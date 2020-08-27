 Skip to main content
Legal notices: August 27, 2020

Legal notices: August 27, 2020

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

Trade Name: Courtni's Creations

Name of Applicant: Courtni Heckert

Address: 1919 West 39th St.

Apt. F7, Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: January 23, 2020

General nature of business:

Photography - taking photos

of people and places.

Courtni's Heckert

Applicant or

Legal Representative

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ERICA EDWARDS

COUNSELING, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice is hereby given that Erica

Edwards Counseling, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 3720 Central

Avenue, #9, Kearney, NE 68847.

The name and address of the initial

registered agent is Erica Hardessen

Edwards, 3720 Central Avenue, #9,

Kearney, NE 68847. Erica Edwards

Counseling, LLC commenced busi-

ness on August 17, 2020, and the

general nature of its business is to

provide professional counseling

and consulting through a Mental

Health Practice, and its members,

mangers, professional employees,

and agents are licensed or other-

wise legally authorized to provide

said services in this state.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

FORT KNOX

CAMPGROUND, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Fort

Knox Campground, LLC, (hereina-

fter referred to as the "Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 8245 Wood

River Road, Kearney, NE 68847.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Thomas J.

Messenger, whose street and mail-

ing address is 8245 Wood River

Road, Kearney, NE 68847.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

HLG CONSULTING, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that HLG

Consulting, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 1516 1st

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Damon T.

Bahensky, whose street and mail-

ing address and post office box

number, if any, is 1516 1st Avenue,

PO Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska

68848.

Dated: August 7, 2020.

Damon T. Bahensky, Organizer

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KIP'S TRIPS, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Kip's

Trips, LLC, (hereinafter referred to

as the "Company") is organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street mailing address

of the Company's initial designated

office is 8245 Wood River Road,

Kearney, NE 68847. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Thomas J. Messenger,

whose street and mailing address

is 8245 Wood River Road, Kearney,

NE 68847.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

NOTICE OF DIVORCE

PROCEEDING

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Mayola Faith Gamero Ponce,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Rodolfo Alexander

Gamero Ponce, Defendant.

Case No. CI 20-63

TO: Rodolfo Alexander Gamero

Ponce, whose whereabouts are un-

known upon whom personal serv-

ice of summons cannot be had,

and is the defendant in said pro-

ceedings: You are notified that on

February 11, 2020, the plaintiff,

Mayola Faith Gamero Ponce filed a

Complaint against you in the Dis-

trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, at case no. 20-63, the ob-

ject of which is to obtain a dissolu-

tion of marriage on the ground that

the marriage is irretrievably broken

and to obtain an equitable division

of the property, among other

things.

You are required to answer said

Complaint on or before September

26, 2020, or said Complaint against

you will be taken as true.

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Melinda Riedel & Associates,

Inc., whose registered agent is

Thomas E. Whitmore and regis-

tered office is 7602 Pacific Street,

Ste. 200, Omaha, Nebraska 68114,

was formed on August 21, 2020 to

engage in any lawful business. The

corporation has authorized 1,000

shares of capital stock. The name

and address of the incorporator is

Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific

St., Ste. 200, Omaha, Nebraska

68114.

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SALT & STONE

MASSAGE, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

Notice is hereby given that SALT

& STONE MASSAGE, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska, with its

designated office at 1407 E. 33rd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Christina Egger,

1407 E. 33rd Street, Kearney, NE

68847. The general nature of its

business is to engage in any and all

lawful businesses for which a lim-

ited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the state

of Nebraska. The company was

organized and commenced on Au-

gust 17, 2020, and will continue in

perpetuity. Its affairs shall be con-

ducted by its sole member, Chris-

tina Egger, until such time as her

successors are selected pursuant

to the Operating Agreement.

