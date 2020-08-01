 

PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY

IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

REQUEST DATE: July 20, 2020

PRE-BID MEETING: July 29, 2020

3:00 PM CT

CLOSING DATE: August 10, 2020

2:00 PM CT

POINT OF CONTACT:

Tim R. Tunnell

Senior Land Manager -

Headwaters Corporation

Office: (308) 237-5728

tunnellt@headwaterscorp.com

 

The Governance Committee of

the Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program submits this

IFB to solicit bids from contractors

for tree clearing activities near Gib-

bon, NE.

 

P20-008: 2020 Clark Island

Complex Habitat Enhancement

 

 

For complete copies of this IFB,

please visit www.Pla-

tteRiverProgram.org/contractors.

 

 

LEGAL NOTICE

2020 SALARY LIST

BUFFALO COUNTY

 

NAME - DESCRIPTION -

ANNUAL/HOURLY RATE

COUNTY BOARD

 

Chairman $28,923.00

Commissioners (6) $26,523.00

Administrator $66,311.46

Administrative Assistant $18.00

 

COUNTY CLERK

 

$75,354.00

Deputy $25.68

Clerk Assistant $16.95

Clerk Assistant $15.74

 

COUNTY TREASURER

 

$75,354.00

Deputy $26.24

Motor Vehicle Clerk IV (2) $21.22

Motor Vehicle Clerk II $14.56

Real Estate Clerk IV $19.60

Temporary Clerk $12.50

 

COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS

 

$75,354.00

Deputy $26.24

Abstract Clerk II $19.60

Abstract Clerk II (2) $18.85

 

COUNTY ASSESSOR

 

$75,354.00

Deputy $26.24

State Reports Clerk $21.97

Homestead Exemption Clerk

$16.00

Permissive Exemptions Clerk

$15.00

Records Clerk $20.51

Commercial Field Assistant

$20.36

Residential Field Assistant (2)

$17.03

Residential Field Assistant $17.91

Agricultural Field Assistant

$19.53

 

ELECTION COMMISSIONER

 

$31.64

Election Clerk I $20.38

Election Clerk II Part Time $13.45

Election/Clerical Part Time

$12.00

 

GIS/ZONING/FLOOD PLAIN

 

Administrator $24.04

Part Time Clerical $13.45

 

CLERK OF THE

DISTRICT COURT

 

$75,354.00

Chief Deputy $26.24

Admin Asst II/Deputy $22.04

Court Services III $15.00

Court Services III $16.76

Administrative Assistant/Bailiff $18.31

Administrative Assistant/Bailiff $19.60

 

COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER

 

$92,836.00

Chief Deputy Public Defender

$96,265.53

Deputy Public Defender (2)

$88,778.16

Deputy Public Defender

$81,290.79

Legal Secretary (2) $19.57

Legal Secretary $18.03

Receptionist/Translator $17.00

 

COUNTY EXTENSION SERVICE

 

Receptionist $15.49

Office Clerk $16.53

 

BUILDING & GROUNDS

 

Facilities Director $77,178.42

Assistant Facilities Director

$25.00

Maintenance Worker $20.11

Maintenance Worker $19.09

Maintenance Worker/Project Co-

ordinator $19.00

Seasonal Park Maintenance

Worker $15.50

Head Custodian $18.01

Custodian $17.49

Custodian $18.54

Custodian $16.93

Custodian $15.37

Custodian $14.42

Temporary COVID Custodian (2) $13.00

 

COUNTY SHERIFF

 

$91,931.00

Chief Deputy $91,087.20

Captain $91,908.00

Investigator (4) $31.90

Sergeant (5) $33.58

Deputy (2) $24.75

Deputy (2) $25.85

Deputy (3) $27.00

Deputy $28.30

Deputy $29.37

Deputy (5) $30.23

Part-time Deputy $19.72

Part-time Deputy $20.29

Part-time Deputy (2) $21.87

Administrative Assistant $22.24

Part time Administrative Assistant

$16.43

Civil Process Clerk $20.74

Community Service Officer

$20.63

Community Service Officer

$21.28

Community Service Officer

$23.58

Maintenance $21.78

 

COUNTY ATTORNEY

 

$116,044.11

Office Manager/Admin Legal Asst

$61,295.40

Chief Deputy Attorney (2)

$108,638.28

Deputy Attorney $99,606.78

Deputy Attorney $98,231.40

Deputy Attorney $91,216.80

Deputy Attorney $88,568.37

Deputy Attorney $84,938.76

Deputy Attorney $83,473.74

Juvenile Diversion Administrator

$70,011.00

Truancy Case Manager

$54,240.84

Child Support Enforcement

Worker $19.69

Child Support Enforcement

Worker $19.31

Child Support Enforcement

Worker $18.43

Legal Assistant $19.31

Legal Assistant $18.43

Legal Assistant $17.79

Legal Assistant (2) $17.70

Part Time Clerical (3) $11.14

Receptionist/File Clerk $19.21

Receptionist/NSF Clerk $19.69

Data Emtry/Calendar Clerk

$19.01

 

