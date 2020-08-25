 Skip to main content
Legal notices: August 25, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BAETZ PROPERTIES, LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization under the laws of the

State of Nebraska of Baetz Proper-

ties, LLC, a Nebraska limited liabil-

ity company (the "Company"), pur-

suant to a Certificate of Organiza-

tion filed on August 5, 2020. The

Company's initial designated office

is located at 8645 Dove Hill Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The name and address of the Com-

pany's registered agent for service

of process in the State of Nebraska

is Curtis Baetz, 8645 Dove Hill Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

