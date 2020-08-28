 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: August 28, 2020

Legal notices: August 28, 2020

Only $5 for 5 months

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time

on September 15, 2020 for furnish-

ing all labor, tools, materials, equip-

ment and incidentals required for

construction of approximately 4200

SY of 6" thick Portland cement

concrete pavement, 700 LF of 21"

VCP sanitary sewer, 300 LF of 8"

VCP sanitary sewer, 700 LF of 12"

DIP waterline, 300 LF of 8" DIP wa-

terline, and work incidental thereto

for 2020 PART 6 IMPROVEMENTS

[Paving Improvement District Nos.

2020-002 & 2020-003, Water Dis-

trict Nos. 2020-592 & 2020-593,

Sanitary Sewer Improvement Dis-

trict No. 2020-528], as per draw-

ings and specifications now on file

at the Office of the City Clerk. Said

Proposals will be publicly opened,

or received via online electronic

through QuestCDN, read aloud,

and tabulated immediately follow-

ing in the City Council Chambers

upstairs.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the Bid it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "2020 PART 6 IM-

PROVEMENTS". The City will ac-

cept hand delivered or received via

the U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Of-

fice, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, or through

QuestCDN. Items transmitted by

facsimile will not be accepted.

Bidder must submit a Bid on

Water and Sewer Improvements

only (Bid A) or Paving Improve-

ments Only (Bid B) or both Bid A

and Bid B individually at his option.

Engineer's lump sum estimate of

the total cost for the aggregate of

all work to be performed in the

project ranges from $500,000 to

$1,500,000.

The estimated quantities of work

to be done in each individual dis-

trict is as follows:

Item, Description, Approx. Quantity

SANITARY SEWER DISTRICT

NO. 2020-528 (6TH STREET)

1 Mobilization 1 L.S.

2 Dewatering 1 L.S.

3 Furnish & Install Vitrified

Clay Pipe (VCP)

a) 21" Diameter 714 L.F.

b) 8" Diameter 105 L.F.

4 Furnish & Install VCP Fittings

a) 21" Diameter Plug 1 Each

b) 8" Diameter 45 Degree Bend

3 Each

5 Furnish & Install Schedule

40 PVC

a) 8" Diameter PVC Pipe 30 L.F.

b) 8" Diameter Cap 3 Each

6 Furnish & Install 8" VCP to 8"

PVC Transition Coupling 3 Each

7 Furnish & Install Gravel Pipe

Bedding 849 L.F.

8 Construct Drop Manhole with

Gasket Seals, 5 Ft. Diameter

2 Each

9 Furnish, Install, & Maintain

Erosion Control

a) Rock Entrance Road 100 S.Y.

b) Silt Fence 100 L.F.

10 Television Inspection of

Sanitary Sewer 1 L.S.

WATER DISTRICT NO. 2020-592

(6TH STREET)

11 Furnish & Install Class 50

Ductile Iron Pipe (D.I.P.) with

Polyethylene Encasement

a) 12" Diameter 717 L.F.

b) 6" Diameter 16 L.F.

12 Furnish & Install Gate Valve

& Box, complete in-place

a) 12" Diameter 2 Each

b) 6" Diameter 4 Each

13 Furnish & Install DIP Fittings,

complete in-place

a) 16" x 6" MJ x Swivel Tee

1 Each

b) 12" x 6" MJ x Swivel Tee

3 Each

c) 12" x 8" Tee 1 Each

d) 12" Plug 1 Each

e) 6" Plug 1 Each

14 Furnish & Install 16" x 12"

Tapping Tee with 12" Gate

Valve 1 Each

15 Furnish & Install Fire Hydrant

a) 6 1/2 Ft. Bury 2 Each

b) 7 1/2 Ft. Bury 1 Each

16 Remove, Salvage & Reinstall

Fire Hydrant 1 Each

17 Remove & Haul 6" DIP 10 L.F.

18 16" Waterline Lowering 1 Each

WATER DISTRICT NO. 2020-593

(22ND AVENUE)

19 Furnish & Install Class 50

Ductile Iron Pipe (D.I.P.) with

Polyethylene Encasement

a) 8" Diameter 318 L.F.

20 Furnish & Install Gate Valve

& Box, complete in-place

a) 8" Diameter 2 Each

21 Connection to Existing 8"

Waterline 1 Each

PAVING DISTRICT NO. 2020-002

(6TH STREET)

22 Mobilization 1 L.S.

23 Earthwork Measured in

Embankment 1860 C.Y.

24 Construct P.C. Concrete

Pavement, Type 47B-3500

a) 6" Thick 3025 S.Y.

b) 8" Thick 120 S.Y.

25 Construct Integral Curb

1460 L.F.

26 Construct 6" Thick Concrete

Sidewalk Curb Ramps 600 S.F.

