NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that 129

Power Designs, L.L.C. (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 12900 Iron Horse

Road, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is Jay Howland, 12900 Iron

Horse Road, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The Company was formed

on July 31, 2020.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BBB RENTALS, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that BBB

Rentals, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act. The

address of its designated office is 6

Rolling Hills Road, Kearney, NE

68845. The name and address of

the initial registered agent is

Charles S. Isaac, 6 Rolling Hills

Road, Kearney, NE 68845. BBB

Rentals, LLC, commenced busi-

ness on August 14, 2020, and the

general nature of its business is to

engage in any lawful business not

prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Due to the Covid-19 mandates

Sealed Bids will be received only

through the mail to Engineering,

2200 North 33rd Street, Lincoln,

Nebraska, 68503, for the following

project at the time listed:

BID DATE: September 2, 2020

PROJECT: RV Pedestal Upgrade

LOCATION: Fort Kearny SRA

NEAR: Kearney, Nebraska

COUNTY: Kearney

Bidding Documents are on file at

the Engineering Division Office, Ne-

braska Game and Parks Commis-

sion, 2200 North 33rd Street, Lin-

coln, Nebraska, phone (402)

471-5548. Interested Prime Con-

tractors/Bidders may obtain copies

of the Bid Documents by visiting

website; http://apps.ou-

tdoornebraska.gov/projects for

downloadable PDF files.

The Nebraska Game and Parks

Commission reserves the right to

accept or reject any or all Bids and

to waive any or all informalities or

irregularities.

NEBRASKA GAME

and PARKS COMMISSION

BY: JAMES N. DOUGLAS

- Director

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 20-392

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

JORDAN MIKAY TULK.

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

27 day of July, 2020, a petition was

filed in the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the object and

prayer of which is for the change of

the petitioner's name from Jordan

Mikay Tulk to Jordan Mikay Bisbal.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Judge

Marsh, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,

NE 68847 on the 11 day of Sep-

tember, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., or as

soon thereafter as will be conven-

ient for the court and that unless

sufficient cause is shown to the

contrary, the petitioner's name will

be changed from that of Jordan

Mikay Tulk, to Jordan Mikay Bisbal.

Jordan Mikay Tulk

613 W. 21st Apt. 1

Kearney, NE 68845

308-627-3748

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 20-298

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

BRYAN LEE NELSEN.

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

13 day of July, 2020, a petition was

filed in the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the object and

prayer of which is for the change of

the petitioner's name from Bryan

Lee Nelsen to Bryan Lee

Halbgewachs.

A hearing will be had on said peti-

tion before the honorable John H.

Marsh, 1512 Central Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE on the 24 day of August,

2020 at 1:30 p.m., or as soon there-

after as will be convenient for the

court and that unless sufficient

cause is shown to the contrary, the

petitioner's name will be changed

from that of Bryan Lee Nelsen, to

Bryan Lee Halbgewachs.

Bryan Lee Nelsen

60 Plaza Blvd. #3

Kearney, NE 68845

308-746-6612

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

NORMA, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Norma, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 4503 2nd Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Timothy J.

Norwood, Sr., whose street and

mailing address and post office

box number, if any, is 4503 2nd Av-

enue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Dated: August 6, 2020.

Timothy J. Norwood, Sr.,

Organizer

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that oh

sugar! LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-

ability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 2013 A Avenue, Apt. 301,

Kearney, NE 68847. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Jessica Stevenson,

2013 A Avenue, Apt. 301, Kear-

ney, NE 68847.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

RISKY'S OFF-ROAD, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice is hereby given that Risk-

y's Off-Road, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 9 Turnberry

Drive, Pleasanton, NE 68866. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Kendall Clark, 9

Turnberry Drive, Pleasanton, NE

68866. Risky's Off-Road, LLC,

commenced business on August 6,

2020, and the general nature of its

business is to engage in any lawful

business not prohibited by the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

STAR BRIGHT ACADEMY, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that STAR

BRIGHT ACADEMY, LLC a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 5106 N Avenue

Place, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Crystal A. Vander-

beek, 5106 N Avenue Place, Kear-

ney, NE 68847. Star Bright Acad-

emy, LLC commenced business on

July 21, 2020, and the general na-

ture of its business is to engage in

any lawful business not prohibited

by the Nebraska Uniform Limited

Liability Company Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

