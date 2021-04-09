 Skip to main content
Legal notices: April 9, 2021
Legal notices: April 9, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that a reg-

ular, public meeting of the Board of

Education of School District #7, of

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, will be held on

Monday, April 12, 2021 at 5:30

P.M. in the Staff Development

Room of the Kearney Public

Schools Administration Building at

320 West 24th Street, Kearney, NE

68845, and on Facebook Live.

The agenda for the regular, public

meeting of the Board of Education,

which is kept continually current, is

available at the Administrative Of-

fices of the Kearney Public

Schools, 320 West 24th St., Kear-

ney, NE 68845, during normal busi-

ness hours; or may be accessed

electronically through

SparqMeetings on the Kearney

Public Schools website at

www.kearneypublicschools.org

on Friday, April 9, 2021.

ZNEZ A9,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

B & T GOLF GUYS

A LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that B & T

Golf Guys, LLC, a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, has been

organized under the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act. The address of its designated

office is 6180 Yellow Rose Lane,

Kearney, NE 68845. The name and

address of the initial registered

agent is Tylor Vose, 6180 Yellow

Rose Lane, Kearney, NE 68845.

The mailing address of the regis-

tered agent is 6180 Yellow Rose

Lane, Kearney, NE 68845. B & T

Golf Guys, LLC commenced busi-

ness on March 23, 2021, and the

general nature of its business is to

engage in any lawful business not

prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher

Husak, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ M25,A2,A9

 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 and then

publicly opened and then read

aloud in the City Council Cham-

bers, for the construction of the

Kearney Water Trail Phase II En-

hancements known as Kearney

Whitewater Park involving recrea-

tional enhancements along the

North Channel of the Platte River

(Turkey Creek) which includes, but

is not limited to: site clearing and

grubbing, upstream access path in-

stallation, excavation and grading,

grouted boulder structures for two

whitewater features, boulder and

rip rap placement, non-grouted and

grouted boulder terracing, bank

grading, landscaping, and portage

trail installation, as per drawings

and specifications now on file at

the Office of the City Clerk.

Bids must be made on the Bid

Form found in the Contract Docu-

ments and submitted in a sealed

envelope labeled "BID FOR KEAR-

NEY WATER TRAIL PHASE II" to

the office of the City Clerk. The

City will accept only those sealed

bids, either hand delivered to the

City Clerk's Office or received at

the City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, via U.S. Mail or other com-

mercial carrier. Items transmitted

by facsimile or electronically will

not be accepted.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or informali-

ties in any bid received, and to ac-

cept any bid which is deemed most

favorable to the City of Kearney, at

the time and under conditions stip-

ulated in the General Require-

ments. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened.

The Contract Documents may be

examined or may be obtained at

the City Clerk's Office, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, NE 68847,

Telephone 308-233-3216.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his/her proposal, a cer-

tified check, a cashier's check or

bid bond made payable, without

condition, to the City Clerk, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, in an amount equal

to five percent (5%) of the pro-

posal.

A Pre-Bid virtual conference will

be scheduled on Tuesday, April 13,

2021 at 2:00 p.m. (CT). Please con-

tact Scott Hayden at

shayden@kearneygov.org or

308-233-3228 to request a virtual

meeting invitation.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors and consultants to

comply with all applicable Federal

and State laws and regulations.

The Owner, in accordance with

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of

1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d

to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of

Federal Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/han-

dicap in consideration for an

award.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each in an

amount at least equal to the con-

tract price.

If you have any questions regard-

ing this invitation to bid, please

contact Scott Hayden, Director of

Parks & Recreation at

shayden@kearneygov.org or

308-233-3228.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ M26,A2,9

REQUEST FOR BIDS

/INVITATION FOR BIDS

CITY OF KEARNEY

KEARNEY REGIONAL

AIRPORT, KEARNEY, NE

PARKING LOT EXPANSION

AIP Project No: 3-31-0045-034

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the Owner, the City of Kearney,

Kearney, NE, at the Council Cham-

bers at City Hall, at 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, NE, 68848 until

2:00 p.m. local time, on Tuesday,

April 20, 2021 and then publicly

opened and read aloud, for furnish-

ing all labor, materials and equip-

ment, and performing all work nec-

essary for completing the "Parking

Lot Expansion" project.

