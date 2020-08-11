<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ISLAND GREENS, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Island

Greens, LLC (hereinafter referred to

as "the Company") is organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 2615 Country Club

Lane, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Michelle A.

Seeba, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber is 2615 Country Club Lane,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: July 14, 2020.

Clayton A. Seeba, Organizer

Michelle A. Seeba, Organizer

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

AND RESTATEMENT OF THE

ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION OF

MARSHALL ENGINES, INC.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the Articles of Incorporation of Mar-

shall Engines, Inc., a Nebraska cor-

poration, were amended and re-

stated on July 23, 2020, in their en-

tirety as follows:

Article 1 states the name of the

Corporation is Marshall Engines,

Inc.

Article 2 states the purpose.

Article 3 states the number of

shares the Corporation is author-

ized to issue is 10,000 shares of

Class A Voting Common Stock and

12,222 shares of Class B Nonvot-

ing Common Stock, each having a

par value of $1.00 per share.

Article 4 states the registered

agent is Doug Fargo, 2915 Marshall

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Article 5 states the Corporation

shall have perpetual existence.

Article 6 states the provisions re-

lating to amending the Articles and

Bylaws.

Article 7 states that provisions re-

lating to director liability.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

OF SHI & CONSTRUCTION,

L.L.C. a Nebraska limited liability

company, has been organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with its designated office at

2805 Avenue L., Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. The registered agent

is Brandon M. Smith, 2805 Avenue

L, Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

nature of its business is to engage

in and do any lawful act concerning

any and all lawful business for

which a limited liability company

may be organizes under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The com-

pany was organized and com-

menced on May 5, 2020. The pe-

riod of the duration of the company

shall be perpetual. The affairs of

the company are to be conducted

by its Manager, Brandon Smith, or

his successors.

