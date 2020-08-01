PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY
IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM
INVITATION FOR BIDS
REQUEST DATE: July 20, 2020
PRE-BID MEETING: July 29, 2020
3:00 PM CT
CLOSING DATE: August 10, 2020
2:00 PM CT
POINT OF CONTACT:
Tim R. Tunnell
Senior Land Manager -
Headwaters Corporation
Office: (308) 237-5728
The Governance Committee of
the Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program submits this
IFB to solicit bids from contractors
for tree clearing activities near Gib-
bon, NE.
P20-008: 2020 Clark Island
Complex Habitat Enhancement
For complete copies of this IFB,
please visit www.Pla-
tteRiverProgram.org/contractors.
LEGAL NOTICE
2020 SALARY LIST
BUFFALO COUNTY
NAME - DESCRIPTION -
ANNUAL/HOURLY RATE
COUNTY BOARD
Chairman $28,923.00
Commissioners (6) $26,523.00
Administrator $66,311.46
Administrative Assistant $18.00
COUNTY CLERK
$75,354.00
Deputy $25.68
Clerk Assistant $16.95
Clerk Assistant $15.74
COUNTY TREASURER
$75,354.00
Deputy $26.24
Motor Vehicle Clerk IV (2) $21.22
Motor Vehicle Clerk II $14.56
Real Estate Clerk IV $19.60
Temporary Clerk $12.50
COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS
$75,354.00
Deputy $26.24
Abstract Clerk II $19.60
Abstract Clerk II (2) $18.85
COUNTY ASSESSOR
$75,354.00
Deputy $26.24
State Reports Clerk $21.97
Homestead Exemption Clerk
$16.00
Permissive Exemptions Clerk
$15.00
Records Clerk $20.51
Commercial Field Assistant
$20.36
Residential Field Assistant (2)
$17.03
Residential Field Assistant $17.91
Agricultural Field Assistant
$19.53
ELECTION COMMISSIONER
$31.64
Election Clerk I $20.38
Election Clerk II Part Time $13.45
Election/Clerical Part Time
$12.00
GIS/ZONING/FLOOD PLAIN
Administrator $24.04
Part Time Clerical $13.45
CLERK OF THE
DISTRICT COURT
$75,354.00
Chief Deputy $26.24
Admin Asst II/Deputy $22.04
Court Services III $15.00
Court Services III $16.76
Administrative Assistant/Bailiff $18.31
Administrative Assistant/Bailiff $19.60
COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER
$92,836.00
Chief Deputy Public Defender
$96,265.53
Deputy Public Defender (2)
$88,778.16
Deputy Public Defender
$81,290.79
Legal Secretary (2) $19.57
Legal Secretary $18.03
Receptionist/Translator $17.00
COUNTY EXTENSION SERVICE
Receptionist $15.49
Office Clerk $16.53
BUILDING & GROUNDS
Facilities Director $77,178.42
Assistant Facilities Director
$25.00
Maintenance Worker $20.11
Maintenance Worker $19.09
Maintenance Worker/Project Co-
ordinator $19.00
Seasonal Park Maintenance
Worker $15.50
Head Custodian $18.01
Custodian $17.49
Custodian $18.54
Custodian $16.93
Custodian $15.37
Custodian $14.42
Temporary COVID Custodian (2) $13.00
COUNTY SHERIFF
$91,931.00
Chief Deputy $91,087.20
Captain $91,908.00
Investigator (4) $31.90
Sergeant (5) $33.58
Deputy (2) $24.75
Deputy (2) $25.85
Deputy (3) $27.00
Deputy $28.30
Deputy $29.37
Deputy (5) $30.23
Part-time Deputy $19.72
Part-time Deputy $20.29
Part-time Deputy (2) $21.87
Administrative Assistant $22.24
Part time Administrative Assistant
$16.43
Civil Process Clerk $20.74
Community Service Officer
$20.63
Community Service Officer
$21.28
Community Service Officer
$23.58
Maintenance $21.78
COUNTY ATTORNEY
$116,044.11
Office Manager/Admin Legal Asst
$61,295.40
Chief Deputy Attorney (2)
$108,638.28
Deputy Attorney $99,606.78
Deputy Attorney $98,231.40
Deputy Attorney $91,216.80
Deputy Attorney $88,568.37
Deputy Attorney $84,938.76
Deputy Attorney $83,473.74
Juvenile Diversion Administrator
$70,011.00
Truancy Case Manager
$54,240.84
Child Support Enforcement
Worker $19.69
Child Support Enforcement
Worker $19.31
Child Support Enforcement
Worker $18.43
Legal Assistant $19.31
Legal Assistant $18.43
Legal Assistant $17.79
Legal Assistant (2) $17.70
Part Time Clerical (3) $11.14
Receptionist/File Clerk $19.21
Receptionist/NSF Clerk $19.69
Data Emtry/Calendar Clerk
$19.01
COUNTY SURVEYOR
$32,053.60
Surveyor Assistant $23.65
Temporary Surveyor Assistant
$23.00
COMMUNICATIONS
Lieutenant $87,436.80
Officer (2) $17.64
Officer (5) $19.36
Officer (2) $19.91
Officer $21.69
Officer (4) $22.57
COUNTY JAIL
Lieutenant $87,436.80
Jail Administrator $21,405.60
Detention Nurse (2) $27.38
Sergeant $25.45
Sergeant $26.50
Sergeant (3) $27.43
Corrections Officer (7) $18.81
Corrections Officer (2) $19.34
Corrections Officer (9) $20.63
Corrections Officer (4) $21.28
Corrections Officer (2) $21.84
Corrections Officer (2) $23.18
Corrections Officer $23.58
Full time Clerical $20.74
VETERAN'S SERVICE OFFICER
$31.64
Assistant Service Officer (2)
$21.19
HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT
$79,404.57
Assistant Highway Superintend-
ent $23.00
Mechanic $23.05
Mechanic $23.81
Mechanic $25.53
