BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, AUGUST 11, 2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at
9:00 A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Myron Kouba, Ronald Loef-
felholz, Sherry Morrow, Dennis Re-
iter and William McMullen. Absent:
Timothy Higgins and Ivan Klein. A
copy of the acknowledgment and
receipt of notice and agenda by the
Board of Commissioners is at-
tached to these minutes. Chairman
McMullen announced that in ac-
cordance with Section 84-1412 of
the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a
current copy of the Open Meetings
Act is available for review and is
posted at the back of the Board
Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin
took all proceedings hereinafter
shown. Deputy County Attorney
Andrew Hoffmeister was present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to approve the
July 28, 2020 Board meeting min-
utes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter, Kouba,
Morrow and McMullen. Absent:
Higgins and Klein. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to ratify the following
July 31, 2020 payroll claims proc-
essed by the County Clerk. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Higgins and
Klein. Motion declared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 271,098.94; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
42,033.59; FIRST NATIONAL
BANK T 89,645.17; KATHLEEN A
LAUGHLIN E 356.00; STATE OF
NE T 14,897.18
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 59,505.15; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
8,601.06; FIRST NATIONAL BANK
T 17,822.45; NE DEPT OF REVE-
NUE E 929.41; STATE OF NE T
2,745.54
WEED DEPARTMENT
NET PAYROLL 4,962.37; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
744.03; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
1,604.43; STATE OF NE T 255.12
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to accept the Buffalo
County Treasurer July 2020 Fund
Balance Report. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Reiter,
Kouba, Loeffelholz and McMullen.
Absent: Higgins and Klein. Motion
declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Morrow to accept the
Clerk of District Court July 2020
Report. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Morrow,
Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Higgins and Klein. Motion
declared carried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Reiter to accept the Buffalo
County Sheriff's Distress Warrant
report. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Kouba, Reiter, Loeffelholz,
Morrow and McMullen. Absent:
Higgins and Klein. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Loeffelholz to accept the Buffalo
County Treasurer Distress Warrant
Report. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz,
Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Higgins and Klein. Motion
declared carried.
Deputy County Attorney Andrew
Hoffmeister reviewed the Summer
Haven Subdivision Resolution
2011-50B. Moved by Loeffelholz
and seconded by Kouba to amend
the Interlocal Agreement and Com-
pact for Summer Haven Subdivi-
sion Resolution 2011-50B with the
following Resolution 2011-50B-2.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Absent: Higgins
and Klein. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2011-50B-2
WHEREAS, previously, in Buffalo
County Resolution #2011-50, Buf-
falo County and Kearney Counties
recognized that there was a need
for cooperative efforts concerning
land use regulation for an area
commonly known as Summer-
haven Lake and the land area sur-
rounding said lake, which is com-
monly referred to as Summerhaven
Development, a development that
is over one hundred acres in size,
most of which is located in Kearney
County but has some portion of the
land in this development area that
is located in Buffalo County, and
WHEREAS, both counties desire
to amend the 2011 two county In-
terlocal Cooperation Agreement,
and two county compact, so that
zoning jurisdiction for an additional
portion of land, some of which is
located in Buffalo County, can be
transferred to the zoning and flood
plain jurisdiction of Kearney
County, so as to continue this pat-
tern of cooperative land use plann-
ing in this area, and
WHEREAS, an amendment is
needed to Resolution 2011-50B
passed in August 22, 2017 to cor-
rectly describe the real estate to be
subdivided in this cooperative ef-
fort.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS THAT BUFFALO
COUNTY, effective immediately,
amends Buffalo County Resolution
#2011-050B-1 that authorized an
Interlocal Governmental Agreement
and Compact with Kearney County,
so that following described real es-
tate, solely for the purposes of
transfer of zoning and flood plain
administration and jurisdiction to
Kearney County, to state that the
following is the real estate de-
scribed in Buffalo County Resolu-
tion #2011-050B-1, as concerns
any portions thereof are situated in
Buffalo County:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION:
