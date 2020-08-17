NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: 4J Ranch
Name of Applicant:
Bearded Lady, LLC
Address: 6905 W 47th St.,
Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is:
Limited Liability Company
Date of first use of name
in Nebraska: 6/14/2020
General Nature of business: The
general nature of its business is to
engage in and do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
Stuart Johnson
Applicant or
Legal Representative
NOTICE
VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
MEETING OF AUGUST 11, 2020
AT 7:00 P.M.
PLEASANTON
COMMUNITY CENTER
Notice of the meeting was given
in advance by posting in three pub-
lic places, a designated method of
giving notice. Notice of the meet-
ing and a copy of their acknowl-
edgment of the receipt of the
agenda were communicated in ad-
vance and in the notice to the
Chairperson and Board of Trustees
of this meeting. A true, correct and
complete copy of said Ordinances
can be viewed at the Village Office
during regular business hours. All
proceedings were taken while the
convened meeting was open to the
public.
The following Trustees were
present at the meeting: Michael
Stubbs, Zack Rasmussen, Ted
Eichholz, Michael Tracy & Candi
Lewis Absent: none Also present:
Leora Hofmann, Pat Epley, Chad
Dixon & Gary Steele
The meeting was called to order
by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.
Stubbs announced to all present
that the Open Meeting Laws are
posted in the Community Center.
Eichholz moved and Rasmussen
seconded the approval of the min-
utes, employee hours, treasurer's
report and the bank statement and
renewal of Water CD# 48223,
48083 & Street CD 49199 on the
consent agenda. Yes: Eichholz,
Rasmussen, Tracy, Lewis &
Stubbs. Absent: none No: none MC
Claims to be paid: General
Fund- $6,679.85, Street Fund-
$3,949.56 Water Fund- $7,016.76
Sewer Fund- $3,077.58 Cemetery
Fund $103.91 Gross payroll
$7,827.50 IRS taxes $2,086.64NE
Dept Rev-Sales Tax $838.95 Daw-
sonPublic Power- electricity
$2,312.25All Makes-parts $173.72
Bamford-tests $85.00Black Hills
Energy-natural gas $61.90 Buffalo
Co Sheriff-contract $147.29&ser-
vice $18.50Buffalo Outdoor Pow-
er-parts $65.24 Frontier-telephone
$114.25 & $63.41 Hand Machin-
ing-mail $10.47 Jacobsen Orr-legal
$610.80 Johnson Service Co-R-
epairs $1,000.00 Kearney Hub-
publish $71.71 Leagu-
eNeMuni-dues $881.00
Menards-supplies $86.65 Mid-
landsContracting-repairs $2,330.00
Miller & Assoc-1 & 6 $585.00 Mu-
nicipal supply-maint. $38.34 NE
Public Health Lab-water tests
$15.00 Pleasanton Irr-parts $37.35
Pleasanton Post Office-postage
$180.00 Quill-supplies $104.60 Ra-
venna Sanitation-Waste Haul
$84.00 & $2,089.00 Trotter Serv-
ice-fuel $207.08 Safety Glasses
USA-equip $62.14 Intuit-maint.
$17.04 Verizon-cell $99.35 Ceme-
tery checking: Trotter's-fuel $11.01
Leora reported on delinquent util-
ities.
Chairman Stubbs opened the
Public Hearing at 7:01P.M. for the
possible approval of repealing and
removing Article VI in Chapter 8 of
the Revised Municipal Code Book
regarding Floodplain Regulations.
