NOTICE OF MEETING
AND PUBLIC HEARINGS
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Planning Commis-
sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on
August 21, 2020 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER
GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-
ing Commission will hold the fol-
lowing public hearings:
1. Proposed amendment of the
2016 Comprehensive Development
Plan for the City of Kearney to up-
date the Future Land Use Map of
the Area to align with potential de-
velopment along the Kearney East
Expressway from 11th Street to
Coal Chute Road.
2. Proposed amendments to the
following chapters/sections of the
City Code as follows:
Ÿ Section 30-101 "Purpose" of
Chapter 30 "District BP, Business
Park District" to add and remove
language to provide clarification to
align with the purpose of the Busi-
ness Park zoning district including
the removal of extensive and abun-
dant and the inclusion of pedes-
trian and the typical district location
along the Kearney East Express-
way and other developing highway
and major arterial corridors.
Ÿ Section 30-102 "Site Devel-
opment Regulations" of Chapter 30
"District BP, Business Park Dis-
trict" to add and remove language
found in the table which will update
setbacks with new Kearney East
Expressway, increase maximum
building coverage percentage, re-
move unused site development
regulation qualifiers and set a mini-
mum lot size for Planned Develop-
ment District requirements.
Ÿ Section 46-105
"Supplemental Use Regulations:
Commercial Uses" of Chapter 46
"Supplemental Use Regulations" to
add sub-section L titled Agricultural
Sales and Services pertaining to
the added supplemental use regu-
lations for the use type of agricul-
tural sales and services.
Ÿ Section 48-103 "Landscaping
Requirements" of Chapter 48
"Landscaping and Screening
Standards" to add language to
sub-section A setting 30-feet for
any zoning district as the depth of
landscaping requirements along
the Kearney East Expressway.
Ÿ Section 48-105 "Bufferyard
and Screening Provisions" of
Chapter 48 "Landscaping and
Screening Standards" to add notes
to clarify screening requirements in
the M-1 and M-2 zoning districts
and allow for 10-foot opaque bar-
rier for screening along the Kearney
East Expressway.
Ÿ Section 48-107 "Tree Plan-
tings" of Chapter 48 "Landscaping
and Screening Standards" to mod-
ify requirements for number of
trees required to align with street
frontage versus square feet of buff-
eryard.
Ÿ Section 48-108 "General Pro-
visions" of Chapter 48 "Landscap-
ing and Screening Standards" to
add requirements for maintenance
of required landscape areas and al-
lowed gravel areas.
Ÿ Section 49-106 "Off-Street
Parking Design Standards" of
Chapter 49 "Off-Street Parking" to
add regulations for allowed gravel
areas in the Business Park (BP)
zoning district.
Ÿ Table 14-1 "Use Matrix" of
Chapter 14 "Zoning District Regu-
lations" to include the following
amendments: under "Civic Use
Types" column titled BP to amend
Clubs (Recreational) and Public As-
sembly from Permitted by Condi-
tional Use Permit to Permitted by
right or by right subject to supple-
mental regulations, under Group
Care Facility (Limited) under col-
umn titled BP amend from Planned
Development Required to Permit-
ted by Conditional Use Permit; un-
der "Office Use Types" columns ti-
tled C-3 & BP to amend Corporate
Offices from Planned Development
Required to Permitted by right or
by right subject to supplemental
regulations; under "Commercial
Use Types" column titled BP to
add Permitted by right or by right
subject to supplemental regulations
to Ag Sales/Service, Equip Rent-
al/Sales and Equipment Repair; un-
der Business/Trade School to
amend from Planned Development
Required to Permitted by Condi-
tional Use Permit; under Supple-
mental Regulations for Ag Sales-
/Service add reference to 46-105L;
under Restricted Adult Entertain-
ment Business amend the Supple-
mental Regulation from 46-105J to
46-105K; under "Parking and
Transportation Use Types" column
titled BP to amend Truck Terminal
from Planned Development Re-
quired to Permitted by right or by
right subject to supplemental regu-
lations; under "Industrial Use
Types" column titled BP to amend
Light Industry from Permitted by
Conditional Use Permit to Permit-
ted by right or by right subject to
supplemental regulations; under
"Miscellaneous Uses" column titled
BP to amend LWECS from Planned
Development Required to Permit-
ted by Conditional Use Permit and
add entire title to LWECA and
SWECS.
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Planning Commission shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CLINCH PROPERTY
MANAGEMENT, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Clinch
Property Management, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 2007 W. 50th
St., Kearney, NE 68845. The name
and address of the initial registered
agent is Jestin Clinch, 2007 W.
50th St., Kearney, NE 68845.
Clinch Property Management, LLC
commenced business on July 29,
2020, and the general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business not prohibited by the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
Luke M. Simpson, Organizer
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Dorman, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with the initial agent for
service of process being Brian J.
Davis, whose address, which is
also the registered and designated
office, is 801 Meridian Avenue,
P.O. Box 214, Cozad, Dawson
County, Nebraska, 69130. The gen-
eral nature of its business is to en-
gage in and to do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of Nebraska, and for all
other purposes authorized by law.