27 Construct Concrete Header

36 L.F.

28 Construct Curb Inlet

a) 4 Ft. Wide Throat 4 Each

b) 8 Ft. Wide Throat 3 Each

c) 12 Ft. Wide Throat 1 Each

29 Construct 24" Nyloplast Drain

Basin 2 Each

Item Description Approx. Quantity

30 Furnish & Install Class III

Reinforced Concrete Pipe (RCP)

a) 18" Diameter 152 L.F.

b) 24" Diameter 40 L.F.

c) 30" Diameter 385 L.F.

d) 36" Diameter 372 L.F.

e) 30" Temporary Pipe Plug

1 Each

31 Construct Junction Manhole on

48" Round Equivalent Pipe

1 Each

32 Remove & Haul Pavement

150 S.Y.

33 Drill & Grout Tie Bars 100 Each

34 Adjust to Grade

a) Sanitary Sewer Manhole

(includes 6'x6'x0.67' support

deck) 2 Each

b) Valve Box 8 Each

35 Maintain and Remove Erosion

Control Items

a) Rock Entrance Road 100 S.Y.

b) Silt Fence 100 L.F.

36 Furnish, Install, Maintain &

Remove Erosion Control Items

a) Silt Fence 300 S.Y.

b) Wattle Silt Checks 200 L.F.

c) Concrete Washout Basin

1 L.S.

37 Furnish & Apply Seeding,

Mulch, & Fertilizer

a) Type E (outlying City

Acreages) 1.1 Ac.

38 Furnish & Install Schedule 40

PVC for Street Lighting

a) 1 1/4" Conduit - Trenched

690 L.F.

b) 1 1/4" Conduit - Bored

100 L.F.

c) 1 1/4" Long Sweep Elbow

10 Each

d) 1 1/4" Cap 10 Each

39 Furnish & Install Schedule

80 PVC

a) 1 1/4" Conduit 20 L.F.

b) 1 1/4" Long Sweep Elbow

1 L.F.

40 Install Pull Box (Furnished by

City) 3 Each

41 Furnish & Install Type 4 Object

Marker & Post (OM4-3) 3 Each

42 Traffic Control for Yanney

Avenue 1 L.S.

PAVING DISTRICT NO. 2020-003

(22ND AVENUE)

43 Earthwork Measured in

Embankment 450 C.Y.

44 Construct P.C. Concrete

Pavement, 6" Thick, Type

47B-3500 1175 S.Y.

45 Construct 6" Driveway

Pavement 70 S.Y.

46 Construct Integral Curb 600 L.F.

47 Remove & Haul Pavement

130 S.Y.

Item Description Approx. Quantity

48 Remove & Haul Concrete

Header 36 L.F.

49 Drill & Grout Tie Bars 20 Each

50 Furnish & Apply Seeding,

Mulch, & Fertilizer

a) Type E (outlying City

Acreages) 0.5 Ac.

51 Furnish & Install Schedule 40

PVC for Street Lighting

a) 1 1/4" Conduit - Trenched

210 L.F.

b) 1 1/4" Long Sweep Elbow

2 Each

c) 1 1/4" Cap 2 Each

52 Install Pull Box (Furnished by

City) 1 Each

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, or downloaded di-

rectly from QuestCDN.com [a-

ccessed at www.miller-eng-

ineers.com]. Full-size sets of docu-

ments can be obtained for a de-

posit of $95, half-size for $70,

QuestCDN $30 (non-refundable),

and an on-line bidding fee $15.

Any PLAN HOLDER, upon return-

ing the drawings and specifications

within fourteen (14) days of the bid

opening, will be refunded $20.00.

Contractors and subcontractors

on USEPA federally assisted proj-

ects are required to pay their labor-

ers and mechanics not less than

those rates established by the U.S.

Department of Labor. A current

wage decision containing the ap-

propriate building and/or heavy

type rates is included in the specifi-

cations for bidding purposes.

The prospective participants

must certify by submittal EPA Form

5700-49, Certification Regarding

Debarment, Suspension and Other

Responsibility Matters, that to the

best of its knowledge and belief

that it and its principals are not

presently debarred, suspended,

proposed for debarment, declared

ineligible, or voluntarily excluded

from covered transactions by any

federal department or agency.

BIDDERS on this work will be re-

quired to comply with the Pres-

ident's Executive Order No. 11246.

Requirements for bidders and con-

tractors under this order are ex-

plained in the specifications.

Each BIDDER must fully comply

with the requirements, terms and

conditions of the U.S. Environmen-

tal Protection Agency, Disadvan-

taged Business Enterprise (DBE)

requirements, including the fair

share objectives for disadvantaged

business participation during the

performance of this contract. The

bidder commits itself of the fair

share objective for disadvantaged

business participation contained

herein and all other requirements,

terms and conditions of these bid

conditions by submitting properly

signed bid.

On January 17, 2014, H.R. 3547,

"Consolidated Appropriations Act,

2014," was enacted. Section 436

of the Act requires that none of the

appropriated funds may be used

for the construction, alteration,

maintenance, or repair of a public

water system or treatment works

unless all of the iron and steel

products used in the project are

produced in the United States, un-

less a waiver is provided to the re-

cipient by EPA. Conditions for the

waiver are found under the Infor-

mation for Bidders. The term "iron

and steel products" means the fol-

lowing products made primarily of

iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes

and fittings, manhole covers and

other municipal castings, hydrants,

tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and re-

straints, valves, structural steel, re-

inforced precast concrete, and

construction materials.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal, or

on-line as required by QuestCDN.

No bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

Sealed bids for the City of Kear-

ney, NE, Kearney Community Ten-

nis Facility - Site Preparation Grad-

ing Package, will be received by

the City of Kearney at the City

Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

until 2:00 P.M. local time on Sep-

tember 15, 2020 and will be pub-

licly opened and read aloud for the

following public improvements:

The project consists of the fol-

lowing:

Site Preparation including rough

grading and building pad prepara-

tion.

