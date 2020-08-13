NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
2011 BMW 328i,
VIN: WBAPH5C55BA441421
& ASSORTED CONTAINERS
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Avery Hayward,
Kamilyn Barr, John Doe and Jane
Doe, real names unknown, and an-
yone else claiming any right or in-
terest in and to the following de-
scribed property:
2011 BMW 328i,
VIN: WBAPH5C55BA441421
& ASSORTED CONTAINERS
that the above vehicle and
containers were seized in Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on July 14,
2020, and a Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the subject currency is cur-
rently pending in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska. Fur-
ther, that a hearing on the Com-
plaint for Forfeiture of the seized
property has been scheduled on
September 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.,
before the Honorable Ryan Carson,
District Judge. Any party claiming
any right or interest in the above-d-
escribed seized property shall ap-
pear and file an Answer or Demur-
rer with the District Court Clerk of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before Thursday, August 13, 2020,
or be forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
NOTICE
A regular meeting of the Board of
Governors of Central Community
College Area will be held at 1:00
p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020, in
the College Administrative Offices,
3134 West Highway 34, Grand Is-
land, NE. The agenda for the meet-
ing will be readily available for pub-
lic inspection at the office of the
College President, 3134 West
Highway 34, Grand Island, NE and
posted on the college website:
http://cccneb.novusagenda.com/-
agendapublic. A live video stream
of the meeting may be viewed at
NOTICE
KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
DISTRICT #7
CLAIMS TO BE PAID
IN AUGUST 2020
PUBLICATION OF CHECKS
24 Hour Tees / DripShip Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $23.00;
Aercor Wireless Inc Technology
Software $2,040.00; Affordable
Plumbing Co Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $2,500.00; Alicap Prop-
erty Insurance $566,867.00; All
Makes Auto Supply Tires and Parts
$702.22; Almquist Maltzahn
Galawa Luth Professional Services
$769.50; Alpha Rehabilitation Pupil
Services $242.87; Amax Contract-
ing Inc Supplies $204.80; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies
$17,699.15; Amy Denny. Miscella-
neous Expenditure $104.80; Amy
Springer Travel $20.64; Amy
Springer Travel $35.30; Angela J
KratochvilStava, MD Professional
Services $500.00; Angelica John-
son Childcare Professional Ser-
vices $392.00; Arnold Motor Sup-
ply Tires and Parts $4.09; AUCA
Chicago Lockbox Uniforms
$1,475.11; Awards Unlimited Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $891.73;
Awards Unlimited Miscellaneous
Expenditure $99.64; Baer Photog-
raphy Advertising $130.00; Black
Hills Energy Natural Gas $123.27;
Black Hills Energy Natural Gas
$0.26; Blick Art Materials Miscella-
neous Expenditure $133.08; Blick
Art Materials Il Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $1,577.72; Blue26 Secu-
rity LLC Supplies $12,500.00;
Bobby Hastings Professional Ser-
vices $5,364.60; Brenda Hazen
Miscellaneous Expenditure $30.55;
Brooke Caravan Travel $31.40;
BSN Sports Sport Supply Grp Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $344.50;
Buffalo Outdoor Power LLC Sup-
plies $328.80; Builders HowTo
Warehouse Supplies $489.32;
Builders HowTo Warehouse Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $74.99;
Business World ProdHastings Sup-
plies $36.30; Cara Carranza Travel
$6.90; Carol Kenton Travel $28.92;
Carol Kenton Travel $21.63;
Carquest Auto Parts Stores Vehicle
Gasoline $693.70; CarsonDellosa
Publishing Company Inc Supplies
$36.88; Cash from NebraskaLand
National Bank Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $26.79; CashWa Distrib-
uting Food $9,414.60; CDW Gov-
ernment Inc TechnologyRelated
Hardware $21,990.45; Cengage
Learning Gale Textbooks
$33,750.00; Central Nebraska Bob-
cat Tires and Parts $144.99; Char-
ter Communications Supplies
$26.36; Charter Communications
Other Communication $4,855.02;
Charter Communications Other
Communication $13.18; Charter
Communications Miscellaneous
Expenditure $7.91; Chelsie Palu
Supplies $79.98; Chris Loofe Travel
$146.05; Cindy Kuhl Supplies
$12.47; City Of Kearney Miscella-
neous Expenditure $775.00; City Of
Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gaso-
