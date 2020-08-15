NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, AUGUST 11, 2020

 

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at

9:00 A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der and led those present in the

Pledge of Allegiance. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Myron Kouba, Ronald Loef-

felholz, Sherry Morrow, Dennis Re-

iter and William McMullen. Absent:

Timothy Higgins and Ivan Klein. A

copy of the acknowledgment and

receipt of notice and agenda by the

Board of Commissioners is at-

tached to these minutes. Chairman

McMullen announced that in ac-

cordance with Section 84-1412 of

the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a

current copy of the Open Meetings

Act is available for review and is

posted at the back of the Board

Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin

took all proceedings hereinafter

shown. Deputy County Attorney

Andrew Hoffmeister was present.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

 

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to approve the

July 28, 2020 Board meeting min-

utes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter, Kouba,

Morrow and McMullen. Absent:

Higgins and Klein. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to ratify the following

July 31, 2020 payroll claims proc-

essed by the County Clerk. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Higgins and

Klein. Motion declared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

 

NET PAYROLL 271,098.94; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

42,033.59; FIRST NATIONAL

BANK T 89,645.17; KATHLEEN A

LAUGHLIN E 356.00; STATE OF

NE T 14,897.18

 

ROAD FUND

 

NET PAYROLL 59,505.15; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

8,601.06; FIRST NATIONAL BANK

T 17,822.45; NE DEPT OF REVE-

NUE E 929.41; STATE OF NE T

2,745.54

 

WEED DEPARTMENT

 

NET PAYROLL 4,962.37; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

744.03; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,604.43; STATE OF NE T 255.12

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to accept the Buffalo

County Treasurer July 2020 Fund

Balance Report. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Reiter,

Kouba, Loeffelholz and McMullen.

Absent: Higgins and Klein. Motion

declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Morrow to accept the

Clerk of District Court July 2020

Report. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Morrow,

Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Higgins and Klein. Motion

declared carried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Reiter to accept the Buffalo

County Sheriff's Distress Warrant

report. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Kouba, Reiter, Loeffelholz,

Morrow and McMullen. Absent:

Higgins and Klein. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Loeffelholz to accept the Buffalo

County Treasurer Distress Warrant

Report. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz,

Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Higgins and Klein. Motion

declared carried.

 

Deputy County Attorney Andrew

Hoffmeister reviewed the Summer

Haven Subdivision Resolution

2011-50B. Moved by Loeffelholz

and seconded by Kouba to amend

the Interlocal Agreement and Com-

pact for Summer Haven Subdivi-

sion Resolution 2011-50B with the

following Resolution 2011-50B-2.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Absent: Higgins

and Klein. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2011-50B-2

 

 

WHEREAS, previously, in Buffalo

County Resolution #2011-50, Buf-

falo County and Kearney Counties

recognized that there was a need

for cooperative efforts concerning

land use regulation for an area

commonly known as Summer-

haven Lake and the land area sur-

rounding said lake, which is com-

monly referred to as Summerhaven

Development, a development that

is over one hundred acres in size,

most of which is located in Kearney

County but has some portion of the

land in this development area that

is located in Buffalo County, and

WHEREAS, both counties desire

to amend the 2011 two county In-

terlocal Cooperation Agreement,

and two county compact, so that

zoning jurisdiction for an additional

portion of land, some of which is

located in Buffalo County, can be

transferred to the zoning and flood

plain jurisdiction of Kearney

County, so as to continue this pat-

tern of cooperative land use plann-

ing in this area, and

WHEREAS, an amendment is

needed to Resolution 2011-50B

passed in August 22, 2017 to cor-

rectly describe the real estate to be

subdivided in this cooperative ef-

fort.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS THAT BUFFALO

COUNTY, effective immediately,

amends Buffalo County Resolution

#2011-050B-1 that authorized an

Interlocal Governmental Agreement

and Compact with Kearney County,

so that following described real es-

tate, solely for the purposes of

transfer of zoning and flood plain

administration and jurisdiction to

Kearney County, to state that the

following is the real estate de-

scribed in Buffalo County Resolu-

tion #2011-050B-1, as concerns

any portions thereof are situated in

Buffalo County:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

A tract of land being part of ac-

cretions to Government Lot Nine (9)

