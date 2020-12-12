 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: December 12, 2020

Legal notices: December 12, 2020

 

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

December 8, 2020

 

With the absence of a minister,

the Council held a moment of si-

lence. Mayor Clouse and Council

Members and audience in the

Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Clouse

announced that in accordance with

Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska

Revised Statutes, a current copy of

the Open Meetings Act is available

for review and is posted on the wall

of the Council Chambers. Stanley

A. Clouse, President of the Council,

called a regular meeting of the City

Council to order on December 8,

2020 at 5:30 p.m. with the following

Council Members responding to

roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,

Bruce Lear and Tami James

Moore. Absent: Jonathan Nikkila.

City Clerk recorded the minutes.

Administrative personnel were also

present. Notice of the meeting had

been given according to law.

Reorganization and Routine Busi-

ness

5. Council by majority vote,

Nikkila absent, approved the Min-

utes of Special Council Meeting of

November 17, 2020, Minutes of

Regular Council Meeting of No-

vember 24, 2020, and Minutes of

the Kearney Area Solid Waste

Agency Meeting of September 8,

2020.

6. Council by majority vote,

Nikkila absent, accepted the Certif-

icate of Vote from the Buffalo

County Election Commissioner.

7. City Clerk administered the

Oath of Office to Stanley Clouse

and Bruce Lear.

8. Council by majority vote,

Clouse abstaining, Nikkila absent,

appointed Stanley Clouse as Pres-

ident/Mayor.

9. Council by majority vote,

Buschkoetter abstaining, Nikkila

absent, appointed Randy Busch-

koetter as Vice-President.

10. Council by majority vote,

Nikkila absent, approved to reap-

point Lauren Brandt as City Clerk.

Public Hearings:

None.

Consent Agenda:

By majority vote, Nikkila absent,

the following items were approved:

1. Minutes of Special Council

Meeting of November 17, 2020 and

Regular Council Meeting of No-

vember 24, 2020.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

Aurora Coop-$25.52-smcs; Ad-

vanced Property-$3,300.00-smcs;

Agri Coop-$821.08-smcs; Alfred

Benesch-$11,755.09-co; Arch,

The-$75,000.00-smcs; Ask Sup-

ply-$99.04-smcs; AV Fu-

el-$13,930.35-smcs; Baker & Tay-

lor-$4,782.36-smcs; Bergstrom,J--

$212.50-smcs; Be-

yondtrust-$4,791.60-smcs; Black-

stone Publishing-$972.35-smcs;

Blessing-$2,411.67-smcs; Blue-

cross Blueshield-$50,782.91-smcs;

Bosselman-$17,231.09-smcs;

Bravehearts Eq-

uine-$2,000.00-smcs; Bridgett Lav-

ene Consulting-$2,500.00-smcs;

Bruha,M-$27.88-smcs; Buffalo Co.

4-H-$9,500.00-smcs; Buffalo Co.

Comm. Partners-$10,000.00-smcs;

Cambridge Court-$175.00-smcs;

Carquest-$66.98-smcs;

Cash-Wa-$2,719.00-co; Center

Point Large Print-$75.96-smcs;

Cigna-$9,826.37-smcs; City of Ky-

-$50,840.70-co; City of Ky-

-$430,787.37-smcs,ps;

CivicPlus-$160.00-smcs; Coldspr-

ing-$706.30-smcs; Collage Cen-

ter-$8,118.00-smcs; Comm. Action

Partnership-$10,000.00-smcs;

Comm. Health Agen-

cies-$101.00-ps; Comm. Service

Fund NE-$58.00-ps; Com-

passcom-$225.00-smcs; Compute

North-$29,182.48-smcs; Core &

Main-$11,882.36-smcs; Crane

River Theater-$10,000.00-smcs;

Credit Mgmt. Services-$93.92-ps;

Cudaback,J-$85.00-smcs; De-

pository Trust-$27,811.25-ds;

Dietz,C-$68.78-smcs; Dish--

$103.84-smcs; Dorsey,C-$-

85.00-smcs; Eakes-$645.46-smcs;

Economic Develop-

ment-$10,000.00-smcs; Electronic

Systems-$60.00-smcs; Engineered

Controls-$587.20-smcs;

Erickson,J-$48.53-smcs; Families

CARE-$100.00-smcs; Family Prac-

tice-$502.00-smcs, ps; Farmers

Market 365-$9,480.00-smcs;

Fiddelke-$828.02-smcs; Forever

Pink Foundation-$5,000.00-smcs;

Forrest,J-$1.56-smcs; Fraternal Or-

der Eagles-$9.00-smcs; Friends

Program-$10,000.00-smcs; Gale-

-$428.73-smcs; Gamet-

ime-$129.80-co; Garrett Tires--

$1,693.90-smcs; GD Con-

crete-$19,497.36-co; General Traf-

fic Controls-$758.00-smcs; Glenn-

,L-$40.64-smcs; Grand Island In-

dependent-$304.25-smcs; Greater

NE Cities-$1,000.00-smcs; Girl

Scouts of NE-$2,500.00-smcs;