After discussion with floodplain
administrator and the board Ras-
mussen moved and Eichholz se-
conded the statutory rule requiring
that the Ordinance be read by title
on three different days be sus-
pended for Ordinance 2020-O-5 to
Repeal & Remove Chapter 8 Article
VI regarding floodplain regulations
from the Revised Municipal Code
Book. Yes: Rasmussen, Eichholz,
Lewis, Tracy & Stubbs, Absent:
none No: none MC
Rasmussen moved and Lewis
seconded to approve Ordinance
2020-O-5. Yes: Rasmussen, Lewis,
Eichholz, Tracy, & Stubbs. Absent:
none No: none The Chairman de-
clared the motion carried and said
statutory rules suspended and said
Ordinance No. 2020-O-5 duly
passed and adopted. A true, cor-
rect and complete copy of said or-
dinance is posted in three public
places and can be viewed at the
Village Office during business
hours.
Discussion was held with the
Board and Chad Dixon on possible
Ordinance to create a zoning over-
lay district in the floodplain man-
agement creating section 5.6 of the
zoning regulations of the Village of
Pleasanton. Rasmussen moved
and Eichholz seconded the statu-
tory rule requiring that the Ordi-
nance be read by title on three dif-
ferent days be suspended for Ordi-
nance 2020-O-6 to create the zon-
ing overlay district in the floodplain
management, creating section 5.6
of the zoning regulations of the Vil-
lage of Pleasanton. Yes: Rasmus-
sen, Eichholz, Lewis, Tracy, &
Stubbs Absent: none No: none MC
Rasmussen moved and Lewis
seconded the approval of Ordi-
nance 2020-O-6. Yes: Rasmussen,
Lewis, Eichholz, Tracy & Stubbs
Absent: none No: none The Chair-
man declared the motion carried
and said statutory rules suspended
and said Ordinance No. 2020-O-6
duly passed and adopted.
Chairperson Stubbs closed the
public hearing at 7:05 p.m. A true,
correct and complete copy of said
ordinance is posted in three public
places and can be viewed at the
Village Office during business
hours.
Gary Steele with Miller & Associ-
ates presented material on street
repairs. The Board will study infor-
mation and make a decision at a
later date.
Lewis moved & Eichholz se-
conded the statutory rule requiring
that the Ordinance be read by title
on three different days be sus-
pended for Ordinance 2020-O-7
amending Section 2-604 and 2-606
of the revised ordinances of the Vil-
lage to provide for abatement and
cost of removal of public nuisance;
grasses or weeds, litter or danger-
ous buildings. Yes: Lewis, Eichholz,
Tracy, Rasmussen & Stubbs Ab-
sent: none No: none MC
Eichholz moved and Tracy se-
conded the approval of ordinance
2020-O-7. Yes: Eichholz, Tracy,
Lewis, Rasmussen & Stubbs. Ab-
sent: none No: none The Chairman
declared the motion carried and
said statutory rules suspended and
said Ordinance No. 2020-O-7 duly
passed and adopted. A true, cor-
rect and complete copy of said or-
dinance is posted in three public
places and can be viewed at the
Village Office during business
hours.
Discussion was held on some
trees hanging over the street in the
Village. Pat will talk to owners to
resolve the issue.
Discussion was held on public
events to be held in the Village and
Covid-19. Was decided to keep
park bathrooms and community
hall bathrooms closed during
events. Trustee Eichholz also men-
tioned anyone that is planning any-
thing should call Two Rivers Health
Department for regulations.
Pat gave the maintenance report.
With no other business to dis-
cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-
ing at 7:40 P.M.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CL3, LLC
Notice is hereby given that CL3,
LLC, (hereinafter referred to as the
"Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street mailing address of the Com-
pany's initial designated office is
42550 130th Road, Gibbon, NE
68840. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Larry
E. Witt, whose street and mailing
address is 42550 130th Road, Gib-
bon, NE 68840.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CLINCH PROPERTY
MANAGEMENT, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Clinch
Property Management, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 2007 W. 50th
St., Kearney, NE 68845. The name
and address of the initial registered
agent is Jestin Clinch, 2007 W.
50th St., Kearney, NE 68845.
