NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that 129
Power Designs, L.L.C. (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 12900 Iron Horse
Road, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The registered agent of the Com-
pany is Jay Howland, 12900 Iron
Horse Road, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The Company was formed
on July 31, 2020.
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 20-392
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
JORDAN MIKAY TULK.
Notice is hereby given that on the
27 day of July, 2020, a petition was
filed in the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the object and
prayer of which is for the change of
the petitioner's name from Jordan
Mikay Tulk to Jordan Mikay Bisbal.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Judge
Marsh, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,
NE 68847 on the 11 day of Sep-
tember, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., or as
soon thereafter as will be conven-
ient for the court and that unless
sufficient cause is shown to the
contrary, the petitioner's name will
be changed from that of Jordan
Mikay Tulk, to Jordan Mikay Bisbal.
Jordan Mikay Tulk
613 W. 21st Apt. 1
Kearney, NE 68845
308-627-3748
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 20-298
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
BRYAN LEE NELSEN.
Notice is hereby given that on the
13 day of July, 2020, a petition was
filed in the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the object and
prayer of which is for the change of
the petitioner's name from Bryan
Lee Nelsen to Bryan Lee
Halbgewachs.
A hearing will be had on said peti-
tion before the honorable John H.
Marsh, 1512 Central Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE on the 24 day of August,
2020 at 1:30 p.m., or as soon there-
after as will be convenient for the
court and that unless sufficient
cause is shown to the contrary, the
petitioner's name will be changed
from that of Bryan Lee Nelsen, to
Bryan Lee Halbgewachs.
Bryan Lee Nelsen
60 Plaza Blvd. #3
Kearney, NE 68845
308-746-6612
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
NORMA, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Norma, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred
to as "the Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 4503 2nd Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Timothy J.
Norwood, Sr., whose street and
mailing address and post office
box number, if any, is 4503 2nd Av-
enue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Dated: August 6, 2020.
Timothy J. Norwood, Sr.,
Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
RISKY'S OFF-ROAD, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Risk-
y's Off-Road, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 9 Turnberry
Drive, Pleasanton, NE 68866. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Kendall Clark, 9
Turnberry Drive, Pleasanton, NE
68866. Risky's Off-Road, LLC,
commenced business on August 6,
2020, and the general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business not prohibited by the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
STAR BRIGHT ACADEMY, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that STAR
BRIGHT ACADEMY, LLC a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 5106 N Avenue
Place, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Crystal A. Vander-
beek, 5106 N Avenue Place, Kear-
ney, NE 68847. Star Bright Acad-
emy, LLC commenced business on
July 21, 2020, and the general na-
ture of its business is to engage in
any lawful business not prohibited
by the Nebraska Uniform Limited
Liability Company Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
NOTICE OF REGULAR
BOARD MEETING
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
The regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of Southern Public
Power District will be held at
Southern Public Power District at
336 Lions Drive, Funk, NE on
Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at
10:30 a.m. The purpose of the
meeting is to take care of the regu-
lar order of business. An agenda
for the meeting, kept continually
current, is available for public in-
spection at the District office during
normal business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO
