Legal notices: April 5, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING
& ZONING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission on Thursday, April 15,
2021, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners' Board Room, located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments for a Code
Amendment to Section 3.3172 of
Buffalo County Zoning Regulations,
regarding the definition of
"Structure" to include, but not lim-
ited to: water services, electrical
connections, and sewer usage.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning &
Zoning Commision
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING
& ZONING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission on Thursday, April 15,
2021, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners' Board Room, located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments regarding an
Application for Vacation of part of
Lot 9, Linger's Subdivision, filed by
Trenton Snow, licensed land sur-
veyor, on behalf of Roger L. Swear-
ingen and Renee L. Swearingen, lo-
cated in part of Government Lot 4
in the Northeast Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of Section Thir-
ty-six (36), Township Nine (9),
Range Fourteen (14) West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Complete legal
description is on file with Zoning
Administrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning &
Zoning Commission
NOTICE OF DIVORCE
PROCEEDING
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Beverly Bordeaux, Plantiff, vs.
Carlos J. Castaneda, Defandent
TO: Carolos J. Castaneda, whose
whereabouts are unknown upon
whom personal service of sum-
mons cannot be had, and is the de-
fendant in said proceedings: You
are notified that on March 5, 2021,
the plantiff, Beverly Bordeaux filed
a Complaint against you in the Dis-
trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, at cast no. 21-121, the ob-
ject of which is to obtain a dissolu-
tion of marriage on the ground the
marriage is irretrievably broken and
to obtain an equitable division of
the property, among other things.
You are required to answer said
Complaint on or before 4-20-2021,
or said Complaint against you will
be taken as ture.
Beverly Bordeaux
RAVENNA PUBLIC SCHOOLS
HIGH SCHOOL CONTROL
DEVICES UPGRADE
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that Ra-
venna Public Schools is soliciting
bids for the Ravenna Public
Schools High School Control De-
vices Upgrade Project. Scope of
work includes but is not limited to
the following: This project consists
of the upgrade of existing Honey-
well Jace and thermostats, control-
lers, and sensors on the existing
VAV boxes at the High School
Building. Bidding documents and
plans are available electronically
through: Engineering Technologies,
Inc. of Lincoln, NE, on April 16,
2021. Bids are due on or before
May 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. CST, at
the Ravenna High School, 41750
Carthage Rd, Ravenna, NE
68869. Bids will be opened pub-
licly and read aloud at that time.
Bid Security will be required for
this Bid. Cashier's checks or cer-
tified checks will not fulfill this
requirement. A pre-bid meeting
for the project will be held via
Zoom on April 27, 2021 at 2:00
p.m. CST. Attendance by all bid-
ders is advised. Bidders inter-
ested in attending this Zoom call
and/or to request bidding docu-
ments, contact Lisa Lewis (Eng-
ineering Technologies, Inc.) at
402-476-1273.
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
JBWS PROPERTY GROUP IV,
L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that JBWS
PROPERTY GROUP IV, L.L.C.
(hereinafter referred to as "the
Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 1630 E. 69th Street, P.O. Box
1835, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is James E.
Wiltgen, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber if any, is 1630 E. 69th Street,
P.O. Box 1835, Kearney, Nebraska
68847
Dated: March 11, 2021
James E. Wiltgen,
Organizer
Notice of Sale
To Satisfy Storage
Default
To Whom It May Concern
This ad shall serve as notice that
The undersigned will sell by man-
ner of public auction personal
property believed to be owned by
Vincent Burns, the contents of Unit,
#135. Including but not limited to
beds, TV stand, gun case, bedroom
furniture and other items in our
possession at Lock 'n Store Stor-
age. Sale of the entire contents will
be conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Friday, April 9, 2021,
items will be sold "AS IS". CASH
ONLY! After deductions of the rea-
sonable costs of storage, advertis-
ing, and sale, any proceeds not
claimed After a period of one year
shall be Remitted to the State
Treasurer.
NOTICE OF MEETING
AND PUBLIC HEARINGS
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Planning Commis-
sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on
April 16, 2021 in the Council Cham-
bers at City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which
meeting will be open to the public.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER
GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-
ing Commission will hold the fol-
lowing public hearings:
1. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Joni Fen-
wick and Jennifer Henricksen, Suc-
cessor Co-Trustees to rezone from
District AG, Agricultural District to
District RR-2, Rural Residential
District (Intermediate Standards) for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 6, Township 8 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (1910
Antelope Avenue).
2. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Joni Fen-
wick and Jennifer Henricksen, Suc-
cessor Co-Trustees for the Prelimi-
nary Plat for Fenwick Subdivision,
a subdivision being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 6, Township 8
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 6, Township 8 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (1910
Antelope Avenue).
3. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Joni Fen-
wick and Jennifer Henricksen, Suc-
cessor Co-Trustees for the Final
Plat for Fenwick Subdivision, a
subdivision being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 6, Township 8
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 6, Township 8 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (1910
Antelope Avenue).
4. Application submitted by Tren-
ton Snow for Timothy and Lauren
O'Brien for the Preliminary Plat for
Erin's Valley Second, a subdivision
being part of the West Half of the
East Half of the Southwest Quarter
of Section 20, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as (to be vacated)
Lot 1, Block One, Erin's Valley Sub-
division, a subdivision being part of
the West Half of the East Half of
the Southwest Quarter of Section
20, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (5455 West 60th
Street).
5. Application submitted by Tren-
ton Snow for Timothy and Lauren
O'Brien for the Final Plat for Erin's
Valley Second, a subdivision being
part of the West Half of the East
Half of the Southwest Quarter of
Section 20, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as (to be vacated)
Lot 1, Block One, Erin's Valley Sub-
division, a subdivision being part of
the West Half of the East Half of
the Southwest Quarter of Section
20, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (5455 West 60th
Street).
6. Application submitted by Tren-
ton Snow for Pamela Radtke and
Rhonda Artrup to rezone from Dis-
trict AG, Agricultural District to Dis-
trict RR-2, Rural Residential District
(Intermediate Standards) for prop-
erty described as a tract of land lo-
cated in the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (5145
Cottonmill Avenue).
7. Application submitted by Tren-
ton Snow for Pamela Radtke and
Rhonda Artrup for the Preliminary
Plat for Radtke Artrup Subdivision,
a subdivision being part of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 29,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska for property described as
a tract of land located in the North-
west Quarter of Section 29, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(5145 Cottonmill Avenue).
8. Application submitted by Tren-
ton Snow for Pamela Radtke and
Rhonda Artrup for the Final Plat for
Radtke Artrup Subdivision, a subdi-
vision being part of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska for
property described as a tract of
land located in the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(5145 Cottonmill Avenue).
9. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Grand West LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany (c/o Kent Holsten) to rezone
from District R-3, Urban Residential
Multi-Family District (Medium Den-
sity) to District R-3/PD, Urban Res-
idential Multi-Family (Medium Den-
sity)/Planned Development Overlay
District for property described as a
tract of land being a part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 26, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of
11th Avenue between 50th Street
and 55th Street).
10. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for Grand West
LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company (c/o Kent Holsten) for the
Preliminary Plat for Fountain Hills
Thirteenth Addition, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being a
part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter and part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 26, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(East of 11th Avenue between 50th
Street and 55th Street).
11. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for Grand West
LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company (c/o Kent Holsten) for the
Final Plat for Fountain Hills Thir-
teenth Addition, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska for property described as
a tract of land being a part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 26, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of
11th Avenue between 50th Street
and 55th Street).
12. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for Grand West
LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company (c/o Kent Holsten) for the
annexation of Fountain Hills Thir-
teenth Addition, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska for property described as
a tract of land being a part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 26, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of
11th Avenue between 50th Street
and 55th Street).
13. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for Grand West
LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company (c/o Kent Holsten) for
Planned District Development Plan
Approval for the proposed con-
struction of an apartment develop-
ment on property to be zoned Dis-
trict R-3/PD, Urban Residential
Multi-Family (Medium Densi-
ty)/Planned Development Overlay
District and described as a Lots 1
and 2, Block One and Lot 1, Block
Two, all in Fountain Hills Thirteenth
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(East of 11th Avenue between 50th
Street and 55th Street).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Planning Commission shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that The
Wedding Sisters, LLC (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office of
the Company is 3502 22nd Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Registered Agent of the Company
is BaileyE. Bolte, 3502 22nd Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The Company was formed on
March 16, 2021.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
NOTICE is hereby given that Wil-
lis Seeds, LLC, has been organ-
ized as a limited liability company.
The address of the designated of-
fice is 17 Catfish Cove Place, Shel-
ton, NE 68876. The name and ad-
dress of the registered agent is
Scott R. Willis, 17 Catfish Cove
Place, Shelton, NE 68876. The
general nature of the business to
be transacted is any lawful busi-
ness other than banking authorized
under the laws of Nebraska. The
date of commencement of the lim-
ited liability company is March 17,
2021, and the duration of the com-
pany is perpetual. The affairs of the
limited liability company are to be
conducted by its Members.
Willis Seeds, LLC