A tract of land being part of ac-
cretions to Government Lot Nine (9)
of Section Fourteen (14) in Buffalo
County, Nebraska, part of Govern-
ment Lot Eight (8) and part of ac-
cretions thereto of Section Four-
teen (14), part of Government Lot
Three (3) and part of accretions
thereto of Section Twenty-three
(23), and part of Government Lot
Four (4) and part of accretions
thereto of Section Twenty-three
(23) in Kearney County, Nebraska,
all in Township Eight (8) North,
Range Fifteen (15) West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian, and more
particularly described as follow:
Commencing at a 1/2" Iron Pipe
at the Northeast corner of Section
23; thence N 00?03'07" W on the
East line of said Section 14, and all
bearings contained herein are rela-
tive thereto, a distance of 520.40
feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap at the
Northeast corner of Summer Haven
Sixth, a Subdivision being of part of
Government Lot Eight (8) located in
fractional Section Fourteen (14),
Township Eight (8) North, Range
Fifteen (15) West of the Sixth Prin-
cipal Meridian, Kearney County,
Nebraska; thence N 88?58'30" W
on the North line of said Summer
Haven Sixth a distance of 265.57
feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;
thence N 73?44'36" W continuing
on said North line of Summer
Haven Sixth and on its Westerly
extension a distance of 342.90 feet
to a 5/8" rebar with cap; thence S
88?08'32" W a distance of 428.40
feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;
thence S 75?02'43" W a distance
of 820.30 feet to a 5/8" rebar with
cap; thence S 67?14'39" W a dis-
tance of 387.63 feet to a 5/8" rebar
with cap and the POINT OF BE-
GINNING; thence continuing S
67?14'39" W a distance of 501.08
feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;
thence S 89?50'15" W a distance
of 96.12 feet to a 5/8" rebar with
cap at the Northeast corner of Out-
lot "A" of Summer Haven Second,
a Subdivision being a part of accre-
tion lands deriving from and adja-
cent to Government Lot Nine (9) in
Section Fourteen (14), a part of
Government Lot One (1) and part of
accretion lands deriving from and
adjacent to said Government Lot
One (1) in Section Twenty-three
(23), with said part of accretion
lands deriving from and adjacent to
Government Lot 9 in Section Four-
teen (14), part of Government Lot 1
and part of accretion lands deriving
from and adjacent to said Govern-
ment Lot 1 in Section Twenty-three
(23) being located in Buffalo
County, Nebraska, together with,
part of Government Lot Three (3)
and part of accretion lands deriving
from and adjacent to said Govern-
ment Lot 3 in said Section Twen-
ty-three (23), with said part of Gov-
ernment Lot 3 and part of accretion
lands deriving from and adjacent to
said Government Lot 3 in Section
23 being located in Kearney
County, Nebraska, all in Township
Eight (8) North, Range Fifteen (15)
West of the Sixth Principal Merid-
ian; thence S 02?34'54" E on the
East line of said Outlot "A" and on
the East line of Road Lot "A" of
said Summer Haven Second a dis-
tance of 37.94 feet to a 5/8" rebar
with cap at the Southeast corner of
said Road Lot "A" of Summer
Haven Second; thence Westerly on
the South line of said Road Lot "A"
of Summer Haven Second and on
a non-tangent curve to the Left
having a central angle of 4?22'48",
a radius of 1985.03 feet, an arc
length of 151.75 feet, and a chord
bearing S 84?20'17" W a distance
of 151.71 feet to a 5/8" rebar with
cap at the Northeast corner of Lot
2 of said Summer Haven Second;
thence S 04?28'12" E a distance of
149.99 feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap
at the Southeast corner of said Lot
2 of Summer Haven Second;
thence S 73?09'27" E a distance of
81.25 feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;
thence N 88?53'34" E a distance of
69.95 feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;
thence N 82?42'33" E a distance of
75.22 feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;
thence S 02?40'25" E a distance of
25.39 feet; thence N 82?25'57" E a
distance of 167.88 feet; thence N
19?15'54" W a distance of 36.44
feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;
thence N 60?33'37" E a distance of
72.95 feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;
thence N 75?18'35" E a distance of
159.65 feet to a 5/8" rebar with
cap; thence S 86?45'23" E a dis-
tance of 110.21 feet to a 5/8" rebar
with cap; thence N 34?29'06" E a
distance of 86.93 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar with cap; thence N 07?34'56" E
a distance of 49.30 feet to a 5/8"
rebar with cap; thence N 00?18'07"
E a distance of 63.86 feet to a 5/8"
rebar with cap; thence N 09?57'27"
E a distance of 15.84 feet to a 5/8"
rebar with cap; thence N 71?41'49"
W a distance of 44.67 feet to a 5/8"
rebar with cap; thence N 02?33'59"
W a distance of 44.34 feet to a 5/8"
rebar with cap; thence N 30?49'11"
W a distance of 24.51 feet to a 5/8"
rebar with cap; thence N 22?45'21"
W a distance of 30.93 feet to the
Point of Beginning. Containing 4.11
Acres, more or less.