Grow NE-$5,000.00-smcs; Han-

son,R-$100.00-smcs; HM Life

Insurance-$60,062.26-smcs; Home

Depot -$2,223.69-smcs; Home-

town Leasing-$1,266.10-smcs; Ho-

rizon Designs-$50.00-smcs; Hot

Meals USA-$10,000.00-smcs;

ICMA-$6,878.63-ps;

InfoUSA-$2,968.00-smcs;

IRS-$172,751.66-ps; Island Sup-

ply-$58.70-smcs; Johnson Con-

trols-$406.44-smcs; Ky Buffalo

Co.-$10,000.00-smcs; Ky Catho-

lic-$9,026.00-smcs; Ky Chamber

Comm.-$1,250.00-smcs; Ky Chil-

dren's Museum-$10,000.00-smcs;

Ky Housing-$10,000.00-smcs; Ky

Hub-$234.00-smcs; Ky Lions Club-

-$10,000.00-smcs; Ky Visitors Bu-

reau-$10,000.00-smcs; Ky Work-

s-$10,000.00-smcs; Ky

YMCA-$10,000.00-smcs; Konica

Minolta-$373.68-smcs;

Kowalek,G-$565.12-smcs; Land-

mark Implement-$471.76-smcs; Li-

brarica-$907.35-smcs; Magic

Cleaning-$3,360.00-smcs; McKen-

na's Rae of Hope-

-$10,000.00-smcs; Medicap Phar-

macy-$10,923.00-ps;

Menards-$107.82-smcs; Merryman

Performing Arts-$10,000.00-smcs;

Michael Frederick-$48.00-smcs;

Mid American Sig-

nal-$692.86-smcs; Midlands Con-

tracting-$121,361.50-co; Midwest

Connect-$6,168.87-smcs; Midwest

Direct-$251.94-smcs; Midwest

Laboratories-$806.35-smcs; Mid-

west Petroleum-$2,360.00-smcs;

Miller Signs-$5,400.00-smcs; Mo-

saic -$9,875.00-smcs;

Municode-$1,349.00-smcs; Mur-

phy Tractor-$414.80-smcs; NE

Child Support-$1,517.12-ps; NE

Dept. Revenue-$53,729.26-ps; NE

Dept. Environ-

ment-$493,737.53-ds; NE Law En-

forcement -$728.00-smcs; NE Li-

brary Commis-

sion-$1,500.00-smcs; NE Public

Health -$1,169.00-smcs; New Deal

Deicing-$2,125.00-smcs; New Life

Assembly-$10,000.00-smcs;

Nordhues,D-$17.53-smcs; North-

western Energy-$2,158.27-smcs;

Oak Creek Engineer-

ing-$4,446.75-co;

OCLC-$764.46-smcs; O'Co-

nnor,M-$37.54-smcs; O'Keefe Ele-

vator-$806.43-smcs;

Olsson-$12,782.50-smcs,co; Otto

Environmental-$26,069.00-smcs;

Outdoor Recreation-$1,220.00-co;

Paramount-$31.26-smcs; Payflex

Systems-$531.25-smcs,ps; Peer-

less Machine-$5,014.99-smcs; Pep

Co-$300.00-smcs; Ping-

-$110.88-smcs; Plummer,C-$-

8.77-smcs; Police Officers

Assn.-$50.00-smcs; Presto-X-$28-

3.00-smcs; Prime Com-

m.-$602.75-smcs; Rasmussen Me-

chanical-$28,115.00-co; Residen-

tial Assistance-$10,000.00-smcs;

Rippe,M-$100.00-smcs; Ruby

Tuesday-$55.89-smcs; S&B Heat-

ing-$791.05-smcs; S&J Construc-

tion-$15,861.30-co; SAFE Cen-

ter-$10,000.00-smcs; Salvation Ar-

my-$10,000.00-smcs; Shredding

Solutions-$53.85-smcs;

Skiles,D-$2.27-smcs; South Cen-

tral NE Agency-$10,000.00-smcs;

Stall,M-$46.17-smcs; Steinbrink

Landscaping-$4,880.00-smcs;

Teammate Mentor-

ing-$5,500.00-smcs; Thomp-

son,C-$10.00-smcs;

Todco-$7,200.00-co; Traffic Con-

trols-$1,650.00-smcs; Tri City Con-

crete-$656.20-smcs; Tri-Co

Glass-$2,229.00-smcs,co; Turner

Body Shop-$100.00-smcs; Tye &

Rowling-$14,732.99-smcs; Union

Bank & Trust-$86,338.25-ps; Union

Pacific Railroad-$178.00-smcs;

United Way-$10,321.00-smcs,ps;

Village Uniform-$221.25-smcs;

Volaire Aviation-$2,000.00-smcs;

Warren-T Plumbing-$195.00-smcs;

Web,R-$200.00-smcs; Wells Far-

go-$4,500.00-smcs; World Theater

Foundation-$10,000.00-smcs; Lon-

gevity Pay for 2020 $64,841.49.

The foregoing schedule of claims is

published in accordance with Sec-

tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, and is published

at an expense of $60.96 to the City

of Kearney.

