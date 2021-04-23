 Skip to main content
Legal notices: April 23, 2021
Legal notices: April 23, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON ACQUIRING PRIVATE

PROPERTY

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

on April 27, 2021 in the City Coun-

cil Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

the City of Kearney will conduct a

public hearing at 5:30 p.m., or as

soon thereafter as the matter may

be heard, with regard to acquiring

an interest in real property by pur-

chase, dedication or eminent do-

main of the following:

That part of the Northwest Quar-

ter of Section 30, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

more particularly described as fol-

lows: Commencing at a point on

the West boundary line of said

Section 30, 1086.8 feet North of the

Southwest corner of said North-

west 1/4 of said Section 30, runn-

ing thence East at right angles 700

feet to a cement stone; thence

North on a line parallel to the West

boundary line of said Section 30,

125.2 feet; thence West at right an-

gles 700 feet to the West boundary

of said Section 30; thence South

125.2 feet along the West boundary

line to the place of beginning, all in

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

The proposed acquisition is re-

quired for public purposes. All in-

terested parties are invited to at-

tend this public hearing at which

time you will have the opportunity

to be heard.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ A23,t1

Public Notice

 

Lead Agency ESU 10 is hosting

the Annual Meeting of the Early De-

velopment Network.

The Annual Meeting is scheduled

to review and discuss services of-

fered to children birth to age five

who have special needs and their

families in the following counties:

Blaine, Buffalo, Custer, Dawson,

Garfield, Greeley, Hall, Howard,

Loup, Sherman, Valley. The meet-

ing is open to school district repre-

sentatives, service providers, par-

ents, non-public agencies serving

children below age five and other

interested persons.

The agenda may be obtained by

contacting Mikki Bohling at

mikki.bohling@esu10.org.

Date: 4/30/2021

Time: 9am-11am

Location: Zoom (please email

mikki.bohling@esu10.org for the

link)

ZNEZ A23,t1

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO, JV I8-27

In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF BAILEY ZA-

PATA,

Juvenile,

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, CHARLENE LEFT

HAND BULL and JERRY

ZAPATA., the named mother and

father of BAILEY ZAPATA born

February 2003, or anyone else

claiming any right or interest in and

to said children, that proceedings

concerning BAILEY ZAPATA are

currently pending in the Juvenile

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and that a FIRST APPEARANCE

hearing on the State's Motion to

Terminate Parental Rights is set for

May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., and

EVIDENTIARY HEARING on said

Motion to Terminate has been set

for June 28, 2021, at l:30 p.m., be-

fore the Honorable Gerald R. Jor-

gensen. Said parents or anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to said child shall enter their

appearance in the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before May l9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.,

and June 28, 2021 at l:30 p.m., or

personally appear on these dates.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attomey

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

ZNEZ A23,A30,My7

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ A23,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

COMMUNITY

REDEVELOPMENT

AUTHORITY OF THE

CITY OF KEARNEY

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Community Rede-

velopment Authority of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at

8:30 a.m. on April 28, 2021 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Community Redevelopment

Authority shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact Michael Morgan at City

Hall or call (308) 233-3214 no later

than 24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ A23,t1

NOTICE OF CREATION OF

PAVING IMPROVEMENT

DISTRICT

NO. 2021-005

ORDINANCE NO. 8480

 

