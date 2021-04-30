 Skip to main content
Legal notices: April 30, 2021
Legal notices: April 30, 2021

NOTICE

ESTATE OF ALTA BENTLEY, a/k/a/

ALTA M. BENTLEY, Deceased

Estate No. PR21-28

Notice is hereby given that on

April 22, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Kath-

ryn Moomey whose address is

44201 Highway 40, Sumner, NE

68878, was appointed by the Court

as Personal Representative of the

estate.

Creditors of this estate much file

their claims with this Court on or

before June 30, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)

DOWNING, ALEXANDER, AND

WOOD

355 N. Commerical, P.O. Box 185

Superior, Nebraska 68978

(402) 879-4751

ZNEZ A30, My7,My14

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO, JV I8-27

In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF BAILEY ZA-

PATA,

Juvenile,

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, CHARLENE LEFT

HAND BULL and JERRY

ZAPATA., the named mother and

father of BAILEY ZAPATA born

February 2003, or anyone else

claiming any right or interest in and

to said children, that proceedings

concerning BAILEY ZAPATA are

currently pending in the Juvenile

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and that a FIRST APPEARANCE

hearing on the State's Motion to

Terminate Parental Rights is set for

May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., and

EVIDENTIARY HEARING on said

Motion to Terminate has been set

for June 28, 2021, at l:30 p.m., be-

fore the Honorable Gerald R. Jor-

gensen. Said parents or anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to said child shall enter their

appearance in the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before May l9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.,

and June 28, 2021 at l:30 p.m., or

personally appear on these dates.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attomey

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

ZNEZ A23,A30,My7

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May

11, 2021 in the Council Chambers

at City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting

will be open to the public. The fol-

lowing is the public hearing, upon

the recommendation of the Plann-

ing Commission, to be considered:

1. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Joni Fen-

wick and Jennifer Henricksen, Suc-

cessor Co-Trustees to rezone from

District AG, Agricultural District to

District RR-2, Rural Residential

District (Intermediate Standards) for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 6, Township 8 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (1910

Antelope Avenue).

2. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Joni Fen-

wick and Jennifer Henricksen, Suc-

cessor Co-Trustees for the Final

Plat for Fenwick Subdivision, a

subdivision being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 6, Township 8

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 6, Township 8 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (1910

Antelope Avenue).

3. Application submitted by Tren-

ton Snow for Timothy and Lauren

O'Brien for the Final Plat for Erin's

Valley Second, a subdivision being

part of the West Half of the East

Half of the Southwest Quarter of

Section 20, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-

erty described as (to be vacated)

Lot 1, Block One, Erin's Valley Sub-

division, a subdivision being part of

the West Half of the East Half of

the Southwest Quarter of Section

20, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (5455 West 60th

Street).

4. Application submitted by Tren-

ton Snow for Pamela Radtke and

Rhonda Artrup to rezone from Dis-

trict AG, Agricultural District to Dis-

trict RR-2, Rural Residential District

(Intermediate Standards) for prop-

erty described as a tract of land lo-

cated in the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (5145

Cottonmill Avenue).

5. Application submitted by Tren-

ton Snow for Pamela Radtke and

Rhonda Artrup for the Final Plat for

Radtke Artrup Subdivision, a subdi-

vision being part of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska for

property described as a tract of

land located in the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(5145 Cottonmill Avenue).

6. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Grand West LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany (c/o Kent Holsten) to rezone

from District R-3, Urban Residential

Multi-Family District (Medium Den-

sity) to District R-3/PD, Urban Resi-

dential Multi-Family (Medium Den-

sity)/Planned Development Overlay

District for property described as a

tract of land being a part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 26, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of

11th Avenue between 50th Street

and 55th Street).

7. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Grand West LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for the Fi-

nal Plat for Fountain Hills Thirteenth

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

for property described as a tract of

land being a part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter

and part of the Southeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter of Section

26, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (East of 11th Av-

enue between 50th Street and 55th

Street).

8. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Grand West LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for the an-

nexation of Fountain Hills Thir-

teenth Addition, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska for property described as

a tract of land being a part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 26, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of

11th Avenue between 50th Street

and 55th Street).

9. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Grand West LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for Planned

District Development Plan Approval

for the proposed construction of an

apartment development on prop-

erty to be zoned District R-3/PD,

Urban Residential Multi-Family (M-

edium Density)/Planned Develop-

ment Overlay District and de-

scribed as Lots 1 and 2, Block One

and Lot 1, Block Two, all in Foun-

tain Hills Thirteenth Addition, an

addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of

11th Avenue between 50th Street

and 55th Street).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ A30,t1

NOTICE OF CREATION OF

PAVING IMPROVEMENT

DISTRICT

NO. 2021-005

ORDINANCE NO. 8480

 

Notice is hereby given that the

President and Council of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-

nance No. 8480 created Paving Im-

provement District No. 2021-005

which shall consist of the following

described real estate, to-wit: the

West 50-feet of Lot 1 and Lot 2 as

well as the South 32-feet of the

East 90-feet of Lot 2, all of Lots 3

and 4, the West 60-feet of Lots 5

and 6, the East 50-feet of Lots 7

and 8, the South Half of the East

50-feet of Lot 9, all of the North half

of Lot 9 and the South half of Lot

10, the East 50-feet of the North

half of Lot 10 and the East 50-feet

of Lots 11 and 12 , all in Block 6,

Ashland Addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

The street to be improved in said

district by paving, curbing, drain-

ing, including storm sewers, and in-

cidental work is all of an alley lying

between 7th Avenue and 8th Ave-

nue, running north to south from

23rd Street and to 22nd Street, and

including all lots and lands abutting

thereon, all in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

If the owners of record title rep-

resenting more than fifty percent

(50%) of the front footage of the

property abutting any continuous

or extended street, cul-de-sac or

alley of the district and who were

such owners at the time the ordi-

nance creating such district was

published, shall file with the City

Clerk within twenty (20) days of the

first publication of this Notice writ-

ten objections to the improvements

of said district, said work shall not

be done in said district under said

ordinance and said ordinance shall

be repealed. If objections are not

filed against said district in such

time and manner, the President and

Council shall forthwith proceed to

construct the improvements.

The public is also hereby notified

that Paving Improvement District

No. 2021-005, created by Ordi-

nance No. 8480 is subject to lim-

ited referendum for a period of

thirty (30) days after the first publi-

cation of this Notice and that, after

the expiration of said thirty (30)

days, Paving Improvement District

No. 2021-005 and any measures

related to it, will not be subject to

any further right of referendum.

This Notice is first published on

April 16, 2021.

Copies of Ordinance No. 8480,

as published in pamphlet form by

authority of the City Council, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ A16,23,30

NOTICE

In the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

Estate of Dorothy Sikes, Deceased

Estate No. PR20-148

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement, probate of Will, deter-

mination of heirs, approve distribu-

tions and determination of inherit-

ance tax have been filed and are

set for hearing in the County Court

of Buffalo County, located at Buf-

falo County Court, P.O. Box 520,

Kearney, NE 68848-0520, on June

9, 2021 at 9:00 AM.

Thomas Sikes

2004 W Road

Kenesaw, NE 68956

Petitioner/Personal Representative

Michael D. Carper

NSBA ID # 18292

3915 Ave. N, Ste. C

P.O. Box 924

Kearney, NE 68847

Tel: 308-236-2090

mike@mdcarperlaw.com

Attorney for Petitioner/

Personal Representative

ZNEZ A30,My7,My14

NOTICE OF MEETING

DOWNTOWN

IMPROVEMENT BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Downtown Im-

provement Board of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at

8:00 a.m. on May 5, 2021 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Downtown Improve-

ment Board shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ A30,t1

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

FIBER NEBRASKA, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that FI-

BER NEBRASKA, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 3615 West

70th Street, Kearney NE 68845.

The name and address of the initial

registered agent is Stuart Gil-

bertson. Fiber Nebraska, LLC

commenced business on April 15,

2021, and the general nature of its

business is to engage in any lawful

business not prohibited by the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

STUART GILBERTSON

Registered Agent

3615 West 70th Street

Kearney NE 68845

ZNEZ A23,A30,My7

 

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Fyre, Inc., whose designated and

registered agent is Yousef M.

Ghamedi, and the mailing and

street address of the designated

and registered office is PO Box

1266, 610 Talmadge St, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845, was formed on

April 24, 2021 to engage in any

lawful business in the State of Ne-

braska. The corporation has au-

thorized and issued 1,000 shares of

common stock at a value of

$1,000.00 per share. The names

and address of the incorporators

are Yousef M. Ghamedi and Mike

S. Anderson, both at PO Box 1266,

610 Talmadge St, Kearney, Ne-

braska, 68845.

Fyre, Inc.