Patrol Operator (2) $18.00
Patrol Operator (2) $18.50
Patrol Operator $18.75
Patrol Operator (2) $19.25
Patrol Operator $19.30
Patrol Operator (2) $19.75
Patrol Operator $19.80
Patrol Operator $20.55
Patrol Operator (9) $20.87
Patrol Operator $21.37
Truck Driver/Operator $20.13
Truck Driver/Operator (3) $20.45
Truck Driver/Operator $21.49
Heavy Equipment Operator
$20.00
Heavy Equipment Operator
$20.76
Heavy Equipment Operator (3)
$22.10
Foreman $24.71
Foreman $25.06
Bridge Crew Laborer $22.10
Sign Maintenance $20.75
Welder $24.68
Part Time Laborer $14.00
Part Time Laborer (3) $15.00
Bookkeeper-Secretary $22.01
Bookkeeper-Secretary $20.01
WEED SUPERINTENDENT
$66,311.46
Secretary $14.83
Sprayer 1 $19.30
Sprayer 2 $17.84
EMERGENCY MANAGER
$66,441.60
Dated this 29th day of July 2020
pursuant to Revised Statute
23-122.
By: Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
OF THE CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
JJB HOLDINGS, L.L.C.
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act, JJB
Holdings, L.L.C., amended its Cer-
tificate of Organization by changing
its name from JJB Holdings, L.L.C.,
to JJB Enterprises, L.L.C.
Dated: July 10, 2020.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, JULY 28, 2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 9:00
A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,
Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,
Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and
William McMullen. A copy of the
acknowledgment and receipt of no-
tice and agenda by the Board of
Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Chairman
McMullen announced that in ac-
cordance with Section 84-1412 of
the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a
current copy of the Open Meetings
Act is available for review and is
posted at the back of the Board
Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin
took all proceedings hereinafter
shown. Deputy County Attorney
Andrew Hoffmeister was present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the July
14, 2020 Board meeting minutes.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Loeffelholz, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Reiter and seconded
by Kouba to ratify the following
July 17, 2020 payroll claims proc-
essed by the County Clerk. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Reiter,
Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loeffelholz,
Morrow and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 267,261.61;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 982.51;
RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS
R 44,442.30; BUFFALO CO
TREASURER I 114,782.00; FIRST
CONCORD E 4,602.37; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T 89,212.36; KEAR-
NEY UNITED WAY E 102.67;
KATHLEEN A LAUGHLIN E 356.00;
MADISON NATIONAL I 586.36;
MADISON NATIONAL I 313.01;
MASSMUTUAL FINANCIAL I
1,175.00; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-
MENT R 305.00; NE CHILD SUP-
PORT E 450.00; PRINCIPAL E
2,768.84; STATE OF NE T
14,694.50; VISION SERVICE PLAN
E 806.23
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 54,673.98;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 907.19;
RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS
R 8,551.97; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 2,918.50; FIRST CON-
CORD E 677.42; FIRST NATIONAL
BANK T 16,262.86; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 163.77; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 120.65; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD
SUPPORT E 342.00; NE DEPART-
MENT OF REVENUE T 570.21;
PRINCIPAL E 921.39; STATE OF
NE T 2,387.64; VISION SERVICE
PLAN E 229.35
WEED DISTRICT
NET PAYROLL 4,719.99; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
744.03; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD
E 33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
1,516.39; MADISON NATIONAL I
3.73; PRINCIPAL E 41.16; STATE
OF NE T 234.65
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to accept the County
Treasurer Semi-Annual Report.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to accept the June 2020
Community Action Partnership of
Mid-Nebraska RYDE Report. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Emergency Manager Darrin Lewis
reviewed the renewal of the Memo-
randum of Agreement (MOA) be-
tween Buffalo County Emergency
Management and FEMA Integrated
Public Alert and Warning System
(IPAWS) Program Management Of-
fice (Version 4.2). Moved by Mor-
row and seconded by Reiter to au-
thorize the Chairman to sign the
agreement regarding the use of
Buffalo Co Emergency Manage-
ment Interoperable System(s) and
IPAWS open Platform for Emer-
gency Networks (IPAWS-OPEN).