Bids will be received for a single

prime contract.

Bidding documents may be re-

quested and examined at the fol-

lowing places:

Ÿ Kearney Builders Bureau -

https://www.kearneycoc.org/buil-

ders-bureau

Ÿ Standard Digital - Stand-

ardSHARE Plan Room -

http://www.standarddigital.c-

om/StandardSHARE#/

Ÿ Lincoln Builders Bureau -

5910 S 58th #C, Lincoln, NE 68516

- http://www.buildersbureau.com/

Bidding Documents may be ob-

tained from or through their on-line

plan room listed above.

Plan deposit, $100/set will be re-

turned to Bidder when bid docu-

ments are returned in good condi-

tion.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal.

Each bid shall be submitted on

the Bid Form provided with the

Bidding Documents. No bid sub-

mitted by any contractor which

contains a condition or qualification

shall be recognized or accepted by

the City Council, and any letter or

communication accompanying the

bid which contains a condition or

qualification upon the bid which

has the effect of qualifying or modi-

fying any provision of the specifica-

tions in any manner, shall be con-

strued as a qualifying bid and may

be rejected by the City Council as

not responsible.

The successful bidder shall sup-

ply a Performance Bond and a

Payment Bond executed by a cor-

porate surety licensed in the State

of Nebraska in an amount equal to

100 percent of the contract price as

part of his contract.

No bid may be withdrawn for a

period of 30 calendar days after the

date of opening.

The bidder to whom the Contract

is awarded shall commence work

no later than the date set forth in a

Notice to Proceed to the Contrac-

tor from the Owner or its authorized

representative.

The work of this Contract shall be

completed on or before November

20, 2020.

Refer to other bidding require-

ments described in Division 01

Section "Instructions to Bidders".

Sexual Harassment Policy: The

Contractor warrants and represents

that he/she/it has policies in place

governing the actions of the Con-

tractor and any employees or

agents or the Contractor regarding

sexual harassment. The Contractor

agrees to defend, indemnify and

hold harmless the Owner for ac-

tions of the Contractor or Contrac-

tor's employees or agents in the

execution of this agreement with

the Owner and its officers, employ-

ees and agents. The Contractor

also understands and agrees that

any violation of this provision will

constitute sufficient cause to termi-

nate the agreement.

Sales Tax: Taxes shall be in-

cluded in the BID for non-exempt

materials and equipment. The

Owner will appoint the Contractor

to be its agent to purchase materi-

als and equipment which are deter-

mined to be exempt from tax as

outlined by the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Revenue. The Contractor is

responsible for calculating the labor

and material sales tax correctly, as

required by the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Revenue. Contractor is

also responsible for reporting the

appropriate information to the Ne-

braska Department of Revenue.

OSHA and Other Regulations:

All practices, materials, supplies,

and equipment shall comply with

the Federal Occupational Safety

and Health Act, as well as any per-

tinent Federal, State and/or local

safety or environmental codes.

LB 403 Contract Provisions -

New Employee Work Eligibility Sta-

tus: The Contractor is required and

hereby agrees to use a federal im-

migration verification system to de-

termine the work eligibility status of

new employees physically perform-

ing services within the State of Ne-

braska. A federal immigration verifi-

cation system means the electronic

verification of the work authoriza-

tion program authorized by the Ille-

gal Immigration Reform and Immi-

grant Responsibility Act of 1996, 8

U.S.C. 1324a, known as the E-Ver-

ify Program, or an equivalent fed-

eral program designated by the

United States Department of

Homeland Security or other federal

agency authorized to verify the

work eligibility status of a newly

hired employee.

If the Contractor is an individual

or sole proprietorship, the following

applies:

Ÿ The Contractor must com-

plete the United States Citizenship

Attestation Form, available on the

Department of Administrative Ser-

vices website at www.das.state.n-

e.us.

Ÿ If the Contractor indicates on

such attestation form that he or she

is a qualified alien, the Contractor

agrees to provide the US Citizen-

ship and Immigration Services doc-

umentation required to verify the

Contractor's lawful presence in the

United States using the Systematic

Alien Verification for Entitlements

(SAVE) Program.

Ÿ The Contractor understands

and agrees that lawful presence in

the United States is required and

the Contractor may be disqualified,

or the contract terminated if such

lawful presence cannot be verified

as required by Neb. Rev. Stat.

§4-108.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the Bid it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened.

The City (Owner) is an equal op-

portunity employer and requires all

contractors and subcontractors to

comply with all applicable Federal

and State laws and regulations.

The Owner, in accordance with Ti-

tle VI of the Civil Rights Act of

1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d

to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of

Federal Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Owner:

City of Kearney

18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, NE 68847

Architect of Record:

RDG Planning & Design

1302 Howard Street,

Omaha, NE 68102

Phone: (402) 392-0133

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ Ag28,t1

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case No. CI 20 - 482

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

COPPER INA SHANAHAN

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

25th day of August, 2020, a Peti-

tion was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is to

change a minor child's name from

Copper Ina Shanahan to Copper

Ina Shanahan-Blauvelt.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable John H.