COUNTY SURVEYOR

 

$32,053.60

Surveyor Assistant $23.65

Temporary Surveyor Assistant

$23.00

 

COMMUNICATIONS

 

Lieutenant $87,436.80

Officer (2) $17.64

Officer (5) $19.36

Officer (2) $19.91

Officer $21.69

Officer (4) $22.57

 

COUNTY JAIL

 

Lieutenant $87,436.80

Jail Administrator $21,405.60

Detention Nurse (2) $27.38

Sergeant $25.45

Sergeant $26.50

Sergeant (3) $27.43

Corrections Officer (7) $18.81

Corrections Officer (2) $19.34

Corrections Officer (9) $20.63

Corrections Officer (4) $21.28

Corrections Officer (2) $21.84

Corrections Officer (2) $23.18

Corrections Officer $23.58

Full time Clerical $20.74

 

VETERAN'S SERVICE OFFICER

 

$31.64

Assistant Service Officer (2)

$21.19

 

HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT

 

$79,404.57

Assistant Highway Superintend-

ent $23.00

Mechanic $23.05

Mechanic $23.81

Mechanic $25.53

Patrol Operator (2) $18.00

Patrol Operator (2) $18.50

Patrol Operator $18.75

Patrol Operator (2) $19.25

Patrol Operator $19.30

Patrol Operator (2) $19.75

Patrol Operator $19.80

Patrol Operator $20.55

Patrol Operator (9) $20.87

Patrol Operator $21.37

Truck Driver/Operator $20.13

Truck Driver/Operator (3) $20.45

Truck Driver/Operator $21.49

Heavy Equipment Operator

$20.00

Heavy Equipment Operator

$20.76

Heavy Equipment Operator (3)

$22.10

Foreman $24.71

Foreman $25.06

Bridge Crew Laborer $22.10

Sign Maintenance $20.75

Welder $24.68

Part Time Laborer $14.00

Part Time Laborer (3) $15.00

Bookkeeper-Secretary $22.01

Bookkeeper-Secretary $20.01

 

WEED SUPERINTENDENT

 

$66,311.46

Secretary $14.83

Sprayer 1 $19.30

Sprayer 2 $17.84

 

EMERGENCY MANAGER

 

$66,441.60

Dated this 29th day of July 2020

pursuant to Revised Statute

23-122.

 

By: Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

OF THE CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

JJB HOLDINGS, L.L.C.

 

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act, JJB

Holdings, L.L.C., amended its Cer-

tificate of Organization by changing

its name from JJB Holdings, L.L.C.,

to JJB Enterprises, L.L.C.

Dated: July 10, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, JULY 28, 2020

 

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 9:00

A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der and led those present in the

Pledge of Allegiance. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,

Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,

Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and

William McMullen. A copy of the

acknowledgment and receipt of no-

tice and agenda by the Board of

Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Chairman

McMullen announced that in ac-

cordance with Section 84-1412 of

the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a

current copy of the Open Meetings

Act is available for review and is

posted at the back of the Board

Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin

took all proceedings hereinafter

shown. Deputy County Attorney

Andrew Hoffmeister was present.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the July

14, 2020 Board meeting minutes.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Loeffelholz, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Reiter and seconded

by Kouba to ratify the following

July 17, 2020 payroll claims proc-

essed by the County Clerk. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Reiter,

Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loeffelholz,

Morrow and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

 

NET PAYROLL 267,261.61;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 982.51;

RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS

R 44,442.30; BUFFALO CO

TREASURER I 114,782.00; FIRST

CONCORD E 4,602.37; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T 89,212.36; KEAR-

NEY UNITED WAY E 102.67;

KATHLEEN A LAUGHLIN E 356.00;

MADISON NATIONAL I 586.36;

MADISON NATIONAL I 313.01;

MASSMUTUAL FINANCIAL I

1,175.00; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-

MENT R 305.00; NE CHILD SUP-

PORT E 450.00; PRINCIPAL E

2,768.84; STATE OF NE T

14,694.50; VISION SERVICE PLAN

E 806.23

 

ROAD FUND

 

NET PAYROLL 54,673.98;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 907.19;

RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS

R 8,551.97; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 2,918.50; FIRST CON-

CORD E 677.42; FIRST NATIONAL

BANK T 16,262.86; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 163.77; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 120.65; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD

SUPPORT E 342.00; NE DEPART-

MENT OF REVENUE T 570.21;

PRINCIPAL E 921.39; STATE OF

NE T 2,387.64; VISION SERVICE

PLAN E 229.35

 

WEED DISTRICT

 

NET PAYROLL 4,719.99; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

744.03; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD

E 33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,516.39; MADISON NATIONAL I

3.73; PRINCIPAL E 41.16; STATE

OF NE T 234.65

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to accept the County

Treasurer Semi-Annual Report.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to accept the June 2020

Community Action Partnership of

Mid-Nebraska RYDE Report. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Emergency Manager Darrin Lewis

reviewed the renewal of the Memo-

randum of Agreement (MOA) be-

tween Buffalo County Emergency

Management and FEMA Integrated

Public Alert and Warning System

(IPAWS) Program Management Of-

fice (Version 4.2). Moved by Mor-

row and seconded by Reiter to au-

thorize the Chairman to sign the

agreement regarding the use of

Buffalo Co Emergency Manage-

ment Interoperable System(s) and

IPAWS open Platform for Emer-

gency Networks (IPAWS-OPEN).

