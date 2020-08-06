 

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

2011 BMW 328i,

VIN: WBAPH5C55BA441421

& ASSORTED CONTAINERS

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Avery Hayward,

Kamilyn Barr, John Doe and Jane

Doe, real names unknown, and an-

yone else claiming any right or in-

terest in and to the following de-

scribed property:

2011 BMW 328i,

VIN: WBAPH5C55BA441421

& ASSORTED CONTAINERS

 

that the above vehicle and

containers were seized in Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on July 14,

2020, and a Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the subject currency is cur-

rently pending in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska. Fur-

ther, that a hearing on the Com-

plaint for Forfeiture of the seized

property has been scheduled on

September 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.,

before the Honorable Ryan Carson,

District Judge. Any party claiming

any right or interest in the above-d-

escribed seized property shall ap-

pear and file an Answer or Demur-

rer with the District Court Clerk of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before Thursday, August 13, 2020,

or be forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ Jy30,Ag6,13,20

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, August 11, 2020 at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

Board Room located at 1512 Cen-

tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:45 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ Ag6,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

Buffalo County

Agricultural Association

Time: August 11th, 2020

at 7:30 p.m.

Place: Buffalo County Exhibit

Building, Harvest Room

Agenda for meeting available for

inspection at Fairgrounds Office

during normal business hours.

ZNEZ Ag6,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

SUBURBAN FIRE

PROTECTION DISTRICT #1

OF BUFFALO &

KEARNEY COUNTIES

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Board of

Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-

tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and

Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has

been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on

August 12, 2020 at the Kearney

Volunteer Fire Department Training

Grounds, 4300 Piper Ave, Kear-

ney, Nebraska. An agenda for

such meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public in-

spection at the office of the Secre-

tary of the Fire District at Fire Sta-

tion 1. The meeting will be open to

the public.

Dave Westesen

Secretary

ZNEZ Ag6,t1

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The August 2020 meeting of the

Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday and Thursday, August

12-13, 2020, in the Board Room at

NPPD's General Office, 1414 15th

Street, Columbus, Nebraska.

NPPD Board committees will also

meet August 12-13, in the Board

Room at the Columbus General Of-

fice.

The schedule for NPPD's August

2020 Board meeting is as follows:

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2020

Board Governance and Strategic

Planning Committee -

2:00 p.m.

NPPD Board of Directors

Meeting, General Counsel

Report - 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13, 2020

Energy Supply Committee -

8:00 a.m.

Customer and Support Services

Committee - following

Energy Supply Committee

Board Strategic Business

Matters - following Customer

and Support Services Committee

NPPD Board of Directors

Meeting - following Board

Strategic Business Session

Nuclear Committee of the Whole

- will meet as part of the

Board of Directors Meeting

Public Comments - 10:00 a.m.,

Board Room

The public will be able to watch a

live video stream of the Board of

Directors Meeting on Thursday, Au-

gust 13, by accessing

www.nppd.com/ via computer. The

video stream is expected to begin

at approximately 9:30 a.m. with

Strategic Business Matters; further

schedule updates will be available

on NPPD's website the morning of

August 13. Committee meetings

will not be video streamed (the Nu-

clear Committee is a committee of

the whole and will meet as part of

the regular Board of Directors

Meeting).

It is possible that portions of the

August 12-13, 2020, meetings will

be held in Executive Session.

Agendas for these meetings are

kept continuously current and are

available for public inspection dur-

ing business hours at the office of

the Assistant Secretary at the Co-

lumbus General Office, Columbus,

Nebraska, or online at

https://www.nppd.com/about-us-

/live-streaming. The agenda for the

August 13, 2020, meeting includes,

among other matters, consideration

of revised rates for customers be-

ing provided subtransmission serv-

ice by NPPD under the Subtrans-

mission Service Rate Schedule,

proposed to become effective Sep-

tember 1, 2020.

Due to issues surrounding

COVID-19, all in-person meeting

participants are strongly encour-

aged to wear masks, and compli-

mentary masks will be available

upon arrival at the General Office

facility. Due to the need to social

distance, seating in the Board room

will be limited to the Board of Di-

rectors and NPPD executive staff,

and on-site guests will likely be

asked to participate from overflow

rooms.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

ZNEZ Ag6,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

NEBRASKA CRAFT BREWERY

BOARD MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Nebraska Craft Brewery Board will

hold a meeting on August 27th at

1:00 p.m. (CDT) at the Nebraska

Department of Agriculture, 301

Centennial Mall South, Lincoln, Ne-

braska. Anyone wishing to attend

the meeting remotely may do so by

going to https://tinyurl.c-

om/NCBBAugMtg. The Meeting

Number is 145 384 0531 and Pass-

word is 2020. To join by phone,

dial (415) 655-0003 The purpose of

the meeting is to discuss issues re-

lating to Nebraska's craft brewery

industry. An agenda is available for

public inspection in the offices of

the Nebraska Department of Agri-

culture during normal business

hours.