Marsh, District Judge, in the Buf-

falo County District Court, located

in the Buffalo County Courthouse,

1512 Central Avenue, in Kearney,

Nebraska, on the 8th day of Octo-

ber, 2020, at 10:15 a.m., or as soon

thereafter as will be convenient for

the Court and that unless sufficient

cause is shown to the contrary, the

minor child's name will be changed

from that of Copper Ina Shanahan

to Copper Ina Shanahan-Blauvelt.

AIMEE SUSANNE BLAUVELT,

Petitioner,

c/o Bradley D. Holbrook, #21490

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys for the Petitioner

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68848-1060

(308) 234-5579

bradh@jacobsenorr.com

ZNEZ Ag28,S4

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CRP FARMS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that CRP

Farms, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 12445 Dove Hill

Road, Riverdale, NE 68870. The

initial agent for service of process

of the Company is Rex A. Peter-

son, whose street and mailing ad-

dress and post office box number

is 12445 Dove Hill Road, Riverdale,

NE 68870.

Dated: May 14, 2020.

Rex A. Peterson, Organizer

ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11

<addr:SMITH, JOHNSON, ALLEN, CONNICK & HANSEN,3083821930,PLACZEK, ALLEN,CONNICK & HANSEN104 NORTH WHEELER STREET,GRAND ISLAND,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of DIANA MERRYMAN,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR20-141

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 17, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Shawn Merryman, whose address

is 2490 Highway 10, Gibbon, NE

68840 was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before October 21, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

PREPARED BY:

Kevin P. Walsh, #26508

SMITH, JOHNSON, ALLEN,

CONNICK & HANSEN

104 N. Wheeler Street

Grand Island, NE 68801

Telephone: (308) 382-1930

Fax: (308) 382-5521

Email: kwalsh@gilawfirm.com

ZNEZ Ag21,28,S4

<addr:DIER, OSBORN & COX, P.C.,3089958621,PO BOX 586,HOLDREGE,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Dorothy E. Getty,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-135

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 7, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Stephen

J. Getty, whose address is 75925

446 Road, Overton, NE 68863 was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as Personal Representative of

the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before October 13, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of the County Court:

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68845

Rodney A. Osborn, #13161

Dier, Osborn & Cox, P.C., L.L.O.

419 East Avenue, PO Box 586

Email rosborn@doclaw.net

Holdrege, NE 68949-0586

Phone (308) 995-8621

Fax (308) 995-6062

ZNEZ Ag14,21,28

<addr:DOWNING, ALEXANDER & WOOD,4028794751,P.O. BOX 185355 N COMMERCIAL,SUPERIOR,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Evelyn M. Fees,

Deceased

Estate No. PR19-168

 

Notice is hereby given that a Fi-

nal Account and Report of Admin-

istration and a Petition for Com-

plete Settlement, Probate of Will

and Determination of Heirs have

been filed and are set for hearing in

the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located at Buf-

falo County Court, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68848, on September 24,

2020, at or after 3:30 o'clock p.m.

Kermit D. Fees,

Personal Representative

77251 Road 450

Miller, NE 68858

(308) 293-4050

Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)

DOWNING, ALEXANDER

and WOOD

355 N Commercial, P.O. Box 185

Superior, Nebraska 68978

(402) 879-4751

ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of JODENE K.

CARUTHERS, Deceased

Estate No. PR20-136

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 10, 2020 in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a Written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

DANIEL EARL CARUTHERS,

whose address is 1216 Avenue G,

Kearney, NE 68847 has been ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

this estate. Creditors of this estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before October 14, 2020 or

be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

James R. Ganz, Jr.

GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895

ZNEZ Ag14,21,28

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF NORMAN F.

HOCKEMEIER, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-137

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 10, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Ken A.

Hockemeier, whose address is

1109 East 48th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before October 14, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ Ag14,21,28

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Patricia C. Davis,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-142

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Probate of Will of said De-

ceased, Determination of Heirs and

Appointment of Matthew Davis as

Personal Representative has been

filed and is set for hearing in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, located at the Court-

house, 16th and Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska, on October 9,

2020, at or after 10:00 A.M.

Matthew Davis, Petitioner

5531 W. 30th St.

Kearney, NE 68848

Luke M. Simpson #24448

lsimpson@nebraskalawfirm.net

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

ZNEZ Ag21,28,S4

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Rosette C. Luth,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-138

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 11, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Bryce August Luth, whose address

is 820 Alba Avenue, Ravenna, NE

68869, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before October 14, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Jack W. Besse #19005

OF PARKER GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, LLP

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 phone

(308) 234-4989 fax

jwb@pgbblaw.com

ZNEZ Ag14,21,28

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Steven Lee Watkins,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-139

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 11, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Rebecca Levell, whose address is

11 Revolutionary War Ct., O'Fallon,

MO 63366, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before October 14, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Luke E. Zinnell #26128

Of PARKER GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, LLP

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 phone

(308) 234-4989 fax

lez@pgbbblaw.com

ZNEZ Ag14,21,28

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Wilma G. Barton,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-147

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 25, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Connie McKeon, whose address is

320 Padua Avenue, Ravenna, NE

68869, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before October 28, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Jack W. Besse #19005

Of PARKER GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, LLP

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 phone

(308) 234-4989 fax

jwb@pgbblaw.com

ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF DIVORCE

PROCEEDING

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

JOSEPHINE H. PILOTOS

RAMIREZ, Plaintiff, v.