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Loeffelholz and McMullen. Motion

declared carried.

Sheriff Neil Miller was present to

review the contract renewal agree-

ment with Lancaster County Youth

Services Center and the Law En-

forcement Police Services Contract

with the Village of Shelton.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Higgins to approve the contract

renewal agreement for the Lancas-

ter County Youth Services Center

for juvenile detention services.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loeffelholz,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to approve the

Law Enforcement Police Services

Contract with the Village of Shel-

ton, NE and the Buffalo County

Sheriff's Department, Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Facilities Director Steve Gaasch

notified the Board that he has ac-

cumulated enough surplus property

for an auction. Moved by Klein and

seconded by Loeffelholz to set an

auction date of August 15, 2020 for

the sale of Buffalo County owned

surplus property. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Facilities Director Gaasch re-

turned to the meeting and asked

that the date be changed. Moved

by Klein and seconded by Loef-

felholz to amend the previous mo-

tion to change the auction date to

September 19, 2020 with the fol-

lowing Resolution 2020-29. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-

felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

 

RESOLUTION 2020-29

A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING

THE SALE OF SURPLUS

COUNTY PROPERTY

WHEREAS, the County purchase

act provides that County Board

may authorize a county employee

or official to sell surplus county

personal property, which is obso-

lete or not useable by the county

having a value of less than two

thousand five hundred dollars; and

surplus county mobile equipment

that is obsolete or not usable that

has a value of less than five thou-

sand dollars; and

WHEREAS, the property set forth

in the attachment is personal prop-

erty or mobile equipment of the

county that is obsolete or not usa-

ble by the county; and

WHEREAS, each item set forth in

the attachment is personal property

that has a value of less than two

thousand five hundred dollars; and

WHEREAS, each item in attach-

ment of surplus mobile equipment

that is obsolete or not usable by

the county and has a value of less

than five thousand dollars, and

WHEREAS, the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners desires to

authorize the sale of the property

as set forth in attachments

NOW BE IT RESOLVED AS FOL-

LOWS:

1. Stephan Gaasch, Buffalo

County Facilities Director, hereinaf-

ter referred to as the "Director" be

hereby authorized and directed to

sell the property set forth in attach-

ment "A." Said sale has been

scheduled for Saturday, September

19, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. at 321 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, NE.

2. The Director shall make a writ-

ten report to the County Board

within thirty days after the end of

the fiscal year reflecting, for each

transaction, the item sold, the

name and address of the pur-

chaser, and the total amount paid

by the purchase for each item, and

the total amount paid by the pur-

chaser, and the auctioneer's fee, if

any.

3. The money generated by any

such sales, less auctioneer's sales

commissions, if any, shall be paya-

ble to the county treasurer.

Zoning Administrator Dennise

Daniels reported that John Keeney

resigned from the Board of Adjust-

ment. Moved by Higgins and se-

conded by Kouba to appoint Randy

Vest to the Board of Adjustment.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Kouba, Klein, Loeffelholz,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. The

City of Kearney sent the Kearney

Planning Commission Agenda.

The Board received information

about the Merchant McIntyre Asso-

ciates-free federal grants consulta-

tion. JEO Consulting Group sent a

notice of the Lower Wood River

WFPO Watershed Plan-Enviro-

nmental Assessment Request for

Coordination and Invitation to a Vir-

tual Agency Scoping Meeting on

August 18, 2020. Chairman

McMullen called on each Board

member present for committee re-

ports and recommendations.

ZONING

 

 

Zoning Administrator Dennise

Daniels was present for the follow-

ing Zoning agenda items.

