska with the following Resolu-
tion 2020-56. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2020-56
WHEREAS, JRAYD, L.L.C, Appli-
cant, on a land leased from Doro-
thy Farms, Inc., for property lo-
cated at 29922 Grand Island Road,
Pleasanton, Nebraska, 68866, have
filed for a Special Use Permit with
Buffalo County Clerk and/or Zoning
Administrator.
WHEREAS, one application was
filed September 1, 2020, to operate
a Motocross Track, to be situated
on the following legal description:
Part of the South Half of Section
13, Township 11, Range 16 West of
the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, hereinafter
referred to as the "subject prop-
erty".
WHEREAS, on November 19,
2020, the Buffalo County Planning
and Zoning Commission con-
ducted a public hearing on such
Special Use Permit and on a 7-0
vote with zero absent voted to for-
ward this application to the County
Commissioners, and
WHEREAS, on December 8,
2020, the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners held a public hear-
ing on this Special Use Permit and,
WHEREAS, one exhibit is at-
tached to the application and the
Board takes notice of the contents
and exhibit on that application in
considering this special use permit.
WHEREAS, only a simple major-
ity is required by this Board to ap-
prove this Special Use Permit be-
cause no protests against issuance
of this permit have been filed, and
WHEREAS, the Board after pub-
lic hearing and review of the Spe-
cial Use application finds:
1. Applicants desire to use the
subject property to hold off-road
motocross motorcycle and/or al-
l-terrain vehicle (ATV) dirt racing
and practice for racing that is situ-
ated on the subject property.
2. The proposed use is more than
one-half mile distance from any
residential uses.
3. Placement of 911 (Address)
signage should be required for the
main public entrance. The Board
notes that in the application and
before the Board, applicant dis-
closed that the subject property
has an additional emergency en-
trance. The Board will not make
requirements as concerns this ad-
ditional entrance, but requests that
the applicants share information
about access through this non-pu-
blic entrance with 911 officials.
4. Some notification, requested,
but not required for 24-hours' No-
tice to Law Enforcement should be
consider.
5. No Permanent Structures (A-
ccessory Uses) will be added and
are not needed for the requested
use. It is noted that in the Plann-
ing Commission minutes for their
meeting, the applicants do use
towable bleachers or seating facili-
ties when events are held on the
subject property. Also, while
events are occurring on the subject
premises, primitive camping on the
subject property occurs without
need of sanitary or public utility
electrical connections.
WHEREAS, the requested
amendment to this previously is-
sued special use permit is found to
be in compliance with Section 6.2
of Buffalo County's Zoning Regula-
tions now in effect, in that if the
proposed amendment, with the be-
low stated conditions contained in
this Resolution, would:
1. Be compatible with and similar
to the use permitted in the district,
and
2. Not be a matter which should
require re-zoning of the property,
and
3. Not be detrimental to adjacent
property, and
4. Not tend to depreciate the
value of the surrounding structures
or property, and
5. Be compatible with the stated
intended use of the district, and
6. Not change the character of
the district, and
7. Be in accordance with the
Comprehensive Plan.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED THAT BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS by a majority vote of its
members, this Board approves ap-
plicants' requested Special Use
Permit, subject however to the fol-
lowing:
1. There is allowed on the subject
property Motocross Motorcycle
and All-Terrain Vehicle type racing
events together with race practic-
ing.
2. Applicants shall place 911 (A-
ddress) Signage at the public entry
point on Grand Island Road.
3. Applicants are request, not re-
quired, as a condition for issuance
of the special use permit, to pro-
vide 24-hours' notice to Law En-
forcement.
4. No permanent structures are
requested in the special use permit
and no additional structure and/or
uses will be added to this special
use permit, without amendment of
this special use permit and/or reap-
plication for an additional special
use permit.
5. All rules and regulations shall
be in compliance with State and
Federal regulations.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that
this Board reserves the power to
revoke such special use permit for
failure to comply with such terms,
conditions and requirements, or
take such other action as it may
deem necessary to obtain compli-
ance. If the Zoning Administrator
or any two members of this Board
find at any time that the terms,
conditions and requirements of this
special use permit have not been
complied with, or that any phase
thereof has not been completed
within the time required under said
special use permit or any amend-
ment thereto, the Zoning Adminis-
trator or any two members of this
Board shall report this fact to the
County Commissioners, and there-
after this Board may conduct re-
view of compliance by public hear-
ing with notice given to applicant(s)
and/or entity using the subject
property. Following such public
meeting this Board may take any
action it may deem necessary to
secure compliance including revo-
cation and termination of this spe-
cial use permit.
