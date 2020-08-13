 

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

2011 BMW 328i,

VIN: WBAPH5C55BA441421

& ASSORTED CONTAINERS

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Avery Hayward,

Kamilyn Barr, John Doe and Jane

Doe, real names unknown, and an-

yone else claiming any right or in-

terest in and to the following de-

scribed property:

2011 BMW 328i,

VIN: WBAPH5C55BA441421

& ASSORTED CONTAINERS

 

that the above vehicle and

containers were seized in Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on July 14,

2020, and a Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the subject currency is cur-

rently pending in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska. Fur-

ther, that a hearing on the Com-

plaint for Forfeiture of the seized

property has been scheduled on

September 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.,

before the Honorable Ryan Carson,

District Judge. Any party claiming

any right or interest in the above-d-

escribed seized property shall ap-

pear and file an Answer or Demur-

rer with the District Court Clerk of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before Thursday, August 13, 2020,

or be forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

NOTICE

 

A regular meeting of the Board of

Governors of Central Community

College Area will be held at 1:00

p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020, in

the College Administrative Offices,

3134 West Highway 34, Grand Is-

land, NE. The agenda for the meet-

ing will be readily available for pub-

lic inspection at the office of the

College President, 3134 West

Highway 34, Grand Island, NE and

posted on the college website:

http://cccneb.novusagenda.com/-

agendapublic. A live video stream

of the meeting may be viewed at

www.cccneb.edu/boardmeeting.

NOTICE

KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

DISTRICT #7

CLAIMS TO BE PAID

IN AUGUST 2020

PUBLICATION OF CHECKS

 

24 Hour Tees / DripShip Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $23.00;

Aercor Wireless Inc Technology

Software $2,040.00; Affordable

Plumbing Co Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $2,500.00; Alicap Prop-

erty Insurance $566,867.00; All

Makes Auto Supply Tires and Parts

$702.22; Almquist Maltzahn

Galawa Luth Professional Services

$769.50; Alpha Rehabilitation Pupil

Services $242.87; Amax Contract-

ing Inc Supplies $204.80; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies

$17,699.15; Amy Denny. Miscella-

neous Expenditure $104.80; Amy

Springer Travel $20.64; Amy

Springer Travel $35.30; Angela J

KratochvilStava, MD Professional

Services $500.00; Angelica John-

son Childcare Professional Ser-

vices $392.00; Arnold Motor Sup-

ply Tires and Parts $4.09; AUCA

Chicago Lockbox Uniforms

$1,475.11; Awards Unlimited Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $891.73;

Awards Unlimited Miscellaneous

Expenditure $99.64; Baer Photog-

raphy Advertising $130.00; Black

Hills Energy Natural Gas $123.27;

Black Hills Energy Natural Gas

$0.26; Blick Art Materials Miscella-

neous Expenditure $133.08; Blick

Art Materials Il Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $1,577.72; Blue26 Secu-

rity LLC Supplies $12,500.00;

Bobby Hastings Professional Ser-

vices $5,364.60; Brenda Hazen

Miscellaneous Expenditure $30.55;

Brooke Caravan Travel $31.40;

BSN Sports Sport Supply Grp Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $344.50;

Buffalo Outdoor Power LLC Sup-

plies $328.80; Builders HowTo

Warehouse Supplies $489.32;

Builders HowTo Warehouse Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $74.99;

Business World ProdHastings Sup-

plies $36.30; Cara Carranza Travel

$6.90; Carol Kenton Travel $28.92;

Carol Kenton Travel $21.63;

Carquest Auto Parts Stores Vehicle

Gasoline $693.70; CarsonDellosa

Publishing Company Inc Supplies

$36.88; Cash from NebraskaLand

National Bank Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $26.79; CashWa Distrib-

uting Food $9,414.60; CDW Gov-

ernment Inc TechnologyRelated

Hardware $21,990.45; Cengage

Learning Gale Textbooks

$33,750.00; Central Nebraska Bob-

cat Tires and Parts $144.99; Char-

ter Communications Supplies

$26.36; Charter Communications

Other Communication $4,855.02;

Charter Communications Other

Communication $13.18; Charter

Communications Miscellaneous

Expenditure $7.91; Chelsie Palu

Supplies $79.98; Chris Loofe Travel

$146.05; Cindy Kuhl Supplies

$12.47; City Of Kearney Miscella-

neous Expenditure $775.00; City Of

Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gaso-

line $1,086.72; City of Kearney

School Resource Office Security

Officer $6,674.27; Coach Evaluator

LP Technology Software $199.50;