A public hearing was held on July

14, 2020 and the decision was ta-

bled until July 28, 2020 for the Zon-

ing Map Amendment filed by Chad

Dixon, land surveyor, on behalf of

Cynthia Pawloski, for property de-

scribed as Part of the East Half of

the Southwest Quarter, Section 12,

Township 11 North, Range 16 West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska. Moved by

Klein and seconded by Loeffelholz

to re-open the hearing for further

discussion. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Chairman McMullen re-opened

the public hearing at 9:18 A.M. The

applicant requested to rezone ap-

proximately 10.62 Acres from

AG-Agriculture to AGR-Agricultural

Residential. Mike Carper and Chad

Dixon addressed the Board. Chair-

man McMullen closed the hearing

at 9:26 A.M. After discussion, it

was moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to approve the

Zoning Map Amendment with the

following Resolution 2020-30.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-30

 

 

WHEREAS, on May 14, 2020,

Chad Dixon, licensed land sur-

veyor, on behalf of Cindy Pawloski,

applied for a Zoning Map Amend-

ment with the Buffalo County Zon-

ing Administrator, requesting that

the following real estate property,

hereinafter referred to as the

"subject property", to wit:

A tract of land being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the South-

west Quarter of Section Twelve

(12), Township Eleven (11) North,

Range Sixteen (16) West of the 6th

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, and more particularly

described as follows:

BEGINNING at an aluminum cap

at the Southwest corner of the East

Half of the Southwest Quarter of

Section 12; thence N 01°42'00" E

on the West line of said East Half of

the Southwest Quarter, and all

bearings contained herein are rela-

tive thereto, a distance of 893.19

feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap; thence

S 89°30'19" E parallel with South

line of said Southwest Quarter a

distance of 465.62 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar w/cap; thence S 00°49'38" W a

distance of 760.00 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar w/cap; thence S 89°30'19" E

parallel with said South line of the

Southwest Quarter a distance of

306.00 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/ cap;

thence S 00°33'59" W a distance of

133.00 feet to the South line of the

Southwest Quarter; thence N

89°30'19" W on said South line a

distance of 785.83 feet to the Point

of Beginning. Containing 10.62 ac-

res, more or less, of which .60 ac-

res or more less are presently be-

ing used for road purposes on the

South side.

be changed from the Agriculture

(AG) District to the Agricultural

Residential (AGR) District. Property

is in the name Cynthia M. Pawloski.

WHEREAS, this is solely a zoning

map amendment request and the

subject property would or could

have other land use regulations

that would apply to it above and

beyond the zoning map amend-

ment sought at this meeting, and

WHEREAS, on June 18, 2020,

the Buffalo County Planning and

Zoning Commission following pub-

lic hearing with notice as required

recommended approval of such

proposed change in zoning on a

4-2 vote with two absent and

WHEREAS, on July 14, 2020, this

Board conducted a public hearing

and considered this Zoning Map

Amendment, the minutes of the

Planning and Zoning Commission

considering this amendment, Buf-

falo County Zoning Regulations,

and Comprehensive Plan, and

finds:

a. No letters of opposition against

the amendment.

b. That such change in zoning

designation would have minimal

adverse effect on surrounding

properties.

c. That the intended uses of the

Agricultural Residential District are

consistent with property use in the

surrounding area.

d. This amendment is consistent

with the growth and development

of Buffalo County and the overall

Comprehensive Plan adopted by

Buffalo County, Nebraska, and

e. The subject property is situ-

ated close to already existing pub-

lic improvements, such as suffi-

cient utilities so that the map

amendment with its attendant

changes in uses will not cause ad-

ditional public costs to function ef-

fectively.

WHEREAS, no protest (s) against

such amendment have been filed

with the Buffalo County Clerk

within seven days of conclusion of

public hearing of such Commission

as allowed under Section 11.4, and

WHEREAS, the votes in favor of

adoption of this resolution need

only be by majority of members to

this Board of Commissioners.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that application for zon-

ing map amendment to change the

subject property from the Agricul-

ture (AG) District to Agricultural

Residential (AGR) District is ap-

proved, and

BE IT FURTHER RE-

SOLVED that a copy of this Reso-

lution shall be filed in the Register

of Deed's office against subject

property and any parcel situated

partially or entirely within such legal

description, and that the County

Clerk shall make amendment to

Buffalo County Zoning District Map

originally adopted on or about Sep-

tember 10, 2002.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for a Code Amend-

ment. Nathan T. Bruner has filed

an Application for Code Amend-

ment of solar arrays, under Section

3.3125, Section 5.32, & Section

5.33, for property described as a

Part of Government Lot 16 in Sec-

tion 18, Township 9 North, Range

16 West of the 6th p.m., Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Nathan Bruner

was present to answer questions.

No one else addressed the Board

and Chairman McMullen closed the

hearing at 9:39 A.M. Moved by

Morrow and seconded by Reiter to

approve the Code Amendment for

solar arrays with the following Res-

olution 2020-31. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Hig-

gins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2020-31

 

 

WHEREAS, on July 9, 2020, the

Buffalo County Planning and Zon-

ing Commission held a public hear-

ing concerning amendments to

Buffalo County's Zoning Regula-

tions regarding Solar Arrays under

Section 3.3125, Ground-Mounted

Solar Energy System and Section

5.32, AGR - Agricultural Residential

Permitted Principle Uses and

Structures, and Section 5.33, Per-

mitted Accessory Uses and Struc-

tures.

