Legal notices: August 31, 2020

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, AUGUST 25, 2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at
9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Myron
Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry
Morrow, Dennis Reiter and William
McMullen. Absent: Ivan Klein. A
copy of the acknowledgment and
receipt of notice and agenda by the
Board of Commissioners is at-
tached to these minutes. Chairman
McMullen announced that in ac-
cordance with Section 84-1412 of
the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a
current copy of the Open Meetings
Act is available for review and is
posted at the back of the Board
Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin
took all proceedings hereinafter
shown. County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton and Deputy County At-
torney Andrew Hoffmeister were
present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to approve the
August 11, 2020 Board meeting
minutes. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Absent: Klein. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Loeffelholz to ratify the following
August 14, 2020 payroll claims
processed by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Mor-
row, Reiter and McMullen. Absent:
Klein. Motion declared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
NET EMPLOYEE PAYROLL
253,814.34; AMERICAN FAMILY
LIFE I 982.51; RETIREMENT
PLANS AMERITAS R 42,361.10;
BUFFALO CO TREASURER I
115,245.50; FIRST CONCORD E
5,075.07; FIRST NATIONAL BANK
T 83,920.01; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 102.67; KATHLEEN A
LAUGHLIN E 356.00; MADISON
NATIONAL I 589.91; MADISON
NATIONAL I 312.83;
MASSMUTUAL I 1,175.00; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R
330.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E
1,200.00; PRINCIPAL E 2,824.25;
STATE OF NE T 13,663.01; VI-
SION SERVICE PLAN E 837.65
ROAD FUND
NET EMPLOYEE PAYROLL
55,413.12; AMERICAN FAMILY I 907.19; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 8,775.72; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 2,918.50; FIRST
CONCORD E 677.42; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T 16,730.69; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 163.65; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 120.51; NATION-
WIDE RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE
CHILD SUPPORT E 342.00; NE
DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE E
668.36; PRINCIPAL E 935.11;
STATE OF NE T 2,468.59; VISION
SERVICE PLAN E 233.35
WEED DEPARTMENT
NET EMPLOYEE PAYROLL
4,719.99; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 744.03; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 248.00; FIRST
CONCORD E 33.33; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T 1,516.39; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 3.72; PRINCIPAL
E 41.16; STATE OF NE T 234.65
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to set a public hearing
date of September 8, 2020 at 10:30
A.M. for the final tax request hear-
ing for fiscal year 2020-2021.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Reiter, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz and McMullen. Absent:
Klein. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to set a public hearing
date of September 8, 2020 at 10:30
A.M. to approve or modify the Buf-
falo County Budget for the Fiscal
Year 2020-2021. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Hig-
gins, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Klein. Motion
declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to approve the final levy
allocations for the fiscal Year
2020-2021 as presented by County
Clerk Giffin with the following Res-
olution 2020-35. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Higgins,
Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
stain: Loeffelholz. Absent: Klein.
Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-35
BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BUF-
FALO COUNTY BOARD OF COM-
MISSIONERS, with a full Board (or
quorum) present, that the amounts
set forth in the Fiscal Year Budget
for Buffalo County, commencing
July 1, 2020 and ending June 30,
2021, and appropriated for the fol-
lowing political subdivisions,
hereby are approved for final levy
allocation, to-wit:
POLITICAL SUBDIVISIONS,
PERSONAL AND REAL PROP-
ERTY TAX REQUEST, TAX RE-
QUEST SUBJECT TO LEVY LIMIT;
CALCULATED LEVY SUBJECT TO
LEVY LIMIT, TOTAL LEVY
FIRE DISTRICTS
SUBURBAN #1 463,636.37,
398,485.12, 0.029462, 0.034279;
GIBBON #2 52,530.00, 52,530.00,
0.011910, 0.011910; SHELTON #3
Figured by Hall County; PLEASAN-
TON #4 Outside levy allocation;
RAVENNA #5 18,250.00,
18,250.00, 0.003475, 0.003475;
MILLER #6 36,454.28, 36,454.28,
0.014155, 0.014155; ELM CREEK
#7 102,300.00, 47,300.00,
0.010951, 0.023685; AMHERST #8
61,174.93, 22,174.93, 0.015542,
0.042876
AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION
1,091,400.00, 1,091,400.00,
0.017151, 0.017151
Deputy County Attorney Andrew
Hoffmeister reviewed the Summer
Haven Subdivision Resolution
2020-32. Moved by Loeffelholz
and seconded by Kouba to amend
the Summer Haven Subdivision
Resolution 2020-32 with the follow-
ing Resolution 2020-32A. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Kouba, Higgins, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Absent: Klein.
Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-32A
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS OF BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA, in regular session with
quorum present, that the plat of
"SUMMER HAVEN THIRD", a sub-
division being a part of a part of ac-
cretions to Government Lot Nine (9)
of Section Fourteen (14), in Buffalo
County, Nebraska, part of Govern-
ment Lot Eight (8) and part of ac-
cretions thereto of Section Four-
teen (14), part of Government Lot
Three (3) and part of accretions
thereto of Section Twenty-Three
(23), part of Government Lot Four
(4) and part of accretions lands
thereto of Section Twenty-three
(23) in Kearney County, Nebraska,
all in Township Eight (8) North,
Range Fifteen (15) West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian, duly made
out, acknowledged and certified is
hereby approved, accepted, ratified
and authorized to be filed and re-
corded in the Office of the Register
of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Zoning Administrator reported to
the Board that JC Ourada resigned
from the Board of Adjustments. No
action to replace this member was
taken at this time.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to approve the addition
of pledged collateral in the amount
of $120,000.00 for the Buffalo
County Treasurer at the Nebras-
kaLand National Bank. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Kouba,
Higgins, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Klein. Motion
declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to approve the release of
pledged collateral in the amount of
$740,000.00 for the Buffalo County
Treasurer at the NebraskaLand Na-
tional Bank. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Higgins,
Loeffelholz, Kouba and McMullen.
