Legal notices: August 28, 2020

CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time
on September 15, 2020 for furnish-
ing all labor, tools, materials, equip-
ment and incidentals required for
construction of approximately 4200
SY of 6" thick Portland cement
concrete pavement, 700 LF of 21"
VCP sanitary sewer, 300 LF of 8"
VCP sanitary sewer, 700 LF of 12"
DIP waterline, 300 LF of 8" DIP wa-
terline, and work incidental thereto
for 2020 PART 6 IMPROVEMENTS
[Paving Improvement District Nos.
2020-002 & 2020-003, Water Dis-
trict Nos. 2020-592 & 2020-593,
Sanitary Sewer Improvement Dis-
trict No. 2020-528], as per draw-
ings and specifications now on file
at the Office of the City Clerk. Said
Proposals will be publicly opened,
or received via online electronic
through QuestCDN, read aloud,
and tabulated immediately follow-
ing in the City Council Chambers
upstairs.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the Bid it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "2020 PART 6 IM-
PROVEMENTS". The City will ac-
cept hand delivered or received via
the U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Of-
fice, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, or through
QuestCDN. Items transmitted by
facsimile will not be accepted.
Bidder must submit a Bid on
Water and Sewer Improvements
only (Bid A) or Paving Improve-
ments Only (Bid B) or both Bid A
and Bid B individually at his option.
Engineer's lump sum estimate of
the total cost for the aggregate of
all work to be performed in the
project ranges from $500,000 to
$1,500,000.
The estimated quantities of work
to be done in each individual dis-
trict is as follows:
Item, Description, Approx. Quantity
SANITARY SEWER DISTRICT
NO. 2020-528 (6TH STREET)
1 Mobilization 1 L.S.
2 Dewatering 1 L.S.
3 Furnish & Install Vitrified
Clay Pipe (VCP)
a) 21" Diameter 714 L.F.
b) 8" Diameter 105 L.F.
4 Furnish & Install VCP Fittings
a) 21" Diameter Plug 1 Each
b) 8" Diameter 45 Degree Bend
3 Each
5 Furnish & Install Schedule
40 PVC
a) 8" Diameter PVC Pipe 30 L.F.
b) 8" Diameter Cap 3 Each
6 Furnish & Install 8" VCP to 8"
PVC Transition Coupling 3 Each
7 Furnish & Install Gravel Pipe
Bedding 849 L.F.
8 Construct Drop Manhole with
Gasket Seals, 5 Ft. Diameter
2 Each
9 Furnish, Install, & Maintain
Erosion Control
a) Rock Entrance Road 100 S.Y.
b) Silt Fence 100 L.F.
10 Television Inspection of
Sanitary Sewer 1 L.S.
WATER DISTRICT NO. 2020-592
(6TH STREET)
11 Furnish & Install Class 50
Ductile Iron Pipe (D.I.P.) with
Polyethylene Encasement
a) 12" Diameter 717 L.F.
b) 6" Diameter 16 L.F.
12 Furnish & Install Gate Valve
& Box, complete in-place
a) 12" Diameter 2 Each
b) 6" Diameter 4 Each
13 Furnish & Install DIP Fittings,
complete in-place
a) 16" x 6" MJ x Swivel Tee
1 Each
b) 12" x 6" MJ x Swivel Tee
3 Each
c) 12" x 8" Tee 1 Each
d) 12" Plug 1 Each
e) 6" Plug 1 Each
14 Furnish & Install 16" x 12"
Tapping Tee with 12" Gate
Valve 1 Each
15 Furnish & Install Fire Hydrant
a) 6 1/2 Ft. Bury 2 Each
b) 7 1/2 Ft. Bury 1 Each
16 Remove, Salvage & Reinstall
Fire Hydrant 1 Each
17 Remove & Haul 6" DIP 10 L.F.
18 16" Waterline Lowering 1 Each
WATER DISTRICT NO. 2020-593
(22ND AVENUE)
19 Furnish & Install Class 50
Ductile Iron Pipe (D.I.P.) with
Polyethylene Encasement
a) 8" Diameter 318 L.F.
20 Furnish & Install Gate Valve
& Box, complete in-place
a) 8" Diameter 2 Each
21 Connection to Existing 8"
Waterline 1 Each
PAVING DISTRICT NO. 2020-002
(6TH STREET)
22 Mobilization 1 L.S.
23 Earthwork Measured in
Embankment 1860 C.Y.
24 Construct P.C. Concrete
Pavement, Type 47B-3500
a) 6" Thick 3025 S.Y.
b) 8" Thick 120 S.Y.
25 Construct Integral Curb
1460 L.F.
26 Construct 6" Thick Concrete
Sidewalk Curb Ramps 600 S.F.