In general, the improvements on

which bids are requested will re-

quire the following major construc-

tion items:

Ÿ Construction of new PCC

pavement north parking lot includ-

ing drive lanes, raised medians,

and signage.

Ÿ Installation of lighting for pro-

posed north parking lot.

Ÿ Installation of pavement mark-

ings for proposed north parking lot.

Ÿ Flagpole relocation.

Ÿ Fire hydrant relocation.

Ÿ Construct PCC pavement ex-

pansion of the southern parking lot

including drive lanes, raised medi-

ans, and signage.

Ÿ Fence relocation.

Ÿ Airside light pole relocation.

Ÿ Apron tie-down removal.

Ÿ Airport beacon and beacon

tower removal and replacement.

Ÿ Misc. drainage improvements.

Ÿ Installation, maintenance, and

removal of erosion control meas-

ures.

Ÿ Seeding, sodding, and mulch-

ing.

Ÿ Parking lot light LED conver-

sion.

Copies of the bid documents in-

cluding project drawings and tech-

nical specifications are on file and

may be inspected at the following

locations. In person visits may be

restricted due to COVID-19; call

prior to making a site visit:

Ÿ Kearney Regional Airport, Of-

fice of the Airport Manager, Kear-

ney, NE 68848 (308-234-2318)

Ÿ Alfred Benesch & Company,

825 "M" Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

(402-479-2200).

Ÿ Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910

S. 58th Street, Suite C, Lincoln, NE

68516 (402-421-8332)

Ÿ Nebraska Department of

Transportation - Aeronautics Divi-

sion, 3431 Aviation Road, Suite

150, Lincoln, NE 68524

(402-471-2371)

Ÿ Omaha Builders Exchange,

4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,

NE 68127 (402-991-6906)

Ÿ DodgeProjects.Constru-

ction.com (877-989-5753)

A complete set of electronic

plans and specifications, not in-

cluding referenced documents,

may be obtained from the Engineer

via an Engineer hosted FTP site at

no cost. To request electronic

plans/specifications from Benesch,

please send an email request to

both of the following email ad-

dresses with the required info:

Benesch Email Addresses:

abeil@benesch.com (Andrew) and

abernhardson@benesch.com (Alex)

Email Information

Email Title:

EAR Parking Lot Expansion -

Plan/Spec Request

Contractor Email Address: Email

Address Where FTP Link Can Be

Sent

Contractor Contact Name: Name

of Person To Be "Attentioned"

On Email

Contractor Phone Number:

(Area Code) Phone #

Parties then interested in submit-

ting an official bid must contact

Benesch (402-479-2200) and re-

quest an official hard-copy bid

booklet. The electronic documents

on the Engineer hosted FTP site do

not contain the official bid booklet.

Contractors must obtain an official

hard-copy bid booklet from

Benesch to submit a bid.

A pre-bid meeting will NOT be

held in conjunction with this proj-

ect. All bidders are required to ex-

amine the site to become familiar

with all site conditions.

Contractors shall coordinate with

Jim Lynaugh, Airport Manager,

(308) 234-2318 for site visit oppor-

tunities. The Owner reserves the

right, at the time of the site visit, to

reject requests to inspect specific

areas of the airfield, if it is not con-

ducive to airport operations at the

time.

Contractors bidding need not be

pre-qualified but shall be qualified

to do the work.

Each proposal must be accom-

panied by a bid guaranty (per 49

CFR Part 18.36(h)(1)) in the amount

of not less than five (5) percent of

the total amount of the bid. The bid

guaranty may be by certified check

on a solvent bank or bid bond

made payable to the City of Kear-

ney, Kearney, NE.

