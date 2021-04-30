Legal notices: April 30, 2021

NOTICE
ESTATE OF ALTA BENTLEY, a/k/a/
ALTA M. BENTLEY, Deceased
Estate No. PR21-28
Notice is hereby given that on
April 22, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Kath-
ryn Moomey whose address is
44201 Highway 40, Sumner, NE
68878, was appointed by the Court
as Personal Representative of the
estate.
Creditors of this estate much file
their claims with this Court on or
before June 30, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)
DOWNING, ALEXANDER, AND
WOOD
355 N. Commerical, P.O. Box 185
Superior, Nebraska 68978
(402) 879-4751
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO, JV I8-27
In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF BAILEY ZA-
PATA,
Juvenile,
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, CHARLENE LEFT
HAND BULL and JERRY
ZAPATA., the named mother and
father of BAILEY ZAPATA born
February 2003, or anyone else
claiming any right or interest in and
to said children, that proceedings
concerning BAILEY ZAPATA are
currently pending in the Juvenile
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and that a FIRST APPEARANCE
hearing on the State's Motion to
Terminate Parental Rights is set for
May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., and
EVIDENTIARY HEARING on said
Motion to Terminate has been set
for June 28, 2021, at l:30 p.m., be-
fore the Honorable Gerald R. Jor-
gensen. Said parents or anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to said child shall enter their
appearance in the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before May l9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.,
and June 28, 2021 at l:30 p.m., or
personally appear on these dates.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attomey
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May
11, 2021 in the Council Chambers
at City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting
will be open to the public. The fol-
lowing is the public hearing, upon
the recommendation of the Plann-
ing Commission, to be considered:
1. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Joni Fen-
wick and Jennifer Henricksen, Suc-
cessor Co-Trustees to rezone from
District AG, Agricultural District to
District RR-2, Rural Residential
District (Intermediate Standards) for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 6, Township 8 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (1910
Antelope Avenue).
2. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Joni Fen-
wick and Jennifer Henricksen, Suc-
cessor Co-Trustees for the Final
Plat for Fenwick Subdivision, a
subdivision being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 6, Township 8
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 6, Township 8 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (1910
Antelope Avenue).
3. Application submitted by Tren-
ton Snow for Timothy and Lauren
O'Brien for the Final Plat for Erin's
Valley Second, a subdivision being
part of the West Half of the East
Half of the Southwest Quarter of
Section 20, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as (to be vacated)
Lot 1, Block One, Erin's Valley Sub-
division, a subdivision being part of
the West Half of the East Half of
the Southwest Quarter of Section
20, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (5455 West 60th
Street).
4. Application submitted by Tren-
ton Snow for Pamela Radtke and
Rhonda Artrup to rezone from Dis-
trict AG, Agricultural District to Dis-
trict RR-2, Rural Residential District
(Intermediate Standards) for prop-
erty described as a tract of land lo-
cated in the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (5145
Cottonmill Avenue).
5. Application submitted by Tren-
ton Snow for Pamela Radtke and
Rhonda Artrup for the Final Plat for
Radtke Artrup Subdivision, a subdi-
vision being part of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska for
property described as a tract of
land located in the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(5145 Cottonmill Avenue).
6. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Grand West LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany (c/o Kent Holsten) to rezone
from District R-3, Urban Residential
Multi-Family District (Medium Den-
sity) to District R-3/PD, Urban Resi-
dential Multi-Family (Medium Den-
sity)/Planned Development Overlay
District for property described as a
tract of land being a part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 26, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of
11th Avenue between 50th Street
and 55th Street).
7. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Grand West LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for the Fi-
nal Plat for Fountain Hills Thirteenth
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
for property described as a tract of
land being a part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter
and part of the Southeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
26, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (East of 11th Av-
enue between 50th Street and 55th
Street).
8. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Grand West LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for the an-
nexation of Fountain Hills Thir-
teenth Addition, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska for property described as
a tract of land being a part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 26, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of
11th Avenue between 50th Street
and 55th Street).
9. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Grand West LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for Planned
District Development Plan Approval
for the proposed construction of an
apartment development on prop-
erty to be zoned District R-3/PD,
Urban Residential Multi-Family (M-
edium Density)/Planned Develop-
ment Overlay District and de-
scribed as Lots 1 and 2, Block One
and Lot 1, Block Two, all in Foun-
tain Hills Thirteenth Addition, an
addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of
11th Avenue between 50th Street
and 55th Street).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF CREATION OF
PAVING IMPROVEMENT
DISTRICT
NO. 2021-005
ORDINANCE NO. 8480
Notice is hereby given that the
President and Council of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-
nance No. 8480 created Paving Im-
provement District No. 2021-005
which shall consist of the following
described real estate, to-wit: the
West 50-feet of Lot 1 and Lot 2 as
well as the South 32-feet of the
East 90-feet of Lot 2, all of Lots 3
and 4, the West 60-feet of Lots 5
and 6, the East 50-feet of Lots 7
and 8, the South Half of the East
50-feet of Lot 9, all of the North half
of Lot 9 and the South half of Lot
10, the East 50-feet of the North
half of Lot 10 and the East 50-feet
of Lots 11 and 12 , all in Block 6,
Ashland Addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
The street to be improved in said
district by paving, curbing, drain-
ing, including storm sewers, and in-
cidental work is all of an alley lying
between 7th Avenue and 8th Ave-
nue, running north to south from
23rd Street and to 22nd Street, and
including all lots and lands abutting
thereon, all in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
If the owners of record title rep-
resenting more than fifty percent
(50%) of the front footage of the
property abutting any continuous
or extended street, cul-de-sac or
alley of the district and who were
such owners at the time the ordi-
nance creating such district was
published, shall file with the City
Clerk within twenty (20) days of the
first publication of this Notice writ-
ten objections to the improvements
of said district, said work shall not
be done in said district under said
ordinance and said ordinance shall
be repealed. If objections are not
filed against said district in such
time and manner, the President and
Council shall forthwith proceed to
construct the improvements.
The public is also hereby notified
that Paving Improvement District
No. 2021-005, created by Ordi-
nance No. 8480 is subject to lim-
ited referendum for a period of
thirty (30) days after the first publi-
cation of this Notice and that, after
the expiration of said thirty (30)
days, Paving Improvement District
No. 2021-005 and any measures
related to it, will not be subject to
any further right of referendum.
This Notice is first published on
April 16, 2021.
Copies of Ordinance No. 8480,
as published in pamphlet form by
authority of the City Council, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
In the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
Estate of Dorothy Sikes, Deceased
Estate No. PR20-148
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement, probate of Will, deter-
mination of heirs, approve distribu-
tions and determination of inherit-
ance tax have been filed and are
set for hearing in the County Court
of Buffalo County, located at Buf-
falo County Court, P.O. Box 520,
Kearney, NE 68848-0520, on June
9, 2021 at 9:00 AM.
Thomas Sikes
2004 W Road
Kenesaw, NE 68956
Petitioner/Personal Representative
Michael D. Carper
NSBA ID # 18292
3915 Ave. N, Ste. C
P.O. Box 924
Kearney, NE 68847
Tel: 308-236-2090
Attorney for Petitioner/
Personal Representative
NOTICE OF MEETING
DOWNTOWN
IMPROVEMENT BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Downtown Im-
provement Board of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at
8:00 a.m. on May 5, 2021 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Downtown Improve-
ment Board shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
FIBER NEBRASKA, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that FI-
BER NEBRASKA, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 3615 West
70th Street, Kearney NE 68845.
The name and address of the initial
registered agent is Stuart Gil-
bertson. Fiber Nebraska, LLC
commenced business on April 15,
2021, and the general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business not prohibited by the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
STUART GILBERTSON
Registered Agent
3615 West 70th Street
Kearney NE 68845
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Fyre, Inc., whose designated and
registered agent is Yousef M.
Ghamedi, and the mailing and
street address of the designated
and registered office is PO Box
1266, 610 Talmadge St, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845, was formed on
April 24, 2021 to engage in any
lawful business in the State of Ne-
braska. The corporation has au-
thorized and issued 1,000 shares of
common stock at a value of
$1,000.00 per share. The names
and address of the incorporators
are Yousef M. Ghamedi and Mike
S. Anderson, both at PO Box 1266,
610 Talmadge St, Kearney, Ne-
braska, 68845.
Fyre, Inc.