3. Accept the bids received for

the purchase of a Side Load Ref-

use Compactor Truck to be used in

the Sanitation Division of the Utili-

ties Department and award the bid

to Elliott Equipment in the amount

of $270,818.00.

4. Reject the bids received for

2020 Part 3 Improvements; 2nd Av-

enue Overpass Repairs.

5. Approve the application sub-

mitted by Broadfoot Sand & Gravel

to extend Conditional Use Permit

No. 2005-03 to operate a gravel

pumping operation located south of

Turkey Creek Second Subdivision

for a period of five (5) years.

6. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-196 approving Change Order

No. 2 showing an increase in the

amount of $4,133.79 and extending

the Date of Substantial Completion

to November 5, 2020, Application

and Certificate for Payment No.

2-Final in the amount of

$148,845.29 and accept the Certifi-

cate of Substantial Completion

submitted by Nielsen Contracting

and approved by Miller & Associ-

ates for the 2020 Part 5 Improve-

ments for the removal and replace-

ment of 11th Street and 2nd Ave-

nue Intersection.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

None.

Regular Agenda:

1. By a 3 to 0 vote, Buschkoetter

abstaining, Nikkila absent, granted

permission to pay the Open Ac-

count Claim in the amount of

$9,720.00 to Goodwill Industries.

By majority vote, Nikkila absent,

Council adjourned at 5:40 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

ZNEZ D12,t1

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2020

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners met on Tuesday,

December 8, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. via

Zoom meeting. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der. The following Board members

responded to roll call: Ivan Klein,

Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,

Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and

William McMullen. Absent: Timo-

thy Higgins. Commissioner Klein

was having audio issues in the

zoom meeting and acknowledged

roll call votes visually. A copy of

the acknowledgment and receipt of

notice and agenda by the Board of

Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Public notice of this

meeting was published/posted in

the Kearney Hub, on the Buffalo

County website, and the bulletin

boards located outside the County

Clerk's office and County Board

Room on December 3, 2020.

Chairman McMullen announced

that pursuant to "Executive Order

No. 20-36 Public Meeting Require-

ment Limited Waiver", the County

Board will be conducting their

meetings via Zoom and the link to

this meeting was posted on the

Buffalo County Website. County

Clerk Janice Giffin took all pro-

ceedings hereinafter shown. Dep-

uty County Attorney Andrew Hoff-

meister joined the meeting.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to approve the

November 24, 2020 Board meeting

minutes. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Absent: Higgins. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to ratify the following De-

cember 4, 2020 payroll claims

processed by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Kouba, Klein, Loeffelholz, Re-

iter and McMullen. Absent: Hig-

gins. Motion declared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS:A - Adver-

tisement; AP - Appropriation; B -

Bookmobile; C - Construction; CD

- Civil Defense; CM - Cottonmill; D

- Dues; E - Expense; EQ - Equip-

ment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I - Insur-

ance&/or Bonds; MC - Medical

Charges; R - Retirement; RE - Re-

imbursement; RT - Rent; S - Serv-

ice; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U - Util-

ities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 279,679.94;

AMERICAN FAMILY I PREMIUMS

1,037.63; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R EMPE RET

47,331.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I PREMIUMS 112,852.00;

FIRST CONCORD E FLEX FUNDS

4,985.49; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T FEDERAL TAXES 96,164.28;

KEARNEY UNITED WAY E DONA-

TIONS 102.67; KATHLEEN A

LAUGHLIN E GARNISH 402.00;

MADISON NATIONAL I PREMI-

UMS 942.29; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I LT DISABILITY 149.44;

MASSMUTUAL R DEFERRED

COMP 1,175.00; NATIONWIDE RE-

TIREMENT R DEFERRED COMP

1,330.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E CHILD SUPPORT 1,200.00;

PRINCIPAL E DENTAL 3,199.48;

STATE OF NE T STATE TAXES

16,291.02; VISION SERVICE PLAN E EMPE VSP EYE 837.62;

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 55,458.07;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I PREMI-

UMS 907.19; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R EMPE RET 8,662.81;

BUFFALO CO TREASURER I PRE-

MIUMS 2,567.00; FIRST CON-

CORD E FLEX FUNDS 677.42;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T FED-

ERAL TAXES 16,516.65; MADISON

NATIONAL I PREMIUMS 148.55;

MADISON NATIONAL I LT DISA-

BILITY 47.91; NATIONWIDE RE-

TIREMENT R DEFERRED COMP

272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT E CHILD SUPPORT 342.00; PRINCI-

PAL E DENTAL 946.92; STATE OF

NE T STATE TAXES 2,473.24; VI-

SION SERVICE PLAN E EMPE

VSP EYE 205.22

WEED DEPARTMENT

NET PAYROLL 4,806.58; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R EMPE RET 758.07; BUFFALO CO

TREASURER I PREMIUMS 248.00;

FIRST CONCORD E FLEX FUNDS 33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T FEDERAL TAXES 1,548.53;

MADISON NATIONAL I LT DISA-

BILITY 1.52; PRINCIPAL E DEN-

TAL 45.72; STATE OF NE T STATE

TAXES 241.93.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Loeffelholz to accept the Clerk

of District Court November 2020

Report. (Commissioner Timothy

Higgins joined the meeting at 9:04

A.M.) Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz, Hig-

gins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Loeffelholz to accept the County

