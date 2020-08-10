 

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

PLANNING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Planning Commis-

sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on

August 21, 2020 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER

GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-

ing Commission will hold the fol-

lowing public hearings:

1. Proposed amendment of the

2016 Comprehensive Development

Plan for the City of Kearney to up-

date the Future Land Use Map of

the Area to align with potential de-

velopment along the Kearney East

Expressway from 11th Street to

Coal Chute Road.

2. Proposed amendments to the

following chapters/sections of the

City Code as follows:

Ÿ Section 30-101 "Purpose" of

Chapter 30 "District BP, Business

Park District" to add and remove

language to provide clarification to

align with the purpose of the Busi-

ness Park zoning district including

the removal of extensive and abun-

dant and the inclusion of pedes-

trian and the typical district location

along the Kearney East Express-

way and other developing highway

and major arterial corridors.

Ÿ Section 30-102 "Site Devel-

opment Regulations" of Chapter 30

"District BP, Business Park Dis-

trict" to add and remove language

found in the table which will update

setbacks with new Kearney East

Expressway, increase maximum

building coverage percentage, re-

move unused site development

regulation qualifiers and set a mini-

mum lot size for Planned Develop-

ment District requirements.

Ÿ Section 46-105

"Supplemental Use Regulations:

Commercial Uses" of Chapter 46

"Supplemental Use Regulations" to

add sub-section L titled Agricultural

Sales and Services pertaining to

the added supplemental use regu-

lations for the use type of agricul-

tural sales and services.

Ÿ Section 48-103 "Landscaping

Requirements" of Chapter 48

"Landscaping and Screening

Standards" to add language to

sub-section A setting 30-feet for

any zoning district as the depth of

landscaping requirements along

the Kearney East Expressway.

Ÿ Section 48-105 "Bufferyard

and Screening Provisions" of

Chapter 48 "Landscaping and

Screening Standards" to add notes

to clarify screening requirements in

the M-1 and M-2 zoning districts

and allow for 10-foot opaque bar-

rier for screening along the Kearney

East Expressway.

Ÿ Section 48-107 "Tree Plan-

tings" of Chapter 48 "Landscaping

and Screening Standards" to mod-

ify requirements for number of

trees required to align with street

frontage versus square feet of buff-

eryard.

Ÿ Section 48-108 "General Pro-

visions" of Chapter 48 "Landscap-

ing and Screening Standards" to

add requirements for maintenance

of required landscape areas and al-

lowed gravel areas.

Ÿ Section 49-106 "Off-Street

Parking Design Standards" of

Chapter 49 "Off-Street Parking" to

add regulations for allowed gravel

areas in the Business Park (BP)

zoning district.

Ÿ Table 14-1 "Use Matrix" of

Chapter 14 "Zoning District Regu-

lations" to include the following

amendments: under "Civic Use

Types" column titled BP to amend

Clubs (Recreational) and Public As-

sembly from Permitted by Condi-

tional Use Permit to Permitted by

right or by right subject to supple-

mental regulations, under Group

Care Facility (Limited) under col-

umn titled BP amend from Planned

Development Required to Permit-

ted by Conditional Use Permit; un-

der "Office Use Types" columns ti-

tled C-3 & BP to amend Corporate

Offices from Planned Development

Required to Permitted by right or

by right subject to supplemental

regulations; under "Commercial

Use Types" column titled BP to

add Permitted by right or by right

subject to supplemental regulations

to Ag Sales/Service, Equip Rent-

al/Sales and Equipment Repair; un-

der Business/Trade School to

amend from Planned Development

Required to Permitted by Condi-

tional Use Permit; under Supple-

mental Regulations for Ag Sales-

/Service add reference to 46-105L;

under Restricted Adult Entertain-

ment Business amend the Supple-

mental Regulation from 46-105J to

46-105K; under "Parking and

Transportation Use Types" column

titled BP to amend Truck Terminal

from Planned Development Re-

quired to Permitted by right or by

right subject to supplemental regu-

lations; under "Industrial Use

Types" column titled BP to amend

Light Industry from Permitted by

Conditional Use Permit to Permit-

ted by right or by right subject to

supplemental regulations; under

"Miscellaneous Uses" column titled

BP to amend LWECS from Planned

Development Required to Permit-

ted by Conditional Use Permit and

add entire title to LWECA and

SWECS.

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Planning Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Ag10,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CLINCH PROPERTY

MANAGEMENT, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that Clinch

Property Management, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 2007 W. 50th

St., Kearney, NE 68845. The name

and address of the initial registered

agent is Jestin Clinch, 2007 W.

50th St., Kearney, NE 68845.

Clinch Property Management, LLC

commenced business on July 29,

2020, and the general nature of its

business is to engage in any lawful

business not prohibited by the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

Luke M. Simpson, Organizer

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ Ag3,10,17

<addr:BERRECKMAN, DAVIS & BAZATA, P.C., L.L.O.,3087842040,ATTORNEYS AT LAWPO BOX 214,COZAD,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Dorman, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with the initial agent for

service of process being Brian J.

Davis, whose address, which is

also the registered and designated

office, is 801 Meridian Avenue,

P.O. Box 214, Cozad, Dawson

County, Nebraska, 69130. The gen-

eral nature of its business is to en-

gage in and to do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of Nebraska, and for all

other purposes authorized by law.

