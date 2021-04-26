 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: April 26, 2021
0 comments

Legal notices: April 26, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

 

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE

AMBER DIANE KOZISKI

CASE NO. CI 21-172

 

You are hereby notified that a

hearing on the name change of

Amber Diane Koziski in the above

entitled case will be heard before

the Honorable Ryan Carson, Judge

of the District Court of Buffalo

County, Courtroom No. 1 at the

Buffalo County Courthouse or Jus-

tice Center, 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska, on May 13,

2021, at 9:20 a.m. or as soon

thereafter as the same may be

heard.

March 30, 2021

Amber Diane Koziski

ZNEZ A12,A19,A26,M3

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BIG IRON AVIATION, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

Notice is hereby given that Big

Iron Aviation, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska, with its reg-

istered office at 7890 W. 70th St.,

Kearney, NE 68845. The purpose

for which the company is organized

is to engage in any and all lawful

business for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The company was organized and

commenced on April 29, 2020, and

will have perpetural existence un-

less terminated sooner. The Affairs

of the company are to be con-

ducted by Kerri W. Merklin.

Big Iron Aviation, L.L.C.

Kerri W. Merklin, Organizer

NANCY GARRELTS

ATTORNEY AT LAW

PO Box 1003

Holdrege, NE 68949-1003

(308) 991-4305

ZNEZ A19,A26,My3

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF BKMT, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

BKMT, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 1516 1st Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, P.O.

Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska

68848-1600.

Dated: April 1, 2021

Luke E. Zinnell,

Organizer

ZNEZ A12,A19,A26

 

 

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE

CASE NO. CI 21-172

CHRISTOPHER JAMES LUM

DEAN KOZISKI, Minor Child

By Parent: Amber Diane

Koziski

 

You are hereby notified that a

hearing on the name change of

Christopher James Lum Dean

Koziski in the above entitled case

will be heard before the Honorable

Ryan Carson, Judge of the District

Court of Buffalo County, Court-

room No. 1 at the Buffalo County

Courthouse or Justice Center, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska,

on May 13, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., or

as soon thereafter as the same may

be heard.

March 30, 2021

Amber Diane Koziski, Parent

ZNEZ A12,A19,A26,M3

 

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

K&C Brennan Trucking, Inc.,

whose Registered Agent is Kory J.

Brennan, and whose Registered

Office is located at 703 W 10th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845,

was formed on February 19, 2021

to engage in any lawful business in

the State of Nebraska. The corpo-

ration has authorized and issued

10,000 shares of common stock at

a value of $1.00 per share. The

name and address of the incorpo-

rator is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602

Pacific Street, Suite 200, Omaha,

Nebraska 68114.

Thomas E. Whitmore,

Incorporator

ZNEZ A12,A19,A26

 

Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,

L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KATTT VENTURES, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

Notice is hereby given that

KATTT VENTURES, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska, with its

designated office at 1312 W 16th

Street, Kearney, NE 68845. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,

1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in any and all lawful

businesses for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

under the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on April 13,

2021, and will continue in perpetu-

ity. Its affairs shall be conducted

by its sole member, Kathryn Crook,

until such time as her successors

are selected pursuant to the Oper-

ating Agreement.

ZNEZ A19,A26,My3

 

 

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE

CASE NO. CI 21-173

KAYLEE JO KOZISKI, Minor

Child

By Parent: Amber Diane

Koziski

 

You are hereby notified that a

hearing on the name change of

KayLee Jo Koziski is the above en-

titled case will be heard before the

Honorable Ryan Carson, Judge of

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Courtroom No. 1 at the

Buffalo County Courthouse or Jus-

tice Center, 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska on May 13,

2021, at 9:30 a.m., or as soon

thereafter as the same may be

heard.

March 30, 2021

Amber Diane Koziski, Parent

ZNEZ A12,A19,A26,M3

 

NOTICE

 

The May business meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District is scheduled for May 3,

2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the District

Headquarters in Holdrege, NE. A

current agenda is available at the

office of the Assistant Secretary at

District Headquarters, 415 Lincoln

St., Holdrege, NE or online at

www.cnppid.com.

ZNEZ A26,t1

 

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

RadStad Marketing LLC (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 1803 I Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

Registered Agent of the Company

is Registered Agents Inc, 530 S.

13th St. STE 100, Lincoln, NE

68508. The Company was formed

on March 23, 2021.

Ayleen Perez,

Organizer

ZNEZ A12,A19,A26

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News