Absent: Klein. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Kouba to approve the ballot lan-
guage for the County Surveyor with
the following Resolution 2020-36.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Absent:
Klein. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-36
RESOLUTION TO PLACE QUES-
TION OF ELIMINATION OF OFFICE
OF ELECTED COUNTY SUR-
VEYOR ON BALLOT
WHEREAS, Nebraska Revised
Statute § 32-525 requires the ques-
tion of electing a county surveyor
to appear on the ballot at the state-
wide general election in 2020 in all
counties with a population of less
than one hundred fifty thousand in-
habitants unless the county board
in such county with an elected
county surveyor passed a resolu-
tion prior to February 1, 2020 to re-
tain the office as an elected posi-
tion; and
WHEREAS, the population of
Buffalo County is less than one
hundred fifty thousand inhabitants
according to the most recent offi-
cial United State Census; and
WHEREAS, the office of elected
county surveyor of Buffalo County
appeared on the ballot at the No-
vember 2018 statewide general
election; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Com-
missioners of Buffalo County, did
not pass a resolution to retain the
office as an elected county position
but determined that the issue
should be placed before the regis-
tered voters of Buffalo County at
the next statewide general election.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED, that the question of
whether the office of County Sur-
veyor in Buffalo County should re-
main as an elected position shall
be submitted to the registered vot-
ers of Buffalo County, Nebraska at
the statewide general election in
November 2020.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to approve an additional
1% Board approved increase in the
prior year's budgeted restricted
funds subject to limitation as al-
lowed by law. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,
Loeffelholz, Reiter and McMullen.
Absent: Klein. Motion declared
carried.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. Ne-
braska Department of Transporta-
tion sent the local project monthly
status report. Chairman McMullen
called on each Board member
present for committee reports and
recommendations.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Dennise
Daniels was present for the follow-
ing Zoning agenda items.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:13 A.M. for an
Administrative Subdivision filed by
Beverly J. Larson for property de-
scribed as being Part of the East
Half of the Southeast Quarter, in
Section 26, Township 12 North,
Range 14 West of the Sixth Princi-
pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, to be known as Lot 1,
"Legacy Administrative Subdivi-
sion", an Administrative Subdivi-
sion. Deputy County Attorney
Hoffmeister reviewed the applica-
tion and Beverly J. Larson was
present to answer questions. No
one else addressed the Board and
Chairman McMullen closed the
hearing at 9:15 A.M. Moved by
Higgins and seconded by Loef-
felholz to approve the Administra-
tive Subdivision with the following
Resolution 2020-37. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Klein. Motion
declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-37
WHEREAS, Beverly J. Larson,
hereinafter referred to as
"applicant" has filed for an Admin-
istrative Subdivision to be known
as "Legacy Administrative Subdivi-
sion," with the Buffalo County Clerk
and/or Zoning Administrator, and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on August 25, 2020,
this Board conducted a public
hearing now and finds:
1. The proposed "Legacy Admin-
istrative Subdivision" is in the Agri-
culture (AG) Zoning District for Buf-
falo County, Nebraska and the size
of the parcels of real estate owned
by the subdividing entity, after sub-
dividing, complies with the mini-
mum lot size of this zoning district.
2. The size of the parcels of real
estate owned by the subdividing
entity, and any remnant property
not subdivided, after subdividing,
complies with the minimum lot size
of this zoning district. The remnant
property owned by the subdividing
entity, is comprised of other lands
in East Half of the Southeast Quar-
ter of Section Twenty-Six (26),
Township Twelve (12) North, Range
Fourteen (14), West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
3. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
4. Gibbon Road is a county main-
tained open public road that abuts
the proposed subdivision to the
west. The width of this road, after
dedication, complies with the mini-
mum width standards required by
the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
5. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
6. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"Legacy Administrative Subdivi-
sion", an administrative subdivision
being Part of the East Half of the
Southeast Quarter, in Section 26,
Township 12 North, Range 14 West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, duly made
out, acknowledged and certified, is
hereby approved, accepted, rati-
fied, and authorized to be filed and
recorded in the Office of the Regis-
ter of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for a Vacation of Plat
filed by Trenton Snow, licensed
land surveyor, on behalf of Jerrold
W. Pawley, Co-Trustee & Virginia
M. Pawley, Co-Trustee of the Jer-
rold W. Pawley and Virginia M.
Pawley Revocable Trust, for the
Vacation of Lot 1, Pawley Acres
Second, located in Part of Govern-
ment Lot 1, in Section 5, Township
9 North, Range 16 West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Trenton Snow
was present to review the applica-
tion and answer questions. No one
else addressed the board and
Chairman McMullen closed the
hearing at 9:18 A.M. Moved by
Higgins and seconded by Kouba to
approve the Vacation of Plat with
the following Resolution 2020-38.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Absent:
Klein. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-38
WHEREAS, Surveyor Trenton
Snow on behalf of Jerrold W.
Pawley, Co-Trustee & Virginia M.
Pawley, Co-Trustee of the Jerrold
W. Pawley and Virginia M. Pawley
Revocable Trust, owners of:
Lot One (1), Pawley Acres Sec-
ond, an administrative subdivision
being Part of Government Lot 1, in
Section 5, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the Sixth Princi-
pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, being hereinafter referred
to as the "described property".
Have filed to vacate this lot with
the Buffalo County Clerk and/or
Zoning Administrator, and
WHEREAS, on August 25, 2020,
this Board conducted a public
hearing considering this request
and finds:
1. The described property is situ-
ated in the Agricultural Residential
(AGR) Zoning District of Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
2. The proposed vacation, of the
entire administrative subdivision,
fulfills Buffalo County's Subdivision
Resolution requirements for vaca-
tion of administrative subdivisions
as specifically allowed under Sec-
tion 3.21 together with other provi-
sions applicable thereto.
3. No public utilities occupy the
land sought to be vacated.
4. The proposed vacation of the
described property should be ap-
proved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that the proposed vaca-
tion of this subdivision is approved.
