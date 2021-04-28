Legal notices: April 28, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
American Lion Transport,
L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Amer-
ican Lion Transport, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska, with its
initial designated office at 302
Lawn Ave., Gibbon, NE 68840. The
initial agent for service of process
of the Company is Humberto Leon,
302 Lawn Ave., Gibbon, NE 68840.
American Lion Transport, L.L.C.
LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME
CHANGE OF A MINOR CHILD
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 21-245
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
AMIRA SULTAN OMAR-
SULTAN
A Minor Child, By and Through
Her Natural Father and Next Friend,
Sultan Omar Sultan.
Notice is hereby given that on the
23rd day of April, 2021, a petition
was filled in the District Cout of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is to
change a minor child's or children's
name(s) from Amira Sultan
Omar-Sultan to Amira Sultan Omar
Sultan.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Ryan C.
Carson, in courtroom no. 1, 1512
Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
on the 13th day of May, 2021, at
10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as
will be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the minor
child(ren)'s name(s) will be changed
from that of Amira Sultan Omar-Su-
ltan to Amira Sultan Omar Sultan.
Dated April 23, 2021
Luke Zinnell, 26128
1516 1st Avenue/P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
308-237-2114
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
OF
FLAIG ESTIMATING, LLC
The undersigned, desiring to form
a limited liability company for the
purposes hereinafter set forth, un-
der and in conformity with the laws
of the State of Nebraska do hereby
make this written certificate in du-
plicate and hereby verify:
1. Name. The name of the com-
pany is Flaig Estimating, LLC
2. Initial Designated Office. The
Initial Designated Office of the
company is:
4719 29th Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
3. Purpose. This company is or-
ganized to engage in and to do any
lawful act concerning any and all
lawful business, other than banking
or insurance, for which a limited lia-
bility company may be organized
under the laws of Nebraska.
4. Registered Agent. The name
and address of the company's reg-
istered agent in Nebraska is:
Cody Flaig
4719 29th Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
5. Members. The members of
the company, who are named in
the Operating Agreement, have the
right to admit additional members
from time to time, upon unanimous
approval and upon additional terms
and conditions of admission as
may be determined by the mem-
bers at the time of admission. Ex-
cept as provided in the Operating
Agreement, the interests of the
members in the company may not
be transferred or assigned.
6. Right to Continue Business.
In the event of the death, retire-
ment, resignation, expulsion, bank-
ruptcy or dissolution of a member
or the occurrence of any other
event which terminates the contin-
ued membership of a member in
the limited liability company, then
by unanimous consent, the remain-
ing members of the company have
the right to continue the business
of the company, at their election
and option.
7. Internal Affairs. The regulation
of the internal affairs of the com-
pany are set forth in the Operating
Agreement of the company, which
shall govern the operation of the
business and the rights and obliga-
tions of its members.
EXECUTED by the undersigned
Organizer on April 19, 2021.
Thomas E. Whitmore, Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that the
undersigned has formed a limited
liability company under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
1. The name of the limited liability
company is:
HERMAT FARM, LLC
2. The address of the designated
office of the company is 4111 4th
Ave., #22, Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The address of the registered
office of the corporation is P.O.
Box 315, 906 West 2nd Street,
Suite 206, Hastings, NE 68901. The
registered agent is Douglas Pauley.
4. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be transacted shall be to
transact any and all lawful business
for which limited liability companies
may be organized under Nebraska
Revised Statutes Sections 21-101
et seq. and any enlargement of
such powers conferred by subse-
quent legislative acts.
5. The company shall commence
on April 16, 2021, and have perpet-
ual duration.
6. The affairs of the company are
to be conducted by its manager.
Joni Pierce,
Organizer
Conway, Pauley & Johnson, P.C.
P.O. Box 315
Hastings, NE 68902-0315
INVITATION TO BID
1. PROJECT INFORMATION.
Franklin Public Schools is request-
ing bids from qualified individuals
or entities for three projects:
l Elementary HVAC System Re-
placement;
l Elementary Ductless Mini-Split
System Replacement; and
l Whole School Needle Point Bi-
polar Ionization System.
Firms may submit bids for any
one or combination of these proj-
ects.
2. BID SUBMISSION AND
OPENING. Two (2) copies of the
bids shall be addressed and deliv-
ered in a sealed envelope to Frank-
lin Public Schools, Attn: Superin-
tendent, 1001 M St, Franklin, NE
68939. Bids will be received until
Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.,
at which time they will be opened
publicly and simultaneously in the
presence of bidders and/or their
representatives in the Office of the
Superintendent of Schools. Any
bid received after the deadline will
not be opened or considered, and
will be returned to the bidder.
