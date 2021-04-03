Legal notices: April 3, 2021

NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
March 23, 2021
With the absence of a minister,
the Council held a moment of si-
lence. Two Boy Scouts from Troop
158 led the Council Members and
audience in the Pledge of Alle-
giance. Mayor Clouse announced
that in accordance with Section
84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised
Statutes, a current copy of the
Open Meetings Act is available for
review and is posted on the wall of
the Council Chambers. Stanley A.
Clouse, President of the Council,
called a regular meeting of the City
Council to order on March 23, 2021
at 5:30 p.m. with the following
Council Members responding to
roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,
Bruce Lear, Tami James Moore,
and Jonathan Nikkila. Absent:
None. City Clerk recorded the min-
utes. Administrative personnel were
also present. Notice of the meeting
had been given according to law.
There were no Oral Communica-
tions.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the applica-
tions submitted by Miller & Associ-
ates for the City of Kearney and
Compute North NE05, LLC. By
unanimous vote suspended the
rules requiring the reading of ordi-
nances on three different days and
placed Ordinance No. 8472 vacat-
ing Lot 2, Tech One Second Subdi-
vision, a subdivision being part of
the Northeast Quarter of the North-
west Quarter of Section 29, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
and Ordinance No. 8473 rezoning
from District M-1, Limited Industrial
District and District BP/PD, Busi-
ness Park/Planned Development
Overlay District to District BP,
Business Park District for property
described as a tract of land being
part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter and part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(3215 Global Drive Place) on first
reading by number only. Ordinance
Nos. 8472 and 8473 were read by
number. By unanimous vote, Ordi-
nance Nos. 8472 and 8473 were
passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
2. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2021-37
approving the application submit-
ted by Miller & Associates for the
City of Kearney and Compute
North NE05, LLC for an amend-
ment to the Land Use Map of the
City of Kearney Comprehensive
Development Plan from Business
Park and Light Industrial to Busi-
ness Park for property described as
a tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215
Global Drive Place).
3. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2021-38
approving the Application submit-
ted by Miller & Associates for the
City of Kearney and Compute
North NE05, LLC for the Final Plat
and Subdivision Agreement for
Tech One Third Subdivision, a sub-
division being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter
and part of the Southeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter and part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(3215 Global Drive Place).
4. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the proposed
amendments to the following chap-
ters/sections of the City Code as
follows: (a) Section 56-101
"Purpose" of Chapter 56 "Public
Improvements and Infrastructure"
to amend the reference of storm
water to stormwater; (b) Section
56-102 "Water" of Chapter 56
"Public Improvements and Infra-
structure" to amend the references
of City Engineer to Director of Pub-
lic Works or his/her duly appointed
representative; (c) Section 56-103