Treasurer November 2020 Fund

Balance Report. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Zoning Administrator, Dennise

Daniels was present for the discus-

sion and appointment of a member

to the Planning and Zoning Com-

mission. Moved by Higgins and

seconded by Kouba to appoint

Kurt Schmidt to the Planning and

Zoning Commission for a three

year term. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Klein, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Chairman McMullen opened the

discussion on the referral to the

Planning Commission zoning reso-

lution amendments. Deputy County

Attorney Hoffmeister reviewed the

proposed amendments and after

discussion, it was moved by Loef-

felhoz and seconded by Reiter to

refer the following proposed

admendments to the Planning and

Zoning Commission.

1. Amend to add word "side" in

accessory use general applicable

provision.

Add as a special use provision for

AGR/AG Districts to: Accessory

uses, when specific provisions as

to location and size of allowed ac-

cessory use by right do not apply

but the proposed accessory use

and/or structure is in compliance

with all applicable minimum yard

setbacks.

2. Board suggested amendment

for review: 8.1 be amended to

read:

8.1 ACCESSORY BUILDING

Buildings and structures may be

erected and land may be used for

purposes, which are clearly inci-

dental to, and customarily and

commonly associated with the

main permitted use of the prem-

ises. Such accessory buildings,

structures and uses shall be so

constructed, maintained and con-

ducted as to not produce noise, vi-

bration, concussion, dust, dirt, fly

ash, odor, noxious gases, heat or

glare which is injurious, damaging,

unhealthful or disturbing to adja-

cent property, or the users thereof,

and shall be on the premises of the

main use.

Accessory buildings and struc-

tures shall not occupy more than

thirty percent of the required area

for of the side and rear yard. Any

accessory building and/or structure

shall have a minimum yard setback

as required within the zoning dis-

trict. Attached garages are con-

sidered part of principal building.

(Resolution 02-11-2020)

Any accessory building and

structure and/or use comprised of

one hundred twenty (120) square

feet or less is exempted from the

need to obtain a zoning permit, but

must comply will all applicable zon-

ing district minimum yard setbacks.

3. Add as a special use for

AGR/AG Districts:

Accessory uses and/or struc-

tures, when the specific provisions

as to location and size of the al-

lowed accessory use and/or struc-

ture by right do not apply, but the

proposed accessory use and/or

structure is in compliance with all

other applicable minimum yard set-

backs.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. The

State of Nebraska sent Executive

Order No. 20-36 Corona Virus -

Public Meetings Requirement Lim-

ited Waiver that applies to all public

governing body meetings that oc-

cur from December 1, 2020

through January 31, 2021. The City

of Kearney sent letter regarding the

Annexation of property located

south of 56th Street between the

Kearney East Expressway and Air-

port Road, West of Airport Road,

North and West of Cessna Street,

West of Piper Avenue, North of Pa-

triot Boulevard, East of Cherry Ave-

nue and Kearney East Expressway.

Nebraska Department of Transpor-

tation sent letter stating there was

an opportunity to provide input on

the FY 2022 through FY 2025

transportation projects included in

the State Transportation Improve-

ment Plan (STIP). Chairman

McMullen called on each Board

member present for committee re-

ports and recommendations.

ZONING

 

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:14 A.M. for a

special use permit application to

operate a Motocross Track. Dep-

uty County Attorney Hoffmeister re-

viewed the application and Jon

Dorothy was present to answer

questions. No one else addressed

the Board and Chairman McMullen

closed the hearing at 9:22 A.M.

Moved by Loeffelhoz and se-

conded by Higgins to approve the

Special Use Permit application for

JRAYD, L.L.C., on lease from Doro-

thy Farms, Inc. to operate a Moto-

cross Track, for property located at

29922 Grand Island Road, Pleasan-

ton, Nebraska, 68866, described as

Part of the South Half of Section

13, Township 11, Range 16 West of

the 6th p.m., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska with the following Resolu-

tion 2020-56. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2020-56

 

WHEREAS, JRAYD, L.L.C, Appli-

cant, on a land leased from Doro-

thy Farms, Inc., for property lo-

cated at 29922 Grand Island Road,

Pleasanton, Nebraska, 68866, have

filed for a Special Use Permit with

Buffalo County Clerk and/or Zoning

Administrator.

WHEREAS, one application was

filed September 1, 2020, to operate

a Motocross Track, to be situated

on the following legal description:

Part of the South Half of Section

13, Township 11, Range 16 West of

the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, hereinafter

referred to as the "subject prop-

erty".

WHEREAS, on November 19,

2020, the Buffalo County Planning

and Zoning Commission con-

ducted a public hearing on such

Special Use Permit and on a 7-0

vote with zero absent voted to for-

ward this application to the County

Commissioners, and

WHEREAS, on December 8,

2020, the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners held a public hear-

ing on this Special Use Permit and,

WHEREAS, one exhibit is at-

tached to the application and the

Board takes notice of the contents

and exhibit on that application in

considering this special use permit.

