Legal notices: August 21, 2020

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ARCHWAY VILLAGE, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Archway Village, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 6880 46th Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Gregory S.
Meyer, 6880 46th Avenue, Kearney,
NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on July 14, 2020 and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Village Real Estate, L.L.C.
624 N. Minden
Minden, NE 68959
Village Real Estate, L.L.C.,
Member
ZNEZ Ag7,14,21
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON RE-PURPOSING OF
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
BLOCK GRANT
PROGRAM INCOME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
on August 25, 2020, at 10:15 AM,
at the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners regular meeting, a
public hearing will be held concern-
ing re-purposing of program in-
come from Community Develop-
ment Block Grant #98-ED-004.
This grant was made available to
local governments for community
economic development activities.
Buffalo County, Nebraska is
amending its Community Develop-
ment Block Grant (CDBG) Program
Income Reuse Plan for Economic
Development (ED) Revolving Loan
Fund (RLF) [Local Plan for the In-
tended Use of CDBG Program In-
come Resulting From Grant No.
98-ED-004 Reuse Plan for Eco-
nomic Development Program. The
CDBG ED RLF will be discontin-
ued, ceasing any Economic Devel-
opment activities. The RLF's cur-
rent program guidelines still apply
to existing projects and loans.
Buffalo County will re-purpose all
program income in the RLF toward
an Economic Development Job
Creation project specific to manu-
facturing. The project will directly
benefit Mach 1 Corporation, spe-
cializing in precision laser cutting
metals located at 3210 Antelope
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847. The
proposed project will involve work-
ing capital for the creation of 3 Full
Time Equivalent (FTE) jobs. All ac-
tivities will take place within the
County corporate limits. The proj-
ect will be beginning in summer
2020 and will be completed fall
2022, and should not exceed
2-years. The loan will be forgiven
contingent upon Mach 1 Corpora-
tion meeting job creation require-
ments. Job creation within Buffalo
County will meet a high priority
need. The project will primarily
benefit low-to-moderate-income
persons. No persons or businesses
will be displaced as a result of this
project.
Total estimated project costs are
$105,500, including $5,000 for
(0181) General Administration. No
persons or businesses will be dis-
placed because of these activities.
The County will repurpose all ED
RLF program income, currently
around $105,500, towards this
project. Any program income gen-
erated during this project will be
applied toward the project or re-
turned to the Nebraska Department
of Economic Development. No lo-
cal match will be required.
All interested parties are invited
to attend this public hearing at
which time you will have an op-
portunity to be heard regarding the
proposed re-purposing of funds.
Written and oral testimony will also
be accepted at the public hearing
scheduled for 10:15 AM, August
25, 2020, at 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68848-1270. Written
comments addressed to Janice I.
Giffin, Buffalo County Clerk, at P.O.
Box 1270, Kearney, NE
68848-1270 will be accepted if re-
ceived no later than August 25,
2020.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations including
interpreter service, Braille, large
print, or recorded materials, may
contact Janice I. Giffin, Buffalo
County Clerk, at P.O. Box 1270,
Kearney, NE 68848-1270 no later
than August 24, 2020. Accommo-
dations will be made for persons
with disabilities and non-English
speaking individuals provided that
a one-day notice is received by
Buffalo County.
ZNEZ Ag14,21
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Ag21,t1
PUBLIC NOTICE
Nebraska Department of
Environment and Energy
Air Quality Division
Notice is given to the public, ac-
cording to Chapter 14 of Nebraska
Administrative Code Title 129 - Ne-
braska Air Quality Regulations, that
the Department is proposing to is-
sue a construction permit to Blue-
Print Engines, Inc (FID 104362) an
engine remanufacturer and supplier
of crate engines and engine com-
ponent parts for the construction of
two burn-off ovens. (Standard In-
dustrial Classification code 3714)
located at 2915 Marshall Ave.,
Kearney, Buffalo County, NE
68847. The anticipated change in
emissions of regulated air contami-
nants in tons per year (tpy) due to
the proposed Construction Permit
at this facility will be: 0.18 tpy of
Particulate Matter (PM); 0.18 tpy of
PM < 10 microns (PM10); 0.18 tpy
PM < 2.5 microns (PM2.5); 2.4E-02
tpy Sulfur Dioxide; 0.36 tpy Oxides
of Nitrogen; 0.66 tpy Carbon Mon-
oxide; 0.23 tpy Volatile Organic
Compounds; 8.8E-03 tpy of Hex-
ane; 0.002 tpy total Hazardous Air
Pollutants (HAP); and 574.4 tpy
Greenhouse Gases CO2 equiva-
lents (CO2e).