Incorporators: Yousef M. Ghamedi &
Mike S. Anderson
P.O. Box 1266
610 Talmadge Street
Kearney, Nebraska, 68845
Shon T. Lieske (#23204)
LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,
L.L.O.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308) 832-2103
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF BUF-
FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Gregory L. Lammers,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-10
Noice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement, probate of Will, deter-
mination of heirs, and determina-
tion of inheritance tax have been
filed and are set for hearing in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, located at 1512 Central
Avenue, Kearney, on June 2, 2021
at or after 3:30 o'clock p.m.
Cody Lammers,
Personal Representative/
Petitioner
519 West 27th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
402/318-1711
Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073
3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
308/234-3595
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act, Dads Labs, L.L.C., a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, hereby gives its notice of the
following Amendment to Certificate
of Organization as of March 22,
2021:
1. The name of the Company
shall be: Halfmarble, LLC
2. The principal place of business
and designated office shall be:
530 S. 13TH ST. STE 100
Lincoln, NE 68508
3. The address of the registered
agent shall be:
Northwest Registered Agent
Service, Inc.
530 S. 13TH ST. STE 100
Lincoln, NE 68508
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF JAMES GREGORY
BRANDT, SR., DECEASED
Case No. PR21-44
Notice is hereby given that on
April 12, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that James
Gregory Brandt, Jr., whose address
is 1606 8th Avenue, Kearney, NE
68845 and Lucas C. Brandt, whose
address is 315 East 29th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847, were informally
appointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal corepresentatives of this es-
tate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before June 16, 2021, or be for-
ever barred.
Clerk Magistrate of the County
Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of JOLEEN E. HICKEN
Case No. PR21-34
Notice is hereby given that on
March 26, 2021, in the County
Court of BUFFALO County, Ne-
braska, the Registrar issued a writ-
ten statement of Informal Probate
of Will of said Deceased and that
Norman L. Hicken, whose address
is 11 Birchwood Dr Kearney, NE
68845 has been appointed Per-
sonal Representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before June 2, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk of the County Court
Conrad F. Connealy #25739
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN
WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848-1918
(308) 234-1918
Attorney for Applicant
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of KIMBERLY K.
SODERHOLM, Deceased
Estate No. PR2 21-42
Notice is hereby given that on the
9 day of April, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraksa,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Thomas
A. Soderholm of 4819 Ave L Place,
Kearney, NE 68847 was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before June 16, 2021 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
County Court of Buffalo County
1512 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Beverly Bogle Louthan (Bar I.D.
#19012)
Beverly Bogle Louthan, P.C.
507 Smith Avenue
P.O. Box 325
Elwood, NE 68937
Tel: 308-785-2550
Fax: 308-785-2852
Email: blouthan@
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, May 11, 2021,
at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners'
Room, located at the Buffalo
County Courthouse, 1512 Central
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments regarding an
Application for Vacation of part of
Lot 9, Linger's Subdivision, filed by
Trenton Snow, licensed land sur-
veyor, on behalf of Roger L. Swear-
ingen and Renee L. Swearingen, lo-
cated in part of Government Lot 4
in the Northeast Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of Section Thir-
ty-six (36), Township Nine (9),
Range Fourteen (14) West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Complete legal
description is on file with Zoning
Administrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Janice I Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, May 11, 2021,
at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners'
Room, located at the Buffalo
County Courthouse, 1512 Central
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments for a Code
Amendment to Section 3.3172 of
Buffalo County Zoning Regulations,
regarding the definition of
"Structure" to include, but not lim-
ited to: water services, electrical
connections, and sewer usage.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, May 11, 2021,
at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners'
Room, located at the Buffalo
County Courthouse, 1512 Central
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments regarding an
Application for Administrative Sub-
division, "Swearingen Acres", filed
by Trenton Snow, licensed land
surveyor, on behalf of Roger L.
Swearingen and Renee L. Swear-
ingen, located in part of Linger's
Subdivision, part of Lot 9, and also
known as Government Lot 4 in the
Northeast Quarter of the Southwest
Quarter of Section Thirty-six (36),
Township Nine (9), Range Fourteen
(14) West of the Sixth Principal Me-
ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Complete legal description is on file
with Zoning Administrator or
County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF MEETING
The monthly meeting of the
Board of Directors of the Dawson
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at
10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-
quarters, located at 75191 Road
433, Lexington, Nebraska. The
public may participate in the meet-
ing in-person or via Zoom vide-
oconference call by dialing
1(312)626-6799 meeting ID 942
6216 6170 passcode 127614. An
agenda of the subjects to arise at
said meeting is kept continually
current and is available for public
inspection at the office of the Dis-
trict.
