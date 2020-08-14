<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ARCHWAY VILLAGE, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Archway Village, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 6880 46th Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Gregory S.

Meyer, 6880 46th Avenue, Kearney,

NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on July 14, 2020 and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Village Real Estate, L.L.C.

624 N. Minden

Minden, NE 68959

Village Real Estate, L.L.C.,

Member

Meeting Proceedings

Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education

Regular Meeting

Monday, August 10, 2020

5:30 P.M.

Staff Development Room -

Administration Building

320 West 24th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

 

At its August 10, 2020 regular

meeting, the Kearney Public

Schools Board of Education took

the following action:

1. Heard a presentation from

Chris Nelson, Director of Finance,

on the preliminary budget for the

Kearney Public Schools for the

2020-2021 school year

2. Heard a report from Kent

Cordes of BD Construction on

progress being made on the Sun-

rise Middle School, Kearney High

School, and Hanny Arram Center

for Success construction and reno-

vation projects

3. Approved the minutes of the

July 13, 2020 public hearings and

regular meeting of the Board of

Education, as presented

4. Approved the August, 2020

claims, as presented

5. Approved the August, 2020 fi-

nancial reports, as presented

6. Accepted the Kenwood School

PTO annual self-audit report for the

2019-2020 school year, as presen-

ted

7. Approved the 2020-2021 Ele-

mentary, Horizon Middle School,

Sunrise Middle School, and Kear-

ney High School Student Hand-

book and Activities Handbook for

the 2020-2021 school year, as

presented.

8. Approved the Kearney Public

Schools Certified and Classi-

fied/Classified-Exempt Employee

Handbooks for the 2020-2021

school year, as presented

9. Set Monday, September 14,

2020 at 5:30 P.M. in the Staff De-

velopment Room of the Admin-

istration Building at 320 West 24th

Street, for the annual budget hear-

ing, tax request hearing, and regu-

lar meeting of the Board of Educa-

tion to adopt said budgets

10. Gave second and final read-

ing approval to Revised Policy

1340 (Anti-Discrimination-Comm-

unity Relations); Revised Policy

1363 (Comfort and Therapy Ani-

mals/Service Animals); Revised

Policy 3885 (Electronic Records

Management and Disposition); Re-

vised Policy 4002-AE (Equal Op-

portunity Employment); Revised

Policy 4002.1 (Anti-Discrimin-

ation-Personnel);

Revised Policy 4020 (Rights, Re-

sponsibilities, Duties and Class-

room Environment); Revised

Policy 5001 (Admission); Revised

Policy 5101 (Student Discipline);

Revised Policy 5401 (Anti-Discrim-

ination - Students); Revised Policy

5405 (Search and Seizure); Revised

Rule 5504 (Safe Pupil Transporta-

tion); Revised Policy 6150 (Cerem-

onies, Observances and the Pledge

of Allegiance); Revised Policy 6245

(Equal Opportunity in Instructional

Program); New Policy 6260.6 (Ann-

ual Report & School Improvement);

Revised Policy 6320 (Damaged or

Lost Instructional Materials); and

Revised Policy 9310.6 (Designated

Method of Giving Notice of Meet-

ings)

11. Accepted the resignations of

Chelsea Bartling, pre-school spe-

cial education teacher at Bright Fu-

tures Pre-school; and Katie

McGuire, special education re-

source teacher at Buffalo Hills Ele-

mentary School (contingent upon

the district's ability to secure a suit-

able replacement for her); with re-

gret, effective immediately

12. Approved the employment of

Amber Neben, BA, Step 1, 1.00

FTE Bright Futures pre-school

teacher (contingent upon her ability

to secure appropriate certification);

and Betty Smith, MA+45, Step 8,

1.00 FTE reading intervention

teacher at Horizon Middle School;

for the 2020-2021 school year

13. Approved the employment of

the following permanent substitute

teachers in the Kearney Public

Schools for the 2020-2021 school

year: Alexis Thiel, BA, Step 1, 1.00

FTE permanent substitute teacher

at Kenwood and Bryant Elementary

Schools (contingent upon her abil-

ity to secure appropriate certifica-

tion); Janice Sutton, BA+18, Step

1, 1.00 FTE permanent substitute

teacher at Buffalo Hills, Glenwood,

and Horizon Middle School; Mi-

chelle Hellman, BA, Step 1, 1.00

FTE permanent substitute teacher

at Northeast and Central Elemen-

tary Schools; Thomas Allberry, MA,

Step 8, 1.00 FTE permanent substi-

tute teacher at Kearney High

School; Sophie Risinger, BA+18,

Step 8, 1.00 FTE permanent substi-

tute teacher at Sunrise and Horizon

Middle Schools; Julie Artman,

MA+36, Step 8, 1.00 FTE perma-

nent substitute teacher at Emerson

and Windy Hills Elementary

Schools; Jared Sanford, BA, Step

1, 1.00 FTE permanent substitute

teacher at Kearney High School;

and Margaret Spencer, BA, Step 2,

1.00 FTE permanent substitute

teacher at Meadowlark and Park

Elementary Schools.

