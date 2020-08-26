Legal notices: August 26, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BBB RENTALS, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that BBB
Rentals, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act. The
address of its designated office is 6
Rolling Hills Road, Kearney, NE
68845. The name and address of
the initial registered agent is
Charles S. Isaac, 6 Rolling Hills
Road, Kearney, NE 68845. BBB
Rentals, LLC, commenced busi-
ness on August 14, 2020, and the
general nature of its business is to
engage in any lawful business not
prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company
Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
ZNEZ Ag19,26,S2
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Due to the Covid-19 mandates
Sealed Bids will be received only
through the mail to Engineering,
2200 North 33rd Street, Lincoln,
Nebraska, 68503, for the following
project at the time listed:
BID DATE: September 2, 2020
PROJECT: RV Pedestal Upgrade
LOCATION: Fort Kearny SRA
NEAR: Kearney, Nebraska
COUNTY: Kearney
Bidding Documents are on file at
the Engineering Division Office, Ne-
braska Game and Parks Commis-
sion, 2200 North 33rd Street, Lin-
coln, Nebraska, phone (402)
471-5548. Interested Prime Con-
tractors/Bidders may obtain copies
of the Bid Documents by visiting
website; http://apps.ou-
tdoornebraska.gov/projects for
downloadable PDF files.
The Nebraska Game and Parks
Commission reserves the right to
accept or reject any or all Bids and
to waive any or all informalities or
irregularities.
NEBRASKA GAME
and PARKS COMMISSION
BY: JAMES N. DOUGLAS
- Director
ZNEZ Ag14,19,26
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 20-392
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
JORDAN MIKAY TULK.
Notice is hereby given that on the
27 day of July, 2020, a petition was
filed in the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the object and
prayer of which is for the change of
the petitioner's name from Jordan
Mikay Tulk to Jordan Mikay Bisbal.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Judge
Marsh, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,
NE 68847 on the 11 day of Sep-
tember, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., or as
soon thereafter as will be conven-
ient for the court and that unless
sufficient cause is shown to the
contrary, the petitioner's name will
be changed from that of Jordan
Mikay Tulk, to Jordan Mikay Bisbal.
Jordan Mikay Tulk
613 W. 21st Apt. 1
Kearney, NE 68845
308-627-3748
ZNEZ Ag5,12,19,26
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 20-298
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
BRYAN LEE NELSEN.
Notice is hereby given that on the
13 day of July, 2020, a petition was
filed in the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the object and
prayer of which is for the change of
the petitioner's name from Bryan
Lee Nelsen to Bryan Lee
Halbgewachs.
A hearing will be had on said peti-
tion before the honorable John H.
Marsh, 1512 Central Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE on the 24 day of August,
2020 at 1:30 p.m., or as soon there-
after as will be convenient for the
court and that unless sufficient
cause is shown to the contrary, the
petitioner's name will be changed
from that of Bryan Lee Nelsen, to
Bryan Lee Halbgewachs.
Bryan Lee Nelsen
60 Plaza Blvd. #3
Kearney, NE 68845
308-746-6612
ZNEZ Ag12,19,26,S2
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
NORMA, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Norma, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred
to as "the Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 4503 2nd Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Timothy J.
Norwood, Sr., whose street and
mailing address and post office
box number, if any, is 4503 2nd Av-
enue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Dated: August 6, 2020.
Timothy J. Norwood, Sr.,
Organizer
ZNEZ Ag12,19,26
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that oh
sugar! LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-
ability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 2013 A Avenue, Apt. 301,
Kearney, NE 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Jessica Stevenson,
2013 A Avenue, Apt. 301, Kear-
ney, NE 68847.
ZNEZ Ag19,26,S2
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Ris-
ing Tide Leadership Develop-
ment, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-
ability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 305 Coady Street, Shel-
ton, NE 68876. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is USCA, Inc. 1603 Farnam
Street, Omaha, NE, 68102. Nature
of the Company is Professional
Training, Coaching, and Public
Speaking.
ZNEZ Ag26,S2,9
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
RISKY'S OFF-ROAD, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Risk-
y's Off-Road, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 9 Turnberry
Drive, Pleasanton, NE 68866. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Kendall Clark, 9
Turnberry Drive, Pleasanton, NE
68866. Risky's Off-Road, LLC,
commenced business on August 6,
2020, and the general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business not prohibited by the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
ZNEZ Ag12,19,26
