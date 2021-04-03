 Skip to main content
Legal notices: April 3, 2021
Legal notices: April 3, 2021

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

March 23, 2021

 

With the absence of a minister,

the Council held a moment of si-

lence. Two Boy Scouts from Troop

158 led the Council Members and

audience in the Pledge of Alle-

giance. Mayor Clouse announced

that in accordance with Section

84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised

Statutes, a current copy of the

Open Meetings Act is available for

review and is posted on the wall of

the Council Chambers. Stanley A.

Clouse, President of the Council,

called a regular meeting of the City

Council to order on March 23, 2021

at 5:30 p.m. with the following

Council Members responding to

roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,

Bruce Lear, Tami James Moore,

and Jonathan Nikkila. Absent:

None. City Clerk recorded the min-

utes. Administrative personnel were

also present. Notice of the meeting

had been given according to law.

There were no Oral Communica-

tions.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

1. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the applica-

tions submitted by Miller & Associ-

ates for the City of Kearney and

Compute North NE05, LLC. By

unanimous vote suspended the

rules requiring the reading of ordi-

nances on three different days and

placed Ordinance No. 8472 vacat-

ing Lot 2, Tech One Second Subdi-

vision, a subdivision being part of

the Northeast Quarter of the North-

west Quarter of Section 29, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

and Ordinance No. 8473 rezoning

from District M-1, Limited Industrial

District and District BP/PD, Busi-

ness Park/Planned Development

Overlay District to District BP,

Business Park District for property

described as a tract of land being

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter and part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(3215 Global Drive Place) on first

reading by number only. Ordinance

Nos. 8472 and 8473 were read by

number. By unanimous vote, Ordi-

nance Nos. 8472 and 8473 were

passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

2. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and unanimously

adopted Resolution No. 2021-37

approving the application submit-

ted by Miller & Associates for the

City of Kearney and Compute

North NE05, LLC for an amend-

ment to the Land Use Map of the

City of Kearney Comprehensive

Development Plan from Business

Park and Light Industrial to Busi-

ness Park for property described as

a tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215

Global Drive Place).

3. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and unanimously

adopted Resolution No. 2021-38

approving the Application submit-

ted by Miller & Associates for the

City of Kearney and Compute

North NE05, LLC for the Final Plat

and Subdivision Agreement for

Tech One Third Subdivision, a sub-

division being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter

and part of the Southeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter and part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(3215 Global Drive Place).

4. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the proposed

amendments to the following chap-

ters/sections of the City Code as

follows: (a) Section 56-101

"Purpose" of Chapter 56 "Public

Improvements and Infrastructure"

to amend the reference of storm

water to stormwater; (b) Section

56-102 "Water" of Chapter 56

"Public Improvements and Infra-

structure" to amend the references

of City Engineer to Director of Pub-

lic Works or his/her duly appointed

representative; (c) Section 56-103

"Sanitary Sewers" of Chapter 56

"Public Improvements and Infra-

structure" to amend the references

of City Engineer to Director of Pub-

lic Works or his/her duly appointed

representative; (d) Section 56-104

"Storm Water Management" of

Chapter 56 "Public Improvements

and Infrastructure" to amend the

reference of storm water to

stormwater, including the section

title and to amend the references of

City Engineer to Director of Public

Works or his/her duly appointed

representative and to amend from

thirty (30) days of the date of notice

to five (5) days of the date of notice

for when maintenance is required

for a given stormwater facility, fol-

lowing written notice from the City

to property owners responsible for

said maintenance; (e) Section

56-106 "Parks Reservations" of

Chapter 56 "Public Improvements

and Infrastructure" to amend the

reference of storm water to

stormwater; (f) Section 56-109

"Timing and Conveyance" of Chap-

ter 56 "Public Improvements and

Infrastructure" to amend the refer-

ences of City Engineer to Director

of Public Works or his/her duly ap-

pointed representative; and (g)

Section 56-112 "Easements" of

Chapter 56 "Public Improvements

and Infrastructure" to amend the

reference of storm water to

stormwater. By unanimous vote

suspended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8474 on first reading by num-

ber only. Ordinance No. 8474 was

read by number. By unanimous

vote, Ordinance No. 8474 was

passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

Consent Agenda:

By unanimous vote the following

items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held March 9, 2021.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

5.11 - $127.98 - smcs;

1000bulbs.com - $641.94 - smcs;