RESOLVED FURTHER that a
copy of this Resolution shall be
filed against the subject property
as described above.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for a special use
permit application to operate a
Recreational/Event Center. Kinzy &
Brent Carmody were present to an-
swer questions. No one else ad-
dressed the Board and Chairman
McMullen closed the hearing at
9:33 A.M. Moved by Higgins and
seconded by Loeffelholz to ap-
prove a Special Use Permit Appli-
cation filed by Kinzy & Brent
Carmody to operate a Recreation-
al/Event Center, for property lo-
cated at 3070 Odessa Road, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68845, described
as Carmody Acres, Lot 1, situated
in Section 33, Township 9, Range
17 West of the 6th p.m., Buffalo
County, Nebraska with the follow-
ing Resolution 2020-57. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Higgins, Loef-
felholz, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-57
WHEREAS, Kinzy and Brent
Carmody, Applicants, have filed for
a Special Use Permit, located at
3070 Odessa Road, Kearney, Ne-
braska, 68845, with Buffalo County
Clerk and/or Zoning Administrator.
WHEREAS, one application
was filed October 21, 2020, to op-
erate a Recreational/Event Center,
to be situated on the following legal
description: Carmody Acres, Lot 1,
in Section 33, Township 9, Range
17 West of the Sixth Principal Me-
ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska,
hereinafter referred to as the
"subject property".
WHEREAS, on November 19,
2020, the Buffalo County Planning
and Zoning Commission con-
ducted a public hearing on such
Special Use Permit and on a 7-0
vote with zero absent voted to for-
ward this application to the County
Commissioners, and
WHEREAS, on December 8,
2020, the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners held a public hear-
ing on this Special Use Permit and,
WHEREAS, two exhibits are at-
tached to the application:
1. The application of the Special
Use Permit.
2. The site plan with future con-
struction plans.
WHEREAS, only a simple major-
ity is required by this Board to ap-
prove this Special Use Permit be-
cause no protests against issuance
of this permit have been filed, and
WHEREAS, the Board after pub-
lic hearing and review of the Spe-
cial Use application finds:
l The subject property abuts an
all-weather road and is located
about one-half mile north of the in-
tersection of Odessa Road and
U.S. Highway 30. It has adequate
public access without need of ad-
ditional public works services.
l Placement of 911 (Address)
Signage needs to be placed at the
north & south entrances of the sub-
ject property. From these two en-
trance areas, there appears to be
enough parking area for 250, as
disclosed on the application.
l The applicants will use a
1920's era barn as an event/gathe-
ring structure for receptions, gath-
erings, and trade/marketing area.
Not all events on the subject prop-
erty are to occur in that barn in that
there may be outdoor weddings,
small scale trade shows, and other
gatherings.
l Future planned structures al-
lowed in this special use permit in-
clude: a concrete pad with awning
(Patio Area) built on to the west
side of the barn and a grain bin Ga-
zebo, to be built to the northwest of
the barn.
l It is suggested that the op-
erators of this special use permit
give 24-hours' notification to Law
Enforcement for events consisting
of 250 people or more.
WHEREAS, this special use per-
mit is found to be in compliance
with Section 6.2 of Buffalo Coun-
ty's Zoning Regulations because
with the below stated conditions
contained in this Resolution, the re-
quested use/structure(s) would:
1. Be compatible with and similar
to the use permitted in the district,
and
2. Not be a matter which should
require re-zoning of the property,
and
3. Not be detrimental to adjacent
property, and
4. Not tend to depreciate the
value of the surrounding structures
or property, and
5. Be compatible with the stated
intended use of the district, and
6. Not change the character of
the district, and
7. Be in accordance with the
Comprehensive Plan.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED THAT BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS by a majority vote of its
members, approves applicants' re-
quested Special Use Permit, sub-
ject however to the following:
1. The use is to be designated a
Recreational Use (Reception, Gath-
ering Place) to be conducted on
the subject property.
2. Applicants shall place 911 (A-
ddress) Signage at North & South
Entrances on the subject property.
