Legal notices: April 29, 2021
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

A G TRUCKING, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that A G

Trucking, LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 1806 K Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68847. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Salvador Aguirre,

whose street and mailing address

is 1806 K Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ A22,A29,My6

 

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF CONIFER PAPER CO.

A LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that Coni-

fer Paper Co., LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Act. The address of its designated

office is 1011 West 21st Street,

Kearney, NE 68845. The name and

address of the initial registered

agent is Registered Agents, Inc.,

Suite 100, 530 S. 13th Street, Lin-

coln, NE 68508. Conifer Paper Co.,

LLC commenced business on Jan-

uary 27, 2021 and the general pur-

pose for which the company is or-

ganized is to engage in any and all

lawful business for which a limited

liability company may be organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska.

Clinton Robinson,

Organizer

ZNEZ A15,A22,A29

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

DAHLGREN INVESTMENTS,

L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Dahlgren Investments,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 2416 West 46th Street

Place, Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Gregg Dahlgren,

2416 West 46th Street Place, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on April 26, 2021 and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following Member:

Gregg Dahlgren

2416 West 46th Street Place

Kearney, NE 68845

Gregg Dahlgren, Member

ZNEZ A29,My6,My13

 

Heather Swanson-Murray

Attorney at Law

SWANSON MURRAY LAW, LLC

P.O. Box 2042

Kearney, NE 68848-2042

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

EMERALD, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Emerald, LLC, a Nebraska limited

liability company (the "Company"),

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska with its

designated office at 6112 R Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,

and its registered agent is Collene

Henninger. The Company was or-

ganized for the purpose of engag-

ing in the transaction of any lawful

business and the performance of

any lawful activities that a limited li-

ability company may engage in un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Company was organ-

ized and commenced on the 26th

day of April, 2021.

ZNEZ A29,My6,My13

 

STATE OF NEBRASKA

DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL

RESOURCES

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEAR-

ING AND OPEN HOUSE MEET-

INGS TO DEVELOP A FLOOD

HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN FOR

THE STATE OF NEBRASKA

 

DATES & LOCATIONS:

TUESDAY, JUNE 1, 10 AM - 12

PM CDT, LINCOLN, NE, (public

hearing to begin at 11 a.m.) Jayne

Snyder Trails Center, 250 North

21st Street, Lincoln, NE 68503

TUESDAY, JUNE 1, 5 PM - 7

PM CDT, KEARNEY, NE, Kearney

Public Library, 2020 1st Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68847

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2, 1 PM - 3

PM MDT, ALLIANCE, NE, Alliance

City Library, 1750 Sweetwater Ave-

nue # 101, Alliance, NE 69301

THURSDAY, JUNE 3, 10 AM -

12 PM CDT, VALENTINE, NE,

Mid-Plains Community College Val-

entine Campus, 715 East HWY 20,

Valentine, NE 69201

THURSDAY, JUNE 3, 5 PM - 7

PM CDT, NORFOLK, NE, Divots

Conference Center, 4200 West

Norfolk Avenue, Norfolk, NE 68701

Notice is hereby given that one

public hearing and multiple public

open house meetings will be held

across the State of Nebraska dur-

ing the first week of June 2021. The

Nebraska Department of Natural

Resources (NeDNR) has begun de-

velopment of a State Flood Hazard

Mitigation Plan. The purpose of

meetings will be to collect public

input related to impacts from his-

toric flooding that occurred in 2019.

Information collected will provide a

baseline for the plan which will be

developed over the next 12 mon-

ths. These actions are provided un-

der the provisions of Neb. Rev.

Stat. §61-228.

Additional project information

may be obtained by contacting

NeDNR at (402) 471-2363 or

through the NeDNR website at

https://dnr.nebraska.go-

v/floodplain/flood-mitigation.

Comments must be received by

NeDNR at 301 Centennial Mall

South, P.O. Box 94676, Lincoln,

NE 68509 by 5:00 p.m. on July 6,

2021.

