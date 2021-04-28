 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: April 28, 2021
0 comments

Legal notices: April 28, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

American Lion Transport,

L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Amer-

ican Lion Transport, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska, with its

initial designated office at 302

Lawn Ave., Gibbon, NE 68840. The

initial agent for service of process

of the Company is Humberto Leon,

302 Lawn Ave., Gibbon, NE 68840.

American Lion Transport, L.L.C.

ZNEZ A28,My5,My12

 

LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME

CHANGE OF A MINOR CHILD

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 21-245

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

AMIRA SULTAN OMAR-

SULTAN

A Minor Child, By and Through

Her Natural Father and Next Friend,

Sultan Omar Sultan.

Notice is hereby given that on the

23rd day of April, 2021, a petition

was filled in the District Cout of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is to

change a minor child's or children's

name(s) from Amira Sultan

Omar-Sultan to Amira Sultan Omar

Sultan.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Ryan C.

Carson, in courtroom no. 1, 1512

Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

on the 13th day of May, 2021, at

10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as

will be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the minor

child(ren)'s name(s) will be changed

from that of Amira Sultan Omar-Su-

ltan to Amira Sultan Omar Sultan.

Dated April 23, 2021

Luke Zinnell, 26128

1516 1st Avenue/P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

308-237-2114

lez@pgbblaw.com

 

ZNEZ A28,My5

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

OF

FLAIG ESTIMATING, LLC

 

The undersigned, desiring to form

a limited liability company for the

purposes hereinafter set forth, un-

der and in conformity with the laws

of the State of Nebraska do hereby

make this written certificate in du-

plicate and hereby verify:

1. Name. The name of the com-

pany is Flaig Estimating, LLC

2. Initial Designated Office. The

Initial Designated Office of the

company is:

4719 29th Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

3. Purpose. This company is or-

ganized to engage in and to do any

lawful act concerning any and all

lawful business, other than banking

or insurance, for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

under the laws of Nebraska.

4. Registered Agent. The name

and address of the company's reg-

istered agent in Nebraska is:

Cody Flaig

4719 29th Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

5. Members. The members of

the company, who are named in

the Operating Agreement, have the

right to admit additional members

from time to time, upon unanimous

approval and upon additional terms

and conditions of admission as

may be determined by the mem-

bers at the time of admission. Ex-

cept as provided in the Operating

Agreement, the interests of the

members in the company may not

be transferred or assigned.

6. Right to Continue Business.

In the event of the death, retire-

ment, resignation, expulsion, bank-

ruptcy or dissolution of a member

or the occurrence of any other

event which terminates the contin-

ued membership of a member in

the limited liability company, then

by unanimous consent, the remain-

ing members of the company have

the right to continue the business

of the company, at their election

and option.

7. Internal Affairs. The regulation

of the internal affairs of the com-

pany are set forth in the Operating

Agreement of the company, which

shall govern the operation of the

business and the rights and obliga-

tions of its members.

EXECUTED by the undersigned

Organizer on April 19, 2021.

Thomas E. Whitmore, Organizer

ZNEZ A28,My5,My12

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that the

undersigned has formed a limited

liability company under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

1. The name of the limited liability

company is:

HERMAT FARM, LLC

 

2. The address of the designated

office of the company is 4111 4th

Ave., #22, Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The address of the registered

office of the corporation is P.O.

Box 315, 906 West 2nd Street,

Suite 206, Hastings, NE 68901. The

registered agent is Douglas Pauley.

4. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted shall be to

transact any and all lawful business

for which limited liability companies

may be organized under Nebraska

Revised Statutes Sections 21-101

et seq. and any enlargement of

such powers conferred by subse-

quent legislative acts.

5. The company shall commence

on April 16, 2021, and have perpet-

ual duration.

6. The affairs of the company are

to be conducted by its manager.

Joni Pierce,

Organizer

Conway, Pauley & Johnson, P.C.

P.O. Box 315

Hastings, NE 68902-0315

ZNEZ A28,My5,My12

 

 

INVITATION TO BID

1. PROJECT INFORMATION.

Franklin Public Schools is request-

ing bids from qualified individuals

or entities for three projects:

l Elementary HVAC System Re-

placement;

l Elementary Ductless Mini-Split

System Replacement; and

l Whole School Needle Point Bi-

polar Ionization System.

Firms may submit bids for any

one or combination of these proj-

ects.

2. BID SUBMISSION AND

OPENING. Two (2) copies of the

bids shall be addressed and deliv-

ered in a sealed envelope to Frank-

lin Public Schools, Attn: Superin-

tendent, 1001 M St, Franklin, NE

68939. Bids will be received until

Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.,

at which time they will be opened

publicly and simultaneously in the

presence of bidders and/or their

representatives in the Office of the

Superintendent of Schools. Any

bid received after the deadline will

not be opened or considered, and

will be returned to the bidder.