Notice is hereby given that the

President and Council of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-

nance No. 8480 created Paving Im-

provement District No. 2021-005

which shall consist of the following

described real estate, to-wit: the

West 50-feet of Lot 1 and Lot 2 as

well as the South 32-feet of the

East 90-feet of Lot 2, all of Lots 3

and 4, the West 60-feet of Lots 5

and 6, the East 50-feet of Lots 7

and 8, the South Half of the East

50-feet of Lot 9, all of the North half

of Lot 9 and the South half of Lot

10, the East 50-feet of the North

half of Lot 10 and the East 50-feet

of Lots 11 and 12 , all in Block 6,

Ashland Addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

The street to be improved in said

district by paving, curbing, drain-

ing, including storm sewers, and in-

cidental work is all of an alley lying

between 7th Avenue and 8th Ave-

nue, running north to south from

23rd Street and to 22nd Street, and

including all lots and lands abutting

thereon, all in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

If the owners of record title rep-

resenting more than fifty percent

(50%) of the front footage of the

property abutting any continuous

or extended street, cul-de-sac or

alley of the district and who were

such owners at the time the ordi-

nance creating such district was

published, shall file with the City

Clerk within twenty (20) days of the

first publication of this Notice writ-

ten objections to the improvements

of said district, said work shall not

be done in said district under said

ordinance and said ordinance shall

be repealed. If objections are not

filed against said district in such

time and manner, the President and

Council shall forthwith proceed to

construct the improvements.

The public is also hereby notified

that Paving Improvement District

No. 2021-005, created by Ordi-

nance No. 8480 is subject to lim-

ited referendum for a period of

thirty (30) days after the first publi-

cation of this Notice and that, after

the expiration of said thirty (30)

days, Paving Improvement District

No. 2021-005 and any measures

related to it, will not be subject to

any further right of referendum.

This Notice is first published on

April 16, 2021.

Copies of Ordinance No. 8480,

as published in pamphlet form by

authority of the City Council, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ A16,23,30

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Elizabeth Hume

Matthiessen, Deceased

Estate No. PR 21-39

Notice is hereby given that on

April 5, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Jean M.

Anderson, 1814 W. 50th St., Kear-

ney, NE 68845, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before the 9th day of June, 2021,

or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the County

Court

Address of County Court:

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Luke M. Simpson, #24448

lsimpson@nebraskalawfirm.net

Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak,

L.L.C.

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

ZNEZ A9,A16,A23

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF ELIZABETH M.

FEESE, DECEASED

Case No. PR21-40

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 6, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Richard

Moon, whose address is 3903 Lin-

den Drive, Kearney, NE 68847, was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as personal representative of

this estate. Creditors of this estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before June 9, 2021, or be

forever barrred.

Clerk Magistrate of the County

Court

Buffalo County Court

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ A9,A16,A23

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

FIBER NEBRASKA, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that FI-

BER NEBRASKA, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 3615 West

70th Street, Kearney NE 68845.

The name and address of the initial

registered agent is Stuart Gil-

bertson. Fiber Nebraska, LLC

commenced business on April 15,

2021, and the general nature of its

business is to engage in any lawful

business not prohibited by the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

STUART GILBERTSON

Registered Agent

3615 West 70th Street

Kearney NE 68845

ZNEZ A23,A30,My7

 

 

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

The Central Nebraska Public

Power and Irrigation District (herei-

nafter called "Central") desires to

receive sealed bids to complete the

following proposed work:

GROUP 21-8

PREPARATION AND COATING

OF THE KINGSLEY DAM

STRUCTURES

 

Said bids must be prepared in

DUPLICATE on bid forms supplied

by Central and must be filed in the

Office of Central's Purchasing

Agent at 415 Lincoln Street, HOL-

DREGE, NEBRASKA, not later than

10 AM, local time, April 29, 2021 at

which time all bids will be publicly

opened and read aloud in the pres-

ence of bidders and their repre-

sentatives. Acceptance of a bid by

Central's Board of Directors will

constitute the contract between the

parties and which contract shall

consist of the documents as de-

tailed in the Instructions to Bidders.

Copies of the Instructions to Bid-

ders, Bid Forms and Specifications

may be obtained at Central's office

at 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege,

Nebraska or by contacting Cen-

tral's Purchasing Agent at (308)

995-3548, or by mail at P.O. Box

740, Holdrege, NE 68949-0740, or

by email at

dcernousek@cnppid.com.

Bids may not be withdrawn after

10 AM, local time, April 29, 2021,

and no bids will be considered that

are delivered to the Purchasing

Agent after said time.

The contract will be awarded on

the basis of the lowest and best

bids, provided the bids are reason-

able and it is in Central's interest to

accept, as may be determined by

Central's Board of Directors. Cen-

tral, however, reserves the right to

reject any or all bids and to waive

any provisions, requirements,

specifications or formalities, or in-

formalities, in bids received, all as

determined by Central's Board of

Directors.

