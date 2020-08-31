 Skip to main content
Legal notices: August 31, 2020

Legal notices: August 31, 2020

  • Updated
NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25, 2020

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at

9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der and led those present in the

Pledge of Allegiance. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Timothy Higgins, Myron

Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry

Morrow, Dennis Reiter and William

McMullen. Absent: Ivan Klein. A

copy of the acknowledgment and

receipt of notice and agenda by the

Board of Commissioners is at-

tached to these minutes. Chairman

McMullen announced that in ac-

cordance with Section 84-1412 of

the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a

current copy of the Open Meetings

Act is available for review and is

posted at the back of the Board

Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin

took all proceedings hereinafter

shown. County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton and Deputy County At-

torney Andrew Hoffmeister were

present.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to approve the

August 11, 2020 Board meeting

minutes. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Absent: Klein. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Loeffelholz to ratify the following

August 14, 2020 payroll claims

processed by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Mor-

row, Reiter and McMullen. Absent:

Klein. Motion declared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

NET EMPLOYEE PAYROLL

253,814.34; AMERICAN FAMILY

LIFE I 982.51; RETIREMENT

PLANS AMERITAS R 42,361.10;

BUFFALO CO TREASURER I

115,245.50; FIRST CONCORD E

5,075.07; FIRST NATIONAL BANK

T 83,920.01; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 102.67; KATHLEEN A

LAUGHLIN E 356.00; MADISON

NATIONAL I 589.91; MADISON

NATIONAL I 312.83;

MASSMUTUAL I 1,175.00; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R

330.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E

1,200.00; PRINCIPAL E 2,824.25;

STATE OF NE T 13,663.01; VI-

SION SERVICE PLAN E 837.65

ROAD FUND

NET EMPLOYEE PAYROLL

55,413.12; AMERICAN FAMILY I 907.19; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 8,775.72; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 2,918.50; FIRST

CONCORD E 677.42; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T 16,730.69; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 163.65; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 120.51; NATION-

WIDE RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE

CHILD SUPPORT E 342.00; NE

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE E

668.36; PRINCIPAL E 935.11;

STATE OF NE T 2,468.59; VISION

SERVICE PLAN E 233.35

WEED DEPARTMENT

NET EMPLOYEE PAYROLL

4,719.99; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 744.03; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 248.00; FIRST

CONCORD E 33.33; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T 1,516.39; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 3.72; PRINCIPAL

E 41.16; STATE OF NE T 234.65

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to set a public hearing

date of September 8, 2020 at 10:30

A.M. for the final tax request hear-

ing for fiscal year 2020-2021.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Reiter, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz and McMullen. Absent:

Klein. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to set a public hearing

date of September 8, 2020 at 10:30

A.M. to approve or modify the Buf-

falo County Budget for the Fiscal

Year 2020-2021. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Hig-

gins, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Klein. Motion

declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to approve the final levy

allocations for the fiscal Year

2020-2021 as presented by County

Clerk Giffin with the following Res-

olution 2020-35. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Higgins,

Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

stain: Loeffelholz. Absent: Klein.

Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-35

 

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BUF-

FALO COUNTY BOARD OF COM-

MISSIONERS, with a full Board (or

quorum) present, that the amounts

set forth in the Fiscal Year Budget

for Buffalo County, commencing

July 1, 2020 and ending June 30,

2021, and appropriated for the fol-

lowing political subdivisions,

hereby are approved for final levy

allocation, to-wit:

POLITICAL SUBDIVISIONS,

PERSONAL AND REAL PROP-

ERTY TAX REQUEST, TAX RE-

QUEST SUBJECT TO LEVY LIMIT;

CALCULATED LEVY SUBJECT TO

LEVY LIMIT, TOTAL LEVY

FIRE DISTRICTS

SUBURBAN #1 463,636.37,

398,485.12, 0.029462, 0.034279;

GIBBON #2 52,530.00, 52,530.00,

0.011910, 0.011910; SHELTON #3

Figured by Hall County; PLEASAN-

TON #4 Outside levy allocation;

RAVENNA #5 18,250.00,

18,250.00, 0.003475, 0.003475;

MILLER #6 36,454.28, 36,454.28,

0.014155, 0.014155; ELM CREEK

#7 102,300.00, 47,300.00,

0.010951, 0.023685; AMHERST #8

61,174.93, 22,174.93, 0.015542,

0.042876

AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

1,091,400.00, 1,091,400.00,

0.017151, 0.017151

Deputy County Attorney Andrew

Hoffmeister reviewed the Summer

Haven Subdivision Resolution

2020-32. Moved by Loeffelholz

and seconded by Kouba to amend

the Summer Haven Subdivision

Resolution 2020-32 with the follow-

ing Resolution 2020-32A. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Kouba, Higgins, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Absent: Klein.

Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-32A

 

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS OF BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA, in regular session with

quorum present, that the plat of

"SUMMER HAVEN THIRD", a sub-

division being a part of a part of ac-

cretions to Government Lot Nine (9)

of Section Fourteen (14), in Buffalo

County, Nebraska, part of Govern-

ment Lot Eight (8) and part of ac-

cretions thereto of Section Four-

teen (14), part of Government Lot

Three (3) and part of accretions

thereto of Section Twenty-Three

(23), part of Government Lot Four

(4) and part of accretions lands

thereto of Section Twenty-three

(23) in Kearney County, Nebraska,

all in Township Eight (8) North,

Range Fifteen (15) West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian, duly made

out, acknowledged and certified is

hereby approved, accepted, ratified

and authorized to be filed and re-

corded in the Office of the Register

of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Zoning Administrator reported to

the Board that JC Ourada resigned

from the Board of Adjustments. No

action to replace this member was

taken at this time.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to approve the addition

of pledged collateral in the amount

of $120,000.00 for the Buffalo

County Treasurer at the Nebras-

kaLand National Bank. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Kouba,

Higgins, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Klein. Motion

declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to approve the release of

pledged collateral in the amount of

$740,000.00 for the Buffalo County

Treasurer at the NebraskaLand Na-

tional Bank. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Higgins,

Loeffelholz, Kouba and McMullen.