FURTHER RESOLVED, that a
copy of this resolution shall be re-
corded against the above de-
scribed real estate.
FURTHER RESOLVED, the previ-
ously adopted Resolution
2011-50B-1's real estate descrip-
tion should be disregarded and is
no longer of any effect.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to approve the
Interlocal Cooperation Agreement
and Compact (plat of "Summer
Haven Third") made between Buf-
falo County, Nebraska and Kearney
County, Nebraska with the follow-
ing Resolution 2020-32 the plat of
"Summer Haven Third". Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Higgins and
Klein. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-32
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS OF BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA, in regular session with
quorum present, by virtue of the In-
terlocal Cooperation Agreement
and Compact made between Buf-
falo County, Nebraska and Kearney
County, Nebraska, last amended
on October 22, 2019, by the Buf-
falo County Board of Commission-
ers in Resolution No. 2011-50B-2;
that the plat of "SUMMER HAVEN
THIRD", a subdivision being a part
of a part of accretion lands deriving
from and adjacent to Government
Lot Nine (9) in Section Fourteen
(14), with part of accretion lands
deriving from Government Lot Nine
(9) located in Section Fourteen (14)
being located in Buffalo County,
Nebraska, together with part of
Government Lot Eight (8) and ac-
cretion lands deriving from and ad-
jacent to said Government Lot
Eight (8) in Section Fourteen (14),
part of Government Lot Three (3)
and part of accretion lands deriving
from and adjacent to said Govern-
ment Lot Three (8) and part of Gov-
ernment Lot Four (4) and accretion
lands deriving from and adjacent to
said Government Lot Four (4) in
said Section Twenty-three (23),
with said part of Government Lot
Eight (8) and accretion lands deriv-
ing from and adjacent to said Gov-
ernment Lot Eight in Section Four-
teen (14), part of Government Lot
Three (8) and part of accretion
lands deriving from and adjacent to
said Government Lot Three (8) and
part of Government Lot Four (4)
and accretion lands deriving from
and adjacent to said Government
Lot Four (4) in said Section Twen-
ty-three (23) being located in Kear-
ney County, Nebraska, all in Town-
ship Eight (8) North, Range Fifteen
(15) West of the Sixth Principal Me-
ridian, all as duly made out, ac-
knowledged and certified is hereby
approved, accepted, ratified and
authorized to be filed and recorded
in the Office of the Register of
Deeds, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Facilities Director Steve Gaasch
was present to review and answer
questions regarding the NMC Cat
Agreement. Moved by Loeffelholz
and seconded by Reiter to author-
ize Buffalo County to purchase, ac-
quire and lease personal property
for the benefit of the County with
the following Resolution 2020-33.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Reiter, Kouba, Morrow
and McMullen. Absent: Higgins
and Klein. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-33
WHEREAS, the laws of the State
of Nebraska (the "State") authorize
BUFFALO COUNTY (the
"Governmental Entity"), a duly or-
ganized political subdivision. mu-
nicipal corporation or similar public
entity of the State, to purchase, ac-
quire and lease personal property
for the benefit of the Governmental
Entity and its inhabitants and to en-
ter into any necessary contracts;
and
The Governmental Entity wants
to lease, purchase and/or finance
equipment ("Equipment") from Cat-
erpillar Financial Services Corpora-
tion and/or an authorized Caterpil-
lar dealer ("Caterpillar") by entering
into that certain Governmental
Equipment Lease-Purchase Agree-
ment (the "Agreement") with Cater-
pillar; and the form of the Agree-
ment has been presented to the
governing body of the Governmen-
tal Entity at this meeting.