3. Future structures and im-
provements allowed under this
special use permit, without need of
additional zoning permit(s), shall in-
clude: a concrete pad with awning
(patio area) on the west side of the
barn and a grain bin gazebo, to the
northwest of the barn.
4. The applicants are requested,
but not required, to provide
24-hour notification to Law En-
forcement of events occurring on
the subject property.
5. All rules and regulations shall
be in compliance with State and
Federal regulations.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that
this Board reserves the power to
revoke such special use permit for
failure to comply with such terms,
conditions and requirements, or
take such other action as it may
deem necessary to obtain compli-
ance. If the Zoning Administrator
or any two members of this Board
find at any time that the terms,
conditions and requirements of this
special use permit have not been
complied with, or that any phase
thereof has not been completed
within the time required under said
special use permit or any amend-
ment thereto, the Zoning Adminis-
trator or any two members of this
Board shall report this fact to the
County Commissioners, and there-
after this Board may conduct re-
view of compliance by public hear-
ing with notice given to applicant(s)
and/or entity using the subject
property. Following such public
meeting this Board may take any
action it may deem necessary to
secure compliance including revo-
cation and termination of this spe-
cial use permit.
RESOLVED FURTHER that a
copy of this Resolution shall be
filed against the subject property
as described above.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for a Code Amend-
ment of Zoning Regulations, Per-
mitted Special Uses under Section
5.34 of the Agricultural Residential
District, regarding Mini-Storage
and Personal Use Solar Arrays,
AND a Subdivision Regulation code
amendment of Block Requirements
under Section 4.06. Deputy
County Attorney Hoffmeister re-
viewed the proposed Code
Amendments. No one else ad-
dressed the Board and Chairman
McMullen closed the hearing at
9:43 A.M. Moved by Morrow and
seconded by Kouba to approve the
Code Amendment with the follow-
ing Resolution 2020-58. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Kouba,
Higgins, Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-58
WHEREAS, on November 19,
2020, the Buffalo County Planning
and Zoning Commission held a
public hearing concerning amend-
ments to Buffalo County's Zoning
Regulations of Permitted Special
Uses under Section 5.34 of the Ag-
ricultural Residential District, re-
garding Mini-Storage and Personal
Use Solar Arrays, AND a Subdivi-
sion Regulation code amendment
of Block Requirements under Sec-
tion 4.06.
WHEREAS, no protests have
been filed with the Buffalo County
Clerk against such proposed
amendments, and
WHEREAS, on December 8,
2020, this Board conducted a pub-
lic hearing concerning a proposed
amendment to Buffalo County's
Zoning Regulations and no parties
appeared to oppose such pro-
posed amendments,
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the following
amendment is adopted with
amending language generally
shown by underlining as additions
and strikethrough as deletion, as
reflected below:
To delete Section 5.32 (11), Mini
Storage Facilities from the Agricul-
tural Residential District as a use
allowed by Special Use Permit,
with alphabetical placement and
renumbering done appropriately.
AND
To add Personal Solar Systems
as a provision allowed by Special
Use Permit in the Agricultural Resi-
dential District, with alphabetical
placement and renumbering done
appropriately.
AND
To change the language of Sec-
tion 4.06, Subdivision Regulations,
regarding Block Requirements as
shown below:
Sec. 4.06 BLOCKS No block
shall be longer than thirteen hun-
dred twenty (1,320) feet between
cross streets except where a major
street(s), other man made barrier(s),
lake, or natural barrier forms a
boundary, or boundaries, of a
block. This distance may be ex-
tended when topographical rise
and fall of street does not exceed
six (6) feet from highest elevation to
lowest elevation of block measured
from center of intersections of in-
tersecting streets at opposite ends
of the block.
REGULAR AGENDA
Highway Superintendent John
Maul was present for the following
Agenda items.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Reiter to accept the low bid of
$681,625.05 from Gary Smith Con-
struction Company Inc. for the As-
phalt Overlay Projects for
2020-2021. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Reiter, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Reiter and seconded
by Loeffelholz to authorize Chair-
man McMullen to sign on behalf of
the County Board the Annual Certi-
fication Program Compliance for
Nebraska Board of Public Roads
Classification and Standards with
the following Resolution 2020-59.
(Commissioner Klein left the zoom
meeting for this motion.) Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Reiter, Loef-
felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow
and McMullen. Absent: Klein.
Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-59
SIGNING OF THE YEAR-END
CERTIFICATION OF COUNTY
HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT
FORM 2020
Whereas
: State of Nebraska
Statutes, sections 39-2302, and
39-2501 through 39-2505 details
the requirements that must be met
in order for a county to qualify for
an annual Incentive Payment; and
Whereas: The State of Nebraska
Department of Transportation
(NDOT) requires that each county
must annually certify (by December
31st of each year) the appointment
of the County Highway Superin-
tendent to the NDOT using the
Year-End Certification of County
Highway Superintendent; and
Whereas: The NDOT requires
that such certification shall also in-
clude a copy of the meeting min-
utes showing the appointment of
the County Highway Superintend-
ent by their name as it appears on
their License (if applicable), their Li-
cense Number and Class of Li-
cense (if applicable), the type of
appointment, i.e., employed or un-
der contract (consultant , or interlo-
cal agreement with another county
and/or incorporated municipality) ,
and the beginning date of the ap-
pointment; and
Whereas: The NDOT also re-
quires that such Year-End Certifi-
cation of County Highway Super-
intendent form shall be signed by
the County Board Chairperson and
shall include a copy of a resolution
of the County Board authorizing the
signing of the Year-End Certifica-
tion of County Highway Superin-
tendent form by the County Board
Chairperson.
Be it resolved that the County
Board Chairperson of Buffalo
County is hereby authorized to sign
the attached Year-End Certification
of County Highway Superintendent
form.
Sheriff Neil Miller, Chief of Police
Bryan Waugh, Lieutenant Robert
Tubbs, Fire Administrator Jason
Whalen and Tony Kosiba the Area
Manager for Motorola Solution
presented an overview on the Cit-
y/County Public Safety Radio Sys-
tem project. No action was taken
at this time.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one ad-
dressed the Board.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:27 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December
22, 2020.
ATTEST
WILLIAM MCMULLEN,
CHAIRMAN
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
JANICE I. GIFFIN,
BUFFALO COUNTY CLERK
ZNEZ D12,1t
VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
MEETING
OF DECEMBER 8, 2020 AT 7:00
P.M.
PLEASANTON COMMUNITY
CENTER
Notice of the meeting was given
in advance by posting in three pub-
lic places, a designated method of
giving notice. Notice of One & Six
Street Plan Hearing was published
in the Kearney Hub. Notice of the
meeting and a copy of their ac-
knowledgment of the receipt of the
agenda were communicated in ad-
vance and in the notice to the
Chairperson and Board of Trustees
of this meeting. All proceedings
were taken while the convened
meeting was open to the public.
The following Trustees were
present at the meeting: Michael
Stubbs, Ted Eichholz, Candi Lewis,
Zack Rasmussen, and Mike Tracy
was present by teleconference as
per Governor's executive order No.
20-36. Also present: Leora Hof-
mann, Pat Epley
The meeting was called to order
by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.
Stubbs announced to all present
that the Open Meeting Laws are
posted in the Community Center.
Leora lead the elected Trustees
though their oath of office. Michael
Stubbs, Candi Lewis and Mike
Tracy.
Tracy moved and Rasmussen se-
conded that Michael Stubbs be
elected as the Village Board of
Trustees Chairperson. Yes: Tracy,
Rasmussen, Lewis, Eichholz &
Stubbs Absent: none No: none MC
Eichholz moved and Rasmussen
seconded the approval of minutes,
claims, employee hours, treasurer's
report, and bank statement on the
consent agenda. Yes: Eichholz,
Rasmussen, Lewis, Tracy & Stubbs
Absent: none No: none MC
Tracy left the teleconference call
at this time.
Claims to be paid: General Fund
$14,937.42, Street Fund $3,616.99
Water Fund $13,882.97 Sewer
Fund $1,972.24 Bond Fund
$2,382.50 Gross payroll
$15,015.04IRS taxes $3,821.28 NE
Dept Rev Sales Tax $664.17 Ax-
mann Heating-repairs
$82.25Amazon-sup $211.83 Intuit
Payroll $6.39 Dawson Public Power
elec $1,831.49 BlackHills Energy
nat gas $133.29 Buffalo Co Sheriff
contract $151.71Buffalo County
Highway Dept-sup $165.00 DTCC
loan $2,367.50 NDEQ-loan
$7,521.06NMPP-contract
$2,013.00 Frontier telephone
$107.48 & $56.64 Jacobsen Orr le-
gal $886.50 Jelinek Ace Hard-
ware-sup $13.98 Kearney Hub
publish $86.61 Menards Supplies
$28.94Municipal Supply-$335.54
NE Public Health Lab testing
$531.00Nichols Repair-parts
$21.44 Pleasanton Irrig supplies
$38.95 Post Master stamps
$180.00 Quill-sup $111.43Ravenna
Sanitation Waste Haul $84.00 &
$2,089.00 Trotter Service fuel& ti-
res $627.85 Verizon cell $94.69
Town & Country Bank wire fee
$15.00 & refund hall rent $150.00.
