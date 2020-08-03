 

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

Trade Name:

Campbell Cleaning Service

Name of Applicant:

Robert Campbell

Address: 10825 17th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: March 1, 2019

General nature of business:

Commercial Cleaning Service

Robert Campbell

Applicant or Legal Representative

ZNEZ Ag3,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CLINCH PROPERTY

MANAGEMENT, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that Clinch

Property Management, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 2007 W. 50th

St., Kearney, NE 68845. The name

and address of the initial registered

agent is Jestin Clinch, 2007 W.

50th St., Kearney, NE 68845.

Clinch Property Management, LLC

commenced business on July 29,

2020, and the general nature of its

business is to engage in any lawful

business not prohibited by the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

Luke M. Simpson, Organizer

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ Ag3,10,17

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

OF REGISTRATION

OF TRADE NAME

 

The applicant, The Dance Works,

LLC, located at 1708 East 42nd

Street Place, Kearney, NE 68845,

has applied for registration of a

trade name of TDW Closet, with the

general nature of the business be-

ing a retail store. Applicant is a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

The trade name has been used in

Nebraska since July 17, 2020. The

date of filing is July 22, 2020.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

(308) 237-3155

ZNEZ Ag3,t1

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

Trade Name:

Emperium Tile & Stone

Name of Applicant:

Oscar Valdez-Sanchez

Address: 71 La Vista Rd.,

Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: New

General nature of business:

General Construction

Oscar Valdez-Sanchez

Applicant or Legal Representative

ZNEZ Ag3,t1

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF

ENERGY ROOFING

TECHNOLOGY, INC.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has dissolved un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Energy Roofing Technology, Inc.

2. The corporation was dissolved

pursuant to a unanimous vote of its

shareholders and by filing Articles

of Dissolution with the Nebraska

Secretary of State on July 23,

2020.

3. The corporation will be wound

up and liquidated by its President,

Gary Sorensen.

4. This corporation has no assets

and no liabilities.

5. Any claimant of the corpora-

tion must provide name, address,

phone number and a description of

the claim to Bradley D. Holbrook,

P.O. Box 1060, Kearney, Nebraska

68848.

6. Any claim not made against

the corporation within (3) years of

the date of this publication shall be

barred.

ZNEZ Jy27,Ag3,10

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorney at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that pur-

suant to a power of sale contained

in the deed of trust in the original

principal amount of $229,950.00

executed by Jacob J. Frerichs and

Jillian L. Frerichs, husband and

wife, which was filed for record on

April 11, 2016 as Instrument No.

2016-01982 in the office of the

Register of Deeds of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the property de-

scribed below will be sold by the

undersigned at public auction to

the highest bidder for cash or certi-

fied or cashier's check, at the east

door of the Buffalo County Court-

house, 16th & Central Avenue, City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska at 10:00 a.m. on August 26,

2020:

A tract of land being part of the

Southwest quarter of the Northwest

quarter of Section 22, Township 9

North, Range 17 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

more particularly described as be-

ing the North 132.0 feet of the fol-

lowing described tract of land: Re-

ferring to the Southwest corner of

the Northwest quarter of Section

22, Township 9 North, Range 17

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska; thence East on

and along the East-West quarter

section line, 50.04 feet to its inter-

section with the East property line

of the County Road, and being the

ACTUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING;

thence continuing on said

East-West quarter section line, a

distance of 330.89 feet to a point;

thence North parallel with the said

East property line of the said

County Road, a distance of 658.83

feet to a point; thence West parallel

with said East-West quarter section

line, distance of 330.9 feet to a

point on the East property line of

the said County Road; thence

South on and along said East prop-

erty line of the said County Road, a

distance of 658.84 feet to the point

of beginning.

The highest bidder is required to

deliver cash or certified funds to

the undersigned by the close of

business on the day of sale, except

this requirement is waived when

the highest bidder is the benefi-

ciary. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. At the dis-

cretion of the Successor Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Successor Trus-

tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-

fundable certified or cashier's

check in the amount of $5,000.00

payable to the Successor Trustee,

with the full purchase price, in cer-

tified funds, to be received by the

Successor Trustee by the end of

the day. This sale is made without

any warranties as to title or condi-

tion of the property.

Eric H. Lindquist

Successor Trustee

ZNEZ Jy13,20,27,Ag3,10

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

TODD THORN, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

Notice is hereby given that TODD

THORN, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its designated of-

fice at 4622 N. Regency Place,

Kearney, NE 68847. The name and

address of the initial registered

agent is Luke E. Zinnell, 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848-1600. The gen-

eral nature of its business is to en-

gage in any and all lawful busi-

nesses for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska.

The company was organized and

commenced on July 15, 2020, and

will continue in perpetuity. The af-

fairs of the company shall be con-

ducted by its Members.

ZNEZ Jy20,27,Ag3

Tags