"Sanitary Sewers" of Chapter 56
"Public Improvements and Infra-
structure" to amend the references
of City Engineer to Director of Pub-
lic Works or his/her duly appointed
representative; (d) Section 56-104
"Storm Water Management" of
Chapter 56 "Public Improvements
and Infrastructure" to amend the
reference of storm water to
stormwater, including the section
title and to amend the references of
City Engineer to Director of Public
Works or his/her duly appointed
representative and to amend from
thirty (30) days of the date of notice
to five (5) days of the date of notice
for when maintenance is required
for a given stormwater facility, fol-
lowing written notice from the City
to property owners responsible for
said maintenance; (e) Section
56-106 "Parks Reservations" of
Chapter 56 "Public Improvements
and Infrastructure" to amend the
reference of storm water to
stormwater; (f) Section 56-109
"Timing and Conveyance" of Chap-
ter 56 "Public Improvements and
Infrastructure" to amend the refer-
ences of City Engineer to Director
of Public Works or his/her duly ap-
pointed representative; and (g)
Section 56-112 "Easements" of
Chapter 56 "Public Improvements
and Infrastructure" to amend the
reference of storm water to
stormwater. By unanimous vote
suspended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8474 on first reading by num-
ber only. Ordinance No. 8474 was
read by number. By unanimous
vote, Ordinance No. 8474 was
passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
Consent Agenda:
By unanimous vote the following
items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held March 9, 2021.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
5.11 - $127.98 - smcs;
1000bulbs.com - $641.94 - smcs;
5Gstore - $1,974.04 - co; 911 Cus-
tom - $1,583.00 - smcs; ABPA -
$75.00 - smcs; Accent Sales -
$468.21 - smcs; Acushnet -
$7,415.25 - smcs; Adobe - $671.86
- smcs; Advance Auto Parts -
$26.73 - smcs; AKRS Equipment -
$43,283.64 - co; Alert 3 - $850.00 -
smcs; Alfred Benesch - $58,919.61
- co; All Hands Fire - $816.00 -
smcs; All Makes Auto - $2,494.31 -
smcs; Allied Electronics - $343.74 -
smcs; Ally B Design - $95.00 -
smcs; Alpsteg,C - $46.67 - smcs;
Amazon - $19,841.07 - smcs,co;
American - $480.80 - smcs; Ameri-
can Red Cross - $972.00 - smcs;
Apple - $0.99 - smcs; Appliance
Parts - $41.65 - smcs; Aramark
Uniform - $195.78 - smcs; Ask
Suppy - $8.04 - smcs; Atlantic -
$59.99 - smcs; Audubon DTP -
$20.00 - smcs; Aurora Coop -
$1,115.84 - smcs; Auto Value -
$1,515.59 - smcs,co; B&H Photo -
$1,242.04 - smcs; Baker & Taylor -
$3,929.32 - smcs; Bamford -
$250.00 - smcs; Barco Municipal -
$385.60 - smcs; Baristas Daily
Grind - $5.00 - smcs; Barney Insur-
ance - $100.00 - smcs; Battery Guy
- $599.75 - smcs; Beacon Athletics
- $1,298.04 - smcs; Bear Frame -
$202.26 - smcs; Berke,N -$100.00
- smcs; Big Apple Fun Center -
$50.00 - smcs; Blackstone Publish-
ing - $588.93 - smcs; Blue to Gold
- $318.00 - smcs; Bluecross Blu-
eshield - $140,083.17 - smcs;
Bolte, Cody - $223.00 - smcs;
Bosselman - $26,818.82 - smcs;
Broadfoot Sand - $5,131.46 -
smcs; Brown Construction -
$38,200.45 - co; Buff City Soap -
$2,194.31 - smcs; Buffalo Co. At-
torney - $18,750.00 - smcs; Buffalo
Co. Treasurer - $14.86 - smcs; Buf-
falo Outdoor Power - $5,591.26 -
co,smcs; Builders - $2,330.37 -
smcs,co; Bulk Apothecary - $40.45
- smcs; Cabela's - $181.89 - co;
Carquest - $862.56 - smcs; Carrot
Top - $299.61 - smcs; Casey's -
$37.65 - smcs; Cash-Wa -
$1,456.17 - smcs; CDW Govt. -
$410.42 - smcs; Cenex - $48.02 -
smcs; Center Point - $75.96 -
smcs; Central Comm. College -