27 Construct Concrete Header
36 L.F.
28 Construct Curb Inlet
a) 4 Ft. Wide Throat 4 Each
b) 8 Ft. Wide Throat 3 Each
c) 12 Ft. Wide Throat 1 Each
29 Construct 24" Nyloplast Drain
Basin 2 Each
Item Description Approx. Quantity
30 Furnish & Install Class III
Reinforced Concrete Pipe (RCP)
a) 18" Diameter 152 L.F.
b) 24" Diameter 40 L.F.
c) 30" Diameter 385 L.F.
d) 36" Diameter 372 L.F.
e) 30" Temporary Pipe Plug
1 Each
31 Construct Junction Manhole on
48" Round Equivalent Pipe
1 Each
32 Remove & Haul Pavement
150 S.Y.
33 Drill & Grout Tie Bars 100 Each
34 Adjust to Grade
a) Sanitary Sewer Manhole
(includes 6'x6'x0.67' support
deck) 2 Each
b) Valve Box 8 Each
35 Maintain and Remove Erosion
Control Items
a) Rock Entrance Road 100 S.Y.
b) Silt Fence 100 L.F.
36 Furnish, Install, Maintain &
Remove Erosion Control Items
a) Silt Fence 300 S.Y.
b) Wattle Silt Checks 200 L.F.
c) Concrete Washout Basin
1 L.S.
37 Furnish & Apply Seeding,
Mulch, & Fertilizer
a) Type E (outlying City
Acreages) 1.1 Ac.
38 Furnish & Install Schedule 40
PVC for Street Lighting
a) 1 1/4" Conduit - Trenched
690 L.F.
b) 1 1/4" Conduit - Bored
100 L.F.
c) 1 1/4" Long Sweep Elbow
10 Each
d) 1 1/4" Cap 10 Each
39 Furnish & Install Schedule
80 PVC
a) 1 1/4" Conduit 20 L.F.
b) 1 1/4" Long Sweep Elbow
1 L.F.
40 Install Pull Box (Furnished by
City) 3 Each
41 Furnish & Install Type 4 Object
Marker & Post (OM4-3) 3 Each
42 Traffic Control for Yanney
Avenue 1 L.S.
PAVING DISTRICT NO. 2020-003
(22ND AVENUE)
43 Earthwork Measured in
Embankment 450 C.Y.
44 Construct P.C. Concrete
Pavement, 6" Thick, Type
47B-3500 1175 S.Y.
45 Construct 6" Driveway
Pavement 70 S.Y.
46 Construct Integral Curb 600 L.F.
47 Remove & Haul Pavement
130 S.Y.
Item Description Approx. Quantity
48 Remove & Haul Concrete
Header 36 L.F.
49 Drill & Grout Tie Bars 20 Each
50 Furnish & Apply Seeding,
Mulch, & Fertilizer
a) Type E (outlying City
Acreages) 0.5 Ac.
51 Furnish & Install Schedule 40
PVC for Street Lighting
a) 1 1/4" Conduit - Trenched
210 L.F.
b) 1 1/4" Long Sweep Elbow
2 Each
c) 1 1/4" Cap 2 Each
52 Install Pull Box (Furnished by
City) 1 Each
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, or downloaded di-
rectly from QuestCDN.com [a-
ccessed at www.miller-eng-
ineers.com]. Full-size sets of docu-
ments can be obtained for a de-
posit of $95, half-size for $70,
QuestCDN $30 (non-refundable),
and an on-line bidding fee $15.
Any PLAN HOLDER, upon return-
ing the drawings and specifications
within fourteen (14) days of the bid
opening, will be refunded $20.00.
Contractors and subcontractors
on USEPA federally assisted proj-
ects are required to pay their labor-
ers and mechanics not less than
those rates established by the U.S.
Department of Labor. A current
wage decision containing the ap-
propriate building and/or heavy
type rates is included in the specifi-
cations for bidding purposes.
The prospective participants
must certify by submittal EPA Form
5700-49, Certification Regarding
Debarment, Suspension and Other
Responsibility Matters, that to the
best of its knowledge and belief
that it and its principals are not
presently debarred, suspended,
proposed for debarment, declared
ineligible, or voluntarily excluded
from covered transactions by any
federal department or agency.
BIDDERS on this work will be re-
quired to comply with the Pres-
ident's Executive Order No. 11246.
Requirements for bidders and con-
tractors under this order are ex-
plained in the specifications.
Each BIDDER must fully comply
with the requirements, terms and
conditions of the U.S. Environmen-
tal Protection Agency, Disadvan-
taged Business Enterprise (DBE)
requirements, including the fair
share objectives for disadvantaged
business participation during the
performance of this contract. The
bidder commits itself of the fair
share objective for disadvantaged
business participation contained
herein and all other requirements,
terms and conditions of these bid
conditions by submitting properly
signed bid.
