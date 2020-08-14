<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ARCHWAY VILLAGE, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Archway Village, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 6880 46th Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Gregory S.
Meyer, 6880 46th Avenue, Kearney,
NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on July 14, 2020 and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Village Real Estate, L.L.C.
624 N. Minden
Minden, NE 68959
Village Real Estate, L.L.C.,
Member
ZNEZ Ag7,14,21
Meeting Proceedings
Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education
Regular Meeting
Monday, August 10, 2020
5:30 P.M.
Staff Development Room -
Administration Building
320 West 24th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
At its August 10, 2020 regular
meeting, the Kearney Public
Schools Board of Education took
the following action:
1. Heard a presentation from
Chris Nelson, Director of Finance,
on the preliminary budget for the
Kearney Public Schools for the
2020-2021 school year
2. Heard a report from Kent
Cordes of BD Construction on
progress being made on the Sun-
rise Middle School, Kearney High
School, and Hanny Arram Center
for Success construction and reno-
vation projects
3. Approved the minutes of the
July 13, 2020 public hearings and
regular meeting of the Board of
Education, as presented
4. Approved the August, 2020
claims, as presented
5. Approved the August, 2020 fi-
nancial reports, as presented
6. Accepted the Kenwood School
PTO annual self-audit report for the
2019-2020 school year, as presen-
ted
7. Approved the 2020-2021 Ele-
mentary, Horizon Middle School,
Sunrise Middle School, and Kear-
ney High School Student Hand-
book and Activities Handbook for
the 2020-2021 school year, as
presented.
8. Approved the Kearney Public
Schools Certified and Classi-
fied/Classified-Exempt Employee
Handbooks for the 2020-2021
school year, as presented
9. Set Monday, September 14,
2020 at 5:30 P.M. in the Staff De-
velopment Room of the Admin-
istration Building at 320 West 24th
Street, for the annual budget hear-
ing, tax request hearing, and regu-
lar meeting of the Board of Educa-
tion to adopt said budgets
10. Gave second and final read-
ing approval to Revised Policy
1340 (Anti-Discrimination-Comm-
unity Relations); Revised Policy
1363 (Comfort and Therapy Ani-
mals/Service Animals); Revised
Policy 3885 (Electronic Records
Management and Disposition); Re-
vised Policy 4002-AE (Equal Op-
portunity Employment); Revised
Policy 4002.1 (Anti-Discrimin-
ation-Personnel);
Revised Policy 4020 (Rights, Re-
sponsibilities, Duties and Class-
room Environment); Revised
Policy 5001 (Admission); Revised
Policy 5101 (Student Discipline);
Revised Policy 5401 (Anti-Discrim-
ination - Students); Revised Policy
5405 (Search and Seizure); Revised
Rule 5504 (Safe Pupil Transporta-
tion); Revised Policy 6150 (Cerem-
onies, Observances and the Pledge
of Allegiance); Revised Policy 6245
(Equal Opportunity in Instructional
Program); New Policy 6260.6 (Ann-
ual Report & School Improvement);
Revised Policy 6320 (Damaged or
Lost Instructional Materials); and
Revised Policy 9310.6 (Designated
Method of Giving Notice of Meet-
ings)
11. Accepted the resignations of
Chelsea Bartling, pre-school spe-
cial education teacher at Bright Fu-
tures Pre-school; and Katie
McGuire, special education re-
source teacher at Buffalo Hills Ele-
mentary School (contingent upon
the district's ability to secure a suit-
able replacement for her); with re-
gret, effective immediately
12. Approved the employment of
Amber Neben, BA, Step 1, 1.00
FTE Bright Futures pre-school
teacher (contingent upon her ability
to secure appropriate certification);
and Betty Smith, MA+45, Step 8,
1.00 FTE reading intervention
teacher at Horizon Middle School;
for the 2020-2021 school year
13. Approved the employment of
the following permanent substitute
teachers in the Kearney Public
Schools for the 2020-2021 school