$49.00 - smcs; Central Hydraulic -
$1,986.98 - smcs; Central NE Bob-
cat - $3,809.29 - smcs; Central NE
Rehab - $90.00 - ps; Chemsearch -
$307.00 - smcs; Chesterman -
$814.75 - smcs; Christensen, Eric -
$100.00 - smcs; Cintas - $295.04 -
smcs; City of Ky - $13,477.76 -
smcs,co,ps; Cold Spring - $420.00
- smcs; Commonwealth Electric -
$67.18 - smcs; Conservation Mart -
$296.24 - smcs; Construction
Rental - $840.82 - smcs; Control
Yours - $200.00 - smcs; Copycat
Printing - $115.45 - smcs; Core &
Main - $376.49 - smcs; Credit
Mgmt. Services - $93.14 - ps;
Criminal Addiction - $1,100.00 -
smcs; Culligan - $452.76 - smcs;
Cunninham's Journal - $61.94 -
smcs; Dawson Public Power -
$21,723.97 - smcs; Daylight Do-
nuts - $62.26 - smcs; Del City -
$63.22 - smcs; Dell - $9,585.51 -
smcs,co; Dennis,N - $223.00 -
smcs; Digipalooza - $39.00 - smcs;
Dish - $128.06 - smcs; Ditch Witch
- $108.38 - smcs; Dmilaco Sports -
$170.00 - smcs; Dolan Consulting -
$95.00 - smcs; Dollar Tree - $22.47
- smcs; Dowhy Towing - $1,770.75
- smcs; DPC Industries -
$18,441.48 - smcs; Dr. Brad Rodg-
ers - $353.00 - ps; Eagle Distribut-
ing - $1,477.50 - smcs; Eakes Of-
fice Plus - $396.05 - smcs; Ebay -
$174.65 - smcs; Echo Electric -
$251.14 - smcs; Ecolab - $83.06 -
smcs; Ehrlich - $114.00 - smcs; Ei-
leen's - $45.00 - smcs; Electric
Pump - $15,045.77 - smcs; Elliott
Equipment - $440,745.06 -
smcs,co; Emblem Authority -
$1,043.50 - smcs; EMC Insurance -
$3,534.82 - smcs; Entenmann-Ro-
vin - $129.25 - smcs; Envirotech -
$5,087.26 - smcs; Eurofins -
$840.00 - smcs; Evident - $659.83
- smcs; Expression Wear - $625.00
- smcs,ps; Eyemed - $1,270.56 -
smcs; F.D. Leatherworks - $196.00
- smcs; Facebook - $117.30 -
smcs; Family Practice - $117.68 -
ps; Farmers Union - $759.60 -
smcs; Fastenal - $375.37 -
smcs,ps; FDpins - $25.71 - ps;
Fiddelke - $750.80 - smcs; Find it
Parts - $143.13 - smcs; First Tacti-
cal - $519.96 - smcs; Flag Co. -
$71.40 - smcs; Friesen Chevrolet -
$1,082.87 - smcs; Frontier -
$7,183.14 - smcs; Full Source -
$1,010.76 - smcs; Gale/Cengage -
$272.06 - smcs; Galeton - $693.96
- smcs; Galls - $583.08 - smcs,ps;
Game & Parks Mailroom - $15.00 -
smcs; GameTime - $128.86 - co;
Gammon Technical - $96.19 -
smcs; Garrett Tires & Treads -
$1,644.30 - smcs; Gene Steffy
Chrysler - $29,052.00 - co;
Gerdes,J - $223.00 - smcs; Gra-
ham Tire - $773.70 - smcs; Grain-
ger - $4,322.28 - smcs; Grand
Kubota - $153.29 - smcs; Granicus
- $6,009.45 - smcs; Grey House
Publishing - $588.00 - smcs; Haw-
thorne Jewelry - $1,178.33 - ps;
Hilltop 4 - $50.00 - smcs; Hireright
- $17.32 - smcs; Hobby Lobby -
$919.54 - smcs; Holmes Plumbing
- $206.33 - smcs; Home Depot Pro
- $1,442.18 - smcs; Horizon -
$120.15 - smcs; Hort,K - $31.00 -
smcs; Hy-Vee - $32.17 - smcs;
IACP - $190.00 - smcs; ICMA -
$7,318.48 - ps; Imyfonetech -
$29.95 - co; Integrated Security -
$876.00 - smcs; Int'l Code Council
- $609.60 - smcs; IRS -
$186,711.89 - ps; Jack Lederman -
$1,060.93 - smcs; Jack's Uniforms
- $1,138.68 - smcs; Jackson Ser-
vices - $324.12 - smcs; JCB Deliv-
ery - $35.00 - smcs; JCPenney -
$62.48-smcs; Jmac Supply -
$284.56 - smcs; Johnstone Supply
- $551.35 - smcs; Ky Ace -
$1,076.59 - smcs,co; Ky Area
Builders - $370.00 - smcs; Ky
Chamber Comm. - $200.00 - smcs;
Ky Concrete - $500.33 - smcs; Ky
Hub - $2,255.07 - smcs; Ky Power
Sports - $85.95 - smcs; Ky Towing
& Repair - $690.00 - smcs; Ky
Warehouse - $793.82 - smcs; Ky
Winlectric - $16,949.26 - smcs,co;
Ky Winnelson - $721.71 - smcs;
Kelly Supply - $368.21 - smcs;
Kimball Midwest - $380.22 - smcs;
Kings III Emergency - $480.06 -