14. Adjourned the meeting

The annual budget hearing, tax

request hearing, and next regular

meeting of the Kearney Public

Schools Board of Education will be

held on Monday, September 14,

2020 at 5:30 P.M. in the Staff De-

velopment Room in the Administra-

tion Building at 320 West 24th

Street, Kearney, NE 68845.

NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Board of Directors of the Nebraska

Cooperative Republican Platte En-

hancement Project (a joint entity

organized and existing under the

Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation

Act) will hold a board meeting on

Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at

11:00am Central Time at 30 N.

John St., Lower Republican NRD in

Alma, NE 68920. An agenda for the

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the offices of the agency's mem-

bers, which are at the following ad-

dresses and at NCORPE.org:

1. Upper Republican NRD,

511 E. Fifth Street, Imperial, NE

2. Middle Republican NRD,

220 Center Avenue, Curtis, NE

3. Lower Republican NRD,

30 John Street, Alma, NE

4. Twin Platte NRD,

111 South Dewey Street,

Second Floor, North Platte, NE

Individuals with disabilities may

request auxiliary aids and services

necessary for participation, by con-

tacting NCORPE at the address or

by phone at 308-534-6752.

Terry Martin, Chairman

NOTICE OF MEETING

ADVISORY BOARD OF

PARK AND RECREATION

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a meeting of the Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on

August 20, 2020 in the City Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

which meeting is open to the pub-

lic. An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at City Hall

during normal business hours. Ex-

cept for items of an emergency na-

ture, the agenda shall not be al-

tered later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers shall have the right to modify

the agenda to include items of an

emergency nature only at such

public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON RE-PURPOSING OF

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

BLOCK GRANT

PROGRAM INCOME

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

on August 25, 2020, at 10:15 AM,

at the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners regular meeting, a

public hearing will be held concern-

ing re-purposing of program in-

come from Community Develop-

ment Block Grant #98-ED-004.

This grant was made available to

local governments for community

economic development activities.

Buffalo County, Nebraska is

amending its Community Develop-

ment Block Grant (CDBG) Program

Income Reuse Plan for Economic

Development (ED) Revolving Loan

Fund (RLF) [Local Plan for the In-

tended Use of CDBG Program In-

come Resulting From Grant No.

98-ED-004 Reuse Plan for Eco-

nomic Development Program. The

CDBG ED RLF will be discontin-

ued, ceasing any Economic Devel-

opment activities. The RLF's cur-

rent program guidelines still apply

to existing projects and loans.

Buffalo County will re-purpose all

program income in the RLF toward

an Economic Development Job

Creation project specific to manu-

facturing. The project will directly

benefit Mach 1 Corporation, spe-

cializing in precision laser cutting

metals located at 3210 Antelope

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847. The

proposed project will involve work-

ing capital for the creation of 3 Full

Time Equivalent (FTE) jobs. All ac-

tivities will take place within the

County corporate limits. The proj-

ect will be beginning in summer

2020 and will be completed fall

2022, and should not exceed

2-years. The loan will be forgiven

contingent upon Mach 1 Corpora-

tion meeting job creation require-

ments. Job creation within Buffalo

County will meet a high priority

need. The project will primarily

benefit low-to-moderate-income

persons. No persons or businesses

will be displaced as a result of this

project.

Total estimated project costs are

$105,500, including $5,000 for

(0181) General Administration. No

persons or businesses will be dis-

placed because of these activities.

The County will repurpose all ED

RLF program income, currently

around $105,500, towards this

project. Any program income gen-

erated during this project will be

applied toward the project or re-

turned to the Nebraska Department

of Economic Development. No lo-

cal match will be required.

All interested parties are invited

to attend this public hearing at

which time you will have an op-

portunity to be heard regarding the

proposed re-purposing of funds.

Written and oral testimony will also

be accepted at the public hearing

scheduled for 10:15 AM, August

25, 2020, at 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68848-1270. Written

comments addressed to Janice I.

Giffin, Buffalo County Clerk, at P.O.

Box 1270, Kearney, NE

68848-1270 will be accepted if re-

ceived no later than August 25,

2020.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations including

interpreter service, Braille, large

print, or recorded materials, may

contact Janice I. Giffin, Buffalo

County Clerk, at P.O. Box 1270,

Kearney, NE 68848-1270 no later

than August 24, 2020. Accommo-

dations will be made for persons

with disabilities and non-English

speaking individuals provided that

a one-day notice is received by

Buffalo County.

