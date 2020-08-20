 Skip to main content
Legal notices: August 20, 2020

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

2011 BMW 328i,

VIN: WBAPH5C55BA441421

& ASSORTED CONTAINERS

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Avery Hayward,

Kamilyn Barr, John Doe and Jane

Doe, real names unknown, and an-

yone else claiming any right or in-

terest in and to the following de-

scribed property:

2011 BMW 328i,

VIN: WBAPH5C55BA441421

& ASSORTED CONTAINERS

 

that the above vehicle and

containers were seized in Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on July 14,

2020, and a Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the subject currency is cur-

rently pending in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska. Fur-

ther, that a hearing on the Com-

plaint for Forfeiture of the seized

property has been scheduled on

September 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.,

before the Honorable Ryan Carson,

District Judge. Any party claiming

any right or interest in the above-d-

escribed seized property shall ap-

pear and file an Answer or Demur-

rer with the District Court Clerk of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before Thursday, August 13, 2020,

or be forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ Jy30,Ag6,13,20

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, August 25, 2020 at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

Board Room located at 1512 Cen-

tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ Ag20,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ERICA EDWARDS

COUNSELING, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice is hereby given that Erica

Edwards Counseling, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 3720 Central

Avenue, #9, Kearney, NE 68847.

The name and address of the initial

registered agent is Erica Hardessen

Edwards, 3720 Central Avenue, #9,

Kearney, NE 68847. Erica Edwards

Counseling, LLC commenced busi-

ness on August 17, 2020, and the

general nature of its business is to

provide professional counseling

and consulting through a Mental

Health Practice, and its members,

mangers, professional employees,

and agents are licensed or other-

wise legally authorized to provide

said services in this state.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ Ag20,27,S3

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

FORT KNOX

CAMPGROUND, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Fort

Knox Campground, LLC, (hereina-

fter referred to as the "Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 8245 Wood

River Road, Kearney, NE 68847.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Thomas J.

Messenger, whose street and mail-

ing address is 8245 Wood River

Road, Kearney, NE 68847.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ Ag13,20,27

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

HLG CONSULTING, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that HLG

Consulting, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 1516 1st

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Damon T.

Bahensky, whose street and mail-

ing address and post office box

number, if any, is 1516 1st Avenue,

PO Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska

68848.

Dated: August 7, 2020.

Damon T. Bahensky, Organizer

ZNEZ Ag13,20,27

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KIP'S TRIPS, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Kip's

Trips, LLC, (hereinafter referred to

as the "Company") is organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street mailing address

of the Company's initial designated

office is 8245 Wood River Road,

Kearney, NE 68847. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Thomas J. Messenger,

whose street and mailing address

is 8245 Wood River Road, Kearney,

NE 68847.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ Ag13,20,27

NOTICE OF DIVORCE

PROCEEDING

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Mayola Faith Gamero Ponce,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Rodolfo Alexander

Gamero Ponce, Defendant.

Case No. CI 20-63

TO: Rodolfo Alexander Gamero

Ponce, whose whereabouts are un-

known upon whom personal serv-

ice of summons cannot be had,

and is the defendant in said pro-

ceedings: You are notified that on

February 11, 2020, the plaintiff,

Mayola Faith Gamero Ponce filed a

Complaint against you in the Dis-

trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, at case no. 20-63, the ob-

ject of which is to obtain a dissolu-

tion of marriage on the ground that

the marriage is irretrievably broken

and to obtain an equitable division

of the property, among other

things.

You are required to answer said

Complaint on or before September

26, 2020, or said Complaint against

you will be taken as true.

ZNEZ Ag13,20,27

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that PE-

DROSO HOLDINGS LLC (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 68 LA CROSSE

DR, KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

68845. The registered agent of the

Company is LEGALINC CORPO-

RATE SERVICES INC., 706 N.

129th Street, Suite 121, Omaha,

NE 68154. The general nature of

the business will be to engage in

the transaction of any or all lawful

business, for which a limited liabil-

ity company may be organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The LLC was filed with the

State of Nebraska April 29 2020.

Organizer Name: Lovette Dob-

son.

 

ZNEZ Ag6,13,20

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SALT & STONE

MASSAGE, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

Notice is hereby given that SALT

& STONE MASSAGE, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska, with its

designated office at 1407 E. 33rd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Christina Egger,

1407 E. 33rd Street, Kearney, NE

68847. The general nature of its

business is to engage in any and all

lawful businesses for which a lim-

ited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the state

of Nebraska. The company was

organized and commenced on Au-

gust 17, 2020, and will continue in

perpetuity. Its affairs shall be con-

ducted by its sole member, Chris-

tina Egger, until such time as her

successors are selected pursuant

to the Operating Agreement.

ZNEZ Ag20,27,S3

REQUEST FOR BIDS

 

Public notice is hereby given that

the Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska

invites sealed bids for furnishing

necessary equipment, labor, mate-

rials and incidentals to complete

Sidewalk Improvement District

2020-1 - Potter Avenue. Sealed

bids will be received by the Village

Clerk, 535 W Boyd Avenue, Elm

Creek, NE 68836 until 2:00 pm lo-

cal time on August 26, 2020.

Sealed bids will then be publicly

opened and read aloud.

Scope of Work: Project in-

cludes the removal and replace-

ment of approximately 1,300

square feet of concrete pavement

with integral curb and sidewalk and

associated work.

Bids shall be submitted to: Mrs.

Wendy Clabaugh, Village Clerk,

P.O. Box 130, 535 W Boyd Avenue,

Elm Creek, NE 68836

Questions shall be directed to:

Mr. Lance Harter, Oak Creek Engi-

neering, (308) 455-1152.

Considerations: Contract docu-

ments can be obtained by contact-

ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)

455-1152. Bids shall be submitted

on furnished forms, sealed and

marked with bidder contact infor-

mation. Owner reserves the right

to reject any or all bids, hold bids

for 30 days and select most benefi-

cial bid.

Wendy Clabaugh

Village Clerk

ZNEZ Ag6,13,20