WHEREAS, only a simple major-

ity is required by this Board to ap-

prove this Special Use Permit be-

cause no protests against issuance

of this permit have been filed, and

WHEREAS, the Board after pub-

lic hearing and review of the Spe-

cial Use application finds:

1. Applicants desire to use the

subject property to hold off-road

motocross motorcycle and/or al-

l-terrain vehicle (ATV) dirt racing

and practice for racing that is situ-

ated on the subject property.

2. The proposed use is more than

one-half mile distance from any

residential uses.

3. Placement of 911 (Address)

signage should be required for the

main public entrance. The Board

notes that in the application and

before the Board, applicant dis-

closed that the subject property

has an additional emergency en-

trance. The Board will not make

requirements as concerns this ad-

ditional entrance, but requests that

the applicants share information

about access through this non-pu-

blic entrance with 911 officials.

4. Some notification, requested,

but not required for 24-hours' No-

tice to Law Enforcement should be

consider.

5. No Permanent Structures (A-

ccessory Uses) will be added and

are not needed for the requested

use. It is noted that in the Plann-

ing Commission minutes for their

meeting, the applicants do use

towable bleachers or seating facili-

ties when events are held on the

subject property. Also, while

events are occurring on the subject

premises, primitive camping on the

subject property occurs without

need of sanitary or public utility

electrical connections.

WHEREAS, the requested

amendment to this previously is-

sued special use permit is found to

be in compliance with Section 6.2

of Buffalo County's Zoning Regula-

tions now in effect, in that if the

proposed amendment, with the be-

low stated conditions contained in

this Resolution, would:

1. Be compatible with and similar

to the use permitted in the district,

and

2. Not be a matter which should

require re-zoning of the property,

and

3. Not be detrimental to adjacent

property, and

4. Not tend to depreciate the

value of the surrounding structures

or property, and

5. Be compatible with the stated

intended use of the district, and

6. Not change the character of

the district, and

7. Be in accordance with the

Comprehensive Plan.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED THAT BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS by a majority vote of its

members, this Board approves ap-

plicants' requested Special Use

Permit, subject however to the fol-

lowing:

1. There is allowed on the subject

property Motocross Motorcycle

and All-Terrain Vehicle type racing

events together with race practic-

ing.

2. Applicants shall place 911 (A-

ddress) Signage at the public entry

point on Grand Island Road.

3. Applicants are request, not re-

quired, as a condition for issuance

of the special use permit, to pro-

vide 24-hours' notice to Law En-

forcement.

4. No permanent structures are

requested in the special use permit

and no additional structure and/or

uses will be added to this special

use permit, without amendment of

this special use permit and/or reap-

plication for an additional special

use permit.

5. All rules and regulations shall

be in compliance with State and

Federal regulations.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that

this Board reserves the power to

revoke such special use permit for

failure to comply with such terms,

conditions and requirements, or

take such other action as it may

deem necessary to obtain compli-

ance. If the Zoning Administrator

or any two members of this Board

find at any time that the terms,

conditions and requirements of this

special use permit have not been

complied with, or that any phase

thereof has not been completed

within the time required under said

special use permit or any amend-

ment thereto, the Zoning Adminis-

trator or any two members of this

Board shall report this fact to the

County Commissioners, and there-

after this Board may conduct re-

view of compliance by public hear-

ing with notice given to applicant(s)

and/or entity using the subject

property. Following such public

meeting this Board may take any

action it may deem necessary to

secure compliance including revo-

cation and termination of this spe-

cial use permit.

RESOLVED FURTHER that a

copy of this Resolution shall be

filed against the subject property

as described above.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for a special use

permit application to operate a

Recreational/Event Center. Kinzy &

Brent Carmody were present to an-

swer questions. No one else ad-

dressed the Board and Chairman

McMullen closed the hearing at

9:33 A.M. Moved by Higgins and

seconded by Loeffelholz to ap-

prove a Special Use Permit Appli-

cation filed by Kinzy & Brent

Carmody to operate a Recreation-

al/Event Center, for property lo-

cated at 3070 Odessa Road, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68845, described

as Carmody Acres, Lot 1, situated

in Section 33, Township 9, Range

17 West of the 6th p.m., Buffalo

County, Nebraska with the follow-

ing Resolution 2020-57. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Higgins, Loef-

felholz, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-57

 

WHEREAS, Kinzy and Brent

Carmody, Applicants, have filed for

a Special Use Permit, located at

3070 Odessa Road, Kearney, Ne-

braska, 68845, with Buffalo County

Clerk and/or Zoning Administrator.

WHEREAS, one application

was filed October 21, 2020, to op-

erate a Recreational/Event Center,

to be situated on the following legal

description: Carmody Acres, Lot 1,

in Section 33, Township 9, Range

17 West of the Sixth Principal Me-

ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska,

hereinafter referred to as the

"subject property".

WHEREAS, on November 19,

2020, the Buffalo County Planning

and Zoning Commission con-

ducted a public hearing on such

Special Use Permit and on a 7-0

vote with zero absent voted to for-

ward this application to the County

Commissioners, and

WHEREAS, on December 8,

2020, the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners held a public hear-

ing on this Special Use Permit and,

WHEREAS, two exhibits are at-

tached to the application:

1. The application of the Special

Use Permit.