On January 17, 2014, H.R. 3547,
"Consolidated Appropriations Act,
2014," was enacted. Section 436
of the Act requires that none of the
appropriated funds may be used
for the construction, alteration,
maintenance, or repair of a public
water system or treatment works
unless all of the iron and steel
products used in the project are
produced in the United States, un-
less a waiver is provided to the re-
cipient by EPA. Conditions for the
waiver are found under the Infor-
mation for Bidders. The term "iron
and steel products" means the fol-
lowing products made primarily of
iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes
and fittings, manhole covers and
other municipal castings, hydrants,
tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and re-
straints, valves, structural steel, re-
inforced precast concrete, and
construction materials.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal, or
on-line as required by QuestCDN.
No bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids for the City of Kear-
ney, NE, Kearney Community Ten-
nis Facility - Site Preparation Grad-
ing Package, will be received by
the City of Kearney at the City
Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
until 2:00 P.M. local time on Sep-
tember 15, 2020 and will be pub-
licly opened and read aloud for the
following public improvements:
The project consists of the fol-
lowing:
Site Preparation including rough
grading and building pad prepara-
tion.
Bids will be received for a single
prime contract.
Bidding documents may be re-
quested and examined at the fol-
lowing places:
Ÿ Kearney Builders Bureau -
https://www.kearneycoc.org/buil-
ders-bureau
Ÿ Standard Digital - Stand-
ardSHARE Plan Room -
om/StandardSHARE#/
Ÿ Lincoln Builders Bureau -
5910 S 58th #C, Lincoln, NE 68516
- http://www.buildersbureau.com/
Bidding Documents may be ob-
tained from or through their on-line
plan room listed above.
Plan deposit, $100/set will be re-
turned to Bidder when bid docu-
ments are returned in good condi-
tion.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal.
Each bid shall be submitted on
the Bid Form provided with the
Bidding Documents. No bid sub-
mitted by any contractor which
contains a condition or qualification
shall be recognized or accepted by
the City Council, and any letter or
communication accompanying the
bid which contains a condition or
qualification upon the bid which
has the effect of qualifying or modi-
fying any provision of the specifica-
tions in any manner, shall be con-
strued as a qualifying bid and may
be rejected by the City Council as
not responsible.
The successful bidder shall sup-
ply a Performance Bond and a
Payment Bond executed by a cor-
porate surety licensed in the State
of Nebraska in an amount equal to
100 percent of the contract price as
part of his contract.
No bid may be withdrawn for a
period of 30 calendar days after the
date of opening.
The bidder to whom the Contract
is awarded shall commence work
no later than the date set forth in a
Notice to Proceed to the Contrac-
tor from the Owner or its authorized
representative.
The work of this Contract shall be
completed on or before November
20, 2020.
Refer to other bidding require-
ments described in Division 01
Section "Instructions to Bidders".
Sexual Harassment Policy: The
Contractor warrants and represents
that he/she/it has policies in place
governing the actions of the Con-
tractor and any employees or
agents or the Contractor regarding
sexual harassment. The Contractor
agrees to defend, indemnify and
hold harmless the Owner for ac-
tions of the Contractor or Contrac-
tor's employees or agents in the
execution of this agreement with
the Owner and its officers, employ-
ees and agents. The Contractor
also understands and agrees that
any violation of this provision will
constitute sufficient cause to termi-
nate the agreement.
Sales Tax: Taxes shall be in-
cluded in the BID for non-exempt
materials and equipment. The
Owner will appoint the Contractor
to be its agent to purchase materi-
als and equipment which are deter-
mined to be exempt from tax as
outlined by the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Revenue. The Contractor is
responsible for calculating the labor
and material sales tax correctly, as
required by the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Revenue. Contractor is
also responsible for reporting the
appropriate information to the Ne-
braska Department of Revenue.
OSHA and Other Regulations:
All practices, materials, supplies,
and equipment shall comply with
the Federal Occupational Safety
and Health Act, as well as any per-
tinent Federal, State and/or local
safety or environmental codes.
LB 403 Contract Provisions -
New Employee Work Eligibility Sta-
tus: The Contractor is required and
hereby agrees to use a federal im-
migration verification system to de-
termine the work eligibility status of
new employees physically perform-
ing services within the State of Ne-
braska. A federal immigration verifi-
cation system means the electronic
verification of the work authoriza-
tion program authorized by the Ille-
gal Immigration Reform and Immi-
grant Responsibility Act of 1996, 8
U.S.C. 1324a, known as the E-Ver-
ify Program, or an equivalent fed-
eral program designated by the
United States Department of
Homeland Security or other federal
agency authorized to verify the
work eligibility status of a newly
hired employee.
If the Contractor is an individual
or sole proprietorship, the following
applies:
Ÿ The Contractor must com-
plete the United States Citizenship
Attestation Form, available on the
Department of Administrative Ser-
vices website at www.das.state.n-
e.us.