line $1,086.72; City of Kearney
School Resource Office Security
Officer $6,674.27; Coach Evaluator
LP Technology Software $199.50;
Cody Dvorak Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $1,742.00; Concrete
Contracting Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $4,170.00; Concrete
Contracting Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $1,893.75; Construction
Rental Kearney Rentals of Equip-
ment and Vehicles $400.70; Con-
structive Playthings Supplies
$491.85; Copycat Printing Inc Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $570.99;
Cori Sonnenfeld Family Sales
$34.75; Cornhusker Cleaning Sup-
ply. Supplies $58.41; Cornhusker
International Tires and Parts
$201.64; Creative Teaching Press
IncCa Supplies $35.89; Crystil
Luna Miscellaneous Expenditure
$186.00; Culligan Of Kearney Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $40.60;
Culligan Of Kearney Supplies
$418.00; Curzon Promotional
Graphics Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $641.25; DAS State Account-
ing Central Finance Purchased
Service Telephone $687.96; Daw-
son Public Power District Electricity
$577.30; Deb Baumgartner Travel
$23.00; Didax Inc Textbooks Sup-
plementals $284.89; Dorine Khayat
Miscellaneous Expenditure $12.20;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$205.00; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $82.28; Eakes Office So-
lutions Furniture and Fixtures
$262.39; Eakes Office Solutions
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$480.99; Echo Group Inc. Supplies
$31.86; Ecolab Supplies $330.00;
Ed Hemenway Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $400.00; Educational
Theatre Association Miscellaneous
Expenditure $175.00; Enterprise
Resale Solutions Miscellaneous
Expenditure $171.53; ESU 10 Sped
Tuition/Agencies $14,363.90; ESU
Coordinating Council Ainsworth,
NE Library Referances $3,422.59;
Fastenal Company Supplies $1.64;
Flaghouse Inc Supplies $499.50;
Frontier Purchased Service Tele-
phone $1,745.92; Frontline Tech-
nologies Group LLC Professional
Services $14,245.14; Fun Express
LLC Supplies $554.05; Gibbs M.
Smith Inc Textbooks $34,201.99;
Good Samaritan foundation Sup-
plies $90.00; Gopher Sport Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $1,043.94;
Graham Tire Tires and Parts
$454.00; Great Minds LLC Tech-
nology Software $99.00; Gustave A
Larson Company Supplies $39.38;
Gwen Christner Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $166.55; Hannah Bruna
Miscellaneous Expenditure $40.00;
Hawkeye Buildings Furniture and
Fixtures $3,095.00; Hawkins Inc
Supplies $941.75; Heinemann
Textbooks Supplementals
$21,627.34; Hiland Dairy Foods
Food $5,551.79; Hoehner Turf Irri-
gation Lawn Services $1,744.41;
Holmes Plumbing & Htg Supplies
$1,054.22; Hometown Leasing
Rentals of Equipment and Vehicles
$9,343.89; Houghton Mifflin
Harcourt Publishing Co. Supplies
$1,600.00; HyVee Accounts Re-
ceivable Food $258.48; Innovative
Office Solutions Supplies
$1,535.33; Integrated Security So-
lutions LLC Professional Services
$8,194.42; InterState Studio & Pub-
lishing Co Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $971.02; InterState Studio &
Publishing Co Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $489.69; InterState Stu-
dio & Publishing Co Miscellaneous
Expenditure $644.47; JAMF Soft-
ware Technology Software
$16,821.00; Jennifer Bridge Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $13.75; Jenni-
fer McBride Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $32.25; Jon Wegner Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $21.27; Ju-
lie Everett Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $16.30; Just Medical Store Inc
Supplies $1,653.00; Kate Murphy
Travel $26.86; Kearney Area Solid
Landfill City Of Kear Professional
Services $214.67; Kearney Pow-
erSports Tires and Parts $351.70;
Kearney Pub SchFoundation Pro-
fessional Services $22,352.37;
Kearney Pub SchFoundation Pro-
fessional Services $5,309.89; Kear-
ney Towing & Repair Center Inc
Vehicle Repair $72.50; Kearney
Winlectric Co Supplies $118.50;
Kearney Winnelson Supplies
$3,045.74; Kelli Molczyk Miscella-
neous Expenditure $68.85; Kelly
Supply Co Supplies $67.08; Kerry
Marlatt Travel $11.04; Kidwell Pro-
fessional Services $1,172.00; Kir-
stin Kirkland Travel $17.65;
KnowBe4, Inc Technology Soft-
ware $9,462.60; KPS Foundation
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,090.62; KPS Foundation Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $300.00; Kris-
tan Baczwaski Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $56.35; Kristie Arnold