Paige McConville
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
OF
NISSI TRUCKING LLC
This Certificate of Organization of
NISSI TRUCKING LLC (the
“Company”) is being executed by
the undersigned for the purpose of
forming a limited liability company
pursuant to the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act,
Neb. Rev. Stat. § 21-101 et seq.
1. Name. The name of the Com-
pany is NISSI TRUCKING LLC
2. Initial Agent for Service of
Process and Address. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Carlos E Rodriguez
Arambulet, whose address is 3012
L Ave Kearney, Nebraska 68647.
3. Initial Designated Office. The
initial designated office of the Com-
pany is 3012 L Ave Kearney, Ne-
braska 68647.
IN WITNESS HEREOF, the un-
dersigned, an authorized person of
the Company, has caused this Cer-
tificate of Organization to be duly
executed as of the 16th day of April
2021.
Carlos E. Rodriguez Arambulet,
Organizer
GANZ LAW OFFICE, P.C.,
L.L.O.
P.O. BOX 895
KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NPDSJP, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
NPSDJP, LLC, a Nebraska limited
liability company, is organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with its initial registered of-
fice and designated office at 416
West 48th Street, Suite 32, Kear-
ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for
service of process is James R.
Ganz, Jr., 416 West 48th Street,
Suite 32, Kearney, NE 68845. The
general nature of the business is to
engage in and to do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of Nebraska, including but
not limited to the power to pur-
chase, sell, own, construct, de-
velop, operate, lease, manage, fi-
nance, refinance and otherwise
deal with real estate and personal
property of all kinds and interests
therein, and for all other purposes
authorized by law, to the same ex-
tent as natural persons might or
could do. The limited liability com-
pany was formed on April 5, 2021
and will continue for a perpetual
period of duration. Its affairs shall
be conducted by its members pur-
suant to the Certificate of Organi-
zation and Operating Agreement
duly adopted by the Company.
James R. Ganz, Jr.,
Organizer
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, April 27, 2021 the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8482 authorizing
the issuance of General Obligation
Refunding Bonds, Series 2021, of
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, in
the principal amount of $1,285,000
for the purpose of refunding certain
outstanding bonds of the City; di-
recting the application of the pro-
ceeds of said bonds; prescribing
the form of said bonds; providing
for the levy and collection of taxes
to pay the same; providing for the
sale of the bonds; authorizing the
delivery of the bonds to the pur-
chaser.
Ordinance No. 8483 authorizing
the issuance and sale of Bond An-
ticipation Notes of the City of Kear-
ney, Nebraska, in the principal
amount of $2,960,000 for the pur-
pose of providing interim financing
for the costs of constructing street
improvements in Paving Improve-
ment District No. 2020-004 of said
City pending the issuance of per-
manent General Obligation Various
Purpose Bonds of the City; pre-
scribing the form of said notes;
agreeing to issue the City's General
Obligation Various Purpose Bonds
to pay the notes at maturity or to
pay the notes from other available
funds; entering into a contract on
behalf of the City with the holders
of said notes.