WHEREAS, no protests have

been filed with the Buffalo County

Clerk against such proposed

amendments, and

WHEREAS, on July 28, 2020 this

Board conducted a public hearing

concerning a proposed amendment

to Buffalo County's Zoning Regula-

tions and no parties appeared to

oppose such proposed amend-

ments,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the following

amendment is adopted with

amending language generally

shown by underlining as additions

and strikethrough as deletion, as

reflected below:

To amend Section 3.3125

GROUND-MOUNTED SOLAR EN-

ERGY SYSTEM to read as follows:

"A Solar Energy System that is a

ground-mounted structure, not al-

lowed in a residential use lot's front

yard, and no closer than the al-

lowed side, front, and rear yard set-

back from the property line for a

structure within the zoning district

in which it is situated, consisting of

Solar Related Equipment that does

not exceed sixteen (16) feet in

height, from the highest panel edge

to the ground. The area used for

this system is considered coverage

for lot coverage limitations in the

various zoning districts."

AND

To amend Section 5.32, AGR -

Agricultural Residential, PERMIT-

TED PRINCIPLES USES AND

STRUCTURES, as a listed Use by

Right to read as follows:

"Personal Use Solar Energy Sys-

tem, when the system is situated

on a lot comprised of 10.00 acres

or greater".

with alphabetical placement and

renumbering done appropriately.

AND

To amend Section 5.33, PERMIT-

TED ACCESSORY USES AND

STRUCTURES in AGR - Agricul-

tural Residential District as con-

cerns accessory uses of personal

solar energy systems.

1. "Accessory uses and struc-

tures normally appurtenant to the

permitted uses and structures;

2. Home occupations in con-

formance with Article 8.2;

3. Roadside stands for sale of

agricultural produce. (Resolution

10-10-03)

4. Personal Use Solar Energy

Systems when situated in or on a

residential use lot's roofs, rear and

side yards." with alphabetical

placement and renumbering done

appropriately.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to recess the

regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:41 A.M. and

reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell were present.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to approve the Property

Valuation Protest Hearing and Form

425 minutes dated July 20, July 21

and July 22, 2020. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to approve Mo-

tor Vehicle Tax Exemption as indi-

cated on the application by County

Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Commu-

nity Action of Mid-Nebraska for a

2019 Dodge Caravan. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Hig-

gins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Higgins to approve Motor Vehi-

cle Tax Exemption as indicated on

the application by County Treas-

urer Jean Sidwell for Grace Fellow-

ship Inc. for a 2009 Chevrolet Ex-

press Van, 2001 Ford Econoline

Wagon, 2003 Chevrolet Silverado

C2500, 2009 Ford Club Wagon,

2015 HHTC Enclosed TC16 2 4 WH

and a 2009 HHTC Enclosed 4

wheel. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to adjourn the Board of

Equalization and return to the regu-

lar meeting of the Board of Com-

missioners at 9:44 A.M. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-

felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Klein to approve the following

July 2020 vendor claims submitted

by the County Clerk. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

GENERAL FUND

 

ABC DRUG MC 30.00; ADAMS

CO EMA E 100.00; ADAMS CO

SHERIFF E 20.92; ADVANCED

CORRECTIONAL HEALTH MC

6,405.26; AKRS EQUIPMENT S

2,247.51; ALL AMERICAN SEWER

S 270.00; ALL MAKES SU 533.39;

AMERICAN ELECTRIC CO SU

238.94; AMERICAN REAL ESTATE

S 8,606.25; MANDI J AMY RE

45.00; ANCHOR PROMOTIONS

SU 949.12; AREA SVCS S 390.00;

ATS S 2,969.03; AVCOMM SOLU-

TIONS E 2,160.34; MICHAEL W

BALDWIN S 1,449.25; BAMFORD

INC. E 600.00; RICHARD BEECH-

NER E 375.00; FRANCIS BIEHL RE

4.03; BRAD W BIGELOW E 375.00;

BISHOP LAW S 2,122.50; BRAD

RODGERS MD MC 149.25; SCOTT

BRADY RE 10.35; JONATHAN R

BRANDT S 7,452.50; JF BRANDT

GENERAL CONTRACT RT 250.00;

NATHAN BRECHT RE 45.00;

CHARLES BREWSTER S 4,770.00;

D. BRANDON BRINEGAR RE

16.32; BRUNER FRANK SCHU-

MACHER S 11,833.41; BUFFALO

CO ATTORNEY E 1,669.00; BUF-

FALO CO ATTORNEY'S OFFICE E

289.04; BUFFALO CO CLERK RE

408.25; BUFFALO CO COMMU-

NITY PARTNERS E 1,089.81; BUF-

FALO CO COURT E 10.77; BUF-

FALO CO COURT E 3,220.96;

BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E

2,384.67; MICHAEL D CARPER S

1,354.00; RYAN C CARSON RE

45.00; CASH WA SU 53.00; CEN-

TRAL NE CREMATION E 1,150.00;