ZNEZ A29,t1

 

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF LEMON BAR CREATIVE

A LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that

Lemon Bar Creative, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Act. The address of its designated

office is 1011 West 21st Street,

Kearney, NE 68845. The name and

address of the initial registered

agent is Registered Agents, Inc.,

Suite 100, 530 S. 13th Street, Lin-

coln, NE 68508. Lemon Bar Crea-

tive, LLC commenced business on

March 26, 2021 and the general

purpose for which the company is

organized is to engage in any and

all lawful business for which a lim-

ited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

Clinton Robinson,

Organizer

ZNEZ A15,A20,A29

Buffalo County Agricultural

Association

Perimeter Fence Bid

 

Bids Due May 11, 2021 by 10 am

Install new 4' tall x 8' long perma-

nent Black Steel Fence with con-

crete. For specs and specific loca-

tion contact the Fairgrounds office.

Phone: 308-236-1201 Email: in-

fo@buffalocountyfairgrounds.com

 

ZNEZ A22,A29,My6

 

CENTRAL COMMUNITY

COLLEGE - GRAND ISLAND

ROOF REPLACEMENT

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS

INVITATION

1.01 BID SUBMISSION

A. Bids signed and under seal,

executed, dated, and submitted for

the furnishing of all labor, materials,

and equipment for the Central

Community College - Grand Island,

Roof Replacement prior to:

1. Date: May 5, 2021.

2. Time: 2:00 p.m.

3. Place: Central Community Col-

lege, Grand Island, College Admin-

istration, Board Room 80.

4. Location: 3134 West Highway

34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.

B. Offers will be opened publicly

immediately after the time for re-

ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-

sider the bids received for the fur-

nishing of said labor, materials and

equipment necessary for the proper

construction of the aforesaid proj-

ect.

C. The General, Mechanical and

Electrical, will be under one Bid. All

subcontractor quotations shall be

sent to the General Contractor.

D. Bid Security is required to be

submitted with bid proposal form.

Make payable to Central Commu-

nity College in the amount of 5% of

the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid

Security shall be of cashiers check,

certified check, or Bid Bond issued

by a Surety licensed to conduct

business in the State of Nebraska.

Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document

A310. Any agent signing a bid bond

on behalf of the Surety must attach

a Power of Attorney effectively evi-

dencing the agent's authority to

bind the Surety to the performance

of the Bid Bond.

E. Performance Bond: The Con-

tractor shall be required to furnish

acceptable bonds to complete the

work and pay for all labor and ma-

terials used, said bonds to be in the

amount of 100% of total amount of

the Contract. See Document A701,

Instructions to Bidders.

F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-

tue of his contract with Central

Community College, becomes a

purchasing agent for the Owner on

their behalf and under Statute

77-2702 does not pay sales tax.

G. Insurance: Prior to the start of

the work, completed copies of the

Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-

ment G705 shall be submitted to

the Owner and Architect.

H. There is no Pre-Bid Confer-

ence schedule. Contact Rob

Briseno, Facilities Manager Grand

Island Campus, email:

rbriseno@cccneb.edu; phone:

308-398-7450, to schedule a visit

and view existing conditions.

1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY

A. Project Name: Central Com-

munity College - Grand Island,

Roof Replacement

B. Project Address: 3134 West

Highway 34, Grand Island, Ne-

braska 68802.

C. Owner's Name: Central Com-

munity College

D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-

chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..

E. The Contract Documents,

dated April 14, 2021 prepared for

the project by Wilkins Architecture

Design Planning, L.L.C.

F. The work consists of replacing

the low-slope roof with EPDM sin-

gle-ply roofing membrane with ad-

ditional polyisocyanurate insulation

layers. Project also includes coor-

dination of existing RTU and duct-

work, all associated flashing and

perimeter cap flashing.

1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIP-

TION

A. Contract Type: A single prime

contract based on a Stipulated

Price as described in Document 00

5200 - Agreement Form.

B. Project will be constructed un-

der one general construction con-

tract.

