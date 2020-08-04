LEGAL NOTICE
The regular meeting of the Re-
gion 3 Behavioral Health Advisory
Committee has been scheduled for
Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 1:30
p.m. via zoom at the Region 3 Be-
havioral Health Services office,
Kearney, Nebraska. General
meeting open to the public. The
agenda shall be available for public
inspection at the office of Region 3
Behavioral Health Services, located
at 4009 6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kear-
ney, Nebraska during regular busi-
ness hours or at www.region3.net.
SECTION 001000
027-260-K800
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed proposals for furnishing
all plant, equipment, transportation,
tools, materials, labor and skills
necessary and incidental to per-
form all work described in the Pro-
posed Contract Documents enti-
tled:
NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT
OF TRANSPORTATION -
DISTRICT EIGHT
BURWELL MAINTENANCE
FACILITY
PROJECT NUMBER: AFE K-800
will be received at the Depart-
ment of Transportation Operations
Division, located at 5001 S. 14th
Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, until 3:00
PM, local time on Thursday, August
13, 2020 and will then be publicly
opened and read aloud.
The said Documents have been
prepared by Erickson Sullivan Ar-
chitects and may be obtained from
A & D Technical Supply for a re-
fundable deposit of $40.00, contact
402-474-5454 to obtain docu-
ments. Documents are also availa-
ble for viewing at the Lincoln Build-
ers Bureau, Omaha Builders Ex-
change, Kearney Builders Bureau,
Hastings Chamber of Commerce,
and Builders Plan Service in Grand
Island.
A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meet-
ing has been scheduled for
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:30
AM local time (CDT) at the current
NDOT Burwell Maintenance Facil-
ity, 82403 Highway 11, Burwell, NE
68823.
Project Description: In general,
Work consists of constructing a
new maintenance facility of ap-
proximately 13,250 square feet,
containing NDOT office area and
crew room, restrooms, heated
equipment storage bays, cold stor-
age bay, wash bay, and parts/tool
storage at a new maintenance yard
located in Burwell, NE. Construc-
tion is to be primarily a pre-eng-
ineered metal building with con-
crete curb around the perimeter.
Non-load bearing metal stud fram-
ing is to be used for interior wall
framing. Additional building com-
ponents will include concrete foot-
ings, metal roof, sectional doors,
hollow metal and fiberglass doors
and frames, aluminum windows,
and mechanical, electrical, and
plumbing installation. Site work in-
cludes site grading, paving, park-
ing, sidewalks, fuel island, salt stor-
age structure slab, utilities, and pe-
rimeter fencing.
All bids shall be made on the
printed proposal forms attached to
and made a part of the Proposed
Contract Documents and submit-
ted in a sealed envelope marked
"AFE K-800 - Burwell Maintenance
Facility Bid". Bids which are mailed
shall be placed in a separate
sealed envelope, labeled as de-
scribed in this paragraph, inside the
mailing envelope
Bids mailed to this office shall be
addressed to:
Nebraska Dept. of Transportation
Operations Division-attn:
Liz Salisbury
PO Box 94759
Lincoln, NE 68509-4759
Bids delivered in person shall be
delivered to:
Nebraska Dept. of Transportation
Operations Division-attn:
Liz Salisbury
5001 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE
Please note: This location is the
Operations Building located south
of the State Penitentiary.
NOTICE: Bids submitted by fac-
simile or electronic transmission
are NOT ACCEPTABLE.
Each Bidder must submit with
the bid a certified or cashiers'
check or a bid bond on AIA form
A310 in an amount equal to five
(5%) of the bid.
The character and amount of se-
curity must be submitted by the
Contractor for the performance of
the Contract is stated in the pro-
posed contract documents.
Bidders may not withdraw their
bids for a period of at least sixty
(60) days after the scheduled clos-
ing time for the receipt of the bids.
The State of Nebraska, Depart-
ment of Transportation reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and
re-advertise for Bids; reserves the
right to waive informalities and ir-
regularities and to make awards on
bids which furnish the materials
and construction that will in their
opinion serve the best interests of
the State.
END OF SECTION 001000
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ISLAND GREENS, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Island
Greens, LLC (hereinafter referred to
as "the Company") is organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 2615 Country Club
Lane, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Michelle A.
Seeba, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber is 2615 Country Club Lane,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: July 14, 2020.
Clayton A. Seeba, Organizer
Michelle A. Seeba, Organizer
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
AND RESTATEMENT OF THE
ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION OF
MARSHALL ENGINES, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the Articles of Incorporation of Mar-
shall Engines, Inc., a Nebraska cor-
poration, were amended and re-
stated on July 23, 2020, in their en-
tirety as follows:
Article 1 states the name of the
Corporation is Marshall Engines,
Inc.
Article 2 states the purpose.
Article 3 states the number of
shares the Corporation is author-
ized to issue is 10,000 shares of
Class A Voting Common Stock and
12,222 shares of Class B Nonvot-
ing Common Stock, each having a
par value of $1.00 per share.
Article 4 states the registered
agent is Doug Fargo, 2915 Marshall
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Article 5 states the Corporation
shall have perpetual existence.
Article 6 states the provisions re-
lating to amending the Articles and
Bylaws.
Article 7 states that provisions re-
lating to director liability.
overall height) communications
pole with associated equipment at
the following approximate location
in Buffalo County, NE within the
existing railroad right-of-way:
Ÿ Coordinates: 40.69921,
-99.061671; Mile Post #187.92,
Kearney.
We respectfully request that par-
ties interested in providing com-
ment on the proposed undertaking
relative to potential effects on cul-
tural or historic properties should
contact GSS, Inc., 3311 109th
Street, Urbandale, IA 50322; Ph.
(515) 331-2103, within 30 days of
the date of this publication (GSS
W20385-NE-6).
