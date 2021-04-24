 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: April 24, 2021
0 comments

Legal notices: April 24, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

 

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

Center Point Solutions, LLC

FIRST:

the name of the limited li-

ability company is Center Point So-

lutions, LLC.

SECOND: The street and mailing

address of its designated office in

the state of Nebraska is 3515 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847

THIRD: The street and mailing

address of its designated office in

the state of Nebraska is 3515 Cen-

tral Ave, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name of its agent for service of

process is Tammie K. Beck.

FOURTH: The personal liability of

the members and managers of the

company for monetary damages

for breach of fiduciary duty shall be

eliminated to indemnify its mem-

bers and managers to the fullest

extent permissable under Nebraska

law.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-

dersigned has executed this Certifi-

cate of Organization on the date

below.

DATE: February 25, 2021

Tammie K. Beck,

Organizer

ZNEZ A10,A17,A24

 

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

April 13, 2021

 

With the absence of a minister,

the Council held a moment of si-

lence. Two Boy Scouts from Troop

158 led the Council Members and

audience in the Pledge of Alle-

giance. Mayor Clouse announced

that in accordance with Section

84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised

Statutes, a current copy of the

Open Meetings Act is available for

review and is posted on the wall of

the Council Chambers. Stanley A.

Clouse, President of the Council,

called a regular meeting of the City

Council to order on April 13, 2021

at 5:30 p.m. with the following

Council Members responding to

roll call: Randy Buschkoetter, Tami

James Moore, and Jonathan

Nikkila. Absent: Bruce Lear. City

Clerk recorded the minutes. Ad-

ministrative personnel were also

present. Notice of the meeting had

been given according to law.

There were no Oral Communica-

tions.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

1. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the applica-

tion submitted by Buffalo Surveying

Corp. for Craig and Kimberly Ca-

pellen and Brent and Carolyn

Hofferber. By majority vote, Lear

absent, suspended the rules requir-

ing the reading of ordinances on

three different days and placed Or-

dinance No. 8477 to rezone from

District AG, Agricultural District to

District RR-1, Rural Residential

District (Rural Standards) for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of the Southeast Quarter of

the Northwest Quarter of Section 8,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (East of Antelope Avenue

and North of 92nd Street) on first

reading by number only. Ordinance

No. 8477 was read by number. By

majority vote, Lear absent, Ordi-

nance No. 8477 was passed, ap-

proved and ordered published as

required by law and made available

to the public at the Office of the

City Clerk, the City Police Depart-

ment and the Public Library.

2. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and by majority

vote, Lear absent, adopted Resolu-

tion No. 2021-48 approving the ap-

plication submitted by Buffalo Sur-

veying Corp. for Craig and Kim-

berly Capellen and Brent and Car-

olyn Hofferber for the Final Plat for

Hofferber - Capellen Subdivision, a

subdivision being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 8, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 8, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of

Antelope Avenue and North of

92nd Street).

3. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the applica-

tions submitted by Buffalo Survey-

ing Corp. for NP Land Develop-

ment, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation

and Nancy Norwood, Trustee of the

Nancy Norwood Revocable Trust.

By majority vote, Lear absent, sus-

pended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8478 vacating Lot 1, Block

Two, Stoneridge Eighth Addition,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska and Or-

dinance No. 8479 rezoning from

District AG, Agricultural District to

District R-1, Urban Residential Sin-

gle-Family District (Low Density) for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 24, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (North of

Eastbrooke Drive and Avenue K

and East of Stoneridge Lake) on

first reading by number only. Ordi-

nance Nos. 8478 and 8479 were

read by number. By majority vote,

Lear absent, Ordinance Nos. 8478

and 8479 were passed, approved

and ordered published as required

by law and made available to the

public at the Office of the City

Clerk, the City Police Department

and the Public Library.

4. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and by majority

vote, Lear absent, adopted Resolu-

tion No. 2021-49 approving the ap-

plication submitted by Buffalo Sur-

veying Corp. for NP Land Develop-

ment, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation

and Nancy Norwood, Trustee for

the Final Plat and Subdivision

Agreement for Stoneridge Tenth

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

for property described as a tract of

land being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 24, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska with said

tract of land being inclusive of to

be vacated Lot 1, Block Two, Ston-

eridge Eighth Addition, an addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska (North of East-

brooke Drive and Avenue K and

East of Stoneridge Lake).

5. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and by majority

vote, Lear absent, adopted Resolu-

tion No. 2021-50 approving the ap-

plication submitted by Buffalo Sur-

veying Corp. for NP Land Develop-

ment, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation

and Nancy Norwood, Trustee for

the annexation of Stoneridge Tenth

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

for property described as a tract of

land being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 24, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska with said

tract of land being inclusive of to

be vacated Lot 1, Block Two, Ston-

eridge Eighth Addition, an addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska (North of East-

brooke Drive and Avenue K and

East of Stoneridge Lake).

Consent Agenda:

By majority vote, Lear absent, the

following items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held March 23, 2021.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

2nd Chance Body Shop -

$600.00 - smcs; Acushnet -

$6,177.01 - smcs; Amax - $54.40 -

smcs; Aurora Coop - $59.04 -

smcs; Amazon - $1,863.55 -smcs;

Anderson,S - $61.26 - smcs; Ar-

rants,J - $31.81 - smcs; Artisans

Photography - $40.00 - smcs; Ask

Supply - $4,927.06 - smcs; Auto

Value Parts - $1,396.41 - smcs;

Avfuel - $25,959.91 - smcs; Baker

& Taylor - $3,192.88 - smcs; Black-

stone - $40.00 - smcs; BlueCross

BlueShield - $267,328.94 - smcs;

Bontz,M - $21.99 - smcs; Boss-

elman - $67,810.71 - smcs; Boyd,A

- $55.00-smcs; Bridgett Lavene

Consult. - $2,500.00 - smcs; Buf-

falo Co. Register - $80.00 - smcs;

Buffalo Co. Sheriff - $199,400.00 -

smcs; Buffalo Outdoor Power -

$15,103.75 - co; Builders -

$1,905.90 - smcs,co; Carolina Soft-

ware - $800.00 - co; Carquest -

$109.41 - smcs; Cash-Wa -

$3,426.86 - smcs; CDW Govern-

ment - $7,586.84 - smcs;

Cengage/Gale - $23.99 - smcs;

Central Piping - $110.00 - smcs;

Central States Wire - $216.80 -

smcs; Chesterman - $539.20 -

smcs; Cigna - $8,075.07 - smcs;

Cintas - $41.27 - smcs; City of Ky -

$453,943.89 - smcs,ps; Commu-

nity Action - $544.50 - smcs; Com-

munity Health Agency - $58.00 -

ps; Comm Serv Fund of NE $52.00

- ps; Compasscom - $225.00 -

smcs; Compute North - $42,251.05

- smcs; Continued Education Dept.

- $4,000.00 - smcs; Credit Man-

agement - $198.94 - ps; Crowell,M

- $17.46 - ps; Cummins - $324.33 -

smcs; Cutting Edge Cleaning -

$140.00 - smcs; D & K Products -

$6,647.82 - smcs; D & M Security -

$70.50 - smcs; Dakon,M - $500.00

- smcs; Dan's Plumbing - $115.86 -

smcs; Demco - $4,504.89 - smcs;

Depository Trust - $13,353.75 - ds;

Dish - $119.82 - smcs; Double J -

$158.78 - smcs; Dowhy Towing -

$200.00 - smcs; DPC Industries -

$6,901.68 - smcs; Eagle Distribut-

ing - $19.58 - smcs; Eakes -

$15,802.02 - smcs,co; Ed

Broadfoot - $582.00 - smcs; Elec-

tric Pump - $5,834.07 - smcs; Eng-

el,M-$12.23 - smcs; English,C -

$30.02 - smcs; Envirotech -

$5,088.39 - smcs; ESRI -

$10,800.00 - co; Eustis Body -

$1,080.00 - smcs; Faz,A - $132.00

- smcs; Fedex - $31.82 - smcs;

