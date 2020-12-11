Legal notices: December 11, 2020

NOTICE
The Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District is accepting letters
of interest to fill a board vacancy in
Sub-district 2. Sub-District 2 in-
cludes a portion of Western Buffalo
County and a portion of Eastern
and Central Dawson County and
includes the communities of Over-
ton, Sumner, Miller, Amherst, Riv-
erdale and a portion of Lexington
and Cozad. For further assistance
in determining if you live in Sub-di-
strict 2 please contact the CPNRD
at 308 385 6282. The candidate se-
lected will be appointed at the Jan-
uary 2021 CPNRD Board of Direc-
tors meeting and the term will ex-
pire at the end of December 2022.
Letters of intent will be accepted
until December 31, 2020 and can
be sent to CPNRD, 215 Kaufman
Ave. Grand Island, NE 68803 or
emailed to vogt@cpnrd.org.
Ganz Law Office, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
416 West 48th Street, Suite 32
P.O. Box 895
Kearney, NE 68848
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF
ADVENTURE TIME
INFLATABLES, LLC
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act, Adventure Time In-
flatables, LLC, hereby gives its No-
tice of Dissolution.
1. Adventure Time Inflatables,
LLC, filed its Statement of Dissout-
ion with the Nebraska Secretery of
State on or about December 8,
2020.
2. The name and address of the
officer and director who is to man-
age the company affairs and dis-
tribute the assests is: Bryan D.
Sherman, 423 Garfield Avenue, Ra-
venna, Nebraska 68869.
3. Adventure Time Inflatables,
LLC. states it currently has no as-
sests or liabilities, and all assests
have been distributed to the Mem-
bers.
4. Any and all claims, known or
unknown, against Adventure Time
Inflatables, LLC, must be provided
to Bryan D. Sherman, 423 Garfield
Avenue, Ravenna, Nebraska
68869. Such claims shall include
the name and the address of the
claimant and the basis for the claim
against the limited liability com-
pany. Any claim against the limited
liability company will be barred un-
less a proceeding to enforce the
claim is commenced within five
years after the third publication
date of this notice.
Adventure Time Inflatable, LLC
By: Bryan D. Sherman
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be re-
ceived by Lauren Brandt, City
Clerk, in the City Clerks Office at
the City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Nebraska until 2:00 PM, Local Time
on December 15, 2020 for furnish-
ing all labor, tools, materials, equip-
ment and incidentals required for
bridge girder repair, pavement re-
moval, reinforced pavement ap-
proach slab construction, sidewalk
replacement, and work incidental
thereto for 2021 PART 1 IM-
PROVEMENTS; ROLLING HILLS
ROAD BRIDGE REPAIRS, and as-
sociated work as per drawings and
specifications now on file at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk.
Due to COVID-19, City staff have
cancelled in person bid openings
which generally occur in Council
Chambers at City Hall located at 18
East 22nd Street in Kearney. In-
stead, a GoToMeeting teleconfere-
nce event has been created which
will allow interested parties to call
in and listen to the bid opening live.
To listen to the bid opening, please
call (224) 501-3412 (Access code
773-693-677) at least 5 minutes
prior to the scheduled opening.
If you desire to physically drop
off a bid to City Hall, please use the
west main entrance and enter
through the sliding doors. The
west main entrance at City Hall
now has contactless lockers where
bid documents can be dropped off.
Please use the iPad found in the
area to contact Administration and
inform them of your bid being
placed in a locker. Bidders can
also call (308) 233-3216 to sched-
ule the drop off of a bid. Bids sent
via physical mail will continue to be
accepted pending they are re-
ceived prior to the bid opening
deadline.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. The envelope shall be
marked "2021 PART 1 IMPROVE-
MENTS; ROLLING HILLS ROAD
BRIDGE REPAIRS". The City will
accept only those sealed bids, ei-
ther hand delivered or received via
the U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Of-
fice, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-
mitted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted. Bidder must
submit a Bid on total combined im-
provements.