5Gstore - $1,974.04 - co; 911 Cus-

tom - $1,583.00 - smcs; ABPA -

$75.00 - smcs; Accent Sales -

$468.21 - smcs; Acushnet -

$7,415.25 - smcs; Adobe - $671.86

- smcs; Advance Auto Parts -

$26.73 - smcs; AKRS Equipment -

$43,283.64 - co; Alert 3 - $850.00 -

smcs; Alfred Benesch - $58,919.61

- co; All Hands Fire - $816.00 -

smcs; All Makes Auto - $2,494.31 -

smcs; Allied Electronics - $343.74 -

smcs; Ally B Design - $95.00 -

smcs; Alpsteg,C - $46.67 - smcs;

Amazon - $19,841.07 - smcs,co;

American - $480.80 - smcs; Ameri-

can Red Cross - $972.00 - smcs;

Apple - $0.99 - smcs; Appliance

Parts - $41.65 - smcs; Aramark

Uniform - $195.78 - smcs; Ask

Suppy - $8.04 - smcs; Atlantic -

$59.99 - smcs; Audubon DTP -

$20.00 - smcs; Aurora Coop -

$1,115.84 - smcs; Auto Value -

$1,515.59 - smcs,co; B&H Photo -

$1,242.04 - smcs; Baker & Taylor -

$3,929.32 - smcs; Bamford -

$250.00 - smcs; Barco Municipal -

$385.60 - smcs; Baristas Daily

Grind - $5.00 - smcs; Barney Insur-

ance - $100.00 - smcs; Battery Guy

- $599.75 - smcs; Beacon Athletics

- $1,298.04 - smcs; Bear Frame -

$202.26 - smcs; Berke,N -$100.00

- smcs; Big Apple Fun Center -

$50.00 - smcs; Blackstone Publish-

ing - $588.93 - smcs; Blue to Gold

- $318.00 - smcs; Bluecross Blu-

eshield - $140,083.17 - smcs;

Bolte, Cody - $223.00 - smcs;

Bosselman - $26,818.82 - smcs;

Broadfoot Sand - $5,131.46 -

smcs; Brown Construction -

$38,200.45 - co; Buff City Soap -

$2,194.31 - smcs; Buffalo Co. At-

torney - $18,750.00 - smcs; Buffalo

Co. Treasurer - $14.86 - smcs; Buf-

falo Outdoor Power - $5,591.26 -

co,smcs; Builders - $2,330.37 -

smcs,co; Bulk Apothecary - $40.45

- smcs; Cabela's - $181.89 - co;

Carquest - $862.56 - smcs; Carrot

Top - $299.61 - smcs; Casey's -

$37.65 - smcs; Cash-Wa -

$1,456.17 - smcs; CDW Govt. -

$410.42 - smcs; Cenex - $48.02 -

smcs; Center Point - $75.96 -

smcs; Central Comm. College -

$49.00 - smcs; Central Hydraulic -

$1,986.98 - smcs; Central NE Bob-

cat - $3,809.29 - smcs; Central NE

Rehab - $90.00 - ps; Chemsearch -

$307.00 - smcs; Chesterman -

$814.75 - smcs; Christensen, Eric -

$100.00 - smcs; Cintas - $295.04 -

smcs; City of Ky - $13,477.76 -

smcs,co,ps; Cold Spring - $420.00

- smcs; Commonwealth Electric -

$67.18 - smcs; Conservation Mart -

$296.24 - smcs; Construction

Rental - $840.82 - smcs; Control

Yours - $200.00 - smcs; Copycat

Printing - $115.45 - smcs; Core &

Main - $376.49 - smcs; Credit

Mgmt. Services - $93.14 - ps;

Criminal Addiction - $1,100.00 -

smcs; Culligan - $452.76 - smcs;

Cunninham's Journal - $61.94 -

smcs; Dawson Public Power -

$21,723.97 - smcs; Daylight Do-

nuts - $62.26 - smcs; Del City -

$63.22 - smcs; Dell - $9,585.51 -

smcs,co; Dennis,N - $223.00 -

smcs; Digipalooza - $39.00 - smcs;