smcs; Kirby Built - $171.46 - smcs;
Koetters,J - $223.00 - smcs;
Konica Minolta - $367.80 - smcs;
KSO CPAs - $27,850.00 - smcs;
Landmark Implement - $1,330.52 -
smcs; Lawson Products - $76.04 -
smcs; LCL Truck Equipment -
$1,680.08 - smcs; Lighting Direct -
$62.05 - smcs; Lockmobile -
$24.50 - smcs; Longleaf Services -
$319.19 - smcs; L-Tron - $329.00 -
smcs; Mac Tools - $19.37 - smcs;
Macqueen Equipment - $7,400.17 -
smcs; Magic Cleaning - $1,560.00
- smcs; Marlatt Machine -
$1,169.28 - smcs; Masek Golf Car
- $1,058.00 - smcs; Masters True
Value - $453.58 - smcs; Matheson
Tri-Gas - $649.13 - smcs; Maul,E -
$175.00 - smcs; McElhinney,G -
$48.17 - smcs; Mead Lumber -
$917.20 - co; Menards - $5,059.09
- smcs,ps; Mid American Signal -
$3,217.51 - smcs; Midland
Scientific - $622.23 - smcs;
Mid-NE Garage Doors - $465.00 -
smcs; Midway - $86.86 - smcs;
Midwest Connect - $240.46 -
smcs; Midwest Petroleum -
$2,003.00 - smcs; Midwest
Turf-$1,664.01 - smcs; Midwest
Turf & Irrigation - $360.80 - smcs;
Miller Signs - $250.00 - smcs; Mir-
acle Recreation Equip. -
$12,900.60 - co; Mirror Image -
$100.00 - smcs; Mitchell 1 -
$1,015.29 - smcs; Moonlight Em-
broidery - $748.20 - smcs; Munici-
pal Services - $30,341.31 -
smcs,co; Municipal Supply -
$7,203.56 - smcs; Murphy Tractor -
$2,040.94 - smcs; Myslik -
$5,450.00 - smcs; Nat'l Information
- $80.00 - smcs; Nat'l Registry
EMT - $85.00 - smcs; NE Child
Support - $1,517.12 - ps; NE Crane
- $214.32 - smcs; NE Dept of Labor
- $6.38 - ps; NE Dept of Revenue -
$41,460.66 - smcs; NE Library As-
soc. - $215.00 - smcs; NE Machin-
ery - $1,038.84 - smcs; NE Peter-
bilt - $1,070.45 - smcs; NE Salt &
Grain - $15,277.60 - smcs; NE
Statewide - $130.00 - smcs; NE
Truck Center - $8,155.61 - smcs;
Nebraskaland Distributing -
$1,919.85 - smcs; Netgate -
$815.15 - co; Network Solutions -
$108.95 - smcs; NISFM Boiler -
$180.00 - smcs; North Central Air -
$899.00 - smcs; Northern Safety -
$116.16 - smcs; Northwestern En-
ergy - $9,795.38 - smcs; OCLC -
$764.46 - smcs; Odeys - $1,789.69
- smcs; Office Depot - $28.62 -
smcs; Office Max - $1,170.04 -
smcs; Officenet - $81.24 - smcs;
One Call Concepts - $123.32 -
smcs; O'Reilly Auto - $1,388.51 -
smcs; Orkin - $48.15 - smcs;
Orscheln - $366.63 - smcs;
Oudekerk,S - $636.00 - smcs;
Overdrive - $27,200.00 - smcs;
Panera Bread - $83.89 - smcs;
Papa John's - $155.57 - smcs;
Paramount - $67.84 - smcs;
Pdqcom - $481.50 - smcs; Peer-
less Machine - $7,696.60 - smcs;
Penworthy - $327.60 - smcs; Pep
Co. - $150.00 - smcs; Perkins -
$531.38 - smcs; Pioneer Manufac-
turing - $484.00 - smcs; Pitney
Bowes - $60.00 - smcs; Platte Val-
ley Auto - $1,661.85 - smcs; Platte
Valley Comm. - $1,008.44 - smcs;
Police Technical - $750.00 - smcs;
Pot O'Gold - $77.00 - smcs; Pres-
to-X - $531.00 - smcs; Qualifed
Hardware - $77.00 - smcs; Quill -
$871.25 - smcs; Rasmussen Me-
chanical - $818.50 - smcs; Ra-
venna Sanitation - $23.25 - smcs;
Rayallen.com - $864.97 - smcs;
Ready Mixed Concrete - $378.00 -
smcs; Redbox - $1.61 - smcs;
Redman's Shoes - $140.00 - co;
Reinke's - $95.00 - smcs; Resco -
$12,000.00 - smcs; Reverse Osmo-
sis - $168.97 - smcs; Russell's Ap-
pliance - $348.00 - smcs; Safety
Products - $63.15 - smcs; Sahling
Kenworth - $167.87 - smcs; San
Pedro - $77.80 - smcs; Sapp
Brothers - $21,410.59 - smcs;
Saylor Screenprinting - $751.00 -
smcs; School Distric #7 -
$3,235.00 - smcs; School Outfitters
- $337.04 - smcs; Schumacher
Bros - $488.00 - smcs; See Clear
Cleaning - $2,655.50 - smcs; Se-
lect Sprayers - $322.51 - smcs; Se-
quel Book - $300.00 - smcs; Sher-