3. AWARDING OF BID. The bids
will be awarded to the lowest re-
sponsible, responsive bidder. The
winning bid shall be announced by
the Board of Education at its meet-
ing to be held on May 10, 2021, or
at such other meeting determined
by the Board.
4. DAVIS-BACON. The parties
shall comply with the Davis-Bacon
Act and other applicable federal re-
quirements. Contractors and their
subcontractors are to pay laborers
and mechanics employed directly
upon the site of the work no less
than the locally prevailing wages
and fringe benefits paid on projects
of a similar character as deter-
mined by the U.S. Secretary of La-
bor.
5. INQUIRIES AND BID IN-
STRUCTIONS. Requests for full
bid instructions and all questions,
inquiries, or requests for clarifica-
tion or site inspection should be
submitted in writing to Superin-
tendent Candace Conradt, e-mail:
TO:
Neva Richter, 31080 145th Rd,
Kearney, NE 68847
Person In Possession of Parcel
360145760 located in Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF
RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
UNLESS YOU ACT YOU WILL
LOSE THIS PROPERTY
In accordance with Nebraska
Code Section 77-1831 et seq. you
are hereby notified that:
1. The property described in par-
agraph 2 of this Notice was sold at
tax sale on
the 6th day of March 2018 for the
taxes for the year 2016 thru 2019.
The purchaser at tax sale was Echo
Financial/BMO HARRIS. The total
amount of these taxes plus interest
to the date of this notice is
$60,806.00. Interest continues to
accrue at the rate of $18.31 after
this date.
2. The legal description of the
property sold is:
The Northwest Quarter of Section
Nineteen (19), Township Ten (10)
North, Range Fifteen (15) West of
the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
3. The property is assessed in the
name of Neva B. Richter.
4. The issuance of a tax deed is
subject to the right of redemption
under sections 77-1824 to 77-1830
of the Nebraska Revised Statutes.
5. The right of redemption re-
quires payment to the county treas-
urer, for the use of such purchaser,
or his or her heirs or assigns, the
amount of taxes represented by the
tax sale certificate for the year the
taxes were levied or assessed and
any subsequent taxes paid and in-
terest accrued as of the date of
payment is made to the county
treasurer.
6. The right of redemption expires
at the close of business on the date
of application for the tax deed, and
a deed may be applied for after the
expiration of three months from the
date of the service of this notice.
7. For any questions about this
notice, please call (402) 399-9049,
ex. 103.
Dated this 12th day of March,
2021.
By: Anthony R. Medina, #21515
405 N. 115th Street,
#100
Omaha, NE 68154
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
REANNA PEREYRA AGENCY,
LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Reanna Pereyra Agency, LLC has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The desig-
nated office of the limited liability
company is 3422 2nd Ave, Suite 5,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The reg-
istered agent and office of the lim-
ited liability company is Koley Jes-
sen P.C., L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd
Street, Suite 800, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68124. The limited liability
company commenced business on
April 10, 2021.
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Red
Beard Seasonal Care L.L.C. (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office of
the Company is 1315 E 30th Drive,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
Registered Agent of the Company
is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pa-
cific Street, Suite 200, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68114. The Company was
formed on April 10, 2021.
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF
REPI, L.L.C.
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-150 of the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act, no-
tice is hereby given that REPI,
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company (the "Company"), is dis-
solved effective December 31,
2020. All persons having claims
against the Company shall itemize
the claims in writing, describing the
circumstances of the claims, the
date the claims arose, and whether
the claims are due or will become
due, whether the claims are abso-
lute or contingent, whether the
claims are liquidated or unliqui-
dated, and whether the claims are
founded in contract, tort or other
legal basis. These itemized claims
shall be mailed to the Company,
c/o Brian R. Symington, P.O. Box
1600, Kearney, Nebraska
68848-1600. A claim against the
Company is barred unless an ac-
tion to enforce the claim is com-
menced within five (5) years after
the date of the third publication of
this Notice of Dissolution.
Dated: April 17, 2021.
Brian R. Symington,
Attorney
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
[RESTATED]
Notice is hereby given that
SmokinSmith, LLC (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office of
the Company is 45690 69th Road,
Gibbon, Nebraska 68840. The Reg-
istered Agent of the Company is
Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific
Street, Suite 200, Omaha, Ne-