 

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The regular meeting of the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Advisory

Committee has been scheduled for

Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 1:30

p.m. via zoom at the Region 3 Be-

havioral Health Services office,

Kearney, Nebraska. General

meeting open to the public. The

agenda shall be available for public

inspection at the office of Region 3

Behavioral Health Services, located

at 4009 6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kear-

ney, Nebraska during regular busi-

ness hours or at www.region3.net.

SECTION 001000

027-260-K800

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

Sealed proposals for furnishing

all plant, equipment, transportation,

tools, materials, labor and skills

necessary and incidental to per-

form all work described in the Pro-

posed Contract Documents enti-

tled:

NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT

OF TRANSPORTATION -

DISTRICT EIGHT

BURWELL MAINTENANCE

FACILITY

PROJECT NUMBER: AFE K-800

will be received at the Depart-

ment of Transportation Operations

Division, located at 5001 S. 14th

Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, until 3:00

PM, local time on Thursday, August

13, 2020 and will then be publicly

opened and read aloud.

The said Documents have been

prepared by Erickson Sullivan Ar-

chitects and may be obtained from

A & D Technical Supply for a re-

fundable deposit of $40.00, contact

402-474-5454 to obtain docu-

ments. Documents are also availa-

ble for viewing at the Lincoln Build-

ers Bureau, Omaha Builders Ex-

change, Kearney Builders Bureau,

Hastings Chamber of Commerce,

and Builders Plan Service in Grand

Island.

A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meet-

ing has been scheduled for

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:30

AM local time (CDT) at the current

NDOT Burwell Maintenance Facil-

ity, 82403 Highway 11, Burwell, NE

68823.

Project Description: In general,

Work consists of constructing a

new maintenance facility of ap-

proximately 13,250 square feet,

containing NDOT office area and

crew room, restrooms, heated

equipment storage bays, cold stor-

age bay, wash bay, and parts/tool

storage at a new maintenance yard

located in Burwell, NE. Construc-

tion is to be primarily a pre-eng-

ineered metal building with con-

crete curb around the perimeter.

Non-load bearing metal stud fram-

ing is to be used for interior wall

framing. Additional building com-

ponents will include concrete foot-

ings, metal roof, sectional doors,

hollow metal and fiberglass doors

and frames, aluminum windows,

and mechanical, electrical, and

plumbing installation. Site work in-

cludes site grading, paving, park-

ing, sidewalks, fuel island, salt stor-

age structure slab, utilities, and pe-

rimeter fencing.

All bids shall be made on the

printed proposal forms attached to

and made a part of the Proposed

Contract Documents and submit-

ted in a sealed envelope marked

"AFE K-800 - Burwell Maintenance

Facility Bid". Bids which are mailed

shall be placed in a separate

sealed envelope, labeled as de-

scribed in this paragraph, inside the

mailing envelope

Bids mailed to this office shall be

addressed to:

Nebraska Dept. of Transportation

Operations Division-attn:

Liz Salisbury

PO Box 94759

Lincoln, NE 68509-4759

Bids delivered in person shall be

delivered to:

Nebraska Dept. of Transportation

Operations Division-attn:

Liz Salisbury

5001 South 14th Street

Lincoln, NE

Please note: This location is the

Operations Building located south

of the State Penitentiary.

NOTICE: Bids submitted by fac-

simile or electronic transmission

are NOT ACCEPTABLE.

Each Bidder must submit with

the bid a certified or cashiers'

check or a bid bond on AIA form

A310 in an amount equal to five

(5%) of the bid.

The character and amount of se-

curity must be submitted by the

Contractor for the performance of

the Contract is stated in the pro-

posed contract documents.

Bidders may not withdraw their

bids for a period of at least sixty

(60) days after the scheduled clos-

ing time for the receipt of the bids.

The State of Nebraska, Depart-

ment of Transportation reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and

re-advertise for Bids; reserves the

right to waive informalities and ir-

regularities and to make awards on

bids which furnish the materials

and construction that will in their

opinion serve the best interests of

the State.

END OF SECTION 001000

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ISLAND GREENS, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Island

Greens, LLC (hereinafter referred to

as "the Company") is organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 2615 Country Club

Lane, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Michelle A.

Seeba, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber is 2615 Country Club Lane,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: July 14, 2020.

Clayton A. Seeba, Organizer

Michelle A. Seeba, Organizer

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

AND RESTATEMENT OF THE

ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION OF

MARSHALL ENGINES, INC.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the Articles of Incorporation of Mar-

shall Engines, Inc., a Nebraska cor-

poration, were amended and re-

stated on July 23, 2020, in their en-

tirety as follows:

Article 1 states the name of the

Corporation is Marshall Engines,

Inc.

Article 2 states the purpose.

Article 3 states the number of

shares the Corporation is author-

ized to issue is 10,000 shares of

Class A Voting Common Stock and

12,222 shares of Class B Nonvot-

ing Common Stock, each having a

par value of $1.00 per share.

Article 4 states the registered

agent is Doug Fargo, 2915 Marshall

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Article 5 states the Corporation

shall have perpetual existence.

Article 6 states the provisions re-

lating to amending the Articles and

Bylaws.

Article 7 states that provisions re-

lating to director liability.

overall height) communications

pole with associated equipment at

the following approximate location

in Buffalo County, NE within the

existing railroad right-of-way:

Ÿ Coordinates: 40.69921,

-99.061671; Mile Post #187.92,

Kearney.

We respectfully request that par-

ties interested in providing com-

ment on the proposed undertaking

relative to potential effects on cul-

tural or historic properties should

contact GSS, Inc., 3311 109th

Street, Urbandale, IA 50322; Ph.

(515) 331-2103, within 30 days of

the date of this publication (GSS

W20385-NE-6).