Absent: Klein. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Kouba to approve the ballot lan-

guage for the County Surveyor with

the following Resolution 2020-36.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Absent:

Klein. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-36

 

RESOLUTION TO PLACE QUES-

TION OF ELIMINATION OF OFFICE

OF ELECTED COUNTY SUR-

VEYOR ON BALLOT

WHEREAS, Nebraska Revised

Statute § 32-525 requires the ques-

tion of electing a county surveyor

to appear on the ballot at the state-

wide general election in 2020 in all

counties with a population of less

than one hundred fifty thousand in-

habitants unless the county board

in such county with an elected

county surveyor passed a resolu-

tion prior to February 1, 2020 to re-

tain the office as an elected posi-

tion; and

WHEREAS, the population of

Buffalo County is less than one

hundred fifty thousand inhabitants

according to the most recent offi-

cial United State Census; and

WHEREAS, the office of elected

county surveyor of Buffalo County

appeared on the ballot at the No-

vember 2018 statewide general

election; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Com-

missioners of Buffalo County, did

not pass a resolution to retain the

office as an elected county position

but determined that the issue

should be placed before the regis-

tered voters of Buffalo County at

the next statewide general election.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED, that the question of

whether the office of County Sur-

veyor in Buffalo County should re-

main as an elected position shall

be submitted to the registered vot-

ers of Buffalo County, Nebraska at

the statewide general election in

November 2020.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to approve an additional

1% Board approved increase in the

prior year's budgeted restricted

funds subject to limitation as al-

lowed by law. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,

Loeffelholz, Reiter and McMullen.

Absent: Klein. Motion declared

carried.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. Ne-

braska Department of Transporta-

tion sent the local project monthly

status report. Chairman McMullen

called on each Board member

present for committee reports and

recommendations.

ZONING

 

Zoning Administrator Dennise

Daniels was present for the follow-

ing Zoning agenda items.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:13 A.M. for an

Administrative Subdivision filed by

Beverly J. Larson for property de-

scribed as being Part of the East

Half of the Southeast Quarter, in

Section 26, Township 12 North,

Range 14 West of the Sixth Princi-

pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, to be known as Lot 1,

"Legacy Administrative Subdivi-

sion", an Administrative Subdivi-

sion. Deputy County Attorney

Hoffmeister reviewed the applica-

tion and Beverly J. Larson was

present to answer questions. No

one else addressed the Board and

Chairman McMullen closed the

hearing at 9:15 A.M. Moved by

Higgins and seconded by Loef-

felholz to approve the Administra-

tive Subdivision with the following

Resolution 2020-37. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Klein. Motion

declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-37

 

WHEREAS, Beverly J. Larson,

hereinafter referred to as

"applicant" has filed for an Admin-

istrative Subdivision to be known

as "Legacy Administrative Subdivi-

sion," with the Buffalo County Clerk

and/or Zoning Administrator, and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on August 25, 2020,

this Board conducted a public

hearing now and finds:

1. The proposed "Legacy Admin-

istrative Subdivision" is in the Agri-

culture (AG) Zoning District for Buf-

falo County, Nebraska and the size

of the parcels of real estate owned

by the subdividing entity, after sub-

dividing, complies with the mini-

mum lot size of this zoning district.

2. The size of the parcels of real

estate owned by the subdividing

entity, and any remnant property

not subdivided, after subdividing,

complies with the minimum lot size

of this zoning district. The remnant

property owned by the subdividing

entity, is comprised of other lands

in East Half of the Southeast Quar-

ter of Section Twenty-Six (26),

Township Twelve (12) North, Range

Fourteen (14), West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

3. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

4. Gibbon Road is a county main-

tained open public road that abuts

the proposed subdivision to the

west. The width of this road, after

dedication, complies with the mini-

mum width standards required by

the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

5. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

6. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"Legacy Administrative Subdivi-

sion", an administrative subdivision

being Part of the East Half of the

Southeast Quarter, in Section 26,

Township 12 North, Range 14 West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, duly made

out, acknowledged and certified, is

hereby approved, accepted, rati-

fied, and authorized to be filed and

recorded in the Office of the Regis-

ter of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for a Vacation of Plat

filed by Trenton Snow, licensed

land surveyor, on behalf of Jerrold

W. Pawley, Co-Trustee & Virginia

M. Pawley, Co-Trustee of the Jer-

rold W. Pawley and Virginia M.

Pawley Revocable Trust, for the

Vacation of Lot 1, Pawley Acres

Second, located in Part of Govern-

ment Lot 1, in Section 5, Township

9 North, Range 16 West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Trenton Snow

was present to review the applica-

tion and answer questions. No one

else addressed the board and

Chairman McMullen closed the

hearing at 9:18 A.M. Moved by

Higgins and seconded by Kouba to

approve the Vacation of Plat with

the following Resolution 2020-38.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Absent:

Klein. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-38

 

WHEREAS, Surveyor Trenton

Snow on behalf of Jerrold W.

Pawley, Co-Trustee & Virginia M.

Pawley, Co-Trustee of the Jerrold

W. Pawley and Virginia M. Pawley

Revocable Trust, owners of:

Lot One (1), Pawley Acres Sec-

ond, an administrative subdivision

being Part of Government Lot 1, in

Section 5, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the Sixth Princi-

pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, being hereinafter referred

to as the "described property".

Have filed to vacate this lot with

the Buffalo County Clerk and/or

Zoning Administrator, and

WHEREAS, on August 25, 2020,

this Board conducted a public

hearing considering this request

and finds:

1. The described property is situ-

ated in the Agricultural Residential

(AGR) Zoning District of Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

2. The proposed vacation, of the

entire administrative subdivision,

fulfills Buffalo County's Subdivision

Resolution requirements for vaca-

tion of administrative subdivisions

as specifically allowed under Sec-

tion 3.21 together with other provi-

sions applicable thereto.

3. No public utilities occupy the

land sought to be vacated.