CENTRAL NE STEEL E 30,240.00;

CENTURY LUMBER SU 21.60;

CENTURY 21 MIDLANDS RT

210.00; CHARLESWORTH CON-

SULTING S 909.00; CHARM-TEX

SU 628.60; CHARTER COMMUNI-

CATIONS U 465.54; CHARTER

COMMUNICATIONS U 123.11;

CHEROKEE BUILDING MATERI-

ALS SU 56.00; JENNIFER

CHURCH RE 45.00; KEARNEY

RHF HOUSING RT 210.00; CITY

OF KEARNEY AP 3,025.69; CITY

OF KEARNEY AP 1,500.00; CITY

OF KEARNEY E 92,740.21; CLERK

OF DISTRICT COURT E 2,573.00;

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT E

471.98; CLERK OF DISTRICT

COURT E 465.00; CLEVENGER

PROPANE F 440.00; CLIPPER

PUBLISHING SU 63.00; CMH IN-

TERIORS E 1,463.00; COMFY

BOWL RT 532.00; COMMERCIAL

INDUSTRIAL S 805.81; COMPASS

FAMILY E 693.25; CONSOLI-

DATED MANAGEMENT S

23,019.10; COPYCAT SU 127.31;

CULLIGAN SU 394.50; DAN'S

SANITATION E 15.00; DENNISE

DANIELS RE 45.00; DANKO

EMERGENCY EQUIPMENT SU

673.28; DAS ST ACCOUNTING S

41.60; DAS STATE ACCTNG-CE-

NTRAL E 1,340.00; DASH MEDI-

CAL SU 359.40; DAWSON CO

SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 25.22; DAW-

SON PUBLIC POWER U 3,158.41;

DAYS INN E 325.00; DAMON

DEEDS RE 45.00; DEPT OF PA-

THOLOGY-ST LOUIS UNIV MC

97.00; DEWALD DEAVER L'HEUR-

EUX LAW S 3,320.90; DOUGLAS

CO SHERIFF E 10.63; DOWHY

TOWING S 176.50; DUGAN

PRINTING SU 497.22; BRANDON

J. DUGAN RE 43.12; EAKES SU

10,049.28; SHAWN EATHERTON

RE 45.00; EDUCATIONAL SERV-

ICE UNIT NO 10 AP 19,226.67;

EGAN SUPPLY SU 4,323.39;

ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS E 395.00;

ELM CREEK HOUSING AUTHOR-

ITY RT 210.00; ENTERPRISE

ELECTRIC SU 99.50; ESCHAT E

173.66; FARMERS COOP F 19.46;

PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00; KARI

FISK RE 45.00; FRANKLIN CO

SHERIFF E 44.62; FRANSSEN

PROPERTIES RT 250.00; FRON-

TIER U 2,689.35; FYE LAW S

7,673.85; GALLS, LLC SU 114.87;

CYNTHIA GEMBALA HUGG E

240.50; GLOBALSTAR U 190.37;

GOTHENBURG TIMES A 34.21;

GOVCONNECTION EQ 27,997.61;

GREAT PLAINS DENTAL MC

243.38; GUARDIAN RFID SU

1,368.41; GWORKS S 14,143.00;

HALL CO BOARD OF SUPERVI-

SORS RE 230.33; HALL CO SHER-

IFF'S OFFICE E 96.30; BRENDA

HAUSSERMAN E 89.00; ANDREW

W HOFFMEISTER RE 45.00; HOLI-

DAY INN - KEARNEY E 2,248.75;

HOLMES PLUMBING SU 817.06;

LISA R HUERTA RE 45.00; INTEL-

LICOM COMPUTER E 450.00;

ISAAC CONSTRUCTION S 450.00;

JACK'S UNIFORMS SU 268.68;

JIM JACOBS RE 21.51; JACOB-

SEN ORR LAW S 7,316.90; JOHN

DEERE FINANCIAL SU 439.99;

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY SU 568.20;

JONES AUTOMOTIVE E 54.25;

JUSTICE WORKS E 244.00; KEAR-

NEY CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E

85.61; KEARNEY HUB A 1,643.07;

KEARNEY PLAZA TOWNHOMES

RT 250.00; KEENEY REAL ESTATE

APPRAISAL S 4,050.00; WILLIE

KEEP RE 19.55; NICK KILLOUGH

RE 45.00; JEFFREY C KNAPP S

883.83; KONICA MINOLTA BUSI-

NESS SOLUTIONS AP 3,186.87;

KONICA MINOLTA PREMIER FI-

NANCE AP 2,841.90; DOUG KRA-

MER RE 45.00; KRONOS E

1,286.96; DAWN KUEHN E 56.80;

LANCASTER CO SHERIFF E

108.08; PATRICK LEE RE 45.00;