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$132.25; Kristina Karsten Miscella-
neous Expenditure $145.90; Kyle
Heilbrun Travel $15.58; Lakeshore
Lrng Materials Supplies $475.92;
Laminator.com Inc Supplies
$178.82; Landmark Implement Inc
Kearney Supplies $147.66; Land-
mark Implement Inc Kearney Vehi-
cle Repair $694.85; Lauren O'Brien
Miscellaneous Expenditure $24.40;
Laurie Ziems Professional Services
$280.00; Lawson Products Inc
Supplies $216.32; Lips Printing
Service Supplies $277.39; Lisa
Rademacher Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $220.36; Lou's Sporting
Goods Supplies $6,056.80; Lou's
Sporting Goods Supplies $101.80;
Mallory Placek Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $40.00; Masters True
Value Supplies $736.70; Matheson
Linweld Supplies $905.89; McGraw
Hill School Education Holdings LL
Supplies $4,480.76; Mechanical
Sales Parts Inc Supplies $330.95;
Megan Schmidt Supplies $44.45;
Melissa Henning Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $63.96; Menards Kear-
ney Supplies $2,387.54; Mi6 Pizza,
Inc Supplies $25.07; Michelle
Kunze Miscellaneous Expenditure
$32.75; Midway Chrysler Dodge
Jeep Vehicle Repair $926.00; Mid-
west Connect Postage $5,831.05;
Midwest Floor Specialties Repairs
& Maintenance Services $4,580.00;
Midwest Special Instruments Sup-
plies $465.00; Miller Signs Tires
and Parts $48.00; Mindi Heese
Travel $7.36; Moonlight Embroidery
& Screen Print Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $312.00; Morris Press &
Office Supplies Supplies $740.76;
Mosaic Pupil Services $583.38;
National Art & School Supplies
Supplies $1,019.79; NCS Pearson
Inc Supplies $66.50;
NCSANebraska Council of School
Admin Dues and Fees $660.00; Ne-
braska Public Power District Elec-
tricity $57,221.54; Nebraska Safety
& Fire Equipment Inc Professional
Services $210.00; NEOPA Ne-
braska Ed Office Prof Assn Dues
and Fees $20.00; NorMed Inc Sup-
plies $246.70; Northwestern Energy
Natural Gas $1,882.69; Northwest-
ern Energy New Construction Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $13.79;
Nutrien Ag Solutions Supplies
$2,039.60; One Source Profes-
sional Services $671.20; O'Reilly
Automotive Inc Tires and Parts
$86.39; Pacific Northwest Publish-
ing, Inc. Supplies $876.87; PEP
CO, Inc. Professional Services
$820.00; Platte Valley Auto Lexing-
ton Bus Acquistion $89,871.00;
Platte Valley Communications Tires
and Parts $87.49; PowerSchool
Professional Services $15,624.37;
Prairie View Roofing & Develop-
ment LLC Repairs & Maintenance
Services $1,643.75; Precision
Foundations Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $23,275.00; Pro Tuff De-
cals, Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $892.08; ProEd Inc. Supplies
$125.40; Pyramid School Products
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$177.72; Quill Corporation Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $1,735.74;
Raul Victorino Mendoza Miscella-
neous Expenditure $60.35; Reading
with TLC Supplies $94.93; Really
Good Stuff Inc Supplies $2,012.15;
Rebecca Noetzelman Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $44.50; Regal
Awards Inc Supplies $172.72;
RevTrak Supplies $19.95; Riddell
Supplies $7.20; Riddell Supplies
$263.95; Samson Equipment Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$39,407.00; Sarah Jones Supplies
$49.98; Scholastic Inc. Supplies
$186.78; School Mate Morris Press
Supplies $6,604.00; School Nurse
Supply Inc Supplies $159.80;
School Pride Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $152.50; School Spe-
cialty Inc Supplies $1,178.28;
Scorevision Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $4,000.00; Shannon Faz
Miscellaneous Expenditure $35.10;
SherwinWilliams Supplies $811.64;
SLP Toolkit LLC Supplies $398.00;
Social Thinking Supplies $53.11;
SpartanNash Family Fresh Sup-
plies $35.69; Speech Corner Sup-
plies $98.91; Stephen Sacks Sup-
plies $100.00; Stericycle Profes-
sional Services $60.00; Sterling
West Miscellaneous Expenditure
$2,937.00; Sterling West Miscella-
neous Expenditure $2,040.00; Sun-
belt Rentals Rentals of Equipment
and Vehicles $494.27; Super Duper
Publications Supplies $1,015.30;
Taylor Miigerl Professional Services
$85.00; Teacher Created Re-
sources Miscellaneous Expenditure
$408.31; Teacher Created Re-
sources Miscellaneous Expenditure
$19.99; Teacher Created Re-
sources Supplies $156.34; Teacher
Direct Supplies $118.24; Teacher
Synergy Inc Supplies $257.02;
Teaching Strategies LLC Supplies
$3,262.35; The Big Rack Shack
Supplies $23.85; The Fanatic
