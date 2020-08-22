 Skip to main content
Legal notices: August 22, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The regular meeting of the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Services

Regional Governing Board has

been scheduled for Friday, August

28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Region

3 Behavioral Health Services office.

General meeting open to the pub-

lic. The agenda shall be available

for public inspection at the office of

Region 3 Behavioral Health Ser-

vices, located at 4009 6th Avenue,

Suite 65, Kearney, Nebraska during

regular business hours or on the

website at www.region3.net.

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

August 11, 2020

 

The Council held a moment of si-

lence. Mayor Clouse and Council

Members led the audience in the

Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor

Clouse announced that in accord-

ance with Section 84-1412 of the

Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-

rent copy of the Open Meetings Act

is available for review and is posted

on the wall of the Council Cham-

bers. Stanley A. Clouse, President

of the Council, called a regular

meeting of the City Council to order

on August 11, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

with the following Council Mem-

bers responding to roll call: Randy

Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear, Tami

James Moore, and Jonathan

Nikkila. Absent: None. City Clerk

recorded the minutes. Administra-

tive personnel were also present.

Notice of the meeting had been

given according to law.

Presentation by Brad Stephan re-

garding the wearing of face masks.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

1. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the applica-

tion submitted by Miller & Associ-

ates for RK Development LLC, a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany. By unanimous vote sus-

pended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8430 rezoning from District AG,

Agricultural District to District

RR-1, Rural Residential District (R-

ural Standards) for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Southeast Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 16,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (North of 70th Street and

40th Avenue) on first reading by

number only. Ordinance No. 8430

was read by number. By unani-

mous vote, Ordinance No. 8430

was passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

2. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and unanimously

adopted Resolution No. 2020-118

approving the application submit-

ted by Miller & Associates for RK

Development LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company for the

Final Plat and Subdivision Agree-

ment for North Pointe, a subdivi-

sion being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

of Section 16, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

of Section 16, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (North of

70th Street and 40th Avenue)

Consent Agenda:

By unanimous vote the following

items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held July 28, 2020.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

Ace Irrigation-$730.24-smcs;

Agri Affiliates-$60.00-smcs; Agri

Coop-$1,011.44-smcs; ALS

Assn.-$110.00-smcs; Alstrom,J--

$28.05-smcs; Ama-

zon-$2,135.28-smcs; Antelope

Sprinklers-$515.00-smcs; Appli-

ance Pros-$220.00-smcs; Arrow

Seed-$400.00-smcs; Ask Sup-

ply-$1,129.93-smcs; Aurora Co-

op-$101.12-smcs; Auto Val-

ue-$227.12-smcs;

Avfuel-$14,930.90-smcs; Baker &

Taylor-$6,959.53-smcs; Beacon

Athletics-$386.00-smcs;

Bicak,M-$45.00-smcs; Bill's Trail-

er-$3,700.00-co; Blackstone Pub-

lishing-$1,015.67-smcs; Black-

strap-$4,433.01-smcs; BlueCross

BlueShield-$119,907.87-smcs;

Bosselman-$40,103.13-smcs;

Brandt,K-$4.64-smcs; Bridgett

Lavene Consult-

ing-$5,833.00-smcs; Broadfoot's--

$2,070.00-smcs; Bryant Elementa-

ry-$90.00-smcs; Build-

ers-$333.35-smcs,co; Buysm So-

d-$346.32-co;

Carquest-$3,551.28-smcs;

Cash-Wa-$3,233.65-smcs; Central

States Wire-$1,638.24-smcs; Cha-

vez,K-$100.47-smcs; Ches-

terman-$2,397.60-smcs;

Cigna-$7,970.95-smcs;

Cisneros,B-$4.25-smcs; City

Glass-$3,990.00-smcs; City of Ky-

-$433,196.33-smcs,ps; Core &

Main-$2,185.47-smcs; Cold Spring

Granite-$177.00-smcs; Comm Serv

Fund of NE-$58.00-ps; Comm.

