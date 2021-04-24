Legal notices: April 24, 2021

CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
Center Point Solutions, LLC
FIRST:
the name of the limited li-
ability company is Center Point So-
lutions, LLC.
SECOND: The street and mailing
address of its designated office in
the state of Nebraska is 3515 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847
THIRD: The street and mailing
address of its designated office in
the state of Nebraska is 3515 Cen-
tral Ave, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name of its agent for service of
process is Tammie K. Beck.
FOURTH: The personal liability of
the members and managers of the
company for monetary damages
for breach of fiduciary duty shall be
eliminated to indemnify its mem-
bers and managers to the fullest
extent permissable under Nebraska
law.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-
dersigned has executed this Certifi-
cate of Organization on the date
below.
DATE: February 25, 2021
Tammie K. Beck,
Organizer
ZNEZ A10,A17,A24
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
April 13, 2021
With the absence of a minister,
the Council held a moment of si-
lence. Two Boy Scouts from Troop
158 led the Council Members and
audience in the Pledge of Alle-
giance. Mayor Clouse announced
that in accordance with Section
84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised
Statutes, a current copy of the
Open Meetings Act is available for
review and is posted on the wall of
the Council Chambers. Stanley A.
Clouse, President of the Council,
called a regular meeting of the City
Council to order on April 13, 2021
at 5:30 p.m. with the following
Council Members responding to
roll call: Randy Buschkoetter, Tami
James Moore, and Jonathan
Nikkila. Absent: Bruce Lear. City
Clerk recorded the minutes. Ad-
ministrative personnel were also
present. Notice of the meeting had
been given according to law.
There were no Oral Communica-
tions.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the applica-
tion submitted by Buffalo Surveying
Corp. for Craig and Kimberly Ca-
pellen and Brent and Carolyn
Hofferber. By majority vote, Lear
absent, suspended the rules requir-
ing the reading of ordinances on
three different days and placed Or-
dinance No. 8477 to rezone from
District AG, Agricultural District to
District RR-1, Rural Residential
District (Rural Standards) for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of the Southeast Quarter of
the Northwest Quarter of Section 8,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (East of Antelope Avenue
and North of 92nd Street) on first
reading by number only. Ordinance
No. 8477 was read by number. By
majority vote, Lear absent, Ordi-
nance No. 8477 was passed, ap-
proved and ordered published as
required by law and made available
to the public at the Office of the
City Clerk, the City Police Depart-
ment and the Public Library.
2. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and by majority
vote, Lear absent, adopted Resolu-
tion No. 2021-48 approving the ap-
plication submitted by Buffalo Sur-
veying Corp. for Craig and Kim-
berly Capellen and Brent and Car-
olyn Hofferber for the Final Plat for
Hofferber - Capellen Subdivision, a
subdivision being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 8, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 8, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of
Antelope Avenue and North of
92nd Street).
3. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the applica-
tions submitted by Buffalo Survey-
ing Corp. for NP Land Develop-
ment, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation
and Nancy Norwood, Trustee of the
Nancy Norwood Revocable Trust.
By majority vote, Lear absent, sus-
pended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8478 vacating Lot 1, Block
Two, Stoneridge Eighth Addition,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska and Or-
dinance No. 8479 rezoning from
District AG, Agricultural District to
District R-1, Urban Residential Sin-
gle-Family District (Low Density) for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 24, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (North of
Eastbrooke Drive and Avenue K
and East of Stoneridge Lake) on
first reading by number only. Ordi-
nance Nos. 8478 and 8479 were
read by number. By majority vote,
Lear absent, Ordinance Nos. 8478
and 8479 were passed, approved
and ordered published as required
by law and made available to the
public at the Office of the City
Clerk, the City Police Department
and the Public Library.
4. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and by majority
vote, Lear absent, adopted Resolu-
tion No. 2021-49 approving the ap-
plication submitted by Buffalo Sur-
veying Corp. for NP Land Develop-
ment, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation
and Nancy Norwood, Trustee for
the Final Plat and Subdivision
Agreement for Stoneridge Tenth
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
for property described as a tract of
land being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 24, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska with said
tract of land being inclusive of to
be vacated Lot 1, Block Two, Ston-
eridge Eighth Addition, an addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska (North of East-
brooke Drive and Avenue K and
East of Stoneridge Lake).
5. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and by majority
vote, Lear absent, adopted Resolu-
tion No. 2021-50 approving the ap-
plication submitted by Buffalo Sur-
veying Corp. for NP Land Develop-
ment, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation
and Nancy Norwood, Trustee for
the annexation of Stoneridge Tenth
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
for property described as a tract of
land being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 24, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska with said
tract of land being inclusive of to
be vacated Lot 1, Block Two, Ston-
eridge Eighth Addition, an addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska (North of East-
brooke Drive and Avenue K and
East of Stoneridge Lake).
Consent Agenda:
By majority vote, Lear absent, the
following items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held March 23, 2021.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
2nd Chance Body Shop -
$600.00 - smcs; Acushnet -
$6,177.01 - smcs; Amax - $54.40 -
smcs; Aurora Coop - $59.04 -
smcs; Amazon - $1,863.55 -smcs;
Anderson,S - $61.26 - smcs; Ar-
rants,J - $31.81 - smcs; Artisans
Photography - $40.00 - smcs; Ask
Supply - $4,927.06 - smcs; Auto
Value Parts - $1,396.41 - smcs;
Avfuel - $25,959.91 - smcs; Baker
& Taylor - $3,192.88 - smcs; Black-
stone - $40.00 - smcs; BlueCross
BlueShield - $267,328.94 - smcs;
Bontz,M - $21.99 - smcs; Boss-
elman - $67,810.71 - smcs; Boyd,A
- $55.00-smcs; Bridgett Lavene
Consult. - $2,500.00 - smcs; Buf-
falo Co. Register - $80.00 - smcs;
Buffalo Co. Sheriff - $199,400.00 -
smcs; Buffalo Outdoor Power -
$15,103.75 - co; Builders -
$1,905.90 - smcs,co; Carolina Soft-
ware - $800.00 - co; Carquest -
$109.41 - smcs; Cash-Wa -
$3,426.86 - smcs; CDW Govern-
ment - $7,586.84 - smcs;
Cengage/Gale - $23.99 - smcs;
Central Piping - $110.00 - smcs;
Central States Wire - $216.80 -
smcs; Chesterman - $539.20 -
smcs; Cigna - $8,075.07 - smcs;
Cintas - $41.27 - smcs; City of Ky -
$453,943.89 - smcs,ps; Commu-
nity Action - $544.50 - smcs; Com-
munity Health Agency - $58.00 -
ps; Comm Serv Fund of NE $52.00
- ps; Compasscom - $225.00 -
smcs; Compute North - $42,251.05
- smcs; Continued Education Dept.