year: Alexis Thiel, BA, Step 1, 1.00
FTE permanent substitute teacher
at Kenwood and Bryant Elementary
Schools (contingent upon her abil-
ity to secure appropriate certifica-
tion); Janice Sutton, BA+18, Step
1, 1.00 FTE permanent substitute
teacher at Buffalo Hills, Glenwood,
and Horizon Middle School; Mi-
chelle Hellman, BA, Step 1, 1.00
FTE permanent substitute teacher
at Northeast and Central Elemen-
tary Schools; Thomas Allberry, MA,
Step 8, 1.00 FTE permanent substi-
tute teacher at Kearney High
School; Sophie Risinger, BA+18,
Step 8, 1.00 FTE permanent substi-
tute teacher at Sunrise and Horizon
Middle Schools; Julie Artman,
MA+36, Step 8, 1.00 FTE perma-
nent substitute teacher at Emerson
and Windy Hills Elementary
Schools; Jared Sanford, BA, Step
1, 1.00 FTE permanent substitute
teacher at Kearney High School;
and Margaret Spencer, BA, Step 2,
1.00 FTE permanent substitute
teacher at Meadowlark and Park
Elementary Schools.
14. Adjourned the meeting
The annual budget hearing, tax
request hearing, and next regular
meeting of the Kearney Public
Schools Board of Education will be
held on Monday, September 14,
2020 at 5:30 P.M. in the Staff De-
velopment Room in the Administra-
tion Building at 320 West 24th
Street, Kearney, NE 68845.
ZNEZ Ag14,t1
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the
Board of Directors of the Nebraska
Cooperative Republican Platte En-
hancement Project (a joint entity
organized and existing under the
Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation
Act) will hold a board meeting on
Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at
11:00am Central Time at 30 N.
John St., Lower Republican NRD in
Alma, NE 68920. An agenda for the
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the offices of the agency's mem-
bers, which are at the following ad-
dresses and at NCORPE.org:
1. Upper Republican NRD,
511 E. Fifth Street, Imperial, NE
2. Middle Republican NRD,
220 Center Avenue, Curtis, NE
3. Lower Republican NRD,
30 John Street, Alma, NE
4. Twin Platte NRD,
111 South Dewey Street,
Second Floor, North Platte, NE
Individuals with disabilities may
request auxiliary aids and services
necessary for participation, by con-
tacting NCORPE at the address or
by phone at 308-534-6752.
Terry Martin, Chairman
ZNEZ Ag14,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
ADVISORY BOARD OF
PARK AND RECREATION
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a meeting of the Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on
August 20, 2020 in the City Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
which meeting is open to the pub-
lic. An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at City Hall
during normal business hours. Ex-
cept for items of an emergency na-
ture, the agenda shall not be al-
tered later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers shall have the right to modify
the agenda to include items of an
emergency nature only at such
public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Ag14,t1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON RE-PURPOSING OF
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
BLOCK GRANT
PROGRAM INCOME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
on August 25, 2020, at 10:15 AM,
at the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners regular meeting, a
public hearing will be held concern-
ing re-purposing of program in-
come from Community Develop-
ment Block Grant #98-ED-004.
This grant was made available to
local governments for community
economic development activities.
Buffalo County, Nebraska is
amending its Community Develop-
ment Block Grant (CDBG) Program
Income Reuse Plan for Economic
Development (ED) Revolving Loan
Fund (RLF) [Local Plan for the In-
tended Use of CDBG Program In-
come Resulting From Grant No.
98-ED-004 Reuse Plan for Eco-
nomic Development Program. The
CDBG ED RLF will be discontin-
ued, ceasing any Economic Devel-
opment activities. The RLF's cur-
rent program guidelines still apply
to existing projects and loans.