Dish - $128.06 - smcs; Ditch Witch

- $108.38 - smcs; Dmilaco Sports -

$170.00 - smcs; Dolan Consulting -

$95.00 - smcs; Dollar Tree - $22.47

- smcs; Dowhy Towing - $1,770.75

- smcs; DPC Industries -

$18,441.48 - smcs; Dr. Brad Rodg-

ers - $353.00 - ps; Eagle Distribut-

ing - $1,477.50 - smcs; Eakes Of-

fice Plus - $396.05 - smcs; Ebay -

$174.65 - smcs; Echo Electric -

$251.14 - smcs; Ecolab - $83.06 -

smcs; Ehrlich - $114.00 - smcs; Ei-

leen's - $45.00 - smcs; Electric

Pump - $15,045.77 - smcs; Elliott

Equipment - $440,745.06 -

smcs,co; Emblem Authority -

$1,043.50 - smcs; EMC Insurance -

$3,534.82 - smcs; Entenmann-Ro-

vin - $129.25 - smcs; Envirotech -

$5,087.26 - smcs; Eurofins -

$840.00 - smcs; Evident - $659.83

- smcs; Expression Wear - $625.00

- smcs,ps; Eyemed - $1,270.56 -

smcs; F.D. Leatherworks - $196.00

- smcs; Facebook - $117.30 -

smcs; Family Practice - $117.68 -

ps; Farmers Union - $759.60 -

smcs; Fastenal - $375.37 -

smcs,ps; FDpins - $25.71 - ps;

Fiddelke - $750.80 - smcs; Find it

Parts - $143.13 - smcs; First Tacti-

cal - $519.96 - smcs; Flag Co. -

$71.40 - smcs; Friesen Chevrolet -

$1,082.87 - smcs; Frontier -

$7,183.14 - smcs; Full Source -

$1,010.76 - smcs; Gale/Cengage -

$272.06 - smcs; Galeton - $693.96

- smcs; Galls - $583.08 - smcs,ps;

Game & Parks Mailroom - $15.00 -

smcs; GameTime - $128.86 - co;

Gammon Technical - $96.19 -

smcs; Garrett Tires & Treads -

$1,644.30 - smcs; Gene Steffy

Chrysler - $29,052.00 - co;

Gerdes,J - $223.00 - smcs; Gra-

ham Tire - $773.70 - smcs; Grain-

ger - $4,322.28 - smcs; Grand

Kubota - $153.29 - smcs; Granicus

- $6,009.45 - smcs; Grey House

Publishing - $588.00 - smcs; Haw-

thorne Jewelry - $1,178.33 - ps;

Hilltop 4 - $50.00 - smcs; Hireright

- $17.32 - smcs; Hobby Lobby -

$919.54 - smcs; Holmes Plumbing

- $206.33 - smcs; Home Depot Pro

- $1,442.18 - smcs; Horizon -

$120.15 - smcs; Hort,K - $31.00 -

smcs; Hy-Vee - $32.17 - smcs;

IACP - $190.00 - smcs; ICMA -

$7,318.48 - ps; Imyfonetech -

$29.95 - co; Integrated Security -

$876.00 - smcs; Int'l Code Council

- $609.60 - smcs; IRS -

$186,711.89 - ps; Jack Lederman -

$1,060.93 - smcs; Jack's Uniforms

- $1,138.68 - smcs; Jackson Ser-

vices - $324.12 - smcs; JCB Deliv-

ery - $35.00 - smcs; JCPenney -

$62.48-smcs; Jmac Supply -

$284.56 - smcs; Johnstone Supply

- $551.35 - smcs; Ky Ace -

$1,076.59 - smcs,co; Ky Area

Builders - $370.00 - smcs; Ky

Chamber Comm. - $200.00 - smcs;

Ky Concrete - $500.33 - smcs; Ky

Hub - $2,255.07 - smcs; Ky Power

Sports - $85.95 - smcs; Ky Towing

& Repair - $690.00 - smcs; Ky

Warehouse - $793.82 - smcs; Ky

Winlectric - $16,949.26 - smcs,co;

Ky Winnelson - $721.71 - smcs;

Kelly Supply - $368.21 - smcs;

Kimball Midwest - $380.22 - smcs;

Kings III Emergency - $480.06 -

smcs; Kirby Built - $171.46 - smcs;

Koetters,J - $223.00 - smcs;

Konica Minolta - $367.80 - smcs;

KSO CPAs - $27,850.00 - smcs;