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Loeffelholz and McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
Sheriff Neil Miller was present to
review the contract renewal agree-
ment with Lancaster County Youth
Services Center and the Law En-
forcement Police Services Contract
with the Village of Shelton.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Higgins to approve the contract
renewal agreement for the Lancas-
ter County Youth Services Center
for juvenile detention services.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loeffelholz,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to approve the
Law Enforcement Police Services
Contract with the Village of Shel-
ton, NE and the Buffalo County
Sheriff's Department, Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Facilities Director Steve Gaasch
notified the Board that he has ac-
cumulated enough surplus property
for an auction. Moved by Klein and
seconded by Loeffelholz to set an
auction date of August 15, 2020 for
the sale of Buffalo County owned
surplus property. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Facilities Director Gaasch re-
turned to the meeting and asked
that the date be changed. Moved
by Klein and seconded by Loef-
felholz to amend the previous mo-
tion to change the auction date to
September 19, 2020 with the fol-
lowing Resolution 2020-29. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-
felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-29
A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING
THE SALE OF SURPLUS
COUNTY PROPERTY
WHEREAS, the County purchase
act provides that County Board
may authorize a county employee
or official to sell surplus county
personal property, which is obso-
lete or not useable by the county
having a value of less than two
thousand five hundred dollars; and
surplus county mobile equipment
that is obsolete or not usable that
has a value of less than five thou-
sand dollars; and
WHEREAS, the property set forth
in the attachment is personal prop-
erty or mobile equipment of the
county that is obsolete or not usa-
ble by the county; and
WHEREAS, each item set forth in
the attachment is personal property
that has a value of less than two
thousand five hundred dollars; and
WHEREAS, each item in attach-
ment of surplus mobile equipment
that is obsolete or not usable by
the county and has a value of less
than five thousand dollars, and
WHEREAS, the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners desires to
authorize the sale of the property
as set forth in attachments
NOW BE IT RESOLVED AS FOL-
LOWS:
1. Stephan Gaasch, Buffalo
County Facilities Director, hereinaf-
ter referred to as the "Director" be
hereby authorized and directed to
sell the property set forth in attach-
ment "A." Said sale has been
scheduled for Saturday, September
19, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. at 321 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, NE.
2. The Director shall make a writ-
ten report to the County Board
within thirty days after the end of
the fiscal year reflecting, for each
transaction, the item sold, the
name and address of the pur-
chaser, and the total amount paid
by the purchase for each item, and
the total amount paid by the pur-
chaser, and the auctioneer's fee, if
any.
3. The money generated by any
such sales, less auctioneer's sales
commissions, if any, shall be paya-
ble to the county treasurer.
Zoning Administrator Dennise
Daniels reported that John Keeney
resigned from the Board of Adjust-
ment. Moved by Higgins and se-
conded by Kouba to appoint Randy
Vest to the Board of Adjustment.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Kouba, Klein, Loeffelholz,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. The
City of Kearney sent the Kearney
Planning Commission Agenda.
The Board received information
about the Merchant McIntyre Asso-
ciates-free federal grants consulta-
tion. JEO Consulting Group sent a
notice of the Lower Wood River
WFPO Watershed Plan-Enviro-
nmental Assessment Request for
Coordination and Invitation to a Vir-
tual Agency Scoping Meeting on
August 18, 2020. Chairman
McMullen called on each Board
member present for committee re-
ports and recommendations.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Dennise
Daniels was present for the follow-
ing Zoning agenda items.