4. The proposed vacation of the

described property should be ap-

proved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that the proposed vaca-

tion of this subdivision is approved.

RESOLVED FURTHER, that a

copy of this Resolution, when it is

filed with the Buffalo County Regis-

ter of Deeds against the above

named legal description, shall

cause the vacation of previously

subdivided land.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for an Administrative

Subdivision filed by Trenton Snow,

licensed land surveyor, on behalf of

Jerrold W. Pawley, Co-Trustee &

Virginia M. Pawley, Co-Trustee of

the Jerrold W. Pawley and Virginia

M. Pawley Revocable Trust, for

property described as being Part of

Government Lot 1, in Section 5,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, to be

known as Lot 1, "Pawley Acres

Third", an Administrative Subdivi-

sion. Trenton Snow was present to

review the application and answer

questions. No one else addressed

the board and Chairman McMullen

closed the hearing at 9:19 A.M.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to approve the

Administrative Subdivision with the

following Resolution 2020-39.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins, Mor-

row, Reiter and McMullen. Absent:

Klein. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-39

 

WHEREAS, Trenton Snow, li-

censed land surveyor on behalf of

Jerrold W. Pawley, Co-Trustee &

Virginia M. Pawley, Co-Trustee of

the Jerrold W. Pawley and Virginia

M. Pawley Revocable Trust, herein-

after referred to as "applicant" have

filed for an Administrative Subdivi-

sion to be known as "Pawley Acres

Third," with the Buffalo County

Clerk and/or Zoning Administrator,

and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on August 25, 2020,

this Board conducted a public

hearing now and finds:

1. The proposed "Pawley Acres

Third" is in the Agricultural Resi-

dential (AGR) Zoning District for

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

2. The size of the parcels of real

estate owned by the subdividing

entity, and any remnant property

not subdivided, after subdividing,

complies with the minimum lot size

of this zoning district. The remnant

property owned by the subdividing

entity, is comprised of other lands

in Lots One (1) and Two (2) and

part of the South Half of the North-

east Quarter of said Section Five

(5).

3. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

4. 115th Road and 46th Avenue

are county maintained open public

roads that abut the proposed sub-

division to the north and to the

east. The width of these roads, af-

ter dedication, complies with the

minimum width standards required

by the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

5. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

6. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"Pawley Acres Third", an adminis-

trative subdivision being Part of

Government Lot 1, in Section 5,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, duly made

out, acknowledged and certified, is

hereby approved, accepted, rati-

fied, and authorized to be filed and

recorded in the Office of the Regis-

ter of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for an Administrative

Subdivision filed by Trenton Snow,

licensed land surveyor, on behalf of

on behalf of Corliss K. Sullwold and

Christa Britton, for property de-

scribed as being Part of Govern-

ment Lot 10, in Section 8, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 17 West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, to be known as

Lots 1 & 2, "Stuckey Acres", an

Administrative Subdivision. Tren-

ton Snow was present to review

the application and answer ques-

tions. No one else addressed the

board and Chairman McMullen

closed the hearing at 9:23 A.M.

Moved by Reiter and seconded by

Loeffelholz to approve the Adminis-

trative Subdivision with the follow-

ing Resolution 2020-40. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Reiter, Loef-

felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow

and McMullen. Absent: Klein.

Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-40

 

WHEREAS, Trenton Snow, li-

censed land surveyor, on behalf

Corliss K. Sullwold and Christa

Britton, hereinafter referred to as

"applicant" have filed for an Admin-

istrative Subdivision to be known

as "Stuckey Acres," with the Buf-

falo County Clerk and/or Zoning

Administrator, and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on August 25, 2020,

this Board conducted a public

hearing now and finds:

1. The proposed "Stuckey Acres"

is in the Commercial (C) Zoning

District for Buffalo County, Ne-

braska. When zoning was adopted

by Buffalo County in 2003, the tract

to be platted as "Stuckey Acres"

was, or closely resembled, tax

identification parcel number

#520121000, which parcel number

was used by this Board to identify

parcels to be placed in Buffalo

County's Commercial Zoning Dis-

trict. It is considered to be one and

the same for purposes of identifica-

tion on Buffalo County's Zoning

District Map.

2. The size of the parcels of real

estate owned by the subdividing

entity, after subdividing, complies

with the minimum lot size of this

zoning district.

3. The proposed "Stuckey Acres"

comprises Tax Parcel Id

#520121000, a parcel identified

and placed within the Commercial

(C) Zoning District

4. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

5. Odessa Road is a county

maintained open public road that

abuts the proposed subdivision to

the east. The width of this road, af-

ter dedication, complies with the

minimum width standards required

by the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

6. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

7. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"Stuckey Acres", an administrative

subdivision being Part of Govern-

ment Lot 10, in Section 8, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 17 West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, duly made out,

acknowledged and certified, is

hereby approved, accepted, rati-

fied, and authorized to be filed and

recorded in the Office of the Regis-

ter of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Zoning Administrator Dennise

Daniels reviewed the annual Report

of Special Use Properties. Moved

by Loeffelholz and seconded by

Morrow to accept the Annual Re-

port of Special Use Properties.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Morrow, Higgins,

Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Klein. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to recess the

regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:26 A.M. and

reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba, Mor-

row, Reiter and McMullen. Absent:

Klein. Motion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. Candi Michel from

the County Assessor's office and

Deputy County Treasurer Brenda

Rohrich were present.

Chairman McMullen opened the

Property Valuation Protest Hearing

for Bruce Melberg. After review,

Chairman McMullen closed the

hearing at 9:29 A.M. Moved by

Loeffelholz and seconded by

Kouba no change based upon the

County Assessor's recommenda-

tion for parcel number 520200000

in the amount of $10,785. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Kouba, Higgins, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Absent: Klein.

Motion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen opened the

Property Valuation Protest Hearing

for LM Webb Farm Inc. After re-

view, Chairman McMullen closed

the hearing at 9:30 A.M. Moved by

Morrow and seconded by Kouba to

deny the Property Valuation Protest

on parcel number 520102000, due

to incomplete property valuation

application. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,

Loeffelholz, Reiter and McMullen.

