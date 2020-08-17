NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: 4J Ranch

Name of Applicant:

Bearded Lady, LLC

Address: 6905 W 47th St.,

Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is:

Limited Liability Company

Date of first use of name

in Nebraska: 6/14/2020

 

General Nature of business: The

general nature of its business is to

engage in and do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

 

Stuart Johnson

Applicant or

Legal Representative

ZNEZ Ag17,t1

NOTICE

VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING OF AUGUST 11, 2020

AT 7:00 P.M.

PLEASANTON

COMMUNITY CENTER

 

 

Notice of the meeting was given

in advance by posting in three pub-

lic places, a designated method of

giving notice. Notice of the meet-

ing and a copy of their acknowl-

edgment of the receipt of the

agenda were communicated in ad-

vance and in the notice to the

Chairperson and Board of Trustees

of this meeting. A true, correct and

complete copy of said Ordinances

can be viewed at the Village Office

during regular business hours. All

proceedings were taken while the

convened meeting was open to the

public.

The following Trustees were

present at the meeting: Michael

Stubbs, Zack Rasmussen, Ted

Eichholz, Michael Tracy & Candi

Lewis Absent: none Also present:

Leora Hofmann, Pat Epley, Chad

Dixon & Gary Steele

The meeting was called to order

by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.

Stubbs announced to all present

that the Open Meeting Laws are

posted in the Community Center.

Eichholz moved and Rasmussen

seconded the approval of the min-

utes, employee hours, treasurer's

report and the bank statement and

renewal of Water CD# 48223,

48083 & Street CD 49199 on the

consent agenda. Yes: Eichholz,

Rasmussen, Tracy, Lewis &

Stubbs. Absent: none No: none MC

Claims to be paid: General

Fund- $6,679.85, Street Fund-

$3,949.56 Water Fund- $7,016.76

Sewer Fund- $3,077.58 Cemetery

Fund $103.91 Gross payroll

$7,827.50 IRS taxes $2,086.64NE

Dept Rev-Sales Tax $838.95 Daw-

sonPublic Power- electricity

$2,312.25All Makes-parts $173.72

Bamford-tests $85.00Black Hills

Energy-natural gas $61.90 Buffalo

Co Sheriff-contract $147.29&ser-

vice $18.50Buffalo Outdoor Pow-

er-parts $65.24 Frontier-telephone

$114.25 & $63.41 Hand Machin-

ing-mail $10.47 Jacobsen Orr-legal

$610.80 Johnson Service Co-R-

epairs $1,000.00 Kearney Hub-

publish $71.71 Leagu-

eNeMuni-dues $881.00

Menards-supplies $86.65 Mid-

landsContracting-repairs $2,330.00

Miller & Assoc-1 & 6 $585.00 Mu-

nicipal supply-maint. $38.34 NE

Public Health Lab-water tests

$15.00 Pleasanton Irr-parts $37.35

Pleasanton Post Office-postage

$180.00 Quill-supplies $104.60 Ra-

venna Sanitation-Waste Haul

$84.00 & $2,089.00 Trotter Serv-

ice-fuel $207.08 Safety Glasses

USA-equip $62.14 Intuit-maint.

$17.04 Verizon-cell $99.35 Ceme-

tery checking: Trotter's-fuel $11.01

Leora reported on delinquent util-

ities.

Chairman Stubbs opened the

Public Hearing at 7:01P.M. for the

possible approval of repealing and

removing Article VI in Chapter 8 of

the Revised Municipal Code Book

regarding Floodplain Regulations.

After discussion with floodplain

administrator and the board Ras-

mussen moved and Eichholz se-

conded the statutory rule requiring

that the Ordinance be read by title

on three different days be sus-

pended for Ordinance 2020-O-5 to

Repeal & Remove Chapter 8 Article

VI regarding floodplain regulations

from the Revised Municipal Code

Book. Yes: Rasmussen, Eichholz,

Lewis, Tracy & Stubbs, Absent:

none No: none MC

Rasmussen moved and Lewis

seconded to approve Ordinance

2020-O-5. Yes: Rasmussen, Lewis,

Eichholz, Tracy, & Stubbs. Absent:

none No: none The Chairman de-

clared the motion carried and said

statutory rules suspended and said

Ordinance No. 2020-O-5 duly

passed and adopted. A true, cor-

rect and complete copy of said or-

dinance is posted in three public

places and can be viewed at the

Village Office during business

hours.