A public hearing was held on July
14, 2020 and the decision was ta-
bled until July 28, 2020 for the Zon-
ing Map Amendment filed by Chad
Dixon, land surveyor, on behalf of
Cynthia Pawloski, for property de-
scribed as Part of the East Half of
the Southwest Quarter, Section 12,
Township 11 North, Range 16 West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. Moved by
Klein and seconded by Loeffelholz
to re-open the hearing for further
discussion. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Chairman McMullen re-opened
the public hearing at 9:18 A.M. The
applicant requested to rezone ap-
proximately 10.62 Acres from
AG-Agriculture to AGR-Agricultural
Residential. Mike Carper and Chad
Dixon addressed the Board. Chair-
man McMullen closed the hearing
at 9:26 A.M. After discussion, it
was moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to approve the
Zoning Map Amendment with the
following Resolution 2020-30.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-30
WHEREAS, on May 14, 2020,
Chad Dixon, licensed land sur-
veyor, on behalf of Cindy Pawloski,
applied for a Zoning Map Amend-
ment with the Buffalo County Zon-
ing Administrator, requesting that
the following real estate property,
hereinafter referred to as the
"subject property", to wit:
A tract of land being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the South-
west Quarter of Section Twelve
(12), Township Eleven (11) North,
Range Sixteen (16) West of the 6th
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, and more particularly
described as follows:
BEGINNING at an aluminum cap
at the Southwest corner of the East
Half of the Southwest Quarter of
Section 12; thence N 01°42'00" E
on the West line of said East Half of
the Southwest Quarter, and all
bearings contained herein are rela-
tive thereto, a distance of 893.19
feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap; thence
S 89°30'19" E parallel with South
line of said Southwest Quarter a
distance of 465.62 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar w/cap; thence S 00°49'38" W a
distance of 760.00 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar w/cap; thence S 89°30'19" E
parallel with said South line of the
Southwest Quarter a distance of
306.00 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/ cap;
thence S 00°33'59" W a distance of
133.00 feet to the South line of the
Southwest Quarter; thence N
89°30'19" W on said South line a
distance of 785.83 feet to the Point
of Beginning. Containing 10.62 ac-
res, more or less, of which .60 ac-
res or more less are presently be-
ing used for road purposes on the
South side.
be changed from the Agriculture
(AG) District to the Agricultural
Residential (AGR) District. Property
is in the name Cynthia M. Pawloski.
WHEREAS, this is solely a zoning
map amendment request and the
subject property would or could
have other land use regulations
that would apply to it above and
beyond the zoning map amend-
ment sought at this meeting, and
WHEREAS, on June 18, 2020,
the Buffalo County Planning and
Zoning Commission following pub-
lic hearing with notice as required
recommended approval of such
proposed change in zoning on a
4-2 vote with two absent and
WHEREAS, on July 14, 2020, this
Board conducted a public hearing
and considered this Zoning Map
Amendment, the minutes of the
Planning and Zoning Commission
considering this amendment, Buf-
falo County Zoning Regulations,
and Comprehensive Plan, and
finds:
a. No letters of opposition against
the amendment.
b. That such change in zoning
designation would have minimal
adverse effect on surrounding
properties.
c. That the intended uses of the
Agricultural Residential District are
consistent with property use in the
surrounding area.
d. This amendment is consistent
with the growth and development
of Buffalo County and the overall
Comprehensive Plan adopted by
Buffalo County, Nebraska, and
e. The subject property is situ-
ated close to already existing pub-
lic improvements, such as suffi-
cient utilities so that the map
amendment with its attendant
changes in uses will not cause ad-
ditional public costs to function ef-
fectively.
WHEREAS, no protest (s) against
such amendment have been filed
with the Buffalo County Clerk
within seven days of conclusion of
public hearing of such Commission
as allowed under Section 11.4, and
WHEREAS, the votes in favor of
adoption of this resolution need
only be by majority of members to
this Board of Commissioners.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that application for zon-
ing map amendment to change the
subject property from the Agricul-
ture (AG) District to Agricultural
Residential (AGR) District is ap-
proved, and
BE IT FURTHER RE-
SOLVED that a copy of this Reso-
lution shall be filed in the Register
of Deed's office against subject
property and any parcel situated
partially or entirely within such legal
description, and that the County
Clerk shall make amendment to
Buffalo County Zoning District Map
originally adopted on or about Sep-
tember 10, 2002.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for a Code Amend-
ment. Nathan T. Bruner has filed
an Application for Code Amend-
ment of solar arrays, under Section
3.3125, Section 5.32, & Section
5.33, for property described as a
Part of Government Lot 16 in Sec-
tion 18, Township 9 North, Range
16 West of the 6th p.m., Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Nathan Bruner
was present to answer questions.
No one else addressed the Board
and Chairman McMullen closed the
hearing at 9:39 A.M. Moved by
Morrow and seconded by Reiter to
approve the Code Amendment for
solar arrays with the following Res-
olution 2020-31. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2020-31
WHEREAS, on July 9, 2020, the
Buffalo County Planning and Zon-
ing Commission held a public hear-
ing concerning amendments to
Buffalo County's Zoning Regula-
tions regarding Solar Arrays under
Section 3.3125, Ground-Mounted
Solar Energy System and Section
5.32, AGR - Agricultural Residential
Permitted Principle Uses and
Structures, and Section 5.33, Per-
mitted Accessory Uses and Struc-
tures.