Incorporators: Yousef M. Ghamedi &

Mike S. Anderson

P.O. Box 1266

610 Talmadge Street

Kearney, Nebraska, 68845

Shon T. Lieske (#23204)

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,

L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308) 832-2103

ZNEZ A30,My7,M14

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF BUF-

FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Gregory L. Lammers,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-10

Noice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement, probate of Will, deter-

mination of heirs, and determina-

tion of inheritance tax have been

filed and are set for hearing in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, located at 1512 Central

Avenue, Kearney, on June 2, 2021

at or after 3:30 o'clock p.m.

Cody Lammers,

Personal Representative/

Petitioner

519 West 27th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

402/318-1711

Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073

3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

308/234-3595

ZNEZ A30,My7,M14

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act, Dads Labs, L.L.C., a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, hereby gives its notice of the

following Amendment to Certificate

of Organization as of March 22,

2021:

1. The name of the Company

shall be: Halfmarble, LLC

2. The principal place of business

and designated office shall be:

530 S. 13TH ST. STE 100

Lincoln, NE 68508

3. The address of the registered

agent shall be:

Northwest Registered Agent

Service, Inc.

530 S. 13TH ST. STE 100

Lincoln, NE 68508

ZNEZ A16,A23,A30

 

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF JAMES GREGORY

BRANDT, SR., DECEASED

Case No. PR21-44

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 12, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that James

Gregory Brandt, Jr., whose address

is 1606 8th Avenue, Kearney, NE

68845 and Lucas C. Brandt, whose

address is 315 East 29th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847, were informally

appointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal corepresentatives of this es-

tate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before June 16, 2021, or be for-

ever barred.

Clerk Magistrate of the County

Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

ZNEZ A16,A23,A30

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of JOLEEN E. HICKEN

Case No. PR21-34

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 26, 2021, in the County

Court of BUFFALO County, Ne-

braska, the Registrar issued a writ-

ten statement of Informal Probate

of Will of said Deceased and that

Norman L. Hicken, whose address

is 11 Birchwood Dr Kearney, NE

68845 has been appointed Per-

sonal Representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before June 2, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of the County Court

Conrad F. Connealy #25739

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN

WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848-1918

(308) 234-1918

Attorney for Applicant

ZNEZ A16,A23,A30

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of KIMBERLY K.

SODERHOLM, Deceased

Estate No. PR2 21-42

Notice is hereby given that on the

9 day of April, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraksa,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Thomas

A. Soderholm of 4819 Ave L Place,

Kearney, NE 68847 was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before June 16, 2021 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

County Court of Buffalo County

1512 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Beverly Bogle Louthan (Bar I.D.

#19012)

Beverly Bogle Louthan, P.C.

507 Smith Avenue

P.O. Box 325

Elwood, NE 68937

Tel: 308-785-2550

Fax: 308-785-2852

Email: blouthan@

elwoodlawoffice.com

 

ZNEZ A16,A23,A30

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, May 11, 2021,

at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners'

Room, located at the Buffalo

County Courthouse, 1512 Central

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments regarding an

Application for Vacation of part of

Lot 9, Linger's Subdivision, filed by

Trenton Snow, licensed land sur-

veyor, on behalf of Roger L. Swear-

ingen and Renee L. Swearingen, lo-

cated in part of Government Lot 4

in the Northeast Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of Section Thir-

ty-six (36), Township Nine (9),

Range Fourteen (14) West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Complete legal

description is on file with Zoning

Administrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Janice I Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ A30,t1

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, May 11, 2021,

at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners'

Room, located at the Buffalo

County Courthouse, 1512 Central

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments for a Code

Amendment to Section 3.3172 of

Buffalo County Zoning Regulations,

regarding the definition of

"Structure" to include, but not lim-

ited to: water services, electrical

connections, and sewer usage.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ A30,t1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, May 11, 2021,

at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners'

Room, located at the Buffalo

County Courthouse, 1512 Central

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments regarding an

Application for Administrative Sub-

division, "Swearingen Acres", filed

by Trenton Snow, licensed land

surveyor, on behalf of Roger L.

Swearingen and Renee L. Swear-

ingen, located in part of Linger's

Subdivision, part of Lot 9, and also

known as Government Lot 4 in the

Northeast Quarter of the Southwest

Quarter of Section Thirty-six (36),

Township Nine (9), Range Fourteen

(14) West of the Sixth Principal Me-

ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Complete legal description is on file

with Zoning Administrator or

County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ A30,t1

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

The monthly meeting of the

Board of Directors of the Dawson

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at

10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-

quarters, located at 75191 Road

433, Lexington, Nebraska. The

public may participate in the meet-

ing in-person or via Zoom vide-

oconference call by dialing

1(312)626-6799 meeting ID 942

6216 6170 passcode 127614. An

agenda of the subjects to arise at

said meeting is kept continually

current and is available for public

inspection at the office of the Dis-

trict.