Absent: Klein. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba that Buffalo

County Board of Equalization Con-

fess Judgment in Tax Equalization

& Review Commission Case

#19C161 in appeal concerning

DOC-3219 Central Avenue MOB,

LLC, Appellant, and Buffalo

County, Appellee, for property

identified as tax parcel #602479006

and that the Buffalo County Attor-

ney's Office be, and hereby is, au-

thorized to confess judgment on

behalf of this Board, that for tax

year 2019 this property had an as-

sessed valuation of

$16,204,760.00. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba,

Higgins, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Klein. Motion

declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to approve Mo-

tor Vehicle Tax Exemption as indi-

cated on the application by County

Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Evangel-

ical Lutheran Good Samaritan So-

ciety Ravenna for a 2008 Dodge

Mini Van, 2010 Dodge Mini Van

and a 2008 Buck Dandy Trailer.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins, Mor-

row, Reiter and McMullen. Absent:

Klein. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:32 A.M. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Absent: Klein.

Motion declared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Highway Superintendent John

Maul was present for the following

agenda items. Moved by Loef-

felholz and seconded by Reiter to

set a date of September 8, 2020 at

10:00 A.M. for the public hearing

for Buffalo County One and Six

Year Road and Bridge Program for

2020-2021. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Absent: Klein. Motion declared

carried.

The One and Six Year Road and

Bridge Plans were reviewed by the

Highway Superintendent John

Maul and the Board of Commis-

sioners.

The Board took a break at 9:45

A.M. and returned at 10:00 A.M.

Mike Carper and Tim Vogt were

present for the discussion of the

proposed operation of Countywide

Keno lottery. Moved by Loeffelholz

and seconded by Kouba to place

Countywide Keno on the ballet for

the General Election November 3,

2020 with the following Resolution

2020-41. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Klein. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2020-41

 

WHEREAS, pursuant to the Ne-

braska County and City Lottery

Act, a county, by and through au-

thorization of its' county board, can

authorize the question of whether

Buffalo County should allow keno

lottery operations, to be deter-

mined by public vote, and

WHEREAS, this Board finds that

the following cities or villages exist

in Buffalo County, to wit: Kearney,

Riverdale, Amherst, Miller, Pleas-

anton, Ravenna, Gibbon, Shelton,

and Elm Creek.

WHERAS, of the foregoing

named municipalities, Kearney, Ra-

venna, Gibbon, and Shelton, by

public vote have authorized keno

operations within their corporate

limits, and

WHEREAS, the keno operations

within the named municipalities ap-

pear to be mutually beneficial to

the governments that allow them to

operate and to the business that

conduct these operations, and

WHEREAS, this Board finds that

keno lottery operations could exist

at several existing businesses that

operate outside of the city limits of

any city or village, and

WHEREAS, this Board finds and

determines that it is appropriate

that the question of whether keno

operations should be allowed to

operate in Buffalo County, and out-

side of the municipal limits of all

cities and villages, is a proper

question to be submitted to the

voting public to determine whether

such operations should be allowed

to exist.

Now therefore be it resolved by

Buffalo County, acting by and

through the County Commissioners

of Buffalo County, that the question

as to whether Buffalo County

should allow the operation of Keno

Lottery Establishments, shall be

submitted to the voting public of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, at the

next general election to be held

November 3, 2020, with the ballots

to reflect the following language:

The Buffalo County Board of

County Commissioners by resolu-

tion has referred the following

question to the voters of Buffalo

County:

Shall Buffalo County, Nebraska,

in the unincorporated areas of the

county, permit the operation of

Keno Lottery, pursuant to the Ne-

braska County and City Lottery

Act, all as allowed pursuant to

Neb.Rev.Stat. §9-601, et. Seq.?

______________For operation of

Lottery

______________Against operation

of Lottery

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 10:15 A.M. for

Community Development Block

Grant Program (CDBG). Darren

Robinson President of the Eco-

nomic Development Council of

Buffalo County (EDCBC) was pres-

ent to request authorization to uti-

lize Buffalo County Community De-

velopment Block Grant (CDBG) for

RE-PURPOSING of Community

Development Block Grant Program

Income. No one else was present

to address the Board and Chair-

man McMullen closed the hearing

at 10:16 A.M. Moved by Higgins

and seconded by Morrow to au-

thorize using EDCBC held CDBG

Re-Use funds to specialize in pre-

cision laser cutting metals located

at 3210 Antelope Avenue, Kearney,

NE. with the following Resolution

2020-42 The project will directly

benefit Mach 1 Corporation. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Higgins,

Morrow, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter

and McMullen. Absent: Klein.

Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-42

 

WHEREAS, on or about May 11,

1999, for an economic develop-

ment loan identified as CDBG

98-ED-004 Buffalo County adopted

a plan to re-use monies initially

generated by payment of this and

other economic development

loans, and

WHEREAS, on or about May 9,

2006, this Board passed a motion

approving an Interlocal Agreement

with the City of Kearney and the

Economic Development Council of

Buffalo County. This motion and

Interlocal agreement authorized the

Economic Development Council of

Buffalo County to proceed with use

of such re-use monies to stimulate

economic development, and

WHEREAS, at public hearing held

August 25, 2020, the Economic De-

velopment Council of Buffalo

County presented a plan to make

available a forgivable loan of ini-

tially generated re-use money to

Mach 1 Corporation a business en-

tity proposing to develop business

and economic development in Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

WHEREAS, at public hearing held

August 25, 2020, the Economic De-

velopment Council of Buffalo

County presented a plan to amend,

repurpose, and discontinue the Re-

volving Loan Fund CDBG

98-ED-004 Buffalo County.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that the Economic De-

velopment Council of Buffalo

County shall be authorized and em-

powered to make available a for-

givable loan to Mach 1 Corporation

of $100,500 of re-use monies, in

addition to $5,000 for (0181) Gen-

eral Administration, for a total esti-

mated project cost of $105,500,

under such terms as thought best

by the Economic Development

Council of Buffalo County in its

sole discretion, and do all acts nec-

essary to fulfill such task and to

amend, repurpose, and discontinue

the Revolving Loan CDBG

98-ED-004 Buffalo County.

