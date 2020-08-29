 Skip to main content
Legal notices: August 29, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: MARCO MEDRANO

You are hereby notified that on

05/06/20, the Plaintiff Credit Man-

agement Services, Inc., filed a

Complaint in the COUNTY Court of

BUFFALO County, Nebraska,

against you shown as Case Num-

ber CI20 937. The object and

prayer of which is a judgment in the

amount of 3,679.71, plus court

costs, pre-judgment interest and

attorney fees, if applicable.

The Complaint prays that judg-

ment be entered against you. You

are hereby notified that you must

answer the Complaint on or before

10/12/20 at the COUNTY court of

BUFFALO County, KEARNEY Ne-

braska.

Steven J Morrison #24708

P.O. Box 1512

Grand Island, NE 68802

(308)398-3801

Attorney for Plaintiff

ZNEZ Ag29,S5,12

