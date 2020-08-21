 Skip to main content
Legal notices: August 21, 2020

Legal notices: August 21, 2020

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ARCHWAY VILLAGE, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Archway Village, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 6880 46th Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Gregory S.

Meyer, 6880 46th Avenue, Kearney,

NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on July 14, 2020 and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Village Real Estate, L.L.C.

624 N. Minden

Minden, NE 68959

Village Real Estate, L.L.C.,

Member

ZNEZ Ag7,14,21

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON RE-PURPOSING OF

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

BLOCK GRANT

PROGRAM INCOME

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

on August 25, 2020, at 10:15 AM,

at the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners regular meeting, a

public hearing will be held concern-

ing re-purposing of program in-

come from Community Develop-

ment Block Grant #98-ED-004.

This grant was made available to

local governments for community

economic development activities.

Buffalo County, Nebraska is

amending its Community Develop-

ment Block Grant (CDBG) Program

Income Reuse Plan for Economic

Development (ED) Revolving Loan

Fund (RLF) [Local Plan for the In-

tended Use of CDBG Program In-

come Resulting From Grant No.

98-ED-004 Reuse Plan for Eco-

nomic Development Program. The

CDBG ED RLF will be discontin-

ued, ceasing any Economic Devel-

opment activities. The RLF's cur-

rent program guidelines still apply

to existing projects and loans.

Buffalo County will re-purpose all

program income in the RLF toward

an Economic Development Job

Creation project specific to manu-

facturing. The project will directly

benefit Mach 1 Corporation, spe-

cializing in precision laser cutting

metals located at 3210 Antelope

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847. The

proposed project will involve work-

ing capital for the creation of 3 Full

Time Equivalent (FTE) jobs. All ac-

tivities will take place within the

County corporate limits. The proj-

ect will be beginning in summer

2020 and will be completed fall

2022, and should not exceed

2-years. The loan will be forgiven

contingent upon Mach 1 Corpora-

tion meeting job creation require-

ments. Job creation within Buffalo

County will meet a high priority

need. The project will primarily

benefit low-to-moderate-income

persons. No persons or businesses

will be displaced as a result of this

project.

Total estimated project costs are

$105,500, including $5,000 for

(0181) General Administration. No

persons or businesses will be dis-

placed because of these activities.

The County will repurpose all ED

RLF program income, currently

around $105,500, towards this

project. Any program income gen-

erated during this project will be

applied toward the project or re-

turned to the Nebraska Department

of Economic Development. No lo-

cal match will be required.

All interested parties are invited

to attend this public hearing at

which time you will have an op-

portunity to be heard regarding the

proposed re-purposing of funds.

Written and oral testimony will also

be accepted at the public hearing

scheduled for 10:15 AM, August

25, 2020, at 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68848-1270. Written

comments addressed to Janice I.

Giffin, Buffalo County Clerk, at P.O.

Box 1270, Kearney, NE

68848-1270 will be accepted if re-

ceived no later than August 25,

2020.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations including

interpreter service, Braille, large

print, or recorded materials, may

contact Janice I. Giffin, Buffalo

County Clerk, at P.O. Box 1270,

Kearney, NE 68848-1270 no later

than August 24, 2020. Accommo-

dations will be made for persons

with disabilities and non-English

speaking individuals provided that

a one-day notice is received by

Buffalo County.

ZNEZ Ag14,21

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Ag21,t1

PUBLIC NOTICE

Nebraska Department of

Environment and Energy

Air Quality Division

 

Notice is given to the public, ac-

cording to Chapter 14 of Nebraska

Administrative Code Title 129 - Ne-

braska Air Quality Regulations, that

the Department is proposing to is-

sue a construction permit to Blue-

Print Engines, Inc (FID 104362) an

engine remanufacturer and supplier

of crate engines and engine com-

ponent parts for the construction of

two burn-off ovens. (Standard In-

dustrial Classification code 3714)

located at 2915 Marshall Ave.,

Kearney, Buffalo County, NE

68847. The anticipated change in

emissions of regulated air contami-

nants in tons per year (tpy) due to

the proposed Construction Permit

at this facility will be: 0.18 tpy of

Particulate Matter (PM); 0.18 tpy of

PM < 10 microns (PM10); 0.18 tpy

PM < 2.5 microns (PM2.5); 2.4E-02

tpy Sulfur Dioxide; 0.36 tpy Oxides

of Nitrogen; 0.66 tpy Carbon Mon-

oxide; 0.23 tpy Volatile Organic

Compounds; 8.8E-03 tpy of Hex-

ane; 0.002 tpy total Hazardous Air

Pollutants (HAP); and 574.4 tpy

Greenhouse Gases CO2 equiva-

lents (CO2e).