ARIEL PILOTOS RAMIREZ,

Defendant

Case No. CI 20-468

 

TO: Ariel Pilotos Ramirez, whose

whereabouts are unknown upon

whom personal service of sum-

mons cannot be had, and is the de-

fendant in said proceedings:

You are notified that on August

24, 2020, the plaintiff, Josephine H.

Pilotos Ramirez, filed a Complaint

against you in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, at Case

No. CI 20-468, the object of which

is to obtain a dissolution of mar-

riage on the ground that the mar-

riage is irretrievably broken, to ob-

tain an equitable division of the

property and a motion to exclude

from the family dwelling, among

other things.

You are required to answer said

Complaint on or before October 11,

2020, or said Complaint against

you will be taken as true.

JOSEPHINE H. PILOTOS

RAMIREZ, Plaintiff

By: Nicole M. Mailahn, #21972

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street,

P. O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68848-1060

(308) 234-5579

(308) 234-9305 (fax)

nmailahn@jacobsenorr.com

ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11

CITY OF KEARNEY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a public hearing will be held in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, on September 8, 2020 at

5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as

the matter may be heard, on the

proposed One and Six Year Street

Improvement Plan for the City of

Kearney. The City will hear and

consider any comments, oral or

written, concerning the proposed

One and Six Year Street Improve-

ment Plan.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Ag28,t1

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, August 25, 2020, the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8431 creating

Paving Improvement District No.

2020-002 for 6th Street from the

West line of 22nd Avenue Easterly

to the West line of Yanney Avenue.

Ordinance No. 8432 creating

Paving Improvement District No.

2020-003 for Centerline of 6th

Street Northerly on 22nd Avenue to

the South line of Lot 1, Western

Nebraska Property Development

Second Avenue.

Ordinance No. 8433 creating

Water District No. 2020-592 for 6th

Street from the West line of 22nd

Avenue Easterly to the West line of

Yanney Avenue.

Ordinance No. 8434 creating

Water District No. 2020-593 for

22nd Avenue from the South line of

6th Street Northerly to the South

line of Lot 1, Western Nebraska

Property Development Second Ad-

dition.

Ordinance No. 8435 creating

Sanitary Sewer Improvement Dis-

trict No. 2020-528 for 6th Street

from the West line of 22nd Avenue

Easterly to the West line of Yanney

Avenue.

Ordinance No. 8436 amending

Section 7-208 "Election of

Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson"

of Article 2 "Advisory Board of Park

and Recreation Commissioners" of

Chapter 7 "Park and Recreation" to

amend the annual election of a

Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson

to the election occurring only on

even numbered years.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Ag28,t1

NOTICE OF CREATION OF

PAVING IMPROVEMENT

DISTRICT NO. 2020-002

ORDINANCE NO. 8431

 

Notice is hereby given that the

President and Council of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-

nance No. 8431 created Paving Im-

provement District No. 2020-002

which shall consist of the following

described real estate; to-wit: Part

of Lot 1 and all of Lot 2, Western

Nebraska Property Development

Third Addition, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, and Part of Government

Lot 3 in Section 10, Township 8

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

more particularly described as fol-

lows: BEGINNING at the Southeast

corner of Lot 2; thence N 01°05'59"

E on the East line of Lot 1 and Lot

2, and all bearings contained herein

are relative thereto, a distance of

250.00 feet; thence N 89°00'43" W

a distance of 591.08 feet to the

East line of said Lot 1; thence S

01°05'59" W on the West line of

said Lot 1, Lot 2 and its Southerly

extension a distance of 280.00 feet

to the centerline of 6th Street as

platted in Western Nebraska Prop-

erty Development Third Addition,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska; thence

N 89°00'43" W on the centerline of

said 6th Street a distance of 80.00

feet to the West line of 22nd Ave-

nue as platted in said Western Ne-

braska Property Development Third

Addition; thence S 01°05'59" W on

the Southerly extension of the West

line of said 22nd Avenue a distance

of 280.00 feet; thence S 89°00'43"

E a distance of 678.08 feet to the

West line of Yanney Avenue as

platted in the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska; thence N

01°05'59" E on the West line of

said Yanney Avenue a distance of

310.00 feet to the North line of 6th

Street; thence N 89°00'43" W on

the North line of 6th Street a dis-

tance of 7.00 feet to the Point of

Beginning, containing 8.16 acres,

more or less, all in Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

The street to be improved in said

district by paving, curbing, drain-

ing, including storm sewers, and in-

cidental work is all of 6th Street

from the West line of 22nd Avenue

Easterly to the West line of Yanney

Avenue, and including all lots and

lands abutting thereon, all in Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

If the owners of record title rep-

resenting more than fifty percent

(50%) of the front footage of the

property abutting any continuous

or extended street, cul-de-sac or

alley of the district and who were

such owners at the time the ordi-

nance creating such district was

published, shall file with the City

Clerk within twenty (20) days of the

first publication of this Notice writ-

ten objections to the improvements

of said district, said work shall not

be done in said district under said

ordinance and said ordinance shall

be repealed. If objections are not

filed against said district in such

time and manner, the President and

Council shall forthwith proceed to

construct the improvements in ac-

cordance with Ordinance No. 8431,

and will assess the remaining un-

paid costs thereof, after deduction

of the fifty percent (50%) deposit

by developer, to the property of

said district benefited thereby in

proportion to the benefits.