RESOLVED FURTHER, that a
copy of this Resolution, when it is
filed with the Buffalo County Regis-
ter of Deeds against the above
named legal description, shall
cause the vacation of previously
subdivided land.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for an Administrative
Subdivision filed by Trenton Snow,
licensed land surveyor, on behalf of
Jerrold W. Pawley, Co-Trustee &
Virginia M. Pawley, Co-Trustee of
the Jerrold W. Pawley and Virginia
M. Pawley Revocable Trust, for
property described as being Part of
Government Lot 1, in Section 5,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, to be
known as Lot 1, "Pawley Acres
Third", an Administrative Subdivi-
sion. Trenton Snow was present to
review the application and answer
questions. No one else addressed
the board and Chairman McMullen
closed the hearing at 9:19 A.M.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to approve the
Administrative Subdivision with the
following Resolution 2020-39.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins, Mor-
row, Reiter and McMullen. Absent:
Klein. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-39
WHEREAS, Trenton Snow, li-
censed land surveyor on behalf of
Jerrold W. Pawley, Co-Trustee &
Virginia M. Pawley, Co-Trustee of
the Jerrold W. Pawley and Virginia
M. Pawley Revocable Trust, herein-
after referred to as "applicant" have
filed for an Administrative Subdivi-
sion to be known as "Pawley Acres
Third," with the Buffalo County
Clerk and/or Zoning Administrator,
and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on August 25, 2020,
this Board conducted a public
hearing now and finds:
1. The proposed "Pawley Acres
Third" is in the Agricultural Resi-
dential (AGR) Zoning District for
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
2. The size of the parcels of real
estate owned by the subdividing
entity, and any remnant property
not subdivided, after subdividing,
complies with the minimum lot size
of this zoning district. The remnant
property owned by the subdividing
entity, is comprised of other lands
in Lots One (1) and Two (2) and
part of the South Half of the North-
east Quarter of said Section Five
(5).
3. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
4. 115th Road and 46th Avenue
are county maintained open public
roads that abut the proposed sub-
division to the north and to the
east. The width of these roads, af-
ter dedication, complies with the
minimum width standards required
by the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
5. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
6. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"Pawley Acres Third", an adminis-
trative subdivision being Part of
Government Lot 1, in Section 5,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, duly made
out, acknowledged and certified, is
hereby approved, accepted, rati-
fied, and authorized to be filed and
recorded in the Office of the Regis-
ter of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for an Administrative
Subdivision filed by Trenton Snow,
licensed land surveyor, on behalf of
on behalf of Corliss K. Sullwold and
Christa Britton, for property de-
scribed as being Part of Govern-
ment Lot 10, in Section 8, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 17 West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, to be known as
Lots 1 & 2, "Stuckey Acres", an
Administrative Subdivision. Tren-
ton Snow was present to review
the application and answer ques-
tions. No one else addressed the
board and Chairman McMullen
closed the hearing at 9:23 A.M.
Moved by Reiter and seconded by
Loeffelholz to approve the Adminis-
trative Subdivision with the follow-
ing Resolution 2020-40. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Reiter, Loef-
felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow
and McMullen. Absent: Klein.
Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-40
WHEREAS, Trenton Snow, li-
censed land surveyor, on behalf
Corliss K. Sullwold and Christa
Britton, hereinafter referred to as
"applicant" have filed for an Admin-
istrative Subdivision to be known
as "Stuckey Acres," with the Buf-
falo County Clerk and/or Zoning
Administrator, and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on August 25, 2020,
this Board conducted a public
hearing now and finds:
1. The proposed "Stuckey Acres"
is in the Commercial (C) Zoning
District for Buffalo County, Ne-
braska. When zoning was adopted
by Buffalo County in 2003, the tract
to be platted as "Stuckey Acres"
was, or closely resembled, tax
identification parcel number
#520121000, which parcel number
was used by this Board to identify
parcels to be placed in Buffalo
County's Commercial Zoning Dis-
trict. It is considered to be one and
the same for purposes of identifica-
tion on Buffalo County's Zoning
District Map.
2. The size of the parcels of real
estate owned by the subdividing
entity, after subdividing, complies
with the minimum lot size of this
zoning district.
3. The proposed "Stuckey Acres"
comprises Tax Parcel Id
#520121000, a parcel identified
and placed within the Commercial
(C) Zoning District
4. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
5. Odessa Road is a county
maintained open public road that
abuts the proposed subdivision to
the east. The width of this road, af-
ter dedication, complies with the
minimum width standards required
by the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
6. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
7. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"Stuckey Acres", an administrative
subdivision being Part of Govern-
ment Lot 10, in Section 8, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 17 West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, duly made out,
acknowledged and certified, is
hereby approved, accepted, rati-
fied, and authorized to be filed and
recorded in the Office of the Regis-
ter of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Zoning Administrator Dennise
Daniels reviewed the annual Report
of Special Use Properties. Moved
by Loeffelholz and seconded by
Morrow to accept the Annual Re-
port of Special Use Properties.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Morrow, Higgins,
Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Klein. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to recess the
regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:26 A.M. and
reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba, Mor-
row, Reiter and McMullen. Absent:
Klein. Motion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. Candi Michel from
the County Assessor's office and
Deputy County Treasurer Brenda
Rohrich were present.
Chairman McMullen opened the
Property Valuation Protest Hearing
for Bruce Melberg. After review,
Chairman McMullen closed the
hearing at 9:29 A.M. Moved by
Loeffelholz and seconded by
Kouba no change based upon the
County Assessor's recommenda-
tion for parcel number 520200000
in the amount of $10,785. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Kouba, Higgins, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Absent: Klein.
Motion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen opened the
Property Valuation Protest Hearing
for LM Webb Farm Inc. After re-
view, Chairman McMullen closed
the hearing at 9:30 A.M. Moved by
Morrow and seconded by Kouba to
deny the Property Valuation Protest
on parcel number 520102000, due
to incomplete property valuation
application. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,
Loeffelholz, Reiter and McMullen.