Buffalo County will re-purpose all
program income in the RLF toward
an Economic Development Job
Creation project specific to manu-
facturing. The project will directly
benefit Mach 1 Corporation, spe-
cializing in precision laser cutting
metals located at 3210 Antelope
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847. The
proposed project will involve work-
ing capital for the creation of 3 Full
Time Equivalent (FTE) jobs. All ac-
tivities will take place within the
County corporate limits. The proj-
ect will be beginning in summer
2020 and will be completed fall
2022, and should not exceed
2-years. The loan will be forgiven
contingent upon Mach 1 Corpora-
tion meeting job creation require-
ments. Job creation within Buffalo
County will meet a high priority
need. The project will primarily
benefit low-to-moderate-income
persons. No persons or businesses
will be displaced as a result of this
project.
Total estimated project costs are
$105,500, including $5,000 for
(0181) General Administration. No
persons or businesses will be dis-
placed because of these activities.
The County will repurpose all ED
RLF program income, currently
around $105,500, towards this
project. Any program income gen-
erated during this project will be
applied toward the project or re-
turned to the Nebraska Department
of Economic Development. No lo-
cal match will be required.
All interested parties are invited
to attend this public hearing at
which time you will have an op-
portunity to be heard regarding the
proposed re-purposing of funds.
Written and oral testimony will also
be accepted at the public hearing
scheduled for 10:15 AM, August
25, 2020, at 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68848-1270. Written
comments addressed to Janice I.
Giffin, Buffalo County Clerk, at P.O.
Box 1270, Kearney, NE
68848-1270 will be accepted if re-
ceived no later than August 25,
2020.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations including
interpreter service, Braille, large
print, or recorded materials, may
contact Janice I. Giffin, Buffalo
County Clerk, at P.O. Box 1270,
Kearney, NE 68848-1270 no later
than August 24, 2020. Accommo-
dations will be made for persons
with disabilities and non-English
speaking individuals provided that
a one-day notice is received by
Buffalo County.
ZNEZ Ag14,21
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE OF HEARING ON SPE-
CIAL ASSESSMENTS IN PAVING
IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NOS.
2017-986; 2018-988, 2018-991,
2018-992, 2018-993; WATER DIS-
TRICT NOS. 2017-586, 2018-587,
2018-589, 2018-590, 2018-591;
AND SANITARY SEWER DISTRICT
NOS. 2018-523, 2018-525,
2018-526, 2018-527.
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY
GIVEN to all persons owning or oc-
cupying lots and parcels of land in
Paving Improvement District Nos.
2017-986; 2018-988, 2018-991,
2018-992, 2018-993; Water District
Nos. 2017-586, 2018-587,
2018-589, 2018-590, 2018-591;
Sanitary Sewer District Nos.
2018-523, 2018-525, 2018-526,
2018-527 or which may be spe-
cially benefited by said Districts of
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, that
the Mayor and Council of said City
will meet as a Board of Equalization
in the City Hall in said City on Au-
gust 25, 2020 at 5:30 p.m., or as
soon thereafter as the matter may
be heard, for the purpose of con-
sidering, equalizing and levying
special assessments on the lots
and parcels of land in said Paving,
Water and Sewer Districts, to pay
the cost of paving and improving
the streets within such Paving Dis-
tricts, except the cost of paving
and improving the intersections of
streets or avenues and spaces op-
posite alleys in such Paving Dis-
tricts and to defray the cost of in-
stallation of mains in said Water
and Sewer Districts. At said time
and place, a Hearing will be
granted to all persons owning or
occupying said tracts of parcels of
land or otherwise interested
therein. A schedule of the pro-
posed assessments and maps of
said Districts are on file in the Of-
fice of the City Clerk and are open
for public inspection.
