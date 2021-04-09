Legal notices: April 9, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a reg-
ular, public meeting of the Board of
Education of School District #7, of
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, will be held on
Monday, April 12, 2021 at 5:30
P.M. in the Staff Development
Room of the Kearney Public
Schools Administration Building at
320 West 24th Street, Kearney, NE
68845, and on Facebook Live.
The agenda for the regular, public
meeting of the Board of Education,
which is kept continually current, is
available at the Administrative Of-
fices of the Kearney Public
Schools, 320 West 24th St., Kear-
ney, NE 68845, during normal busi-
ness hours; or may be accessed
electronically through
SparqMeetings on the Kearney
Public Schools website at
on Friday, April 9, 2021.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
B & T GOLF GUYS
A LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that B & T
Golf Guys, LLC, a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, has been
organized under the Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company
Act. The address of its designated
office is 6180 Yellow Rose Lane,
Kearney, NE 68845. The name and
address of the initial registered
agent is Tylor Vose, 6180 Yellow
Rose Lane, Kearney, NE 68845.
The mailing address of the regis-
tered agent is 6180 Yellow Rose
Lane, Kearney, NE 68845. B & T
Golf Guys, LLC commenced busi-
ness on March 23, 2021, and the
general nature of its business is to
engage in any lawful business not
prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company
Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher
Husak, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on
Tuesday, May 4, 2021 and then
publicly opened and then read
aloud in the City Council Cham-
bers, for the construction of the
Kearney Water Trail Phase II En-
hancements known as Kearney
Whitewater Park involving recrea-
tional enhancements along the
North Channel of the Platte River
(Turkey Creek) which includes, but
is not limited to: site clearing and
grubbing, upstream access path in-
stallation, excavation and grading,
grouted boulder structures for two
whitewater features, boulder and
rip rap placement, non-grouted and
grouted boulder terracing, bank
grading, landscaping, and portage
trail installation, as per drawings
and specifications now on file at
the Office of the City Clerk.
Bids must be made on the Bid
Form found in the Contract Docu-
ments and submitted in a sealed
envelope labeled "BID FOR KEAR-
NEY WATER TRAIL PHASE II" to
the office of the City Clerk. The
City will accept only those sealed
bids, either hand delivered to the
City Clerk's Office or received at
the City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, via U.S. Mail or other com-
mercial carrier. Items transmitted
by facsimile or electronically will
not be accepted.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or informali-
ties in any bid received, and to ac-
cept any bid which is deemed most
favorable to the City of Kearney, at
the time and under conditions stip-
ulated in the General Require-
ments. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened.
The Contract Documents may be
examined or may be obtained at
the City Clerk's Office, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, NE 68847,
Telephone 308-233-3216.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his/her proposal, a cer-
tified check, a cashier's check or
bid bond made payable, without
condition, to the City Clerk, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, in an amount equal
to five percent (5%) of the pro-
posal.
A Pre-Bid virtual conference will
be scheduled on Tuesday, April 13,
2021 at 2:00 p.m. (CT). Please con-
tact Scott Hayden at
308-233-3228 to request a virtual
meeting invitation.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors and consultants to
comply with all applicable Federal
and State laws and regulations.
The Owner, in accordance with
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of
1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d
to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of
Federal Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/han-
dicap in consideration for an
award.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each in an
amount at least equal to the con-
tract price.
If you have any questions regard-
ing this invitation to bid, please
contact Scott Hayden, Director of
Parks & Recreation at
308-233-3228.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
REQUEST FOR BIDS
/INVITATION FOR BIDS
CITY OF KEARNEY
KEARNEY REGIONAL
AIRPORT, KEARNEY, NE
PARKING LOT EXPANSION
AIP Project No: 3-31-0045-034
Sealed bids will be received by
the Owner, the City of Kearney,
Kearney, NE, at the Council Cham-
bers at City Hall, at 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, NE, 68848 until
2:00 p.m. local time, on Tuesday,
April 20, 2021 and then publicly
opened and read aloud, for furnish-
ing all labor, materials and equip-
ment, and performing all work nec-
essary for completing the "Parking
Lot Expansion" project.
In general, the improvements on
which bids are requested will re-
quire the following major construc-
tion items:
Ÿ Construction of new PCC
pavement north parking lot includ-
ing drive lanes, raised medians,
and signage.
Ÿ Installation of lighting for pro-
posed north parking lot.
Ÿ Installation of pavement mark-
ings for proposed north parking lot.
Ÿ Flagpole relocation.
Ÿ Fire hydrant relocation.
Ÿ Construct PCC pavement ex-
pansion of the southern parking lot
including drive lanes, raised medi-
ans, and signage.
Ÿ Fence relocation.
Ÿ Airside light pole relocation.
Ÿ Apron tie-down removal.
Ÿ Airport beacon and beacon
tower removal and replacement.
Ÿ Misc. drainage improvements.
Ÿ Installation, maintenance, and
removal of erosion control meas-
ures.
Ÿ Seeding, sodding, and mulch-
ing.
Ÿ Parking lot light LED conver-
sion.