THE CENTRAL NEBRASKA

PUBLIC POWER AND

IRRIGATION DISTIRCT

Robert Dahlgren, Secretary

David Rowe, President

ZNEZ A9,A16,A23

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act, Dads Labs, L.L.C., a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, hereby gives its notice of the

following Amendment to Certificate

of Organization as of March 22,

2021:

1. The name of the Company

shall be: Halfmarble, LLC

2. The principal place of business

and designated office shall be:

530 S. 13TH ST. STE 100

Lincoln, NE 68508

3. The address of the registered

agent shall be:

Northwest Registered Agent

Service, Inc.

530 S. 13TH ST. STE 100

Lincoln, NE 68508

ZNEZ A16,A23,A30

 

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF JAMES GREGORY

BRANDT, SR., DECEASED

Case No. PR21-44

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 12, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that James

Gregory Brandt, Jr., whose address

is 1606 8th Avenue, Kearney, NE

68845 and Lucas C. Brandt, whose

address is 315 East 29th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847, were informally

appointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal corepresentatives of this es-

tate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before June 16, 2021, or be for-

ever barred.

Clerk Magistrate of the County

Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

ZNEZ A16,A23,A30

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of JOLEEN E. HICKEN

Case No. PR21-34

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 26, 2021, in the County

Court of BUFFALO County, Ne-

braska, the Registrar issued a writ-

ten statement of Informal Probate

of Will of said Deceased and that

Norman L. Hicken, whose address

is 11 Birchwood Dr Kearney, NE

68845 has been appointed Per-

sonal Representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before June 2, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of the County Court

Conrad F. Connealy #25739

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN

WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848-1918

(308) 234-1918

Attorney for Applicant

ZNEZ A16,A23,A30

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of KIMBERLY K.

SODERHOLM, Deceased

Estate No. PR2 21-42

Notice is hereby given that on the

9 day of April, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraksa,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Thomas

A. Soderholm of 4819 Ave L Place,

Kearney, NE 68847 was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before June 16, 2021 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

County Court of Buffalo County

1512 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Beverly Bogle Louthan (Bar I.D.

#19012)

Beverly Bogle Louthan, P.C.

507 Smith Avenue

P.O. Box 325

Elwood, NE 68937

Tel: 308-785-2550

Fax: 308-785-2852

Email: blouthan@

elwoodlawoffice.com

 

ZNEZ A16,A23,A30

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

OF

NISSI TRUCKING LLC

 

This Certificate of Organization of

NISSI TRUCKING LLC (the

“Company”) is being executed by

the undersigned for the purpose of

forming a limited liability company

pursuant to the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act,

Neb. Rev. Stat. § 21-101 et seq.

1. Name. The name of the Com-

pany is NISSI TRUCKING LLC

2. Initial Agent for Service of

Process and Address. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Carlos E Rodriguez

Arambulet, whose address is 3012

L Ave Kearney, Nebraska 68647.

3. Initial Designated Office. The

initial designated office of the Com-

pany is 3012 L Ave Kearney, Ne-

braska 68647.

IN WITNESS HEREOF, the un-

dersigned, an authorized person of

the Company, has caused this Cer-

tificate of Organization to be duly

executed as of the 16th day of April

2021.

Carlos E. Rodriguez Arambulet,

Organizer

ZNEZ A23,A30,My7

GANZ LAW OFFICE, P.C.,

L.L.O.

P.O. BOX 895

KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

NPDSJP, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

NPSDJP, LLC, a Nebraska limited

liability company, is organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with its initial registered of-

fice and designated office at 416

West 48th Street, Suite 32, Kear-

ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for

service of process is James R.

Ganz, Jr., 416 West 48th Street,

Suite 32, Kearney, NE 68845. The

general nature of the business is to

engage in and to do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of Nebraska, including but

not limited to the power to pur-

chase, sell, own, construct, de-

velop, operate, lease, manage, fi-

nance, refinance and otherwise

deal with real estate and personal

property of all kinds and interests

therein, and for all other purposes

authorized by law, to the same ex-

tent as natural persons might or

could do. The limited liability com-

pany was formed on April 5, 2021

and will continue for a perpetual

period of duration. Its affairs shall

be conducted by its members pur-

suant to the Certificate of Organi-

zation and Operating Agreement

duly adopted by the Company.