Absent: Klein. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba that Buffalo
County Board of Equalization Con-
fess Judgment in Tax Equalization
& Review Commission Case
#19C161 in appeal concerning
DOC-3219 Central Avenue MOB,
LLC, Appellant, and Buffalo
County, Appellee, for property
identified as tax parcel #602479006
and that the Buffalo County Attor-
ney's Office be, and hereby is, au-
thorized to confess judgment on
behalf of this Board, that for tax
year 2019 this property had an as-
sessed valuation of
$16,204,760.00. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba,
Higgins, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Klein. Motion
declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to approve Mo-
tor Vehicle Tax Exemption as indi-
cated on the application by County
Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Evangel-
ical Lutheran Good Samaritan So-
ciety Ravenna for a 2008 Dodge
Mini Van, 2010 Dodge Mini Van
and a 2008 Buck Dandy Trailer.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins, Mor-
row, Reiter and McMullen. Absent:
Klein. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:32 A.M. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Absent: Klein.
Motion declared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Highway Superintendent John
Maul was present for the following
agenda items. Moved by Loef-
felholz and seconded by Reiter to
set a date of September 8, 2020 at
10:00 A.M. for the public hearing
for Buffalo County One and Six
Year Road and Bridge Program for
2020-2021. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Absent: Klein. Motion declared
carried.
The One and Six Year Road and
Bridge Plans were reviewed by the
Highway Superintendent John
Maul and the Board of Commis-
sioners.
The Board took a break at 9:45
A.M. and returned at 10:00 A.M.
Mike Carper and Tim Vogt were
present for the discussion of the
proposed operation of Countywide
Keno lottery. Moved by Loeffelholz
and seconded by Kouba to place
Countywide Keno on the ballet for
the General Election November 3,
2020 with the following Resolution
2020-41. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Klein. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2020-41
WHEREAS, pursuant to the Ne-
braska County and City Lottery
Act, a county, by and through au-
thorization of its' county board, can
authorize the question of whether
Buffalo County should allow keno
lottery operations, to be deter-
mined by public vote, and
WHEREAS, this Board finds that
the following cities or villages exist
in Buffalo County, to wit: Kearney,
Riverdale, Amherst, Miller, Pleas-
anton, Ravenna, Gibbon, Shelton,
and Elm Creek.
WHERAS, of the foregoing
named municipalities, Kearney, Ra-
venna, Gibbon, and Shelton, by
public vote have authorized keno
operations within their corporate
limits, and
WHEREAS, the keno operations
within the named municipalities ap-
pear to be mutually beneficial to
the governments that allow them to
operate and to the business that
conduct these operations, and
WHEREAS, this Board finds that
keno lottery operations could exist
at several existing businesses that
operate outside of the city limits of
any city or village, and
WHEREAS, this Board finds and
determines that it is appropriate
that the question of whether keno
operations should be allowed to
operate in Buffalo County, and out-
side of the municipal limits of all
cities and villages, is a proper
question to be submitted to the
voting public to determine whether
such operations should be allowed
to exist.
Now therefore be it resolved by
Buffalo County, acting by and
through the County Commissioners
of Buffalo County, that the question
as to whether Buffalo County
should allow the operation of Keno
Lottery Establishments, shall be
submitted to the voting public of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, at the
next general election to be held
November 3, 2020, with the ballots
to reflect the following language:
The Buffalo County Board of
County Commissioners by resolu-
tion has referred the following
question to the voters of Buffalo
County:
Shall Buffalo County, Nebraska,
in the unincorporated areas of the
county, permit the operation of
Keno Lottery, pursuant to the Ne-
braska County and City Lottery
Act, all as allowed pursuant to
Neb.Rev.Stat. §9-601, et. Seq.?
______________For operation of
Lottery
______________Against operation
of Lottery
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 10:15 A.M. for
Community Development Block
Grant Program (CDBG). Darren
Robinson President of the Eco-
nomic Development Council of
Buffalo County (EDCBC) was pres-
ent to request authorization to uti-
lize Buffalo County Community De-
velopment Block Grant (CDBG) for
RE-PURPOSING of Community
Development Block Grant Program
Income. No one else was present
to address the Board and Chair-
man McMullen closed the hearing
at 10:16 A.M. Moved by Higgins
and seconded by Morrow to au-
thorize using EDCBC held CDBG
Re-Use funds to specialize in pre-
cision laser cutting metals located
at 3210 Antelope Avenue, Kearney,
NE. with the following Resolution
2020-42 The project will directly
benefit Mach 1 Corporation. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Higgins,
Morrow, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter
and McMullen. Absent: Klein.
Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-42
WHEREAS, on or about May 11,
1999, for an economic develop-
ment loan identified as CDBG
98-ED-004 Buffalo County adopted
a plan to re-use monies initially
generated by payment of this and
other economic development
loans, and
WHEREAS, on or about May 9,
2006, this Board passed a motion
approving an Interlocal Agreement
with the City of Kearney and the
Economic Development Council of
Buffalo County. This motion and
Interlocal agreement authorized the
Economic Development Council of
Buffalo County to proceed with use
of such re-use monies to stimulate
economic development, and
WHEREAS, at public hearing held
August 25, 2020, the Economic De-
velopment Council of Buffalo
County presented a plan to make
available a forgivable loan of ini-
tially generated re-use money to
Mach 1 Corporation a business en-
tity proposing to develop business
and economic development in Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
WHEREAS, at public hearing held
August 25, 2020, the Economic De-
velopment Council of Buffalo
County presented a plan to amend,
repurpose, and discontinue the Re-
volving Loan Fund CDBG
98-ED-004 Buffalo County.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that the Economic De-
velopment Council of Buffalo
County shall be authorized and em-
powered to make available a for-
givable loan to Mach 1 Corporation
of $100,500 of re-use monies, in
addition to $5,000 for (0181) Gen-
eral Administration, for a total esti-
mated project cost of $105,500,
under such terms as thought best
by the Economic Development
Council of Buffalo County in its
sole discretion, and do all acts nec-
essary to fulfill such task and to
amend, repurpose, and discontinue
the Revolving Loan CDBG
98-ED-004 Buffalo County.