2. The site plan with future con-

struction plans.

WHEREAS, only a simple major-

ity is required by this Board to ap-

prove this Special Use Permit be-

cause no protests against issuance

of this permit have been filed, and

WHEREAS, the Board after pub-

lic hearing and review of the Spe-

cial Use application finds:

l The subject property abuts an

all-weather road and is located

about one-half mile north of the in-

tersection of Odessa Road and

U.S. Highway 30. It has adequate

public access without need of ad-

ditional public works services.

l Placement of 911 (Address)

Signage needs to be placed at the

north & south entrances of the sub-

ject property. From these two en-

trance areas, there appears to be

enough parking area for 250, as

disclosed on the application.

l The applicants will use a

1920's era barn as an event/gathe-

ring structure for receptions, gath-

erings, and trade/marketing area.

Not all events on the subject prop-

erty are to occur in that barn in that

there may be outdoor weddings,

small scale trade shows, and other

gatherings.

l Future planned structures al-

lowed in this special use permit in-

clude: a concrete pad with awning

(Patio Area) built on to the west

side of the barn and a grain bin Ga-

zebo, to be built to the northwest of

the barn.

l It is suggested that the op-

erators of this special use permit

give 24-hours' notification to Law

Enforcement for events consisting

of 250 people or more.

WHEREAS, this special use per-

mit is found to be in compliance

with Section 6.2 of Buffalo Coun-

ty's Zoning Regulations because

with the below stated conditions

contained in this Resolution, the re-

quested use/structure(s) would:

1. Be compatible with and similar

to the use permitted in the district,

and

2. Not be a matter which should

require re-zoning of the property,

and

3. Not be detrimental to adjacent

property, and

4. Not tend to depreciate the

value of the surrounding structures

or property, and

5. Be compatible with the stated

intended use of the district, and

6. Not change the character of

the district, and

7. Be in accordance with the

Comprehensive Plan.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED THAT BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS by a majority vote of its

members, approves applicants' re-

quested Special Use Permit, sub-

ject however to the following:

1. The use is to be designated a

Recreational Use (Reception, Gath-

ering Place) to be conducted on

the subject property.

2. Applicants shall place 911 (A-

ddress) Signage at North & South

Entrances on the subject property.

3. Future structures and im-

provements allowed under this

special use permit, without need of

additional zoning permit(s), shall in-

clude: a concrete pad with awning

(patio area) on the west side of the

barn and a grain bin gazebo, to the

northwest of the barn.

4. The applicants are requested,

but not required, to provide

24-hour notification to Law En-

forcement of events occurring on

the subject property.

5. All rules and regulations shall

be in compliance with State and

Federal regulations.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that

this Board reserves the power to

revoke such special use permit for

failure to comply with such terms,

conditions and requirements, or

take such other action as it may

deem necessary to obtain compli-

ance. If the Zoning Administrator

or any two members of this Board

find at any time that the terms,

conditions and requirements of this

special use permit have not been

complied with, or that any phase

thereof has not been completed

within the time required under said

special use permit or any amend-

ment thereto, the Zoning Adminis-

trator or any two members of this

Board shall report this fact to the

County Commissioners, and there-

after this Board may conduct re-

view of compliance by public hear-

ing with notice given to applicant(s)

and/or entity using the subject

property. Following such public

meeting this Board may take any

action it may deem necessary to

secure compliance including revo-

cation and termination of this spe-

cial use permit.

RESOLVED FURTHER that a

copy of this Resolution shall be

filed against the subject property

as described above.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for a Code Amend-

ment of Zoning Regulations, Per-

mitted Special Uses under Section

5.34 of the Agricultural Residential

District, regarding Mini-Storage

and Personal Use Solar Arrays,

AND a Subdivision Regulation code

amendment of Block Requirements

under Section 4.06. Deputy

County Attorney Hoffmeister re-

viewed the proposed Code

Amendments. No one else ad-

dressed the Board and Chairman

McMullen closed the hearing at

9:43 A.M. Moved by Morrow and

seconded by Kouba to approve the

Code Amendment with the follow-

ing Resolution 2020-58. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Kouba,

Higgins, Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-58

 

WHEREAS, on November 19,

2020, the Buffalo County Planning

and Zoning Commission held a

public hearing concerning amend-

ments to Buffalo County's Zoning

Regulations of Permitted Special

Uses under Section 5.34 of the Ag-

ricultural Residential District, re-

garding Mini-Storage and Personal

Use Solar Arrays, AND a Subdivi-

sion Regulation code amendment

of Block Requirements under Sec-

tion 4.06.

WHEREAS, no protests have

been filed with the Buffalo County

Clerk against such proposed

amendments, and

WHEREAS, on December 8,

2020, this Board conducted a pub-

lic hearing concerning a proposed

amendment to Buffalo County's

Zoning Regulations and no parties

appeared to oppose such pro-

posed amendments,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the following

amendment is adopted with

amending language generally

shown by underlining as additions

and strikethrough as deletion, as

reflected below:

To delete Section 5.32 (11), Mini

Storage Facilities from the Agricul-

tural Residential District as a use

allowed by Special Use Permit,

with alphabetical placement and

renumbering done appropriately.