Buffalo County meets the Na-
tional Ambient Air Quality Stand-
ards (NAAQS) for those pollutants
subject to a NAAQS and is ex-
pected to continue in that status.
No impact is anticipated on habitat
for any rare or threatened species.
The Department proposes to is-
sue a construction permit with spe-
cific conditions, based on Title 129,
which authorizes an historical in-
stallation of two controlled, pyroly-
sis bake-off ovens with after burn-
ers, designed to dry out residual oil
on core engines.
The proposed permit and sup-
porting materials are available Fri-
day, August 21, 2020 through Mon-
day, September 21, 2020 at the
NDEE, Suite 400, 1200 "N" Street,
Lincoln, Nebraska, and electroni-
cally at http://dee.ne.gov. Com-
ments received by the Department
during this period will be consid-
ered prior to the final decision.
During this period the applicant, or
any interested person or group of
persons, may request or petition
the Director for a public hearing.
The request must be in writing and
state the nature of the issues to be
raised and all arguments and fac-
tual grounds supporting their posi-
tion. If a public hearing is granted
by the Director, the hearing will be
advertised by public notice at least
30 days prior to the hearing.
Inquiries may be made at (402)
471-2186 or ndeq.airquality@n-
ebraska.gov. Individuals requiring
special accommodations or alter-
nate formats of materials should
notify the NDEE by calling (402)
471-2186. TDD users should call
(800) 833-7352 and ask the relay
operator to call the NDEE at (402)
471-2186. For further information,
to submit comments, or request a
hearing you may contact the NDEE
by email "ndeq.airquality@nebra-
ska.gov" or by mail submitted to
the attention of Sarah Starostka,
Air Quality Division, P.O. Box
98922, Lincoln, Nebraska
68509-8922.
ZNEZ Ag21,t1
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Betty A. Willard,
Deceased.
Case No. PR 20-132
Notice is hereby given that on
August 4, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
LeAnne Lacey, whose address is
PO Box 441, Shelton, NE
68876-0041, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before October 7, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308.237.3155
ZNEZ Ag7,14,21
<addr:SMITH, JOHNSON, ALLEN, CONNICK & HANSEN,3083821930,PLACZEK, ALLEN,CONNICK & HANSEN104 NORTH WHEELER STREET,GRAND ISLAND,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of DIANA MERRYMAN,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR20-141
Notice is hereby given that on
August 17, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Shawn Merryman, whose address
is 2490 Highway 10, Gibbon, NE
68840 was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before October 21, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
PREPARED BY:
Kevin P. Walsh, #26508
SMITH, JOHNSON, ALLEN,
CONNICK & HANSEN
104 N. Wheeler Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
Telephone: (308) 382-1930
Fax: (308) 382-5521
Email: kwalsh@gilawfirm.com
ZNEZ Ag21,28,S4
<addr:DIER, OSBORN & COX, P.C.,3089958621,PO BOX 586,HOLDREGE,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Dorothy E. Getty,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-135
Notice is hereby given that on
August 7, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Stephen
J. Getty, whose address is 75925
446 Road, Overton, NE 68863 was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as Personal Representative of
the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before October 13, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of the County Court:
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68845
Rodney A. Osborn, #13161
Dier, Osborn & Cox, P.C., L.L.O.
419 East Avenue, PO Box 586
Email rosborn@doclaw.net
Holdrege, NE 68949-0586
Phone (308) 995-8621
Fax (308) 995-6062
ZNEZ Ag14,21,28
NOTICE
OF INFORMAL PROBATE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF
THE ESTATE OF
FRANCOIS L. COSTER,
Deceased.