Ÿ If the Contractor indicates on
such attestation form that he or she
is a qualified alien, the Contractor
agrees to provide the US Citizen-
ship and Immigration Services doc-
umentation required to verify the
Contractor's lawful presence in the
United States using the Systematic
Alien Verification for Entitlements
(SAVE) Program.
Ÿ The Contractor understands
and agrees that lawful presence in
the United States is required and
the Contractor may be disqualified,
or the contract terminated if such
lawful presence cannot be verified
as required by Neb. Rev. Stat.
§4-108.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the Bid it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened.
The City (Owner) is an equal op-
portunity employer and requires all
contractors and subcontractors to
comply with all applicable Federal
and State laws and regulations.
The Owner, in accordance with Ti-
tle VI of the Civil Rights Act of
1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d
to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of
Federal Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Owner:
City of Kearney
18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, NE 68847
Architect of Record:
RDG Planning & Design
1302 Howard Street,
Omaha, NE 68102
Phone: (402) 392-0133
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case No. CI 20 - 482
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
COPPER INA SHANAHAN
Notice is hereby given that on the
25th day of August, 2020, a Peti-
tion was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is to
change a minor child's name from
Copper Ina Shanahan to Copper
Ina Shanahan-Blauvelt.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable John H.
Marsh, District Judge, in the Buf-
falo County District Court, located
in the Buffalo County Courthouse,
1512 Central Avenue, in Kearney,
Nebraska, on the 8th day of Octo-
ber, 2020, at 10:15 a.m., or as soon
thereafter as will be convenient for
the Court and that unless sufficient
cause is shown to the contrary, the
minor child's name will be changed
from that of Copper Ina Shanahan
to Copper Ina Shanahan-Blauvelt.
AIMEE SUSANNE BLAUVELT,
Petitioner,
c/o Bradley D. Holbrook, #21490
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys for the Petitioner
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68848-1060
(308) 234-5579
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CRP FARMS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that CRP
Farms, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred
to as "the Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 12445 Dove Hill
Road, Riverdale, NE 68870. The
initial agent for service of process
of the Company is Rex A. Peter-
son, whose street and mailing ad-
dress and post office box number
is 12445 Dove Hill Road, Riverdale,
NE 68870.
Dated: May 14, 2020.
Rex A. Peterson, Organizer
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of DIANA MERRYMAN,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR20-141
Notice is hereby given that on
August 17, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Shawn Merryman, whose address
is 2490 Highway 10, Gibbon, NE
68840 was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before October 21, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
PREPARED BY:
Kevin P. Walsh, #26508
SMITH, JOHNSON, ALLEN,
CONNICK & HANSEN
104 N. Wheeler Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
Telephone: (308) 382-1930
Fax: (308) 382-5521
Email: kwalsh@gilawfirm.com
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Dorothy E. Getty,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-135
Notice is hereby given that on
August 7, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Stephen
J. Getty, whose address is 75925
446 Road, Overton, NE 68863 was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as Personal Representative of
the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before October 13, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of the County Court:
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68845
Rodney A. Osborn, #13161
Dier, Osborn & Cox, P.C., L.L.O.
419 East Avenue, PO Box 586
Email rosborn@doclaw.net
Holdrege, NE 68949-0586
Phone (308) 995-8621
Fax (308) 995-6062
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Evelyn M. Fees,
Deceased
Estate No. PR19-168
Notice is hereby given that a Fi-
nal Account and Report of Admin-
istration and a Petition for Com-
plete Settlement, Probate of Will
and Determination of Heirs have
been filed and are set for hearing in
the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at Buf-
falo County Court, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68848, on September 24,
2020, at or after 3:30 o'clock p.m.
Kermit D. Fees,
Personal Representative
77251 Road 450
Miller, NE 68858
(308) 293-4050
Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)
DOWNING, ALEXANDER
and WOOD
355 N Commercial, P.O. Box 185
Superior, Nebraska 68978
(402) 879-4751
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of JODENE K.
CARUTHERS, Deceased
Estate No. PR20-136
Notice is hereby given that on
August 10, 2020 in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a Written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
DANIEL EARL CARUTHERS,
whose address is 1216 Avenue G,
Kearney, NE 68847 has been ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
this estate. Creditors of this estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before October 14, 2020 or
be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
James R. Ganz, Jr.
GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 895
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF NORMAN F.
HOCKEMEIER, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-137
Notice is hereby given that on
August 10, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Ken A.
Hockemeier, whose address is
1109 East 48th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before October 14, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Patricia C. Davis,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-142
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Probate of Will of said De-
ceased, Determination of Heirs and
Appointment of Matthew Davis as
Personal Representative has been
filed and is set for hearing in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, located at the Court-
house, 16th and Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska, on October 9,
2020, at or after 10:00 A.M.