Buffalo County meets the Na-

tional Ambient Air Quality Stand-

ards (NAAQS) for those pollutants

subject to a NAAQS and is ex-

pected to continue in that status.

No impact is anticipated on habitat

for any rare or threatened species.

The Department proposes to is-

sue a construction permit with spe-

cific conditions, based on Title 129,

which authorizes an historical in-

stallation of two controlled, pyroly-

sis bake-off ovens with after burn-

ers, designed to dry out residual oil

on core engines.

The proposed permit and sup-

porting materials are available Fri-

day, August 21, 2020 through Mon-

day, September 21, 2020 at the

NDEE, Suite 400, 1200 "N" Street,

Lincoln, Nebraska, and electroni-

cally at http://dee.ne.gov. Com-

ments received by the Department

during this period will be consid-

ered prior to the final decision.

During this period the applicant, or

any interested person or group of

persons, may request or petition

the Director for a public hearing.

The request must be in writing and

state the nature of the issues to be

raised and all arguments and fac-

tual grounds supporting their posi-

tion. If a public hearing is granted

by the Director, the hearing will be

advertised by public notice at least

30 days prior to the hearing.

Inquiries may be made at (402)

471-2186 or ndeq.airquality@n-

ebraska.gov. Individuals requiring

special accommodations or alter-

nate formats of materials should

notify the NDEE by calling (402)

471-2186. TDD users should call

(800) 833-7352 and ask the relay

operator to call the NDEE at (402)

471-2186. For further information,

to submit comments, or request a

hearing you may contact the NDEE

by email "ndeq.airquality@nebra-

ska.gov" or by mail submitted to

the attention of Sarah Starostka,

Air Quality Division, P.O. Box

98922, Lincoln, Nebraska

68509-8922.

ZNEZ Ag21,t1

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Betty A. Willard,

Deceased.

Case No. PR 20-132

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 4, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

LeAnne Lacey, whose address is

PO Box 441, Shelton, NE

68876-0041, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before October 7, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308.237.3155

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ Ag7,14,21

<addr:SMITH, JOHNSON, ALLEN, CONNICK & HANSEN,3083821930,PLACZEK, ALLEN,CONNICK & HANSEN104 NORTH WHEELER STREET,GRAND ISLAND,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of DIANA MERRYMAN,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR20-141

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 17, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Shawn Merryman, whose address

is 2490 Highway 10, Gibbon, NE

68840 was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before October 21, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

PREPARED BY:

Kevin P. Walsh, #26508

SMITH, JOHNSON, ALLEN,

CONNICK & HANSEN

104 N. Wheeler Street

Grand Island, NE 68801

Telephone: (308) 382-1930

Fax: (308) 382-5521

Email: kwalsh@gilawfirm.com

ZNEZ Ag21,28,S4

<addr:DIER, OSBORN & COX, P.C.,3089958621,PO BOX 586,HOLDREGE,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Dorothy E. Getty,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-135

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 7, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Stephen

J. Getty, whose address is 75925

446 Road, Overton, NE 68863 was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as Personal Representative of

the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before October 13, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of the County Court:

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68845

Rodney A. Osborn, #13161

Dier, Osborn & Cox, P.C., L.L.O.

419 East Avenue, PO Box 586

Email rosborn@doclaw.net

Holdrege, NE 68949-0586

Phone (308) 995-8621

Fax (308) 995-6062

ZNEZ Ag14,21,28

NOTICE

OF INFORMAL PROBATE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF

THE ESTATE OF

FRANCOIS L. COSTER,

Deceased.