win Williams - $259.78 - smcs;
Shredding Solutions - $45.00 -
smcs; Siteone Landscape Supply -
$2,896.35 - smcs; SLA Corp. -
$169.09 - smcs; Smallcakes -
$19.30 - smcs; Spectrum -
$1,030.41 - smcs; Thurston Heat-
ing - $586.60 - smcs; Titan Ma-
chinery - $1,376.35 - smcs; Tractor
Supply - $891.73 - smcs; Transun-
ion - $112.20 - smcs; Traveler's
Insurance - $227,755.91 - smcs;
Tritechfore - $169.00 - smcs; Uline
- $557.04 - smcs; Union Bank -
$98,329.28 - ps; Unique - $89.50 -
smcs; UPS - $188.61 - smcs; USA
Communications - $284.70 - smcs;
USPS - $479.00 - smcs; Van Wall
Equipment - $844.14 - smcs;
VanHorn,R - $510.00 - smcs; Velo
News - $69.95 - smcs; Vessco -
$390.88 - smcs; Village Payment -
$147.99 - smcs; Village Uniform -
$209.00 - smcs; Volvo Trucks -
$130.82 - smcs; Wal-mart -
$1,083.78 - smcs; Walters Electric
- $1,109.49 - smcs; Watchguard
Video - $201.43 - smcs; Wave Sen-
ior Learning - $30.00 - smcs; Way-
fair - $149.80 - smcs; Waytek -
$676.47 - smcs; Weldon,C -
$223.00 - smcs; Wilco Life - $10.00
- ps; Winter Equipment - $2,569.95
- smcs; Wooldand Country Lodge -
$411.24 - smcs; WPCI - $371.50 -
ps; WT Cox - $157.25 - smcs; Yant
Equipment - $930.34 - smcs; Zips
Truck - $286.50 - smcs; Zoro Tools
- $360.44 - smcs; Payroll Ending
03/09/2021 -- $536,956.33. The
foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $111.93 to the
City of Kearney.
3. Receive recommendations of
Planning Commission and set April
13, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. as date and
time for hearing on those applica-
tions where applicable.
4. Accept the bids received for
the Yanney Park - 8th Street Pe-
destrian Bridge in the amount of
$232,600 and adopt Resolution No.
2021-39 awarding the bid to Simon
Contractors.
5. Accept the bids received for
the purchase of a hook lift truck
used in the Utilities Department
and award the bid to Nebraska
Truck Center in the amount of
$159,500.00.
6. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-40
approving the Developer Con-
structed Infrastructure Agreement
for William Estates between the
City of Kearney and William
Diessner, President of B & G In-
vestments, LLC, a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company for the con-
struction of a water main and sani-
tary sewer main to serve William
Estates, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
7. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-41
approving the Agreement between
the City of Kearney and KSO CPAs
+ Advisors for auditing services.
8. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-42
approving Application for Payment
No. 3 in the amount of $38,200.45
submitted by Brown Construction
and approved by RDG Planning &
Design for the construction of the
Community Tennis Facility.
9. Approve the Plans and Speci-
fications for the Airport Improve-
ment Program Project No.
3-31-0045-034 in connection with
the Parking Lot Expansion project
at the Kearney Regional Airport and
set the bid opening date for April
20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
10. Adopt Resolution No.
2021-43 approving and authorizing
the City Manager to execute the
Recreational Use Agreement be-
tween the City of Kearney and Ne-
braska Public Power District
(NPPD) to provide for the operation
and maintenance of the existing
hike-bike trail which uses certain
portions of NPPD's Canal and the
existing Cottonmill Bridge and for
the construction, operation and
maintenance of the new bridge to
be linked to the hike and bike trail
across from NPPD's Canal prop-
erty located near 8th Street and
agreement.