James R. Ganz, Jr.,

Organizer

ZNEZ A16,A22,A30

CENTRAL COMMUNITY

COLLEGE - GRAND ISLAND

ROOF REPLACEMENT

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS

INVITATION

1.01 BID SUBMISSION

A. Bids signed and under seal,

executed, dated, and submitted for

the furnishing of all labor, materials,

and equipment for the Central

Community College - Grand Island,

Roof Replacement prior to:

1. Date: May 5, 2021.

2. Time: 2:00 p.m.

3. Place: Central Community Col-

lege, Grand Island, College Admin-

istration, Board Room 80.

4. Location: 3134 West Highway

34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.

B. Offers will be opened publicly

immediately after the time for re-

ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-

sider the bids received for the fur-

nishing of said labor, materials and

equipment necessary for the proper

construction of the aforesaid proj-

ect.

C. The General, Mechanical and

Electrical, will be under one Bid. All

subcontractor quotations shall be

sent to the General Contractor.

D. Bid Security is required to be

submitted with bid proposal form.

Make payable to Central Commu-

nity College in the amount of 5% of

the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid

Security shall be of cashiers check,

certified check, or Bid Bond issued

by a Surety licensed to conduct

business in the State of Nebraska.

Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document

A310. Any agent signing a bid bond

on behalf of the Surety must attach

a Power of Attorney effectively evi-

dencing the agent's authority to

bind the Surety to the performance

of the Bid Bond.

E. Performance Bond: The Con-

tractor shall be required to furnish

acceptable bonds to complete the

work and pay for all labor and ma-

terials used, said bonds to be in the

amount of 100% of total amount of

the Contract. See Document A701,

Instructions to Bidders.

F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-

tue of his contract with Central

Community College, becomes a

purchasing agent for the Owner on

their behalf and under Statute

77-2702 does not pay sales tax.

G. Insurance: Prior to the start of

the work, completed copies of the

Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-

ment G705 shall be submitted to

the Owner and Architect.

H. There is no Pre-Bid Confer-

ence schedule. Contact Rob

Briseno, Facilities Manager Grand

Island Campus, email:

rbriseno@cccneb.edu; phone:

308-398-7450, to schedule a visit

and view existing conditions.

1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY

A. Project Name: Central Com-

munity College - Grand Island,

Roof Replacement

B. Project Address: 3134 West

Highway 34, Grand Island, Ne-

braska 68802.

C. Owner's Name: Central Com-

munity College

D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-

chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..

E. The Contract Documents,

dated April 14, 2021 prepared for

the project by Wilkins Architecture

Design Planning, L.L.C.

F. The work consists of replacing

the low-slope roof with EPDM sin-

gle-ply roofing membrane with ad-

ditional polyisocyanurate insulation

layers. Project also includes coor-

dination of existing RTU and duct-

work, all associated flashing and

perimeter cap flashing.

1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIP-

TION

A. Contract Type: A single prime

contract based on a Stipulated

Price as described in Document 00

5200 - Agreement Form.

B. Project will be constructed un-

der one general construction con-

tract.

1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY

A. Owner intends to occupy the

Project upon Substantial Comple-

tion.

B. Schedule the Work to accom-

modate Owner occupancy.

1.05 CONTRACT TIME

A. The bidder, in submitting an

offer, accepts the Contract Time

period stated for performing the

Work. The completion date in the

Agreement shall be the Contract

Time added to the commencement

date.

1.06 WORK SEQUENCE

A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-

PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE

NOTED. The Work shall be con-

ducted in a single phase as de-

scribed in the schedule below:

B. May 5, 2021: Bids received

from General Contractors at 2:00

p.m.

TBD: Contractors interviews in

CCC Board Room.

May 20, 2021: Contractor recom-

mendation presented to Board of

Governors.

May 24, 2021: Contract

awarded: Start Digital Document

Submittal Service (ORACLE, Sub-

mittal Exchange) and Administra-

tive Requirements.

