Legal notices: December 11, 2020

Legal notices: December 11, 2020

 

NOTICE

 

The Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District is accepting letters

of interest to fill a board vacancy in

Sub-district 2. Sub-District 2 in-

cludes a portion of Western Buffalo

County and a portion of Eastern

and Central Dawson County and

includes the communities of Over-

ton, Sumner, Miller, Amherst, Riv-

erdale and a portion of Lexington

and Cozad. For further assistance

in determining if you live in Sub-di-

strict 2 please contact the CPNRD

at 308 385 6282. The candidate se-

lected will be appointed at the Jan-

uary 2021 CPNRD Board of Direc-

tors meeting and the term will ex-

pire at the end of December 2022.

Letters of intent will be accepted

until December 31, 2020 and can

be sent to CPNRD, 215 Kaufman

Ave. Grand Island, NE 68803 or

emailed to vogt@cpnrd.org.

Ganz Law Office, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

416 West 48th Street, Suite 32

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, NE 68848

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF

ADVENTURE TIME

INFLATABLES, LLC

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act, Adventure Time In-

flatables, LLC, hereby gives its No-

tice of Dissolution.

1. Adventure Time Inflatables,

LLC, filed its Statement of Dissout-

ion with the Nebraska Secretery of

State on or about December 8,

2020.

2. The name and address of the

officer and director who is to man-

age the company affairs and dis-

tribute the assests is: Bryan D.

Sherman, 423 Garfield Avenue, Ra-

venna, Nebraska 68869.

3. Adventure Time Inflatables,

LLC. states it currently has no as-

sests or liabilities, and all assests

have been distributed to the Mem-

bers.

4. Any and all claims, known or

unknown, against Adventure Time

Inflatables, LLC, must be provided

to Bryan D. Sherman, 423 Garfield

Avenue, Ravenna, Nebraska

68869. Such claims shall include

the name and the address of the

claimant and the basis for the claim

against the limited liability com-

pany. Any claim against the limited

liability company will be barred un-

less a proceeding to enforce the

claim is commenced within five

years after the third publication

date of this notice.

Adventure Time Inflatable, LLC

By: Bryan D. Sherman

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be re-

ceived by Lauren Brandt, City

Clerk, in the City Clerks Office at

the City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Nebraska until 2:00 PM, Local Time

on December 15, 2020 for furnish-

ing all labor, tools, materials, equip-

ment and incidentals required for

bridge girder repair, pavement re-

moval, reinforced pavement ap-

proach slab construction, sidewalk

replacement, and work incidental

thereto for 2021 PART 1 IM-

PROVEMENTS; ROLLING HILLS

ROAD BRIDGE REPAIRS, and as-

sociated work as per drawings and

specifications now on file at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk.

Due to COVID-19, City staff have

cancelled in person bid openings

which generally occur in Council

Chambers at City Hall located at 18

East 22nd Street in Kearney. In-

stead, a GoToMeeting teleconfere-

nce event has been created which

will allow interested parties to call

in and listen to the bid opening live.

To listen to the bid opening, please

call (224) 501-3412 (Access code

773-693-677) at least 5 minutes

prior to the scheduled opening.

If you desire to physically drop

off a bid to City Hall, please use the

west main entrance and enter

through the sliding doors. The

west main entrance at City Hall

now has contactless lockers where

bid documents can be dropped off.

Please use the iPad found in the

area to contact Administration and

inform them of your bid being

placed in a locker. Bidders can

also call (308) 233-3216 to sched-

ule the drop off of a bid. Bids sent

via physical mail will continue to be

accepted pending they are re-

ceived prior to the bid opening

deadline.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened. The envelope shall be

marked "2021 PART 1 IMPROVE-

MENTS; ROLLING HILLS ROAD

BRIDGE REPAIRS". The City will

accept only those sealed bids, ei-

ther hand delivered or received via

the U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Of-

fice, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-

mitted by facsimile or electronically

will not be accepted. Bidder must

submit a Bid on total combined im-

provements.