Paige McConville

ZNEZ A30,t1

 

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

OF

NISSI TRUCKING LLC

 

This Certificate of Organization of

NISSI TRUCKING LLC (the

“Company”) is being executed by

the undersigned for the purpose of

forming a limited liability company

pursuant to the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act,

Neb. Rev. Stat. § 21-101 et seq.

1. Name. The name of the Com-

pany is NISSI TRUCKING LLC

2. Initial Agent for Service of

Process and Address. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Carlos E Rodriguez

Arambulet, whose address is 3012

L Ave Kearney, Nebraska 68647.

3. Initial Designated Office. The

initial designated office of the Com-

pany is 3012 L Ave Kearney, Ne-

braska 68647.

IN WITNESS HEREOF, the un-

dersigned, an authorized person of

the Company, has caused this Cer-

tificate of Organization to be duly

executed as of the 16th day of April

2021.

Carlos E. Rodriguez Arambulet,

Organizer

ZNEZ A23,A30,My7

GANZ LAW OFFICE, P.C.,

L.L.O.

P.O. BOX 895

KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

NPDSJP, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

NPSDJP, LLC, a Nebraska limited

liability company, is organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with its initial registered of-

fice and designated office at 416

West 48th Street, Suite 32, Kear-

ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for

service of process is James R.

Ganz, Jr., 416 West 48th Street,

Suite 32, Kearney, NE 68845. The

general nature of the business is to

engage in and to do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of Nebraska, including but

not limited to the power to pur-

chase, sell, own, construct, de-

velop, operate, lease, manage, fi-

nance, refinance and otherwise

deal with real estate and personal

property of all kinds and interests

therein, and for all other purposes

authorized by law, to the same ex-

tent as natural persons might or

could do. The limited liability com-

pany was formed on April 5, 2021

and will continue for a perpetual

period of duration. Its affairs shall

be conducted by its members pur-

suant to the Certificate of Organi-

zation and Operating Agreement

duly adopted by the Company.

James R. Ganz, Jr.,

Organizer

ZNEZ A16,A22,A30

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, April 27, 2021 the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8482 authorizing

the issuance of General Obligation

Refunding Bonds, Series 2021, of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, in

the principal amount of $1,285,000

for the purpose of refunding certain

outstanding bonds of the City; di-

recting the application of the pro-

ceeds of said bonds; prescribing

the form of said bonds; providing

for the levy and collection of taxes

to pay the same; providing for the

sale of the bonds; authorizing the

delivery of the bonds to the pur-

chaser.

Ordinance No. 8483 authorizing

the issuance and sale of Bond An-

ticipation Notes of the City of Kear-

ney, Nebraska, in the principal

amount of $2,960,000 for the pur-

pose of providing interim financing

for the costs of constructing street

improvements in Paving Improve-

ment District No. 2020-004 of said

City pending the issuance of per-

manent General Obligation Various

Purpose Bonds of the City; pre-

scribing the form of said notes;

agreeing to issue the City's General

Obligation Various Purpose Bonds

to pay the notes at maturity or to

pay the notes from other available

funds; entering into a contract on

behalf of the City with the holders

of said notes.

Ordinance No. 8484 amending

Section 9-213 "International Energy

Conservation Code" of Article 2

"Building Code Generally" of Chap-

ter 9 "Public Works" of the City

Code to adopt the 2018 Interna-

tional Energy Conservation Code

and update the State Law refer-

ence of 81-1611 for similar provi-

sions; and adding a new section,

Section 9-303 "International Energy

Conservation Code; Amendments"

to Article 3 "Amendments" of

Chapter 9 "Public Works" of the

City Code defining the eight (8) lo-

cal amendments accepted by the

Nebraska Energy Office.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ A30,t1

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV 19-263,

JV-264, JV 19-265 & JV19-266

 