1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY

A. Owner intends to occupy the

Project upon Substantial Comple-

tion.

B. Schedule the Work to accom-

modate Owner occupancy.

1.05 CONTRACT TIME

A. The bidder, in submitting an

offer, accepts the Contract Time

period stated for performing the

Work. The completion date in the

Agreement shall be the Contract

Time added to the commencement

date.

1.06 WORK SEQUENCE

A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-

PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE

NOTED. The Work shall be con-

ducted in a single phase as de-

scribed in the schedule below:

B. May 5, 2021: Bids received

from General Contractors at 2:00

p.m.

TBD: Contractors interviews in

CCC Board Room.

May 20, 2021: Contractor recom-

mendation presented to Board of

Governors.

May 24, 2021: Contract

awarded: Start Digital Document

Submittal Service (ORACLE, Sub-

mittal Exchange) and Administra-

tive Requirements.

June 1, 2021: Construction Starts

July 9, 2021: Substantial Com-

pletion.

July 16, 2021: Final Completion.

BID DOCUMENTS AND

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

2.01 DEFINITIONS

A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-

uments including Project Manual,

Construction Drawings and all is-

sued Addendums.

2.02 AVAILABILITY

A. Bid Documents may be ob-

tained from the following location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424

S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)

592-1292.

B. Bid Document Information can

be obtained online from the follow-

ing location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging |

Standard Share; www.stan-

dardsharev3.com. The following in-

formation can be obtained and

viewed:

a. Instructions to Bidders

b. Bid Form

c. Specifications Table of Con-

tents

d. Section 01 1000 Summary

e. Addendums

f. Construction Drawing Images

IMAGES ARE NOT FOR

BIDDING - FOR REFERENCE

ONLY IN ORDERING

C. A deposit in the amount of

$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins

Architecture Design Planning,

L.L.C.) will be required for each set

of bidding documents. If shipping

is required there is a non-refund-

able amount determined and made

payable to Standard Digital Imag-

ing These checks are to be sent to

Standard Digital Imaging prior to

receipt of documents. The deposit

will be returned in full only if a qual-

ified bid is submitted and the Bid

Documents are returned within fif-

teen (15) days of the bid determina-

tion, or if the Contractor decides

not to submit a Proposal and the

Bid Documents are returned with

seven (7) days prior to the bid

opening.

D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS

SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-

fice of Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West

39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845.

2.03 EXAMINATION

A. Bid Documents may be exam-

ined at:

Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.

58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE 68516.

Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255

S 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127.

Columbus Area Chamber of

Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-

bus, NE 68602-0515.

Hastings Builders Bureau, 301

South Burlington, Hastings, NE

68902.

Builders Plan Service, 309 West

2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801.

Reed Construction Data, 30

Technology Drive So. Suite 500,

Norcross, GA 30092.

Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.

Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-

dardShare - www.stan-

darddigital.com.

Construction Industry Center -

www.constructio-

nindustrycenter.com.

iSqFt - www.isqft.com.

Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-

nic Plan Room), 3315 Central Ave,

Hot Springs, AR 71913

800-393-6343 - www.constru-

ction.com.

B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-

ments verify that documents are

complete. Notify Architect should

the documents be incomplete.

C. Immediately notify Architect

upon finding discrepancies or

omissions in the Bid Documents.

2.04 PRODUCT / ASSEMBLY /

SYSTEMS SUBSTITUTIONS

A. No technical questions will

be answered by the Architect's

/Engineer's office(s) during the

twenty-four (24) hours immedi-

ately preceding the bid opening

time and date.

B. All products and manufactur-

ers shall be as specified in the bid

documents. Any requested

changes in products or manufac-

turers shall be submitted to the Ar-

chitect seven days prior to the bid

date. Requested changes that have

been approved will be included in

an addendum. Any requested

changes not included in an adden-

dum are to be considered as not

approved. The Owner reserves the

right to negotiate any proposed

Voluntary Alternates only with the

apparent low bidder with selection

based on the Base Bid and se-

lected Alternate(s).

