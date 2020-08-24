 Skip to main content
Legal notices: August 24, 2020

NOTICE

 

A Committee Meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District will be held on August

28, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Hol-

drege office. A current agenda is

available at the Office of the Assis-

tant Secretary at 415 Lincoln St.,

Holdrege, NE 68949.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CL3, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that CL3,

LLC, (hereinafter referred to as the

"Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street mailing address of the Com-

pany's initial designated office is

42550 130th Road, Gibbon, NE

68840. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Larry

E. Witt, whose street and mailing

address is 42550 130th Road, Gib-

bon, NE 68840.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

COTTONMILL RENTAL

PROPERTIES, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

Notice is hereby given that COT-

TONMILL RENTAL PROPERTIES,

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, has been organized un-

der the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The street mailing address

of the Company's initial designated

office is 6540 Cottonmill Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Jack W. Besse,

1516 First Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Dorman, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with the initial agent for

service of process being Brian J.

Davis, whose address, which is

also the registered and designated

office, is 801 Meridian Avenue,

P.O. Box 214, Cozad, Dawson

County, Nebraska, 69130. The gen-

eral nature of its business is to en-

gage in and to do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of Nebraska, and for all

other purposes authorized by law.

The Limited Liability Company was

formed on July 20, 2020, and its life

shall be perpetual. Its affairs shall

be conducted by the Members pur-

suant to an Operating Agreement

duly adopted by the Company.

Dorman, LLC,

By: Brian J. Davis, #22884

of Berreckman, Davis

& Bazata, P.C., L.L.O.

Its Attorneys

801 Meridian, P.O. Box 214

Cozad, NE 69130

(308) 784-2040

(308) 784-2043 - fax

briandavis@cozadtel.net

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF MASTER

COMMISSIONER'S SALE

 

By virtue of an order of sale is-

sued by the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-

ant to a decree of said Court in an

action therein indexed at Case No.

CI 19 - 339, wherein Reverse Mort-

gage Funding, LLC, is the plaintiff,

and the Estate of Jean M. Criss,

the Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-

sonal Representatives, and All

Other Persons Interested in the Es-

tate of Jean M. Criss, Deceased,

real names unknown; Transnation

Title Insurance Company, Trustee;

United States of America, by and

through the Secretary of Housing

and Urban Development, Benefi-

ciary; State of Nebraska; County of

Buffalo; John Doe and Jane Doe,

real names and marital status un-

known, were joined as defendants,

I will sell at public auction to the

highest bidder, for cash, the follow-

ing property at 10:00 a.m., on the

14th day of September, 2020, in-

side the east door of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, 16th and Cen-

tral Avenue, in the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, to-wit:

Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a

subdivision to the City of Gibbon,

Buffalo County, Nebraska,

to satisfy the liens and encum-

brances therein set forth; and to

satisfy the accruing court costs, all

as provided by said order and de-

cree. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. The pur-

chaser will deposit with the Master

Commissioner, at the time of sale,

a nonrefundable personal or cash-

ier's check in the amount of

$5,000.00, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the plaintiff's attorney

immediately upon confirmation of

the sale by the Court. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

Dated this 3rd day of August,

2020.

Vikki Stamm

Master Commissioner

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Mid-

dle C, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-

ability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 403 West 29th Street,

Kearney NE 68845. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Joshua Budden, 403

West 29th Street, Kearney NE

68845.

 

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number CI20-410

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

RICHELLE MARIE WHELPLEY

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

4 day of August, 2020, a petition

was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is for the

change of the petitioner's name

from Richelle Marie Whelpley to

Damien Michael Montgomery.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in courtroom no. B, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney on the 18

day of September, 2020 at 9:30

a.m., or as soon thereafter as will

be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Richelle Marie Whelpley, to

Damien Michael Montgomery.

Richelle Whelpley

203 W. Jefferson Ave.

Amherst, NE 68812

(308)293-9956

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

NEBTEX, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

Notice is hereby given that

NEBTEX, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, has been

organized under the laws of the

state of Nebraska, with its desig-

nated office at 5547 Coal Chute

Road, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Jack W. Besse,

1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in any and all lawful

businesses for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

under the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on August

6th, 2020, and will continue in per-

petuity. Its affairs shall be con-

ducted by its sole member, Phil

Baldwin, until such time as his suc-

cessors are selected pursuant to

the Operating Agreement.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

Upscale Roofing, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Upscale Roofing, LLC, is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska with its registered office at

10310 145th Rd, Amherst, NE

68812. The general nature of the

business to be transacted is to en-

gage in any or all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized and to do every-

thing necessary, proper, advisable

or convenient for the accomplish-

ment of the purposes hereinabove

set forth and to do all other things

incidental thereto or connected

therewith which are not forbidden

by the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The time of commence-

ment of the limited liability com-

pany is July 22, 2020, and duration

of the Company is perpetual. The

affairs of the limited liability com-

pany are to be conducted by its

members.

Adam Borden, Organizer