Cody Dvorak Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $1,742.00; Concrete

Contracting Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $4,170.00; Concrete

Contracting Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $1,893.75; Construction

Rental Kearney Rentals of Equip-

ment and Vehicles $400.70; Con-

structive Playthings Supplies

$491.85; Copycat Printing Inc Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $570.99;

Cori Sonnenfeld Family Sales

$34.75; Cornhusker Cleaning Sup-

ply. Supplies $58.41; Cornhusker

International Tires and Parts

$201.64; Creative Teaching Press

IncCa Supplies $35.89; Crystil

Luna Miscellaneous Expenditure

$186.00; Culligan Of Kearney Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $40.60;

Culligan Of Kearney Supplies

$418.00; Curzon Promotional

Graphics Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $641.25; DAS State Account-

ing Central Finance Purchased

Service Telephone $687.96; Daw-

son Public Power District Electricity

$577.30; Deb Baumgartner Travel

$23.00; Didax Inc Textbooks Sup-

plementals $284.89; Dorine Khayat

Miscellaneous Expenditure $12.20;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$205.00; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $82.28; Eakes Office So-

lutions Furniture and Fixtures

$262.39; Eakes Office Solutions

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$480.99; Echo Group Inc. Supplies

$31.86; Ecolab Supplies $330.00;

Ed Hemenway Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $400.00; Educational

Theatre Association Miscellaneous

Expenditure $175.00; Enterprise

Resale Solutions Miscellaneous

Expenditure $171.53; ESU 10 Sped

Tuition/Agencies $14,363.90; ESU

Coordinating Council Ainsworth,

NE Library Referances $3,422.59;

Fastenal Company Supplies $1.64;

Flaghouse Inc Supplies $499.50;

Frontier Purchased Service Tele-

phone $1,745.92; Frontline Tech-

nologies Group LLC Professional

Services $14,245.14; Fun Express

LLC Supplies $554.05; Gibbs M.

Smith Inc Textbooks $34,201.99;

Good Samaritan foundation Sup-

plies $90.00; Gopher Sport Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $1,043.94;

Graham Tire Tires and Parts

$454.00; Great Minds LLC Tech-

nology Software $99.00; Gustave A

Larson Company Supplies $39.38;

Gwen Christner Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $166.55; Hannah Bruna

Miscellaneous Expenditure $40.00;

Hawkeye Buildings Furniture and

Fixtures $3,095.00; Hawkins Inc

Supplies $941.75; Heinemann

Textbooks Supplementals

$21,627.34; Hiland Dairy Foods

Food $5,551.79; Hoehner Turf Irri-

gation Lawn Services $1,744.41;

Holmes Plumbing & Htg Supplies

$1,054.22; Hometown Leasing

Rentals of Equipment and Vehicles

$9,343.89; Houghton Mifflin

Harcourt Publishing Co. Supplies

$1,600.00; HyVee Accounts Re-

ceivable Food $258.48; Innovative

Office Solutions Supplies

$1,535.33; Integrated Security So-

lutions LLC Professional Services

$8,194.42; InterState Studio & Pub-

lishing Co Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $971.02; InterState Studio &

Publishing Co Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $489.69; InterState Stu-

dio & Publishing Co Miscellaneous

Expenditure $644.47; JAMF Soft-

ware Technology Software

$16,821.00; Jennifer Bridge Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $13.75; Jenni-

fer McBride Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $32.25; Jon Wegner Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $21.27; Ju-

lie Everett Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $16.30; Just Medical Store Inc

Supplies $1,653.00; Kate Murphy

Travel $26.86; Kearney Area Solid

Landfill City Of Kear Professional

Services $214.67; Kearney Pow-

erSports Tires and Parts $351.70;

Kearney Pub SchFoundation Pro-

fessional Services $22,352.37;

Kearney Pub SchFoundation Pro-

fessional Services $5,309.89; Kear-

ney Towing & Repair Center Inc

Vehicle Repair $72.50; Kearney

Winlectric Co Supplies $118.50;

Kearney Winnelson Supplies

$3,045.74; Kelli Molczyk Miscella-

neous Expenditure $68.85; Kelly

Supply Co Supplies $67.08; Kerry

Marlatt Travel $11.04; Kidwell Pro-

fessional Services $1,172.00; Kir-

stin Kirkland Travel $17.65;