All proposals submitted in ac-

cordance with the instructions

presented herein will be subject to

evaluation. Bids may be held by

the City of Kearney, Kearney, NE

for a period not to exceed ninety

(90) calendar days from the date of

the bid opening for the purpose of

evaluating bids prior to award of

contract.

Award of contract will be based

on the lowest aggregate sum pro-

posal submitted from those bidders

that are confirmed as being re-

sponsive and responsible. Contrac-

tors bidding shall bid all items. The

right is reserved, by the Owner, to

reject any and all bids and to waive

any or all irregularities, technicali-

ties, informality or any information

in the bids received.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to furnish separate perfor-

mance and payment bonds, each

in an amount equal to 100% of the

contract.

Prospective Bidders are hereby

advised that award of contract is

contingent upon owner receiving

Federal funding assistance under

the Airport Improvement Program

(AIP) and/or Coronavirus Aid, Re-

lief, And Economic Security (C-

ARES) Act.

DBE Requirement: This project is

subject to the requirements of 49

CFR Part 26 Disadvantaged Busi-

ness Enterprise Participation. The

owner has established a contract

participation goal of 1.62 percent

for small business concerns owned

and controlled by certified socially

and economically disadvantaged

business enterprise (DBE). The

Owner's award of this contract is

conditioned upon Bidder or Offeror

satisfying the good faith effort re-

quirements of 49 CFR §26.53.

Civil Rights - Title VI Notice: The

City (Owner) is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Federal Provisions

Award of contract is also subject

to the following provisions:

Each bidder shall be aware and

acknowledge that the project is

subject to the FAA's current Con-

tract Provision Guidelines for Obli-

gated Sponsors and Airport Im-

provement Program Project item-

ized as follows and included in Arti-

cle 2 Contract Provisions of the

contract documents:

Ÿ Affirmative Action Require-

ment

Ÿ Buy American Preference

Ÿ Civil Right - Title VI Assurance

Ÿ Davis Bacon Requirements

Ÿ Debarment and Suspension

Ÿ Disadvantaged Business En-

terprise

Ÿ Foreign Trade Restriction

Ÿ Lobbying and Influencing

Federal Employees

Ÿ Procurement of Recovered

Materials

City of Kearney,

Kearney, Nebraska

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ M26,A2,9

NOTICE OF MEETING

ADVISORY BOARD OF PARK

AND RECREATION

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a meeting of the Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on

April 15, 2021 in the City Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

which meeting is open to the pub-

lic. An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at City Hall

during normal business hours. Ex-

cept for items of an emergency na-

ture, the agenda shall not be al-

tered later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers shall have the right to modify

the agenda to include items of an

emergency nature only at such

public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

A9,t1

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,

that a meeting of the Mayor and

Council of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ A9,t1

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Elizabeth Hume

Matthiessen, Deceased

Estate No. PR 21-39

Notice is hereby given that on

April 5, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Jean M.

Anderson, 1814 W. 50th St., Kear-

ney, NE 68845, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before the 9th day of June, 2021,

or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the County

Court

Address of County Court:

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Luke M. Simpson, #24448

lsimpson@nebraskalawfirm.net

Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak,

L.L.C.

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF ELIZABETH M.

FEESE, DECEASED

Case No. PR21-40

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 6, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Richard

Moon, whose address is 3903 Lin-

den Drive, Kearney, NE 68847, was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as personal representative of

this estate. Creditors of this estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before June 9, 2021, or be

forever barrred.

Clerk Magistrate of the County

Court

Buffalo County Court

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ A9,A16,A23

 

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

The Central Nebraska Public

Power and Irrigation District (herei-

nafter called "Central") desires to

receive sealed bids to complete the

following proposed work:

GROUP 21-8

PREPARATION AND COATING

OF THE KINGSLEY DAM

STRUCTURES

 

Said bids must be prepared in

DUPLICATE on bid forms supplied

by Central and must be filed in the

Office of Central's Purchasing

Agent at 415 Lincoln Street, HOL-

DREGE, NEBRASKA, not later than

10 AM, local time, April 29, 2021 at

which time all bids will be publicly

opened and read aloud in the pres-

ence of bidders and their repre-

sentatives. Acceptance of a bid by

Central's Board of Directors will

constitute the contract between the

parties and which contract shall

consist of the documents as de-

tailed in the Instructions to Bidders.

