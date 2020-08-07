<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ARCHWAY VILLAGE, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Archway Village, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 6880 46th Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Gregory S.
Meyer, 6880 46th Avenue, Kearney,
NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on July 14, 2020 and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Village Real Estate, L.L.C.
624 N. Minden
Minden, NE 68959
Village Real Estate, L.L.C.,
Member
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
Arnold Munchers, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Ar-
nold Munchers, LLC, is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska with its registered office at
2101 Ave C, Kearney, NE 68847.
The general nature of the business
to be transacted is to engage in
any or all lawful business for which
a limited liability company may be
organized and to do everything
necessary, proper, advisable or
convenient for the accomplishment
of the purposes hereinabove set
forth and to do all other things inci-
dental thereto or connected there-
with which are not forbidden by the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
time of commencement of the lim-
ited liability company is June 5,
2020, and duration of the Company
is perpetual. The affairs of the lim-
ited liability company are to be
conducted by its members.
Anthony Daley
Organizer
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a reg-
ular, public meeting of the Board of
Education of School District #7, of
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, will be held on
Monday, August 10, 2020 at 5:30
P.M. in the Staff Development
Room of the Kearney Public
Schools Administration Building at
320 West 24th Street, Kearney, NE
68845.
The agenda for the regular, public
meeting of the Board of Education,
which is kept continually current, is
available electronically through
SparqMeetings on the Kearney
Public Schools website at
www.kearneypublicschools.org on
Friday, August 7, 2020.
NOTICE OF MEETING
SENIOR SERVICES
ADVISORY BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Senior Services
Advisory Board of the City of Kear-
ney, Nebraska, will be held at 4:30
p.m. on August 10, 2020 at the Pe-
terson Senior Activity Center, 2020
West 11th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Senior Services Ad-
visory Board shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
THE STATE OF NEBRASKA
PUBLIC NOTICE
Central Platte Natural Resources
District (CPNRD) and Natural Re-
sources Conservation Service will
hold a live virtual public meeting for
the Lower Wood River Watershed
Improvement Project Work Plan –
Environmental Assessment at
5:00-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August
18, 2020. The meeting will be re-
corded/posted on CPNRD’s
website at www.cpnrd.org. Submit
comments/requests to John Pe-
tersen, JEO, jpetersen@jeo.com,
402-934-3680, or mail to JEO,
2700 Fletcher Ave, Lincoln, NE,
68504. Zoom meeting link:
https://bit.ly/3fR6YDr; Meeting ID:
819 2503 7780; Password: 141296
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BURGOS QUEEN
MEXICAN FOOD, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that BUR-
GOS QUEEN MEXICAN FOOD,
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, has been organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with its initial designated
office at 2400 Central Ave Suite C,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Bibiana Burgos,
2400 Central Ave Suite C, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF ALICE N. CRUISE,
DECEASED
Case No. PR20-118
Notice is hereby given that on
July 15, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Ronald
R. Cruise, whose address is 27240
Sweetwater Road, Pleasanton, Ne-
braska 68866, and JoAnne Unick,
whose address is 27 Golfside
Drive, Pleasanton, Nebraska
68866, were informally appointed
by the Registrar as personal
corepresentatives of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 24, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Betty A. Willard,
Deceased.
Case No. PR 20-132
Notice is hereby given that on
August 4, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
LeAnne Lacey, whose address is
PO Box 441, Shelton, NE
68876-0041, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before October 7, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308.237.3155
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF DONALD DEEN
STURGEON, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-122
Notice is hereby given that on
July 17, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Donna
R. Trampe, whose address is
13185 Eagle Road, Amherst, Ne-
braska 68812, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 24, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
OF INFORMAL PROBATE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF
THE ESTATE OF
FRANCOIS L. COSTER,
Deceased.
Case NO. PR 20-130
Notice is hereby given that on
July 31, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written State-
ment of Informal appointment to
Vickie C. Coster as Personal Rep-
resentative in Intestacy of the said
deceased and that the address of
the said Vicky C. Coster is PO Box
153, Clearwater, Nebraska. Credi-
tors of this estate must file their
claims with this Court on or before
Oct. 7, 2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Prepared and Submitted by:
James J. McNally #12765
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 164
Neligh, NE 68756
402-887-5022/F: 402-887-5592
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
JAMES M. O'CONNOR,
DECEASED
Case No. PR20-127
Notice is hereby given that on
July 28, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Father
Michael K. Houlihan, whose ad-
dress is 520 S 18th Street, Platts-
mouth, NE 68040-2001, was infor-
mally appointed by the Registrar as
personal representative of this es-
tate. Creditors of this state must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Oct. 30, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of MEREDITH C. KEEP,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-133
Notice is hereby given that on
Aug. 5, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Charles
B. Keep, Jr. of 2004 1st St., Co-
lumbus, NE 68601, William G. Keep
of 432 E. Calkins Ave., Elm Creek,
NE 68036 and Jenny A. Spaulding
of 912 5th St., Arapahoe, NE 68922
were informally appointed by the
Registrar as Co-Personal Repre-
sentatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Oct. 7, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
County Court of Buffalo County
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
R. Hayley Huyser (Bar I.D. #24814)
Hart & Huyser, P.C., L.L.O.
121 E 8th St
Cozad, NE 69130
Tel: (308) 784-4580
Fax: (308) 784-4581
Email: hhuyser@cozadtel.net
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Wilma J. Mayfield,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-131
Notice is hereby given that on
Aug. 3, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Riley
Mayfield, 52300 130th Road, Gib-
bon, NE 68840, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Oct. 7, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of
the County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