WHEREAS, no protests have
been filed with the Buffalo County
Clerk against such proposed
amendments, and
WHEREAS, on July 28, 2020 this
Board conducted a public hearing
concerning a proposed amendment
to Buffalo County's Zoning Regula-
tions and no parties appeared to
oppose such proposed amend-
ments,
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the following
amendment is adopted with
amending language generally
shown by underlining as additions
and strikethrough as deletion, as
reflected below:
To amend Section 3.3125
GROUND-MOUNTED SOLAR EN-
ERGY SYSTEM to read as follows:
"A Solar Energy System that is a
ground-mounted structure, not al-
lowed in a residential use lot's front
yard, and no closer than the al-
lowed side, front, and rear yard set-
back from the property line for a
structure within the zoning district
in which it is situated, consisting of
Solar Related Equipment that does
not exceed sixteen (16) feet in
height, from the highest panel edge
to the ground. The area used for
this system is considered coverage
for lot coverage limitations in the
various zoning districts."
AND
To amend Section 5.32, AGR -
Agricultural Residential, PERMIT-
TED PRINCIPLES USES AND
STRUCTURES, as a listed Use by
Right to read as follows:
"Personal Use Solar Energy Sys-
tem, when the system is situated
on a lot comprised of 10.00 acres
or greater".
with alphabetical placement and
renumbering done appropriately.
AND
To amend Section 5.33, PERMIT-
TED ACCESSORY USES AND
STRUCTURES in AGR - Agricul-
tural Residential District as con-
cerns accessory uses of personal
solar energy systems.
1. "Accessory uses and struc-
tures normally appurtenant to the
permitted uses and structures;
2. Home occupations in con-
formance with Article 8.2;
3. Roadside stands for sale of
agricultural produce. (Resolution
10-10-03)
4. Personal Use Solar Energy
Systems when situated in or on a
residential use lot's roofs, rear and
side yards." with alphabetical
placement and renumbering done
appropriately.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to recess the
regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:41 A.M. and
reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell were present.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to approve the Property
Valuation Protest Hearing and Form
425 minutes dated July 20, July 21
and July 22, 2020. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to approve Mo-
tor Vehicle Tax Exemption as indi-
cated on the application by County
Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Commu-
nity Action of Mid-Nebraska for a
2019 Dodge Caravan. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Higgins to approve Motor Vehi-
cle Tax Exemption as indicated on
the application by County Treas-
urer Jean Sidwell for Grace Fellow-
ship Inc. for a 2009 Chevrolet Ex-
press Van, 2001 Ford Econoline
Wagon, 2003 Chevrolet Silverado
C2500, 2009 Ford Club Wagon,
2015 HHTC Enclosed TC16 2 4 WH
and a 2009 HHTC Enclosed 4
wheel. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to adjourn the Board of
Equalization and return to the regu-
lar meeting of the Board of Com-
missioners at 9:44 A.M. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-
felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Klein to approve the following
July 2020 vendor claims submitted
by the County Clerk. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
GENERAL FUND
ABC DRUG MC 30.00; ADAMS
CO EMA E 100.00; ADAMS CO
SHERIFF E 20.92; ADVANCED
CORRECTIONAL HEALTH MC
6,405.26; AKRS EQUIPMENT S
2,247.51; ALL AMERICAN SEWER
S 270.00; ALL MAKES SU 533.39;