of Section Fourteen (14) in Buffalo

County, Nebraska, part of Govern-

ment Lot Eight (8) and part of ac-

cretions thereto of Section Four-

teen (14), part of Government Lot

Three (3) and part of accretions

thereto of Section Twenty-three

(23), and part of Government Lot

Four (4) and part of accretions

thereto of Section Twenty-three

(23) in Kearney County, Nebraska,

all in Township Eight (8) North,

Range Fifteen (15) West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian, and more

particularly described as follow:

Commencing at a 1/2" Iron Pipe

at the Northeast corner of Section

23; thence N 00?03'07" W on the

East line of said Section 14, and all

bearings contained herein are rela-

tive thereto, a distance of 520.40

feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap at the

Northeast corner of Summer Haven

Sixth, a Subdivision being of part of

Government Lot Eight (8) located in

fractional Section Fourteen (14),

Township Eight (8) North, Range

Fifteen (15) West of the Sixth Prin-

cipal Meridian, Kearney County,

Nebraska; thence N 88?58'30" W

on the North line of said Summer

Haven Sixth a distance of 265.57

feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;

thence N 73?44'36" W continuing

on said North line of Summer

Haven Sixth and on its Westerly

extension a distance of 342.90 feet

to a 5/8" rebar with cap; thence S

88?08'32" W a distance of 428.40

feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;

thence S 75?02'43" W a distance

of 820.30 feet to a 5/8" rebar with

cap; thence S 67?14'39" W a dis-

tance of 387.63 feet to a 5/8" rebar

with cap and the POINT OF BE-

GINNING; thence continuing S

67?14'39" W a distance of 501.08

feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;

thence S 89?50'15" W a distance

of 96.12 feet to a 5/8" rebar with

cap at the Northeast corner of Out-

lot "A" of Summer Haven Second,

a Subdivision being a part of accre-

tion lands deriving from and adja-

cent to Government Lot Nine (9) in

Section Fourteen (14), a part of

Government Lot One (1) and part of

accretion lands deriving from and

adjacent to said Government Lot

One (1) in Section Twenty-three

(23), with said part of accretion

lands deriving from and adjacent to

Government Lot 9 in Section Four-

teen (14), part of Government Lot 1

and part of accretion lands deriving

from and adjacent to said Govern-

ment Lot 1 in Section Twenty-three

(23) being located in Buffalo

County, Nebraska, together with,

part of Government Lot Three (3)

and part of accretion lands deriving

from and adjacent to said Govern-

ment Lot 3 in said Section Twen-

ty-three (23), with said part of Gov-

ernment Lot 3 and part of accretion

lands deriving from and adjacent to

said Government Lot 3 in Section

23 being located in Kearney

County, Nebraska, all in Township

Eight (8) North, Range Fifteen (15)

West of the Sixth Principal Merid-

ian; thence S 02?34'54" E on the

East line of said Outlot "A" and on

the East line of Road Lot "A" of

said Summer Haven Second a dis-

tance of 37.94 feet to a 5/8" rebar

with cap at the Southeast corner of

said Road Lot "A" of Summer

Haven Second; thence Westerly on

the South line of said Road Lot "A"

of Summer Haven Second and on

a non-tangent curve to the Left

having a central angle of 4?22'48",

a radius of 1985.03 feet, an arc

length of 151.75 feet, and a chord

bearing S 84?20'17" W a distance

of 151.71 feet to a 5/8" rebar with

cap at the Northeast corner of Lot

2 of said Summer Haven Second;

thence S 04?28'12" E a distance of

149.99 feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap

at the Southeast corner of said Lot

2 of Summer Haven Second;

thence S 73?09'27" E a distance of

81.25 feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;

thence N 88?53'34" E a distance of

69.95 feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;

thence N 82?42'33" E a distance of

75.22 feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;

