Legal notices: December 1, 2020

NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Dads
Labs, LLC a Nebraska Limited La-
bility Company, has been organ-
ised under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 53 Lakeside drive, Kear-
ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for
services for process of the Com-
pany is Northwest Registered
Agent Service, Inc., 530 S. 13th St.,
STE 100, Lincoln, NE 68508. Na-
ture of the company is develop-
ment and manufacture of electronic
toys for kids of all ages.
ZNEZ N17,N24,D1
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
OF
ELITE HEALTH AND
WELLNESS, LLC
THE UNDERSIGNED, desiring to
form a professional limited liability
company for the purposes herein-
after set forth, under and in con-
formity with the laws of the State of
Nebraska does hereby make this
written certificate in duplicate and
hereby verify:
1: Name: The name of the Com-
pany is: Elite Health and Wellness,
LLC.
2. Initial Designated Office: The
company's designated office in the
State of Nebraska is 8 W 56th
Street, Suite A-1, Kearney, Ne-
braska, 68847,
3. Purpose: The purpose for
which the Company is organized is
to provide the professional services
of a nurse practitioner only through
persons who are qualified and li-
censed to conduct the practices of
a nurse practitioner in the State of
Nebraska.
4. Registered Agent: The name
and address of the Company's reg-
istered in Nebraska is:
Erin N. Stickney
110 Clearview Drive
Kearney, NE 68847
5. Members: Members of the
Company shall be persons duly li-
censed by the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Health and Human Ser-
vices to provide the professional
service of nurse practitioner in the
State of Nebraska and who at all
times own their own interest in their
own right. Members shall retain
their professional licenses in good
standing and shall be subject to all
rules, regulations, standards, and
requirements pertaining to their
professional activities. Any member
who ceases to be eligible to be a
member, either by death or dis-
qualification, shall dispose of all of
his or her interest forthwith either to
the Company or to any person who
is a qualified member. Upon the
death or disqualification of the last
remaining member, a legal repre-
sentative to such deceased or dis-
qualified member may dissolve the
Company and wind up the Com-
pany as provided in paragraph be-
low 9 in accordance with Neb. Rev.
Stat. § 21-148. Additional qualified
members shall be admitted upon
consent of all then-exsisting quali-
fied members, upon the terms set
forth by the existing members. Ex-
cept as provided in the Operation
Agreement, the interests of the
members in the Company may not
be transferred or assigned.
6. Right to Continue Business:
In the event of the death, retire-
ment, resignation, expulsion, bank-
ruptcy or dissolution of a member
or the occurrence of any other
event which terminates the contin-
ued membership of a member in
the limited liability Company, then
by unanimous consent, the remain-
ing members of the Company have
the right to continue the business
of the Company, at their election
and option.
7. Management of the Com-
pany: The Company will be mem-
ber-managed and all members and
managers shall be duly licensed by
the Nebraska Department of Health
and Human Services to provide
professional nurse practitioner ser-
vices in the State of Nebraska.
8: Dissolution and Winding Up
of the Company: Should the com-
pany discontinue providing profes-
sional nurse practitioner services
the Company may continue in op-
eration for an additional period of
up to two years for the purpose of
dissolving and winding up the ad-
ministrative business of the Com-
pany.
9: Internal Affairs: The regulation
of the internal affairs of the Com-
pany are set forth in the Operating
Agreement of the Company, which
shall govern the operation of the
business and the rights and obliga-
tions of its members.
EXECUTED by the undersigned
Organizer on November 11, 2020.
Erin N. Stickney, Organizer
8 W 56th Street, Suite A-1
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
ZNEZ N24,D1,D8
NOTICE
1. Notice is given of the organiza-
tion of a Limited Liability Company
under the name Revolution Vinyl
Graphics LLC on September 30,
2020.
2. The address of the company's
initial designated office is 3303
Grand Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
initial agent for service of process
of the company is Legalinc Corpo-
rate Services INC, 706 N. 129th
Street, Suite 121, Omaha, NE
68154.
ZNEZ N17,N24,D1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!