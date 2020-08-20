Legal notices: August 20, 2020

NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
2011 BMW 328i,
VIN: WBAPH5C55BA441421
& ASSORTED CONTAINERS
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Avery Hayward,
Kamilyn Barr, John Doe and Jane
Doe, real names unknown, and an-
yone else claiming any right or in-
terest in and to the following de-
scribed property:
2011 BMW 328i,
VIN: WBAPH5C55BA441421
& ASSORTED CONTAINERS
that the above vehicle and
containers were seized in Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on July 14,
2020, and a Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the subject currency is cur-
rently pending in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska. Fur-
ther, that a hearing on the Com-
plaint for Forfeiture of the seized
property has been scheduled on
September 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.,
before the Honorable Ryan Carson,
District Judge. Any party claiming
any right or interest in the above-d-
escribed seized property shall ap-
pear and file an Answer or Demur-
rer with the District Court Clerk of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before Thursday, August 13, 2020,
or be forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
ZNEZ Jy30,Ag6,13,20
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, August 25, 2020 at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
Board Room located at 1512 Cen-
tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ Ag20,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ERICA EDWARDS
COUNSELING, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Erica
Edwards Counseling, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 3720 Central
Avenue, #9, Kearney, NE 68847.
The name and address of the initial
registered agent is Erica Hardessen
Edwards, 3720 Central Avenue, #9,
Kearney, NE 68847. Erica Edwards
Counseling, LLC commenced busi-
ness on August 17, 2020, and the
general nature of its business is to
provide professional counseling
and consulting through a Mental
Health Practice, and its members,
mangers, professional employees,
and agents are licensed or other-
wise legally authorized to provide
said services in this state.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
ZNEZ Ag20,27,S3
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
FORT KNOX
CAMPGROUND, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Fort
Knox Campground, LLC, (hereina-
fter referred to as the "Company")
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 8245 Wood
River Road, Kearney, NE 68847.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Thomas J.
Messenger, whose street and mail-
ing address is 8245 Wood River
Road, Kearney, NE 68847.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ Ag13,20,27
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
HLG CONSULTING, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that HLG
Consulting, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 1516 1st
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Damon T.
Bahensky, whose street and mail-
ing address and post office box
number, if any, is 1516 1st Avenue,
PO Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska
68848.
Dated: August 7, 2020.
Damon T. Bahensky, Organizer
ZNEZ Ag13,20,27
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KIP'S TRIPS, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Kip's
Trips, LLC, (hereinafter referred to
as the "Company") is organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street mailing address
of the Company's initial designated
office is 8245 Wood River Road,
Kearney, NE 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Thomas J. Messenger,
whose street and mailing address
is 8245 Wood River Road, Kearney,
NE 68847.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ Ag13,20,27
NOTICE OF DIVORCE
PROCEEDING
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Mayola Faith Gamero Ponce,
Plaintiff,
vs.
Rodolfo Alexander
Gamero Ponce, Defendant.
Case No. CI 20-63
TO: Rodolfo Alexander Gamero
Ponce, whose whereabouts are un-
known upon whom personal serv-
ice of summons cannot be had,
and is the defendant in said pro-
ceedings: You are notified that on
February 11, 2020, the plaintiff,
Mayola Faith Gamero Ponce filed a
Complaint against you in the Dis-
trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, at case no. 20-63, the ob-
ject of which is to obtain a dissolu-
tion of marriage on the ground that
the marriage is irretrievably broken
and to obtain an equitable division
of the property, among other
things.
You are required to answer said
Complaint on or before September
26, 2020, or said Complaint against
you will be taken as true.
ZNEZ Ag13,20,27
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that PE-
DROSO HOLDINGS LLC (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 68 LA CROSSE
DR, KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
68845. The registered agent of the
Company is LEGALINC CORPO-
RATE SERVICES INC., 706 N.
129th Street, Suite 121, Omaha,
NE 68154. The general nature of
the business will be to engage in
the transaction of any or all lawful
business, for which a limited liabil-
ity company may be organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The LLC was filed with the
State of Nebraska April 29 2020.
Organizer Name: Lovette Dob-
son.
ZNEZ Ag6,13,20
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SALT & STONE
MASSAGE, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that SALT
& STONE MASSAGE, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska, with its
designated office at 1407 E. 33rd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Christina Egger,
1407 E. 33rd Street, Kearney, NE
68847. The general nature of its
business is to engage in any and all
lawful businesses for which a lim-
ited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the state
of Nebraska. The company was
organized and commenced on Au-
gust 17, 2020, and will continue in
perpetuity. Its affairs shall be con-
ducted by its sole member, Chris-
tina Egger, until such time as her
successors are selected pursuant
to the Operating Agreement.
ZNEZ Ag20,27,S3
REQUEST FOR BIDS
Public notice is hereby given that
the Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska
invites sealed bids for furnishing
necessary equipment, labor, mate-
rials and incidentals to complete
Sidewalk Improvement District
2020-1 - Potter Avenue. Sealed
bids will be received by the Village
Clerk, 535 W Boyd Avenue, Elm
Creek, NE 68836 until 2:00 pm lo-
cal time on August 26, 2020.
Sealed bids will then be publicly
opened and read aloud.
Scope of Work: Project in-
cludes the removal and replace-
ment of approximately 1,300
square feet of concrete pavement
with integral curb and sidewalk and
associated work.
Bids shall be submitted to: Mrs.
Wendy Clabaugh, Village Clerk,
P.O. Box 130, 535 W Boyd Avenue,
Elm Creek, NE 68836
Questions shall be directed to:
Mr. Lance Harter, Oak Creek Engi-
neering, (308) 455-1152.
Considerations: Contract docu-
ments can be obtained by contact-
ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)
455-1152. Bids shall be submitted
on furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation. Owner reserves the right
to reject any or all bids, hold bids
for 30 days and select most benefi-
cial bid.
Wendy Clabaugh
Village Clerk
ZNEZ Ag6,13,20
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!