After discussion, it was deter-
mined that the Funds transfer
agenda item was not necessary.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to approve the
following August 2020 vendor
claims submitted by the County
Clerk. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Klein. Motion declared car-
ried.
GENERAL FUND
ACCURATE CONTROLS S
7,556.58; ADAMS CO SHERIFF E
37.00; ADVANCED CORREC-
TIONAL HEALTH MC 6,737.81;
ALL CITY GARAGE DOOR S
921.00; ALL MAKES SU 1,338.99;
AMERICAN ELECTRIC SU 784.77;
MANDI J AMY RE 45.00; AT&T
MOBILITY E 70.12; ATS S
3,051.43; AXMANN HEATING S
118.75; MICHAEL W BALDWIN S
1,196.25; BECKENHAUER CON-
STRUCTION S 625.00; RICHARD
BEECHNER E 225.00; BRAD W
BIGELOW E 750.00; BISHOP LAW
S 2,025.00; BOYS TOWN E
1,218.76; JONATHAN R BRANDT
S 7,700.00; NATHAN BRECHT RE
45.00; CHARLES BREWSTER S
7,417.50; D. BRANDON BRINE-
GAR RE 18.97; BRUNER FRANK
SCHUMACHER S 15,655.50; BUF-
FALO CO ATTORNEY E 900.00;
BUFFALO CO ATTORNEY'S OF-
FICE E 440.80; BUFFALO CO
COMMUNITY PARTNERS E
283.36; BUFFALO CO COURT RE 9.00; BUFFALO CO COURT E
2,423.07; BUFFALO CO PUBLIC
DEFENDER RE 84.50; BUFFALO
CO SHERIFF E 2,975.19; BUF-
FALO OUTDOOR POWER S
180.72; BUILDERS SU 3.56; DO-
RIS BURBY E 159.30; BRAD BUT-
LER E 48.75; MICHAEL D CARPER
S 1,606.80; RYAN C CARSON RE 45.00; CASH WA SU 32.70; CEN-
TURY LUMBER SU 4,204.12; CEN-
TURY 21 RT 290.00; CHARLES-
WORTH CONSULT AP 1,050.00;
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS U
465.54; CHARTER COMMUNICA-
TIONS U 124.98; CHEROKEE
BUILDING SU 3,861.80; JENNIFER
CHURCH RE 45.00; CITY OF
KEARNEY AP 3,936.21; CITY OF
KEARNEY AP 46,674.02; CLERK
OF THE DISTRICT COURT E
1,835.00; CLERK OF THE DIS-
TRICT COURT E 127.50; CLERK
OF THE SUPREME COURT E
50.00; COMFY BOWL EQ 400.00;
COMPSYCH CORP MC 1,692.57;
COMPULINK, LTD E 1,300.00;
CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT
S 25,293.11; CONSTRUCTION
RENTAL SU 18.90; COPYCAT E
36.03; CROWDSOURCED
GEOFENCING E 19,200.00; CUL-
LIGAN S 670.50; D&IGJS FAMILY
FARMS E 2,897.39; JOHN H DAM
RT 250.00; DENNISE DANIELS RE
45.00; DAS ST ACCOUNTING S
41.60; DAS STATE ACCTNG-CE-
NTRAL S 1,340.00; DAWSON CO
COURT E 27.00; DAWSON CO
SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 156.97;
DAWSON PUBLIC POWER U
3,016.68; DAMON DEEDS RE
45.00; DENT POPPER S 500.00;
DEWALD DEAVER L'HEUREUX
LAW S 4,456.38; DODGE CO
SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 19.21; DON
WASSON CO S 3,860.00; DOUG-
LAS CO SHERIFF E 47.68;
DOWHY TOWING S 410.00;
BRANDON J. DUGAN RE 34.06;
EAKES SU 11,751.30; SHAWN
EATHERTON RE 45.00; EDUCA-
TIONAL SERVICE UNIT NO 10 AP
20,093.75; EGAN SUPPLY SU
829.27; ELECTION SYSTEMS SU
116.62; EMERSON PLACE APART-
MENTS RT 110.00; FAMILY ADVO-
CACY E 1,820.00; FAMILY PRAC-
TICE MC 129.05; MARSHA
FANGMEYER, ESQ. S 3,840.00;
FARMERS COOP F 11.21; PAUL
FARRELL RE 45.00; FIRST STATE
BANK AP 23,141.78; KARI FISK RE
45.00; FRANSSEN PROPERTIES
RT 210.00; FRONTIER U 3,475.81;
FYE LAW S 7,280.90; GALLS SU
179.31; GOOD SAMARITAN MC
8,700.00; GOVERNMENT FORMS
SU 262.93; M. TIMM DEVELOP-
MENT RT 250.00; GREAT PLAINS
DENTAL MC 1,043.24; GUARDIAN
RFID SU 3,196.00; H.L. FLAKE SE-
CURITY HARDWARE SU 484.66;
HALL CO DISTRICT COURT E
42.50; HALL CO SHERIFF'S OF-
FICE E 62.67; MARANDA
HEITMAN E 20.00; ANDREW W
HOFFMEISTER RE 45.00; HOLI-
DAY INN - KEARNEY E 899.50;
HOLMES PLUMBING SU 735.68;
HORNER, LIESKE, MCBRIDE &
KUHL E 275.00; LISA R HUERTA
RE 45.00; INSIGHT PUBLIC SEC-
TOR EQ 30,845.99; INTELLICOM
COMPUTER E 436.00; JACOBSEN
ORR LAW S 4,828.05; JOHN-
STONE SU 220.41; BRITTANY
JONES E 40.00; KEVIN JONES E
440.36; MATTHEW JONES E
40.00; JUSTICE WORKS E 224.00;
KEARNEY CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE
E 26.25; KEARNEY HUB A
2,030.72; KEARNEY RENTAL RT
150.00; KEARNEY TOWING S
105.00; KELLY KENNEDY RE
25.00; NICK KILLOUGH RE 45.00;
JOSEPH KLINGELHOEFER RT
290.00; JEFFREY C KNAPP S
1,148.33; KONICA MINOLTA BUSI-
NESS AP 12,612.25; KONICA
MINOLTA PREMIER AP 2,567.81;
DOUG KRAMER RE 45.00; KRO-
NOS E 1,295.78; L & M PROPER-
TIES RT 240.00; LANCASTER CO
SHERIFF E 125.52; LAWSON
PRODUCTS SU 60.25; DR MI-
CHAEL LAWSON E 525.00; PAT-
RICK LEE RE 45.00; LEXISNEXIS
RISK E 50.00; LIESKE, LIESKE &
ENSZ S 3,539.20; LIPS SU 113.63;
STEPHEN G LOWE S 2,846.25;
LYON FAMILY DENTISTRY MC
239.00; MALLORY SAFETY SU
163.97; MANLEIN ENTERPRISES
RT 210.00; MARLATT MACHINE
SHOP SU 86.25; JOHN MARSH
RE 45.00; LYNN MARTIN RE
45.00; MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU
50.97; SHARON MAULER RE