RESOLVED, that: (i) the Agree-
ment, including all schedules and
exhibits attached to the Agreement
, is approved in substantially the
form presented at the meeting, with
any Approved Changes (as defined
below), (ii) the Governmental Entity
enter into the Agreement with Cat-
erpillar and (iii) the Agreement is
adopted as a binding obligation of
the Governmental Entity; and
that changes may later be made
to the Agreement if the changes
are approved by the Governmental
Entity's counsel or members of the
governing body of the Governmen-
tal Entity signing the Agreement
(the "Approved Changes") and that
the signing of the Agreement and
any related documents is conclu-
sive evidence of the approval of the
changes; and
that the persons listed below,
who are the incumbent officers of
the Governmental Entity (the
"Authorized Persons"):
William McMullen
County Board Chairman
Steve Gaasch
County Facility Director
Janice Giffin
County Clerk
be, and each is, authorized, di-
rected and empowered, on behalf
of the Governmental Entity, to {i)
sign and deliver to Caterpillar, and
its successors and assigns, the
Agreement and any related docu-
ments, and (ii) take or cause to be
taken all actions he/she deems
necessary or advisable to acquire
the Equipment, including the sign-
ing and delivery of the Agreement
and related documents; and that
the Secretary/Clerk of the Govern-
mental Entity is authorized to attest
to these resolutions and affix the
seal of the Governmental Entity to
the Agreement, these resolutions,
and any related documents; and
that nothing in these resolutions,
the Agreement or any other docu-
ment imposes a pecuniary liability
or charge upon the general credit
of the Governmental Entity or
against its taxing power, except to
the extent that the payments paya-
ble under the Agreement are spe-
cial limited obligations of the Gov-
ernmental Entity as provided in the
Agreement; and that a breach of
these resolutions, the Agreement or
any related document will not im-
pose any pecuniary liability upon
the Governmental Entity or any
charge upon its general credit or
against its taxing power, except to
the extent that the payments paya-
ble under the Agreement are spe-
cial limited obligations of the Gov-
ernmental Entity as provided in the
Agreement; and that the authority
granted by these resolutions will
apply equally and with the same ef-
fect to the successors in office of
the Authorized Persons.
Moved by Kouba and se-
conded by Loeffelholz to approve
the early claim submitted by the
County Clerk as listed below.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Absent: Higgins
and Klein. Motion declared carried.
HEALTH INSURANCE FUND
HM LIFE INSURANCE INSUR-
ANCE $46,611.60
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. Ne-
braska Public Service Commission
sent a notice to the Service System
Advisory Committee. The Board
received a letter concerning the
Property Valuation Protest process.
Chairman McMullen called on
each Board member present for
committee reports and recommen-
dations.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Dennise
Daniels was present for the follow-
ing Zoning agenda item.