Health Agencies-$106.00-ps; Com-

passcom-$225.00-smcs; Compute

North-$26,229.95-smcs; Construc-

tion Rental-$281.13-smcs,co; Cot-

tonmill Enterprises-$800.00-smcs;

Credit Management Serv--

$102.64-ps; Crites,C-$8.46-smcs;

Crystal Clean-$489.00-smcs; Cul-

len,M-$336.33-smcs; Cutting Edge

Cleaning-$180.00-smcs; D & K

Products-$15,640.00-smcs; Dan's

Plumbing-$299.67-smcs; Dean,C-

-$21.31-smcs; Decker,K-$-

60.00-smcs; Deterding's--

$3,888.00-smcs; Diamond Engi-

neering.-$64,467.22-co; Eagle Dis-

tributing-$2,755.20-smcs;

Eakes-$1,566.54-smcs,co; Easy

Picker-$540.12-smcs; Ed

Broadfoot & Sons-$1,551.00-smcs;

Elliott Equip-

ment-$2,876.82-smcs;Enforcement

Video-$249.00-smcs; Exchange

Bank-$35.00-smcs; Family Prac-

tice-$2,080.00-ps; Fas-

tenal-$1,480.00-co; Garrels,J--

$413.00-smcs; GD Construc-

tion-$53,132.40-co; Gentrup,B-$-

135.00-smcs; Heartland Refrigera-

tion-$153.75-smcs; Hermoso,D-$-

36.64-smcs; HM Life Insur-

ance-$59,788.14-smcs; Hometown

Leasing-$522.04-smcs; Hometown

Production-$409.95-smcs; HTS

AG-$4,946.92-smcs;

ICMA-$6,825.07-ps; Iowa Plains

Signing-$1,205.00-smcs;

IRS-$170,678.64-ps; Jack

Lederman-$2,445.04-smcs; Jack's

Uniforms-$2,221.56-smcs; Jack-

son Services-$351.46-smcs; Ky

Crete & Block-$79.47-smcs; Ky

Noon Rotary-$140.00-smcs; Ky

Powersports-$22,637.99-co;

Konen,T-$10.01-smcs; Konica

Minolta-$960.39-smcs;

Kostenbauer,M-$30.92-smcs;

Kowalek,G-$28.05-smcs; Lam-

berts,C-$191.30-smcs; Landmark

Implement-$21,329.11-co; Lawn

Builders-$116.78-smcs; Leach,-

C-$102.72-smcs; Lerner Publica-

tions-$167.91-smcs; Logan Con-

tractors-$213.00-co; Lybarger,M

-$5.04-smcs; Magic Clean-

ing-$7,050.00-smcs; Magic Wand

Company-$4,165.00-smcs; Marlatt

Machine-$36.47-smcs; Mead Lum-

ber-$61.14-co;

Menards-$153.46-smcs,co;

Mid-American Signal-$96.00-smcs;

Mid-NE Garage Door-

s-$1,580.00-smcs; Midwest Con-

nect-$7,721.88-smcs; Miller & As-

sociates-$51,640.70-smcs,co;

Miller Signs-$3,290.00-smcs; Mir-

ror Image-$268.64-smcs; Muir,S--

$11.52-smcs; Mundorf,J--

$22.06-smcs; Municipal Sup-

ply-$5,462.05-smcs; Murphy Trac-

tor-$719.53-smcs; NE Child Sup-

port-$2,287.35-ps; NE Dept of

Revenue-$56,873.10-ps; NE Salt &

Grain-$3,099.49-smcs; Nebras-

kaland Distributor-

s-$5,164.40-smcs; Nelson,E-

-$35.60-smcs; Northwestern Ener-

gy-$1,554.22-smcs; Nuco Pump

Sales-$1,000.00-smcs; O'Keefe El-

evator-$465.55-smcs;

Olsson-$15,173.63-co; One Call

Concepts-$425.86-smcs; O'Reilly

Auto-$701.86-smcs; Outdoor Rec-

reation-$3,290.00-co; Panhellenic

Council-$120.00-smcs; Para-

mount-$31.26-smcs;

Payflex-$531.25-smcs,ps; Peerless

Machine-$13,110.06-smcs; Pep

Co-$412.02-smcs; Peyton,A-$64-

9.00-smcs; Pfeiffer,C-$-

14.50-smcs; Philip Carkoski Con-

st.-$85,210.00-co; Ping-

-$439.73-smcs; Power Tech--

$718.32-smcs; Presto-X-$292.-

00-smcs;

Provantage-$1,500.00-smcs; Re-

corded Books-$1,358.61-smcs;

Reinke's-$456.10-smcs; Resource

Mgmt.-$962.40-smcs; Rheome

Tree-$3,675.00-smcs; Rutt's Heat-

ing-$479.82-smcs; Safe Slide Res-

toration-$92,150.00-co;

