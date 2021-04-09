Legal notices: April 9, 2021

the basis of the lowest and best

bids, provided the bids are reason-

able and it is in Central's interest to

accept, as may be determined by

Central's Board of Directors. Cen-

tral, however, reserves the right to

reject any or all bids and to waive

any provisions, requirements,

specifications or formalities, or in-

formalities, in bids received, all as

determined by Central's Board of

Directors.

THE CENTRAL NEBRASKA