Mitch Humphrey was present to
review and answer questions for
the Building Restriction Agreement
for LOMR-F. Moved by Loeffelholz
and seconded by Kouba to ap-
prove the following Resolution
2020-34 to authorize the Chairman
to sign the Building Restriction
Agreement for LOMR-F (Letter of
Map Revision on the basis of fill) for
property described as Part of the
West Half of the Southwest Quarter
of Section 5, Township 8 North,
Range 17 West of the 6th p.m.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Higgins and
Klein. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-34
WHEREAS, in 1986 Buffalo
County, Nebraska adopted and en-
acted floodplain regulations and
has amended the regulations at
various times in the past, and
WHEREAS, there has been a re-
quest submitted to the Buffalo
County Floodplain Administrator for
a Letter of Map Revision on the ba-
sis of fill (LOMR-F) for property
sought to be removed from the
Special Flood Hazards Area, as de-
fined in Buffalo County's Floodplain
Regulations Resolution, hereinafter
referred to as the "subject prop-
erty", and
WHEREAS, the request and engi-
neer certifications that accompany
the LOMR-F application that were
submitted to the Floodplain Admin-
istrator fulfill the necessary local
standards and findings concerning
structures and fill placed on the
subject property as required by the
Federal Emergency Management
Administration (FEMA) for the ap-
plicant seeking LOMR-F from
FEMA, and
WHEREAS, this Board deems it
prudent to enter into a Develop-
ment Restriction Agreement con-
cerning development in and upon
the subject property and the Buf-
falo County Attorney's Office has
reviewed and approved a proposed
agreement to be executed on be-
half of Buffalo County and the party
seeking the LOMR-F.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS OF BUFFALO
COUNTY THAT the structure and
development now existing on the
subject property as certified by
professional engineer fulfill the re-
quired local government standards
and findings for structures and fill
placed on the subject property and
the Chairperson of this Board is au-
thorized to execute on behalf of
Buffalo County the proposed De-
velopment Restriction Agreement,
and
IT IS RESOLVED the subject
property is legally described as:
The West Half of the Southwest
Quarter of Section 5, Township 8
North, Range 17 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska;
EXCEPT HOWEVER, a tract of land
being part of the Northwest Quarter
of the Southwest Quarter of Sec-
tion 5, Township 8 North, Range 17
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, more particu-
larly described as follows: Beginn-
ing at the Northwest corner of the
Southwest Quarter of Section 5
and assuming the West line of
Southwest Quarter of said Section
5 as bearing S 00°14'27" W and all
bearings contained herein are rela-
tive thereto; thence S 00°14'27" W
and on the West line of the South-
west Quarter, a distance of 612.00
feet thence N 89°25'30" E and par-
allel of the North line of said South-
west Quarter a distance of 525.00
feet; thence N 25°20'39" E a dis-
tance of 235.7 feet; thence N
00°14'27" E and parallel with the
West line of said Southwest Quar-
ter; a distance of 400.0 feet to a
point on the North line of said
Southwest Quarter; thence S
89°25'30" W and on the North line
of said Southwest Quarter a dis-
tance of 625.0 feet to the place of
beginning.
AND EXCEPT a tract of land be-
ing part of the Northwest Quarter of
the Southwest Quarter and part of
the Southwest Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of Section 5,
Township 8 North, Range 17 West
of the 6th P.M. Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, more particularly described
as follows: Referring to the South-
west Corner of the Southwest
Quarter of Section 5 and assuming
the West line of the Southwest
Quarter of said Section 5 as bear-
ing N 00°14'27" E and all bearings
contained herein are relative
thereto; thence N 00°14'27" E and
on the West line of said Southwest
Quarter a distance of 658.0 feet to
the ACTUAL PLACE OF BEGINN-
ING; thence continuing N
00°14'27" E and on the West line of
said Southwest Quarter a distance
of 691.58 feet to the Northwest
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
of the Southwest Quarter of said
Section 5, said point also being the
Southwest Corner of the Northwest
Corner of the Southwest Quarter of
said Section 5; then N 88°08'20" E
a distance of 1,329.9 feet to a point
on the East line of the Northwest
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
of said Section 5; thence S
00°02'26" W and on the East line of
the Northwest Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of said Section
5 a distance of 26.0 feet to the
Southeast Corner of the Northwest
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
of said Section 5, said point also
being the Northeast corner of the
Southwest Quarter of the South-
west Quarter of said Section 5;
thence S 00°03'58" W and on the
East line of the Southwest Quarter
of the Southwest Quarter of said
Section 5 a distance of 854.9 feet
to a point being 491.0 feet North-
erly from the Southeast corner of
the Southwest Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of said Section
5; then N 64°10'21" W a distance
of 139.1 feet; then N 48°13' W a
distance of 150.0 feet; thence N
28°34' W a distance of 190.0 feet;
thence N 62°45' W a distance of
173.0 feet; thence S 67°05' W a
distance of 83.0 feet; thence S
37°41' W a distance of 104.0 feet;
thence S 88°33' W a distance of
447.0 feet; thence S 62°52' W a
distance of 295.0 feet to the place
of beginning.