Fiddelke - $2,173.00 - smcs; Fire

Com - $3,142.45 - smcs; Greater

NE Cities - $1,000.00 - smcs; Hah-

n,S - $600.00 - smcs; Handy Andy

Rentals - $300.31 - smcs; Hastings

Tribune - $293.25 - smcs; Heart-

land Cleaning - $370.00 - smcs;

Heiman Fire - $709.60 - smcs;

Highland Park - $1,918.91 - smcs;

HM Life Insurance - $58,389.23 -

smcs; Hockemeier,J - $37.43 -

smcs; Holiday Inn - $2,034.00 -

smcs; Home Depot Pro - $306.00 -

smcs; Hometown Leasing -

$159.08 - smcs; ICMA Retirement -

$64,363.96 - ps; IRS - $356,617.00

- ps; Jack Lederman - $188.91 -

smcs; Jack's Uniforms -

$15,601.24 - smcs; Jackson Ser-

vices - $303.67 - smcs; Johnson,T

- $38.88 - smcs; Jonak,K - $100.00

- smcs; Ky Animal Shelter -

$10,000.00 - smcs; Ky Concrete -

$1,880.00 - smcs; Kiesler Police

Supply - $15,046.70 - co; Kirkham

Michael - $165.00 - smcs; Konica

Minolta - $719.74 - smcs;

Kwaitkowski,D - $48.40 - smcs;

Landmark Implement - $46,500.00

- co; Landstrom,C - $400.00 -

smcs; Library Ideas - $7,725.00 -

smcs; Logan Contractors -

$22,825.00 - co; Mac Tools -

$638.99 - smcs; Magic Cleaning -

$6,650.00 - smcs; Marlatt Machine

- $3,381.82 - smcs; Martinez,J -

$100.00 - smcs; Menards -

$145.67 - smcs; Merryman -

$145.00 - smcs; Mid NE Aggregate

- $213.60 - smcs; Midwest Con-

nect - $9,275.92 - smcs; Midwest

Petroleum - $722.00 - smcs; Milco

Environmental - $6,492.89 - smcs;

Miller & Associates - $153,321.50 -

co; Mirror Image - $537.76 - smcs;

Moore & O'Conner Const. - $47.19

- smcs; Mostek Electric - $855.00 -

smcs; Municode - $131.23 - smcs;

Murphy Tractor - $2,038.62 - smcs;

NE Child Support - $3,034.24 - ps;

NE Dept of Labor - $6.38 - smcs;

NE Dept of Revenue - $64,622.02 -

ps; NE Public Health - $1,058.00 -

smcs; NE Safety & Fire - $360.00 -

smcs; NE Salt & Grain - $1,641.41

- smcs; Nebraskaland Distributing -

$506.50 - smcs; New Deal Deicing

- $6,160.00 - smcs; Newman -

$40.53 - smcs; Northwestern En-

ergy - $8,457.45 - smcs; North-

western University - $4,200.00 -

smcs; Oak Creek Engineering -

$8,368.50 - co; Odeys Inc -

$12,290.00 - smcs; Olsson -

$5,489.62 - co; Omni Engineering -

$4,991.85 - smcs; One Call Con-

cepts - $441.11 - smcs; Orlando,T

- $5.40-smcs; Paramount - $31.26

- smcs; Park Seed Wholesale -

$58.59 - smcs; Payflex - $544.00 -

smcs,ps; Pep Co - $137.34 - smcs;

Perez,Y - $62.50 - smcs; Petri,K -

$20.05 - ps; Ping - $1,846.25 -

smcs; Pioneer Mfg. - $1,351.25 -

smcs; Platte Valley Laboratories -

$655.00 - smcs; Pohlman,K -

$43.00 - smcs; Powertech -

$1,011.63 - smcs; Prime Communi-

cations - $115.00 - smcs; Ravenna

Sanitation - $45.00 - smcs; RDG

Planning - $8,475.00 - smcs; Re-

public National - $690.46 - smcs;