thence S 02?40'25" E a distance of

25.39 feet; thence N 82?25'57" E a

distance of 167.88 feet; thence N

19?15'54" W a distance of 36.44

feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;

thence N 60?33'37" E a distance of

72.95 feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;

thence N 75?18'35" E a distance of

159.65 feet to a 5/8" rebar with

cap; thence S 86?45'23" E a dis-

tance of 110.21 feet to a 5/8" rebar

with cap; thence N 34?29'06" E a

distance of 86.93 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar with cap; thence N 07?34'56" E

a distance of 49.30 feet to a 5/8"

rebar with cap; thence N 00?18'07"

E a distance of 63.86 feet to a 5/8"

rebar with cap; thence N 09?57'27"

E a distance of 15.84 feet to a 5/8"

rebar with cap; thence N 71?41'49"

W a distance of 44.67 feet to a 5/8"

rebar with cap; thence N 02?33'59"

W a distance of 44.34 feet to a 5/8"

rebar with cap; thence N 30?49'11"

W a distance of 24.51 feet to a 5/8"

rebar with cap; thence N 22?45'21"

W a distance of 30.93 feet to the

Point of Beginning. Containing 4.11

Acres, more or less.

FURTHER RESOLVED, that a

copy of this resolution shall be re-

corded against the above de-

scribed real estate.

FURTHER RESOLVED, the previ-

ously adopted Resolution

2011-50B-1's real estate descrip-

tion should be disregarded and is

no longer of any effect.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to approve the

Interlocal Cooperation Agreement

and Compact (plat of "Summer

Haven Third") made between Buf-

falo County, Nebraska and Kearney

County, Nebraska with the follow-

ing Resolution 2020-32 the plat of

"Summer Haven Third". Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Higgins and

Klein. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-32

 

 

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS OF BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA, in regular session with

quorum present, by virtue of the In-

terlocal Cooperation Agreement

and Compact made between Buf-

falo County, Nebraska and Kearney

County, Nebraska, last amended

on October 22, 2019, by the Buf-

falo County Board of Commission-

ers in Resolution No. 2011-50B-2;

that the plat of "SUMMER HAVEN

THIRD", a subdivision being a part

of a part of accretion lands deriving

from and adjacent to Government

Lot Nine (9) in Section Fourteen

(14), with part of accretion lands

deriving from Government Lot Nine

(9) located in Section Fourteen (14)

being located in Buffalo County,

Nebraska, together with part of

Government Lot Eight (8) and ac-

cretion lands deriving from and ad-

jacent to said Government Lot

Eight (8) in Section Fourteen (14),

part of Government Lot Three (3)

and part of accretion lands deriving

from and adjacent to said Govern-

ment Lot Three (8) and part of Gov-

ernment Lot Four (4) and accretion

lands deriving from and adjacent to

said Government Lot Four (4) in

said Section Twenty-three (23),

with said part of Government Lot

Eight (8) and accretion lands deriv-

ing from and adjacent to said Gov-

ernment Lot Eight in Section Four-

teen (14), part of Government Lot

Three (8) and part of accretion

lands deriving from and adjacent to

said Government Lot Three (8) and

part of Government Lot Four (4)

and accretion lands deriving from

and adjacent to said Government

Lot Four (4) in said Section Twen-

ty-three (23) being located in Kear-

ney County, Nebraska, all in Town-

ship Eight (8) North, Range Fifteen

(15) West of the Sixth Principal Me-

ridian, all as duly made out, ac-

knowledged and certified is hereby

approved, accepted, ratified and

authorized to be filed and recorded

in the Office of the Register of

Deeds, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Facilities Director Steve Gaasch

was present to review and answer

questions regarding the NMC Cat

Agreement. Moved by Loeffelholz

and seconded by Reiter to author-

ize Buffalo County to purchase, ac-

quire and lease personal property

for the benefit of the County with

the following Resolution 2020-33.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Reiter, Kouba, Morrow

and McMullen. Absent: Higgins

and Klein. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-33

 

