Legal notices: August 27, 2020

NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Courtni's Creations
Name of Applicant: Courtni Heckert
Address: 1919 West 39th St.
Apt. F7, Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: January 23, 2020
General nature of business:
Photography - taking photos
of people and places.
Courtni's Heckert
Applicant or
Legal Representative
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ERICA EDWARDS
COUNSELING, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Erica
Edwards Counseling, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 3720 Central
Avenue, #9, Kearney, NE 68847.
The name and address of the initial
registered agent is Erica Hardessen
Edwards, 3720 Central Avenue, #9,
Kearney, NE 68847. Erica Edwards
Counseling, LLC commenced busi-
ness on August 17, 2020, and the
general nature of its business is to
provide professional counseling
and consulting through a Mental
Health Practice, and its members,
mangers, professional employees,
and agents are licensed or other-
wise legally authorized to provide
said services in this state.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
FORT KNOX
CAMPGROUND, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Fort
Knox Campground, LLC, (hereina-
fter referred to as the "Company")
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 8245 Wood
River Road, Kearney, NE 68847.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Thomas J.
Messenger, whose street and mail-
ing address is 8245 Wood River
Road, Kearney, NE 68847.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
HLG CONSULTING, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that HLG
Consulting, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 1516 1st
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Damon T.
Bahensky, whose street and mail-
ing address and post office box
number, if any, is 1516 1st Avenue,
PO Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska
68848.
Dated: August 7, 2020.
Damon T. Bahensky, Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KIP'S TRIPS, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Kip's
Trips, LLC, (hereinafter referred to
as the "Company") is organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street mailing address
of the Company's initial designated
office is 8245 Wood River Road,
Kearney, NE 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Thomas J. Messenger,
whose street and mailing address
is 8245 Wood River Road, Kearney,
NE 68847.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF DIVORCE
PROCEEDING
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Mayola Faith Gamero Ponce,
Plaintiff,
vs.
Rodolfo Alexander
Gamero Ponce, Defendant.
Case No. CI 20-63
TO: Rodolfo Alexander Gamero
Ponce, whose whereabouts are un-
known upon whom personal serv-
ice of summons cannot be had,
and is the defendant in said pro-
ceedings: You are notified that on
February 11, 2020, the plaintiff,
Mayola Faith Gamero Ponce filed a
Complaint against you in the Dis-
trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, at case no. 20-63, the ob-
ject of which is to obtain a dissolu-
tion of marriage on the ground that
the marriage is irretrievably broken
and to obtain an equitable division
of the property, among other
things.
You are required to answer said
Complaint on or before September
26, 2020, or said Complaint against
you will be taken as true.
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Melinda Riedel & Associates,
Inc., whose registered agent is
Thomas E. Whitmore and regis-
tered office is 7602 Pacific Street,
Ste. 200, Omaha, Nebraska 68114,
was formed on August 21, 2020 to
engage in any lawful business. The
corporation has authorized 1,000
shares of capital stock. The name
and address of the incorporator is
Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific
St., Ste. 200, Omaha, Nebraska
68114.
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SALT & STONE
MASSAGE, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that SALT
& STONE MASSAGE, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska, with its
designated office at 1407 E. 33rd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Christina Egger,
1407 E. 33rd Street, Kearney, NE
68847. The general nature of its
business is to engage in any and all
lawful businesses for which a lim-
ited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the state
of Nebraska. The company was
organized and commenced on Au-
gust 17, 2020, and will continue in
perpetuity. Its affairs shall be con-
ducted by its sole member, Chris-
tina Egger, until such time as her
successors are selected pursuant
to the Operating Agreement.