Rubicon Global - $1,774.03 - smcs;

Russell,S - $68.10 - smcs; S&B

Heating - $855.90 - smcs; Sandry

Fire - $2,566.50 - smcs;

Schroeder,J - $25.00 - smcs;

Schroeder,L - $13.37 - smcs;

Schumacher Bros Fencing -

$10,775.00 - smcs; Schwanke,G -

$59.54 - smcs; See Clear Cleaning

- $2,439.25 - smcs; Setcom -

$544.47 - smcs; Sherwin Williams -

$31.77 - smcs; Shredding Solu-

tions - $45.00 - smcs; SiteOne -

$393.18 - smcs; Smallwood,G -

$18.66 - smcs; Sorensen,D -

$48.04 - smcs; SOS Portable Toi-

lets - $220.00 - smcs; Southern

Glazers - $2,620.31 - smcs;

Springer Roofing - $470.00 - smcs;

Stratman,N - $5.57 - smcs;

Stutsman - $2,196.00 - smcs;

Suchsland,T - $31.00 - smcs; TFD

INV - $35.61 - smcs; Trade Well

Pallet - $1,700.00 - smcs; Tri Cities

Group - $1,595.21 - smcs; Tri Co

Glass - $1,447.75 - smcs; Turner

Body Shop - $100.00 - smcs; Twin

City Hardware - $177.66 - smcs;

Tye & Rowling - $14,680.91 -

smcs; Union Bank & Trust -

$320,254.19 - smcs,ps; United

Way of Ky - $273.76 - ps; Univer-

sity Rentals - $51.93 - smcs;

Verizon - $7,863.58 - smcs; Village

Uniform - $210.00 - smcs; Walter's

Electric - $288.04 - co; Waterlink -

$682.12 - smcs; Wellman,P -

$31.00 - smcs; Wilco Life - $10.00

- ps; Payroll Ending 03/27/2021 --

$494,913.10. The foregoing sched-

ule of claims is published in ac-

cordance with Section 19-1102 of

the Revised Statutes of Nebraska,

and is published at an expense of

$65.95 to the City of Kearney.

3. Authorize the City Clerk to

send a letter of approval to the Ne-

braska Liquor Control Commission

for an Addition to Liquor License

submitted by Upper Room Brew-

ery, LLC, dba Upper Room Brew-

ery located at 1540 West 56th

Street, Suite D in connection with

their Class C-123999 liquor license.

4. Authorize the Mayor to send a

letter of no recommendation to the

Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-

sion on the catering application

submitted by B & B Research & In-

vest LLC, dba Cup 1919 located at

1220 Central Avenue, Suite 3 in

connection with their Class

C-124010 liquor license.

5. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-51

approving the Annual Redevelop-

ment Project Report as required by

State Statute 18.2117.02.

6. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-52

approving the recommendation

submitted by the Fire Chief to in-

clude the following as members of

the Kearney Volunteer Fire Depart-

ment: Connor Brown, Steven

Brumbaugh, Adam Grazier, Logan

Hansen, Shane Trofholz, Vince

Vollmer and Ryan Wheeler.

7. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-53

approving Application for Payment

No. 1 in the amount of $53,012.70

submitted by Wilke Contracting

and approved by Oak Creek Engi-

neering for 2021 Part 1 Improve-

ments; Rolling Hills Road Bridge

Repairs.

8. Authorize the Mayor to send a

letter of no recommendation to the

Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-

sion on the Class D-124250 liquor

license application and manager

application for Tina Stone submit-

ted by Casey's Retail Company

dba Casey's General Store #2038

located at 2710 West 24th Street.

9. Approve the request submitted

by Broadfoot's Sand and Gravel to

extend Conditional Use Permit No.

2000-03 locating a mining of gravel

operation on property located ¾

mile west of Kearney Best Western

Plus Mid-Nebraska Inn and Suites

(formerly Fort Kearny Inn) and

south of Interstate 80 for a period

of five years.