LIESKE, LIESKE & ENSZ S

4,080.75; STEPHEN G LOWE S

1,837.50; KEVIN MADSEN E 20.00;

DAVID F MALONE S 1,518.75;

JOHN MARSH TR 45.00; LYNN

MARTIN TR 45.00; MASTERS

TRUE VALUE DU 382.85; SHARON

MAULER RE 45.00; JENNIFER R

MCCARTER REPORTING E

269.50; ANGELA MCILNAY RE

14.80; MECHANICAL SALES EQ

45,768.00; MICHAEL MEFFERD RE

45.00; MENARDS - KEARNEY SU

2,886.95; MICROFILM IMAGING

RT 1,177.00; MID PLAINS EQUIP S

153.30; MIDDLETON ELECTRIC S

6,148.61; MIDWAY CHRYSLER

DODGE JEEP S 54.80; MIDWEST

CONNECT E 10,983.93; MIDWEST

ENCOURAGEMENT E 160.00;

MIDWEST SERVICE SU 603.41;

MIPS S 3,811.96; MIRROR IMAGE

E 37.04; TIM MONINGER RE

22.89; SHERRY MORROW RE

106.67; MOSTEK ELECTRIC S

612.69; MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

EQ 361.35; NACO E 4,450.09; NE

ASSN OF CO CLERKS,REG

DEEDS,ELEC E 375.00; NE CEN-

TRAL TELEPHONE CO U 331.88;

NE HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES

E 720.00; NE INSTITUTE OF FO-

RENSIC E 2,833.00; NE LAW EN-

FORCEMENT E 20.00; NE PUBLIC

POWER DIST U 1,053.90; NE PUB-

LIC POWER DISTRICT U

11,371.44; NEBRASKA.GOV E

20.00; KRISTI NEWMAN RE 63.48;

MARY NIEMACK E 20.00; NMC,

INC. S 16.40; NORTHWESTERN

ENERGY U 757.92; NOVUS WIND-

SHIELD S 45.00; O'BRIEN

STRAATMANN REDINGER FU-

NERAL E 2,000.00; O'KEEFE ELE-

VATOR E 431.67; OHLMAN, JUS-

TINE RE 75.00; OPTK NETWORKS

U 615.00; ORBIS PARTNERS S

600.00; OWENS EDUCATIONAL

SVCS E 365.73; PARKER GROSS-

ART BAHENSKY BEUCKE S

1,309.55; NATE PEARSON RE

45.00; PLATTE VALLEY COMMU-

NICATIONS S 190.29; PSYCHO-

LOGICAL RESOURCES MC

405.00; QUILL CORP SU 608.56;

KANE M RAMSEY RE 45.00; RA-

VENNA SANITATION S 507.00;

REGION III BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

S 38,999.06; DOM REICKS S

300.00; ILENE RICHARDSON R

14.00; RYAN SAALFELD RE 45.00;

SANDRY FIRE SUPPLY SU 9.75;

CONNIE S SCHUMAN E 492.50;

KIRK SCOTT RE 45.00; DAVID

SESNA RE 25.00; SHERWIN WIL-

LIAMS S 75.93; SIGN CENTER INC

E 317.50; TRENTON SNOW, LLC

RT 1,000.00; SNYDER, HILLIARD &

COCHRAN LLO S 375.00; SOFT-

WARE UNLIMITED CORP E 38.00;

SOLID WASTE AGENCY E 36.46;

SOUTH CENTRAL ECONOMIC

DEVELOP E 5,000.00; STAMM RO-

MERO & ASSOC S 8,538.75;

STATE OF NE PROBATION DIST 9

AP 15,805.65; THOMAS S STEW-

ART S 3,052.50; STRATTON HATS

SU 57.94; SUPERIOR PRINTING

SU 194.50; MICHAEL J SYNEK S

1,266.68; TAX VALUATION S

31,387.50; LAWN BUILDERS S

669.40; THERMAL DESIGN S

7,303.66; THOMSON REUTERS -

WEST E 422.58; THOMSON REU-

TERS - WEST E 501.94; THOM-

SON REUTERS - WEST E

2,981.13; THOMSON REU-

TERS-WEST E 594.10; THOMSON

REUTERS - WEST E 516.71;

THURSTON HEATING S 291.00;

TRI COUNTY GLASS S 2,066.13;

REBECCA TVRDIK ANDERSON S

2,906.25; TYE & ROWLING S

2,829.50; U S POSTMASTER E

898.70; U.S. BANK E 11,865.91;

USA COMMUNICATION U 723.90;

U.S DEPARTMENT OF AG AP

5,942.28; USPS - HASLER E

1,000.00; MARC VACEK RE 33.93;

VERIZON CONNECT NWF U 65.28;

VERIZON WIRELESS U 1,855.97;

VERIZON WIRELESS U 1,040.26;

VERIZON WIRELESS U 1,621.82;