AND

To add Personal Solar Systems

as a provision allowed by Special

Use Permit in the Agricultural Resi-

dential District, with alphabetical

placement and renumbering done

appropriately.

AND

To change the language of Sec-

tion 4.06, Subdivision Regulations,

regarding Block Requirements as

shown below:

Sec. 4.06 BLOCKS No block

shall be longer than thirteen hun-

dred twenty (1,320) feet between

cross streets except where a major

street(s), other man made barrier(s),

lake, or natural barrier forms a

boundary, or boundaries, of a

block. This distance may be ex-

tended when topographical rise

and fall of street does not exceed

six (6) feet from highest elevation to

lowest elevation of block measured

from center of intersections of in-

tersecting streets at opposite ends

of the block.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Highway Superintendent John

Maul was present for the following

Agenda items.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Reiter to accept the low bid of

$681,625.05 from Gary Smith Con-

struction Company Inc. for the As-

phalt Overlay Projects for

2020-2021. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Reiter, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Reiter and seconded

by Loeffelholz to authorize Chair-

man McMullen to sign on behalf of

the County Board the Annual Certi-

fication Program Compliance for

Nebraska Board of Public Roads

Classification and Standards with

the following Resolution 2020-59.

(Commissioner Klein left the zoom

meeting for this motion.) Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Reiter, Loef-

felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow

and McMullen. Absent: Klein.

Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-59

SIGNING OF THE YEAR-END

CERTIFICATION OF COUNTY

HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT

FORM 2020

Whereas

: State of Nebraska

Statutes, sections 39-2302, and

39-2501 through 39-2505 details

the requirements that must be met

in order for a county to qualify for

an annual Incentive Payment; and

Whereas: The State of Nebraska

Department of Transportation

(NDOT) requires that each county

must annually certify (by December

31st of each year) the appointment

of the County Highway Superin-

tendent to the NDOT using the

Year-End Certification of County

Highway Superintendent; and

Whereas: The NDOT requires

that such certification shall also in-

clude a copy of the meeting min-

utes showing the appointment of

the County Highway Superintend-

ent by their name as it appears on

their License (if applicable), their Li-

cense Number and Class of Li-

cense (if applicable), the type of

appointment, i.e., employed or un-

der contract (consultant , or interlo-

cal agreement with another county

and/or incorporated municipality) ,

and the beginning date of the ap-

pointment; and

Whereas: The NDOT also re-

quires that such Year-End Certifi-

cation of County Highway Super-

intendent form shall be signed by

the County Board Chairperson and

shall include a copy of a resolution

of the County Board authorizing the

signing of the Year-End Certifica-

tion of County Highway Superin-

tendent form by the County Board

Chairperson.

Be it resolved that the County

Board Chairperson of Buffalo

County is hereby authorized to sign

the attached Year-End Certification

of County Highway Superintendent

form.

Sheriff Neil Miller, Chief of Police

Bryan Waugh, Lieutenant Robert

Tubbs, Fire Administrator Jason

Whalen and Tony Kosiba the Area

Manager for Motorola Solution

presented an overview on the Cit-

y/County Public Safety Radio Sys-

tem project. No action was taken

at this time.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one ad-

dressed the Board.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:27 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December

22, 2020.

ATTEST

WILLIAM MCMULLEN,

CHAIRMAN

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

JANICE I. GIFFIN,

BUFFALO COUNTY CLERK

ZNEZ D12,1t

 

VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING

OF DECEMBER 8, 2020 AT 7:00

P.M.

PLEASANTON COMMUNITY

CENTER

 

Notice of the meeting was given

in advance by posting in three pub-

lic places, a designated method of

giving notice. Notice of One & Six

Street Plan Hearing was published

in the Kearney Hub. Notice of the

meeting and a copy of their ac-

knowledgment of the receipt of the

agenda were communicated in ad-

vance and in the notice to the

Chairperson and Board of Trustees

of this meeting. All proceedings

were taken while the convened

meeting was open to the public.

The following Trustees were

present at the meeting: Michael

Stubbs, Ted Eichholz, Candi Lewis,

Zack Rasmussen, and Mike Tracy

was present by teleconference as

per Governor's executive order No.

20-36. Also present: Leora Hof-

mann, Pat Epley

The meeting was called to order

by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.

Stubbs announced to all present

that the Open Meeting Laws are

posted in the Community Center.

Leora lead the elected Trustees

though their oath of office. Michael

Stubbs, Candi Lewis and Mike

Tracy.

Tracy moved and Rasmussen se-

conded that Michael Stubbs be

elected as the Village Board of

Trustees Chairperson. Yes: Tracy,

Rasmussen, Lewis, Eichholz &

Stubbs Absent: none No: none MC

Eichholz moved and Rasmussen

seconded the approval of minutes,

claims, employee hours, treasurer's

report, and bank statement on the

consent agenda. Yes: Eichholz,

Rasmussen, Lewis, Tracy & Stubbs

Absent: none No: none MC

Tracy left the teleconference call

at this time.