The public is also hereby notified

that Paving Improvement District

No. 2020-002, created by Ordi-

nance No. 8431 is subject to lim-

ited referendum for a period of

thirty (30) days after the first publi-

cation of this Notice and that, after

the expiration of said thirty (30)

days, Paving Improvement District

No. 2020-002 and any measures

related to it, will not be subject to

any further right of referendum.

This Notice is first published on Au-

gust 28, 2020.

Copies of Ordinance No. 8431,

as published in pamphlet form by

authority of the City Council, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11

NOTICE OF CREATION OF

PAVING IMPROVEMENT

DISTRICT NO. 2020-003

ORDINANCE NO. 8432

 

Notice is hereby given that the

President and Council of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-

nance No. 8432 created Paving Im-

provement District No. 2020-003

which shall consist of the following

described real estate; to-wit: Part

of Lot 1 and Part of Lot 2, Western

Nebraska Property Development

Third Addition, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska and Part of Government

Lot 3 in Section 10, Township 8

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

more particularly described as fol-

lows: BEGINNING at the intersec-

tion of the South line of 6th Street

and the West line of 22nd Avenue

as platted in Western Nebraska

Property Development Third Addi-

tion, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska; thence N 89°00'43" W on

the Westerly extension of said

South line of 6th Street, and all

bearings contained herein are rela-

tive thereto, a distance of 250.00

feet; thence N 01°05'59" E a dis-

tance of 372.78 feet to the South

line of Lot 1, Western Nebraska

Property Development Second Ad-

dition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska; thence S 89°00'43" E on

the South line of said Lot 1 a dis-

tance of 253.04 feet to the West

line of said 22nd Avenue; thence

continuing S 89°00'43" E a dis-

tance of 80.55 feet to the West line

of Lot 1 of said Western Nebraska

Property Development Third Addi-

tion; thence continuing S 89°00'43"

E on the Easterly extension of said

South line of Lot 1, Western Ne-

braska Property Development Sec-

ond Addition a distance of 246.41

feet; thence S 01°05'59" W a dis-

tance of 312.78 feet to the South

line of Lot 2, Western Nebraska

Property Development Third Addi-

tion; thence N 89°00'43" W on the

South line of said Lot 2 and its

Westerly extension a distance of

250.00 feet to the Southerly exten-

sion of the East line of 22nd Ave-

nue; thence S 01°05'59" W on the

Southerly extension of the East line

of said 22nd Avenue a distance of

30.00 feet to the centerline of 6th

Street; thence N 89°00'43" W on

the centerline of said 6th Street a

distance of 80.00 feet to the West

line of said 22nd Avenue; thence S

01°05'59" W a distance of 30.00

feet to the Point of Beginning, con-

taining 4.56 acres, more or less,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

The street to be improved in said

district by paving, curbing, drain-

ing, including storm sewers, and in-

cidental work is all of Centerline of

6th Street Northerly on 22nd Ave-

nue to the South line of Lot 1,

Western Nebraska Property Devel-

opment Second Avenue, and in-

cluding all lots and lands abutting

thereon, all in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

If the owners of record title rep-

resenting more than fifty percent

(50%) of the front footage of the

property abutting any continuous

or extended street, cul-de-sac or

alley of the district and who were

such owners at the time the ordi-

nance creating such district was

published, shall file with the City

Clerk within twenty (20) days of the

first publication of this Notice writ-

ten objections to the improvements

of said district, said work shall not

be done in said district under said

ordinance and said ordinance shall

be repealed. If objections are not

filed against said district in such

time and manner, the President and

Council shall forthwith proceed to

construct the improvements in ac-

cordance with Ordinance No. 8432,

and will assess the remaining un-

paid costs thereof, after deduction

of the fifty percent (50%) deposit

by developer, to the property of

said district benefited thereby in

proportion to the benefits.

The public is also hereby notified

that Paving Improvement District

No. 2020-003, created by Ordi-

nance No. 8432 is subject to lim-

ited referendum for a period of

thirty (30) days after the first publi-

cation of this Notice and that, after

the expiration of said thirty (30)

days, Paving Improvement District

No. 2020-003 and any measures

related to it, will not be subject to

any further right of referendum.

This Notice is first published on Au-

gust 28, 2020.

Copies of Ordinance No. 8432,

as published in pamphlet form by

authority of the City Council, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11

NOTICE OF CREATION OF

SANITARY SEWER

DISTRICT NO. 2020-528

ORDINANCE NO. 8435

 

Notice is hereby given that the

President and Council of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-

nance No. 8435 created Sanitary

Sewer District No. 2020-528 which

shall consist of the following de-

scribed real estate; to-wit: Lot 2,

Western Nebraska Property Devel-

opment Third Addition, an addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska and Part of Gov-

ernment Lot 3 in Section 10, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, more particularly described

as follows: BEGINNING at the

Southeast corner of Lot 2; thence

N 01°05'59" E on the East line of

said Lot 2 a distance of 150.00 feet

to the Northeast corner of said Lot

2; thence N 89°00'43" W on the

North line of said Lot 2 and its

Westerly extension a distance of

671.09 feet to the West line of 22nd

Avenue as platted in Western Ne-

braska Property Development Third

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska; thence S 01°05'59" W on

the West line of 22nd Avenue and

its Southerly extension a distance

of 460.00 feet; thence S 89°00'43"