45.00; JENNIFER R MCCARTER
REPORT E 649.40; MICHAEL
MEFFERD RE 45.00; MENARDS
SU 2,466.98; MICROFILM IMAG-
ING EQ 1,042.00; MID PLAINS
EQUIP S 179.15; MIDDLETON
ELECTRIC S 789.61; MIDWEST
CONNECT E 5,632.73; MIDWEST
DOOR SU 1,200.00; MIDWEST
SPECIAL SVCS E 147.00; MIPS AP
3,811.96; MIRROR IMAGE E
838.80; NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE
U 331.88; NE HEALTH & HUMAN
SVCS E 678.00; NE INSTITUTE OF
FORENSIC E 2,833.00; NE LAW
ENFORCE E 432.00; NE PUBLIC
POWER DIST U 1,535.15; NE PUB-
LIC POWER DISTRICT U
20,532.48; NEA SAFETY & FIRE
EQUIPMENT EQ 321.20; NE
STATE FIRE MARSHAL AGENCY E
360.00; NEBRASKA.GOV E 132.00;
OPTK NETWORKS E 615.00;
KRISTI NEWMAN RE 52.44;
NIRMA AP 2,166.60; NORTH-
WESTERN ENERGY U 1,043.12;
O'KEEFE ELEVATOR E 448.93;
OWENS EDUCATIONAL SVCS E
1,205.05; PAPER TIGER SHREDD-
ING E 342.16; PARKER GROSS-
ART BAHENSKY BEUCKE S
1,126.75; NATE PEARSON RE
45.00; PIE MANAGEMENT RT
210.00; PLATTE VALLEY COMMU-
NICATIONS E 940.54; PRAIRIE
VIEW APARTMENTS RT 620.00;
PSYCHOLOGICAL RESOURCES E
135.00; QUADIENT LEASING USA
EQ 213.60; QUILL CORP SU 43.21;
KANE M RAMSEY RE 45.00; RED-
FIELD DIRECT SU 375.69;
REDMAN'S SHOES SU 55.00;
ILENE RICHARDSON R 14.00;
RIMAGE CORP EQ 304.56; RR
DONNELLEY SU 305.26; RYAN
SAALFELD RE 45.00; KIRK SCOTT
RE 45.00; SENTRY SECURITY
FASTENERS SU 115.60; SHERWIN
WILLIAMS SU 245.70; SHREDD-
ING SOLUTIONS E 90.00; RICH-
ARD SKILES RT 210.00; TRENTON
SNOW, LLC RT 1,000.00;
SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN
S 1,012.50; SOLID WASTE
AGENCY E 10.20; STAMM RO-
MERO & ASSOC S 13,354.70;
THOMAS S STEWART S 2,137.50;
STITCH 3 LLC S 158.00; STON-
ERIDGE APARTMENTS RT 580.00;
STRATEGIC PSYCHOLOGICAL E
5,512.50; MICHAEL J SYNEK S
2,252.24; TAX VALUATION S
32,332.50; LAWN BUILDERS S
109.70; THOMSON REUTERS -
WEST E 422.58; THOMSON REU-
TERS - WEST E 184.13; THOM-
SON REUTERS-WEST E 594.10;
THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E
516.71; TRI COUNTY GLASS SU
6,842.00; REBECCA TVRDIK AN-
DERSON S 2,175.00; TYE &
ROWLING S 2,476.50; U S POST
OFFICE E 110.00; U S POSTMAS-
TER E 250.00; U.S. BANK E
17,997.54; USA COMMUNICA-
TION U 723.90; USPS - HASLER E
1,000.00; JERRY A. VAN WINKLE,
PSYD MC 3,126.35; VERIZON
CONNECT NWF E 32.38; VERIZON
WIRELESS U 934.03; VERIZON
WIRELESS U 1,040.26; VERIZON
WIRELESS U 1,639.79; VILLAGE
OF ELM CREEK U 52.49; VILLAGE
OF MILLER U 19.50; VILLAGE UNI-
FORM E 72.36; VOIGT LAW OF-
FICE S 525.00; WALDINGER
CORP E 4,567.85; WALGREENS
MC 107.77; LLOYD WALKER RT
330.00; WELLS FARGO E 51.03;
WELLS FARGO E 17.01; WELLS
FARGO E 1,646.89; WILKE'S TRUE
VALUE SU 105.34; MELISSA L
WILLIS RE 45.00; JEFF WIRTH RE
30.00; WPCI S 47.50; YANDA'S
MUSIC EQ 608.66; MELANIE R
YOUNG RE 45.00; ZEE MEDICAL
SVC SU 183.55; ERIC ZIKMUND
RE 45.00; ZIMMERMAN PRINTING
E 174.50
ROAD FUND
ALL MAKES S 3.46; AUSSIE HY-
DRAULICS S 1,421.19; ARNOLD
MOTOR SU 2,306.25; BARCO MU-
NICIPAL EQ 1,310.00; BOSS-
ELMAN ENERGY F 1,080.24;
BUILDERS WAREHOUSE SU
201.41; CARQUEST SU 1,190.77;
CENTRAL AG SU 39.99; CHS
AGRI F 74.93; CFP-C-T F 47.84;
COMFY BOWL EQ 85.00; SHANE
CUDABACK SU 110.74; CUM-
MINS SALES S 204.67; EAKES SU
224.63; FARM PLAN S 1,851.51;
FARMERS CO-OP F 104.23; FAS-
TENAL SU 3.50; FRIESEN CHEV-
ROLET S 634.84; GARRETT TIRES
S 613.82; GLASS DOCTOR S
213.65; GRAY MANUFACTURING
EQ 2,270.00; INLAND TRUCK
PARTS S 1,150.51; JACK LEDER-
MAN CO EQ 535.48; KEARNEY
HUB A 402.42; KIMBALL MID-
WEST SU 101.88; LAWSON
PRODUCTS SU 1,038.89; MEN-
ARDS S 80.94; MID NE AGGRE-
GATE G 4,906.59; MIDWAY CHEV-
ROLET S 519.20; MIDWEST SERV-
ICE EQ 3,959.32; MOHAWK RE-
SOURCES S 645.08; NE TRUCK
CENTER S 716.49;
POWERPLAN-MURPHY S
4,249.42; ROADRUNNER TIRE S
70.00; SAHLING KENWORTH S
15.99; SAPP BROS PETRO E
18,225.00; SMITH CO SIDE DUMP
TRAILER S 445.75; T & F SAND G
4,051.57; TRUCK CENTER S
411.27; U.S. BANK E 3,109.84;
UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD S
388.75; WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU
61.26; WPCI E 106.50
VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E
17,121.00
VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E
17,121.00
DEEDS PRESERVATION
& MODERNIZATION
MIPS AP 249.00
HEALTHE INSURANCE FUND
BCBS HEALTH MC 196,387.50;
HM LIFE MELLON GLOBAL I
47,055.52
DRUG FORFEITURES
U.S. BANK E 295.20
FEDERAL GRANTS
GOVCONNECTION INC EQ
775.84; L-TRON CORP EQ
3,183.00
INHERITANCE TAX
ROBERT D ROBERTSON ES-
TATE RE 27.35
WEED DISTRICT
INTEGRATED SECURITY E
193.00
911 EMERGENCY SERVICE