Matthew Davis, Petitioner
5531 W. 30th St.
Kearney, NE 68848
Luke M. Simpson #24448
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Rosette C. Luth,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-138
Notice is hereby given that on
August 11, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Bryce August Luth, whose address
is 820 Alba Avenue, Ravenna, NE
68869, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before October 14, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Jack W. Besse #19005
OF PARKER GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, LLP
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 phone
(308) 234-4989 fax
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Steven Lee Watkins,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-139
Notice is hereby given that on
August 11, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Rebecca Levell, whose address is
11 Revolutionary War Ct., O'Fallon,
MO 63366, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before October 14, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Luke E. Zinnell #26128
Of PARKER GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, LLP
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 phone
(308) 234-4989 fax
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Wilma G. Barton,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-147
Notice is hereby given that on
August 25, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Connie McKeon, whose address is
320 Padua Avenue, Ravenna, NE
68869, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before October 28, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Jack W. Besse #19005
Of PARKER GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, LLP
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 phone
(308) 234-4989 fax
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF DIVORCE
PROCEEDING
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
JOSEPHINE H. PILOTOS
RAMIREZ, Plaintiff, v.
ARIEL PILOTOS RAMIREZ,
Defendant
Case No. CI 20-468
TO: Ariel Pilotos Ramirez, whose
whereabouts are unknown upon
whom personal service of sum-
mons cannot be had, and is the de-
fendant in said proceedings:
You are notified that on August
24, 2020, the plaintiff, Josephine H.
Pilotos Ramirez, filed a Complaint
against you in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, at Case
No. CI 20-468, the object of which
is to obtain a dissolution of mar-
riage on the ground that the mar-
riage is irretrievably broken, to ob-
tain an equitable division of the
property and a motion to exclude
from the family dwelling, among
other things.
You are required to answer said
Complaint on or before October 11,
2020, or said Complaint against
you will be taken as true.
JOSEPHINE H. PILOTOS
RAMIREZ, Plaintiff
By: Nicole M. Mailahn, #21972
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street,
P. O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68848-1060
(308) 234-5579
(308) 234-9305 (fax)
CITY OF KEARNEY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a public hearing will be held in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, on September 8, 2020 at
5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as
the matter may be heard, on the
proposed One and Six Year Street
Improvement Plan for the City of
Kearney. The City will hear and
consider any comments, oral or
written, concerning the proposed
One and Six Year Street Improve-
ment Plan.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, August 25, 2020, the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8431 creating
Paving Improvement District No.
2020-002 for 6th Street from the
West line of 22nd Avenue Easterly
to the West line of Yanney Avenue.
Ordinance No. 8432 creating
Paving Improvement District No.
2020-003 for Centerline of 6th
Street Northerly on 22nd Avenue to
the South line of Lot 1, Western
Nebraska Property Development
Second Avenue.
Ordinance No. 8433 creating
Water District No. 2020-592 for 6th
Street from the West line of 22nd
Avenue Easterly to the West line of
Yanney Avenue.
Ordinance No. 8434 creating
Water District No. 2020-593 for
22nd Avenue from the South line of
6th Street Northerly to the South
line of Lot 1, Western Nebraska
Property Development Second Ad-
dition.
Ordinance No. 8435 creating
Sanitary Sewer Improvement Dis-
trict No. 2020-528 for 6th Street
from the West line of 22nd Avenue
Easterly to the West line of Yanney
Avenue.