Group, LLC Miscellaneous Expend-
iture $813.57; The Lampo Group
Inc Supplies $802.74; The Social
Express Supplies $165.00; Thera-
pro, Inc Supplies $29.00; Tiffin
Scenic Studios, Inc Professional
Services $3,200.00; Tobii Dynavox
LLC Supplies $1,611.90; Tractor
Supply Co. Tires and Parts
$138.91; Trade Well Pallet Inc.
Supplies $3,400.00; Trina
Honomichl Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $36.75; Trisha Abels Travel
$14.95; Tyler Technologies Inc Pro-
fessional Services $66,325.87; U.S.
School Supply Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $385.00; Universal
Dance Association Miscellaneous
Expenditure $1,034.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$30.93; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $49.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware $999.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Tech-
nology Software $325.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$699.90; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $357.50; US Bank
Cardmember Service Tires and
Parts $125.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$83.89; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$270.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $140.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$140.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $140.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees $125.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$140.00; US Games Sport Supply
Group Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $758.55; Verdis Group LLC
Professional Services $1,750.00;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $106.56; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $51.90; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
$36.44; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone $18.22;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $36.44; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $86.77; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
$18.22; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone $18.22;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $18.22; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $18.22; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
$18.22; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone $63.48;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $18.22; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $188.26; Vernon Library
Supplies, Inc. Textbooks Consum-
ables $144.21; Walmart Commu-
nity BRC Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $2,050.27; West Music Sup-
plies $364.19; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Architect
$3,775.00; William Seibert Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $25.45; Wil-
liam V MacGill & Co Supplies
$548.70; WPCIWestern Path Con-
sult Inc Drug Testing $94.00; WPS
Western Psychological Services
Supplies $155.10; Yandas Music
Textbooks Consumables
$2,183.00; ZanerBloser Inc Text-
books Consumables $29,834.89
SPECIAL BUILDING FUND
CLAIMS TO REPORT
FOR AUGUST 2020
BD Construction Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$799,654.42; Ed Hemenway Build-
ing Acquitions and Improvements
$10,012.24; S & J Construction
Building Acquitions and Improve-
ments $12,528.00; Trane Building
Acquitions and Improvements
$39,237.68; Vector Commissioning
Services, Inc Building Acquitions
and Improvements $8,182.47; WIL-
KINS ArchitectureDesignPlanning
Building Acquitions and Improve-
ments $25,497.49; WILKINS Archi-
tectureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$3,624.02
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
FORT KNOX
CAMPGROUND, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Fort
Knox Campground, LLC, (hereina-
fter referred to as the "Company")
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 8245 Wood
River Road, Kearney, NE 68847.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Thomas J.
Messenger, whose street and mail-
ing address is 8245 Wood River
Road, Kearney, NE 68847.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
HLG CONSULTING, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that HLG
Consulting, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 1516 1st
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of
process of the Company is Damon
T. Bahensky, whose street and
mailing address and post office
box number, if any, is 1516 1st Av-
enue, PO Box 1600, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68848.
Dated: August 7, 2020.