Clinch Property Management, LLC
commenced business on July 29,
2020, and the general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business not prohibited by the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
Luke M. Simpson, Organizer
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
COTTONMILL RENTAL
PROPERTIES, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that COT-
TONMILL RENTAL PROPERTIES,
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, has been organized un-
der the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The street mailing address
of the Company's initial designated
office is 6540 Cottonmill Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Jack W. Besse,
1516 First Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Dorman, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with the initial agent for
service of process being Brian J.
Davis, whose address, which is
also the registered and designated
office, is 801 Meridian Avenue,
P.O. Box 214, Cozad, Dawson
County, Nebraska, 69130. The gen-
eral nature of its business is to en-
gage in and to do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of Nebraska, and for all
other purposes authorized by law.
The Limited Liability Company was
formed on July 20, 2020, and its life
shall be perpetual. Its affairs shall
be conducted by the Members pur-
suant to an Operating Agreement
duly adopted by the Company.
Dorman, LLC,
By: Brian J. Davis, #22884
of Berreckman, Davis
& Bazata, P.C., L.L.O.
Its Attorneys
801 Meridian, P.O. Box 214
Cozad, NE 69130
(308) 784-2040
(308) 784-2043 - fax
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF MASTER
COMMISSIONER'S SALE
By virtue of an order of sale is-
sued by the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-
ant to a decree of said Court in an
action therein indexed at Case No.
CI 19 - 339, wherein Reverse Mort-
gage Funding, LLC, is the plaintiff,
and the Estate of Jean M. Criss,
the Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-
sonal Representatives, and All
Other Persons Interested in the Es-
tate of Jean M. Criss, Deceased,
real names unknown; Transnation
Title Insurance Company, Trustee;
United States of America, by and
through the Secretary of Housing
and Urban Development, Benefi-
ciary; State of Nebraska; County of
Buffalo; John Doe and Jane Doe,
real names and marital status un-
known, were joined as defendants,
I will sell at public auction to the
highest bidder, for cash, the follow-
ing property at 10:00 a.m., on the
14th day of September, 2020, in-
side the east door of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, 16th and Cen-
tral Avenue, in the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, to-wit:
Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a
subdivision to the City of Gibbon,
Buffalo County, Nebraska,
to satisfy the liens and encum-
brances therein set forth; and to
satisfy the accruing court costs, all
as provided by said order and de-
cree. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. The pur-
chaser will deposit with the Master
Commissioner, at the time of sale,
a nonrefundable personal or cash-
ier's check in the amount of
$5,000.00, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the plaintiff's attorney
immediately upon confirmation of
the sale by the Court. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
Dated this 3rd day of August,
2020.
Vikki Stamm
Master Commissioner
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Mid-
dle C, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-
ability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 403 West 29th Street,
Kearney NE 68845. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Joshua Budden, 403
West 29th Street, Kearney NE
68845.
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI20-410
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
RICHELLE MARIE WHELPLEY
Notice is hereby given that on the
4 day of August, 2020, a petition
was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is for the
change of the petitioner's name
from Richelle Marie Whelpley to
Damien Michael Montgomery.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Ryan
Carson, in courtroom no. B, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney on the 18
day of September, 2020 at 9:30
a.m., or as soon thereafter as will
be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from
that of Richelle Marie Whelpley, to
Damien Michael Montgomery.
Richelle Whelpley
203 W. Jefferson Ave.
Amherst, NE 68812
(308)293-9956
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
NEBTEX, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that
NEBTEX, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, has been
organized under the laws of the
state of Nebraska, with its desig-
nated office at 5547 Coal Chute
Road, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Jack W. Besse,
1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in any and all lawful
businesses for which a limited lia-
bility company may be organized
under the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The company was organ-
ized and commenced on August
6th, 2020, and will continue in per-
petuity. Its affairs shall be con-
ducted by its sole member, Phil
Baldwin, until such time as his suc-
cessors are selected pursuant to
the Operating Agreement.
ZNEZ Ag10,17,24