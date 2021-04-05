 Skip to main content
Legal notices: April 5, 2021
Legal notices: April 5, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING

& ZONING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, April 15,

2021, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners' Board Room, located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments for a Code

Amendment to Section 3.3172 of

Buffalo County Zoning Regulations,

regarding the definition of

"Structure" to include, but not lim-

ited to: water services, electrical

connections, and sewer usage.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning &

Zoning Commision

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING

& ZONING COMMISSION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, April 15,

2021, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners' Board Room, located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments regarding an

Application for Vacation of part of

Lot 9, Linger's Subdivision, filed by

Trenton Snow, licensed land sur-

veyor, on behalf of Roger L. Swear-

ingen and Renee L. Swearingen, lo-

cated in part of Government Lot 4

in the Northeast Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of Section Thir-

ty-six (36), Township Nine (9),

Range Fourteen (14) West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Complete legal

description is on file with Zoning

Administrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning &

Zoning Commission

NOTICE OF DIVORCE

PROCEEDING

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Beverly Bordeaux, Plantiff, vs.

Carlos J. Castaneda, Defandent

TO: Carolos J. Castaneda, whose

whereabouts are unknown upon

whom personal service of sum-

mons cannot be had, and is the de-

fendant in said proceedings: You

are notified that on March 5, 2021,

the plantiff, Beverly Bordeaux filed

a Complaint against you in the Dis-

trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, at cast no. 21-121, the ob-

ject of which is to obtain a dissolu-

tion of marriage on the ground the

marriage is irretrievably broken and

to obtain an equitable division of

the property, among other things.

You are required to answer said

Complaint on or before 4-20-2021,

or said Complaint against you will

be taken as ture.

Beverly Bordeaux

RAVENNA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

HIGH SCHOOL CONTROL

DEVICES UPGRADE

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Notice is hereby given that Ra-

venna Public Schools is soliciting

bids for the Ravenna Public

Schools High School Control De-

vices Upgrade Project. Scope of

work includes but is not limited to

the following: This project consists

of the upgrade of existing Honey-

well Jace and thermostats, control-

lers, and sensors on the existing

VAV boxes at the High School

Building. Bidding documents and

plans are available electronically

through: Engineering Technologies,

Inc. of Lincoln, NE, on April 16,

2021. Bids are due on or before

May 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. CST, at

the Ravenna High School, 41750

Carthage Rd, Ravenna, NE

68869. Bids will be opened pub-

licly and read aloud at that time.

Bid Security will be required for

this Bid. Cashier's checks or cer-

tified checks will not fulfill this

requirement. A pre-bid meeting

for the project will be held via

Zoom on April 27, 2021 at 2:00

p.m. CST. Attendance by all bid-

ders is advised. Bidders inter-

ested in attending this Zoom call

and/or to request bidding docu-

ments, contact Lisa Lewis (Eng-

ineering Technologies, Inc.) at

402-476-1273.

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JBWS PROPERTY GROUP IV,

L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that JBWS

PROPERTY GROUP IV, L.L.C.

(hereinafter referred to as "the

Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 1630 E. 69th Street, P.O. Box

1835, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is James E.

Wiltgen, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber if any, is 1630 E. 69th Street,

P.O. Box 1835, Kearney, Nebraska

68847

Dated: March 11, 2021

James E. Wiltgen,

Organizer

Notice of Sale

To Satisfy Storage

Default

To Whom It May Concern

This ad shall serve as notice that

The undersigned will sell by man-

ner of public auction personal

property believed to be owned by

Vincent Burns, the contents of Unit,

#135. Including but not limited to

beds, TV stand, gun case, bedroom

furniture and other items in our

possession at Lock 'n Store Stor-

age. Sale of the entire contents will

be conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Friday, April 9, 2021,

items will be sold "AS IS". CASH

ONLY! After deductions of the rea-

sonable costs of storage, advertis-

ing, and sale, any proceeds not

claimed After a period of one year

shall be Remitted to the State

Treasurer.

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

PLANNING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Planning Commis-

sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on

April 16, 2021 in the Council Cham-

bers at City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which

meeting will be open to the public.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER

GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-

ing Commission will hold the fol-

lowing public hearings:

1. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Joni Fen-

wick and Jennifer Henricksen, Suc-

cessor Co-Trustees to rezone from

District AG, Agricultural District to

District RR-2, Rural Residential

District (Intermediate Standards) for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 6, Township 8 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (1910

Antelope Avenue).

2. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Joni Fen-

wick and Jennifer Henricksen, Suc-

cessor Co-Trustees for the Prelimi-

nary Plat for Fenwick Subdivision,

a subdivision being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 6, Township 8

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 6, Township 8 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (1910

Antelope Avenue).

3. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Joni Fen-

wick and Jennifer Henricksen, Suc-

cessor Co-Trustees for the Final

Plat for Fenwick Subdivision, a

subdivision being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 6, Township 8

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 6, Township 8 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (1910

Antelope Avenue).

4. Application submitted by Tren-

ton Snow for Timothy and Lauren

O'Brien for the Preliminary Plat for

Erin's Valley Second, a subdivision

being part of the West Half of the

East Half of the Southwest Quarter

of Section 20, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-

erty described as (to be vacated)

Lot 1, Block One, Erin's Valley Sub-

division, a subdivision being part of

the West Half of the East Half of

the Southwest Quarter of Section

20, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (5455 West 60th

Street).

5. Application submitted by Tren-

ton Snow for Timothy and Lauren

O'Brien for the Final Plat for Erin's

Valley Second, a subdivision being

part of the West Half of the East

Half of the Southwest Quarter of

Section 20, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-

erty described as (to be vacated)

Lot 1, Block One, Erin's Valley Sub-

division, a subdivision being part of

the West Half of the East Half of

the Southwest Quarter of Section

20, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (5455 West 60th

Street).

6. Application submitted by Tren-

ton Snow for Pamela Radtke and

Rhonda Artrup to rezone from Dis-

trict AG, Agricultural District to Dis-

trict RR-2, Rural Residential District

(Intermediate Standards) for prop-

erty described as a tract of land lo-

cated in the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (5145

Cottonmill Avenue).

7. Application submitted by Tren-

ton Snow for Pamela Radtke and

Rhonda Artrup for the Preliminary

Plat for Radtke Artrup Subdivision,

a subdivision being part of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 29,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska for property described as

a tract of land located in the North-

west Quarter of Section 29, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(5145 Cottonmill Avenue).

8. Application submitted by Tren-

ton Snow for Pamela Radtke and

Rhonda Artrup for the Final Plat for

Radtke Artrup Subdivision, a subdi-

vision being part of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska for

property described as a tract of

land located in the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(5145 Cottonmill Avenue).

9. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Grand West LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany (c/o Kent Holsten) to rezone

from District R-3, Urban Residential

Multi-Family District (Medium Den-

sity) to District R-3/PD, Urban Res-

idential Multi-Family (Medium Den-

sity)/Planned Development Overlay

District for property described as a

tract of land being a part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 26, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of

11th Avenue between 50th Street

and 55th Street).

10. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for Grand West

LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company (c/o Kent Holsten) for the

Preliminary Plat for Fountain Hills

Thirteenth Addition, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being a

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter and part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 26, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(East of 11th Avenue between 50th

Street and 55th Street).

11. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for Grand West

LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company (c/o Kent Holsten) for the

Final Plat for Fountain Hills Thir-

teenth Addition, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska for property described as

a tract of land being a part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 26, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of

11th Avenue between 50th Street

and 55th Street).

12. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for Grand West

LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company (c/o Kent Holsten) for the

annexation of Fountain Hills Thir-

teenth Addition, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska for property described as

a tract of land being a part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 26, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of

11th Avenue between 50th Street

and 55th Street).

13. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for Grand West

LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company (c/o Kent Holsten) for

Planned District Development Plan

Approval for the proposed con-

struction of an apartment develop-

ment on property to be zoned Dis-

trict R-3/PD, Urban Residential

Multi-Family (Medium Densi-

ty)/Planned Development Overlay

District and described as a Lots 1

and 2, Block One and Lot 1, Block

Two, all in Fountain Hills Thirteenth

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(East of 11th Avenue between 50th

Street and 55th Street).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Planning Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that The

Wedding Sisters, LLC (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 3502 22nd Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Registered Agent of the Company

is BaileyE. Bolte, 3502 22nd Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The Company was formed on

March 16, 2021.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

NOTICE is hereby given that Wil-

lis Seeds, LLC, has been organ-

ized as a limited liability company.

The address of the designated of-

fice is 17 Catfish Cove Place, Shel-

ton, NE 68876. The name and ad-

dress of the registered agent is

Scott R. Willis, 17 Catfish Cove

Place, Shelton, NE 68876. The

general nature of the business to

be transacted is any lawful busi-

ness other than banking authorized

under the laws of Nebraska. The

date of commencement of the lim-

ited liability company is March 17,

2021, and the duration of the com-

pany is perpetual. The affairs of the

limited liability company are to be

conducted by its Members.

Willis Seeds, LLC

