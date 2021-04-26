Legal notices: April 26, 2021

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE
AMBER DIANE KOZISKI
CASE NO. CI 21-172
You are hereby notified that a
hearing on the name change of
Amber Diane Koziski in the above
entitled case will be heard before
the Honorable Ryan Carson, Judge
of the District Court of Buffalo
County, Courtroom No. 1 at the
Buffalo County Courthouse or Jus-
tice Center, 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska, on May 13,
2021, at 9:20 a.m. or as soon
thereafter as the same may be
heard.
March 30, 2021
Amber Diane Koziski
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BIG IRON AVIATION, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that Big
Iron Aviation, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska, with its reg-
istered office at 7890 W. 70th St.,
Kearney, NE 68845. The purpose
for which the company is organized
is to engage in any and all lawful
business for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The company was organized and
commenced on April 29, 2020, and
will have perpetural existence un-
less terminated sooner. The Affairs
of the company are to be con-
ducted by Kerri W. Merklin.
Big Iron Aviation, L.L.C.
Kerri W. Merklin, Organizer
NANCY GARRELTS
ATTORNEY AT LAW
PO Box 1003
Holdrege, NE 68949-1003
(308) 991-4305
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF BKMT, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
BKMT, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred
to as "the Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 1516 1st Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, P.O.
Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska
68848-1600.
Dated: April 1, 2021
Luke E. Zinnell,
Organizer
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE
CASE NO. CI 21-172
CHRISTOPHER JAMES LUM
DEAN KOZISKI, Minor Child
By Parent: Amber Diane
Koziski
You are hereby notified that a
hearing on the name change of
Christopher James Lum Dean
Koziski in the above entitled case
will be heard before the Honorable
Ryan Carson, Judge of the District
Court of Buffalo County, Court-
room No. 1 at the Buffalo County
Courthouse or Justice Center, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska,
on May 13, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., or
as soon thereafter as the same may
be heard.
March 30, 2021
Amber Diane Koziski, Parent
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
K&C Brennan Trucking, Inc.,
whose Registered Agent is Kory J.
Brennan, and whose Registered
Office is located at 703 W 10th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845,
was formed on February 19, 2021
to engage in any lawful business in
the State of Nebraska. The corpo-
ration has authorized and issued
10,000 shares of common stock at
a value of $1.00 per share. The
name and address of the incorpo-
rator is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602
Pacific Street, Suite 200, Omaha,
Nebraska 68114.
Thomas E. Whitmore,
Incorporator
Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,
L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KATTT VENTURES, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that
KATTT VENTURES, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the state of Nebraska, with its
designated office at 1312 W 16th
Street, Kearney, NE 68845. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,
1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in any and all lawful
businesses for which a limited lia-
bility company may be organized
under the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The company was organ-
ized and commenced on April 13,
2021, and will continue in perpetu-
ity. Its affairs shall be conducted
by its sole member, Kathryn Crook,
until such time as her successors
are selected pursuant to the Oper-
ating Agreement.
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE
CASE NO. CI 21-173
KAYLEE JO KOZISKI, Minor
Child
By Parent: Amber Diane
Koziski
You are hereby notified that a
hearing on the name change of
KayLee Jo Koziski is the above en-
titled case will be heard before the
Honorable Ryan Carson, Judge of
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Courtroom No. 1 at the
Buffalo County Courthouse or Jus-
tice Center, 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska on May 13,
2021, at 9:30 a.m., or as soon
thereafter as the same may be
heard.
March 30, 2021
Amber Diane Koziski, Parent
NOTICE
The May business meeting of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District is scheduled for May 3,
2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the District
Headquarters in Holdrege, NE. A
current agenda is available at the
office of the Assistant Secretary at
District Headquarters, 415 Lincoln
St., Holdrege, NE or online at
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
RadStad Marketing LLC (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office of
the Company is 1803 I Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
Registered Agent of the Company
is Registered Agents Inc, 530 S.
13th St. STE 100, Lincoln, NE
68508. The Company was formed
on March 23, 2021.
Ayleen Perez,
Organizer