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE OF HEARING ON SPE-

CIAL ASSESSMENTS IN PAVING

IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NOS.

2017-986; 2018-988, 2018-991,

2018-992, 2018-993; WATER DIS-

TRICT NOS. 2017-586, 2018-587,

2018-589, 2018-590, 2018-591;

AND SANITARY SEWER DISTRICT

NOS. 2018-523, 2018-525,

2018-526, 2018-527.

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY

GIVEN to all persons owning or oc-

cupying lots and parcels of land in

Paving Improvement District Nos.

2017-986; 2018-988, 2018-991,

2018-992, 2018-993; Water District

Nos. 2017-586, 2018-587,

2018-589, 2018-590, 2018-591;

Sanitary Sewer District Nos.

2018-523, 2018-525, 2018-526,

2018-527 or which may be spe-

cially benefited by said Districts of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, that

the Mayor and Council of said City

will meet as a Board of Equalization

in the City Hall in said City on Au-

gust 25, 2020 at 5:30 p.m., or as

soon thereafter as the matter may

be heard, for the purpose of con-

sidering, equalizing and levying

special assessments on the lots

and parcels of land in said Paving,

Water and Sewer Districts, to pay

the cost of paving and improving

the streets within such Paving Dis-

tricts, except the cost of paving

and improving the intersections of

streets or avenues and spaces op-

posite alleys in such Paving Dis-

tricts and to defray the cost of in-

stallation of mains in said Water

and Sewer Districts. At said time

and place, a Hearing will be

granted to all persons owning or

occupying said tracts of parcels of

land or otherwise interested

therein. A schedule of the pro-

posed assessments and maps of

said Districts are on file in the Of-

fice of the City Clerk and are open

for public inspection.

BY ORDER OF THE MAYOR

AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

public hearings will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, August 25,

2020, at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners' Room, located at the Buf-

falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on an appli-

cation for Vacation of an Adminis-

trative Subdivision, Pawley Acres

Second, filed by Trenton Snow, li-

censed land surveyor, on behalf of

Jerrold W. Pawley, CoTrustee &

Virginia M. Pawley, CoTrustee of

the Jerrold W. Pawley and Virginia

M. Pawley Revocable Trust, for

property being Part of Government

Lot 1, in Section 5, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska,

AND to hear public comments on

an application for an Administrative

Subdivision, "Pawley Acres Third",

filed by Trenton Snow, licensed

land surveyor, on behalf of Jerrold

W. Pawley, CoTrustee & Virginia M.

Pawley, CoTrustee of the Jerrold

W. Pawley and Virginia M. Pawley

Revocable Trust, for property being

Part of Government Lot 1, in Sec-

tion 5, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the Sixth Principal Merid-

ian, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Complete legal descriptions are

on file with Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

public hearings will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, August 25,

2020, at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners' Room, located at the Buf-

falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on an Ad-

ministrative Subdivision, "Stuckey

Acres", filed by Trenton Snow, li-

censed land surveyor, on behalf of

Corliss K. Sullwold and Christa

Britton, for property being Part of

Government Lot 10, in Section 8,

Township 8 North, Range 17 West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Complete legal descriptions are

on file with Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

public hearings will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, August 25,

2020, at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners' Room, located at the Buf-

falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on an Ad-

ministrative Subdivision, "Legacy

Administrative Subdivision", filed

by Beverly J. Larson, for property

being Part of the East Half of the

Southeast Quarter, in Section 26,

Township 12 North, Range 14 West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Complete legal descriptions are

on file with Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The regular meeting of the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Services

Regional Governing Board has

been scheduled for Friday, August

28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the

ESU#10 office building, 76 Plaza

Blvd, Kearney, Nebraska. General

meeting open to the public. The

agenda shall be available for public

inspection at the office of Region 3

Behavioral Health Services, located

at 4009 6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kear-

ney, Nebraska during regular busi-

ness hours or on the website at

www.region3.net.

ZNEZ Ag14,t1

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Due to the Covid-19 mandates

Sealed Bids will be received only

through the mail to Engineering,

2200 North 33rd Street, Lincoln,

Nebraska, 68503, for the following

project at the time listed:

BID DATE: September 2, 2020

PROJECT: RV Pedestal Upgrade

LOCATION: Fort Kearny SRA

NEAR: Kearney, Nebraska

COUNTY: Kearney

Bidding Documents are on file at

the Engineering Division Office, Ne-

braska Game and Parks Commis-

sion, 2200 North 33rd Street, Lin-

coln, Nebraska, phone (402)

471-5548. Interested Prime Con-

tractors/Bidders may obtain copies

of the Bid Documents by visiting

website; http://apps.ou-

tdoornebraska.gov/projects for

downloadable PDF files.