E a distance of 678.08 feet to the

West line of Yanney Avenue as

platted in the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska; thence N

01°05'59" E on the West line of

said Yanney Avenue a distance of

310.00 feet to the North line of 6th

Street as platted in said Western

Nebraska Property Development

Third Addition; thence N 89°00'43"

W on the North line of said 6th

Street a distance of 7.00 feet to the

Point of Beginning, containing 7.14

acres, more or less, all in Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

If the owners of record title rep-

resenting more than fifty percent

(50%) of the front footage of the

property abutting any continuous

or extended street, cul-de-sac, al-

ley or parts thereof which are within

the proposed district and who were

such owners at the time the ordi-

nance creating such district was

published, shall file with the City

Clerk within thirty (30) days of the

first publication of this Notice, writ-

ten objections to the improvements

of said district, said work shall not

be done in said district under said

ordinance and said ordinance shall

be repealed. If objections are not

filed against said district in such

time and manner, the President and

Council shall forthwith proceed to

construct the improvements in ac-

cordance with Ordinance No. 8435,

and will assess the costs thereof

remaining unpaid after deduction of

the fifty percent (50%) deposit by

developer, to the property of said

district specially benefited thereby

in proportion to the benefits.

The public is also hereby notified

that Sanitary Sewer District No.

2020-528, created by Ordinance

No. 8435 is subject to limited refer-

endum for a period of thirty (30)

days after the first publication of

this Notice and that, after the expi-

ration of said thirty (30) days, Sani-

tary Sewer District No. 2020-528

and any measures related to it, will

not be subject to any further right

of referendum. This Notice is first

published on August 28, 2020.

Copies of Ordinance No. 8435,

as published in pamphlet form by

authority of the City Council, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11

NOTICE OF MEETING

DOWNTOWN

IMPROVEMENT BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Downtown Im-

provement Board of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at

8:00 a.m. on September 2, 2020 in

the Council Chambers at City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Downtown Improve-

ment Board shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Ag28,t1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sep-

tember 8, 2020 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public. The following is the public

hearing, upon the recommendation

of the Planning Commission, to be

considered:

1. Proposed amendment of the

2016 Comprehensive Development

Plan for the City of Kearney to up-

date the Future Land Use Map of

the Area to align with potential de-

velopment along the Kearney East

Expressway from 11th Street to

Coal Chute Road.

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Ag28,t1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ONE AND SIX YEAR ROAD

AND BRIDGE PLAN

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a Public Hearing for the One and

Six Year Road & Bridge Plan for

Buffalo County, Nebraska, will be

held during the regular meeting of

the Buffalo County Board of Com-

missioners on Tuesday, September

8, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the County

Board Meeting Room, Buffalo

County Courthouse, 1512 Central

Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said hearing will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

(S E A L)

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ Ag28,S4

NOTICE OF HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Adjust-

ment on Thursday, September 10,

2020, at 4:00 o'clock p.m. at the

County Commissioners' Room lo-

cated at the Buffalo County Court-

house, 1512 Central Avenue, Kear-

ney, Nebraska.

Said meeting has a special

agenda item for public comments

on a request for a variance, filed by

Joyce Kinkade (Abell) & Patrick

Abell, under Section 8.1, Accessory

Buildings, requiring an accessory

building or structure, to be con-

structed in the rear yard, on Lot 4,

Dry Creek Subdivision, situated in

the Northwest Quarter of Section

17, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th Principal Meridian,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Said meeting will be open to the

public. Individuals requiring physi-

cal or sensory accommodations

and who desire to attend or partici-

pate, please contact the Buffalo

County Zoning Administrator at

(308) 236-1998 no later than 48

hours prior to the meeting.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator, but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Dennise Daniels,

Zoning Administrator

ZNEZ Ag28,t1

NOTICE OF CREATION OF

SANITARY SEWER

DISTRICT NO. 2020-528

ORDINANCE NO. 8435

 

Notice is hereby given that the

President and Council of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-

nance No. 8435 created Sanitary

Sewer District No. 2020-528 which

shall consist of the following de-

scribed real estate; to-wit: Lot 2,

Western Nebraska Property Devel-

opment Third Addition, an addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska and Part of Gov-

ernment Lot 3 in Section 10, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, more particularly described

as follows: BEGINNING at the

Southeast corner of Lot 2; thence

N 01°05'59" E on the East line of

said Lot 2 a distance of 150.00 feet

to the Northeast corner of said Lot

2; thence N 89°00'43" W on the

North line of said Lot 2 and its

Westerly extension a distance of

671.09 feet to the West line of 22nd

Avenue as platted in Western Ne-

braska Property Development Third

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska; thence S 01°05'59" W on

the West line of 22nd Avenue and

its Southerly extension a distance

of 460.00 feet; thence S 89°00'43"

E a distance of 678.08 feet to the

West line of Yanney Avenue as

platted in the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska; thence N

01°05'59" E on the West line of

said Yanney Avenue a distance of

310.00 feet to the North line of 6th

Street as platted in said Western

Nebraska Property Development

Third Addition; thence N 89°00'43"