3. AWARDING OF BID. The bids

will be awarded to the lowest re-

sponsible, responsive bidder. The

winning bid shall be announced by

the Board of Education at its meet-

ing to be held on May 10, 2021, or

at such other meeting determined

by the Board.

4. DAVIS-BACON. The parties

shall comply with the Davis-Bacon

Act and other applicable federal re-

quirements. Contractors and their

subcontractors are to pay laborers

and mechanics employed directly

upon the site of the work no less

than the locally prevailing wages

and fringe benefits paid on projects

of a similar character as deter-

mined by the U.S. Secretary of La-

bor.

5. INQUIRIES AND BID IN-

STRUCTIONS. Requests for full

bid instructions and all questions,

inquiries, or requests for clarifica-

tion or site inspection should be

submitted in writing to Superin-

tendent Candace Conradt, e-mail:

candace.conradt@fpsflyers.org.

ZNEZ A28,t1

 

TO:

Neva Richter, 31080 145th Rd,

Kearney, NE 68847

Person In Possession of Parcel

360145760 located in Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF

RIGHT OF REDEMPTION

UNLESS YOU ACT YOU WILL

LOSE THIS PROPERTY

In accordance with Nebraska

Code Section 77-1831 et seq. you

are hereby notified that:

1. The property described in par-

agraph 2 of this Notice was sold at

tax sale on

the 6th day of March 2018 for the

taxes for the year 2016 thru 2019.

The purchaser at tax sale was Echo

Financial/BMO HARRIS. The total

amount of these taxes plus interest

to the date of this notice is

$60,806.00. Interest continues to

accrue at the rate of $18.31 after

this date.

2. The legal description of the

property sold is:

The Northwest Quarter of Section

Nineteen (19), Township Ten (10)

North, Range Fifteen (15) West of

the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

3. The property is assessed in the

name of Neva B. Richter.

4. The issuance of a tax deed is

subject to the right of redemption

under sections 77-1824 to 77-1830

of the Nebraska Revised Statutes.

5. The right of redemption re-

quires payment to the county treas-

urer, for the use of such purchaser,

or his or her heirs or assigns, the

amount of taxes represented by the

tax sale certificate for the year the

taxes were levied or assessed and

any subsequent taxes paid and in-

terest accrued as of the date of

payment is made to the county

treasurer.

6. The right of redemption expires

at the close of business on the date

of application for the tax deed, and

a deed may be applied for after the

expiration of three months from the

date of the service of this notice.

7. For any questions about this

notice, please call (402) 399-9049,

ex. 103.

Dated this 12th day of March,

2021.

By: Anthony R. Medina, #21515

405 N. 115th Street,

#100

Omaha, NE 68154

ZNEZ A28,My5,My12

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

REANNA PEREYRA AGENCY,

LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Reanna Pereyra Agency, LLC has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The desig-

nated office of the limited liability

company is 3422 2nd Ave, Suite 5,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The reg-

istered agent and office of the lim-

ited liability company is Koley Jes-

sen P.C., L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd

Street, Suite 800, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68124. The limited liability

company commenced business on

April 10, 2021.

ZNEZ A14,A21,A28

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Red

Beard Seasonal Care L.L.C. (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 1315 E 30th Drive,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

Registered Agent of the Company

is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pa-

cific Street, Suite 200, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68114. The Company was

formed on April 10, 2021.

ZNEZ A14,A21,A28

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF

REPI, L.L.C.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-150 of the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act, no-

tice is hereby given that REPI,

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company (the "Company"), is dis-

solved effective December 31,

2020. All persons having claims

against the Company shall itemize

the claims in writing, describing the

circumstances of the claims, the

date the claims arose, and whether

the claims are due or will become

due, whether the claims are abso-

lute or contingent, whether the

claims are liquidated or unliqui-

dated, and whether the claims are

founded in contract, tort or other

legal basis. These itemized claims

shall be mailed to the Company,

c/o Brian R. Symington, P.O. Box

1600, Kearney, Nebraska

68848-1600. A claim against the

Company is barred unless an ac-

tion to enforce the claim is com-

menced within five (5) years after

the date of the third publication of

this Notice of Dissolution.

Dated: April 17, 2021.

Brian R. Symington,

Attorney

ZNEZ A21,A28,My5

 

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

[RESTATED]

 

Notice is hereby given that

SmokinSmith, LLC (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 45690 69th Road,

Gibbon, Nebraska 68840. The Reg-

istered Agent of the Company is

Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific

Street, Suite 200, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68114. The Company was

Amended on April 16, 2021.

ZNEZ A21,A28,My5

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News