Case NO. PR 20-130
Notice is hereby given that on
July 31, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written State-
ment of Informal appointment to
Vickie C. Coster as Personal Rep-
resentative in Intestacy of the said
deceased and that the address of
the said Vicky C. Coster is PO Box
153, Clearwater, Nebraska. Credi-
tors of this estate must file their
claims with this Court on or before
Oct. 7, 2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Prepared and Submitted by:
James J. McNally #12765
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 164
Neligh, NE 68756
402-887-5022/F: 402-887-5592
ZNEZ Ag7,14,21
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of JODENE K.
CARUTHERS, Deceased
Estate No. PR20-136
Notice is hereby given that on
August 10, 2020 in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a Written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
DANIEL EARL CARUTHERS,
whose address is 1216 Avenue G,
Kearney, NE 68847 has been ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
this estate. Creditors of this estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before October 14, 2020 or
be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
James R. Ganz, Jr.
GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 895
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895
ZNEZ Ag14,21,28
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of MEREDITH C. KEEP,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-133
Notice is hereby given that on
Aug. 5, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Charles
B. Keep, Jr. of 2004 1st St., Co-
lumbus, NE 68601, William G. Keep
of 432 E. Calkins Ave., Elm Creek,
NE 68036 and Jenny A. Spaulding
of 912 5th St., Arapahoe, NE 68922
were informally appointed by the
Registrar as Co-Personal Repre-
sentatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Oct. 7, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
County Court of Buffalo County
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
R. Hayley Huyser (Bar I.D. #24814)
Hart & Huyser, P.C., L.L.O.
121 E 8th St
Cozad, NE 69130
Tel: (308) 784-4580
Fax: (308) 784-4581
Email: hhuyser@cozadtel.net
ZNEZ Ag7,14,21
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF NORMAN F.
HOCKEMEIER, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-137
Notice is hereby given that on
August 10, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Ken A.
Hockemeier, whose address is
1109 East 48th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before October 14, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ Ag14,21,28
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Patricia C. Davis,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-142
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Probate of Will of said De-
ceased, Determination of Heirs and
Appointment of Matthew Davis as
Personal Representative has been
filed and is set for hearing in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, located at the Court-
house, 16th and Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska, on October 9,
2020, at or after 10:00 A.M.
Matthew Davis, Petitioner
5531 W. 30th St.
Kearney, NE 68848
Luke M. Simpson #24448
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
ZNEZ Ag21,28,S4
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Rosette C. Luth,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-138
Notice is hereby given that on
August 11, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Bryce August Luth, whose address
is 820 Alba Avenue, Ravenna, NE
68869, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before October 14, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Jack W. Besse #19005
OF PARKER GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, LLP
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 phone
(308) 234-4989 fax
ZNEZ Ag14,21,28
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Steven Lee Watkins,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-139
Notice is hereby given that on
August 11, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Rebecca Levell, whose address is
11 Revolutionary War Ct., O'Fallon,
MO 63366, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before October 14, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Luke E. Zinnell #26128
Of PARKER GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, LLP
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 phone
(308) 234-4989 fax
ZNEZ Ag14,21,28
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Wilma J. Mayfield,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-131
Notice is hereby given that on
Aug. 3, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Riley
Mayfield, 52300 130th Road, Gib-
bon, NE 68840, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Oct. 7, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of
the County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
ZNEZ Ag7,14,21
NOTICE OF MEETING
The monthly meeting of the
Board of Directors of the Dawson
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at
10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-
quarters, located at 75191 Road
433, Lexington, Nebraska. An
agenda of the subjects to arise at
said meeting is kept continually
current and is available for public
inspection at the office of the Dis-
trict.
Paige McConville
ZNEZ Ag21,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that YEL-
LOWSTONE INVESTMENTS, LLC
(the "Company") has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The designated office of
the Company is 8540 E 39TH ST ,
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA 68847.
The registered agent of the Com-
pany is JOHN SHIERS, 8540 E
39th St, Kearney NE 68847. The
general nature of the business will
be to engage in the transaction of
any or all lawful business, for which
a limited liability company may be
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The LLC was
filed with the State of Nebraska
July 22 2020. Organizer Name:
Lovette Dobson.
ZNEZ Ag21,28,S4
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!