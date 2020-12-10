 Skip to main content
Legal notices: December 10, 2020

Legal notices: December 10, 2020

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

AMANDA JANE, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that

AMANDA JANE, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska limited liability company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's designated office is

4412 P Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The name, street and mail-

ing address of the initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Amanda J. Wubbenhorst, 4412 P

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Amanda Jane, L.L.C.

Kevin P. Walsh, #260508

SMITH, JOHNSON, ALLEN, CON-

NICK & HANSEN

104 N. Wheeler

Grand Island, NE 68801

Telephone, (308)- 382-1939

kwalsh@gilawfirm.com

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Dads

Labs, LLC a Nebraska Limited La-

bility Company, has been organ-

ised under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 53 Lakeside drive, Kear-

ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for

services for process of the Com-

pany is Gerard Ziemski, 53 Lake-

side drive, Kearney, NE 68845. Na-

ture of the company is hardware

and software company making fun

and educational products for kids

of all ages.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Elite

Health and Wellness, LLC (the

“Company”) has been organized as

a professional limited liability com-

pany under the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act. The

Designated Office of the Company

is 8 W 56th Street, Suite A-1, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847. The Regis-

tered Agent of the Company is Erin

Stickney, 110 Clearview Drive,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

Company was formed on Novem-

ber 17, 2020.

AMENDED CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Name of Limited Liability Com-

pany Graves Consulting, L.L.C.

Date Certificate of Organization

was filed October 27, 2020

Professional Service being ren-

dered by the Limited Liability Com-

pany Accounting Services

Lyndsey Graves

Authorized Representative

LEGAL NOTICE

 

Notice is herebygiven that an ac-

tion entitled Statewide Collections,

LLC, a Nebraska limited liability

company, v. Janelle L. Hendrickson

and TerryL. Hendrickson, has been

filed in the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, as Case No.

CI20-1507. Pursuant to Plaintiff’s

Petition as filed on August 5, 2020,

in said action, Plaintiff is seeking a

judgment against the defendant(s)

on its cause of action in the sum of

$233.60 together with interest at

6% per anum from and after July

16, 2019, and the cost of this ac-

tion including a reasonable attorney

fee. In order to defend the lawsuit,

an appropriate written response to

Plaintiff’s Petition must be filed

with the Court on or before January

25, 2021.

Dated: December 8, 2020.

STATEWIDE COLLECTION, LLC,

A Nebraska Limitied Liability

Company

By: Lindsay E. Pedersen, NSBA

#24712

Lindsay E. Pedersen, Attorney at

Law, PC, LLO

112 North Dewey Street, Suite B

North Platte, NE 69101

Email: office@northplattelegal.com

Telephone: 308-696-3250

Fax: 308-696-3252

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME

CHANGE OF MINOR CHILD

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

MEGAN AMELIA SMILEY

Case Number CI 20-661

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

19th day of November, 2020, a pe-

tition was filled in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is to

change a minor child's name from

Megan Amelia Smiley to Matthew

August Smiley.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before he honorable Ryan

Carson, in Courtroom No. 1, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE, on the

21st day of January, 2021, at 3:00

p.m., or as soon thereafter as will

be convenient for the Court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the minor

child's name will be changed from

that of Megan Amelia Smiley to

Matthew August Smiley.

Bruce and Jill Smiley

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder immediately inside

the main West Lobby Door in the

lobby of the Buffalo County Court-

house, in Kearney Nebraska, on

January 12, 2020, at 12:00 o'clock

Noon, Central Time: Unit A, Park-

lane Professional Condominiums,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, as laid

out on Lot 3, Block 1, Skyview Ad-

dition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, EXCEPTING HOWEVER,

the South 245.0 feet thereof ac-

cording to the Declaration recorded

on January 24, 2007, as Inst. No.

2007-565 pursuant to the power of

sale granted in the Deed of Trust

executed by Cooper Benjamin,

LLC, Trustee of 5308 PLP Trust, as

Trustor, and filed for record on May

25, 2016, and recorded as Inst.

2016-02977, Records of Buffalo

County Register of Deeds, affecting

the above described real estate.

Bidders other than the Beneficiary

of the Trust Deed will need to bring

a cashier's check for $20,000.00

payable to Michael R. Snyder,

Trustee, in order to be eligible to

bid at the sale, and for the earnest

deposit to be paid by the highest

bidder at the time of the sale. Ear-

nest deposit checks will be re-

turned to bidders who do not hold

the highest bid at the close of the

sale. Closing will be held at the

same place as the sale, at 12:30

o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the

date of the sale, or at such other

time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier's check, or bank money

order.

A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-

ered to the successful bidder upon

payment of the balance of the pur-

chase price. If the successful bid-

der fails to pay the balance of the

purchase price at the time and

place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels

affected by such failure will be re-

sold to the highest bidder at an-

other time, and such party will be

liable for the loss occasioned by

the resale of the property and the

amount paid by such party will be

held by the Trustee for the payment

of such loss. No warranties, repre-

sentations or assurance of mar-

ketable title will be made in con-

nection with this sale. The property

may be sold as a whole or in one or

more parcels, at the election of the

Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or

any portion of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

msnyder@snyderandhilliard.com