 

WHEREAS, the laws of the State

of Nebraska (the "State") authorize

BUFFALO COUNTY (the

"Governmental Entity"), a duly or-

ganized political subdivision. mu-

nicipal corporation or similar public

entity of the State, to purchase, ac-

quire and lease personal property

for the benefit of the Governmental

Entity and its inhabitants and to en-

ter into any necessary contracts;

and

The Governmental Entity wants

to lease, purchase and/or finance

equipment ("Equipment") from Cat-

erpillar Financial Services Corpora-

tion and/or an authorized Caterpil-

lar dealer ("Caterpillar") by entering

into that certain Governmental

Equipment Lease-Purchase Agree-

ment (the "Agreement") with Cater-

pillar; and the form of the Agree-

ment has been presented to the

governing body of the Governmen-

tal Entity at this meeting.

RESOLVED, that: (i) the Agree-

ment, including all schedules and

exhibits attached to the Agreement

, is approved in substantially the

form presented at the meeting, with

any Approved Changes (as defined

below), (ii) the Governmental Entity

enter into the Agreement with Cat-

erpillar and (iii) the Agreement is

adopted as a binding obligation of

the Governmental Entity; and

that changes may later be made

to the Agreement if the changes

are approved by the Governmental

Entity's counsel or members of the

governing body of the Governmen-

tal Entity signing the Agreement

(the "Approved Changes") and that

the signing of the Agreement and

any related documents is conclu-

sive evidence of the approval of the

changes; and

that the persons listed below,

who are the incumbent officers of

the Governmental Entity (the

"Authorized Persons"):

William McMullen

County Board Chairman

Steve Gaasch

County Facility Director

Janice Giffin

County Clerk

be, and each is, authorized, di-

rected and empowered, on behalf

of the Governmental Entity, to {i)

sign and deliver to Caterpillar, and

its successors and assigns, the

Agreement and any related docu-

ments, and (ii) take or cause to be

taken all actions he/she deems

necessary or advisable to acquire

the Equipment, including the sign-

ing and delivery of the Agreement

and related documents; and that

the Secretary/Clerk of the Govern-

mental Entity is authorized to attest

to these resolutions and affix the

seal of the Governmental Entity to

the Agreement, these resolutions,

and any related documents; and

that nothing in these resolutions,

the Agreement or any other docu-

ment imposes a pecuniary liability

or charge upon the general credit

of the Governmental Entity or

against its taxing power, except to

the extent that the payments paya-

ble under the Agreement are spe-

cial limited obligations of the Gov-

ernmental Entity as provided in the

Agreement; and that a breach of

these resolutions, the Agreement or

any related document will not im-

pose any pecuniary liability upon

the Governmental Entity or any

charge upon its general credit or

against its taxing power, except to

the extent that the payments paya-

ble under the Agreement are spe-

cial limited obligations of the Gov-

ernmental Entity as provided in the

Agreement; and that the authority

granted by these resolutions will

apply equally and with the same ef-

fect to the successors in office of

the Authorized Persons.

Moved by Kouba and se-

conded by Loeffelholz to approve

the early claim submitted by the

County Clerk as listed below.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Absent: Higgins

and Klein. Motion declared carried.

HEALTH INSURANCE FUND

 

HM LIFE INSURANCE INSUR-

ANCE $46,611.60

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. Ne-

braska Public Service Commission

sent a notice to the Service System

Advisory Committee. The Board

received a letter concerning the

Property Valuation Protest process.

Chairman McMullen called on

each Board member present for

committee reports and recommen-

dations.

 

ZONING

 

 

Zoning Administrator Dennise

Daniels was present for the follow-

ing Zoning agenda item.