10. Approve the application sub-

mitted by Werner Construction, Inc.

for Kappas Enterprises, to extend

Conditional Use Permit No.

2018-02 to locate and operate a

sand and gravel pumping operation

and temporary batch plant located

east of the Kearney Expressway

and north of Interstate 80 for a pe-

riod of two years.

11. Approve the Agreement be-

tween the City of Kearney and

Central Nebraska Auto Club on be-

half of Cruise Nite 2021 which de-

scribes parking on these public

properties that are prohibited on

July 17, 2021 beginning at 2:00

a.m. and adopt Resolution No.

2021-54.

12. Adopt Resolution No.

2021-55 approving the Developer

Constructed Infrastructure Agree-

ment for Stoneridge Tenth Addition

between the City of Kearney and

Timothy Norwood, President of NP

Land Development, Inc., a Ne-

braska Corporation and Nancy

Norwood, Trustee of the Nancy

Norwood Revocable Trust for the

construction of paving, water main,

sanitary sewer main and storm

sewer to serve Stoneridge Tenth

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

13. Adopt Resolution No.

2021-56 allowing the City of Kear-

ney to expend funds on the 2020

Part 1 Improvements (Paving Im-

provement District No. 2020-004),

the 2020 Part 2 Improvements, and

the 2021 Part 3 Improvements (Sa-

nitary Sewer Connection District

No. 2020-1) and reimburse itself

from the proceeds of the debt is-

sued at a later date.

14. Adopt Resolution No.

2021-57 approving Application for

Payment No. 1 in the amount of

$94,994.27 submitted by Midlands

Contracting Inc. and approved by

Miller & Associates for the 2021

Part 3 Improvements; 56th Street-

/Cherry Avenue Sanitary Sewer In-

frastructure in connection with

Sanitary Sewer Connection District

No. 2020-1.

15. Adopt Resolution No.

2021-58 approving the Lease

Agreement between the City of

Kearney and Kearney Raceway

Park for property located at the

Kearney Regional Airport.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

1. By majority vote, Lear absent,

suspended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8480 creating Paving Improve-

ment District No. 2021-005 for an

alley lying between 7th Avenue and

8th Avenue, running north to south

from 23rd Street and to 22nd Street

on first reading by number only.

Ordinance No. 8480 was read by

number. By majority vote, Lear ab-

sent, Ordinance No. 8480 was

passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

2. By majority vote, Lear absent,

suspended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8481 repealing Ordinance No.

8467 and amend the Salary Ordi-

nance reflecting the reclassifica-

tions of certain positions on first

reading by number only. Ordi-

nance No. 8481 was read by num-

ber. By majority vote, Lear absent,

Ordinance No. 8481 was passed,

approved and ordered published as

required by law and made available

to the public at the Office of the

City Clerk, the City Police Depart-

ment and the Public Library.

Regular Agenda:

1. By a 3 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-

staining, Lear absent, granted per-

mission to pay the Open Account

Claim in the amount of $3,050.00

to Nebraska Public Power District.

By majority vote, Lear absent,

Council adjourned at 5:53 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

ZNEZ A24,t1

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

H&S TACTICAL, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that H&S

Tactical, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 919 11th Ave, Kearney, NE

68845. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Tra-

vis Harris, 919 11th Ave, Kearney,

NE 68845.

Dated: March 25, 2021

ZNEZ A10,A17,A24

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

ThreeKids Corp

, whose Regis-

tered Agent is Patrick Dolan, and

whose Registered Office is located

at 1605 E 57th Street Unit A, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847, was formed

on April 7, 2021 to engage in any

lawful business in the State of Ne-

braska. The corporation has au-

thorized and issued 10,000 shares

of common stock at a value of

$1.00 per share. The name and ad-

dress of the incorporator is Thomas

E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific Street,

Suite 200, Omaha, Nebraska

68114.

Thomas E. Whitmore,

Incorporator

ZNEZ A10,A17,A24

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News