The project includes traffic con-

trol, preparation of existing bridge

abutments, precast concrete girder

repair, pavement removal, con-

struction of reinforced pavement

approach slabs, sidewalk replace-

ment, and associated work.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Lance Harter, Oak

Creek Engineering, Telephone

308/455-1152. Contract docu-

ments must be purchased in hard

copy, requiring a nonrefundable fee

of $50.00. Bids shall be submitted

on furnished forms, sealed and

marked with bidder contact infor-

mation.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Bidders must be properly li-

censed under the laws governing

their respective trades and be able

to obtain insurance and bonds re-

quired for the Work. The success-

ful bidder will be required to give a

payment bond, and performance

bond, each, in the amount of one

hundred percent (100%) of the

contract price.

Successful bidder shall begin

the Work on receipt of the Notice

to Proceed and shall complete the

Work within the Contract Time.

Work is subject to liquidated dam-

ages.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Randy Buschkoetter,

Vice-President of the Council

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF CHAD A.

BERGLUND, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-185

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 3, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate to the Will

of said Deceased and that Alicia R.

Berglund, whose address is 4010

Avenue R; Apt. $5, Kearney, NE

68847, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as personal repre-

sentative of this estate. Creditors of

this estate must file their claims

with this court on or before Febru-

ary 11, 2021 or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY, NBRASKA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that a reg-

ular, public meeting of the Board of

Education of School District #7, of

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, will be held on

Monday, December 14, 2020 at

5:30 P.M. in the Staff Development

Room of the Kearney Public

Schools Administration Building at

320 West 24th Street, Kearney, NE

68845, and on Facebook Live.

The agenda for the regular, public

meeting of the Board of Education,

which is kept continually current, is

available at the Administrative Of-

fices of the Kearney Public

Schools, 320 West 24th St., Kear-

ney, NE 68845, during normal busi-

ness hours; or may be accessed

electronically through

SparqMeetings on the Kearney

Public Schools website at

www.kearneypublicschools.org

on Friday, December 11, 2020.

NOTICE

Estate of Donald Buettner,

Deceased

Estate No PR20-182

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 2, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Carol Nesiba, whose address is

3324 E. Highway 24, Grand Island,

NE 68801, was informally ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

this Estate. Creditors of this Estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before February 4, 2021, or

be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

THOMAS A. WAGONER, #14361

Attorney for Applicants

1819 West North Front Street

Post Office Box 1585

Grand Island, NE 68802

Phone 308-382-4324

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

ESTATE OF Eric A. Linnemeyer,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR20-181

Notice is hereby given that on

December 2, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Diane Marty, whose address is 602

N. 6th Avenue, 101, Hastings, Ne-

braska, 68901, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before February 4, 2021 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzalez

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

Kearney, NE 68848

Zachary K. Gray, #27047

ANDERSON, KLEIN, BREWSTER &

BRANDT

Attorney for Applicant

P.O. Box 272

Minden, Ne 68959

30-832-2150

minden@kleinbrewster.com

Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,

L.L.P.

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Harold L. Skrdlant,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-186

Notice is hereby given that on De-

cember 3, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Michael C. Gangwish, whose ad-

dress is 6990 Navaho Road, Gib-

bon, NE 68840, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before February 11, 2021 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Jack W. Besse #19005

OF PARKER GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 phone (308)

234-4989 fax

jwb@pgbblaw.com

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF JUNE M.

CAMPBELL, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-189

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 7, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Porbate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Kenneth

L. Campbell, whose address is

7249 Bonita Way, Cirtrus Heights,

CA, 95610, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Feburary 11, 2020, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

16th and Central Avenue

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF VAUGHN

BOMBECK, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-167

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 2, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Melissa L. Willis, whose address is

803 15th Avenue, Kearney, NE

68845, was appointed by the Court

as personal representative of the

estate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before February, 11, 2021 or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate-Buffalo County

Court

1512 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Amy L. Bowman, #23226

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY L.L.P.

P.O. Box 1600, 1516 1st Avenue

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

NOTICE OF MEETING

ADVISORY BOARD OF PARK

AND RECREATION

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a meeting of the Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on

December 17, 2020 in the City

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska which meeting is open to

the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at City

Hall during normal business hours.