W on the North line of said 6th

Street a distance of 7.00 feet to the

Point of Beginning, containing 7.14

acres, more or less, all in Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

If the owners of record title rep-

resenting more than fifty percent

(50%) of the front footage of the

property abutting any continuous

or extended street, cul-de-sac, al-

ley or parts thereof which are within

the proposed district and who were

such owners at the time the ordi-

nance creating such district was

published, shall file with the City

Clerk within thirty (30) days of the

first publication of this Notice, writ-

ten objections to the improvements

of said district, said work shall not

be done in said district under said

ordinance and said ordinance shall

be repealed. If objections are not

filed against said district in such

time and manner, the President and

Council shall forthwith proceed to

construct the improvements in ac-

cordance with Ordinance No. 8435,

and will assess the costs thereof

remaining unpaid after deduction of

the fifty percent (50%) deposit by

developer, to the property of said

district specially benefited thereby

in proportion to the benefits.

The public is also hereby notified

that Sanitary Sewer District No.

2020-528, created by Ordinance

No. 8435 is subject to limited refer-

endum for a period of thirty (30)

days after the first publication of

this Notice and that, after the expi-

ration of said thirty (30) days, Sani-

tary Sewer District No. 2020-528

and any measures related to it, will

not be subject to any further right

of referendum. This Notice is first

published on August 28, 2020.

Copies of Ordinance No. 8435,

as published in pamphlet form by

authority of the City Council, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11

NOTICE OF CREATION OF

WATER DISTRICT

NO. 2020-593

ORDINANCE NO. 8434

 

Notice is hereby given that the

President and Council of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-

nance No. 8434 created Water Dis-

trict No. 2020-593 which shall con-

sist of the following described real

estate; to-wit: Part of Lot 1, West-

ern Nebraska Property Develop-

ment Third Addition, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska and Part of Gov-

ernment Lot 3 in Section 10, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, more particularly described

as follows: BEGINNING at the in-

tersection of the South line of 6th

Street and the West line of 22nd

Avenue as platted in Western Ne-

braska Property Development Third

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska; thence N 89°00'43" W on

the Westerly extension of said

South line of 6th Street, and all

bearings contained herein are rela-

tive thereto, a distance of 250.00

feet; thence N 01°05'59" E a dis-

tance of 372.78 feet to the South

line of Lot 1, Western Nebraska

Property Development Second Ad-

dition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska; thence S 89°00'43" E on

the South line of said Lot 1 a dis-

tance of 253.04 feet to the West

line of said 22nd Avenue; thence

continuing S 89°00'43" E a dis-

tance of 80.55 feet to the West line

of Lot 1 of said Western Nebraska

Property Development Third Addi-

tion; thence continuing S 89°00'43"

E on the Easterly extension of the

South line of Lot 1, Western Ne-

braska Property Development Sec-

ond Addition a distance of 246.41

feet; thence S 01°05'59" W a dis-

tance of 162.78 feet to the South

line of Lot 1, Western Nebraska

Property Development Third Addi-

tion; thence N 89°00'43" W on the

South line of said Lot 1, Western

Nebraska Property Development

Third Addition a distance of 250.00

feet to the West line of said Lot 1;

thence S 01°05'59" W on said

West line of Lot 1 and its Southerly

extension a distance of 210.00 feet

to said South line of 6th Street;

thence N 89°00'43" W on said

South line a distance of 80.00 feet

to the Point of Beginning, contain-

ing 3.76 acres, more or less, all in

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

If the owners of record title rep-

resenting more than fifty percent

(50%) of the front footage of the

property abutting any continuous

or extended street, cul-de-sac, al-

ley or parts thereof which are within

the proposed district and who were

such owners at the time the ordi-

nance creating such district was

published, shall file with the City

Clerk within thirty (30) days of the

first publication of this Notice, writ-

ten objections to the improvements

of said district, said work shall not

be done in said district under said

ordinance and said ordinance shall

be repealed. If objections are not

filed against said district in such

time and manner, the President and

Council shall forthwith proceed to

construct the improvements in ac-

cordance with Ordinance No. 8434,

and will assess the costs thereof

remaining unpaid after deduction of

the fifty percent (50%) deposit by

developer, to the property of said

district specially benefitted thereby

in proportion to the benefits.

The public is also hereby notified

that Water District No. 2020-593,

created by Ordinance No. 8434 is

subject to limited referendum for a

period of thirty (30) days after the

first publication of this Notice and

that, after the expiration of said

thirty (30) days, Water District No.

2020-593 and any measures re-

lated to it, will not be subject to any

further right of referendum. This

Notice is first published on August

28, 2020.

Copies of Ordinance No. 8434,

as published in pamphlet form by

authority of the City Council, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that YEL-

LOWSTONE INVESTMENTS, LLC

(the "Company") has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska. The designated office of

the Company is 8540 E 39TH ST ,

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA 68847.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is JOHN SHIERS, 8540 E

39th St, Kearney NE 68847. The

general nature of the business will

be to engage in the transaction of

any or all lawful business, for which

a limited liability company may be

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The LLC was

filed with the State of Nebraska

July 22 2020. Organizer Name:

Lovette Dobson.

ZNEZ Ag21,28,S4

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News