Mitch Humphrey was present to

review and answer questions for

the Building Restriction Agreement

for LOMR-F. Moved by Loeffelholz

and seconded by Kouba to ap-

prove the following Resolution

2020-34 to authorize the Chairman

to sign the Building Restriction

Agreement for LOMR-F (Letter of

Map Revision on the basis of fill) for

property described as Part of the

West Half of the Southwest Quarter

of Section 5, Township 8 North,

Range 17 West of the 6th p.m.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Higgins and

Klein. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-34

 

 

WHEREAS, in 1986 Buffalo

County, Nebraska adopted and en-

acted floodplain regulations and

has amended the regulations at

various times in the past, and

WHEREAS, there has been a re-

quest submitted to the Buffalo

County Floodplain Administrator for

a Letter of Map Revision on the ba-

sis of fill (LOMR-F) for property

sought to be removed from the

Special Flood Hazards Area, as de-

fined in Buffalo County's Floodplain

Regulations Resolution, hereinafter

referred to as the "subject prop-

erty", and

WHEREAS, the request and engi-

neer certifications that accompany

the LOMR-F application that were

submitted to the Floodplain Admin-

istrator fulfill the necessary local

standards and findings concerning

structures and fill placed on the

subject property as required by the

Federal Emergency Management

Administration (FEMA) for the ap-

plicant seeking LOMR-F from

FEMA, and

WHEREAS, this Board deems it

prudent to enter into a Develop-

ment Restriction Agreement con-

cerning development in and upon

the subject property and the Buf-

falo County Attorney's Office has

reviewed and approved a proposed

agreement to be executed on be-

half of Buffalo County and the party

seeking the LOMR-F.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS OF BUFFALO

COUNTY THAT the structure and

development now existing on the

subject property as certified by

professional engineer fulfill the re-

quired local government standards

and findings for structures and fill

placed on the subject property and

the Chairperson of this Board is au-

thorized to execute on behalf of

Buffalo County the proposed De-

velopment Restriction Agreement,

and

IT IS RESOLVED the subject

property is legally described as:

The West Half of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 5, Township 8

North, Range 17 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska;

EXCEPT HOWEVER, a tract of land

being part of the Northwest Quarter

of the Southwest Quarter of Sec-

tion 5, Township 8 North, Range 17

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, more particu-

larly described as follows: Beginn-

ing at the Northwest corner of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 5

and assuming the West line of

Southwest Quarter of said Section

5 as bearing S 00°14'27" W and all

bearings contained herein are rela-

tive thereto; thence S 00°14'27" W

and on the West line of the South-

west Quarter, a distance of 612.00

feet thence N 89°25'30" E and par-

allel of the North line of said South-

west Quarter a distance of 525.00

feet; thence N 25°20'39" E a dis-

tance of 235.7 feet; thence N

00°14'27" E and parallel with the

West line of said Southwest Quar-

ter; a distance of 400.0 feet to a

point on the North line of said

Southwest Quarter; thence S

89°25'30" W and on the North line

of said Southwest Quarter a dis-

tance of 625.0 feet to the place of

beginning.

AND EXCEPT a tract of land be-

ing part of the Northwest Quarter of

the Southwest Quarter and part of

the Southwest Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 5,

Township 8 North, Range 17 West

of the 6th P.M. Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, more particularly described

as follows: Referring to the South-

west Corner of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 5 and assuming

the West line of the Southwest

Quarter of said Section 5 as bear-

ing N 00°14'27" E and all bearings

contained herein are relative

thereto; thence N 00°14'27" E and

on the West line of said Southwest

Quarter a distance of 658.0 feet to

the ACTUAL PLACE OF BEGINN-

ING; thence continuing N

00°14'27" E and on the West line of

said Southwest Quarter a distance

of 691.58 feet to the Northwest

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

of the Southwest Quarter of said

Section 5, said point also being the

Southwest Corner of the Northwest

Corner of the Southwest Quarter of

said Section 5; then N 88°08'20" E

a distance of 1,329.9 feet to a point

on the East line of the Northwest

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

of said Section 5; thence S

00°02'26" W and on the East line of

the Northwest Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of said Section

5 a distance of 26.0 feet to the

Southeast Corner of the Northwest

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

of said Section 5, said point also

being the Northeast corner of the

Southwest Quarter of the South-

west Quarter of said Section 5;

thence S 00°03'58" W and on the

East line of the Southwest Quarter

of the Southwest Quarter of said

Section 5 a distance of 854.9 feet

to a point being 491.0 feet North-

erly from the Southeast corner of

the Southwest Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of said Section