Damon T. Bahensky, Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KIP'S TRIPS, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Kip's
Trips, LLC, (hereinafter referred to
as the "Company") is organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street mailing address
of the Company's initial designated
office is 8245 Wood River Road,
Kearney, NE 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Thomas J. Messenger,
whose street and mailing address
is 8245 Wood River Road, Kearney,
NE 68847.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF DIVORCE
PROCEEDING
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Mayola Faith Gamero Ponce,
Plaintiff,
vs.
Rodolfo Alexander
Gamero Ponce, Defendant.
Case No. CI 20-63
TO: Rodolfo Alexander Gamero
Ponce, whose whereabouts are un-
known upon whom personal serv-
ice of summons cannot be had,
and is the defendant in said pro-
ceedings: You are notified that on
February 11, 2020, the plaintiff,
Mayola Faith Gamero Ponce filed a
Complaint against you in the Dis-
trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, at case no. 20-63, the ob-
ject of which is to obtain a dissolu-
tion of marriage on the ground that
the marriage is irretrievably broken
and to obtain an equitable division
of the property, among other
things.
You are required to answer said
Complaint on or before September
26, 2020, or said Complaint against
you will be taken as true.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
NHC TRANSPORTATION, LLC
Notice is given that NHC TRANS-
PORTATION, LLC (“the LLC”), has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska with the fol-
lowing registered agent and office:
Shana Dahlgren, 15 South Central
Ave, PO Box 2318, Kearney, NE
68848. The LLC's designated office
is located at 15 South Central Ave,
PO Box 2318, Kearney, NE 68848.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that PE-
DROSO HOLDINGS LLC (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 68 LA CROSSE
DR, KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
68845. The registered agent of the
Company is LEGALINC CORPO-
RATE SERVICES INC., 706 N.
129th Street, Suite 121, Omaha,
NE 68154. The general nature of
the business will be to engage in
the transaction of any or all lawful
business, for which a limited liabil-
ity company may be organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The LLC was filed with the
State of Nebraska April 29 2020.
Organizer Name: Lovette Dob-
son.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 400
CONTRACT ID: 4795
FEDERAL PROJECT NO.
NH-80-6(114) LOCATION: I-80,
SHELTON - WOOD RIVER IN
COUNTIES: BUFFALO, HALL
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation will receive sealed
bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-
fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-
coln, until 1:30 PM on August 20,
2020. At that time the bids will be
opened and read.
Bids will be opened and the bid
totals will be read via Webex. The
Webex information will be available
on the BidX Letting webpage a
minimum of 2 days prior to the
opening, and can be found by se-
lecting the applicable letting from:
https://www.bidx.com/ne/lettings
Plans, specifications, and addi-
tional letting information may be
found at the Nebraska Department
of Transportation's Web Site at
iness-center/business-opp/h-
wy-bridge-lp/.
This project is funded under the
Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-
propriate Federal requirements will
apply.
REQUEST FOR BIDS
Public notice is hereby given that
the Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska
invites sealed bids for furnishing
necessary equipment, labor, mate-
rials and incidentals to complete
Sidewalk Improvement District
2020-1 - Potter Avenue. Sealed
bids will be received by the Village
Clerk, 535 W Boyd Avenue, Elm
Creek, NE 68836 until 2:00 pm lo-
cal time on August 26, 2020.
Sealed bids will then be publicly
opened and read aloud.
Scope of Work: Project in-
cludes the removal and replace-
ment of approximately 1,300
square feet of concrete pavement
with integral curb and sidewalk and
associated work.
Bids shall be submitted to: Mrs.
Wendy Clabaugh, Village Clerk,
P.O. Box 130, 535 W Boyd Avenue,
Elm Creek, NE 68836
Questions shall be directed to:
Mr. Lance Harter, Oak Creek Engi-
neering, (308) 455-1152.
Considerations: Contract docu-
ments can be obtained by contact-
ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)
455-1152. Bids shall be submitted
on furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation. Owner reserves the right
to reject any or all bids, hold bids
for 30 days and select most benefi-
cial bid.
Wendy Clabaugh
Village Clerk
NOTICE
The Regular Meeting of the
Board of Commissioners of the
Kearney Housing Agency will be
held on Thursday, August 20, 2020,
at 7:00p.m. at the Kearney Housing
Agency Conference Room, 2715
Avenue I, Kearney, Nebraska.
The meeting is open to the pub-
lic. An agenda of said meeting is
available for public inspection at
the Housing Agency office during
normal business hours.
