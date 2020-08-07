<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ARCHWAY VILLAGE, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Archway Village, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 6880 46th Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Gregory S.

Meyer, 6880 46th Avenue, Kearney,

NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on July 14, 2020 and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Village Real Estate, L.L.C.

624 N. Minden

Minden, NE 68959

Village Real Estate, L.L.C.,

Member

ZNEZ Ag7,14,21

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

Arnold Munchers, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Ar-

nold Munchers, LLC, is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska with its registered office at

2101 Ave C, Kearney, NE 68847.

The general nature of the business

to be transacted is to engage in

any or all lawful business for which

a limited liability company may be

organized and to do everything

necessary, proper, advisable or

convenient for the accomplishment

of the purposes hereinabove set

forth and to do all other things inci-

dental thereto or connected there-

with which are not forbidden by the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

time of commencement of the lim-

ited liability company is June 5,

2020, and duration of the Company

is perpetual. The affairs of the lim-

ited liability company are to be

conducted by its members.

Anthony Daley

Organizer

ZNEZ Jy25,31,Ag7

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that a reg-

ular, public meeting of the Board of

Education of School District #7, of

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, will be held on

Monday, August 10, 2020 at 5:30

P.M. in the Staff Development

Room of the Kearney Public

Schools Administration Building at

320 West 24th Street, Kearney, NE

68845.

The agenda for the regular, public

meeting of the Board of Education,

which is kept continually current, is

available electronically through

SparqMeetings on the Kearney

Public Schools website at

www.kearneypublicschools.org on

Friday, August 7, 2020.

ZNEZ Ag7,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

SENIOR SERVICES

ADVISORY BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Senior Services

Advisory Board of the City of Kear-

ney, Nebraska, will be held at 4:30

p.m. on August 10, 2020 at the Pe-

terson Senior Activity Center, 2020

West 11th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Senior Services Ad-

visory Board shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Ag7,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Ag7,t1

THE STATE OF NEBRASKA

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Central Platte Natural Resources

District (CPNRD) and Natural Re-

sources Conservation Service will

hold a live virtual public meeting for

the Lower Wood River Watershed

Improvement Project Work Plan –

Environmental Assessment at

5:00-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August

18, 2020. The meeting will be re-

corded/posted on CPNRD’s

website at www.cpnrd.org. Submit

comments/requests to John Pe-

tersen, JEO, jpetersen@jeo.com,

402-934-3680, or mail to JEO,

2700 Fletcher Ave, Lincoln, NE,

68504. Zoom meeting link:

https://bit.ly/3fR6YDr; Meeting ID:

819 2503 7780; Password: 141296

ZNEZ Ag7,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BURGOS QUEEN

MEXICAN FOOD, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that BUR-

GOS QUEEN MEXICAN FOOD,

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, has been organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with its initial designated

office at 2400 Central Ave Suite C,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Bibiana Burgos,

2400 Central Ave Suite C, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847.

ZNEZ Jy31,Ag7,14

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF ALICE N. CRUISE,

DECEASED

Case No. PR20-118

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 15, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Ronald

R. Cruise, whose address is 27240

Sweetwater Road, Pleasanton, Ne-

braska 68866, and JoAnne Unick,

whose address is 27 Golfside

Drive, Pleasanton, Nebraska

68866, were informally appointed

by the Registrar as personal

corepresentatives of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 24, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ Jy24,31,Ag7

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Betty A. Willard,

Deceased.

Case No. PR 20-132

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 4, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

LeAnne Lacey, whose address is

PO Box 441, Shelton, NE

68876-0041, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before October 7, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308.237.3155

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ Ag7,14,21

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF DONALD DEEN

STURGEON, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-122

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 17, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Donna

R. Trampe, whose address is

13185 Eagle Road, Amherst, Ne-

braska 68812, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 24, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ Jy24,31,Ag7

NOTICE

OF INFORMAL PROBATE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF

THE ESTATE OF

FRANCOIS L. COSTER,

Deceased.

Case NO. PR 20-130

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 31, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written State-

ment of Informal appointment to

Vickie C. Coster as Personal Rep-

resentative in Intestacy of the said

deceased and that the address of

the said Vicky C. Coster is PO Box

153, Clearwater, Nebraska. Credi-

tors of this estate must file their

claims with this Court on or before

Oct. 7, 2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Prepared and Submitted by:

James J. McNally #12765

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 164

Neligh, NE 68756

402-887-5022/F: 402-887-5592

leagle@mcnallylaw.net

ZNEZ Ag7,14,21

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

JAMES M. O'CONNOR,

DECEASED

Case No. PR20-127

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 28, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Father

Michael K. Houlihan, whose ad-

dress is 520 S 18th Street, Platts-

mouth, NE 68040-2001, was infor-

mally appointed by the Registrar as

personal representative of this es-

tate. Creditors of this state must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Oct. 30, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ Jy31,Ag7,14

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of MEREDITH C. KEEP,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-133

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Aug. 5, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Charles

B. Keep, Jr. of 2004 1st St., Co-

lumbus, NE 68601, William G. Keep

of 432 E. Calkins Ave., Elm Creek,

NE 68036 and Jenny A. Spaulding

of 912 5th St., Arapahoe, NE 68922

were informally appointed by the

Registrar as Co-Personal Repre-

sentatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Oct. 7, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

County Court of Buffalo County

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

R. Hayley Huyser (Bar I.D. #24814)

Hart & Huyser, P.C., L.L.O.

121 E 8th St

Cozad, NE 69130

Tel: (308) 784-4580

Fax: (308) 784-4581

Email: hhuyser@cozadtel.net

ZNEZ Ag7,14,21

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Wilma J. Mayfield,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-131

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Aug. 3, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Riley

Mayfield, 52300 130th Road, Gib-

bon, NE 68840, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Oct. 7, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of

the County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

ZNEZ Ag7,14,21