Claims to be paid: General Fund

$14,937.42, Street Fund $3,616.99

Water Fund $13,882.97 Sewer

Fund $1,972.24 Bond Fund

$2,382.50 Gross payroll

$15,015.04IRS taxes $3,821.28 NE

Dept Rev Sales Tax $664.17 Ax-

mann Heating-repairs

$82.25Amazon-sup $211.83 Intuit

Payroll $6.39 Dawson Public Power

elec $1,831.49 BlackHills Energy

nat gas $133.29 Buffalo Co Sheriff

contract $151.71Buffalo County

Highway Dept-sup $165.00 DTCC

loan $2,367.50 NDEQ-loan

$7,521.06NMPP-contract

$2,013.00 Frontier telephone

$107.48 & $56.64 Jacobsen Orr le-

gal $886.50 Jelinek Ace Hard-

ware-sup $13.98 Kearney Hub

publish $86.61 Menards Supplies

$28.94Municipal Supply-$335.54

NE Public Health Lab testing

$531.00Nichols Repair-parts

$21.44 Pleasanton Irrig supplies

$38.95 Post Master stamps

$180.00 Quill-sup $111.43Ravenna

Sanitation Waste Haul $84.00 &

$2,089.00 Trotter Service fuel& ti-

res $627.85 Verizon cell $94.69

Town & Country Bank wire fee

$15.00 & refund hall rent $150.00.

Was moved by Eichholz and se-

conded by Rasmussen to approve

the fence permit submitted by

Delroy Fischer pending proof from

Mr. Fischer of having area surveyed

by a licensed surveyor and that

compliance dates are followed

from Resolution 2020-R-11 dated

November 10, 2020. Yes:

Eichholz, Rasmussen, Lewis &

Stubbs Absent: Tracy No: none MC

Eichholz moved and Lewis se-

conded to approved following ap-

pointments. Village appointed of-

fices: Clerk/Treasurer: Leora Hof-

mann Water/Street/Sewer Com-

missioner: Patrick Epley Cemetery

Sexton: Keith Paitz Village Attor-

ney: Nicole Mailahn Village Plann-

ing Board: Chairperson: Brian

Dauel, 3 year appointments of

Brian Dauel, Reese Shafto & Gar-

rett Leithoff. Legal Publication:

Kearney Hub. Village Engineer:

Miller & Associates Village Street

Superintendent: Reed Miller Village

Auditor: Janet Rowling. Yes:

Eichholz, Lewis, Rasmussen &

Stubbs Absent: Tracy No: none MC

Eichholz moved and Lewis se-

conded to approve the 2021 Holi-

day Schedule to follow the Federal

Holidays. Yes: Eichholz, Lewis,

Rasmussen & Stubbs Absent:

Tracy No: none MC

With no other business to dis-

cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-

ing at 7:30 p.m.

ZNEZ D12,1t

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

GI EYE BUILDING, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

GI Eye Building, LLC has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The designated office

of the limited liability company is

411 West 39th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The registered

agent and office of the limited lia-

bility company is Koley Jessen

P.C., L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd

Street, Suite 800, Omaha, Ne-

braska, 68124. The limited liability

company commenced business on

December 7, 2020.

ZNEZ D12,D19,D26

 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

JANSSEN CHIROPRACTIC, PC

Registered Office: 3607 6th Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68847.

Registered Agent: Jason A. Jans-

sen

The Corporation shall engage in

any lawful business for which a

corporation may be formed under

the Nebraska Model Business Cor-

poration Act and the Nebraska Pro-

fessional Corporation Act. The au-

thorized capital stock is 10,000

shares at $1.00 par value to be fully

paid and non-assessable on issue.

Perpetual existence commenced

on December 8, 2020, when the Ar-

ticles of Incorporation were filed

with the Nebraska Secretary of

State. The affairs of the Corpora-

tion are to be conducted by the

Board of Directors and officers as

authorized by the Bylaws and the

Board.

Jason A. Janssen, DC,

Incorporator

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

ZNEZ D12,D16,D26

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KATHERINE L. GOODWIN

D.D.S., LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Kath-

erine L. Goodwin, D.D.S., LLC,

(hereinafter referred to as the

"Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street mailing address of the Com-

pany's initial designated office is

4106 6th Avenue, Kearney, NE

68845. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is

Thomas W. Tye II, whose street

and mailing address is 1419 Cen-

tral Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney,

NE 68848-0636. The Company is

organized to engage in the practice

of dentistry in the State of Ne-

braska.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ D12,D19,D26

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF TACOS Y SALSAS

LOS FORASTEROS LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Tacos

y Salsas Los Forasteros LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska, with its

initial designated office at 1712 K

Ave ,Kearney Nebraska 68847. The

initial agent for service of process

of the Carlos A Ortega Madrid 1712

K Ave ,Kearney Nebraska 68847.

CARLOS A. ORTEGA MADRID

TACOS Y SALSAS LOS

FORASTEROS, LLC

ZNEZ D10,D17,D24

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News