AMERICAN ELECTRIC CO SU
238.94; AMERICAN REAL ESTATE
S 8,606.25; MANDI J AMY RE
45.00; ANCHOR PROMOTIONS
SU 949.12; AREA SVCS S 390.00;
ATS S 2,969.03; AVCOMM SOLU-
TIONS E 2,160.34; MICHAEL W
BALDWIN S 1,449.25; BAMFORD
INC. E 600.00; RICHARD BEECH-
NER E 375.00; FRANCIS BIEHL RE
4.03; BRAD W BIGELOW E 375.00;
BISHOP LAW S 2,122.50; BRAD
RODGERS MD MC 149.25; SCOTT
BRADY RE 10.35; JONATHAN R
BRANDT S 7,452.50; JF BRANDT
GENERAL CONTRACT RT 250.00;
NATHAN BRECHT RE 45.00;
CHARLES BREWSTER S 4,770.00;
D. BRANDON BRINEGAR RE
16.32; BRUNER FRANK SCHU-
MACHER S 11,833.41; BUFFALO
CO ATTORNEY E 1,669.00; BUF-
FALO CO ATTORNEY'S OFFICE E
289.04; BUFFALO CO CLERK RE
408.25; BUFFALO CO COMMU-
NITY PARTNERS E 1,089.81; BUF-
FALO CO COURT E 10.77; BUF-
FALO CO COURT E 3,220.96;
BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E
2,384.67; MICHAEL D CARPER S
1,354.00; RYAN C CARSON RE
45.00; CASH WA SU 53.00; CEN-
TRAL NE CREMATION E 1,150.00;
CENTRAL NE STEEL E 30,240.00;
CENTURY LUMBER SU 21.60;
CENTURY 21 MIDLANDS RT
210.00; CHARLESWORTH CON-
SULTING S 909.00; CHARM-TEX
SU 628.60; CHARTER COMMUNI-
CATIONS U 465.54; CHARTER
COMMUNICATIONS U 123.11;
CHEROKEE BUILDING MATERI-
ALS SU 56.00; JENNIFER
CHURCH RE 45.00; KEARNEY
RHF HOUSING RT 210.00; CITY
OF KEARNEY AP 3,025.69; CITY
OF KEARNEY AP 1,500.00; CITY
OF KEARNEY E 92,740.21; CLERK
OF DISTRICT COURT E 2,573.00;
CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT E
471.98; CLERK OF DISTRICT
COURT E 465.00; CLEVENGER
PROPANE F 440.00; CLIPPER
PUBLISHING SU 63.00; CMH IN-
TERIORS E 1,463.00; COMFY
BOWL RT 532.00; COMMERCIAL
INDUSTRIAL S 805.81; COMPASS
FAMILY E 693.25; CONSOLI-
DATED MANAGEMENT S
23,019.10; COPYCAT SU 127.31;
CULLIGAN SU 394.50; DAN'S
SANITATION E 15.00; DENNISE
DANIELS RE 45.00; DANKO
EMERGENCY EQUIPMENT SU
673.28; DAS ST ACCOUNTING S
41.60; DAS STATE ACCTNG-CE-
NTRAL E 1,340.00; DASH MEDI-
CAL SU 359.40; DAWSON CO
SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 25.22; DAW-
SON PUBLIC POWER U 3,158.41;
DAYS INN E 325.00; DAMON
DEEDS RE 45.00; DEPT OF PA-
THOLOGY-ST LOUIS UNIV MC
97.00; DEWALD DEAVER L'HEUR-
EUX LAW S 3,320.90; DOUGLAS
CO SHERIFF E 10.63; DOWHY
TOWING S 176.50; DUGAN
PRINTING SU 497.22; BRANDON
J. DUGAN RE 43.12; EAKES SU
10,049.28; SHAWN EATHERTON
RE 45.00; EDUCATIONAL SERV-
ICE UNIT NO 10 AP 19,226.67;
EGAN SUPPLY SU 4,323.39;
ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS E 395.00;
ELM CREEK HOUSING AUTHOR-
ITY RT 210.00; ENTERPRISE
ELECTRIC SU 99.50; ESCHAT E
173.66; FARMERS COOP F 19.46;
PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00; KARI
FISK RE 45.00; FRANKLIN CO
SHERIFF E 44.62; FRANSSEN
PROPERTIES RT 250.00; FRON-
TIER U 2,689.35; FYE LAW S
7,673.85; GALLS, LLC SU 114.87;
CYNTHIA GEMBALA HUGG E
240.50; GLOBALSTAR U 190.37;
GOTHENBURG TIMES A 34.21;
GOVCONNECTION EQ 27,997.61;
GREAT PLAINS DENTAL MC
243.38; GUARDIAN RFID SU
1,368.41; GWORKS S 14,143.00;
HALL CO BOARD OF SUPERVI-
SORS RE 230.33; HALL CO SHER-
IFF'S OFFICE E 96.30; BRENDA
HAUSSERMAN E 89.00; ANDREW
W HOFFMEISTER RE 45.00; HOLI-
DAY INN - KEARNEY E 2,248.75;
HOLMES PLUMBING SU 817.06;
LISA R HUERTA RE 45.00; INTEL-
LICOM COMPUTER E 450.00;
ISAAC CONSTRUCTION S 450.00;
JACK'S UNIFORMS SU 268.68;
JIM JACOBS RE 21.51; JACOB-
SEN ORR LAW S 7,316.90; JOHN
DEERE FINANCIAL SU 439.99;
JOHNSTONE SUPPLY SU 568.20;
JONES AUTOMOTIVE E 54.25;
JUSTICE WORKS E 244.00; KEAR-
NEY CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E
85.61; KEARNEY HUB A 1,643.07;
KEARNEY PLAZA TOWNHOMES
RT 250.00; KEENEY REAL ESTATE
APPRAISAL S 4,050.00; WILLIE
KEEP RE 19.55; NICK KILLOUGH
RE 45.00; JEFFREY C KNAPP S