The project includes traffic con-
trol, preparation of existing bridge
abutments, precast concrete girder
repair, pavement removal, con-
struction of reinforced pavement
approach slabs, sidewalk replace-
ment, and associated work.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Lance Harter, Oak
Creek Engineering, Telephone
308/455-1152. Contract docu-
ments must be purchased in hard
copy, requiring a nonrefundable fee
of $50.00. Bids shall be submitted
on furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Bidders must be properly li-
censed under the laws governing
their respective trades and be able
to obtain insurance and bonds re-
quired for the Work. The success-
ful bidder will be required to give a
payment bond, and performance
bond, each, in the amount of one
hundred percent (100%) of the
contract price.
Successful bidder shall begin
the Work on receipt of the Notice
to Proceed and shall complete the
Work within the Contract Time.
Work is subject to liquidated dam-
ages.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Randy Buschkoetter,
Vice-President of the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF CHAD A.
BERGLUND, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-185
Notice is hereby given that on
December 3, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate to the Will
of said Deceased and that Alicia R.
Berglund, whose address is 4010
Avenue R; Apt. $5, Kearney, NE
68847, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as personal repre-
sentative of this estate. Creditors of
this estate must file their claims
with this court on or before Febru-
ary 11, 2021 or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY, NBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, December 15, 2020 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a reg-
ular, public meeting of the Board of
Education of School District #7, of
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, will be held on
Monday, December 14, 2020 at
5:30 P.M. in the Staff Development
Room of the Kearney Public
Schools Administration Building at
320 West 24th Street, Kearney, NE
68845, and on Facebook Live.
The agenda for the regular, public
meeting of the Board of Education,
which is kept continually current, is
available at the Administrative Of-
fices of the Kearney Public
Schools, 320 West 24th St., Kear-
ney, NE 68845, during normal busi-
ness hours; or may be accessed
electronically through
SparqMeetings on the Kearney
Public Schools website at
on Friday, December 11, 2020.
NOTICE
Estate of Donald Buettner,
Deceased
Estate No PR20-182
Notice is hereby given that on
December 2, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Carol Nesiba, whose address is
3324 E. Highway 24, Grand Island,
NE 68801, was informally ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
this Estate. Creditors of this Estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before February 4, 2021, or
be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
THOMAS A. WAGONER, #14361
Attorney for Applicants
1819 West North Front Street
Post Office Box 1585
Grand Island, NE 68802
Phone 308-382-4324
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF Eric A. Linnemeyer,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR20-181
Notice is hereby given that on
December 2, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Diane Marty, whose address is 602
N. 6th Avenue, 101, Hastings, Ne-
braska, 68901, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 4, 2021 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzalez
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
Kearney, NE 68848
Zachary K. Gray, #27047
ANDERSON, KLEIN, BREWSTER &
BRANDT
Attorney for Applicant
P.O. Box 272
Minden, Ne 68959
Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,
L.L.P.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Harold L. Skrdlant,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-186
Notice is hereby given that on De-
cember 3, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Michael C. Gangwish, whose ad-
dress is 6990 Navaho Road, Gib-
bon, NE 68840, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 11, 2021 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Jack W. Besse #19005
OF PARKER GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 phone (308)
234-4989 fax
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF JUNE M.
CAMPBELL, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-189
Notice is hereby given that on
December 7, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Porbate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Kenneth
L. Campbell, whose address is
7249 Bonita Way, Cirtrus Heights,
CA, 95610, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Feburary 11, 2020, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
16th and Central Avenue
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF VAUGHN
BOMBECK, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-167
Notice is hereby given that on
December 2, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Melissa L. Willis, whose address is
803 15th Avenue, Kearney, NE
68845, was appointed by the Court
as personal representative of the
estate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before February, 11, 2021 or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate-Buffalo County
Court
1512 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Amy L. Bowman, #23226
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY L.L.P.
P.O. Box 1600, 1516 1st Avenue
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE OF MEETING
ADVISORY BOARD OF PARK
AND RECREATION
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a meeting of the Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on
December 17, 2020 in the City
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska which meeting is open to
the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at City
Hall during normal business hours.