CENTURYLINK U 1,893.54;
CENTURYLINK U 1,155.21; FRON-
TIER U 1,538.04; FRONTIER COM-
MUNICATIONS U 316.88; LAN-
GUAGE LINE SVCS U 104.23; NE
CENTRAL TELEPHONE U 109.99;
PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-
TIONS S 1,482.92
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one was
present.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:17 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September
8, 2020.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ Ag31,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CL3, LLC
Notice is hereby given that CL3,
LLC, (hereinafter referred to as the
"Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street mailing address of the Com-
pany's initial designated office is
42550 130th Road, Gibbon, NE
68840. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Larry
E. Witt, whose street and mailing
address is 42550 130th Road, Gib-
bon, NE 68840.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ Ag17,24,31
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
COTTONMILL RENTAL
PROPERTIES, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that COT-
TONMILL RENTAL PROPERTIES,
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, has been organized un-
der the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The street mailing address
of the Company's initial designated
office is 6540 Cottonmill Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Jack W. Besse,
1516 First Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
ZNEZ Ag17,24,31
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Courtni's Creations
Name of Applicant: Courtni Heckert
Address: 1919 West 39th St.
Apt. F7, Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: January 23, 2020
General nature of business:
Photography - taking photos
of people and places.
Courtni Heckert
Applicant or
Legal Representative
ZNEZ Ag31,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Hey
Mom Fitness LLC (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 285 Star Lane,
Gibbon, NE 68840. The registered
agent of the Company is Regis-
tered Agents, Inc., 530 S. 13th
Street, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE
68508. The general nature of the
business will be to engage in the
transaction of any or all lawful busi-
ness, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The LLC was filed with the State of
Nebraska July 28 2020. Organizer
Name: Riley Park.
ZNEZ Ag31,S7,14
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF MASTER
COMMISSIONER'S SALE
By virtue of an order of sale is-
sued by the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-
ant to a decree of said Court in an
action therein indexed at Case No.
CI 19 - 339, wherein Reverse Mort-
gage Funding, LLC, is the plaintiff,
and the Estate of Jean M. Criss,
the Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-
sonal Representatives, and All
Other Persons Interested in the Es-
tate of Jean M. Criss, Deceased,
real names unknown; Transnation
Title Insurance Company, Trustee;
United States of America, by and
through the Secretary of Housing
and Urban Development, Benefi-
ciary; State of Nebraska; County of
Buffalo; John Doe and Jane Doe,
real names and marital status un-
known, were joined as defendants,
I will sell at public auction to the
highest bidder, for cash, the follow-
ing property at 10:00 a.m., on the
14th day of September, 2020, in-
side the east door of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, 16th and Cen-
tral Avenue, in the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, to-wit:
Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a
subdivision to the City of Gibbon,
Buffalo County, Nebraska,
to satisfy the liens and encum-
brances therein set forth; and to
satisfy the accruing court costs, all
as provided by said order and de-
cree. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. The pur-
chaser will deposit with the Master
Commissioner, at the time of sale,
a nonrefundable personal or cash-
ier's check in the amount of
$5,000.00, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the plaintiff's attorney
immediately upon confirmation of
the sale by the Court. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
Dated this 3rd day of August,
2020.
Vikki Stamm
Master Commissioner
ZNEZ Ag10,17,24,31
<addr:BALL, LOUDON, EBERT, & BROSTROM, LLC,4024206091,5733 S. 34TH STREET, SUITE 500,LINCOLN,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Lush Insurance, LLC.