Case NO. PR 20-130

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 31, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written State-

ment of Informal appointment to

Vickie C. Coster as Personal Rep-

resentative in Intestacy of the said

deceased and that the address of

the said Vicky C. Coster is PO Box

153, Clearwater, Nebraska. Credi-

tors of this estate must file their

claims with this Court on or before

Oct. 7, 2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Prepared and Submitted by:

James J. McNally #12765

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 164

Neligh, NE 68756

402-887-5022/F: 402-887-5592

leagle@mcnallylaw.net

ZNEZ Ag7,14,21

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of JODENE K.

CARUTHERS, Deceased

Estate No. PR20-136

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 10, 2020 in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a Written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

DANIEL EARL CARUTHERS,

whose address is 1216 Avenue G,

Kearney, NE 68847 has been ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

this estate. Creditors of this estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before October 14, 2020 or

be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

James R. Ganz, Jr.

GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895

ZNEZ Ag14,21,28

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of MEREDITH C. KEEP,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-133

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Aug. 5, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Charles

B. Keep, Jr. of 2004 1st St., Co-

lumbus, NE 68601, William G. Keep

of 432 E. Calkins Ave., Elm Creek,

NE 68036 and Jenny A. Spaulding

of 912 5th St., Arapahoe, NE 68922

were informally appointed by the

Registrar as Co-Personal Repre-

sentatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Oct. 7, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

County Court of Buffalo County

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

R. Hayley Huyser (Bar I.D. #24814)

Hart & Huyser, P.C., L.L.O.

121 E 8th St

Cozad, NE 69130

Tel: (308) 784-4580

Fax: (308) 784-4581

Email: hhuyser@cozadtel.net

ZNEZ Ag7,14,21

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF NORMAN F.

HOCKEMEIER, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-137

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 10, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Ken A.

Hockemeier, whose address is

1109 East 48th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before October 14, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ Ag14,21,28

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Patricia C. Davis,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-142

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Probate of Will of said De-

ceased, Determination of Heirs and

Appointment of Matthew Davis as

Personal Representative has been

filed and is set for hearing in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, located at the Court-

house, 16th and Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska, on October 9,

2020, at or after 10:00 A.M.

Matthew Davis, Petitioner

5531 W. 30th St.

Kearney, NE 68848

Luke M. Simpson #24448

lsimpson@nebraskalawfirm.net

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

ZNEZ Ag21,28,S4

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Rosette C. Luth,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-138

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 11, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Bryce August Luth, whose address

is 820 Alba Avenue, Ravenna, NE

68869, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before October 14, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Jack W. Besse #19005

OF PARKER GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, LLP

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 phone

(308) 234-4989 fax

jwb@pgbblaw.com

ZNEZ Ag14,21,28

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Steven Lee Watkins,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-139

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 11, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Rebecca Levell, whose address is

11 Revolutionary War Ct., O'Fallon,

MO 63366, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before October 14, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Luke E. Zinnell #26128

Of PARKER GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, LLP

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 phone

(308) 234-4989 fax

lez@pgbbblaw.com

ZNEZ Ag14,21,28

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Wilma J. Mayfield,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-131

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Aug. 3, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Riley

Mayfield, 52300 130th Road, Gib-

bon, NE 68840, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Oct. 7, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of

the County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

ZNEZ Ag7,14,21

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

The monthly meeting of the

Board of Directors of the Dawson

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at

10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-

quarters, located at 75191 Road

433, Lexington, Nebraska. An

agenda of the subjects to arise at

said meeting is kept continually

current and is available for public

inspection at the office of the Dis-

trict.

Paige McConville

ZNEZ Ag21,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that YEL-

LOWSTONE INVESTMENTS, LLC

(the "Company") has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska. The designated office of

the Company is 8540 E 39TH ST ,

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA 68847.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is JOHN SHIERS, 8540 E

39th St, Kearney NE 68847. The

general nature of the business will

be to engage in the transaction of

any or all lawful business, for which

a limited liability company may be

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The LLC was

filed with the State of Nebraska

July 22 2020. Organizer Name:

Lovette Dobson.

ZNEZ Ag21,28,S4

