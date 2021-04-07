Legal notices: April 7, 2021

NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Regular Meeting of the South Cen-
tral Nebraska Area Agency on Ag-
ing Governing Board will be held on
Monday, April 12, 2021 at 10:30
a.m. in the Conference Room of
Central Office of SCNAAA. The ad-
dress is 620 E. 25th Street, Suite
12, Kearney, Nebraska. An Agenda
for the said meeting is kept contin-
uously current at the Central Office,
but may be modified. Said meeting
is open to the public.
held Tuesday, April 13th., 2021 at
4:00 PM in the Commissioner's
'Board Room', Courthouse, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE.
Said meeting will be open to the
public.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact Lynn Martin (ADA
Coordinator) at 236-1224, at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for this meeting is
kept continuously current at the
Buffalo County Veterans Service
Office, but may be modified up to
24 hours prior to said meeting.
Notice of Meeting
Buffalo County Agricultural
Association
Time: April 13th, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
Place: Buffalo County Exhibit
Building - Harvest Room
Agenda for meeting available for in-
spection at Fairgrounds Office dur-
ing normal business hours.
Join Zoom Meeting
82782146692?pwd=NkVOWjhtZ3FlTXFTenJoMXorOGxXdz09
Meeting ID: 827 8214 6692
Passcode: 251485
One tap mobile
+16699006833,,82782146692#,,,,*251485# US (San Jose)
+12532158782,,82782146692#,,,,*251485# US (Tacoma)
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington
DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
NAME: Black Diamond Real Es-
tate, LLC, A Nebraska Limited Lia-
bility Company
DESIGNATED OFFICE: 1712 East
42nd Street Place, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847
REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-
FICE: Kenneth Cunningham, 1712
East 42nd Street Place, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847
GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-
NESS: The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:
April 3, 2021
The Limited Liability Company
shall be managed by its members.
Steven R. Voigt
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
2029 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Notice of Sale
To Satisfy Storage
Default
To Whom It May Concern
This ad shall serve as notice that
The undersigned will sell by man-
ner of public auction personal
property believed to be owned by
Vincent Burns, the contents of Unit,
#135. Including but not limited to
beds, TV stand, gun case, bedroom
furniture and other items in our
possession at Lock 'n Store Stor-
age. Sale of the entire contents will
be conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Friday, April 9, 2021,
items will be sold "AS IS". CASH
ONLY! After deductions of the rea-
sonable costs of storage, advertis-
ing, and sale, any proceeds not
claimed After a period of one year
shall be Remitted to the State
Treasurer.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
MNB ENTERPRISES, LLC
Notice is hereby given that MNB
Enterprises, LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 20490 HWY 10,
Riverdale, NE 68870. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Kelly R. Wentz, whose
street and mailing address is 20490
HWY 10, Riverdale, NE 68870.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Post & Nickel
Boutique
Name of Application: Post &
Nickel, LLC
Address of Applicant: 1870 40
Road, Heartwell, NE 68945
Applicant is: Limited Liability
Company formed in Nebraska
Location of Business: 2220 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847
Date of First use of name in Ne-
braska: March 10, 2021
General nature of business: Bou-
tique Clothing Store
Jeffrey P. Ensz (#23917)
Attorney at Law
LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,
L.L.O.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268