Copies of the bid documents in-
cluding project drawings and tech-
nical specifications are on file and
may be inspected at the following
locations. In person visits may be
restricted due to COVID-19; call
prior to making a site visit:
Ÿ Kearney Regional Airport, Of-
fice of the Airport Manager, Kear-
ney, NE 68848 (308-234-2318)
Ÿ Alfred Benesch & Company,
825 "M" Street, Lincoln, NE 68508
(402-479-2200).
Ÿ Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910
S. 58th Street, Suite C, Lincoln, NE
68516 (402-421-8332)
Ÿ Nebraska Department of
Transportation - Aeronautics Divi-
sion, 3431 Aviation Road, Suite
150, Lincoln, NE 68524
(402-471-2371)
Ÿ Omaha Builders Exchange,
4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,
NE 68127 (402-991-6906)
Ÿ DodgeProjects.Constru-
ction.com (877-989-5753)
A complete set of electronic
plans and specifications, not in-
cluding referenced documents,
may be obtained from the Engineer
via an Engineer hosted FTP site at
no cost. To request electronic
plans/specifications from Benesch,
please send an email request to
both of the following email ad-
dresses with the required info:
Benesch Email Addresses:
abeil@benesch.com (Andrew) and
abernhardson@benesch.com (Alex)
Email Information
Email Title:
EAR Parking Lot Expansion -
Plan/Spec Request
Contractor Email Address: Email
Address Where FTP Link Can Be
Sent
Contractor Contact Name: Name
of Person To Be "Attentioned"
On Email
Contractor Phone Number:
(Area Code) Phone #
Parties then interested in submit-
ting an official bid must contact
Benesch (402-479-2200) and re-
quest an official hard-copy bid
booklet. The electronic documents
on the Engineer hosted FTP site do
not contain the official bid booklet.
Contractors must obtain an official
hard-copy bid booklet from
Benesch to submit a bid.
A pre-bid meeting will NOT be
held in conjunction with this proj-
ect. All bidders are required to ex-
amine the site to become familiar
with all site conditions.
Contractors shall coordinate with
Jim Lynaugh, Airport Manager,
(308) 234-2318 for site visit oppor-
tunities. The Owner reserves the
right, at the time of the site visit, to
reject requests to inspect specific
areas of the airfield, if it is not con-
ducive to airport operations at the
time.
Contractors bidding need not be
pre-qualified but shall be qualified
to do the work.
Each proposal must be accom-
panied by a bid guaranty (per 49
CFR Part 18.36(h)(1)) in the amount
of not less than five (5) percent of
the total amount of the bid. The bid
guaranty may be by certified check
on a solvent bank or bid bond
made payable to the City of Kear-
ney, Kearney, NE.
All proposals submitted in ac-
cordance with the instructions
presented herein will be subject to
evaluation. Bids may be held by
the City of Kearney, Kearney, NE
for a period not to exceed ninety
(90) calendar days from the date of
the bid opening for the purpose of
evaluating bids prior to award of
contract.
Award of contract will be based
on the lowest aggregate sum pro-
posal submitted from those bidders
that are confirmed as being re-
sponsive and responsible. Contrac-
tors bidding shall bid all items. The
right is reserved, by the Owner, to
reject any and all bids and to waive
any or all irregularities, technicali-
ties, informality or any information
in the bids received.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to furnish separate perfor-
mance and payment bonds, each
in an amount equal to 100% of the
contract.
Prospective Bidders are hereby
advised that award of contract is
contingent upon owner receiving
Federal funding assistance under
the Airport Improvement Program
(AIP) and/or Coronavirus Aid, Re-
lief, And Economic Security (C-
ARES) Act.
DBE Requirement: This project is
subject to the requirements of 49
CFR Part 26 Disadvantaged Busi-
ness Enterprise Participation. The
owner has established a contract
participation goal of 1.62 percent
for small business concerns owned
and controlled by certified socially
and economically disadvantaged
business enterprise (DBE). The
Owner's award of this contract is
conditioned upon Bidder or Offeror
satisfying the good faith effort re-
quirements of 49 CFR §26.53.
Civil Rights - Title VI Notice: The
City (Owner) is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Federal Provisions
Award of contract is also subject
to the following provisions:
Each bidder shall be aware and
acknowledge that the project is
subject to the FAA's current Con-
tract Provision Guidelines for Obli-
gated Sponsors and Airport Im-
provement Program Project item-
ized as follows and included in Arti-
cle 2 Contract Provisions of the
contract documents:
Ÿ Affirmative Action Require-
ment
Ÿ Buy American Preference
Ÿ Civil Right - Title VI Assurance
Ÿ Davis Bacon Requirements
Ÿ Debarment and Suspension
Ÿ Disadvantaged Business En-
terprise
Ÿ Foreign Trade Restriction
Ÿ Lobbying and Influencing
Federal Employees
Ÿ Procurement of Recovered
Materials
City of Kearney,
Kearney, Nebraska
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE OF MEETING
ADVISORY BOARD OF PARK
AND RECREATION
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a meeting of the Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on
April 15, 2021 in the City Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
which meeting is open to the pub-
lic. An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at City Hall
during normal business hours. Ex-
cept for items of an emergency na-
ture, the agenda shall not be al-
tered later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers shall have the right to modify
the agenda to include items of an
emergency nature only at such
public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a meeting of the Mayor and
Council of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Elizabeth Hume
Matthiessen, Deceased
Estate No. PR 21-39
Notice is hereby given that on
April 5, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Jean M.
