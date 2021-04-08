 Skip to main content
Legal notices: April 8, 2021
Notice is Hereby given that the

undersigned limited liability com-

pany has been formed under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

name of the company is 1711 W.

37th, LLC and the initial desig-

nated office of the limited liability

company is 1701 W. 35th. St. NE

68845. The initial designated agent

is Andrew Sullivan and his address

is 1701 W. 35th St. Kearney, NE

68845. The general nature of the

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which the

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska.

The company commenced exist-

ence on the 22nd day of March,

2021 which is the date of the filing

of the certificate of organization

within the secretary of State, and

shall have perpetual existence.

The affairs of the company shall

be conducted by the members as

provided for in the operating agree-

ment.

1711 W 37th, LLC

ZNEZ A1,A8,A15

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, April 13, 2021 at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

Board Room located at 1512 Cen-

tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ A8,t1

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

SUBURBAN FIRE PROTEC-

TION DISTRICT #1

OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY

COUNTIES

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Board of

Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-

tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and

Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has

been scheduled for 7:30 PM on

April 14, 2021 at the Kearney Vol-

unteer Fire Department Station 1,

2211 A Ave, Kearney Nebraska. An

agenda for such meeting, kept con-

tinuously current, is available for

public inspection at the office of

the Secretary of the Fire District at

Fire Station 1. The meeting will be

open to the public.

Dave Westesen

Secretary

ZNEZ A8,t1

 

NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD

MEETING

SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

 

The regular meeting of the Board

of Directors of Southern Public

Power District will be held at the

District office at 4550 West Husker

Highway, Grand Island, NE, on

Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at

10:00 a.m. The purpose of the

meeting is to take care of the regu-

lar order of business. An agenda

for the meeting, kept continually

current, is available for public in-

spection at the District office during

normal business hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO

ZNEZ A8,t1

Notice of Meeting

 

A regular meeting of the Board of

Governors of Central Community

College area will be held at 1:00

p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021,

in the college administrative of-

fices, 3134 West Highway 34,

Grand Island, NE. The agenda for

the meeting, which shall be kept

continually current, shall be readily

available for public inspection at

the office of the College President,

3134 West Highway 34, Grand Is-

land, NE and posted on the college

Website: https://mee-

ting.sparqdata.com/Public/Orga-

nization/CCC. A live video stream

of the meeting can be viewed at

www.cccneb.edu/boardmeeting.

ZNEZ A8,t1

 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

GARRETT H. BUSH, DDS, PC

 

Registered Office: 4112 6th Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68845

Registered Agent: Garrett H.

Bush

The Corporation shall engage in

any lawful business for which a

corporation may be formed under

the Nebraska Model Business Cor-

poration Act and the Nebraska Pro-

fessional Corporation Act. The au-

thorized capital stock is 10,000

shares at $1.00 par value to be fully

paid and non-assessable on issue.

Perpetual existence commenced

on April 2, 2021, when the Articles

of Incorporation were filed with the

Nebraska Secretary of State. The

affairs of the Corporation are to be

conducted by the Board of Direc-

tors and officers as authorized by

the Bylaws and the Board.

Garrett H. Bush,

Incorporator

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ A8,A15,A22

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JDL CONSULTING, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that JDL

Consulting, LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 4410 Avenue

G, Kearney, NE 68847. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is John D. Love, whose

street and mailing address is 4410

Avenue G, Kearney, NE 68847.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ A8,A15,A22

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that KKB

Healthy Mind Billing LLC, a Ne-

braska limited liability company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The street

and mailing address of the Compa-

ny's initial designated office is 2912

H Ave Apt 9, Kearney, NE 68847.

The name and address of the initial

registered agent is Kiley K.

Bamesberger, 2912 H Ave Apt 9,

Kearney, NE 68847. The Company

commenced business on March

16th, 2021 and shall have perpetual

existence.

Dated: March 23rd, 2021

Kiley K Bamesberger, Organizer

ZNEZ M25,A1,A8

 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

LAURA LOVE REAL ESTATE,

PC

 

Registered Office: 4410 G Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68847. Regis-

tered Agent: Laura A. Love. The

Corporation shall engage in any

lawful business for which a corpo-

ration may be formed under the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act and the Nebraska Professional

Corporation Act. The authorized

capital stock is 10,000 shares at

$1.00 par value to be fully paid and

non-assessable on issue. Perpetual

existence commenced on April 3,

2021, when the Articles of Incorpo-

ration were filed with the Nebraska

Secretary of State. The affairs of

the Corporation are to be con-

ducted by the Board of Directors

and officers as authorized by the

Bylaws and the Board.

Laura A. Love,

Incorporator

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ A8,A15,A22

 

Notice of Sale

To Satisfy Storage

Default

To Whom It May Concern

This ad shall serve as notice that

The undersigned will sell by man-

ner of public auction personal

property believed to be owned by

Vincent Burns, the contents of Unit,

#135. Including but not limited to

beds, TV stand, gun case, bedroom

furniture and other items in our

possession at Lock 'n Store Stor-

age. Sale of the entire contents will

be conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Friday, April 9, 2021,

items will be sold "AS IS". CASH

ONLY! After deductions of the rea-

sonable costs of storage, advertis-

ing, and sale, any proceeds not

claimed After a period of one year

shall be Remitted to the State

Treasurer.

ZNEZ A1,2,3,5,6,7,8

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

MISSION RESOURCES LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that MIS-

SION RESOURCES LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The ini-

tial designated office address of the

LLC is: 2033 Central Avenue, PO

Box 1516, Kearney, NE

68848-1516. The initial agent for

service of process is Stephen G.

Lowe. The address for the initial

agent for service of process is:

street address: 2033 Central Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68847; mailing

address: 2033 Central Avenue, PO

Box 1516, Kearney, NE

68848-1516.

Stephen G. Lowe,

Organizer

ZNEZ A8,A15,A22

 