11. Adopt Resolution No.
2021-44 approving and authorizing
the City Manager to execute the
Water Delivery Agreement between
the City of Kearney and Nebraska
Public Power District to deliver
water to the Rolling Hills Reservoir
via the Kearney Canal.
12. Adopt Resolution No.
2021-45 approving the request by
Kearney Gaming, LLC to provide
keno-type lottery operation at Billy
Jack's Pizza Pub located at 810
3rd Avenue.
13. Adopt Resolution No.
2021-46 approving the Purchase
Agreement between Floyd Beins
and the City of Kearney for the pur-
chase of a tract of land located in
the Southwest Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter AND a tract of
land in the Northwest Quarter, all in
Section 30, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska being lo-
cated at 4755, 4759, 4805 N Ave-
nue.
14. Approve the agreement with
the City of Kearney and Tri-City
Auction Center to provide auction-
eering services for property to be
sold at police auction by the Kear-
ney Police Department and adopt
Resolution No. 2021-47.
15. Approve the Plans and Speci-
fications for the continuation of
Phase II Enhancements of the
Kearney Water Trail known as
Kearney Whitewater Park and set
the bid opening date for May 4,
2021 at 2:00 p.m.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
By unanimous vote suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8475
amending Section 8-507 "Sale of
Vehicle" of Article 5 "Abandoned
Vehicles" of Chapter 8 "Police" of
the City Code to amend the lan-
guage authorizing the sale of vehi-
cles by the City Manager or desig-
nee and to add the authorization for
the Police Department to sell such
vehicle at public sale or by use of
an online auction website and give
proper notice being printed once in
the appropriate newspaper of gen-
eral circulation within the City at
least ten (10) days prior to sale or
by being posted on the City of
Kearney website for a period of at
least ten (10) days prior to sale on
first reading by number only. Ordi-
nance No. 8475 was read by num-
ber. By unanimous vote Ordinance
No. 8475 was passed, approved
and ordered published as required
by law and made available to the
public at the Office of the City
Clerk, the City Police Department
and the Public Library.
By unanimous vote suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8476
authorizing the issuance of Com-
bined Utilities Revenue Bonds,
Series 2021, of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska, in the aggregate princi-
pal amount of $1,045,000 for the
purpose of paying the cost of main-
taining, extending, enlarging and
improving the waterworks plant
and water system and the sewage
disposal plant and sanitary sewer
system of the city; directing the ap-
plication of the proceeds of said
bonds; prescribing the form, terms
and details of said bonds; pledging
and hypothecating the revenue and
earnings of the waterworks plant
and water system, sewage disposal
plant and sanitary sewer system
and electric distribution system of
said city for the payment of said
bonds and interest thereon; provid-
ing for the collection, segregation
and application of the revenues of
said waterworks plant and water
system, sewage disposal plant and
sanitary sewer system and electric
distribution system on first reading
by number only. Ordinance No.
8476 was read by number. By
unanimous vote Ordinance No.
8476 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
Regular Agenda:
1. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
staining, granted permission to pay
the Open Account Claim in the
amount of $88,948.23 to Nebraska
Public Power District.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 5:45 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
ZNEZ A3,t1
Notice of Organization of
Fusion Industries, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Fu-
sion Industries LLC (the
"Company") was organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska
on March 8, 2021. The address of
the Company's designated office is
1018 10th St. Gibbon, NE 68840.
The registered agent of the Com-
pany is Bentley Hays LLP having
an address of 3915 N Avenue,
Suite C Kearney, NE 68847.
ZNEZ M27,A3,A10
Notice of Sale
To Satisfy Storage
Default
To Whom It May Concern
This ad shall serve as notice that
The undersigned will sell by man-
ner of public auction personal
property believed to be owned by
Vincent Burns, the contents of Unit,
#135. Including but not limited to
beds, TV stand, gun case, bedroom
furniture and other items in our
possession at Lock 'n Store Stor-
age. Sale of the entire contents will
be conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Friday, April 9, 2021,
items will be sold "AS IS". CASH
ONLY! After deductions of the rea-
sonable costs of storage, advertis-
ing, and sale, any proceeds not
claimed After a period of one year