AND EXCEPT a tract of land be-
ing part of the Southwest Quarter
of the Southwest Quarter of Sec-
tion 5, Township 8 North, Range 17
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, more particu-
larly described as follows: Beginn-
ing at the Southwest Corner of the
Southwest Quarter of Section 5
and assuming the West line of the
Southwest Quarter of said Section
5 as bearing N 00°14'27" E and all
bearings contained herein are rela-
tive thereto; thence N 00°14'27"E
and on the West line of said South-
west Quarter a distance 658.0 feet;
thence N 62°52' E a distance of
295.0 feet; thence N 88°33' E a dis-
tance of 447.0 feet; thence N
37°41' E a distance of 104.0 feet;
thence N 67°05" E a distance of 83
feet; thence S 62°45' E a distance
of 173.0 feet; thence S 28°34' E a
distance of 190.0 feet; thence S
48°13' E a distance of 150.0 feet;
thence S 64°10'21" E a distance of
139.1 feet to a point on the East
line of the Southwest Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of said Section
5, said point also being 491.0 feet
Northerly from the Southeast Cor-
ner of the Southwest Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of said Section
5, thence S 00°03'58" W and on
the East line of the Southwest
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
of said Section 5, a distance of
491.0 feet to the Southeast Corner
of the Southwest Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of said Section
5; thence S 89°06'16" W and on
the South line of the Southwest
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
of said Section 5 a distance of
1,333.48 feet to the place of begin-
ning.
IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED that
a copy of this Resolution shall be
filed with the Development Re-
striction Agreement against the
subject property after FEMA ap-
proves this application.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to recess the
regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:23 A.M. and
reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Absent: Higgins
and Klein. Motion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell and County Assessor
Ethel Skinner were present.
Moved by Reiter and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the motor
vehicle tax renewal as indicated on
the application by County Treas-
urer Jean Sidwell for Mother Hull
Home on a 2005 Chevrolet Cuta-
way Van and a 1998 Chrysler Town
& Country Van. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Reiter, Loeffelholz, Kouba,
Morrow and McMullen. Absent:
Higgins and Klein. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to approve the
motor vehicle tax renewal as indi-
cated on the application by County
Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Grace
Fellowship Inc. on a 2003 Dodge
Grand Sport. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Mor-
row, Reiter and McMullen. Absent:
Higgins and Klein. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to approve the
motor vehicle tax renewal as indi-
cated on the application by County
Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Commu-
nity Action Partnership of Mid-Neb-
raska on a 2017 International.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Loef-
felholz, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Higgins and
Klein. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Loeffelholz to accept the 2020
Cemetery Report submitted by
County Assessor Skinner. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Kouba,
Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Higgins and
Klein. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to approve Tax
List Corrections numbered 4692
through 4699 submitted by County
Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Higgins and Klein. Motion
declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:27 A.M. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Reiter, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Absent: Higgins and
Klein. Motion declared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Loeffelholz to enter into Execu-
tive Session at 9:27 A.M. to dis-
cuss contract negations. In addi-
tion to the Board members re-
sponding to roll call, Deputy
County Attorney Andrew Hoff-
meister was present. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Higgins and
Klein. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to move out of
Executive Session at 9:44 A.M. and
resume the open meeting. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Reiter, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Absent: Higgins and
Klein. Motion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one ad-
dressed the Board.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 9:46 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 25,
2020.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ Ag15,t1