After discussion, it was deter-

mined that the Funds transfer

agenda item was not necessary.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to approve the

following August 2020 vendor

claims submitted by the County

Clerk. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Klein. Motion declared car-

ried.

GENERAL FUND

ACCURATE CONTROLS S

7,556.58; ADAMS CO SHERIFF E

37.00; ADVANCED CORREC-

TIONAL HEALTH MC 6,737.81;

ALL CITY GARAGE DOOR S

921.00; ALL MAKES SU 1,338.99;

AMERICAN ELECTRIC SU 784.77;

MANDI J AMY RE 45.00; AT&T

MOBILITY E 70.12; ATS S

3,051.43; AXMANN HEATING S

118.75; MICHAEL W BALDWIN S

1,196.25; BECKENHAUER CON-

STRUCTION S 625.00; RICHARD

BEECHNER E 225.00; BRAD W

BIGELOW E 750.00; BISHOP LAW

S 2,025.00; BOYS TOWN E

1,218.76; JONATHAN R BRANDT

S 7,700.00; NATHAN BRECHT RE

45.00; CHARLES BREWSTER S

7,417.50; D. BRANDON BRINE-

GAR RE 18.97; BRUNER FRANK

SCHUMACHER S 15,655.50; BUF-

FALO CO ATTORNEY E 900.00;

BUFFALO CO ATTORNEY'S OF-

FICE E 440.80; BUFFALO CO

COMMUNITY PARTNERS E

283.36; BUFFALO CO COURT RE 9.00; BUFFALO CO COURT E

2,423.07; BUFFALO CO PUBLIC

DEFENDER RE 84.50; BUFFALO

CO SHERIFF E 2,975.19; BUF-

FALO OUTDOOR POWER S

180.72; BUILDERS SU 3.56; DO-

RIS BURBY E 159.30; BRAD BUT-

LER E 48.75; MICHAEL D CARPER

S 1,606.80; RYAN C CARSON RE 45.00; CASH WA SU 32.70; CEN-

TURY LUMBER SU 4,204.12; CEN-

TURY 21 RT 290.00; CHARLES-

WORTH CONSULT AP 1,050.00;

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS U

465.54; CHARTER COMMUNICA-

TIONS U 124.98; CHEROKEE

BUILDING SU 3,861.80; JENNIFER

CHURCH RE 45.00; CITY OF

KEARNEY AP 3,936.21; CITY OF

KEARNEY AP 46,674.02; CLERK

OF THE DISTRICT COURT E

1,835.00; CLERK OF THE DIS-

TRICT COURT E 127.50; CLERK

OF THE SUPREME COURT E

50.00; COMFY BOWL EQ 400.00;

COMPSYCH CORP MC 1,692.57;

COMPULINK, LTD E 1,300.00;

CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT

S 25,293.11; CONSTRUCTION

RENTAL SU 18.90; COPYCAT E

36.03; CROWDSOURCED

GEOFENCING E 19,200.00; CUL-

LIGAN S 670.50; D&IGJS FAMILY

FARMS E 2,897.39; JOHN H DAM

RT 250.00; DENNISE DANIELS RE

45.00; DAS ST ACCOUNTING S

41.60; DAS STATE ACCTNG-CE-

NTRAL S 1,340.00; DAWSON CO

COURT E 27.00; DAWSON CO

SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 156.97;

DAWSON PUBLIC POWER U

3,016.68; DAMON DEEDS RE

45.00; DENT POPPER S 500.00;

DEWALD DEAVER L'HEUREUX

LAW S 4,456.38; DODGE CO

SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 19.21; DON

WASSON CO S 3,860.00; DOUG-

LAS CO SHERIFF E 47.68;

DOWHY TOWING S 410.00;

BRANDON J. DUGAN RE 34.06;

EAKES SU 11,751.30; SHAWN

EATHERTON RE 45.00; EDUCA-

TIONAL SERVICE UNIT NO 10 AP

20,093.75; EGAN SUPPLY SU

829.27; ELECTION SYSTEMS SU

116.62; EMERSON PLACE APART-

MENTS RT 110.00; FAMILY ADVO-

CACY E 1,820.00; FAMILY PRAC-

TICE MC 129.05; MARSHA

FANGMEYER, ESQ. S 3,840.00;

FARMERS COOP F 11.21; PAUL

FARRELL RE 45.00; FIRST STATE

BANK AP 23,141.78; KARI FISK RE

45.00; FRANSSEN PROPERTIES

RT 210.00; FRONTIER U 3,475.81;

FYE LAW S 7,280.90; GALLS SU

179.31; GOOD SAMARITAN MC

8,700.00; GOVERNMENT FORMS

SU 262.93; M. TIMM DEVELOP-

MENT RT 250.00; GREAT PLAINS

DENTAL MC 1,043.24; GUARDIAN

RFID SU 3,196.00; H.L. FLAKE SE-

CURITY HARDWARE SU 484.66;

HALL CO DISTRICT COURT E

42.50; HALL CO SHERIFF'S OF-

FICE E 62.67; MARANDA

HEITMAN E 20.00; ANDREW W

HOFFMEISTER RE 45.00; HOLI-

DAY INN - KEARNEY E 899.50;

HOLMES PLUMBING SU 735.68;

HORNER, LIESKE, MCBRIDE &

KUHL E 275.00; LISA R HUERTA

RE 45.00; INSIGHT PUBLIC SEC-

TOR EQ 30,845.99; INTELLICOM

COMPUTER E 436.00; JACOBSEN

ORR LAW S 4,828.05; JOHN-

STONE SU 220.41; BRITTANY

JONES E 40.00; KEVIN JONES E

440.36; MATTHEW JONES E

40.00; JUSTICE WORKS E 224.00;

