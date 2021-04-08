Legal notices: April 8, 2021

Notice is Hereby given that the
undersigned limited liability com-
pany has been formed under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
name of the company is 1711 W.
37th, LLC and the initial desig-
nated office of the limited liability
company is 1701 W. 35th. St. NE
68845. The initial designated agent
is Andrew Sullivan and his address
is 1701 W. 35th St. Kearney, NE
68845. The general nature of the
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which the
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska.
The company commenced exist-
ence on the 22nd day of March,
2021 which is the date of the filing
of the certificate of organization
within the secretary of State, and
shall have perpetual existence.
The affairs of the company shall
be conducted by the members as
provided for in the operating agree-
ment.
1711 W 37th, LLC
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, April 13, 2021 at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
Board Room located at 1512 Cen-
tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF MEETING
SUBURBAN FIRE PROTEC-
TION DISTRICT #1
OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY
COUNTIES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a regular meeting of the Board of
Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-
tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and
Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has
been scheduled for 7:30 PM on
April 14, 2021 at the Kearney Vol-
unteer Fire Department Station 1,
2211 A Ave, Kearney Nebraska. An
agenda for such meeting, kept con-
tinuously current, is available for
public inspection at the office of
the Secretary of the Fire District at
Fire Station 1. The meeting will be
open to the public.
Dave Westesen
Secretary
NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD
MEETING
SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
The regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of Southern Public
Power District will be held at the
District office at 4550 West Husker
Highway, Grand Island, NE, on
Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at
10:00 a.m. The purpose of the
meeting is to take care of the regu-
lar order of business. An agenda
for the meeting, kept continually
current, is available for public in-
spection at the District office during
normal business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO
Notice of Meeting
A regular meeting of the Board of
Governors of Central Community
College area will be held at 1:00
p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021,
in the college administrative of-
fices, 3134 West Highway 34,
Grand Island, NE. The agenda for
the meeting, which shall be kept
continually current, shall be readily
available for public inspection at
the office of the College President,
3134 West Highway 34, Grand Is-
land, NE and posted on the college
Website: https://mee-
nization/CCC. A live video stream
of the meeting can be viewed at
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
GARRETT H. BUSH, DDS, PC
Registered Office: 4112 6th Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68845
Registered Agent: Garrett H.
Bush
The Corporation shall engage in
any lawful business for which a
corporation may be formed under
the Nebraska Model Business Cor-
poration Act and the Nebraska Pro-
fessional Corporation Act. The au-
thorized capital stock is 10,000
shares at $1.00 par value to be fully
paid and non-assessable on issue.
Perpetual existence commenced
on April 2, 2021, when the Articles
of Incorporation were filed with the
Nebraska Secretary of State. The
affairs of the Corporation are to be
conducted by the Board of Direc-
tors and officers as authorized by
the Bylaws and the Board.
Garrett H. Bush,
Incorporator
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
JDL CONSULTING, LLC
Notice is hereby given that JDL
Consulting, LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 4410 Avenue
G, Kearney, NE 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is John D. Love, whose
street and mailing address is 4410
Avenue G, Kearney, NE 68847.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that KKB
Healthy Mind Billing LLC, a Ne-
braska limited liability company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The street
and mailing address of the Compa-
ny's initial designated office is 2912
H Ave Apt 9, Kearney, NE 68847.
The name and address of the initial
registered agent is Kiley K.
Bamesberger, 2912 H Ave Apt 9,
Kearney, NE 68847. The Company
commenced business on March
16th, 2021 and shall have perpetual
existence.
Dated: March 23rd, 2021
Kiley K Bamesberger, Organizer
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
LAURA LOVE REAL ESTATE,
PC
Registered Office: 4410 G Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847. Regis-
tered Agent: Laura A. Love. The
Corporation shall engage in any
lawful business for which a corpo-
ration may be formed under the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act and the Nebraska Professional
Corporation Act. The authorized
capital stock is 10,000 shares at
$1.00 par value to be fully paid and
non-assessable on issue. Perpetual
existence commenced on April 3,
2021, when the Articles of Incorpo-
ration were filed with the Nebraska
Secretary of State. The affairs of
the Corporation are to be con-
ducted by the Board of Directors
and officers as authorized by the
Bylaws and the Board.
Laura A. Love,
Incorporator
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
Notice of Sale
To Satisfy Storage
Default
To Whom It May Concern
This ad shall serve as notice that
The undersigned will sell by man-
ner of public auction personal
property believed to be owned by
Vincent Burns, the contents of Unit,
#135. Including but not limited to
beds, TV stand, gun case, bedroom
furniture and other items in our
possession at Lock 'n Store Stor-
age. Sale of the entire contents will
be conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Friday, April 9, 2021,
items will be sold "AS IS". CASH
ONLY! After deductions of the rea-
sonable costs of storage, advertis-
ing, and sale, any proceeds not
claimed After a period of one year
shall be Remitted to the State
Treasurer.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
MISSION RESOURCES LLC
Notice is hereby given that MIS-
SION RESOURCES LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The ini-
tial designated office address of the
LLC is: 2033 Central Avenue, PO
Box 1516, Kearney, NE
68848-1516. The initial agent for
service of process is Stephen G.
Lowe. The address for the initial
agent for service of process is:
street address: 2033 Central Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847; mailing
address: 2033 Central Avenue, PO
Box 1516, Kearney, NE
68848-1516.
Stephen G. Lowe,