RANDALL VEST RE 51.18; VIL-

LAGE AT KEARNEY RT 330.00;

VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK E 52.49;

VILLAGE OF MILLER U 19.50; VIL-

LAGE UNIFORM E 90.45; VOIGT

LAW S 480.00; GRACE VOLLMER

TRUST RT 330.00; WALDINGER

CORP E 21,352.58; WALGREENS

MC 11.99; WATCHGUARD VIDEO

EQ 225.00; WELLS FARGO E

51.03; WELLS FARGO E 64.73;

WELLS FARGO E 181.29; ME-

LISSA L WILLIS RE 45.00; JEFF

WIRTH RE 25.00; WJE CONSULT-

ING E 1,764.00; LOYE WOLFE RE

127.65; WPCI S 142.50; ILIA J.

WRIGHT E 2,897.39; YORK CO

SHERIFF E 20.92; MELANIE R

YOUNG RE 45.00; KEN YOUNT RE

35.54; ERIC ZIKMUND RE 45.00

 

ROAD FUND

 

ACE HARDWARE SU 11.98; ALL

MAKES SU 53.57; AUSSIE HY-

DRAULICS SU 1,239.09; ARNOLD

MOTOR SU 1,619.88; BARCO MU-

NICIPAL SU 1,393.32; BIG RED

AUTO S 190.00; BOSSELMAN EN-

ERGY F 270.08; BROADFOOT

SAND G 15,429.48; BUFFALO CO

TREASURER E 76.00; CARQUEST

SU 837.54; CENTRAL AG SU

336.00; CFP-C-T SU 7.99; COMFY

BOWL RT 85.00; CONSTRUCTION

RENTAL RT 556.37; CUMMINS

SALES S 1,163.18; ED

BROADFOOT & SONS G 1,751.28;

FAMILY PRACTICE MC 343.00;

FARM PLAN S 11,792.74; FARM-

ERS CO-OP F 50.42; FASTENAL

SU 10.04; FRIESEN CHEVROLET S

112.55; FRIESEN FORD S 76.75;

GARRETT TIRES S 1,768.01;

GLASS DOCTOR CENTRAL NE S

120.00; INGERSOLL RAND CO IN-

DUSTRIAL SU 1,154.57; INLAND

TRUCK PARTS SU 4,205.57; MIKE

JOHANNSEN RE 9.54; KEARNEY

CONCRETE CO E 812.81; KIM-

BALL MIDWEST SU 203.27; MARC

KRUEGER RE 64.97; LAWSON

PRODUCTS SU 1,050.80; MAIN-

TAINER CORP S 1,380.76; MAS-

TERS TRUE VALUE SU 25.59;

MENARDS SU 77.74; MID NE AG-

GREGATE G 3,497.18; MIDWEST

SERVICE SU 27.50; NE TRUCK

CENTER S 2,236.02; NEW SIOUX

CITY IRON SU 30.70; NMC, INC

SU 7,449.88; NORTHERN SAFETY

SU 59.32; PLATTE VALLEY COM-

MUNICATIONS S 234.99;

POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-

TOR S 1,090.72; RAVENNA REDI

MIX E 5,265.00; ROADRUNNER

TIRE S 375.00; SAHLING

KENWORTH S 98.75; SAPP BROS

PETRO E 5,862.50; T & F SAND G

7,518.41; TODD SPADY RE

641.64; TRUCK CENTER COMPA-

NIES S 84.13; U.S. BANK E

693.86; UNION PACIFIC RAIL-

ROAD S 3,251.02; YANT EQUIP-

MENT SU 421.16

 

VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND

 

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU

AP 7,937.00

 

VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT FUND

 

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU

AP 7,937.00

 

DEEDS PRESERVATION

& MODERNIZATION

 

MIPS S 249.00

 

HEALTH INSURANCE FUND

 

BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE

MC 214,545.44; UNITED STATES

TREASURY E 798.70

 

VETERANS RELIEF FUND

 

CO VETERANS AID FUND RE

3,287.97

 

STOP PROGRAM FUND

 

INTOXIMETERS SU 308.00

 

DRUG FORFEITURES

 

U.S. BANK E 359.94

 

WEED DISTRICT

 

AUSSIE HYDRAULICS SU 5.66;

GRAHAM TIRE S 592.52; KEAR-

NEY HUB A 61.20; MENARDS SU

34.91; U.S. BANK E 39.99

 

911 EMERGENCY SERVICE

 

CENTURYLINK E 13,409.50;

CENTURYLINK U 1,885.38; CEN-

TURYLINK U 1,110.42; FRONTIER

U 1,511.75; FRONTIER COMMU-

NICATIONS U 299.60; LANGUAGE

LINE SVCS U 40.10; NE CENTRAL

TELEPHONE U 109.99; PLATTE

VALLEY COMMUNICATIONS U

1,417.67

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one was

present.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 9:46 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 11,

2020.

 

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