Discussion was held with the

Board and Chad Dixon on possible

Ordinance to create a zoning over-

lay district in the floodplain man-

agement creating section 5.6 of the

zoning regulations of the Village of

Pleasanton. Rasmussen moved

and Eichholz seconded the statu-

tory rule requiring that the Ordi-

nance be read by title on three dif-

ferent days be suspended for Ordi-

nance 2020-O-6 to create the zon-

ing overlay district in the floodplain

management, creating section 5.6

of the zoning regulations of the Vil-

lage of Pleasanton. Yes: Rasmus-

sen, Eichholz, Lewis, Tracy, &

Stubbs Absent: none No: none MC

Rasmussen moved and Lewis

seconded the approval of Ordi-

nance 2020-O-6. Yes: Rasmussen,

Lewis, Eichholz, Tracy & Stubbs

Absent: none No: none The Chair-

man declared the motion carried

and said statutory rules suspended

and said Ordinance No. 2020-O-6

duly passed and adopted.

Chairperson Stubbs closed the

public hearing at 7:05 p.m. A true,

correct and complete copy of said

ordinance is posted in three public

places and can be viewed at the

Village Office during business

hours.

Gary Steele with Miller & Associ-

ates presented material on street

repairs. The Board will study infor-

mation and make a decision at a

later date.

Lewis moved & Eichholz se-

conded the statutory rule requiring

that the Ordinance be read by title

on three different days be sus-

pended for Ordinance 2020-O-7

amending Section 2-604 and 2-606

of the revised ordinances of the Vil-

lage to provide for abatement and

cost of removal of public nuisance;

grasses or weeds, litter or danger-

ous buildings. Yes: Lewis, Eichholz,

Tracy, Rasmussen & Stubbs Ab-

sent: none No: none MC

Eichholz moved and Tracy se-

conded the approval of ordinance

2020-O-7. Yes: Eichholz, Tracy,

Lewis, Rasmussen & Stubbs. Ab-

sent: none No: none The Chairman

declared the motion carried and

said statutory rules suspended and

said Ordinance No. 2020-O-7 duly

passed and adopted. A true, cor-

rect and complete copy of said or-

dinance is posted in three public

places and can be viewed at the

Village Office during business

hours.

Discussion was held on some

trees hanging over the street in the

Village. Pat will talk to owners to

resolve the issue.

Discussion was held on public

events to be held in the Village and

Covid-19. Was decided to keep

park bathrooms and community

hall bathrooms closed during

events. Trustee Eichholz also men-

tioned anyone that is planning any-

thing should call Two Rivers Health

Department for regulations.

Pat gave the maintenance report.

With no other business to dis-

cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-

ing at 7:40 P.M.

ZNEZ Ag17,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CL3, LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given that CL3,

LLC, (hereinafter referred to as the

"Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street mailing address of the Com-

pany's initial designated office is

42550 130th Road, Gibbon, NE

68840. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Larry

E. Witt, whose street and mailing

address is 42550 130th Road, Gib-

bon, NE 68840.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ Ag17,24,31

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CLINCH PROPERTY

MANAGEMENT, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Clinch

Property Management, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 2007 W. 50th

St., Kearney, NE 68845. The name

and address of the initial registered

agent is Jestin Clinch, 2007 W.

50th St., Kearney, NE 68845.