KnowBe4, Inc Technology Soft-

ware $9,462.60; KPS Foundation

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,090.62; KPS Foundation Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $300.00; Kris-

tan Baczwaski Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $56.35; Kristie Arnold

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$132.25; Kristina Karsten Miscella-

neous Expenditure $145.90; Kyle

Heilbrun Travel $15.58; Lakeshore

Lrng Materials Supplies $475.92;

Laminator.com Inc Supplies

$178.82; Landmark Implement Inc

Kearney Supplies $147.66; Land-

mark Implement Inc Kearney Vehi-

cle Repair $694.85; Lauren O'Brien

Miscellaneous Expenditure $24.40;

Laurie Ziems Professional Services

$280.00; Lawson Products Inc

Supplies $216.32; Lips Printing

Service Supplies $277.39; Lisa

Rademacher Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $220.36; Lou's Sporting

Goods Supplies $6,056.80; Lou's

Sporting Goods Supplies $101.80;

Mallory Placek Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $40.00; Masters True

Value Supplies $736.70; Matheson

Linweld Supplies $905.89; McGraw

Hill School Education Holdings LL

Supplies $4,480.76; Mechanical

Sales Parts Inc Supplies $330.95;

Megan Schmidt Supplies $44.45;

Melissa Henning Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $63.96; Menards Kear-

ney Supplies $2,387.54; Mi6 Pizza,

Inc Supplies $25.07; Michelle

Kunze Miscellaneous Expenditure

$32.75; Midway Chrysler Dodge

Jeep Vehicle Repair $926.00; Mid-

west Connect Postage $5,831.05;

Midwest Floor Specialties Repairs

& Maintenance Services $4,580.00;

Midwest Special Instruments Sup-

plies $465.00; Miller Signs Tires

and Parts $48.00; Mindi Heese

Travel $7.36; Moonlight Embroidery

& Screen Print Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $312.00; Morris Press &

Office Supplies Supplies $740.76;

Mosaic Pupil Services $583.38;

National Art & School Supplies

Supplies $1,019.79; NCS Pearson

Inc Supplies $66.50;

NCSANebraska Council of School

Admin Dues and Fees $660.00; Ne-

braska Public Power District Elec-

tricity $57,221.54; Nebraska Safety

& Fire Equipment Inc Professional

Services $210.00; NEOPA Ne-

braska Ed Office Prof Assn Dues

and Fees $20.00; NorMed Inc Sup-

plies $246.70; Northwestern Energy

Natural Gas $1,882.69; Northwest-

ern Energy New Construction Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $13.79;

Nutrien Ag Solutions Supplies

$2,039.60; One Source Profes-

sional Services $671.20; O'Reilly

Automotive Inc Tires and Parts

$86.39; Pacific Northwest Publish-

ing, Inc. Supplies $876.87; PEP

CO, Inc. Professional Services

$820.00; Platte Valley Auto Lexing-

ton Bus Acquistion $89,871.00;

Platte Valley Communications Tires

and Parts $87.49; PowerSchool

Professional Services $15,624.37;

Prairie View Roofing & Develop-

ment LLC Repairs & Maintenance

Services $1,643.75; Precision

Foundations Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $23,275.00; Pro Tuff De-

cals, Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $892.08; ProEd Inc. Supplies

$125.40; Pyramid School Products

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$177.72; Quill Corporation Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $1,735.74;

Raul Victorino Mendoza Miscella-

neous Expenditure $60.35; Reading

with TLC Supplies $94.93; Really

Good Stuff Inc Supplies $2,012.15;

Rebecca Noetzelman Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $44.50; Regal

Awards Inc Supplies $172.72;

RevTrak Supplies $19.95; Riddell

Supplies $7.20; Riddell Supplies

$263.95; Samson Equipment Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$39,407.00; Sarah Jones Supplies

$49.98; Scholastic Inc. Supplies

$186.78; School Mate Morris Press

Supplies $6,604.00; School Nurse

Supply Inc Supplies $159.80;

School Pride Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $152.50; School Spe-

cialty Inc Supplies $1,178.28;

Scorevision Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $4,000.00; Shannon Faz

Miscellaneous Expenditure $35.10;

SherwinWilliams Supplies $811.64;

SLP Toolkit LLC Supplies $398.00;

