Legal notices: August 22, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE
The regular meeting of the Re-
gion 3 Behavioral Health Services
Regional Governing Board has
been scheduled for Friday, August
28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Region
3 Behavioral Health Services office.
General meeting open to the pub-
lic. The agenda shall be available
for public inspection at the office of
Region 3 Behavioral Health Ser-
vices, located at 4009 6th Avenue,
Suite 65, Kearney, Nebraska during
regular business hours or on the
website at www.region3.net.
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
August 11, 2020
The Council held a moment of si-
lence. Mayor Clouse and Council
Members led the audience in the
Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor
Clouse announced that in accord-
ance with Section 84-1412 of the
Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-
rent copy of the Open Meetings Act
is available for review and is posted
on the wall of the Council Cham-
bers. Stanley A. Clouse, President
of the Council, called a regular
meeting of the City Council to order
on August 11, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.
with the following Council Mem-
bers responding to roll call: Randy
Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear, Tami
James Moore, and Jonathan
Nikkila. Absent: None. City Clerk
recorded the minutes. Administra-
tive personnel were also present.
Notice of the meeting had been
given according to law.
Presentation by Brad Stephan re-
garding the wearing of face masks.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the applica-
tion submitted by Miller & Associ-
ates for RK Development LLC, a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany. By unanimous vote sus-
pended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8430 rezoning from District AG,
Agricultural District to District
RR-1, Rural Residential District (R-
ural Standards) for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Southeast Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of Section 16,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (North of 70th Street and
40th Avenue) on first reading by
number only. Ordinance No. 8430
was read by number. By unani-
mous vote, Ordinance No. 8430
was passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
2. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2020-118
approving the application submit-
ted by Miller & Associates for RK
Development LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company for the
Final Plat and Subdivision Agree-
ment for North Pointe, a subdivi-
sion being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
of Section 16, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
of Section 16, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (North of
70th Street and 40th Avenue)
Consent Agenda:
By unanimous vote the following
items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held July 28, 2020.
3. Approve setting August 25,
2020 at 5:30 p.m. as the time and
date to meet as the Board of
Equalization to assess costs in
connection with Paving Improve-
ment District Nos. 2017-986,
2018-988, 2018-991, 2018-992,
2018-993; Water District Nos.
2017-586, 2018-587, 2018-589,
2018-590, 2018-591; and Sanitary
Sewer District Nos. 2018-523,
2018-525, 2018-526, 2018-527.
4. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-119 approving the Peterson
Senior Activity Center Annual Nutri-
tion Service Contract between the
City of Kearney and Community
Action Partnership of Mid-Nebra-
ska.
5. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-120 approving Application
and Certificate for Payment No. 4
in the amount of $8,553.74 submit-
ted by Ensley Electrical Services
and approved by City staff for the
installation of a new generator at
the Law Enforcement Center.
6. Accept the bids received for
the 2020 Part 7 Improvements;
Downtown Asphalt and adopt Res-
olution No. 2020-121 awarding the
bid to Blessing Construction in the
amount of $447,590.00.
7. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-122 approving Application
and Certificate for Payment No. 1
in the amount of $105,747.30 sub-
mitted by Morten Construction,
LLC and approved by Miller & As-
sociates for the 2020 Trail Restora-
tion.
8. Approve the recommendation
from the Development Services Di-
vision on the annual renewal of
East Lawn Mobile Homes Estates,
2900 and 3010 Grand Avenue
manufactured home court license
until May 31, 2021.
9. Accept the bids received for
the purchase of two (2) Jet A refu-
eler trucks to be used at the Kear-
ney Regional Airport and award the
bid to Proflo Industries in the
amount of $445,990.00.
10. Approve the Development
Agreement between Compute
North NE, LLC, Economic Develop-
ment Council of Buffalo County,
Inc. and the City of Kearney estab-
lishing the terms and conditions to
be complied with as part of the de-
velopment of approximately 6 ac-
res of land at Tech oNE Crossing
and adopt Resolution No.
2020-123.
11. Authorize the Vice-President
of the Council to execute the Re-
lease of Telecommunications Ease-
ment on a tract of land located in
part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter and part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
and approve Resolution No.
2020-124.
12. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-125 approving Application
and Certificate for Payment No. 3
in the amount of $145,397.47 sub-
mitted by Nielsen Contracting and
approved by Olsson for 2019 Part 3
Improvements for the reconstruc-
tion of A Avenue, from 25th Street
to 27th Street.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
None.
Regular Agenda:
1. Council unanimously approved
City Staff's recommendation to fur-
ther postpone to the August 25,
2020 City Council Meeting Regular
Agenda Item 1 pertaining to Ordi-
nance No. 8429 amending Section
9-213 "International Energy Con-
versation Code" of Article 2 "Build-
ing Code Generally" of Chapter 9
"Public Works" to adopt the 2018
International Energy Conservation
Code.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 5:55 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