2. The designated office of the
company is 12374 State Highway
4, Wilcox, NE 68982.
3. The name and address of the
initial registered agent of the com-
pany is Gale E. Lush, 12374 State
Highway 4, Wilcox, NE 68982.
Brett E. Ebert (Bar Id. # 25231)
Ball, Loudon, Ebert,
& Brostrom, LLC
5733 S. 34th Street, Suite 500
Lincoln, NE 68516
Telephone: 402.420.6091
Facsimile: 402.495.5500
ZNEZ Ag31,S7,14
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Mid-
dle C, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-
ability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 403 West 29th Street,
Kearney NE 68845. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Joshua Budden, 403
West 29th Street, Kearney NE
68845.
ZNEZ Ag17,24,31
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI20-410
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
RICHELLE MARIE WHELPLEY
Notice is hereby given that on the
4 day of August, 2020, a petition
was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is for the
change of the petitioner's name
from Richelle Marie Whelpley to
Damien Michael Montgomery.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Ryan
Carson, in courtroom no. B, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney on the 18
day of September, 2020 at 9:30
a.m., or as soon thereafter as will
be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from
that of Richelle Marie Whelpley, to
Damien Michael Montgomery.
Richelle Whelpley
203 W. Jefferson Ave.
Amherst, NE 68812
(308)293-9956
ZNEZ Ag17,24,31,S7
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: 4J Ranch
Name of Applicant:
Bearded Lady, LLC
Address: 6905 W 47th St.,
Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is:
Limited Liability Company
If other than an individual, state
under whose laws entity was
formed: State of Nebraska
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: 6/14/2020
General Nature of business: The
general nature of its business is to
engage in and do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
Stuart Johnson Applicant or
Legal Representative
ZNEZ Ag31,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
BUFFALO COUNTY
EXTENSION BOARD
Notice is hereby given that the
Buffalo County Extension Board
will meet in regular session on
Monday, September 14th, 2020, at
5:30 p.m., to transact business of
the Buffalo County Extension Of-
fice.
The meeting will be held at the
Buffalo County Extension Office,
located at 1400 East 34th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The agenda for the meeting is
continuously kept current at the of-
fice, but may be modified.
The public is welcome.
Kerry Elsen
Extension Educator
ZNEZ Ag31,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
Upscale Roofing, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Upscale Roofing, LLC, is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska with its registered office at
10310 145th Rd, Amherst, NE
68812. The general nature of the
business to be transacted is to en-
gage in any or all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized and to do every-
thing necessary, proper, advisable
or convenient for the accomplish-
ment of the purposes hereinabove
set forth and to do all other things
incidental thereto or connected
therewith which are not forbidden
by the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The time of commence-
ment of the limited liability com-
pany is July 22, 2020, and duration
of the Company is perpetual. The
affairs of the limited liability com-
pany are to be conducted by its
members.
Adam Borden, Organizer
ZNEZ Ag24,31,S7
NOTICE OF CREATION OF
WATER DISTRICT NO. 2020-592
ORDINANCE NO. 8433
Notice is hereby given that the
President and Council of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-
nance No. 8433 created Water Dis-
trict No. 2020-592 which shall con-
sist of the following described real
estate; to-wit: Lot 2, Western Ne-
braska Property Development Third
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, and Part of Government
Lot 3 in Section 10, Township 8
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
more particularly described as fol-
lows: BEGINNING at the Southeast
corner of Lot 2; thence N 01°05'59"
E on the East line of said Lot 2, and
all bearings contained herein are
relative thereto, a distance of
150.00 feet to the Northeast corner
of said Lot 2; thence N 89°00'43"
W on the North line of said Lot 2 a
distance of 591.08 feet to the
Northwest corner of said lot;
thence S 01°05'59" W on the West
line of said Lot 2 a distance of
150.00 feet to the Westerly exten-
sion of the South line of said Lot 2;
thence N 89°00'43" W on the
Westerly extension of said South
line of Lot 2 a distance of 80.00
feet to the West line of 22nd Ave-
nue as platted in Western Nebraska
Property Development Third Addi-
tion, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska; thence S 01°05'59" W on
the Southerly extension of the West
line of said 22nd Avenue a distance
of 310.00 feet; thence S 89°00'43"
E a distance of 678.08 feet to the
West line of Yanney Avenue as
platted in the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska; thence N
01°05'59" E on the West line of
said Yanney Avenue a distance of
310.00 feet to the North line of 6th
Street as platted in said Western
Nebraska Property Development
Third Addition; thence N 89°00'43"
W on said North line of 6th Street a
distance of 7.00 feet to the Point of
Beginning, containing 6.86 acres,
more or less, all in Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
If the owners of record title rep-
resenting more than fifty percent
(50%) of the front footage of the
property abutting any continuous
or extended street, cul-de-sac, al-
ley or parts thereof which are within
the proposed district and who were
such owners at the time the ordi-
nance creating such district was
published, shall file with the City
Clerk within thirty (30) days of the
first publication of this Notice, writ-
ten objections to the improvements
of said district, said work shall not
be done in said district under said
ordinance and said ordinance shall
be repealed. If objections are not
filed against said district in such
time and manner, the President and
Council shall forthwith proceed to
construct the improvements in ac-
cordance with Ordinance No. 8433,
and will assess the costs thereof
remaining unpaid after deduction of
the fifty percent (50%) deposit by
developer, to the property of said
district specially benefitted thereby
in proportion to the benefits.
The public is also hereby notified
that Water District No. 2020-592,
created by Ordinance No. 8433 is
subject to limited referendum for a
period of thirty (30) days after the
first publication of this Notice and
that, after the expiration of said
thirty (30) days, Water District No.
2020-592 and any measures re-
lated to it, will not be subject to any
further right of referendum. This
Notice is first published on August
28, 2020.
Copies of Ordinance No. 8433,
as published in pamphlet form by
authority of the City Council, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11
Be the first to know
