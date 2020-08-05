 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that 129

Power Designs, L.L.C. (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 12900 Iron Horse

Road, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is Jay Howland, 12900 Iron

Horse Road, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The Company was formed

on July 31, 2020.

N O T I C E

 

A total of 143 cases will be heard

by the Board in August, 2020. The

following case(s) sentenced in Buf-

falo County will be seen by the

Board of Parole.

August 18, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Lincoln Correctional Center,

Lincoln, Nebraska

Louis, Joe 77170 Escape, Terror-

istic Threats

Sinnard, Eric 79599 Aiding Con-

summation of Felony (3 counts),

Burglary, Pos Cntrl Sub Except

Marijuana

Johnson, Taevon 87668 Criminal

Non-Support (6 counts), Sex Of-

fender Reg Act Violation, Sexual

Assault 1st Degree

August 20, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Nebraska State Penitentiary,

Lincoln, Nebraska

Loughry, Larry 63700 Sexual As-

sault 1st Degree, Visl Depict Sexl

Explicit Cond (5 counts)

August 21, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Erausquin, Michael 88731 Rob-

bery

August 26, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Tilden, Amanda 99716 Sexual

Assault of Child 1st Deg

August 27, 2020 - 8:30 a.m. Community Correctional Center -

Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska

Jansen, Kenneth 76425 False Im-

prisonment 1st Degree, Sexual As-

sault 1st Degree, Strangulation

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Regular Meeting of the South Cen-

tral Nebraska Area Agency on Ag-

ing Governing Board will be held on

Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:30

a.m. in the Conference Room of

Central Office of SCNAAA. The ad-

dress is 620 E. 25th Street, Suite

12, Kearney, Nebraska. An Agenda

for the said meeting is kept contin-

uously current at the Central Office,

but may be modified. Said meeting

is open to the public.

NOTICE

Board Meeting Notification

Educational Service Unit No. 10

 

The regular monthly meeting of

the governing board of Educational

Service Unit 10 will be held on

Monday, August 17, 2020, at 3:30

PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,

Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda

kept continuously current is on file

at the office of the Administrator of

ESU 10 in Kearney.

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 20-392

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

JORDAN MIKAY TULK.

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

27 day of July, 2020, a petition was

filed in the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the object and

prayer of which is for the change of

the petitioner's name from Jordan

Mikay Tulk to Jordan Mikay Bisbal.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Judge

Marsh, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,

NE 68847 on the 11 day of Sep-

tember, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., or as

soon thereafter as will be conven-

ient for the court and that unless

sufficient cause is shown to the

contrary, the petitioner's name will

be changed from that of Jordan

Mikay Tulk, to Jordan Mikay Bisbal.

Jordan Mikay Tulk

613 W. 21st Apt. 1

Kearney, NE 68845

308-627-3748

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

STAR BRIGHT ACADEMY, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that STAR

BRIGHT ACADEMY, LLC a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 5106 N Avenue

Place, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Crystal A. Vander-

beek, 5106 N Avenue Place, Kear-

ney, NE 68847. Star Bright Acad-

emy, LLC commenced business on

July 21, 2020, and the general na-

ture of its business is to engage in

any lawful business not prohibited

by the Nebraska Uniform Limited

Liability Company Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