The Limited Liability Company was

formed on July 20, 2020, and its life

shall be perpetual. Its affairs shall

be conducted by the Members pur-

suant to an Operating Agreement

duly adopted by the Company.

Dorman, LLC,

By: Brian J. Davis, #22884

of Berreckman, Davis

& Bazata, P.C., L.L.O.

Its Attorneys

801 Meridian, P.O. Box 214

Cozad, NE 69130

(308) 784-2040

(308) 784-2043 - fax

briandavis@cozadtel.net

ZNEZ Ag10,17,24

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF

ENERGY ROOFING

TECHNOLOGY, INC.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has dissolved un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Energy Roofing Technology, Inc.

2. The corporation was dissolved

pursuant to a unanimous vote of its

shareholders and by filing Articles

of Dissolution with the Nebraska

Secretary of State on July 23,

2020.

3. The corporation will be wound

up and liquidated by its President,

Gary Sorensen.

4. This corporation has no assets

and no liabilities.

5. Any claimant of the corpora-

tion must provide name, address,

phone number and a description of

the claim to Bradley D. Holbrook,

P.O. Box 1060, Kearney, Nebraska

68848.

6. Any claim not made against

the corporation within (3) years of

the date of this publication shall be

barred.

ZNEZ Jy27,Ag3,10

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorney at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that pur-

suant to a power of sale contained

in the deed of trust in the original

principal amount of $229,950.00

executed by Jacob J. Frerichs and

Jillian L. Frerichs, husband and

wife, which was filed for record on

April 11, 2016 as Instrument No.

2016-01982 in the office of the

Register of Deeds of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the property de-

scribed below will be sold by the

undersigned at public auction to

the highest bidder for cash or certi-

fied or cashier's check, at the east

door of the Buffalo County Court-

house, 16th & Central Avenue, City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska at 10:00 a.m. on August 26,

2020:

A tract of land being part of the

Southwest quarter of the Northwest

quarter of Section 22, Township 9

North, Range 17 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

more particularly described as be-

ing the North 132.0 feet of the fol-

lowing described tract of land: Re-

ferring to the Southwest corner of

the Northwest quarter of Section

22, Township 9 North, Range 17

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska; thence East on

and along the East-West quarter

section line, 50.04 feet to its inter-

section with the East property line

of the County Road, and being the

ACTUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING;

thence continuing on said

East-West quarter section line, a

distance of 330.89 feet to a point;

thence North parallel with the said

East property line of the said

County Road, a distance of 658.83

feet to a point; thence West parallel

with said East-West quarter section

line, distance of 330.9 feet to a

point on the East property line of

the said County Road; thence

South on and along said East prop-

erty line of the said County Road, a

distance of 658.84 feet to the point

of beginning.

The highest bidder is required to

deliver cash or certified funds to

the undersigned by the close of

business on the day of sale, except

this requirement is waived when

the highest bidder is the benefi-

ciary. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. At the dis-

cretion of the Successor Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Successor Trus-

tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-

fundable certified or cashier's

check in the amount of $5,000.00

payable to the Successor Trustee,

with the full purchase price, in cer-

tified funds, to be received by the

Successor Trustee by the end of

the day. This sale is made without

any warranties as to title or condi-

tion of the property.

Eric H. Lindquist

Successor Trustee

ZNEZ Jy13,20,27,Ag3,10

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF MASTER

COMMISSIONER'S SALE

 

By virtue of an order of sale is-

sued by the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-

ant to a decree of said Court in an

action therein indexed at Case No.

CI 19 - 339, wherein Reverse Mort-

gage Funding, LLC, is the plaintiff,

and the Estate of Jean M. Criss,

the Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-

sonal Representatives, and All

Other Persons Interested in the Es-

tate of Jean M. Criss, Deceased,

real names unknown; Transnation

Title Insurance Company, Trustee;

United States of America, by and

through the Secretary of Housing

and Urban Development, Benefi-

ciary; State of Nebraska; County of

Buffalo; John Doe and Jane Doe,

real names and marital status un-

known, were joined as defendants,

I will sell at public auction to the

highest bidder, for cash, the follow-

ing property at 10:00 a.m., on the

14th day of September, 2020, in-

side the east door of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, 16th and Cen-

tral Avenue, in the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, to-wit:

Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a

subdivision to the City of Gibbon,

Buffalo County, Nebraska,

to satisfy the liens and encum-

brances therein set forth; and to

satisfy the accruing court costs, all

as provided by said order and de-

cree. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. The pur-

chaser will deposit with the Master

Commissioner, at the time of sale,

a nonrefundable personal or cash-

ier's check in the amount of

$5,000.00, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the plaintiff's attorney

immediately upon confirmation of

the sale by the Court. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

Dated this 3rd day of August,

2020.

Vikki Stamm

Master Commissioner

ZNEZ Ag10,17,24,31

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

NEBTEX, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

Notice is hereby given that

NEBTEX, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, has been

organized under the laws of the

state of Nebraska, with its desig-

nated office at 5547 Coal Chute

Road, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Jack W. Besse,

1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in any and all lawful

businesses for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

under the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on August

6th, 2020, and will continue in per-

petuity. Its affairs shall be con-

ducted by its sole member, Phil

Baldwin, until such time as his suc-

cessors are selected pursuant to

the Operating Agreement.

ZNEZ Ag10,17,24

