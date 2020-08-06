NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
2011 BMW 328i,
VIN: WBAPH5C55BA441421
& ASSORTED CONTAINERS
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Avery Hayward,
Kamilyn Barr, John Doe and Jane
Doe, real names unknown, and an-
yone else claiming any right or in-
terest in and to the following de-
scribed property:
2011 BMW 328i,
VIN: WBAPH5C55BA441421
& ASSORTED CONTAINERS
that the above vehicle and
containers were seized in Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on July 14,
2020, and a Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the subject currency is cur-
rently pending in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska. Fur-
ther, that a hearing on the Com-
plaint for Forfeiture of the seized
property has been scheduled on
September 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.,
before the Honorable Ryan Carson,
District Judge. Any party claiming
any right or interest in the above-d-
escribed seized property shall ap-
pear and file an Answer or Demur-
rer with the District Court Clerk of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before Thursday, August 13, 2020,
or be forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, August 11, 2020 at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
Board Room located at 1512 Cen-
tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:45 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF MEETING
Buffalo County
Agricultural Association
Time: August 11th, 2020
at 7:30 p.m.
Place: Buffalo County Exhibit
Building, Harvest Room
Agenda for meeting available for
inspection at Fairgrounds Office
during normal business hours.
NOTICE OF MEETING
SUBURBAN FIRE
PROTECTION DISTRICT #1
OF BUFFALO &
KEARNEY COUNTIES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a regular meeting of the Board of
Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-
tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and
Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has
been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on
August 12, 2020 at the Kearney
Volunteer Fire Department Training
Grounds, 4300 Piper Ave, Kear-
ney, Nebraska. An agenda for
such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at the office of the Secre-
tary of the Fire District at Fire Sta-
tion 1. The meeting will be open to
the public.
Dave Westesen
Secretary
LEGAL NOTICE
The August 2020 meeting of the
Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday and Thursday, August
12-13, 2020, in the Board Room at
NPPD's General Office, 1414 15th
Street, Columbus, Nebraska.
NPPD Board committees will also
meet August 12-13, in the Board
Room at the Columbus General Of-
fice.
The schedule for NPPD's August
2020 Board meeting is as follows:
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2020
Board Governance and Strategic
Planning Committee -
2:00 p.m.
NPPD Board of Directors
Meeting, General Counsel
Report - 3:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 13, 2020
Energy Supply Committee -
8:00 a.m.
Customer and Support Services
Committee - following
Energy Supply Committee
Board Strategic Business
Matters - following Customer
and Support Services Committee
NPPD Board of Directors
Meeting - following Board
Strategic Business Session
Nuclear Committee of the Whole
- will meet as part of the
Board of Directors Meeting
Public Comments - 10:00 a.m.,
Board Room
The public will be able to watch a
live video stream of the Board of
Directors Meeting on Thursday, Au-
gust 13, by accessing
www.nppd.com/ via computer. The
video stream is expected to begin
at approximately 9:30 a.m. with
Strategic Business Matters; further
schedule updates will be available
on NPPD's website the morning of
August 13. Committee meetings
will not be video streamed (the Nu-
clear Committee is a committee of
the whole and will meet as part of
the regular Board of Directors
Meeting).
It is possible that portions of the
August 12-13, 2020, meetings will
be held in Executive Session.
Agendas for these meetings are
kept continuously current and are
available for public inspection dur-
ing business hours at the office of
the Assistant Secretary at the Co-
lumbus General Office, Columbus,
Nebraska, or online at
https://www.nppd.com/about-us-
/live-streaming. The agenda for the
August 13, 2020, meeting includes,
among other matters, consideration
of revised rates for customers be-
ing provided subtransmission serv-
ice by NPPD under the Subtrans-
mission Service Rate Schedule,
proposed to become effective Sep-
tember 1, 2020.