883.83; KONICA MINOLTA BUSI-
NESS SOLUTIONS AP 3,186.87;
KONICA MINOLTA PREMIER FI-
NANCE AP 2,841.90; DOUG KRA-
MER RE 45.00; KRONOS E
1,286.96; DAWN KUEHN E 56.80;
LANCASTER CO SHERIFF E
108.08; PATRICK LEE RE 45.00;
LIESKE, LIESKE & ENSZ S
4,080.75; STEPHEN G LOWE S
1,837.50; KEVIN MADSEN E 20.00;
DAVID F MALONE S 1,518.75;
JOHN MARSH TR 45.00; LYNN
MARTIN TR 45.00; MASTERS
TRUE VALUE DU 382.85; SHARON
MAULER RE 45.00; JENNIFER R
MCCARTER REPORTING E
269.50; ANGELA MCILNAY RE
14.80; MECHANICAL SALES EQ
45,768.00; MICHAEL MEFFERD RE
45.00; MENARDS - KEARNEY SU
2,886.95; MICROFILM IMAGING
RT 1,177.00; MID PLAINS EQUIP S
153.30; MIDDLETON ELECTRIC S
6,148.61; MIDWAY CHRYSLER
DODGE JEEP S 54.80; MIDWEST
CONNECT E 10,983.93; MIDWEST
ENCOURAGEMENT E 160.00;
MIDWEST SERVICE SU 603.41;
MIPS S 3,811.96; MIRROR IMAGE
E 37.04; TIM MONINGER RE
22.89; SHERRY MORROW RE
106.67; MOSTEK ELECTRIC S
612.69; MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
EQ 361.35; NACO E 4,450.09; NE
ASSN OF CO CLERKS,REG
DEEDS,ELEC E 375.00; NE CEN-
TRAL TELEPHONE CO U 331.88;
NE HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES
E 720.00; NE INSTITUTE OF FO-
RENSIC E 2,833.00; NE LAW EN-
FORCEMENT E 20.00; NE PUBLIC
POWER DIST U 1,053.90; NE PUB-
LIC POWER DISTRICT U
11,371.44; NEBRASKA.GOV E
20.00; KRISTI NEWMAN RE 63.48;
MARY NIEMACK E 20.00; NMC,
INC. S 16.40; NORTHWESTERN
ENERGY U 757.92; NOVUS WIND-
SHIELD S 45.00; O'BRIEN
STRAATMANN REDINGER FU-
NERAL E 2,000.00; O'KEEFE ELE-
VATOR E 431.67; OHLMAN, JUS-
TINE RE 75.00; OPTK NETWORKS
U 615.00; ORBIS PARTNERS S
600.00; OWENS EDUCATIONAL
SVCS E 365.73; PARKER GROSS-
ART BAHENSKY BEUCKE S
1,309.55; NATE PEARSON RE
45.00; PLATTE VALLEY COMMU-
NICATIONS S 190.29; PSYCHO-
LOGICAL RESOURCES MC
405.00; QUILL CORP SU 608.56;
KANE M RAMSEY RE 45.00; RA-
VENNA SANITATION S 507.00;
REGION III BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
S 38,999.06; DOM REICKS S
300.00; ILENE RICHARDSON R
14.00; RYAN SAALFELD RE 45.00;
SANDRY FIRE SUPPLY SU 9.75;
CONNIE S SCHUMAN E 492.50;
KIRK SCOTT RE 45.00; DAVID
SESNA RE 25.00; SHERWIN WIL-
LIAMS S 75.93; SIGN CENTER INC
E 317.50; TRENTON SNOW, LLC
RT 1,000.00; SNYDER, HILLIARD &
COCHRAN LLO S 375.00; SOFT-
WARE UNLIMITED CORP E 38.00;
SOLID WASTE AGENCY E 36.46;
SOUTH CENTRAL ECONOMIC
DEVELOP E 5,000.00; STAMM RO-
MERO & ASSOC S 8,538.75;
STATE OF NE PROBATION DIST 9
AP 15,805.65; THOMAS S STEW-
ART S 3,052.50; STRATTON HATS
SU 57.94; SUPERIOR PRINTING
SU 194.50; MICHAEL J SYNEK S
1,266.68; TAX VALUATION S
31,387.50; LAWN BUILDERS S
669.40; THERMAL DESIGN S
7,303.66; THOMSON REUTERS -
WEST E 422.58; THOMSON REU-
TERS - WEST E 501.94; THOM-
SON REUTERS - WEST E
2,981.13; THOMSON REU-
TERS-WEST E 594.10; THOMSON
REUTERS - WEST E 516.71;
THURSTON HEATING S 291.00;
TRI COUNTY GLASS S 2,066.13;
REBECCA TVRDIK ANDERSON S
2,906.25; TYE & ROWLING S
2,829.50; U S POSTMASTER E
898.70; U.S. BANK E 11,865.91;
USA COMMUNICATION U 723.90;
U.S DEPARTMENT OF AG AP
5,942.28; USPS - HASLER E
1,000.00; MARC VACEK RE 33.93;
VERIZON CONNECT NWF U 65.28;
VERIZON WIRELESS U 1,855.97;
VERIZON WIRELESS U 1,040.26;
VERIZON WIRELESS U 1,621.82;
RANDALL VEST RE 51.18; VIL-
LAGE AT KEARNEY RT 330.00;
VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK E 52.49;
VILLAGE OF MILLER U 19.50; VIL-
LAGE UNIFORM E 90.45; VOIGT
LAW S 480.00; GRACE VOLLMER
TRUST RT 330.00; WALDINGER
CORP E 21,352.58; WALGREENS
MC 11.99; WATCHGUARD VIDEO
EQ 225.00; WELLS FARGO E
51.03; WELLS FARGO E 64.73;
WELLS FARGO E 181.29; ME-
LISSA L WILLIS RE 45.00; JEFF
WIRTH RE 25.00; WJE CONSULT-
ING E 1,764.00; LOYE WOLFE RE
127.65; WPCI S 142.50; ILIA J.