Copies of the Instructions to Bid-

ders, Bid Forms and Specifications

may be obtained at Central's office

at 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege,

Nebraska or by contacting Cen-

tral's Purchasing Agent at (308)

995-3548, or by mail at P.O. Box

740, Holdrege, NE 68949-0740, or

by email at

dcernousek@cnppid.com.

Bids may not be withdrawn after

10 AM, local time, April 29, 2021,

and no bids will be considered that

are delivered to the Purchasing

Agent after said time.

The contract will be awarded on

the basis of the lowest and best

bids, provided the bids are reason-

able and it is in Central's interest to

accept, as may be determined by

Central's Board of Directors. Cen-

tral, however, reserves the right to

reject any or all bids and to waive

any provisions, requirements,

specifications or formalities, or in-

formalities, in bids received, all as

determined by Central's Board of

Directors.

THE CENTRAL NEBRASKA

PUBLIC POWER AND

IRRIGATION DISTIRCT

Robert Dahlgren, Secretary

David Rowe, President

ZNEZ A9,A16,A23

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of JOLEEN E. HICKEN

Case No. PR21-34

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 26, 2021, in the County

Court of BUFFALO County, Ne-

braska, the Registrar issued a writ-

ten statement of Informal Probate

of Will of said Deceased and that

Normal L. Hicken, whose address

is 11 Birchwood Dr Kearney, NE

68845 has been appointed Per-

sonal Representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before June 2, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of the County Court

Conrad F. Connealy #25739

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN

WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848-1918

(308) 234-1918

Attorney for Applicant

ZNEZ A2,A9,A16

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of ROSA H. DIAZ, Deceased

Estate No. PR21-36

Notice is hereby given that on

March 30, 2021 in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a Written

Statement of Informal Probate and

Will of said Deceased and that

GOLANDA BORREGO, whose ad-

dress is 3155 Dove Hill Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845 has been ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

this estate. Creditors must file their

claims with this Court on or before

June 2, 2021, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of the County Court

James R. Ganz, Jr.

GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895

ZNEZ A2,A9,A16

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$1,560 U.S. CURRENCY

 

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, C.R., John Doe and

Jane Doe, real names unknown,

and anyone else claiming any right

or interest in and to the following

described property:

$1,560 U.S. CURRENCY

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on March 26, 2021, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject currency is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on June 1, 2021 at

3:00 p.m., before the Honorable

John Marsh, District Judge. Any

party claiming any right or interest

in the above-described seized

property shall appear and file an

Answer or Demurrer with the Dis-

trict Court Clerk of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, on or before Monday,

April 25, 2021, or be forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ A9,A16,A23,A30

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SWEETWATER RETAIL, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Sweetwater Retail, L.L.C. (hereina-

fter referred to as "the Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street and

mailing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 27240

Sweetwater Road, Pleasanton, Ne-

braska 68866. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Ronald R. Cruise, whose street

and mailing address and post of-

fice box number is 27240 Sweet-

water Road, Pleasanton, Nebraska

68866.

Dated: March 15, 2020. Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ A9,A16,A23

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY BUFFALO

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of VERA ANN BACHKORA,

Deceased

Estate No. Pr21-32

Notice is hereby given that on

March 25, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a Written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

CAROL ANN HARRIS, whose ad-

dress is 401 Chimney Rock Drive,

Weaverville, NC 28787 has been

appointed Personal Representative

of this estate. Creditors of this es-

tate must file their claims with this

Court on or before June 2, 2021, or

be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzalez,

Clerk of the County Court

Janes R. Ganz, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895

ZNEZ A2,A9,A16

