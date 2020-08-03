NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name:
Campbell Cleaning Service
Name of Applicant:
Robert Campbell
Address: 10825 17th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: March 1, 2019
General nature of business:
Commercial Cleaning Service
Robert Campbell
Applicant or Legal Representative
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CLINCH PROPERTY
MANAGEMENT, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Clinch
Property Management, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 2007 W. 50th
St., Kearney, NE 68845. The name
and address of the initial registered
agent is Jestin Clinch, 2007 W.
50th St., Kearney, NE 68845.
Clinch Property Management, LLC
commenced business on July 29,
2020, and the general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business not prohibited by the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
Luke M. Simpson, Organizer
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
OF REGISTRATION
OF TRADE NAME
The applicant, The Dance Works,
LLC, located at 1708 East 42nd
Street Place, Kearney, NE 68845,
has applied for registration of a
trade name of TDW Closet, with the
general nature of the business be-
ing a retail store. Applicant is a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
The trade name has been used in
Nebraska since July 17, 2020. The
date of filing is July 22, 2020.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
(308) 237-3155
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name:
Emperium Tile & Stone
Name of Applicant:
Oscar Valdez-Sanchez
Address: 71 La Vista Rd.,
Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: New
General nature of business:
General Construction
Oscar Valdez-Sanchez
Applicant or Legal Representative
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF
ENERGY ROOFING
TECHNOLOGY, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has dissolved un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Energy Roofing Technology, Inc.
2. The corporation was dissolved
pursuant to a unanimous vote of its
shareholders and by filing Articles
of Dissolution with the Nebraska
Secretary of State on July 23,
2020.
3. The corporation will be wound
up and liquidated by its President,
Gary Sorensen.
4. This corporation has no assets
and no liabilities.
5. Any claimant of the corpora-
tion must provide name, address,
phone number and a description of
the claim to Bradley D. Holbrook,
P.O. Box 1060, Kearney, Nebraska
68848.
6. Any claim not made against
the corporation within (3) years of
the date of this publication shall be
barred.
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorney at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pur-
suant to a power of sale contained
in the deed of trust in the original
principal amount of $229,950.00
executed by Jacob J. Frerichs and
Jillian L. Frerichs, husband and
wife, which was filed for record on
April 11, 2016 as Instrument No.
2016-01982 in the office of the
Register of Deeds of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the property de-
scribed below will be sold by the
undersigned at public auction to
the highest bidder for cash or certi-
fied or cashier's check, at the east
door of the Buffalo County Court-
house, 16th & Central Avenue, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska at 10:00 a.m. on August 26,
2020:
A tract of land being part of the
Southwest quarter of the Northwest
quarter of Section 22, Township 9
North, Range 17 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
more particularly described as be-
ing the North 132.0 feet of the fol-
lowing described tract of land: Re-
ferring to the Southwest corner of
the Northwest quarter of Section
22, Township 9 North, Range 17
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska; thence East on
and along the East-West quarter
section line, 50.04 feet to its inter-
section with the East property line
of the County Road, and being the
ACTUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING;
thence continuing on said
East-West quarter section line, a
distance of 330.89 feet to a point;
thence North parallel with the said
East property line of the said
County Road, a distance of 658.83
feet to a point; thence West parallel
with said East-West quarter section
line, distance of 330.9 feet to a
point on the East property line of
the said County Road; thence
South on and along said East prop-
erty line of the said County Road, a
distance of 658.84 feet to the point
of beginning.
The highest bidder is required to
deliver cash or certified funds to
the undersigned by the close of
business on the day of sale, except
this requirement is waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. At the dis-
cretion of the Successor Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Successor Trus-
tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-
fundable certified or cashier's
check in the amount of $5,000.00
payable to the Successor Trustee,
with the full purchase price, in cer-
tified funds, to be received by the
Successor Trustee by the end of
the day. This sale is made without
any warranties as to title or condi-
tion of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
TODD THORN, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that TODD
THORN, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its designated of-
fice at 4622 N. Regency Place,
Kearney, NE 68847. The name and
address of the initial registered
agent is Luke E. Zinnell, 1516 1st
Avenue, P.O Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848-1600. The gen-
eral nature of its business is to en-
gage in any and all lawful busi-
nesses for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska.
The company was organized and
commenced on July 15, 2020, and
will continue in perpetuity. The af-
fairs of the company shall be con-
ducted by its Members.