Clinch Property Management, LLC

commenced business on July 29,

2020, and the general nature of its

business is to engage in any lawful

business not prohibited by the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

Luke M. Simpson, Organizer

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ Ag3,10,17

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

COTTONMILL RENTAL

PROPERTIES, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

 

Notice is hereby given that COT-

TONMILL RENTAL PROPERTIES,

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, has been organized un-

der the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The street mailing address

of the Company's initial designated

office is 6540 Cottonmill Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Jack W. Besse,

1516 First Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

ZNEZ Ag17,24,31

<addr:BERRECKMAN, DAVIS & BAZATA, P.C., L.L.O.,3087842040,ATTORNEYS AT LAWPO BOX 214,COZAD,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Dorman, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with the initial agent for

service of process being Brian J.

Davis, whose address, which is

also the registered and designated

office, is 801 Meridian Avenue,

P.O. Box 214, Cozad, Dawson

County, Nebraska, 69130. The gen-

eral nature of its business is to en-

gage in and to do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of Nebraska, and for all

other purposes authorized by law.

The Limited Liability Company was

formed on July 20, 2020, and its life

shall be perpetual. Its affairs shall

be conducted by the Members pur-

suant to an Operating Agreement

duly adopted by the Company.

Dorman, LLC,

By: Brian J. Davis, #22884

of Berreckman, Davis

& Bazata, P.C., L.L.O.

Its Attorneys

801 Meridian, P.O. Box 214

Cozad, NE 69130

(308) 784-2040

(308) 784-2043 - fax

briandavis@cozadtel.net

 

ZNEZ Ag10,17,24

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF MASTER

COMMISSIONER'S SALE

 

 

By virtue of an order of sale is-

sued by the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-

ant to a decree of said Court in an

action therein indexed at Case No.

CI 19 - 339, wherein Reverse Mort-

gage Funding, LLC, is the plaintiff,

and the Estate of Jean M. Criss,

the Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-

sonal Representatives, and All

Other Persons Interested in the Es-

tate of Jean M. Criss, Deceased,

real names unknown; Transnation

Title Insurance Company, Trustee;

United States of America, by and

through the Secretary of Housing

and Urban Development, Benefi-

ciary; State of Nebraska; County of

Buffalo; John Doe and Jane Doe,

real names and marital status un-

known, were joined as defendants,

I will sell at public auction to the

highest bidder, for cash, the follow-

ing property at 10:00 a.m., on the

14th day of September, 2020, in-

side the east door of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, 16th and Cen-

tral Avenue, in the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, to-wit:

Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a

subdivision to the City of Gibbon,

Buffalo County, Nebraska,

to satisfy the liens and encum-

brances therein set forth; and to

satisfy the accruing court costs, all

as provided by said order and de-

cree. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. The pur-

chaser will deposit with the Master

Commissioner, at the time of sale,

a nonrefundable personal or cash-

ier's check in the amount of

$5,000.00, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the plaintiff's attorney

immediately upon confirmation of

the sale by the Court. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

Dated this 3rd day of August,

2020.

Vikki Stamm

Master Commissioner

ZNEZ Ag10,17,24,31

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Mid-

dle C, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-

ability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 403 West 29th Street,

Kearney NE 68845. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Joshua Budden, 403

West 29th Street, Kearney NE

68845.

 

 

ZNEZ Ag17,24,31

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number CI20-410

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

RICHELLE MARIE WHELPLEY

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

4 day of August, 2020, a petition

was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is for the

change of the petitioner's name

from Richelle Marie Whelpley to

Damien Michael Montgomery.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in courtroom no. B, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney on the 18

day of September, 2020 at 9:30

a.m., or as soon thereafter as will

be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Richelle Marie Whelpley, to

Damien Michael Montgomery.

Richelle Whelpley

203 W. Jefferson Ave.

Amherst, NE 68812

(308)293-9956

ZNEZ Ag17,24,31,S7

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

NEBTEX, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

Notice is hereby given that

NEBTEX, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, has been

organized under the laws of the

state of Nebraska, with its desig-

nated office at 5547 Coal Chute

Road, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Jack W. Besse,

1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in any and all lawful

businesses for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

under the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on August

6th, 2020, and will continue in per-

petuity. Its affairs shall be con-

ducted by its sole member, Phil

Baldwin, until such time as his suc-

cessors are selected pursuant to

the Operating Agreement.

ZNEZ Ag10,17,24

Tags