In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF RAYSIN

LEFT HAND BULL, DNESSA LEFT

HAND BULL, DNEESIAH LEFT

HAND BULL & NOVEMBER LEFT

HAND BULL

Juvenile,

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, ARLENE LEFT HAND

BULL, the named mother of

RAYSIN LEFT HAND BULL, born

June 2015, DNESSA LEFT HAND

BULL, born Decernber 2016,

DNEESIAH LEFT HAND BULL,

born January 2019 & NOVEMBER

LEFT HAND BULL born November

2019, or anyone else claiming any

right or interest in and to said chil-

dren, that proceedings concerning

RAYSIN LEFT HAND BULL,

DNESSA LEFT HAND BULL,

DNEESIAH LEFT HAND BULL &

NOVEMBER LEFT HAND BULL are

currently pending in the Juvenile

Court of Butfalo County, Nebraska,

and that a FIRST APPEARANCE

hearing on the State's Motion to

Terminate Parental Rights is set for

May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., and

EVIDENTIARY HEARING on said

Motion to Terminate has been set

for June 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.,

before the Honorable Gerald R.

Jorgensen. Said parents or anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to said child shall enter their

appearance in the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.,

and June 28,2021, at 9:00 a.m., or

personally appear on these dates.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo county Attorney

P.O. Box 57

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

ZNEZ A23,A30,My7

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF TRADE

NAME

Trade Name: Regency Inn

Name of Applicatant: NPDSJP,

LLC, a Nebraska limited liability

company

Address: 416 West 48th St., Suite

32, Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is a limited liability com-

pany

Applicant entity was formed under

the laws of the State of Nebraska

Date of first use of name in Ne-

braska: April 5, 2021

General nature of business: Ho-

tel/Motel

Date filed with Secretary of State:

April 24, 2021

NPDSJP, LLC, a Nebraksa Lim-

ited Liability Company

By: James R. Ganz, Jr., legal rep-

resentative

James R. Ganz, Jr., #11432

GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.

416 West 48th Street, Suite 32

Kearney, NE 68848

ZNEZ A30,t1

 

 

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

 

Buffalo County Nebraska is re-

questing proposals for a Printer

Program. The purpose of this RFP

is to solicit responses from quali-

fied individuals/vendors to provide

Buffalo County with a comprehen-

sive printer program.

Sealed Proposals must be sub-

mitted to the Buffalo County Clerk

by 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 11,

2021. Proposals will be opened in

the Buffalo County Board of Com-

missioners meeting that begins at

9:00 A.M. on that day, evaluations

will begin immediately thereafter.

Interested parties may obtain the

RFP specifications by contacting

the Buffalo County Clerk. All pro-

posals must be clearly marked on

the outside of the envelope

"County Printer Program".

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ A30,My7

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Ronald J. Fitzgerald,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR 20-81

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for Complete

Settlement, probate of will, and de-

termination of heirs have been filed

and is set for hearing in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

located at Kearney, Nebraska on

May 12, 2021 at 3:30 P.M.

Eric J. Fitzgerald

Personal Representative

Mark L. Eurek, #15554

The Law Office of Eurek & Peterson

L.L.C.

611 O Street P O Box 310

Loup City, NE 68853

308-745-0720

markeurek@mlepc.com

 

ZNEZ A16,A23,A30

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Sears

Spine & Sport, LLC has been or-

ganized as a professional limited-

liability company under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The designated of-

fice of the Company is 4715 2nd

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The Registered Agent of the Com-

pany is Collin Sears, 1502 12th Av-

enue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The Company's members, manag-

ers, professional employees and

agents are licensed or otherwise le-

gally authorized to render services

related to providing chiropractic

care in the State of Nebraska. The

Company was formed on January

21, 2021.

ZNEZ A16,A23,A30

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$1,560 U.S. CURRENCY

 

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, C.R., John Doe and

Jane Doe, real names unknown,

and anyone else claiming any right

or interest in and to the following

described property:

$1,560 U.S. CURRENCY

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on March 26, 2021, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject currency is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on June 1, 2021 at

3:00 p.m., before the Honorable

John Marsh, District Judge. Any

party claiming any right or interest

in the above-described seized

property shall appear and file an

Answer or Demurrer with the Dis-

trict Court Clerk of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, on or before Monday,

April 25, 2021, or be forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ A9,A16,A23,A30

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

WILLOW FIBER, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that

WILLOW FIBER, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 3615 West

70th Street, Kearney NE 68845.

The name and address of the initial

registered agent is Tyler Cretacci.

Willow Fiber, LLC commenced

business on April 15, 2021, and the

general nature of its business is to

engage in any lawful business not

prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act.

TYLER CRETACCI

Organizer and

Registered Agent

3615 West 70th

Street

Kearney NE 68845

ZNEZ A23,A30,M7