ZNEZ Ag6,t1

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

COTTONMILL RENTAL

PROPERTIES, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

Notice is hereby given that COT-

TONMILL RENTAL PROPERTIES,

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, has been organized un-

der the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The street mailing address

of the Company's initial designated

office is 6540 Cottonmill Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Jack W. Besse,

1516 First Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847.

ZNEZ Jy23,30,Ag6

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

NHC TRANSPORTATION, LLC

 

Notice is given that NHC TRANS-

PORTATION, LLC (“the LLC”), has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska with the fol-

lowing registered agent and office:

Shana Dahlgren, 15 South Central

Ave, PO Box 2318, Kearney, NE

68848. The LLC's designated office

is located at 15 South Central Ave,

PO Box 2318, Kearney, NE 68848.

ZNEZ Jy30,Ag6,13

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that PE-

DROSO HOLDINGS LLC (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 68 LA CROSSE

DR, KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

68845. The registered agent of the

Company is LEGALINC CORPO-

RATE SERVICES INC., 706 N.

129th Street, Suite 121, Omaha,

NE 68154. The general nature of

the business will be to engage in

the transaction of any or all lawful

business, for which a limited liabil-

ity company may be organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The LLC was filed with the

State of Nebraska April 29 2020.

Organizer Name: Lovette Dob-

son.

 

ZNEZ Ag6,13,20

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALL ORDER: 400

CONTRACT ID: 4795

FEDERAL PROJECT NO.

NH-80-6(114) LOCATION: I-80,

SHELTON - WOOD RIVER IN

COUNTIES: BUFFALO, HALL

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation will receive sealed

bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-

fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-

coln, until 1:30 PM on August 20,

2020. At that time the bids will be

opened and read.

Bids will be opened and the bid

totals will be read via Webex. The

Webex information will be available

on the BidX Letting webpage a

minimum of 2 days prior to the

opening, and can be found by se-

lecting the applicable letting from:

https://www.bidx.com/ne/lettings

Plans, specifications, and addi-

tional letting information may be

found at the Nebraska Department

of Transportation's Web Site at

http://dot.nebraska.gov/bus-

iness-center/business-opp/h-

wy-bridge-lp/.

This project is funded under the

Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-

propriate Federal requirements will

apply.

ZNEZ Jy30,Ag6,13

REQUEST FOR BIDS

 

Public notice is hereby given that

the Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska

invites sealed bids for furnishing

necessary equipment, labor, mate-

rials and incidentals to complete

Sidewalk Improvement District

2020-1 - Potter Avenue. Sealed

bids will be received by the Village

Clerk, 535 W Boyd Avenue, Elm

Creek, NE 68836 until 2:00 pm lo-

cal time on August 26, 2020.

Sealed bids will then be publicly

opened and read aloud.

Scope of Work: Project in-

cludes the removal and replace-

ment of approximately 1,300

square feet of concrete pavement

with integral curb and sidewalk and

associated work.

Bids shall be submitted to: Mrs.

Wendy Clabaugh, Village Clerk,

P.O. Box 130, 535 W Boyd Avenue,

Elm Creek, NE 68836

Questions shall be directed to:

Mr. Lance Harter, Oak Creek Engi-

neering, (308) 455-1152.

Considerations: Contract docu-

ments can be obtained by contact-

ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)

455-1152. Bids shall be submitted

on furnished forms, sealed and

marked with bidder contact infor-

mation. Owner reserves the right

to reject any or all bids, hold bids

for 30 days and select most benefi-

cial bid.

Wendy Clabaugh

Village Clerk

ZNEZ Ag6,13,20

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

Y STAR, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given of the for-

mation of a Corporation under the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §

21-201, et seq.

1. The name of the Corporation is

Y Star, Inc.

2. The Corporation is authorized

to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value

shares.

3. The address of the initial reg-

istered office of the Corporation is

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,

Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the

name of the initial registered agent

is Luke M. Simpson.

4. The name and street address

of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.

Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.

Box 2230, Kearney Ne

68848-2230.

5. The date of commencement is

July 20, 2020. Luke M. Simpson

Incorporator

ZNEZ Jy23,30,Ag6