- $4,000.00 - smcs; Credit Man-
agement - $198.94 - ps; Crowell,M
- $17.46 - ps; Cummins - $324.33 -
smcs; Cutting Edge Cleaning -
$140.00 - smcs; D & K Products -
$6,647.82 - smcs; D & M Security -
$70.50 - smcs; Dakon,M - $500.00
- smcs; Dan's Plumbing - $115.86 -
smcs; Demco - $4,504.89 - smcs;
Depository Trust - $13,353.75 - ds;
Dish - $119.82 - smcs; Double J -
$158.78 - smcs; Dowhy Towing -
$200.00 - smcs; DPC Industries -
$6,901.68 - smcs; Eagle Distribut-
ing - $19.58 - smcs; Eakes -
$15,802.02 - smcs,co; Ed
Broadfoot - $582.00 - smcs; Elec-
tric Pump - $5,834.07 - smcs; Eng-
el,M-$12.23 - smcs; English,C -
$30.02 - smcs; Envirotech -
$5,088.39 - smcs; ESRI -
$10,800.00 - co; Eustis Body -
$1,080.00 - smcs; Faz,A - $132.00
- smcs; Fedex - $31.82 - smcs;
Fiddelke - $2,173.00 - smcs; Fire
Com - $3,142.45 - smcs; Greater
NE Cities - $1,000.00 - smcs; Hah-
n,S - $600.00 - smcs; Handy Andy
Rentals - $300.31 - smcs; Hastings
Tribune - $293.25 - smcs; Heart-
land Cleaning - $370.00 - smcs;
Heiman Fire - $709.60 - smcs;
Highland Park - $1,918.91 - smcs;
HM Life Insurance - $58,389.23 -
smcs; Hockemeier,J - $37.43 -
smcs; Holiday Inn - $2,034.00 -
smcs; Home Depot Pro - $306.00 -
smcs; Hometown Leasing -
$159.08 - smcs; ICMA Retirement -
$64,363.96 - ps; IRS - $356,617.00
- ps; Jack Lederman - $188.91 -
smcs; Jack's Uniforms -
$15,601.24 - smcs; Jackson Ser-
vices - $303.67 - smcs; Johnson,T
- $38.88 - smcs; Jonak,K - $100.00
- smcs; Ky Animal Shelter -
$10,000.00 - smcs; Ky Concrete -
$1,880.00 - smcs; Kiesler Police
Supply - $15,046.70 - co; Kirkham
Michael - $165.00 - smcs; Konica
Minolta - $719.74 - smcs;
Kwaitkowski,D - $48.40 - smcs;
Landmark Implement - $46,500.00
- co; Landstrom,C - $400.00 -
smcs; Library Ideas - $7,725.00 -
smcs; Logan Contractors -
$22,825.00 - co; Mac Tools -
$638.99 - smcs; Magic Cleaning -
$6,650.00 - smcs; Marlatt Machine
- $3,381.82 - smcs; Martinez,J -
$100.00 - smcs; Menards -
$145.67 - smcs; Merryman -
$145.00 - smcs; Mid NE Aggregate
- $213.60 - smcs; Midwest Con-
nect - $9,275.92 - smcs; Midwest
Petroleum - $722.00 - smcs; Milco
Environmental - $6,492.89 - smcs;
Miller & Associates - $153,321.50 -
co; Mirror Image - $537.76 - smcs;
Moore & O'Conner Const. - $47.19
- smcs; Mostek Electric - $855.00 -
smcs; Municode - $131.23 - smcs;
Murphy Tractor - $2,038.62 - smcs;
NE Child Support - $3,034.24 - ps;
NE Dept of Labor - $6.38 - smcs;
NE Dept of Revenue - $64,622.02 -
ps; NE Public Health - $1,058.00 -
smcs; NE Safety & Fire - $360.00 -
smcs; NE Salt & Grain - $1,641.41
- smcs; Nebraskaland Distributing -
$506.50 - smcs; New Deal Deicing
- $6,160.00 - smcs; Newman -
$40.53 - smcs; Northwestern En-
ergy - $8,457.45 - smcs; North-
western University - $4,200.00 -
smcs; Oak Creek Engineering -
$8,368.50 - co; Odeys Inc -
$12,290.00 - smcs; Olsson -
$5,489.62 - co; Omni Engineering -
$4,991.85 - smcs; One Call Con-
cepts - $441.11 - smcs; Orlando,T
- $5.40-smcs; Paramount - $31.26
- smcs; Park Seed Wholesale -
$58.59 - smcs; Payflex - $544.00 -
smcs,ps; Pep Co - $137.34 - smcs;
Perez,Y - $62.50 - smcs; Petri,K -
$20.05 - ps; Ping - $1,846.25 -
smcs; Pioneer Mfg. - $1,351.25 -
smcs; Platte Valley Laboratories -
$655.00 - smcs; Pohlman,K -
$43.00 - smcs; Powertech -
$1,011.63 - smcs; Prime Communi-