Social Thinking Supplies $53.11;

SpartanNash Family Fresh Sup-

plies $35.69; Speech Corner Sup-

plies $98.91; Stephen Sacks Sup-

plies $100.00; Stericycle Profes-

sional Services $60.00; Sterling

West Miscellaneous Expenditure

$2,937.00; Sterling West Miscella-

neous Expenditure $2,040.00; Sun-

belt Rentals Rentals of Equipment

and Vehicles $494.27; Super Duper

Publications Supplies $1,015.30;

Taylor Miigerl Professional Services

$85.00; Teacher Created Re-

sources Miscellaneous Expenditure

$408.31; Teacher Created Re-

sources Miscellaneous Expenditure

$19.99; Teacher Created Re-

sources Supplies $156.34; Teacher

Direct Supplies $118.24; Teacher

Synergy Inc Supplies $257.02;

Teaching Strategies LLC Supplies

$3,262.35; The Big Rack Shack

Supplies $23.85; The Fanatic

Group, LLC Miscellaneous Expend-

iture $813.57; The Lampo Group

Inc Supplies $802.74; The Social

Express Supplies $165.00; Thera-

pro, Inc Supplies $29.00; Tiffin

Scenic Studios, Inc Professional

Services $3,200.00; Tobii Dynavox

LLC Supplies $1,611.90; Tractor

Supply Co. Tires and Parts

$138.91; Trade Well Pallet Inc.

Supplies $3,400.00; Trina

Honomichl Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $36.75; Trisha Abels Travel

$14.95; Tyler Technologies Inc Pro-

fessional Services $66,325.87; U.S.

School Supply Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $385.00; Universal

Dance Association Miscellaneous

Expenditure $1,034.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$30.93; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $49.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware $999.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Tech-

nology Software $325.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$699.90; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $357.50; US Bank

Cardmember Service Tires and

Parts $125.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$83.89; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$270.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $140.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$140.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $140.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees $125.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$140.00; US Games Sport Supply

Group Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $758.55; Verdis Group LLC

Professional Services $1,750.00;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $106.56; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $51.90; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$36.44; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $18.22;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $36.44; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $86.77; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$18.22; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $18.22;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $18.22; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $18.22; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$18.22; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $63.48;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $18.22; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $188.26; Vernon Library

Supplies, Inc. Textbooks Consum-

ables $144.21; Walmart Commu-

nity BRC Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $2,050.27; West Music Sup-

plies $364.19; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Architect

$3,775.00; William Seibert Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $25.45; Wil-

liam V MacGill & Co Supplies

$548.70; WPCIWestern Path Con-

sult Inc Drug Testing $94.00; WPS

Western Psychological Services

Supplies $155.10; Yandas Music

Textbooks Consumables

$2,183.00; ZanerBloser Inc Text-

books Consumables $29,834.89

SPECIAL BUILDING FUND

CLAIMS TO REPORT

FOR AUGUST 2020

 

BD Construction Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$799,654.42; Ed Hemenway Build-

ing Acquitions and Improvements

$10,012.24; S & J Construction

Building Acquitions and Improve-

ments $12,528.00; Trane Building

Acquitions and Improvements

$39,237.68; Vector Commissioning

Services, Inc Building Acquitions

and Improvements $8,182.47; WIL-

KINS ArchitectureDesignPlanning

Building Acquitions and Improve-

ments $25,497.49; WILKINS Archi-

tectureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$3,624.02

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

FORT KNOX

CAMPGROUND, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Fort

Knox Campground, LLC, (hereina-

fter referred to as the "Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 8245 Wood

River Road, Kearney, NE 68847.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Thomas J.

Messenger, whose street and mail-

ing address is 8245 Wood River

Road, Kearney, NE 68847.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

HLG CONSULTING, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that HLG

Consulting, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 1516 1st

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The initial agent for service of

process of the Company is Damon

T. Bahensky, whose street and

mailing address and post office

box number, if any, is 1516 1st Av-

enue, PO Box 1600, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68848.

Dated: August 7, 2020.

Damon T. Bahensky, Organizer

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KIP'S TRIPS, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Kip's

Trips, LLC, (hereinafter referred to

as the "Company") is organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street mailing address

of the Company's initial designated

office is 8245 Wood River Road,

Kearney, NE 68847. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Thomas J. Messenger,

whose street and mailing address

is 8245 Wood River Road, Kearney,

NE 68847.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

NOTICE OF DIVORCE

PROCEEDING

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Mayola Faith Gamero Ponce,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Rodolfo Alexander

Gamero Ponce, Defendant.