C. The Architect does not intend

to issue any addenda to the bidd-

ing documents within three (3)

working days of the bid opening

time and date.

SITE ASSESSMENT

3.01 SITE EXAMINATION

A. All Bidders are required to

make a careful, close examination

of the entire building areas before

submitting a bid. See 01 1000

Summary for the schedule.

1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF

SITE AND PREMISES

A. Arrange use of site and prem-

ises to allow:

1. Owner occupancy.

2. Use of site and premises by

the public.

B. Provide access to and from

site as required by law and by

Owner:

1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-

ing Construction: Keep all exits re-

quired by code open during con-

struction period; provide temporary

exit signs if exit routes are tempo-

rarily altered.

2. Do not obstruct roadways,

sidewalks, or other public ways

without permit.

C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:

1. Limit disruption of utility ser-

vices to hours the building is unoc-

cupied.

2. Do not disrupt or shut down

life safety systems, including but

not limited to fire sprinklers and fire

alarm system, without 7 days no-

tice to Owner and authorities hav-

ing jurisdiction.

3. Prevent accidental disruption

of utility services to other facilities.

OFFER ACCEPTANCE /

REJECTION

4.01 DURATION OF OFFER

A. Bids shall remain open to ac-

ceptance and shall be irrevocable

for a period of forty-five (45) days

after the bid closing date.

4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER

A. The Owner and Contractor

shall have the right to reject any or

all bids, which are in any way in-

complete or irregular, and to waive

any informality in any proposal.

ZNEZ A21,A23,A27,A29

 

CENTRAL COMMUNITY

COLLEGE - HASTINGS

ROOF REPLACEMENTS

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS

INVITATION

1.01 BID SUBMISSION

A. Bids signed and under seal,

executed, dated, and submitted for

the furnishing of all labor, materials,

and equipment for the Central

Community College - Hastings

Roof Replacements prior to:

1. Date: May 25, 2021.

2. Time: 2:00 p.m.

3. Place: Central Community Col

lege Board Room 80

4. Location: Grand Island, Ne

braska.

B. Offers will be opened publicly

immediately after the time for re-

ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-

sider the bids received for the fur-

nishing of said labor, materials and

equipment necessary for the proper

construction of the aforesaid proj-

ect.

C. The General, Mechanical and

Electrical, will be under one Bid. All

subcontractor quotations shall be

sent to the General Contractor.

D. Bid Security is required to be

submitted with bid proposal form.

Make payable to Central Commu-

nity College in the amount of 5% of

the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid

Security shall be of cashiers check,

certified check, or Bid Bond issued

by a Surety licensed to conduct

business in the State of Nebraska.

Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document

A310. Any agent signing a bid bond

on behalf of the Surety must attach

a Power of Attorney effectively evi-

dencing the agent's authority to

bind the Surety to the performance

of the Bid Bond.

E. Performance Bond: The Con-

tractor shall be required to furnish

acceptable bonds to complete the

work and pay for all labor and ma-

terials used, said bonds to be in the

amount of 100% of total amount of

the Contract. See Document A701,

Instructions to Bidders.

F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-

tue of his contract with Central

Community College, becomes a

purchasing agent for the Owner on

their behalf and under Statute

77-2702 does not pay sales tax.

G. Insurance: Prior to the start of

the work, completed copies of the

Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-

ment G705 shall be submitted to

the Owner and Architect.

H. Pre-Bid Conference is manda-

tory for General Contractors.

Meeting attendance is strongly rec-

ommended for major subcontrac-

tors.

1. Date: May 12, 2021.

2. Time: 10:00 a.m.

3. Place: Central Community Col

lege - Hastings, Hall Student

Union, Franzen Room 103

4. Location: Hastings, NE.

1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY

A. Project Name: Central Com-

munity College - Hastings Roof Re-

placements

B. Project Address: 550 South

Technical Blvd, Hastings, Nebraska

68901.

C. Owner's Name: Central Com-

munity College

D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-

chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..