Except for items of an emergency

nature, the agenda shall not be al-

tered later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers shall have the right to modify

the agenda to include items of an

emergency nature only at such

public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for the construction

of 2020 Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons

will be received by City of Kearney,

at the office of the City Clerk, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, until 2:00 P.M. local time

on December 15, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, City staff have

cancelled in person bid openings

which generally occur in Council

Chambers at City Hall located at 18

East 22nd Street in Kearney. In-

stead, a GoToMeeting teleconfere-

nce event has been created which

will allow interested parties to call

in and listen to the bid opening live.

To listen to the bid opening, please

call (224) 501-3412 (Access code

773-693-677) at least 5 minutes

prior to the scheduled opening.

If you desire to physically drop

off a bid to City Hall, please use the

west main entrance and enter

through the sliding doors. The

west main entrance at City Hall

now has contactless lockers where

bid documents can be dropped off.

Please use the iPad found in the

area to contact Administration and

inform them of your bid being

placed in a locker. Bidders can

also call (308) 233-3216 to sched-

ule the drop off of a bid. Bids sent

via physical mail will continue to be

accepted pending they are re-

ceived prior to the bid opening

deadline.

The project consists of con-

structing: the removal the existing

Rapid Rectangular Flashing Bea-

con infrastructure and installing Pe-

destrian Hybrid Beacons at existing

trail crossings on 11th Street, 30th

Avenue, and 17th Avenue and all

other associated work as indicated

on the drawings and within the

specifications.

Bids shall be on a unit price ba-

sis.

A pre-bid conference will not be

held.

Bid security shall be furnished in

accordance with the Instruction to

Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)

shall be made payable to the City

of Kearney, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, NE 68847 as security

that the bidder(s) to whom the

award(s) are made will enter into

contract to build the improvements

bid upon and furnish the required

bonds and insurance.

The envelopes containing bids

shall be marked as follows:

City of Kearney

c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

Proposal For: 2020 Pedestrian

Hybrid Beacons, Kearney,

Nebraska

Bids Received: December

15,2020, 2:00 p.m. Local

Time, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, NE 68848

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondis-

crimination in Federally assisted

programs of the Department of

Transportation issued pursuant to

such Act, hereby notifies all bidders

that it will affirmatively insure that in

any contract entered into pursuant

to this advertisement, minority

business enterprises will be af-

forded full opportunity to submit

bids in response to this invitation

and will not be discriminated

against on the grounds of race,

color, or national origin, sex, age

and disability/handicap in consider-

ation for an award.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding

Documents is: Olsson, 6415 2nd

Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. Questions should be

directed to Shane King, Engineer,

at 402-458-5011 or email or both.

Bidding Documents also may be

examined at:

lOlsson, 6415 2nd Avenue, Suite

1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847

lCity of Kearney, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847

lLincoln Builder's Bureau, 5910

South 58th Street, Suite C, Lincoln,

Nebraska 68516

lOmaha Builders Exchange,

4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,

Nebraska 68127

lMaster Builders of Iowa, 221

Park Street, Des Moines, Iowa

50309.

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.questcdn.com

for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-

able). Once logged into the site, in-

sert eBidDoc project number

7419089 - 2020 Pedestrian Hybrid

Beacons Kearney, Nebraska.

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form on a CD

may be obtained from the Issuing

office for a non-refundable charge

of $40.00.

A complete set of printed plans,

specifications, contract documents

and proposal form may be ob-

tained from the Issuing office for a

non-refundable charge of $60.00.

Unsuccessful bidders are re-

quested to return the plans and

specifications.

Each successful bidder shall

supply a Performance Bond and a

Payment Bond executed by a cor-

porate surety licensed in the State

of Nebraska in an amount equal to

100 percent of the contract price as

part of his contract.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to accept any bid which it

deems most advantageous to the

City, and to reject any or all bids

submitted and to hold as many

bids as it desires for consideration

for a period of sixty (60) days after

the bids are open.

Published upon the order of the

City Council of Kearney, Nebraska

Randy Buschkoetter, Vice-Pre-

sident of the Council

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF SPROUTS CHILDCARE LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Sprouts Childcare LLC.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 1934 5th Ave Kearney NE

68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Brittney A

Seivert 11883 733 RD Holdrege NE

68949.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on November 22, 2020 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members: Brittney A

Seivert 11883 733 RD Holdrege

NE.