BY ORDER OF THE MAYOR
AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Ag14,t1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
public hearings will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, August 25,
2020, at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners' Room, located at the Buf-
falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on an appli-
cation for Vacation of an Adminis-
trative Subdivision, Pawley Acres
Second, filed by Trenton Snow, li-
censed land surveyor, on behalf of
Jerrold W. Pawley, CoTrustee &
Virginia M. Pawley, CoTrustee of
the Jerrold W. Pawley and Virginia
M. Pawley Revocable Trust, for
property being Part of Government
Lot 1, in Section 5, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska,
AND to hear public comments on
an application for an Administrative
Subdivision, "Pawley Acres Third",
filed by Trenton Snow, licensed
land surveyor, on behalf of Jerrold
W. Pawley, CoTrustee & Virginia M.
Pawley, CoTrustee of the Jerrold
W. Pawley and Virginia M. Pawley
Revocable Trust, for property being
Part of Government Lot 1, in Sec-
tion 5, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the Sixth Principal Merid-
ian, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Complete legal descriptions are
on file with Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ Ag14,t1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
public hearings will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, August 25,
2020, at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners' Room, located at the Buf-
falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on an Ad-
ministrative Subdivision, "Stuckey
Acres", filed by Trenton Snow, li-
censed land surveyor, on behalf of
Corliss K. Sullwold and Christa
Britton, for property being Part of
Government Lot 10, in Section 8,
Township 8 North, Range 17 West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Complete legal descriptions are
on file with Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ Ag14,t1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
public hearings will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, August 25,
2020, at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners' Room, located at the Buf-
falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on an Ad-
ministrative Subdivision, "Legacy
Administrative Subdivision", filed
by Beverly J. Larson, for property
being Part of the East Half of the
Southeast Quarter, in Section 26,
Township 12 North, Range 14 West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Complete legal descriptions are
on file with Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ Ag14,t1
LEGAL NOTICE
The regular meeting of the Re-
gion 3 Behavioral Health Services
Regional Governing Board has
been scheduled for Friday, August
28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the
ESU#10 office building, 76 Plaza
Blvd, Kearney, Nebraska. General
meeting open to the public. The
agenda shall be available for public
inspection at the office of Region 3
Behavioral Health Services, located
at 4009 6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kear-
ney, Nebraska during regular busi-
ness hours or on the website at
ZNEZ Ag14,t1
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Due to the Covid-19 mandates
Sealed Bids will be received only
through the mail to Engineering,
2200 North 33rd Street, Lincoln,
Nebraska, 68503, for the following
project at the time listed:
BID DATE: September 2, 2020
PROJECT: RV Pedestal Upgrade
LOCATION: Fort Kearny SRA
NEAR: Kearney, Nebraska
COUNTY: Kearney
Bidding Documents are on file at
the Engineering Division Office, Ne-
braska Game and Parks Commis-
sion, 2200 North 33rd Street, Lin-
coln, Nebraska, phone (402)
471-5548. Interested Prime Con-
tractors/Bidders may obtain copies
of the Bid Documents by visiting
website; http://apps.ou-
tdoornebraska.gov/projects for
downloadable PDF files.
The Nebraska Game and Parks
Commission reserves the right to
accept or reject any or all Bids and
to waive any or all informalities or
irregularities.
NEBRASKA GAME
and PARKS COMMISSION
BY: JAMES N. DOUGLAS
- Director
ZNEZ Ag14,19,26
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BURGOS QUEEN
MEXICAN FOOD, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that BUR-
GOS QUEEN MEXICAN FOOD,
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, has been organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with its initial designated
office at 2400 Central Ave Suite C,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Bibiana Burgos,
2400 Central Ave Suite C, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847.
ZNEZ Jy31,Ag7,14
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Betty A. Willard,
Deceased.
Case No. PR 20-132
Notice is hereby given that on
August 4, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
LeAnne Lacey, whose address is
PO Box 441, Shelton, NE
68876-0041, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before October 7, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308.237.3155
ZNEZ Ag7,14,21
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Dorothy E. Getty,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-135
Notice is hereby given that on
August 7, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Stephen
J. Getty, whose address is 75925
446 Road, Overton, NE 68863 was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as Personal Representative of
the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before October 13, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of the County Court:
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68845
Rodney A. Osborn, #13161
Dier, Osborn & Cox, P.C., L.L.O.