cations - $115.00 - smcs; Ravenna
Sanitation - $45.00 - smcs; RDG
Planning - $8,475.00 - smcs; Re-
public National - $690.46 - smcs;
Rubicon Global - $1,774.03 - smcs;
Russell,S - $68.10 - smcs; S&B
Heating - $855.90 - smcs; Sandry
Fire - $2,566.50 - smcs;
Schroeder,J - $25.00 - smcs;
Schroeder,L - $13.37 - smcs;
Schumacher Bros Fencing -
$10,775.00 - smcs; Schwanke,G -
$59.54 - smcs; See Clear Cleaning
- $2,439.25 - smcs; Setcom -
$544.47 - smcs; Sherwin Williams -
$31.77 - smcs; Shredding Solu-
tions - $45.00 - smcs; SiteOne -
$393.18 - smcs; Smallwood,G -
$18.66 - smcs; Sorensen,D -
$48.04 - smcs; SOS Portable Toi-
lets - $220.00 - smcs; Southern
Glazers - $2,620.31 - smcs;
Springer Roofing - $470.00 - smcs;
Stratman,N - $5.57 - smcs;
Stutsman - $2,196.00 - smcs;
Suchsland,T - $31.00 - smcs; TFD
INV - $35.61 - smcs; Trade Well
Pallet - $1,700.00 - smcs; Tri Cities
Group - $1,595.21 - smcs; Tri Co
Glass - $1,447.75 - smcs; Turner
Body Shop - $100.00 - smcs; Twin
City Hardware - $177.66 - smcs;
Tye & Rowling - $14,680.91 -
smcs; Union Bank & Trust -
$320,254.19 - smcs,ps; United
Way of Ky - $273.76 - ps; Univer-
sity Rentals - $51.93 - smcs;
Verizon - $7,863.58 - smcs; Village
Uniform - $210.00 - smcs; Walter's
Electric - $288.04 - co; Waterlink -
$682.12 - smcs; Wellman,P -
$31.00 - smcs; Wilco Life - $10.00
- ps; Payroll Ending 03/27/2021 --
$494,913.10. The foregoing sched-
ule of claims is published in ac-
cordance with Section 19-1102 of
the Revised Statutes of Nebraska,
and is published at an expense of
$65.95 to the City of Kearney.
3. Authorize the City Clerk to
send a letter of approval to the Ne-
braska Liquor Control Commission
for an Addition to Liquor License
submitted by Upper Room Brew-
ery, LLC, dba Upper Room Brew-
ery located at 1540 West 56th
Street, Suite D in connection with
their Class C-123999 liquor license.
4. Authorize the Mayor to send a
letter of no recommendation to the
Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-
sion on the catering application
submitted by B & B Research & In-
vest LLC, dba Cup 1919 located at
1220 Central Avenue, Suite 3 in
connection with their Class
C-124010 liquor license.
5. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-51
approving the Annual Redevelop-
ment Project Report as required by
State Statute 18.2117.02.
6. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-52
approving the recommendation
submitted by the Fire Chief to in-
clude the following as members of
the Kearney Volunteer Fire Depart-
ment: Connor Brown, Steven
Brumbaugh, Adam Grazier, Logan
Hansen, Shane Trofholz, Vince
Vollmer and Ryan Wheeler.
7. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-53
approving Application for Payment
No. 1 in the amount of $53,012.70
submitted by Wilke Contracting
and approved by Oak Creek Engi-
neering for 2021 Part 1 Improve-
ments; Rolling Hills Road Bridge
Repairs.
8. Authorize the Mayor to send a
letter of no recommendation to the
Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-
sion on the Class D-124250 liquor
license application and manager
application for Tina Stone submit-
ted by Casey's Retail Company
dba Casey's General Store #2038
located at 2710 West 24th Street.
9. Approve the request submitted
by Broadfoot's Sand and Gravel to
extend Conditional Use Permit No.