The Limited Liability Company was
formed on July 20, 2020, and its life
shall be perpetual. Its affairs shall
be conducted by the Members pur-
suant to an Operating Agreement
duly adopted by the Company.
Dorman, LLC,
By: Brian J. Davis, #22884
of Berreckman, Davis
& Bazata, P.C., L.L.O.
Its Attorneys
801 Meridian, P.O. Box 214
Cozad, NE 69130
(308) 784-2040
(308) 784-2043 - fax
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF
ENERGY ROOFING
TECHNOLOGY, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has dissolved un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Energy Roofing Technology, Inc.
2. The corporation was dissolved
pursuant to a unanimous vote of its
shareholders and by filing Articles
of Dissolution with the Nebraska
Secretary of State on July 23,
2020.
3. The corporation will be wound
up and liquidated by its President,
Gary Sorensen.
4. This corporation has no assets
and no liabilities.
5. Any claimant of the corpora-
tion must provide name, address,
phone number and a description of
the claim to Bradley D. Holbrook,
P.O. Box 1060, Kearney, Nebraska
68848.
6. Any claim not made against
the corporation within (3) years of
the date of this publication shall be
barred.
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorney at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pur-
suant to a power of sale contained
in the deed of trust in the original
principal amount of $229,950.00
executed by Jacob J. Frerichs and
Jillian L. Frerichs, husband and
wife, which was filed for record on
April 11, 2016 as Instrument No.
2016-01982 in the office of the
Register of Deeds of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the property de-
scribed below will be sold by the
undersigned at public auction to
the highest bidder for cash or certi-
fied or cashier's check, at the east
door of the Buffalo County Court-
house, 16th & Central Avenue, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska at 10:00 a.m. on August 26,
2020:
A tract of land being part of the
Southwest quarter of the Northwest
quarter of Section 22, Township 9
North, Range 17 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
more particularly described as be-
ing the North 132.0 feet of the fol-
lowing described tract of land: Re-
ferring to the Southwest corner of
the Northwest quarter of Section
22, Township 9 North, Range 17
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska; thence East on
and along the East-West quarter
section line, 50.04 feet to its inter-
section with the East property line
of the County Road, and being the
ACTUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING;
thence continuing on said
East-West quarter section line, a
distance of 330.89 feet to a point;
thence North parallel with the said
East property line of the said
County Road, a distance of 658.83
feet to a point; thence West parallel
with said East-West quarter section
line, distance of 330.9 feet to a
point on the East property line of
the said County Road; thence
South on and along said East prop-
erty line of the said County Road, a
distance of 658.84 feet to the point
of beginning.
The highest bidder is required to
deliver cash or certified funds to
the undersigned by the close of
business on the day of sale, except
this requirement is waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. At the dis-
cretion of the Successor Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Successor Trus-
tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-
fundable certified or cashier's
check in the amount of $5,000.00
payable to the Successor Trustee,
with the full purchase price, in cer-
tified funds, to be received by the
Successor Trustee by the end of
the day. This sale is made without
any warranties as to title or condi-
tion of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF MASTER
COMMISSIONER'S SALE
By virtue of an order of sale is-
sued by the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-
ant to a decree of said Court in an
action therein indexed at Case No.
CI 19 - 339, wherein Reverse Mort-
gage Funding, LLC, is the plaintiff,
and the Estate of Jean M. Criss,
the Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-
sonal Representatives, and All
Other Persons Interested in the Es-
tate of Jean M. Criss, Deceased,
real names unknown; Transnation
Title Insurance Company, Trustee;
United States of America, by and
through the Secretary of Housing
and Urban Development, Benefi-
ciary; State of Nebraska; County of
Buffalo; John Doe and Jane Doe,
real names and marital status un-
known, were joined as defendants,
I will sell at public auction to the
highest bidder, for cash, the follow-
ing property at 10:00 a.m., on the
14th day of September, 2020, in-
side the east door of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, 16th and Cen-
tral Avenue, in the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, to-wit:
Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a
subdivision to the City of Gibbon,
Buffalo County, Nebraska,
to satisfy the liens and encum-
brances therein set forth; and to
satisfy the accruing court costs, all
as provided by said order and de-
cree. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. The pur-
chaser will deposit with the Master
Commissioner, at the time of sale,
a nonrefundable personal or cash-
ier's check in the amount of
$5,000.00, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the plaintiff's attorney
immediately upon confirmation of
the sale by the Court. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
Dated this 3rd day of August,
2020.
Vikki Stamm
Master Commissioner
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
NEBTEX, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that
NEBTEX, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, has been
organized under the laws of the
state of Nebraska, with its desig-
nated office at 5547 Coal Chute
Road, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Jack W. Besse,
1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in any and all lawful
businesses for which a limited lia-
bility company may be organized
under the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The company was organ-
ized and commenced on August
6th, 2020, and will continue in per-
petuity. Its affairs shall be con-
ducted by its sole member, Phil
Baldwin, until such time as his suc-
cessors are selected pursuant to
the Operating Agreement.