419 East Avenue, PO Box 586
Email rosborn@doclaw.net
Holdrege, NE 68949-0586
Phone (308) 995-8621
Fax (308) 995-6062
ZNEZ Ag14,21,28
NOTICE
OF INFORMAL PROBATE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF
THE ESTATE OF
FRANCOIS L. COSTER,
Deceased.
Case NO. PR 20-130
Notice is hereby given that on
July 31, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written State-
ment of Informal appointment to
Vickie C. Coster as Personal Rep-
resentative in Intestacy of the said
deceased and that the address of
the said Vicky C. Coster is PO Box
153, Clearwater, Nebraska. Credi-
tors of this estate must file their
claims with this Court on or before
Oct. 7, 2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Prepared and Submitted by:
James J. McNally #12765
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 164
Neligh, NE 68756
402-887-5022/F: 402-887-5592
ZNEZ Ag7,14,21
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
JAMES M. O'CONNOR,
DECEASED
Case No. PR20-127
Notice is hereby given that on
July 28, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Father
Michael K. Houlihan, whose ad-
dress is 520 S 18th Street, Platts-
mouth, NE 68040-2001, was infor-
mally appointed by the Registrar as
personal representative of this es-
tate. Creditors of this state must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Oct. 30, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ Jy31,Ag7,14
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of JODENE K.
CARUTHERS, Deceased
Estate No. PR20-136
Notice is hereby given that on
August 10, 2020 in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a Written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
DANIEL EARL CARUTHERS,
whose address is 1216 Avenue G,
Kearney, NE 68847 has been ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
this estate. Creditors of this estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before October 14, 2020 or
be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
James R. Ganz, Jr.
GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 895
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895
ZNEZ Ag14,21,28
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of MEREDITH C. KEEP,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-133
Notice is hereby given that on
Aug. 5, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Charles
B. Keep, Jr. of 2004 1st St., Co-
lumbus, NE 68601, William G. Keep
of 432 E. Calkins Ave., Elm Creek,
NE 68036 and Jenny A. Spaulding
of 912 5th St., Arapahoe, NE 68922
were informally appointed by the
Registrar as Co-Personal Repre-
sentatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Oct. 7, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
County Court of Buffalo County
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
R. Hayley Huyser (Bar I.D. #24814)
Hart & Huyser, P.C., L.L.O.
121 E 8th St
Cozad, NE 69130
Tel: (308) 784-4580
Fax: (308) 784-4581
Email: hhuyser@cozadtel.net
ZNEZ Ag7,14,21
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF NORMAN F.
HOCKEMEIER, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-137
Notice is hereby given that on
August 10, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Ken A.
Hockemeier, whose address is
1109 East 48th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before October 14, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ Ag14,21,28
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Rosette C. Luth,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-138
Notice is hereby given that on
August 11, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Bryce August Luth, whose address
is 820 Alba Avenue, Ravenna, NE
68869, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before October 14, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Jack W. Besse #19005
OF PARKER GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, LLP
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 phone
(308) 234-4989 fax
ZNEZ Ag14,21,28
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Steven Lee Watkins,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-139
Notice is hereby given that on
August 11, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Rebecca Levell, whose address is
11 Revolutionary War Ct., O'Fallon,
MO 63366, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before October 14, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Luke E. Zinnell #26128
Of PARKER GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, LLP
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 phone
(308) 234-4989 fax
ZNEZ Ag14,21,28
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Wilma J. Mayfield,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-131
Notice is hereby given that on
Aug. 3, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Riley
Mayfield, 52300 130th Road, Gib-
bon, NE 68840, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Oct. 7, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of
the County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
ZNEZ Ag7,14,21
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, August 11, 2020, the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8430 from District
AG, Agricultural District to District
RR-1, Rural Residential District (R-
ural Standards) for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Southeast Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of Section 16,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (North of 70th Street and
40th Avenue).
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Ag14, t1