Landmark Implement - $1,330.52 -

smcs; Lawson Products - $76.04 -

smcs; LCL Truck Equipment -

$1,680.08 - smcs; Lighting Direct -

$62.05 - smcs; Lockmobile -

$24.50 - smcs; Longleaf Services -

$319.19 - smcs; L-Tron - $329.00 -

smcs; Mac Tools - $19.37 - smcs;

Macqueen Equipment - $7,400.17 -

smcs; Magic Cleaning - $1,560.00

- smcs; Marlatt Machine -

$1,169.28 - smcs; Masek Golf Car

- $1,058.00 - smcs; Masters True

Value - $453.58 - smcs; Matheson

Tri-Gas - $649.13 - smcs; Maul,E -

$175.00 - smcs; McElhinney,G -

$48.17 - smcs; Mead Lumber -

$917.20 - co; Menards - $5,059.09

- smcs,ps; Mid American Signal -

$3,217.51 - smcs; Midland

Scientific - $622.23 - smcs;

Mid-NE Garage Doors - $465.00 -

smcs; Midway - $86.86 - smcs;

Midwest Connect - $240.46 -

smcs; Midwest Petroleum -

$2,003.00 - smcs; Midwest

Turf-$1,664.01 - smcs; Midwest

Turf & Irrigation - $360.80 - smcs;

Miller Signs - $250.00 - smcs; Mir-

acle Recreation Equip. -

$12,900.60 - co; Mirror Image -

$100.00 - smcs; Mitchell 1 -

$1,015.29 - smcs; Moonlight Em-

broidery - $748.20 - smcs; Munici-

pal Services - $30,341.31 -

smcs,co; Municipal Supply -

$7,203.56 - smcs; Murphy Tractor -

$2,040.94 - smcs; Myslik -

$5,450.00 - smcs; Nat'l Information

- $80.00 - smcs; Nat'l Registry

EMT - $85.00 - smcs; NE Child

Support - $1,517.12 - ps; NE Crane

- $214.32 - smcs; NE Dept of Labor

- $6.38 - ps; NE Dept of Revenue -

$41,460.66 - smcs; NE Library As-

soc. - $215.00 - smcs; NE Machin-

ery - $1,038.84 - smcs; NE Peter-

bilt - $1,070.45 - smcs; NE Salt &

Grain - $15,277.60 - smcs; NE

Statewide - $130.00 - smcs; NE

Truck Center - $8,155.61 - smcs;

Nebraskaland Distributing -

$1,919.85 - smcs; Netgate -

$815.15 - co; Network Solutions -

$108.95 - smcs; NISFM Boiler -

$180.00 - smcs; North Central Air -

$899.00 - smcs; Northern Safety -

$116.16 - smcs; Northwestern En-

ergy - $9,795.38 - smcs; OCLC -

$764.46 - smcs; Odeys - $1,789.69

- smcs; Office Depot - $28.62 -

smcs; Office Max - $1,170.04 -

smcs; Officenet - $81.24 - smcs;

One Call Concepts - $123.32 -

smcs; O'Reilly Auto - $1,388.51 -

smcs; Orkin - $48.15 - smcs;

Orscheln - $366.63 - smcs;

Oudekerk,S - $636.00 - smcs;

Overdrive - $27,200.00 - smcs;

Panera Bread - $83.89 - smcs;

Papa John's - $155.57 - smcs;

Paramount - $67.84 - smcs;

Pdqcom - $481.50 - smcs; Peer-

less Machine - $7,696.60 - smcs;

Penworthy - $327.60 - smcs; Pep

Co. - $150.00 - smcs; Perkins -

$531.38 - smcs; Pioneer Manufac-

turing - $484.00 - smcs; Pitney

Bowes - $60.00 - smcs; Platte Val-

ley Auto - $1,661.85 - smcs; Platte

Valley Comm. - $1,008.44 - smcs;

Police Technical - $750.00 - smcs;

Pot O'Gold - $77.00 - smcs; Pres-

to-X - $531.00 - smcs; Qualifed

Hardware - $77.00 - smcs; Quill -

$871.25 - smcs; Rasmussen Me-

chanical - $818.50 - smcs; Ra-

venna Sanitation - $23.25 - smcs;

Rayallen.com - $864.97 - smcs;

Ready Mixed Concrete - $378.00 -

smcs; Redbox - $1.61 - smcs;

Redman's Shoes - $140.00 - co;