WRIGHT E 2,897.39; YORK CO
SHERIFF E 20.92; MELANIE R
YOUNG RE 45.00; KEN YOUNT RE
35.54; ERIC ZIKMUND RE 45.00
ROAD FUND
ACE HARDWARE SU 11.98; ALL
MAKES SU 53.57; AUSSIE HY-
DRAULICS SU 1,239.09; ARNOLD
MOTOR SU 1,619.88; BARCO MU-
NICIPAL SU 1,393.32; BIG RED
AUTO S 190.00; BOSSELMAN EN-
ERGY F 270.08; BROADFOOT
SAND G 15,429.48; BUFFALO CO
TREASURER E 76.00; CARQUEST
SU 837.54; CENTRAL AG SU
336.00; CFP-C-T SU 7.99; COMFY
BOWL RT 85.00; CONSTRUCTION
RENTAL RT 556.37; CUMMINS
SALES S 1,163.18; ED
BROADFOOT & SONS G 1,751.28;
FAMILY PRACTICE MC 343.00;
FARM PLAN S 11,792.74; FARM-
ERS CO-OP F 50.42; FASTENAL
SU 10.04; FRIESEN CHEVROLET S
112.55; FRIESEN FORD S 76.75;
GARRETT TIRES S 1,768.01;
GLASS DOCTOR CENTRAL NE S
120.00; INGERSOLL RAND CO IN-
DUSTRIAL SU 1,154.57; INLAND
TRUCK PARTS SU 4,205.57; MIKE
JOHANNSEN RE 9.54; KEARNEY
CONCRETE CO E 812.81; KIM-
BALL MIDWEST SU 203.27; MARC
KRUEGER RE 64.97; LAWSON
PRODUCTS SU 1,050.80; MAIN-
TAINER CORP S 1,380.76; MAS-
TERS TRUE VALUE SU 25.59;
MENARDS SU 77.74; MID NE AG-
GREGATE G 3,497.18; MIDWEST
SERVICE SU 27.50; NE TRUCK
CENTER S 2,236.02; NEW SIOUX
CITY IRON SU 30.70; NMC, INC
SU 7,449.88; NORTHERN SAFETY
SU 59.32; PLATTE VALLEY COM-
MUNICATIONS S 234.99;
POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-
TOR S 1,090.72; RAVENNA REDI
MIX E 5,265.00; ROADRUNNER
TIRE S 375.00; SAHLING
KENWORTH S 98.75; SAPP BROS
PETRO E 5,862.50; T & F SAND G
7,518.41; TODD SPADY RE
641.64; TRUCK CENTER COMPA-
NIES S 84.13; U.S. BANK E
693.86; UNION PACIFIC RAIL-
ROAD S 3,251.02; YANT EQUIP-
MENT SU 421.16
VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU
AP 7,937.00
VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU
AP 7,937.00
DEEDS PRESERVATION
& MODERNIZATION
MIPS S 249.00
HEALTH INSURANCE FUND
BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE
MC 214,545.44; UNITED STATES
TREASURY E 798.70
VETERANS RELIEF FUND
CO VETERANS AID FUND RE
3,287.97
STOP PROGRAM FUND
INTOXIMETERS SU 308.00
DRUG FORFEITURES
U.S. BANK E 359.94
WEED DISTRICT
AUSSIE HYDRAULICS SU 5.66;
GRAHAM TIRE S 592.52; KEAR-
NEY HUB A 61.20; MENARDS SU
34.91; U.S. BANK E 39.99
911 EMERGENCY SERVICE
CENTURYLINK E 13,409.50;
CENTURYLINK U 1,885.38; CEN-
TURYLINK U 1,110.42; FRONTIER
U 1,511.75; FRONTIER COMMU-
NICATIONS U 299.60; LANGUAGE
LINE SVCS U 40.10; NE CENTRAL
TELEPHONE U 109.99; PLATTE
VALLEY COMMUNICATIONS U
1,417.67
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one was
present.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 9:46 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 11,
2020.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