2000-03 locating a mining of gravel
operation on property located ¾
mile west of Kearney Best Western
Plus Mid-Nebraska Inn and Suites
(formerly Fort Kearny Inn) and
south of Interstate 80 for a period
of five years.
10. Approve the application sub-
mitted by Werner Construction, Inc.
for Kappas Enterprises, to extend
Conditional Use Permit No.
2018-02 to locate and operate a
sand and gravel pumping operation
and temporary batch plant located
east of the Kearney Expressway
and north of Interstate 80 for a pe-
riod of two years.
11. Approve the Agreement be-
tween the City of Kearney and
Central Nebraska Auto Club on be-
half of Cruise Nite 2021 which de-
scribes parking on these public
properties that are prohibited on
July 17, 2021 beginning at 2:00
a.m. and adopt Resolution No.
2021-54.
12. Adopt Resolution No.
2021-55 approving the Developer
Constructed Infrastructure Agree-
ment for Stoneridge Tenth Addition
between the City of Kearney and
Timothy Norwood, President of NP
Land Development, Inc., a Ne-
braska Corporation and Nancy
Norwood, Trustee of the Nancy
Norwood Revocable Trust for the
construction of paving, water main,
sanitary sewer main and storm
sewer to serve Stoneridge Tenth
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
13. Adopt Resolution No.
2021-56 allowing the City of Kear-
ney to expend funds on the 2020
Part 1 Improvements (Paving Im-
provement District No. 2020-004),
the 2020 Part 2 Improvements, and
the 2021 Part 3 Improvements (Sa-
nitary Sewer Connection District
No. 2020-1) and reimburse itself
from the proceeds of the debt is-
sued at a later date.
14. Adopt Resolution No.
2021-57 approving Application for
Payment No. 1 in the amount of
$94,994.27 submitted by Midlands
Contracting Inc. and approved by
Miller & Associates for the 2021
Part 3 Improvements; 56th Street-
/Cherry Avenue Sanitary Sewer In-
frastructure in connection with
Sanitary Sewer Connection District
No. 2020-1.
15. Adopt Resolution No.
2021-58 approving the Lease
Agreement between the City of
Kearney and Kearney Raceway
Park for property located at the
Kearney Regional Airport.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
1. By majority vote, Lear absent,
suspended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8480 creating Paving Improve-
ment District No. 2021-005 for an
alley lying between 7th Avenue and
8th Avenue, running north to south
from 23rd Street and to 22nd Street
on first reading by number only.
Ordinance No. 8480 was read by
number. By majority vote, Lear ab-
sent, Ordinance No. 8480 was
passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
2. By majority vote, Lear absent,
suspended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8481 repealing Ordinance No.
8467 and amend the Salary Ordi-
nance reflecting the reclassifica-
tions of certain positions on first
reading by number only. Ordi-
nance No. 8481 was read by num-
ber. By majority vote, Lear absent,
Ordinance No. 8481 was passed,
approved and ordered published as
required by law and made available
to the public at the Office of the
City Clerk, the City Police Depart-
ment and the Public Library.
Regular Agenda:
1. By a 3 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
staining, Lear absent, granted per-
mission to pay the Open Account
Claim in the amount of $3,050.00
to Nebraska Public Power District.
By majority vote, Lear absent,
Council adjourned at 5:53 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
ZNEZ A24,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
H&S TACTICAL, LLC
Notice is hereby given that H&S
Tactical, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 919 11th Ave, Kearney, NE
68845. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Tra-
vis Harris, 919 11th Ave, Kearney,
NE 68845.
Dated: March 25, 2021
ZNEZ A10,A17,A24
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
ThreeKids Corp
, whose Regis-
tered Agent is Patrick Dolan, and
whose Registered Office is located
at 1605 E 57th Street Unit A, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847, was formed
on April 7, 2021 to engage in any
lawful business in the State of Ne-
braska. The corporation has au-