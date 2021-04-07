 Skip to main content
Legal notices: April 7, 2021
Legal notices: April 7, 2021

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Regular Meeting of the South Cen-

tral Nebraska Area Agency on Ag-

ing Governing Board will be held on

Monday, April 12, 2021 at 10:30

a.m. in the Conference Room of

Central Office of SCNAAA. The ad-

dress is 620 E. 25th Street, Suite

12, Kearney, Nebraska. An Agenda

for the said meeting is kept contin-

uously current at the Central Office,

but may be modified. Said meeting

is open to the public.

held Tuesday, April 13th., 2021 at

4:00 PM in the Commissioner's

'Board Room', Courthouse, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE.

Said meeting will be open to the

public.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact Lynn Martin (ADA

Coordinator) at 236-1224, at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for this meeting is

kept continuously current at the

Buffalo County Veterans Service

Office, but may be modified up to

24 hours prior to said meeting.

Notice of Meeting

Buffalo County Agricultural

Association

Time: April 13th, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Place: Buffalo County Exhibit

Building - Harvest Room

Agenda for meeting available for in-

spection at Fairgrounds Office dur-

ing normal business hours.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/-

82782146692?pwd=NkVOWjhtZ3FlTXFTenJoMXorOGxXdz09

Meeting ID: 827 8214 6692

Passcode: 251485

One tap mobile

+16699006833,,82782146692#,,,,*251485# US (San Jose)

+12532158782,,82782146692#,,,,*251485# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington

DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

 

NAME: Black Diamond Real Es-

tate, LLC, A Nebraska Limited Lia-

bility Company

DESIGNATED OFFICE: 1712 East

42nd Street Place, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847

REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-

FICE: Kenneth Cunningham, 1712

East 42nd Street Place, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:

April 3, 2021

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its members.

Steven R. Voigt

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

2029 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Notice of Sale

To Satisfy Storage

Default

To Whom It May Concern

This ad shall serve as notice that

The undersigned will sell by man-

ner of public auction personal

property believed to be owned by

Vincent Burns, the contents of Unit,

#135. Including but not limited to

beds, TV stand, gun case, bedroom

furniture and other items in our

possession at Lock 'n Store Stor-

age. Sale of the entire contents will

be conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Friday, April 9, 2021,

items will be sold "AS IS". CASH

ONLY! After deductions of the rea-

sonable costs of storage, advertis-

ing, and sale, any proceeds not

claimed After a period of one year

shall be Remitted to the State

Treasurer.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

MNB ENTERPRISES, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that MNB

Enterprises, LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 20490 HWY 10,

Riverdale, NE 68870. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Kelly R. Wentz, whose

street and mailing address is 20490

HWY 10, Riverdale, NE 68870.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

 

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: Post & Nickel

Boutique

Name of Application: Post &

Nickel, LLC

Address of Applicant: 1870 40

Road, Heartwell, NE 68945

Applicant is: Limited Liability

Company formed in Nebraska

Location of Business: 2220 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847

Date of First use of name in Ne-

braska: March 10, 2021

General nature of business: Bou-

tique Clothing Store

Jeffrey P. Ensz (#23917)

Attorney at Law

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,

L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308) 832-2103