E. The Contract Documents,

dated May 6, 2021 prepared for the

project by Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, L.L.C.

F. The work consists of replacing

roofs at three (3) separate buildings

on the Hastings campus and pro-

viding gutters and downspouts at

one (1) separate building. Roof re-

placement to be low-slope roof

with EPDM single-ply roofing mem-

brane with additional polyisocy-

anurate insulation layers. Project

also includes coordination of exist-

ing RTU and ductwork, all associ-

ated flashing and perimeter cap

flashing.

1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIPTION

A. Contract Type: A single prime

contract based on a Stipulated

Price as described in Document 00

5200 - Agreement Form.

B. Project will be constructed un-

der one general construction con-

tract.

1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY

A. Owner intends to occupy the

Project upon Substantial Comple-

tion.

B. Schedule the Work to accom-

modate Owner occupancy.

1.05 CONTRACT TIME

A. The bidder, in submitting an

offer, accepts the Contract Time

period stated for performing the

Work. The completion date in the

Agreement shall be the Contract

Time added to the commencement

date.

1.06 WORK SEQUENCE

A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-

PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE

NOTED. The Work shall be con-

ducted in a single phase as de-

scribed in the schedule below:

B. May 12, 2021: Pre-Bid Confer-

ence at 10:00 a.m. at Central Com-

munity College - Hastings, Hall

Student Union, Franzen Room 103

May 25, 2021: Bids received

from General Contractors at 2:00

p.m.

TBD: Contractors interviews in

CCC Board Room.

June 17, 2021: Low bid contrac-

tor recommendation presented to

Board of Governors.

June 28, 2021: Contract

awarded: Start Digital Document

Submittal Service (ORACLE, Sub-

mittal Exchange) and Administra-

tive Requirements

July 5, 2021: Construction Starts

August 30, 2021: Substantial

Completion.

September 10, 2021: Final Com-

pletion.

BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-

TRACT DOCUMENTS

2.01 DEFINITIONS

A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-

uments including Project Manual,

Construction Drawings and all is-

sued Addendums.

2.02 AVAILABILITY

A. Bid Documents may be ob-

tained from the following location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424

S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)

592-1292.

B. Bid Document Information can

be obtained online from the fol-

lowing location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging |

Standard Share; www.stan-

dardsharev3.com. The following in-

formation can be obtained and

viewed:

a. Instructions to Bidders

b. Bid Form

c. Specifications Table of Con-

tents

d. Section 01 1000 Summary

e. Addendums

f. Construction Drawing Images

IMAGES ARE NOT FOR BIDD-

ING - FOR REFERENCE ONLY IN

ORDERING

C. A deposit in the amount of

$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins

Architecture Design Planning,

L.L.C.) will be required for each set

of bidding documents. If shipping

is required there is a non refunda-

ble amount determined and made

payable to Standard Digital Imag-

ing These checks are to be sent to

Standard Digital Imaging prior to

receipt of documents. The deposit

will be returned in full only if a qual-

ified bid is submitted and the Bid

Documents are returned within fif-

teen (15) days of the bid determina-

tion, or if the Contractor decides

not to submit a Proposal and the

Bid Documents are returned with

seven (7) days prior to the bid

opening.

D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS

SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-

fice of Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West

39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845.

2.03 EXAMINATION

A. Bid Documents may be exam-

ined at:

Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.

58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE 68516.

Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255

S 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127.

Columbus Area Chamber of

Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-

bus, NE 68602-0515.

Hastings Builders Bureau, 301

South Burlington, Hastings, NE

68902.

Builders Plan Service, 309 West

2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801.

Reed Construction Data, 30

Technology Drive So. Suite 500,

Norcross, GA 30092.

Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.

Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-

dardShare - www.stan-

darddigital.com.

Construction Industry Center -

www.constructio-

nindustrycenter.com.

iSqFt - www.isqft.com.

Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-

nic Plan Room), 3315 Central Ave,

Hot Springs, AR 71913

800-393-6343 - www.constru-

ction.com.