June 1, 2021: Construction Starts

July 9, 2021: Substantial Com-

pletion.

July 16, 2021: Final Completion.

BID DOCUMENTS AND

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

2.01 DEFINITIONS

A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-

uments including Project Manual,

Construction Drawings and all is-

sued Addendums.

2.02 AVAILABILITY

A. Bid Documents may be ob-

tained from the following location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424

S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)

592-1292.

B. Bid Document Information can

be obtained online from the follow-

ing location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging |

Standard Share; www.stan-

dardsharev3.com. The following in-

formation can be obtained and

viewed:

a. Instructions to Bidders

b. Bid Form

c. Specifications Table of Con-

tents

d. Section 01 1000 Summary

e. Addendums

f. Construction Drawing Images

IMAGES ARE NOT FOR

BIDDING - FOR REFERENCE

ONLY IN ORDERING

C. A deposit in the amount of

$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins

Architecture Design Planning,

L.L.C.) will be required for each set

of bidding documents. If shipping

is required there is a non-refund-

able amount determined and made

payable to Standard Digital Imag-

ing These checks are to be sent to

Standard Digital Imaging prior to

receipt of documents. The deposit

will be returned in full only if a qual-

ified bid is submitted and the Bid

Documents are returned within fif-

teen (15) days of the bid determina-

tion, or if the Contractor decides

not to submit a Proposal and the

Bid Documents are returned with

seven (7) days prior to the bid

opening.

D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS

SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-

fice of Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West

39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845.

2.03 EXAMINATION

A. Bid Documents may be exam-

ined at:

Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.

58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE 68516.

Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255

S 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127.

Columbus Area Chamber of

Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-

bus, NE 68602-0515.

Hastings Builders Bureau, 301

South Burlington, Hastings, NE

68902.

Builders Plan Service, 309 West

2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801.

Reed Construction Data, 30

Technology Drive So. Suite 500,

Norcross, GA 30092.

Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.

Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-

dardShare - www.stan-

darddigital.com.

Construction Industry Center -

www.constructio-

nindustrycenter.com.

iSqFt - www.isqft.com.

Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-

nic Plan Room), 3315 Central Ave,

Hot Springs, AR 71913

800-393-6343 - www.constru-

ction.com.

B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-

ments verify that documents are

complete. Notify Architect should

the documents be incomplete.

C. Immediately notify Architect

upon finding discrepancies or

omissions in the Bid Documents.

2.04 PRODUCT / ASSEMBLY /

SYSTEMS SUBSTITUTIONS

A. No technical questions will

be answered by the Architect's

/Engineer's office(s) during the

twenty-four (24) hours immedi-

ately preceding the bid opening

time and date.

B. All products and manufactur-

ers shall be as specified in the bid

documents. Any requested

changes in products or manufac-

turers shall be submitted to the Ar-

chitect seven days prior to the bid

date. Requested changes that have

been approved will be included in

an addendum. Any requested

changes not included in an adden-

dum are to be considered as not

approved. The Owner reserves the

right to negotiate any proposed

Voluntary Alternates only with the

apparent low bidder with selection

based on the Base Bid and se-

lected Alternate(s).

C. The Architect does not intend

to issue any addenda to the bidd-

ing documents within three (3)

working days of the bid opening

time and date.

SITE ASSESSMENT

3.01 SITE EXAMINATION

A. All Bidders are required to

make a careful, close examination

of the entire building areas before

submitting a bid. See 01 1000

Summary for the schedule.

1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF

SITE AND PREMISES

A. Arrange use of site and prem-

ises to allow:

1. Owner occupancy.

2. Use of site and premises by

the public.

B. Provide access to and from

site as required by law and by

Owner:

1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-

ing Construction: Keep all exits re-

quired by code open during con-

struction period; provide temporary

exit signs if exit routes are tempo-

rarily altered.

2. Do not obstruct roadways,

sidewalks, or other public ways

without permit.

C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:

1. Limit disruption of utility ser-

vices to hours the building is unoc-

cupied.

2. Do not disrupt or shut down

life safety systems, including but

not limited to fire sprinklers and fire

alarm system, without 7 days no-

tice to Owner and authorities hav-

ing jurisdiction.