Anderson, 1814 W. 50th St., Kear-
ney, NE 68845, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before the 9th day of June, 2021,
or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the County
Court
Address of County Court:
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Luke M. Simpson, #24448
Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak,
L.L.C.
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH M.
FEESE, DECEASED
Case No. PR21-40
Notice is hereby given that on
April 6, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Richard
Moon, whose address is 3903 Lin-
den Drive, Kearney, NE 68847, was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as personal representative of
this estate. Creditors of this estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before June 9, 2021, or be
forever barrred.
Clerk Magistrate of the County
Court
Buffalo County Court
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The Central Nebraska Public
Power and Irrigation District (herei-
nafter called "Central") desires to
receive sealed bids to complete the
following proposed work:
GROUP 21-8
PREPARATION AND COATING
OF THE KINGSLEY DAM
STRUCTURES
Said bids must be prepared in
DUPLICATE on bid forms supplied
by Central and must be filed in the
Office of Central's Purchasing
Agent at 415 Lincoln Street, HOL-
DREGE, NEBRASKA, not later than
10 AM, local time, April 29, 2021 at
which time all bids will be publicly
opened and read aloud in the pres-
ence of bidders and their repre-
sentatives. Acceptance of a bid by
Central's Board of Directors will
constitute the contract between the
parties and which contract shall
consist of the documents as de-
tailed in the Instructions to Bidders.
Copies of the Instructions to Bid-
ders, Bid Forms and Specifications
may be obtained at Central's office
at 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege,
Nebraska or by contacting Cen-
tral's Purchasing Agent at (308)
995-3548, or by mail at P.O. Box
740, Holdrege, NE 68949-0740, or
by email at
Bids may not be withdrawn after
10 AM, local time, April 29, 2021,
and no bids will be considered that
are delivered to the Purchasing
Agent after said time.
The contract will be awarded on
the basis of the lowest and best
bids, provided the bids are reason-
able and it is in Central's interest to
accept, as may be determined by
Central's Board of Directors. Cen-
tral, however, reserves the right to
reject any or all bids and to waive
any provisions, requirements,
specifications or formalities, or in-
formalities, in bids received, all as
determined by Central's Board of
Directors.
THE CENTRAL NEBRASKA
PUBLIC POWER AND
IRRIGATION DISTIRCT
Robert Dahlgren, Secretary
David Rowe, President
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of JOLEEN E. HICKEN
Case No. PR21-34
Notice is hereby given that on
March 26, 2021, in the County
Court of BUFFALO County, Ne-
braska, the Registrar issued a writ-
ten statement of Informal Probate
of Will of said Deceased and that
Normal L. Hicken, whose address
is 11 Birchwood Dr Kearney, NE
68845 has been appointed Per-
sonal Representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before June 2, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk of the County Court
Conrad F. Connealy #25739
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN
WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848-1918
(308) 234-1918
Attorney for Applicant
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of ROSA H. DIAZ, Deceased
Estate No. PR21-36
Notice is hereby given that on
March 30, 2021 in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a Written
Statement of Informal Probate and
Will of said Deceased and that
GOLANDA BORREGO, whose ad-
dress is 3155 Dove Hill Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845 has been ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
this estate. Creditors must file their
claims with this Court on or before
June 2, 2021, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk of the County Court
James R. Ganz, Jr.
GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 895
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895
NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$1,560 U.S. CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, C.R., John Doe and
Jane Doe, real names unknown,
and anyone else claiming any right
or interest in and to the following
described property:
$1,560 U.S. CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on March 26, 2021, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject currency is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on June 1, 2021 at
3:00 p.m., before the Honorable
John Marsh, District Judge. Any
party claiming any right or interest
in the above-described seized
property shall appear and file an
Answer or Demurrer with the Dis-
trict Court Clerk of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, on or before Monday,
April 25, 2021, or be forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SWEETWATER RETAIL, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Sweetwater Retail, L.L.C. (hereina-
fter referred to as "the Company")
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street and
mailing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 27240
Sweetwater Road, Pleasanton, Ne-
braska 68866. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Ronald R. Cruise, whose street
and mailing address and post of-
fice box number is 27240 Sweet-
water Road, Pleasanton, Nebraska
68866.
Dated: March 15, 2020. Brian R. Symington, Organizer
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY BUFFALO
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of VERA ANN BACHKORA,
Deceased
Estate No. Pr21-32
Notice is hereby given that on
March 25, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a Written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
CAROL ANN HARRIS, whose ad-
dress is 401 Chimney Rock Drive,
Weaverville, NC 28787 has been
appointed Personal Representative
of this estate. Creditors of this es-
tate must file their claims with this
Court on or before June 2, 2021, or
be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzalez,
Clerk of the County Court
Janes R. Ganz, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 895
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895