The Nebraska Game and Parks

Commission reserves the right to

accept or reject any or all Bids and

to waive any or all informalities or

irregularities.

NEBRASKA GAME

and PARKS COMMISSION

BY: JAMES N. DOUGLAS

- Director

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BURGOS QUEEN

MEXICAN FOOD, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that BUR-

GOS QUEEN MEXICAN FOOD,

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, has been organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with its initial designated

office at 2400 Central Ave Suite C,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Bibiana Burgos,

2400 Central Ave Suite C, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847.

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Betty A. Willard,

Deceased.

Case No. PR 20-132

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 4, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

LeAnne Lacey, whose address is

PO Box 441, Shelton, NE

68876-0041, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before October 7, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308.237.3155

www.tyelaw.com

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Dorothy E. Getty,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-135

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 7, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Stephen

J. Getty, whose address is 75925

446 Road, Overton, NE 68863 was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as Personal Representative of

the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before October 13, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of the County Court:

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68845

Rodney A. Osborn, #13161

Dier, Osborn & Cox, P.C., L.L.O.

419 East Avenue, PO Box 586

Email rosborn@doclaw.net

Holdrege, NE 68949-0586

Phone (308) 995-8621

Fax (308) 995-6062

NOTICE

OF INFORMAL PROBATE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF

THE ESTATE OF

FRANCOIS L. COSTER,

Deceased.

Case NO. PR 20-130

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 31, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written State-

ment of Informal appointment to

Vickie C. Coster as Personal Rep-

resentative in Intestacy of the said

deceased and that the address of

the said Vicky C. Coster is PO Box

153, Clearwater, Nebraska. Credi-

tors of this estate must file their

claims with this Court on or before

Oct. 7, 2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Prepared and Submitted by:

James J. McNally #12765

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 164

Neligh, NE 68756

402-887-5022/F: 402-887-5592

leagle@mcnallylaw.net

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

JAMES M. O'CONNOR,

DECEASED

Case No. PR20-127

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 28, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Father

Michael K. Houlihan, whose ad-

dress is 520 S 18th Street, Platts-

mouth, NE 68040-2001, was infor-

mally appointed by the Registrar as

personal representative of this es-

tate. Creditors of this state must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Oct. 30, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of JODENE K.

CARUTHERS, Deceased

Estate No. PR20-136

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 10, 2020 in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a Written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

DANIEL EARL CARUTHERS,

whose address is 1216 Avenue G,

Kearney, NE 68847 has been ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

this estate. Creditors of this estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before October 14, 2020 or

be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

James R. Ganz, Jr.

GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of MEREDITH C. KEEP,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-133

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Aug. 5, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Charles

B. Keep, Jr. of 2004 1st St., Co-

lumbus, NE 68601, William G. Keep

of 432 E. Calkins Ave., Elm Creek,

NE 68036 and Jenny A. Spaulding

of 912 5th St., Arapahoe, NE 68922

were informally appointed by the

Registrar as Co-Personal Repre-

sentatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Oct. 7, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

County Court of Buffalo County

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

R. Hayley Huyser (Bar I.D. #24814)

Hart & Huyser, P.C., L.L.O.

121 E 8th St

Cozad, NE 69130

Tel: (308) 784-4580

Fax: (308) 784-4581

Email: hhuyser@cozadtel.net

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF NORMAN F.

HOCKEMEIER, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-137

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 10, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Ken A.

Hockemeier, whose address is

1109 East 48th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before October 14, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Rosette C. Luth,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-138

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 11, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Bryce August Luth, whose address

is 820 Alba Avenue, Ravenna, NE

68869, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before October 14, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Jack W. Besse #19005

OF PARKER GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, LLP

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 phone

(308) 234-4989 fax

jwb@pgbblaw.com

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Steven Lee Watkins,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-139

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 11, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Rebecca Levell, whose address is

11 Revolutionary War Ct., O'Fallon,

MO 63366, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before October 14, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Luke E. Zinnell #26128

Of PARKER GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, LLP

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 phone

(308) 234-4989 fax

lez@pgbbblaw.com

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Wilma J. Mayfield,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-131

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Aug. 3, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Riley

Mayfield, 52300 130th Road, Gib-

bon, NE 68840, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Oct. 7, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of

the County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, August 11, 2020, the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8430 from District

AG, Agricultural District to District

RR-1, Rural Residential District (R-

ural Standards) for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Southeast Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 16,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (North of 70th Street and

40th Avenue).

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