Was moved by Eichholz and se-
conded by Rasmussen to approve
the fence permit submitted by
Delroy Fischer pending proof from
Mr. Fischer of having area surveyed
by a licensed surveyor and that
compliance dates are followed
from Resolution 2020-R-11 dated
November 10, 2020. Yes:
Eichholz, Rasmussen, Lewis &
Stubbs Absent: Tracy No: none MC
Eichholz moved and Lewis se-
conded to approved following ap-
pointments. Village appointed of-
fices: Clerk/Treasurer: Leora Hof-
mann Water/Street/Sewer Com-
missioner: Patrick Epley Cemetery
Sexton: Keith Paitz Village Attor-
ney: Nicole Mailahn Village Plann-
ing Board: Chairperson: Brian
Dauel, 3 year appointments of
Brian Dauel, Reese Shafto & Gar-
rett Leithoff. Legal Publication:
Kearney Hub. Village Engineer:
Miller & Associates Village Street
Superintendent: Reed Miller Village
Auditor: Janet Rowling. Yes:
Eichholz, Lewis, Rasmussen &
Stubbs Absent: Tracy No: none MC
Eichholz moved and Lewis se-
conded to approve the 2021 Holi-
day Schedule to follow the Federal
Holidays. Yes: Eichholz, Lewis,
Rasmussen & Stubbs Absent:
Tracy No: none MC
With no other business to dis-
cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-
ing at 7:30 p.m.
ZNEZ D12,1t
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
GI EYE BUILDING, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
GI Eye Building, LLC has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The designated office
of the limited liability company is
411 West 39th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. The registered
agent and office of the limited lia-
bility company is Koley Jessen
P.C., L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd
Street, Suite 800, Omaha, Ne-
braska, 68124. The limited liability
company commenced business on
December 7, 2020.
ZNEZ D12,D19,D26
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
JANSSEN CHIROPRACTIC, PC
Registered Office: 3607 6th Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847.
Registered Agent: Jason A. Jans-
sen
The Corporation shall engage in
any lawful business for which a
corporation may be formed under
the Nebraska Model Business Cor-
poration Act and the Nebraska Pro-
fessional Corporation Act. The au-
thorized capital stock is 10,000
shares at $1.00 par value to be fully
paid and non-assessable on issue.
Perpetual existence commenced
on December 8, 2020, when the Ar-
ticles of Incorporation were filed
with the Nebraska Secretary of
State. The affairs of the Corpora-
tion are to be conducted by the
Board of Directors and officers as
authorized by the Bylaws and the
Board.
Jason A. Janssen, DC,
Incorporator
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ D12,D16,D26
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KATHERINE L. GOODWIN
D.D.S., LLC
Notice is hereby given that Kath-
erine L. Goodwin, D.D.S., LLC,
(hereinafter referred to as the
"Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street mailing address of the Com-
pany's initial designated office is
4106 6th Avenue, Kearney, NE
68845. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is
Thomas W. Tye II, whose street
and mailing address is 1419 Cen-
tral Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney,
NE 68848-0636. The Company is
organized to engage in the practice
of dentistry in the State of Ne-
braska.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ D12,D19,D26
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF TACOS Y SALSAS
LOS FORASTEROS LLC
Notice is hereby given that Tacos
y Salsas Los Forasteros LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska, with its
initial designated office at 1712 K
Ave ,Kearney Nebraska 68847. The
initial agent for service of process
of the Carlos A Ortega Madrid 1712
K Ave ,Kearney Nebraska 68847.
CARLOS A. ORTEGA MADRID
TACOS Y SALSAS LOS
FORASTEROS, LLC
ZNEZ D10,D17,D24