KEARNEY CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE

E 26.25; KEARNEY HUB A

2,030.72; KEARNEY RENTAL RT

150.00; KEARNEY TOWING S

105.00; KELLY KENNEDY RE

25.00; NICK KILLOUGH RE 45.00;

JOSEPH KLINGELHOEFER RT

290.00; JEFFREY C KNAPP S

1,148.33; KONICA MINOLTA BUSI-

NESS AP 12,612.25; KONICA

MINOLTA PREMIER AP 2,567.81;

DOUG KRAMER RE 45.00; KRO-

NOS E 1,295.78; L & M PROPER-

TIES RT 240.00; LANCASTER CO

SHERIFF E 125.52; LAWSON

PRODUCTS SU 60.25; DR MI-

CHAEL LAWSON E 525.00; PAT-

RICK LEE RE 45.00; LEXISNEXIS

RISK E 50.00; LIESKE, LIESKE &

ENSZ S 3,539.20; LIPS SU 113.63;

STEPHEN G LOWE S 2,846.25;

LYON FAMILY DENTISTRY MC

239.00; MALLORY SAFETY SU

163.97; MANLEIN ENTERPRISES

RT 210.00; MARLATT MACHINE

SHOP SU 86.25; JOHN MARSH

RE 45.00; LYNN MARTIN RE

45.00; MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU

50.97; SHARON MAULER RE

45.00; JENNIFER R MCCARTER

REPORT E 649.40; MICHAEL

MEFFERD RE 45.00; MENARDS

SU 2,466.98; MICROFILM IMAG-

ING EQ 1,042.00; MID PLAINS

EQUIP S 179.15; MIDDLETON

ELECTRIC S 789.61; MIDWEST

CONNECT E 5,632.73; MIDWEST

DOOR SU 1,200.00; MIDWEST

SPECIAL SVCS E 147.00; MIPS AP

3,811.96; MIRROR IMAGE E

838.80; NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE

U 331.88; NE HEALTH & HUMAN

SVCS E 678.00; NE INSTITUTE OF

FORENSIC E 2,833.00; NE LAW

ENFORCE E 432.00; NE PUBLIC

POWER DIST U 1,535.15; NE PUB-

LIC POWER DISTRICT U

20,532.48; NEA SAFETY & FIRE

EQUIPMENT EQ 321.20; NE

STATE FIRE MARSHAL AGENCY E

360.00; NEBRASKA.GOV E 132.00;

OPTK NETWORKS E 615.00;

KRISTI NEWMAN RE 52.44;

NIRMA AP 2,166.60; NORTH-

WESTERN ENERGY U 1,043.12;

O'KEEFE ELEVATOR E 448.93;

OWENS EDUCATIONAL SVCS E

1,205.05; PAPER TIGER SHREDD-

ING E 342.16; PARKER GROSS-

ART BAHENSKY BEUCKE S

1,126.75; NATE PEARSON RE

45.00; PIE MANAGEMENT RT

210.00; PLATTE VALLEY COMMU-

NICATIONS E 940.54; PRAIRIE

VIEW APARTMENTS RT 620.00;

PSYCHOLOGICAL RESOURCES E

135.00; QUADIENT LEASING USA

EQ 213.60; QUILL CORP SU 43.21;

KANE M RAMSEY RE 45.00; RED-

FIELD DIRECT SU 375.69;

REDMAN'S SHOES SU 55.00;

ILENE RICHARDSON R 14.00;

RIMAGE CORP EQ 304.56; RR

DONNELLEY SU 305.26; RYAN

SAALFELD RE 45.00; KIRK SCOTT

RE 45.00; SENTRY SECURITY

FASTENERS SU 115.60; SHERWIN

WILLIAMS SU 245.70; SHREDD-

ING SOLUTIONS E 90.00; RICH-

ARD SKILES RT 210.00; TRENTON

SNOW, LLC RT 1,000.00;

SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN

S 1,012.50; SOLID WASTE

AGENCY E 10.20; STAMM RO-

MERO & ASSOC S 13,354.70;

THOMAS S STEWART S 2,137.50;

STITCH 3 LLC S 158.00; STON-

ERIDGE APARTMENTS RT 580.00;

STRATEGIC PSYCHOLOGICAL E

5,512.50; MICHAEL J SYNEK S

2,252.24; TAX VALUATION S

32,332.50; LAWN BUILDERS S

109.70; THOMSON REUTERS -

WEST E 422.58; THOMSON REU-

TERS - WEST E 184.13; THOM-

SON REUTERS-WEST E 594.10;

THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E

516.71; TRI COUNTY GLASS SU

6,842.00; REBECCA TVRDIK AN-

DERSON S 2,175.00; TYE &

ROWLING S 2,476.50; U S POST

OFFICE E 110.00; U S POSTMAS-

TER E 250.00; U.S. BANK E

17,997.54; USA COMMUNICA-

TION U 723.90; USPS - HASLER E

1,000.00; JERRY A. VAN WINKLE,

PSYD MC 3,126.35; VERIZON

CONNECT NWF E 32.38; VERIZON

WIRELESS U 934.03; VERIZON

WIRELESS U 1,040.26; VERIZON

WIRELESS U 1,639.79; VILLAGE

OF ELM CREEK U 52.49; VILLAGE

OF MILLER U 19.50; VILLAGE UNI-

FORM E 72.36; VOIGT LAW OF-

FICE S 525.00; WALDINGER

CORP E 4,567.85; WALGREENS

MC 107.77; LLOYD WALKER RT

330.00; WELLS FARGO E 51.03;

WELLS FARGO E 17.01; WELLS

FARGO E 1,646.89; WILKE'S TRUE

VALUE SU 105.34; MELISSA L

WILLIS RE 45.00; JEFF WIRTH RE

30.00; WPCI S 47.50; YANDA'S

MUSIC EQ 608.66; MELANIE R

YOUNG RE 45.00; ZEE MEDICAL

SVC SU 183.55; ERIC ZIKMUND

RE 45.00; ZIMMERMAN PRINTING

E 174.50

ROAD FUND

ALL MAKES S 3.46; AUSSIE HY-

DRAULICS S 1,421.19; ARNOLD

MOTOR SU 2,306.25; BARCO MU-

NICIPAL EQ 1,310.00; BOSS-

ELMAN ENERGY F 1,080.24;