Case No. CI 20-63

TO: Rodolfo Alexander Gamero

Ponce, whose whereabouts are un-

known upon whom personal serv-

ice of summons cannot be had,

and is the defendant in said pro-

ceedings: You are notified that on

February 11, 2020, the plaintiff,

Mayola Faith Gamero Ponce filed a

Complaint against you in the Dis-

trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, at case no. 20-63, the ob-

ject of which is to obtain a dissolu-

tion of marriage on the ground that

the marriage is irretrievably broken

and to obtain an equitable division

of the property, among other

things.

You are required to answer said

Complaint on or before September

26, 2020, or said Complaint against

you will be taken as true.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

NHC TRANSPORTATION, LLC

 

Notice is given that NHC TRANS-

PORTATION, LLC (“the LLC”), has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska with the fol-

lowing registered agent and office:

Shana Dahlgren, 15 South Central

Ave, PO Box 2318, Kearney, NE

68848. The LLC's designated office

is located at 15 South Central Ave,

PO Box 2318, Kearney, NE 68848.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that PE-

DROSO HOLDINGS LLC (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 68 LA CROSSE

DR, KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

68845. The registered agent of the

Company is LEGALINC CORPO-

RATE SERVICES INC., 706 N.

129th Street, Suite 121, Omaha,

NE 68154. The general nature of

the business will be to engage in

the transaction of any or all lawful

business, for which a limited liabil-

ity company may be organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The LLC was filed with the

State of Nebraska April 29 2020.

Organizer Name: Lovette Dob-

son.

 

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALL ORDER: 400

CONTRACT ID: 4795

FEDERAL PROJECT NO.

NH-80-6(114) LOCATION: I-80,

SHELTON - WOOD RIVER IN

COUNTIES: BUFFALO, HALL

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation will receive sealed

bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-

fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-

coln, until 1:30 PM on August 20,

2020. At that time the bids will be

opened and read.

Bids will be opened and the bid

totals will be read via Webex. The

Webex information will be available

on the BidX Letting webpage a

minimum of 2 days prior to the

opening, and can be found by se-

lecting the applicable letting from:

https://www.bidx.com/ne/lettings

Plans, specifications, and addi-

tional letting information may be

found at the Nebraska Department

of Transportation's Web Site at

http://dot.nebraska.gov/bus-

iness-center/business-opp/h-

wy-bridge-lp/.

This project is funded under the

Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-

propriate Federal requirements will

apply.

REQUEST FOR BIDS

 

Public notice is hereby given that

the Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska

invites sealed bids for furnishing

necessary equipment, labor, mate-

rials and incidentals to complete

Sidewalk Improvement District

2020-1 - Potter Avenue. Sealed

bids will be received by the Village

Clerk, 535 W Boyd Avenue, Elm

Creek, NE 68836 until 2:00 pm lo-

cal time on August 26, 2020.

Sealed bids will then be publicly

opened and read aloud.

Scope of Work: Project in-

cludes the removal and replace-

ment of approximately 1,300

square feet of concrete pavement

with integral curb and sidewalk and

associated work.

Bids shall be submitted to: Mrs.

Wendy Clabaugh, Village Clerk,

P.O. Box 130, 535 W Boyd Avenue,

Elm Creek, NE 68836

Questions shall be directed to:

Mr. Lance Harter, Oak Creek Engi-

neering, (308) 455-1152.

Considerations: Contract docu-

ments can be obtained by contact-

ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)

455-1152. Bids shall be submitted

on furnished forms, sealed and

marked with bidder contact infor-

mation. Owner reserves the right

to reject any or all bids, hold bids

for 30 days and select most benefi-

cial bid.

Wendy Clabaugh

Village Clerk

NOTICE

 

The Regular Meeting of the

Board of Commissioners of the

Kearney Housing Agency will be

held on Thursday, August 20, 2020,

at 7:00p.m. at the Kearney Housing

Agency Conference Room, 2715

Avenue I, Kearney, Nebraska.

The meeting is open to the pub-

lic. An agenda of said meeting is

available for public inspection at

the Housing Agency office during

normal business hours.

