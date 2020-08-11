<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ISLAND GREENS, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Island
Greens, LLC (hereinafter referred to
as "the Company") is organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 2615 Country Club
Lane, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Michelle A.
Seeba, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber is 2615 Country Club Lane,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: July 14, 2020.
Clayton A. Seeba, Organizer
Michelle A. Seeba, Organizer
ZNEZ Jy28,Ag4,11
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
AND RESTATEMENT OF THE
ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION OF
MARSHALL ENGINES, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the Articles of Incorporation of Mar-
shall Engines, Inc., a Nebraska cor-
poration, were amended and re-
stated on July 23, 2020, in their en-
tirety as follows:
Article 1 states the name of the
Corporation is Marshall Engines,
Inc.
Article 2 states the purpose.
Article 3 states the number of
shares the Corporation is author-
ized to issue is 10,000 shares of
Class A Voting Common Stock and
12,222 shares of Class B Nonvot-
ing Common Stock, each having a
par value of $1.00 per share.
Article 4 states the registered
agent is Doug Fargo, 2915 Marshall
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Article 5 states the Corporation
shall have perpetual existence.
Article 6 states the provisions re-
lating to amending the Articles and
Bylaws.
Article 7 states that provisions re-
lating to director liability.
ZNEZ Jy28,Ag4,11
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF SHI & CONSTRUCTION,
L.L.C. a Nebraska limited liability
company, has been organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with its designated office at
2805 Avenue L., Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. The registered agent
is Brandon M. Smith, 2805 Avenue
L, Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
nature of its business is to engage
in and do any lawful act concerning
any and all lawful business for
which a limited liability company
may be organizes under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The com-
pany was organized and com-
menced on May 5, 2020. The pe-
riod of the duration of the company
shall be perpetual. The affairs of
the company are to be conducted
by its Manager, Brandon Smith, or
his successors.
ZNEZ Jy28,Ag4,11