Except for items of an emergency
nature, the agenda shall not be al-
tered later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers shall have the right to modify
the agenda to include items of an
emergency nature only at such
public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the construction
of 2020 Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons
will be received by City of Kearney,
at the office of the City Clerk, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, until 2:00 P.M. local time
on December 15, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, City staff have
cancelled in person bid openings
which generally occur in Council
Chambers at City Hall located at 18
East 22nd Street in Kearney. In-
stead, a GoToMeeting teleconfere-
nce event has been created which
will allow interested parties to call
in and listen to the bid opening live.
To listen to the bid opening, please
call (224) 501-3412 (Access code
773-693-677) at least 5 minutes
prior to the scheduled opening.
If you desire to physically drop
off a bid to City Hall, please use the
west main entrance and enter
through the sliding doors. The
west main entrance at City Hall
now has contactless lockers where
bid documents can be dropped off.
Please use the iPad found in the
area to contact Administration and
inform them of your bid being
placed in a locker. Bidders can
also call (308) 233-3216 to sched-
ule the drop off of a bid. Bids sent
via physical mail will continue to be
accepted pending they are re-
ceived prior to the bid opening
deadline.
The project consists of con-
structing: the removal the existing
Rapid Rectangular Flashing Bea-
con infrastructure and installing Pe-
destrian Hybrid Beacons at existing
trail crossings on 11th Street, 30th
Avenue, and 17th Avenue and all
other associated work as indicated
on the drawings and within the
specifications.
Bids shall be on a unit price ba-
sis.
A pre-bid conference will not be
held.
Bid security shall be furnished in
accordance with the Instruction to
Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)
shall be made payable to the City
of Kearney, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, NE 68847 as security
that the bidder(s) to whom the
award(s) are made will enter into
contract to build the improvements
bid upon and furnish the required
bonds and insurance.
The envelopes containing bids
shall be marked as follows:
City of Kearney
c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
Proposal For: 2020 Pedestrian
Hybrid Beacons, Kearney,
Nebraska
Bids Received: December
15,2020, 2:00 p.m. Local
Time, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, NE 68848
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondis-
crimination in Federally assisted
programs of the Department of
Transportation issued pursuant to
such Act, hereby notifies all bidders
that it will affirmatively insure that in
any contract entered into pursuant
to this advertisement, minority
business enterprises will be af-
forded full opportunity to submit
bids in response to this invitation
and will not be discriminated
against on the grounds of race,
color, or national origin, sex, age
and disability/handicap in consider-
ation for an award.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding
Documents is: Olsson, 6415 2nd
Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. Questions should be
directed to Shane King, Engineer,
at 402-458-5011 or email or both.
Bidding Documents also may be
examined at:
lOlsson, 6415 2nd Avenue, Suite
1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847
lCity of Kearney, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847
lLincoln Builder's Bureau, 5910
South 58th Street, Suite C, Lincoln,
Nebraska 68516
lOmaha Builders Exchange,
4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,
Nebraska 68127
lMaster Builders of Iowa, 221
Park Street, Des Moines, Iowa
50309.
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.questcdn.com
for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-
able). Once logged into the site, in-
sert eBidDoc project number
7419089 - 2020 Pedestrian Hybrid
Beacons Kearney, Nebraska.
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form on a CD
may be obtained from the Issuing
office for a non-refundable charge
of $40.00.
A complete set of printed plans,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from the Issuing office for a
non-refundable charge of $60.00.
Unsuccessful bidders are re-
quested to return the plans and
specifications.
Each successful bidder shall
supply a Performance Bond and a
Payment Bond executed by a cor-
porate surety licensed in the State
of Nebraska in an amount equal to
100 percent of the contract price as
part of his contract.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to accept any bid which it
deems most advantageous to the
City, and to reject any or all bids
submitted and to hold as many
bids as it desires for consideration
for a period of sixty (60) days after
the bids are open.
Published upon the order of the
City Council of Kearney, Nebraska
Randy Buschkoetter, Vice-Pre-
sident of the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF SPROUTS CHILDCARE LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Sprouts Childcare LLC.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 1934 5th Ave Kearney NE
68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Brittney A
Seivert 11883 733 RD Holdrege NE
68949.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on November 22, 2020 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members: Brittney A
Seivert 11883 733 RD Holdrege
NE.
