Legal notices: December 10, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
AMANDA JANE, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
AMANDA JANE, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska limited liability company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's designated office is
4412 P Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The name, street and mail-
ing address of the initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Amanda J. Wubbenhorst, 4412 P
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Amanda Jane, L.L.C.
Kevin P. Walsh, #260508
SMITH, JOHNSON, ALLEN, CON-
NICK & HANSEN
104 N. Wheeler
Grand Island, NE 68801
Telephone, (308)- 382-1939
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Dads
Labs, LLC a Nebraska Limited La-
bility Company, has been organ-
ised under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 53 Lakeside drive, Kear-
ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for
services for process of the Com-
pany is Gerard Ziemski, 53 Lake-
side drive, Kearney, NE 68845. Na-
ture of the company is hardware
and software company making fun
and educational products for kids
of all ages.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Elite
Health and Wellness, LLC (the
“Company”) has been organized as
a professional limited liability com-
pany under the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act. The
Designated Office of the Company
is 8 W 56th Street, Suite A-1, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847. The Regis-
tered Agent of the Company is Erin
Stickney, 110 Clearview Drive,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
Company was formed on Novem-
ber 17, 2020.
AMENDED CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Name of Limited Liability Com-
pany Graves Consulting, L.L.C.
Date Certificate of Organization
was filed October 27, 2020
Professional Service being ren-
dered by the Limited Liability Com-
pany Accounting Services
Lyndsey Graves
Authorized Representative
LEGAL NOTICE
Notice is herebygiven that an ac-
tion entitled Statewide Collections,
LLC, a Nebraska limited liability
company, v. Janelle L. Hendrickson
and TerryL. Hendrickson, has been
filed in the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, as Case No.
CI20-1507. Pursuant to Plaintiff’s
Petition as filed on August 5, 2020,
in said action, Plaintiff is seeking a
judgment against the defendant(s)
on its cause of action in the sum of
$233.60 together with interest at
6% per anum from and after July
16, 2019, and the cost of this ac-
tion including a reasonable attorney
fee. In order to defend the lawsuit,
an appropriate written response to
Plaintiff’s Petition must be filed
with the Court on or before January
25, 2021.
Dated: December 8, 2020.
STATEWIDE COLLECTION, LLC,
A Nebraska Limitied Liability
Company
By: Lindsay E. Pedersen, NSBA
#24712
Lindsay E. Pedersen, Attorney at
Law, PC, LLO
112 North Dewey Street, Suite B
North Platte, NE 69101
Email: office@northplattelegal.com
Telephone: 308-696-3250
Fax: 308-696-3252
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME
CHANGE OF MINOR CHILD
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
MEGAN AMELIA SMILEY
Case Number CI 20-661
Notice is hereby given that on the
19th day of November, 2020, a pe-
tition was filled in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is to
change a minor child's name from
Megan Amelia Smiley to Matthew
August Smiley.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before he honorable Ryan
Carson, in Courtroom No. 1, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE, on the
21st day of January, 2021, at 3:00
p.m., or as soon thereafter as will
be convenient for the Court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the minor
child's name will be changed from
that of Megan Amelia Smiley to
Matthew August Smiley.
Bruce and Jill Smiley
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder immediately inside
the main West Lobby Door in the
lobby of the Buffalo County Court-
house, in Kearney Nebraska, on
January 12, 2020, at 12:00 o'clock
Noon, Central Time: Unit A, Park-
lane Professional Condominiums,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, as laid
out on Lot 3, Block 1, Skyview Ad-
dition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, EXCEPTING HOWEVER,
the South 245.0 feet thereof ac-
cording to the Declaration recorded
on January 24, 2007, as Inst. No.
2007-565 pursuant to the power of
sale granted in the Deed of Trust
executed by Cooper Benjamin,
LLC, Trustee of 5308 PLP Trust, as
Trustor, and filed for record on May
25, 2016, and recorded as Inst.
2016-02977, Records of Buffalo
County Register of Deeds, affecting
the above described real estate.
Bidders other than the Beneficiary
of the Trust Deed will need to bring
a cashier's check for $20,000.00
payable to Michael R. Snyder,
Trustee, in order to be eligible to
bid at the sale, and for the earnest
deposit to be paid by the highest
bidder at the time of the sale. Ear-
nest deposit checks will be re-
turned to bidders who do not hold
the highest bid at the close of the
sale. Closing will be held at the
same place as the sale, at 12:30
o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the
date of the sale, or at such other
time and place as may be an-
nounced by the Trustee at the sale,
at which time the successful bidder
will be required to pay the balance
of the purchase price by wire trans-
fer, cashier's check, or bank money
order.
A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-
ered to the successful bidder upon
payment of the balance of the pur-
chase price. If the successful bid-
der fails to pay the balance of the
purchase price at the time and
place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels
affected by such failure will be re-
sold to the highest bidder at an-
other time, and such party will be
liable for the loss occasioned by
the resale of the property and the
amount paid by such party will be
held by the Trustee for the payment
of such loss. No warranties, repre-
sentations or assurance of mar-
ketable title will be made in con-
nection with this sale. The property
may be sold as a whole or in one or
more parcels, at the election of the
Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or
any portion of the above property
may be postponed from time to
time until it is completed, without
notice other than an announcement
made by the Trustee at the time
and place last appointed for the
sale.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
