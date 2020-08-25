Legal notices: August 25, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BAETZ PROPERTIES, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization under the laws of the
State of Nebraska of Baetz Proper-
ties, LLC, a Nebraska limited liabil-
ity company (the "Company"), pur-
suant to a Certificate of Organiza-
tion filed on August 5, 2020. The
Company's initial designated office
is located at 8645 Dove Hill Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The name and address of the Com-
pany's registered agent for service
of process in the State of Nebraska
is Curtis Baetz, 8645 Dove Hill Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
ZNEZ Ag25,S1,8