Ordinance No. 8484 amending
Section 9-213 "International Energy
Conservation Code" of Article 2
"Building Code Generally" of Chap-
ter 9 "Public Works" of the City
Code to adopt the 2018 Interna-
tional Energy Conservation Code
and update the State Law refer-
ence of 81-1611 for similar provi-
sions; and adding a new section,
Section 9-303 "International Energy
Conservation Code; Amendments"
to Article 3 "Amendments" of
Chapter 9 "Public Works" of the
City Code defining the eight (8) lo-
cal amendments accepted by the
Nebraska Energy Office.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV 19-263,
JV-264, JV 19-265 & JV19-266
In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF RAYSIN
LEFT HAND BULL, DNESSA LEFT
HAND BULL, DNEESIAH LEFT
HAND BULL & NOVEMBER LEFT
HAND BULL
Juvenile,
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, ARLENE LEFT HAND
BULL, the named mother of
RAYSIN LEFT HAND BULL, born
June 2015, DNESSA LEFT HAND
BULL, born Decernber 2016,
DNEESIAH LEFT HAND BULL,
born January 2019 & NOVEMBER
LEFT HAND BULL born November
2019, or anyone else claiming any
right or interest in and to said chil-
dren, that proceedings concerning
RAYSIN LEFT HAND BULL,
DNESSA LEFT HAND BULL,
DNEESIAH LEFT HAND BULL &
NOVEMBER LEFT HAND BULL are
currently pending in the Juvenile
Court of Butfalo County, Nebraska,
and that a FIRST APPEARANCE
hearing on the State's Motion to
Terminate Parental Rights is set for
May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., and
EVIDENTIARY HEARING on said
Motion to Terminate has been set
for June 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.,
before the Honorable Gerald R.
Jorgensen. Said parents or anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to said child shall enter their
appearance in the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.,
and June 28,2021, at 9:00 a.m., or
personally appear on these dates.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo county Attorney
P.O. Box 57
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF TRADE
NAME
Trade Name: Regency Inn
Name of Applicatant: NPDSJP,
LLC, a Nebraska limited liability
company
Address: 416 West 48th St., Suite
32, Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is a limited liability com-
pany
Applicant entity was formed under
the laws of the State of Nebraska
Date of first use of name in Ne-
braska: April 5, 2021
General nature of business: Ho-
tel/Motel
Date filed with Secretary of State:
April 24, 2021
NPDSJP, LLC, a Nebraksa Lim-
ited Liability Company
By: James R. Ganz, Jr., legal rep-
resentative
James R. Ganz, Jr., #11432
GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.
416 West 48th Street, Suite 32
Kearney, NE 68848
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
Buffalo County Nebraska is re-
questing proposals for a Printer
Program. The purpose of this RFP
is to solicit responses from quali-
fied individuals/vendors to provide
Buffalo County with a comprehen-
sive printer program.
Sealed Proposals must be sub-
mitted to the Buffalo County Clerk
by 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 11,
2021. Proposals will be opened in
the Buffalo County Board of Com-
missioners meeting that begins at
9:00 A.M. on that day, evaluations
will begin immediately thereafter.
Interested parties may obtain the
RFP specifications by contacting
the Buffalo County Clerk. All pro-
posals must be clearly marked on
the outside of the envelope
"County Printer Program".
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Ronald J. Fitzgerald,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR 20-81
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for Complete
Settlement, probate of will, and de-
termination of heirs have been filed
and is set for hearing in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
located at Kearney, Nebraska on
May 12, 2021 at 3:30 P.M.
Eric J. Fitzgerald
Personal Representative
Mark L. Eurek, #15554
The Law Office of Eurek & Peterson
L.L.C.
611 O Street P O Box 310
Loup City, NE 68853
308-745-0720
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Sears
Spine & Sport, LLC has been or-
ganized as a professional limited-
liability company under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The designated of-
fice of the Company is 4715 2nd
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The Registered Agent of the Com-
pany is Collin Sears, 1502 12th Av-
enue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The Company's members, manag-
ers, professional employees and
agents are licensed or otherwise le-
gally authorized to render services
related to providing chiropractic
care in the State of Nebraska. The
Company was formed on January
21, 2021.
NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$1,560 U.S. CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, C.R., John Doe and
Jane Doe, real names unknown,
and anyone else claiming any right
or interest in and to the following
described property:
$1,560 U.S. CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on March 26, 2021, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject currency is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on June 1, 2021 at
3:00 p.m., before the Honorable
John Marsh, District Judge. Any
party claiming any right or interest
in the above-described seized
property shall appear and file an
Answer or Demurrer with the Dis-
trict Court Clerk of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, on or before Monday,
April 25, 2021, or be forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
WILLOW FIBER, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that
WILLOW FIBER, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 3615 West
70th Street, Kearney NE 68845.
The name and address of the initial
registered agent is Tyler Cretacci.
Willow Fiber, LLC commenced
business on April 15, 2021, and the
general nature of its business is to
engage in any lawful business not
prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company
Act.
TYLER CRETACCI
Organizer and
Registered Agent
3615 West 70th