Reinke's - $95.00 - smcs; Resco -

$12,000.00 - smcs; Reverse Osmo-

sis - $168.97 - smcs; Russell's Ap-

pliance - $348.00 - smcs; Safety

Products - $63.15 - smcs; Sahling

Kenworth - $167.87 - smcs; San

Pedro - $77.80 - smcs; Sapp

Brothers - $21,410.59 - smcs;

Saylor Screenprinting - $751.00 -

smcs; School Distric #7 -

$3,235.00 - smcs; School Outfitters

- $337.04 - smcs; Schumacher

Bros - $488.00 - smcs; See Clear

Cleaning - $2,655.50 - smcs; Se-

lect Sprayers - $322.51 - smcs; Se-

quel Book - $300.00 - smcs; Sher-

win Williams - $259.78 - smcs;

Shredding Solutions - $45.00 -

smcs; Siteone Landscape Supply -

$2,896.35 - smcs; SLA Corp. -

$169.09 - smcs; Smallcakes -

$19.30 - smcs; Spectrum -

$1,030.41 - smcs; Thurston Heat-

ing - $586.60 - smcs; Titan Ma-

chinery - $1,376.35 - smcs; Tractor

Supply - $891.73 - smcs; Transun-

ion - $112.20 - smcs; Traveler's

Insurance - $227,755.91 - smcs;

Tritechfore - $169.00 - smcs; Uline

- $557.04 - smcs; Union Bank -

$98,329.28 - ps; Unique - $89.50 -

smcs; UPS - $188.61 - smcs; USA

Communications - $284.70 - smcs;

USPS - $479.00 - smcs; Van Wall

Equipment - $844.14 - smcs;

VanHorn,R - $510.00 - smcs; Velo

News - $69.95 - smcs; Vessco -

$390.88 - smcs; Village Payment -

$147.99 - smcs; Village Uniform -

$209.00 - smcs; Volvo Trucks -

$130.82 - smcs; Wal-mart -

$1,083.78 - smcs; Walters Electric

- $1,109.49 - smcs; Watchguard

Video - $201.43 - smcs; Wave Sen-

ior Learning - $30.00 - smcs; Way-

fair - $149.80 - smcs; Waytek -

$676.47 - smcs; Weldon,C -

$223.00 - smcs; Wilco Life - $10.00

- ps; Winter Equipment - $2,569.95

- smcs; Wooldand Country Lodge -

$411.24 - smcs; WPCI - $371.50 -

ps; WT Cox - $157.25 - smcs; Yant

Equipment - $930.34 - smcs; Zips

Truck - $286.50 - smcs; Zoro Tools

- $360.44 - smcs; Payroll Ending

03/09/2021 -- $536,956.33. The

foregoing schedule of claims is

published in accordance with Sec-

tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, and is published

at an expense of $111.93 to the

City of Kearney.

3. Receive recommendations of

Planning Commission and set April

13, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. as date and

time for hearing on those applica-

tions where applicable.

4. Accept the bids received for

the Yanney Park - 8th Street Pe-

destrian Bridge in the amount of

$232,600 and adopt Resolution No.

2021-39 awarding the bid to Simon

Contractors.

5. Accept the bids received for

the purchase of a hook lift truck

used in the Utilities Department

and award the bid to Nebraska

Truck Center in the amount of

$159,500.00.

6. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-40

approving the Developer Con-

structed Infrastructure Agreement

for William Estates between the

City of Kearney and William

Diessner, President of B & G In-

vestments, LLC, a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company for the con-

struction of a water main and sani-

tary sewer main to serve William

Estates, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

7. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-41

approving the Agreement between

the City of Kearney and KSO CPAs

+ Advisors for auditing services.

8. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-42

approving Application for Payment

No. 3 in the amount of $38,200.45

submitted by Brown Construction

and approved by RDG Planning &

Design for the construction of the

Community Tennis Facility.

9. Approve the Plans and Speci-

fications for the Airport Improve-

ment Program Project No.

3-31-0045-034 in connection with

the Parking Lot Expansion project

at the Kearney Regional Airport and

set the bid opening date for April

20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

10. Adopt Resolution No.

2021-43 approving and authorizing

the City Manager to execute the

Recreational Use Agreement be-

tween the City of Kearney and Ne-

braska Public Power District

(NPPD) to provide for the operation

and maintenance of the existing

hike-bike trail which uses certain

portions of NPPD's Canal and the

existing Cottonmill Bridge and for

the construction, operation and

maintenance of the new bridge to

be linked to the hike and bike trail

across from NPPD's Canal prop-

erty located near 8th Street and

agreement.