Due to issues surrounding
COVID-19, all in-person meeting
participants are strongly encour-
aged to wear masks, and compli-
mentary masks will be available
upon arrival at the General Office
facility. Due to the need to social
distance, seating in the Board room
will be limited to the Board of Di-
rectors and NPPD executive staff,
and on-site guests will likely be
asked to participate from overflow
rooms.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
NOTICE OF MEETING
NEBRASKA CRAFT BREWERY
BOARD MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Nebraska Craft Brewery Board will
hold a meeting on August 27th at
1:00 p.m. (CDT) at the Nebraska
Department of Agriculture, 301
Centennial Mall South, Lincoln, Ne-
braska. Anyone wishing to attend
the meeting remotely may do so by
going to https://tinyurl.c-
om/NCBBAugMtg. The Meeting
Number is 145 384 0531 and Pass-
word is 2020. To join by phone,
dial (415) 655-0003 The purpose of
the meeting is to discuss issues re-
lating to Nebraska's craft brewery
industry. An agenda is available for
public inspection in the offices of
the Nebraska Department of Agri-
culture during normal business
hours.
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
COTTONMILL RENTAL
PROPERTIES, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that COT-
TONMILL RENTAL PROPERTIES,
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, has been organized un-
der the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The street mailing address
of the Company's initial designated
office is 6540 Cottonmill Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Jack W. Besse,
1516 First Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
NHC TRANSPORTATION, LLC
Notice is given that NHC TRANS-
PORTATION, LLC (“the LLC”), has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska with the fol-
lowing registered agent and office:
Shana Dahlgren, 15 South Central
Ave, PO Box 2318, Kearney, NE
68848. The LLC's designated office
is located at 15 South Central Ave,
PO Box 2318, Kearney, NE 68848.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that PE-
DROSO HOLDINGS LLC (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 68 LA CROSSE
DR, KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
68845. The registered agent of the
Company is LEGALINC CORPO-
RATE SERVICES INC., 706 N.
129th Street, Suite 121, Omaha,
NE 68154. The general nature of
the business will be to engage in
the transaction of any or all lawful
business, for which a limited liabil-
ity company may be organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The LLC was filed with the
State of Nebraska April 29 2020.
Organizer Name: Lovette Dob-
son.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 400
CONTRACT ID: 4795
FEDERAL PROJECT NO.
NH-80-6(114) LOCATION: I-80,
SHELTON - WOOD RIVER IN
COUNTIES: BUFFALO, HALL
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation will receive sealed
bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-
fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-
coln, until 1:30 PM on August 20,
2020. At that time the bids will be
opened and read.
Bids will be opened and the bid
totals will be read via Webex. The
Webex information will be available
on the BidX Letting webpage a
minimum of 2 days prior to the
opening, and can be found by se-
lecting the applicable letting from:
https://www.bidx.com/ne/lettings
Plans, specifications, and addi-
tional letting information may be
found at the Nebraska Department
of Transportation's Web Site at
iness-center/business-opp/h-
wy-bridge-lp/.
This project is funded under the
Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-
propriate Federal requirements will
apply.
REQUEST FOR BIDS
Public notice is hereby given that
the Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska
invites sealed bids for furnishing
necessary equipment, labor, mate-
rials and incidentals to complete
Sidewalk Improvement District
2020-1 - Potter Avenue. Sealed
bids will be received by the Village
Clerk, 535 W Boyd Avenue, Elm
Creek, NE 68836 until 2:00 pm lo-
cal time on August 26, 2020.
Sealed bids will then be publicly
opened and read aloud.
Scope of Work: Project in-
cludes the removal and replace-
ment of approximately 1,300
square feet of concrete pavement
with integral curb and sidewalk and
associated work.
Bids shall be submitted to: Mrs.
Wendy Clabaugh, Village Clerk,
P.O. Box 130, 535 W Boyd Avenue,
Elm Creek, NE 68836
Questions shall be directed to:
Mr. Lance Harter, Oak Creek Engi-
neering, (308) 455-1152.
Considerations: Contract docu-
ments can be obtained by contact-
ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)
455-1152. Bids shall be submitted
on furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation. Owner reserves the right
to reject any or all bids, hold bids
for 30 days and select most benefi-
cial bid.
Wendy Clabaugh
Village Clerk
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
Kearney, Nebraska
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Y STAR, INC.
Notice is hereby given of the for-
mation of a Corporation under the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §
21-201, et seq.
1. The name of the Corporation is
Y Star, Inc.
2. The Corporation is authorized
to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value
shares.
3. The address of the initial reg-
istered office of the Corporation is
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,
Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the
name of the initial registered agent
is Luke M. Simpson.
4. The name and street address
of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.
Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.
Box 2230, Kearney Ne
68848-2230.
5. The date of commencement is
July 20, 2020. Luke M. Simpson
Incorporator