5; then N 64°10'21" W a distance

of 139.1 feet; then N 48°13' W a

distance of 150.0 feet; thence N

28°34' W a distance of 190.0 feet;

thence N 62°45' W a distance of

173.0 feet; thence S 67°05' W a

distance of 83.0 feet; thence S

37°41' W a distance of 104.0 feet;

thence S 88°33' W a distance of

447.0 feet; thence S 62°52' W a

distance of 295.0 feet to the place

of beginning.

AND EXCEPT a tract of land be-

ing part of the Southwest Quarter

of the Southwest Quarter of Sec-

tion 5, Township 8 North, Range 17

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, more particu-

larly described as follows: Beginn-

ing at the Southwest Corner of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 5

and assuming the West line of the

Southwest Quarter of said Section

5 as bearing N 00°14'27" E and all

bearings contained herein are rela-

tive thereto; thence N 00°14'27"E

and on the West line of said South-

west Quarter a distance 658.0 feet;

thence N 62°52' E a distance of

295.0 feet; thence N 88°33' E a dis-

tance of 447.0 feet; thence N

37°41' E a distance of 104.0 feet;

thence N 67°05" E a distance of 83

feet; thence S 62°45' E a distance

of 173.0 feet; thence S 28°34' E a

distance of 190.0 feet; thence S

48°13' E a distance of 150.0 feet;

thence S 64°10'21" E a distance of

139.1 feet to a point on the East

line of the Southwest Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of said Section

5, said point also being 491.0 feet

Northerly from the Southeast Cor-

ner of the Southwest Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of said Section

5, thence S 00°03'58" W and on

the East line of the Southwest

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

of said Section 5, a distance of

491.0 feet to the Southeast Corner

of the Southwest Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of said Section

5; thence S 89°06'16" W and on

the South line of the Southwest

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

of said Section 5 a distance of

1,333.48 feet to the place of begin-

ning.

IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED that

a copy of this Resolution shall be

filed with the Development Re-

striction Agreement against the

subject property after FEMA ap-

proves this application.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to recess the

regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:23 A.M. and

reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Absent: Higgins

and Klein. Motion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell and County Assessor

Ethel Skinner were present.

Moved by Reiter and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the motor

vehicle tax renewal as indicated on

the application by County Treas-

urer Jean Sidwell for Mother Hull

Home on a 2005 Chevrolet Cuta-

way Van and a 1998 Chrysler Town

& Country Van. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Reiter, Loeffelholz, Kouba,

Morrow and McMullen. Absent:

Higgins and Klein. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to approve the

motor vehicle tax renewal as indi-

cated on the application by County

Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Grace

Fellowship Inc. on a 2003 Dodge

Grand Sport. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Mor-

row, Reiter and McMullen. Absent:

Higgins and Klein. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to approve the

motor vehicle tax renewal as indi-

cated on the application by County

Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Commu-

nity Action Partnership of Mid-Neb-

raska on a 2017 International.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Loef-

felholz, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Higgins and

Klein. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Loeffelholz to accept the 2020

Cemetery Report submitted by

County Assessor Skinner. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Kouba,

Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Higgins and

Klein. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to approve Tax

List Corrections numbered 4692

through 4699 submitted by County

Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Higgins and Klein. Motion

declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:27 A.M. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Reiter, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Absent: Higgins and

Klein. Motion declared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

 

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Loeffelholz to enter into Execu-

tive Session at 9:27 A.M. to dis-

cuss contract negations. In addi-

tion to the Board members re-

sponding to roll call, Deputy

County Attorney Andrew Hoff-

meister was present. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Higgins and

Klein. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to move out of

Executive Session at 9:44 A.M. and

resume the open meeting. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Reiter, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Absent: Higgins and

Klein. Motion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one ad-

dressed the Board.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 9:46 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 25,

2020.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

