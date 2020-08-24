Legal notices: August 24, 2020

<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>
NOTICE
A Committee Meeting of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District will be held on August
28, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Hol-
drege office. A current agenda is
available at the Office of the Assis-
tant Secretary at 415 Lincoln St.,
Holdrege, NE 68949.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CL3, LLC
Notice is hereby given that CL3,
LLC, (hereinafter referred to as the
"Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street mailing address of the Com-
pany's initial designated office is
42550 130th Road, Gibbon, NE
68840. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Larry
E. Witt, whose street and mailing
address is 42550 130th Road, Gib-
bon, NE 68840.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
COTTONMILL RENTAL
PROPERTIES, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that COT-
TONMILL RENTAL PROPERTIES,
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, has been organized un-
der the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The street mailing address
of the Company's initial designated
office is 6540 Cottonmill Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Jack W. Besse,
1516 First Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Dorman, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with the initial agent for
service of process being Brian J.
Davis, whose address, which is
also the registered and designated
office, is 801 Meridian Avenue,
P.O. Box 214, Cozad, Dawson
County, Nebraska, 69130. The gen-
eral nature of its business is to en-
gage in and to do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of Nebraska, and for all
other purposes authorized by law.
The Limited Liability Company was
formed on July 20, 2020, and its life
shall be perpetual. Its affairs shall
be conducted by the Members pur-
suant to an Operating Agreement
duly adopted by the Company.
Dorman, LLC,
By: Brian J. Davis, #22884
of Berreckman, Davis
& Bazata, P.C., L.L.O.
Its Attorneys
801 Meridian, P.O. Box 214
Cozad, NE 69130
(308) 784-2040
(308) 784-2043 - fax
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF MASTER
COMMISSIONER'S SALE
By virtue of an order of sale is-
sued by the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-
ant to a decree of said Court in an
action therein indexed at Case No.
CI 19 - 339, wherein Reverse Mort-
gage Funding, LLC, is the plaintiff,
and the Estate of Jean M. Criss,
the Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-
sonal Representatives, and All
Other Persons Interested in the Es-
tate of Jean M. Criss, Deceased,
real names unknown; Transnation
Title Insurance Company, Trustee;
United States of America, by and
through the Secretary of Housing
and Urban Development, Benefi-
ciary; State of Nebraska; County of
Buffalo; John Doe and Jane Doe,
real names and marital status un-
known, were joined as defendants,
I will sell at public auction to the
highest bidder, for cash, the follow-
ing property at 10:00 a.m., on the
14th day of September, 2020, in-
side the east door of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, 16th and Cen-
tral Avenue, in the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, to-wit:
Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a
subdivision to the City of Gibbon,
Buffalo County, Nebraska,
to satisfy the liens and encum-
brances therein set forth; and to
satisfy the accruing court costs, all
as provided by said order and de-
cree. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. The pur-
chaser will deposit with the Master
Commissioner, at the time of sale,
a nonrefundable personal or cash-
ier's check in the amount of
$5,000.00, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the plaintiff's attorney
immediately upon confirmation of
the sale by the Court. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
Dated this 3rd day of August,
2020.
Vikki Stamm
Master Commissioner
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Mid-
dle C, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-
ability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 403 West 29th Street,
Kearney NE 68845. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Joshua Budden, 403
West 29th Street, Kearney NE
68845.
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI20-410
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
RICHELLE MARIE WHELPLEY
Notice is hereby given that on the
4 day of August, 2020, a petition
was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is for the
change of the petitioner's name
from Richelle Marie Whelpley to
Damien Michael Montgomery.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Ryan
Carson, in courtroom no. B, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney on the 18
day of September, 2020 at 9:30
a.m., or as soon thereafter as will
be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from
that of Richelle Marie Whelpley, to
Damien Michael Montgomery.
Richelle Whelpley
203 W. Jefferson Ave.
Amherst, NE 68812
(308)293-9956
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
NEBTEX, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that
NEBTEX, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, has been
organized under the laws of the
state of Nebraska, with its desig-
nated office at 5547 Coal Chute
Road, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Jack W. Besse,
1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in any and all lawful
businesses for which a limited lia-
bility company may be organized
under the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The company was organ-
ized and commenced on August
6th, 2020, and will continue in per-
petuity. Its affairs shall be con-
ducted by its sole member, Phil
Baldwin, until such time as his suc-
cessors are selected pursuant to
the Operating Agreement.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
Upscale Roofing, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Upscale Roofing, LLC, is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska with its registered office at
10310 145th Rd, Amherst, NE
68812. The general nature of the
business to be transacted is to en-
gage in any or all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized and to do every-
thing necessary, proper, advisable
or convenient for the accomplish-
ment of the purposes hereinabove
set forth and to do all other things
incidental thereto or connected
therewith which are not forbidden
by the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The time of commence-
ment of the limited liability com-
pany is July 22, 2020, and duration
of the Company is perpetual. The
affairs of the limited liability com-
pany are to be conducted by its
members.
Adam Borden, Organizer