11. Adopt Resolution No.

2021-44 approving and authorizing

the City Manager to execute the

Water Delivery Agreement between

the City of Kearney and Nebraska

Public Power District to deliver

water to the Rolling Hills Reservoir

via the Kearney Canal.

12. Adopt Resolution No.

2021-45 approving the request by

Kearney Gaming, LLC to provide

keno-type lottery operation at Billy

Jack's Pizza Pub located at 810

3rd Avenue.

13. Adopt Resolution No.

2021-46 approving the Purchase

Agreement between Floyd Beins

and the City of Kearney for the pur-

chase of a tract of land located in

the Southwest Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter AND a tract of

land in the Northwest Quarter, all in

Section 30, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska being lo-

cated at 4755, 4759, 4805 N Ave-

nue.

14. Approve the agreement with

the City of Kearney and Tri-City

Auction Center to provide auction-

eering services for property to be

sold at police auction by the Kear-

ney Police Department and adopt

Resolution No. 2021-47.

15. Approve the Plans and Speci-

fications for the continuation of

Phase II Enhancements of the

Kearney Water Trail known as

Kearney Whitewater Park and set

the bid opening date for May 4,

2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

By unanimous vote suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8475

amending Section 8-507 "Sale of

Vehicle" of Article 5 "Abandoned

Vehicles" of Chapter 8 "Police" of

the City Code to amend the lan-

guage authorizing the sale of vehi-

cles by the City Manager or desig-

nee and to add the authorization for

the Police Department to sell such

vehicle at public sale or by use of

an online auction website and give

proper notice being printed once in

the appropriate newspaper of gen-

eral circulation within the City at

least ten (10) days prior to sale or

by being posted on the City of

Kearney website for a period of at

least ten (10) days prior to sale on

first reading by number only. Ordi-

nance No. 8475 was read by num-

ber. By unanimous vote Ordinance

No. 8475 was passed, approved

and ordered published as required

by law and made available to the

public at the Office of the City

Clerk, the City Police Department

and the Public Library.

By unanimous vote suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8476

authorizing the issuance of Com-

bined Utilities Revenue Bonds,

Series 2021, of the City of Kearney,

Nebraska, in the aggregate princi-

pal amount of $1,045,000 for the

purpose of paying the cost of main-

taining, extending, enlarging and

improving the waterworks plant

and water system and the sewage

disposal plant and sanitary sewer

system of the city; directing the ap-

plication of the proceeds of said

bonds; prescribing the form, terms

and details of said bonds; pledging

and hypothecating the revenue and

earnings of the waterworks plant

and water system, sewage disposal

plant and sanitary sewer system

and electric distribution system of

said city for the payment of said

bonds and interest thereon; provid-

ing for the collection, segregation

and application of the revenues of

said waterworks plant and water

system, sewage disposal plant and

sanitary sewer system and electric

distribution system on first reading

by number only. Ordinance No.

8476 was read by number. By

unanimous vote Ordinance No.

8476 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

Regular Agenda:

1. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-

staining, granted permission to pay

the Open Account Claim in the

amount of $88,948.23 to Nebraska

Public Power District.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed at 5:45 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

ZNEZ A3,t1

 

Notice of Organization of

Fusion Industries, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Fu-

sion Industries LLC (the

"Company") was organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska

on March 8, 2021. The address of

the Company's designated office is

1018 10th St. Gibbon, NE 68840.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is Bentley Hays LLP having

an address of 3915 N Avenue,

Suite C Kearney, NE 68847.

ZNEZ M27,A3,A10

 

 

Notice of Sale

To Satisfy Storage

Default

To Whom It May Concern

This ad shall serve as notice that

The undersigned will sell by man-

ner of public auction personal

property believed to be owned by

Vincent Burns, the contents of Unit,

#135. Including but not limited to

beds, TV stand, gun case, bedroom

furniture and other items in our

possession at Lock 'n Store Stor-

age. Sale of the entire contents will

be conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Friday, April 9, 2021,

items will be sold "AS IS". CASH

ONLY! After deductions of the rea-

sonable costs of storage, advertis-

ing, and sale, any proceeds not

claimed After a period of one year

shall be Remitted to the State

Treasurer.

ZNEZ A1,2,3,5,6,7,8

Breaking News