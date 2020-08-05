WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that 129
Power Designs, L.L.C. (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 12900 Iron Horse
Road, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The registered agent of the Com-
pany is Jay Howland, 12900 Iron
Horse Road, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The Company was formed
on July 31, 2020.
N O T I C E
A total of 143 cases will be heard
by the Board in August, 2020. The
following case(s) sentenced in Buf-
falo County will be seen by the
Board of Parole.
August 18, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Lincoln Correctional Center,
Lincoln, Nebraska
Louis, Joe 77170 Escape, Terror-
istic Threats
Sinnard, Eric 79599 Aiding Con-
summation of Felony (3 counts),
Burglary, Pos Cntrl Sub Except
Marijuana
Johnson, Taevon 87668 Criminal
Non-Support (6 counts), Sex Of-
fender Reg Act Violation, Sexual
Assault 1st Degree
August 20, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Nebraska State Penitentiary,
Lincoln, Nebraska
Loughry, Larry 63700 Sexual As-
sault 1st Degree, Visl Depict Sexl
Explicit Cond (5 counts)
August 21, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Erausquin, Michael 88731 Rob-
bery
August 26, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Tilden, Amanda 99716 Sexual
Assault of Child 1st Deg
August 27, 2020 - 8:30 a.m. Community Correctional Center -
Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska
Jansen, Kenneth 76425 False Im-
prisonment 1st Degree, Sexual As-
sault 1st Degree, Strangulation
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Regular Meeting of the South Cen-
tral Nebraska Area Agency on Ag-
ing Governing Board will be held on
Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:30
a.m. in the Conference Room of
Central Office of SCNAAA. The ad-
dress is 620 E. 25th Street, Suite
12, Kearney, Nebraska. An Agenda
for the said meeting is kept contin-
uously current at the Central Office,
but may be modified. Said meeting
is open to the public.
NOTICE
Board Meeting Notification
Educational Service Unit No. 10
The regular monthly meeting of
the governing board of Educational
Service Unit 10 will be held on
Monday, August 17, 2020, at 3:30
PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,
Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda
kept continuously current is on file
at the office of the Administrator of
ESU 10 in Kearney.
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 20-392
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
JORDAN MIKAY TULK.
Notice is hereby given that on the
27 day of July, 2020, a petition was
filed in the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the object and
prayer of which is for the change of
the petitioner's name from Jordan
Mikay Tulk to Jordan Mikay Bisbal.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Judge
Marsh, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,
NE 68847 on the 11 day of Sep-
tember, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., or as
soon thereafter as will be conven-
ient for the court and that unless
sufficient cause is shown to the
contrary, the petitioner's name will
be changed from that of Jordan
Mikay Tulk, to Jordan Mikay Bisbal.
Jordan Mikay Tulk
613 W. 21st Apt. 1
Kearney, NE 68845
308-627-3748
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
STAR BRIGHT ACADEMY, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that STAR
BRIGHT ACADEMY, LLC a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 5106 N Avenue
Place, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Crystal A. Vander-
beek, 5106 N Avenue Place, Kear-
ney, NE 68847. Star Bright Acad-
emy, LLC commenced business on
July 21, 2020, and the general na-
ture of its business is to engage in
any lawful business not prohibited
by the Nebraska Uniform Limited
Liability Company Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