B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-

ments verify that documents are

complete. Notify Architect should

the documents be incomplete.

C. Immediately notify Architect

upon finding discrepancies or

omissions in the Bid Documents.

2.04 PRODUCT/ASS

MBLY/SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS

A. No technical questions will

be answered by the Architect's

/Engineer's office(s) during the

twenty-four (24) hours immedi-

ately preceding the bid opening

time and date.

B. All products and manufactur-

ers shall be as specified in the bid

documents. Any requested

changes in products or manufac-

turers shall be submitted to the Ar-

chitect seven days prior to the bid

date. Requested changes that have

been approved will be included in

an addendum. Any requested

changes not included in an adden-

dum are to be considered as not

approved. The Owner reserves the

right to negotiate any proposed

Voluntary Alternates only with the

apparent low bidder with selection

based on the Base Bid and se-

lected Alternate(s).

C. The Architect does not intend

to issue any addenda to the bidd-

ing documents within three (3)

working days of the bid opening

time and date.

SITE ASSESSMENT

3.01 SITE EXAMINATION

A. All Bidders are required to

make a careful, close examination

of the entire building areas before

submitting a bid. See 01 1000

Summary for the schedule.

1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF SITE

AND PREMISES

A. Arrange use of site and prem-

ises to allow:

1. Owner occupancy.

2. Use of site and premises by

the public.

B. Provide access to and from

site as required by law and by

Owner:

1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-

ing Construction: Keep all exits re-

quired by code open during con-

struction period; provide temporary

exit signs if exit routes are tempo-

rarily altered.

2. Do not obstruct roadways,

sidewalks, or other public ways

without permit.

C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:

1. Limit disruption of utility ser-

vices to hours the building is un-

occupied.

2. Do not disrupt or shut down

life safety systems, including but

not limited to fire sprinklers and fire

alarm system, without 7 days no-

tice to Owner and authorities hav-

ing jurisdiction.

3. Prevent accidental disruption

of utility services to other facilities.

OFFER ACCEPTANCE/REJE

CTION

4.01 DURATION OF OFFER

A. Bids shall remain open to ac-

ceptance and shall be irrevocable

for a period of thirty (30) days af-

ter the bid closing date.

4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER

A. The Owner and Contractor

shall have the right to reject any or

all bids, which are in any way in-

complete or irregular, and to waive

any informality in any proposal.

ZNEZ A27,A29,My5,M7

 

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

CASE NO. CI 20-680

Notice is hereby given that a

Complaint to Establish Paternity,

Custody, Parenting Time, and Child

Support was filed in the District

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska.

The object and prayer of this case

is to establish paternity, custody,

parenting time, and child support

pertaining to Remi Lamar Resh-Je-

nnings, born 2018.

Any persons claiming to be an in-

terested person or party are in-

structed file an Answer no later

than June 5, 2021.

Respectfully submitted,

Bergan E. Schumacher, #25734

Bruner Frank Schumacher

Husak, L.L.C.

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848

ZNEZ A22,A29,My6

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SULU COUNSELING, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that Sulu

Counseling, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 3710 Central

Avenue, #9, Kearney, NE 68847.

The name and address of the initial

registered agent is Brittany Sulu,

3710 Central Avenue, #9, Kearney,

NE 68847. Sulu Counseling, LLC

commenced business on April 20,

2021, and the general nature of its

business is to provide professional

counseling and consulting through

a Mental Health Practice, and its

members, mangers, professional

employees, and agents are li-

censed or otherwise legally author-

ized to provide said services in this

state.

Bruner Frank Schumacher

Husak, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ A22,A29,My6

 

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SWARM INVESTMENTS, L.L.C.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Swarm Investments,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 1412 West 78th Street,

Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Tyler Swarm,

1412 West 78th Street, Kearney,

NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on April 12, 2021 and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following Members:

Tyler Swarm

1412 West 78th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

Erin Swarm

1412 West 78th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

Tyler Swarm, Member

ZNEZ A15,A22,A29

 