Ordinance No. 8436 amending
Section 7-208 "Election of
Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson"
of Article 2 "Advisory Board of Park
and Recreation Commissioners" of
Chapter 7 "Park and Recreation" to
amend the annual election of a
Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson
to the election occurring only on
even numbered years.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF CREATION OF
PAVING IMPROVEMENT
DISTRICT NO. 2020-002
ORDINANCE NO. 8431
Notice is hereby given that the
President and Council of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-
nance No. 8431 created Paving Im-
provement District No. 2020-002
which shall consist of the following
described real estate; to-wit: Part
of Lot 1 and all of Lot 2, Western
Nebraska Property Development
Third Addition, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, and Part of Government
Lot 3 in Section 10, Township 8
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
more particularly described as fol-
lows: BEGINNING at the Southeast
corner of Lot 2; thence N 01°05'59"
E on the East line of Lot 1 and Lot
2, and all bearings contained herein
are relative thereto, a distance of
250.00 feet; thence N 89°00'43" W
a distance of 591.08 feet to the
East line of said Lot 1; thence S
01°05'59" W on the West line of
said Lot 1, Lot 2 and its Southerly
extension a distance of 280.00 feet
to the centerline of 6th Street as
platted in Western Nebraska Prop-
erty Development Third Addition,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska; thence
N 89°00'43" W on the centerline of
said 6th Street a distance of 80.00
feet to the West line of 22nd Ave-
nue as platted in said Western Ne-
braska Property Development Third
Addition; thence S 01°05'59" W on
the Southerly extension of the West
line of said 22nd Avenue a distance
of 280.00 feet; thence S 89°00'43"
E a distance of 678.08 feet to the
West line of Yanney Avenue as
platted in the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska; thence N
01°05'59" E on the West line of
said Yanney Avenue a distance of
310.00 feet to the North line of 6th
Street; thence N 89°00'43" W on
the North line of 6th Street a dis-
tance of 7.00 feet to the Point of
Beginning, containing 8.16 acres,
more or less, all in Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
The street to be improved in said
district by paving, curbing, drain-
ing, including storm sewers, and in-
cidental work is all of 6th Street
from the West line of 22nd Avenue
Easterly to the West line of Yanney
Avenue, and including all lots and
lands abutting thereon, all in Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
If the owners of record title rep-
resenting more than fifty percent
(50%) of the front footage of the
property abutting any continuous
or extended street, cul-de-sac or
alley of the district and who were
such owners at the time the ordi-
nance creating such district was
published, shall file with the City
Clerk within twenty (20) days of the
first publication of this Notice writ-
ten objections to the improvements
of said district, said work shall not
be done in said district under said
ordinance and said ordinance shall
be repealed. If objections are not
filed against said district in such
time and manner, the President and
Council shall forthwith proceed to
construct the improvements in ac-
cordance with Ordinance No. 8431,
and will assess the remaining un-
paid costs thereof, after deduction
of the fifty percent (50%) deposit
by developer, to the property of
said district benefited thereby in
proportion to the benefits.
The public is also hereby notified
that Paving Improvement District
No. 2020-002, created by Ordi-
nance No. 8431 is subject to lim-
ited referendum for a period of
thirty (30) days after the first publi-
cation of this Notice and that, after
the expiration of said thirty (30)
days, Paving Improvement District
No. 2020-002 and any measures
related to it, will not be subject to
any further right of referendum.
This Notice is first published on Au-
gust 28, 2020.
Copies of Ordinance No. 8431,
as published in pamphlet form by
authority of the City Council, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF CREATION OF
PAVING IMPROVEMENT
DISTRICT NO. 2020-003
ORDINANCE NO. 8432
Notice is hereby given that the
President and Council of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-
nance No. 8432 created Paving Im-
provement District No. 2020-003
which shall consist of the following
described real estate; to-wit: Part
of Lot 1 and Part of Lot 2, Western
Nebraska Property Development
Third Addition, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska and Part of Government
Lot 3 in Section 10, Township 8
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
more particularly described as fol-
lows: BEGINNING at the intersec-
tion of the South line of 6th Street
and the West line of 22nd Avenue
as platted in Western Nebraska
Property Development Third Addi-
tion, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska; thence N 89°00'43" W on
the Westerly extension of said
South line of 6th Street, and all
bearings contained herein are rela-
tive thereto, a distance of 250.00
feet; thence N 01°05'59" E a dis-
tance of 372.78 feet to the South
line of Lot 1, Western Nebraska
Property Development Second Ad-
dition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska; thence S 89°00'43" E on
the South line of said Lot 1 a dis-
tance of 253.04 feet to the West
line of said 22nd Avenue; thence
continuing S 89°00'43" E a dis-
tance of 80.55 feet to the West line
of Lot 1 of said Western Nebraska
Property Development Third Addi-
tion; thence continuing S 89°00'43"
E on the Easterly extension of said
South line of Lot 1, Western Ne-
braska Property Development Sec-
ond Addition a distance of 246.41
feet; thence S 01°05'59" W a dis-
tance of 312.78 feet to the South
line of Lot 2, Western Nebraska
Property Development Third Addi-
tion; thence N 89°00'43" W on the
South line of said Lot 2 and its
Westerly extension a distance of
250.00 feet to the Southerly exten-
sion of the East line of 22nd Ave-
nue; thence S 01°05'59" W on the
Southerly extension of the East line
of said 22nd Avenue a distance of
30.00 feet to the centerline of 6th
Street; thence N 89°00'43" W on
the centerline of said 6th Street a
distance of 80.00 feet to the West
line of said 22nd Avenue; thence S
01°05'59" W a distance of 30.00
feet to the Point of Beginning, con-
taining 4.56 acres, more or less,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
The street to be improved in said
district by paving, curbing, drain-
ing, including storm sewers, and in-
cidental work is all of Centerline of
6th Street Northerly on 22nd Ave-
nue to the South line of Lot 1,
Western Nebraska Property Devel-
opment Second Avenue, and in-
cluding all lots and lands abutting
thereon, all in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
If the owners of record title rep-
resenting more than fifty percent
(50%) of the front footage of the
property abutting any continuous
or extended street, cul-de-sac or
alley of the district and who were
such owners at the time the ordi-
nance creating such district was
published, shall file with the City
Clerk within twenty (20) days of the
first publication of this Notice writ-
ten objections to the improvements
of said district, said work shall not
be done in said district under said
ordinance and said ordinance shall
be repealed. If objections are not
filed against said district in such
time and manner, the President and
Council shall forthwith proceed to
construct the improvements in ac-
cordance with Ordinance No. 8432,
and will assess the remaining un-
paid costs thereof, after deduction
of the fifty percent (50%) deposit
by developer, to the property of
said district benefited thereby in
proportion to the benefits.