BUILDERS WAREHOUSE SU

201.41; CARQUEST SU 1,190.77;

CENTRAL AG SU 39.99; CHS

AGRI F 74.93; CFP-C-T F 47.84;

COMFY BOWL EQ 85.00; SHANE

CUDABACK SU 110.74; CUM-

MINS SALES S 204.67; EAKES SU

224.63; FARM PLAN S 1,851.51;

FARMERS CO-OP F 104.23; FAS-

TENAL SU 3.50; FRIESEN CHEV-

ROLET S 634.84; GARRETT TIRES

S 613.82; GLASS DOCTOR S

213.65; GRAY MANUFACTURING

EQ 2,270.00; INLAND TRUCK

PARTS S 1,150.51; JACK LEDER-

MAN CO EQ 535.48; KEARNEY

HUB A 402.42; KIMBALL MID-

WEST SU 101.88; LAWSON

PRODUCTS SU 1,038.89; MEN-

ARDS S 80.94; MID NE AGGRE-

GATE G 4,906.59; MIDWAY CHEV-

ROLET S 519.20; MIDWEST SERV-

ICE EQ 3,959.32; MOHAWK RE-

SOURCES S 645.08; NE TRUCK

CENTER S 716.49;

POWERPLAN-MURPHY S

4,249.42; ROADRUNNER TIRE S

70.00; SAHLING KENWORTH S

15.99; SAPP BROS PETRO E

18,225.00; SMITH CO SIDE DUMP

TRAILER S 445.75; T & F SAND G

4,051.57; TRUCK CENTER S

411.27; U.S. BANK E 3,109.84;

UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD S

388.75; WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU

61.26; WPCI E 106.50

VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E

17,121.00

VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E

17,121.00

DEEDS PRESERVATION

& MODERNIZATION

MIPS AP 249.00

HEALTHE INSURANCE FUND

BCBS HEALTH MC 196,387.50;

HM LIFE MELLON GLOBAL I

47,055.52

DRUG FORFEITURES

U.S. BANK E 295.20

FEDERAL GRANTS

GOVCONNECTION INC EQ

775.84; L-TRON CORP EQ

3,183.00

INHERITANCE TAX

ROBERT D ROBERTSON ES-

TATE RE 27.35

WEED DISTRICT

INTEGRATED SECURITY E

193.00

911 EMERGENCY SERVICE

CENTURYLINK U 1,893.54;

CENTURYLINK U 1,155.21; FRON-

TIER U 1,538.04; FRONTIER COM-

MUNICATIONS U 316.88; LAN-

GUAGE LINE SVCS U 104.23; NE

CENTRAL TELEPHONE U 109.99;

PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-

TIONS S 1,482.92

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one was

present.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:17 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September

8, 2020.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

ZNEZ Ag31,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CL3, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that CL3,

LLC, (hereinafter referred to as the

"Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street mailing address of the Com-

pany's initial designated office is

42550 130th Road, Gibbon, NE

68840. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Larry

E. Witt, whose street and mailing

address is 42550 130th Road, Gib-

bon, NE 68840.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ Ag17,24,31

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

COTTONMILL RENTAL

PROPERTIES, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

Notice is hereby given that COT-

TONMILL RENTAL PROPERTIES,

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, has been organized un-

der the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The street mailing address

of the Company's initial designated

office is 6540 Cottonmill Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Jack W. Besse,

1516 First Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

ZNEZ Ag17,24,31

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

Trade Name: Courtni's Creations

Name of Applicant: Courtni Heckert

Address: 1919 West 39th St.

Apt. F7, Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: January 23, 2020

General nature of business:

Photography - taking photos

of people and places.

Courtni Heckert

Applicant or

Legal Representative

ZNEZ Ag31,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Hey

Mom Fitness LLC (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 285 Star Lane,

Gibbon, NE 68840. The registered

agent of the Company is Regis-

tered Agents, Inc., 530 S. 13th

Street, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE

68508. The general nature of the

business will be to engage in the

transaction of any or all lawful busi-

ness, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The LLC was filed with the State of

Nebraska July 28 2020. Organizer

Name: Riley Park.

ZNEZ Ag31,S7,14

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF MASTER

COMMISSIONER'S SALE

 

By virtue of an order of sale is-

sued by the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-

ant to a decree of said Court in an

action therein indexed at Case No.

CI 19 - 339, wherein Reverse Mort-

gage Funding, LLC, is the plaintiff,

and the Estate of Jean M. Criss,

the Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-

sonal Representatives, and All

Other Persons Interested in the Es-

tate of Jean M. Criss, Deceased,

real names unknown; Transnation

Title Insurance Company, Trustee;

United States of America, by and

through the Secretary of Housing

and Urban Development, Benefi-

ciary; State of Nebraska; County of

Buffalo; John Doe and Jane Doe,

real names and marital status un-

known, were joined as defendants,

I will sell at public auction to the

highest bidder, for cash, the follow-

ing property at 10:00 a.m., on the

14th day of September, 2020, in-

side the east door of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, 16th and Cen-

tral Avenue, in the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, to-wit:

Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a

subdivision to the City of Gibbon,

Buffalo County, Nebraska,

to satisfy the liens and encum-

brances therein set forth; and to

satisfy the accruing court costs, all

as provided by said order and de-

cree. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. The pur-

chaser will deposit with the Master

Commissioner, at the time of sale,

a nonrefundable personal or cash-

ier's check in the amount of

$5,000.00, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the plaintiff's attorney

immediately upon confirmation of

the sale by the Court. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

Dated this 3rd day of August,

2020.