Schaub,M-$35.00-smcs; Schu-

macher Bros Fenc-

ing-$400.00-smcs; Schwarz,Z-$-

28.05-smcs; Secretary of State--

$30.00-smcs; See Clear Clean-

ing-$3,000.00-smcs; Shafto,B-$-

28.70-smcs; Sherwin Indus-

tries-$465.65-smcs; Shredding So-

lutions-$58.80-smcs; Silver-

stone-$5,155.92-smcs; SOS Porta-

ble Toilets-$210.00-smcs; Spie-

gel,D-$1.01-smcs; State of NE/D-

AS-$31.50-smcs;

Stutsman-$2,745.00-smcs;

Taillon,R-$413.00-smcs;

Thiele,G-$14.11-smcs; Trade Well

Pallet-$980.00-smcs; Truck Center

Companies-$173,701.00-co;

Turner Body Shop-$200.00-smcs;

Tye & Rowling-$14,136.07-smcs;

Tyler Technologies-$6,376.65-co;

Underground Construc-

tion-$5,875.25-smcs; Union Bank

& Trust-$83,845.16-ps; United Way

of Ky-$337.00-ps;

Verizon-$9,505.43-smcs; Village

Cleaners-$221.24-smcs; Villa-

lobos,V-$25.44-smcs; VW Golf-

-$244.50-smcs; Wagner's Irriga-

tion-$335.00-smcs; Ward Labora-

tories-$82.50-co; Wilkins Architec-

ture Design-$85.00-smcs; Winter

Equipment-$4,065.60-smcs;

Wittmus,L-$120.00-smcs; Payroll

Ending 07/18/2020 -- $ 544,142.28.

The foregoing schedule of claims

is published in accordance with

Section 19-1102 of the Revised

Statutes of Nebraska, and is pub-

lished at an expense of $62.29 to

the City of Kearney.

3. Approve setting August 25,

2020 at 5:30 p.m. as the time and

date to meet as the Board of

Equalization to assess costs in

connection with Paving Improve-

ment District Nos. 2017-986,

2018-988, 2018-991, 2018-992,

2018-993; Water District Nos.

2017-586, 2018-587, 2018-589,

2018-590, 2018-591; and Sanitary

Sewer District Nos. 2018-523,

2018-525, 2018-526, 2018-527.

4. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-119 approving the Peterson

Senior Activity Center Annual Nutri-

tion Service Contract between the

City of Kearney and Community

Action Partnership of Mid-Nebra-

ska.

5. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-120 approving Application

and Certificate for Payment No. 4

in the amount of $8,553.74 submit-

ted by Ensley Electrical Services

and approved by City staff for the

installation of a new generator at

the Law Enforcement Center.

6. Accept the bids received for

the 2020 Part 7 Improvements;

Downtown Asphalt and adopt Res-

olution No. 2020-121 awarding the

bid to Blessing Construction in the

amount of $447,590.00.

7. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-122 approving Application

and Certificate for Payment No. 1

in the amount of $105,747.30 sub-

mitted by Morten Construction,

LLC and approved by Miller & As-

sociates for the 2020 Trail Restora-

tion.

8. Approve the recommendation

from the Development Services Di-

vision on the annual renewal of

East Lawn Mobile Homes Estates,

2900 and 3010 Grand Avenue

manufactured home court license

until May 31, 2021.

9. Accept the bids received for

the purchase of two (2) Jet A refu-

eler trucks to be used at the Kear-

ney Regional Airport and award the

bid to Proflo Industries in the

amount of $445,990.00.

10. Approve the Development

Agreement between Compute

North NE, LLC, Economic Develop-

ment Council of Buffalo County,

Inc. and the City of Kearney estab-

lishing the terms and conditions to

be complied with as part of the de-

velopment of approximately 6 ac-

res of land at Tech oNE Crossing

and adopt Resolution No.

2020-123.

11. Authorize the Vice-President

of the Council to execute the Re-

lease of Telecommunications Ease-

ment on a tract of land located in

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter and part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

and approve Resolution No.

2020-124.

12. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-125 approving Application

and Certificate for Payment No. 3

in the amount of $145,397.47 sub-

mitted by Nielsen Contracting and

approved by Olsson for 2019 Part 3

Improvements for the reconstruc-

tion of A Avenue, from 25th Street

to 27th Street.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

None.

Regular Agenda:

1. Council unanimously approved

City Staff's recommendation to fur-

ther postpone to the August 25,

2020 City Council Meeting Regular

Agenda Item 1 pertaining to Ordi-

nance No. 8429 amending Section

9-213 "International Energy Con-

versation Code" of Article 2 "Build-

ing Code Generally" of Chapter 9

"Public Works" to adopt the 2018

International Energy Conservation

Code.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed at 5:55 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