The public is also hereby notified
that Paving Improvement District
No. 2020-003, created by Ordi-
nance No. 8432 is subject to lim-
ited referendum for a period of
thirty (30) days after the first publi-
cation of this Notice and that, after
the expiration of said thirty (30)
days, Paving Improvement District
No. 2020-003 and any measures
related to it, will not be subject to
any further right of referendum.
This Notice is first published on Au-
gust 28, 2020.
Copies of Ordinance No. 8432,
as published in pamphlet form by
authority of the City Council, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF CREATION OF
SANITARY SEWER
DISTRICT NO. 2020-528
ORDINANCE NO. 8435
Notice is hereby given that the
President and Council of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-
nance No. 8435 created Sanitary
Sewer District No. 2020-528 which
shall consist of the following de-
scribed real estate; to-wit: Lot 2,
Western Nebraska Property Devel-
opment Third Addition, an addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska and Part of Gov-
ernment Lot 3 in Section 10, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, more particularly described
as follows: BEGINNING at the
Southeast corner of Lot 2; thence
N 01°05'59" E on the East line of
said Lot 2 a distance of 150.00 feet
to the Northeast corner of said Lot
2; thence N 89°00'43" W on the
North line of said Lot 2 and its
Westerly extension a distance of
671.09 feet to the West line of 22nd
Avenue as platted in Western Ne-
braska Property Development Third
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska; thence S 01°05'59" W on
the West line of 22nd Avenue and
its Southerly extension a distance
of 460.00 feet; thence S 89°00'43"
E a distance of 678.08 feet to the
West line of Yanney Avenue as
platted in the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska; thence N
01°05'59" E on the West line of
said Yanney Avenue a distance of
310.00 feet to the North line of 6th
Street as platted in said Western
Nebraska Property Development
Third Addition; thence N 89°00'43"
W on the North line of said 6th
Street a distance of 7.00 feet to the
Point of Beginning, containing 7.14
acres, more or less, all in Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
If the owners of record title rep-
resenting more than fifty percent
(50%) of the front footage of the
property abutting any continuous
or extended street, cul-de-sac, al-
ley or parts thereof which are within
the proposed district and who were
such owners at the time the ordi-
nance creating such district was
published, shall file with the City
Clerk within thirty (30) days of the
first publication of this Notice, writ-
ten objections to the improvements
of said district, said work shall not
be done in said district under said
ordinance and said ordinance shall
be repealed. If objections are not
filed against said district in such
time and manner, the President and
Council shall forthwith proceed to
construct the improvements in ac-
cordance with Ordinance No. 8435,
and will assess the costs thereof
remaining unpaid after deduction of
the fifty percent (50%) deposit by
developer, to the property of said
district specially benefited thereby
in proportion to the benefits.
The public is also hereby notified
that Sanitary Sewer District No.
2020-528, created by Ordinance
No. 8435 is subject to limited refer-
endum for a period of thirty (30)
days after the first publication of
this Notice and that, after the expi-
ration of said thirty (30) days, Sani-
tary Sewer District No. 2020-528
and any measures related to it, will
not be subject to any further right
of referendum. This Notice is first
published on August 28, 2020.
Copies of Ordinance No. 8435,
as published in pamphlet form by
authority of the City Council, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
DOWNTOWN
IMPROVEMENT BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Downtown Im-
provement Board of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at
8:00 a.m. on September 2, 2020 in
the Council Chambers at City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Downtown Improve-
ment Board shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sep-
tember 8, 2020 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public. The following is the public
hearing, upon the recommendation
of the Planning Commission, to be
considered:
1. Proposed amendment of the
2016 Comprehensive Development
Plan for the City of Kearney to up-
date the Future Land Use Map of
the Area to align with potential de-
velopment along the Kearney East
Expressway from 11th Street to
Coal Chute Road.