Vikki Stamm

Master Commissioner

ZNEZ Ag10,17,24,31

<addr:BALL, LOUDON, EBERT, & BROSTROM, LLC,4024206091,5733 S. 34TH STREET, SUITE 500,LINCOLN,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Lush Insurance, LLC.

2. The designated office of the

company is 12374 State Highway

4, Wilcox, NE 68982.

3. The name and address of the

initial registered agent of the com-

pany is Gale E. Lush, 12374 State

Highway 4, Wilcox, NE 68982.

Brett E. Ebert (Bar Id. # 25231)

Ball, Loudon, Ebert,

& Brostrom, LLC

5733 S. 34th Street, Suite 500

Lincoln, NE 68516

Telephone: 402.420.6091

Facsimile: 402.495.5500

bebert@bllawgroup.com

ZNEZ Ag31,S7,14

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Mid-

dle C, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-

ability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 403 West 29th Street,

Kearney NE 68845. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Joshua Budden, 403

West 29th Street, Kearney NE

68845.

 

ZNEZ Ag17,24,31

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number CI20-410

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

RICHELLE MARIE WHELPLEY

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

4 day of August, 2020, a petition

was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is for the

change of the petitioner's name

from Richelle Marie Whelpley to

Damien Michael Montgomery.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in courtroom no. B, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney on the 18

day of September, 2020 at 9:30

a.m., or as soon thereafter as will

be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Richelle Marie Whelpley, to

Damien Michael Montgomery.

Richelle Whelpley

203 W. Jefferson Ave.

Amherst, NE 68812

(308)293-9956

ZNEZ Ag17,24,31,S7

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

Trade Name: 4J Ranch

Name of Applicant:

Bearded Lady, LLC

Address: 6905 W 47th St.,

Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is:

Limited Liability Company

If other than an individual, state

under whose laws entity was

formed: State of Nebraska

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: 6/14/2020

General Nature of business: The

general nature of its business is to

engage in and do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

Stuart Johnson Applicant or

Legal Representative

ZNEZ Ag31,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUFFALO COUNTY

EXTENSION BOARD

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Buffalo County Extension Board

will meet in regular session on

Monday, September 14th, 2020, at

5:30 p.m., to transact business of

the Buffalo County Extension Of-

fice.

The meeting will be held at the

Buffalo County Extension Office,

located at 1400 East 34th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The agenda for the meeting is

continuously kept current at the of-

fice, but may be modified.

The public is welcome.

Kerry Elsen

Extension Educator

ZNEZ Ag31,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

Upscale Roofing, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Upscale Roofing, LLC, is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska with its registered office at

10310 145th Rd, Amherst, NE

68812. The general nature of the

business to be transacted is to en-

gage in any or all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized and to do every-

thing necessary, proper, advisable

or convenient for the accomplish-

ment of the purposes hereinabove

set forth and to do all other things

incidental thereto or connected

therewith which are not forbidden

by the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The time of commence-

ment of the limited liability com-

pany is July 22, 2020, and duration

of the Company is perpetual. The

affairs of the limited liability com-

pany are to be conducted by its

members.

Adam Borden, Organizer

ZNEZ Ag24,31,S7

NOTICE OF CREATION OF

WATER DISTRICT NO. 2020-592

ORDINANCE NO. 8433

Notice is hereby given that the

President and Council of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-

nance No. 8433 created Water Dis-

trict No. 2020-592 which shall con-

sist of the following described real

estate; to-wit: Lot 2, Western Ne-

braska Property Development Third

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, and Part of Government

Lot 3 in Section 10, Township 8

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

more particularly described as fol-

lows: BEGINNING at the Southeast

corner of Lot 2; thence N 01°05'59"

E on the East line of said Lot 2, and

all bearings contained herein are

relative thereto, a distance of

150.00 feet to the Northeast corner

of said Lot 2; thence N 89°00'43"

W on the North line of said Lot 2 a

distance of 591.08 feet to the

Northwest corner of said lot;

thence S 01°05'59" W on the West

line of said Lot 2 a distance of

150.00 feet to the Westerly exten-

sion of the South line of said Lot 2;

thence N 89°00'43" W on the

Westerly extension of said South

line of Lot 2 a distance of 80.00

feet to the West line of 22nd Ave-

nue as platted in Western Nebraska

Property Development Third Addi-

tion, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska; thence S 01°05'59" W on

the Southerly extension of the West

line of said 22nd Avenue a distance

of 310.00 feet; thence S 89°00'43"

E a distance of 678.08 feet to the

West line of Yanney Avenue as

platted in the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska; thence N

01°05'59" E on the West line of

said Yanney Avenue a distance of

310.00 feet to the North line of 6th

Street as platted in said Western

Nebraska Property Development

Third Addition; thence N 89°00'43"

W on said North line of 6th Street a

distance of 7.00 feet to the Point of

Beginning, containing 6.86 acres,

more or less, all in Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

If the owners of record title rep-

resenting more than fifty percent

(50%) of the front footage of the

property abutting any continuous

or extended street, cul-de-sac, al-

ley or parts thereof which are within

the proposed district and who were

such owners at the time the ordi-

nance creating such district was

published, shall file with the City

Clerk within thirty (30) days of the

first publication of this Notice, writ-

ten objections to the improvements

of said district, said work shall not

be done in said district under said

ordinance and said ordinance shall

be repealed. If objections are not

filed against said district in such

time and manner, the President and

Council shall forthwith proceed to

construct the improvements in ac-

cordance with Ordinance No. 8433,

and will assess the costs thereof

remaining unpaid after deduction of

the fifty percent (50%) deposit by

developer, to the property of said

district specially benefitted thereby

in proportion to the benefits.

The public is also hereby notified

that Water District No. 2020-592,

created by Ordinance No. 8433 is

subject to limited referendum for a

period of thirty (30) days after the

first publication of this Notice and

that, after the expiration of said

thirty (30) days, Water District No.

2020-592 and any measures re-

lated to it, will not be subject to any

further right of referendum. This

Notice is first published on August

28, 2020.

Copies of Ordinance No. 8433,

as published in pamphlet form by

authority of the City Council, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11