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ONE AND SIX YEAR ROAD
AND BRIDGE PLAN
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a Public Hearing for the One and
Six Year Road & Bridge Plan for
Buffalo County, Nebraska, will be
held during the regular meeting of
the Buffalo County Board of Com-
missioners on Tuesday, September
8, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the County
Board Meeting Room, Buffalo
County Courthouse, 1512 Central
Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said hearing will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
(S E A L)
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Adjust-
ment on Thursday, September 10,
2020, at 4:00 o'clock p.m. at the
County Commissioners' Room lo-
cated at the Buffalo County Court-
house, 1512 Central Avenue, Kear-
ney, Nebraska.
Said meeting has a special
agenda item for public comments
on a request for a variance, filed by
Joyce Kinkade (Abell) & Patrick
Abell, under Section 8.1, Accessory
Buildings, requiring an accessory
building or structure, to be con-
structed in the rear yard, on Lot 4,
Dry Creek Subdivision, situated in
the Northwest Quarter of Section
17, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th Principal Meridian,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Said meeting will be open to the
public. Individuals requiring physi-
cal or sensory accommodations
and who desire to attend or partici-
pate, please contact the Buffalo
County Zoning Administrator at
(308) 236-1998 no later than 48
hours prior to the meeting.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator, but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Dennise Daniels,
Zoning Administrator
NOTICE OF CREATION OF
WATER DISTRICT
NO. 2020-593
ORDINANCE NO. 8434
Notice is hereby given that the
President and Council of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-
nance No. 8434 created Water Dis-
trict No. 2020-593 which shall con-
sist of the following described real
estate; to-wit: Part of Lot 1, West-
ern Nebraska Property Develop-
ment Third Addition, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska and Part of Gov-
ernment Lot 3 in Section 10, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, more particularly described
as follows: BEGINNING at the in-
tersection of the South line of 6th
Street and the West line of 22nd
Avenue as platted in Western Ne-
braska Property Development Third
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska; thence N 89°00'43" W on
the Westerly extension of said
South line of 6th Street, and all
bearings contained herein are rela-
tive thereto, a distance of 250.00
feet; thence N 01°05'59" E a dis-
tance of 372.78 feet to the South
line of Lot 1, Western Nebraska
Property Development Second Ad-
dition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska; thence S 89°00'43" E on
the South line of said Lot 1 a dis-
tance of 253.04 feet to the West
line of said 22nd Avenue; thence
continuing S 89°00'43" E a dis-
tance of 80.55 feet to the West line
of Lot 1 of said Western Nebraska
Property Development Third Addi-
tion; thence continuing S 89°00'43"
E on the Easterly extension of the
South line of Lot 1, Western Ne-
braska Property Development Sec-
ond Addition a distance of 246.41
feet; thence S 01°05'59" W a dis-
tance of 162.78 feet to the South
line of Lot 1, Western Nebraska
Property Development Third Addi-
tion; thence N 89°00'43" W on the
South line of said Lot 1, Western
Nebraska Property Development
Third Addition a distance of 250.00
feet to the West line of said Lot 1;
thence S 01°05'59" W on said
West line of Lot 1 and its Southerly
extension a distance of 210.00 feet
to said South line of 6th Street;
thence N 89°00'43" W on said
South line a distance of 80.00 feet
to the Point of Beginning, contain-
ing 3.76 acres, more or less, all in
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
If the owners of record title rep-
resenting more than fifty percent
(50%) of the front footage of the
property abutting any continuous
or extended street, cul-de-sac, al-
ley or parts thereof which are within
the proposed district and who were
such owners at the time the ordi-
nance creating such district was
published, shall file with the City
Clerk within thirty (30) days of the
first publication of this Notice, writ-
ten objections to the improvements
of said district, said work shall not
be done in said district under said
ordinance and said ordinance shall
be repealed. If objections are not
filed against said district in such
time and manner, the President and
Council shall forthwith proceed to
construct the improvements in ac-
cordance with Ordinance No. 8434,
and will assess the costs thereof
remaining unpaid after deduction of
the fifty percent (50%) deposit by
developer, to the property of said
district specially benefitted thereby
in proportion to the benefits.
The public is also hereby notified
that Water District No. 2020-593,
created by Ordinance No. 8434 is
subject to limited referendum for a
period of thirty (30) days after the
first publication of this Notice and
that, after the expiration of said
thirty (30) days, Water District No.
2020-593 and any measures re-
lated to it, will not be subject to any
further right of referendum. This
Notice is first published on August
28, 2020.
Copies of Ordinance No. 8434,
as published in pamphlet form by
authority of the City Council, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that YEL-
LOWSTONE INVESTMENTS, LLC
(the "Company") has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The designated office of
the Company is 8540 E 39TH ST ,
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA 68847.
The registered agent of the Com-
pany is JOHN SHIERS, 8540 E
39th St, Kearney NE 68847. The
general nature of the business will
be to engage in the transaction of
any or all lawful business, for which
a limited liability company may be
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The LLC was
filed with the State of Nebraska
July 22 2020. Organizer Name:
Lovette Dobson.