3. Prevent accidental disruption

of utility services to other facilities.

OFFER ACCEPTANCE /

REJECTION

4.01 DURATION OF OFFER

A. Bids shall remain open to ac-

ceptance and shall be irrevocable

for a period of forty-five (45) days

after the bid closing date.

4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER

A. The Owner and Contractor

shall have the right to reject any or

all bids, which are in any way in-

complete or irregular, and to waive

any informality in any proposal.

ZNEZ A21,A23,A27,A29

 

 

NOTICE OF TRADE NAME

APPLICATION

FOR PRO HANDY FIXER

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

THAT FLOYD MORRISON,

OWNER OF PRO HANDY FIXER,

BEGAN USING TRADE NAME PRO

HANDY FIXER ON 3-20-2021 AND

FILED HIS TRADE NAME REGIS-

TRATION WITH THE NEBRASKA

SECRETARY OF STATE ON

04-14-2021.

THE STREET MAILING AD-

DRESS OF COMPANY OFFICE IS

2900 GRAND AVE, #94, KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA 68847

THE NATURE OF THE BUSI-

NESS IS HANDYMAN.

ZNEZ A23,t1

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV 19-263,

JV-264, JV 19-265 & JV19-266

 

In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF RAYSIN

LEFT HAND BULL, DNESSA LEFT

HAND BULL, DNEESIAH LEFT

HAND BULL & NOVEMBER LEFT

HAND BULL

Juvenile,

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, ARLENE LEFT HAND

BULL, the named mother of

RAYSIN LEFT HAND BULL, born

June 2015, DNESSA LEFT HAND

BULL, born Decernber 2016,

DNEESIAH LEFT HAND BULL,

born January 2019 & NOVEMBER

LEFT HAND BULL born November

2019, or anyone else claiming any

right or interest in and to said chil-

dren, that proceedings concerning

RAYSIN LEFT HAND BULL,

DNESSA LEFT HAND BULL,

DNEESIAH LEFT HAND BULL &

NOVEMBER LEFT HAND BULL are

currently pending in the Juvenile

Court of Butfalo County, Nebraska,

and that a FIRST APPEARANCE

hearing on the State's Motion to

Terminate Parental Rights is set for

May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., and

EVIDENTIARY HEARING on said

Motion to Terminate has been set

for June 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.,

before the Honorable Gerald R.

Jorgensen. Said parents or anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to said child shall enter their

appearance in the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.,

and June 28,2021, at 9:00 a.m., or

personally appear on these dates.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo county Attorney

P.O. Box 57

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

ZNEZ A23,A30,My7

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

by the City Clerk of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska from qualified

concrete contractors in order to es-

tablish a contract to provide labor

and equipment for the removal and

replacement of brick pavers in

street right-of-way until Tuesday,

May 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors, consultants, etc. to

comply with all applicable federal

and state laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any and all proposals

and to accept the proposals it be-

lieves is in the best interest of the

community.

Copies of the Request for Pro-

posals or other information may be

obtained from the office of the City

Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going

to the City's website at

www.cityofkearney.org.

If you have any questions re-

garding this Request for Proposals,

please contact Brandon Shafto at

bshafto@kearneygov.org.

Lauren Brandt

City Clerk

ZNEZ A23,t1

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE FOR PROPOSALS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

by the City of Kearney, Nebraska at

the office of the City Clerk until

2:00 p.m. on May 11, 2021 to quali-

fied vendors/contractors to provide

the equipment and installation of a

new truck scale at the Kearney

Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill

located at 6711 West 56th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors, consultants, etc. to

comply with all applicable federal

and state laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any and all proposals

and to accept the proposals it be-

lieves is in the best interest of the

community.

Copies of the Request for Pro-

posals or other information may be

obtained from the office of the City

Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

68847 or by going to the City's

website at www.cityofkearney.org.

If you have any questions re-

garding this Request for Proposals,

please email Steve Hart at

shart@kearneygov.org.

Lauren Brandt

City Clerk

ZNEZ A23,t1

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Ronald J. Fitzgerald,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR 20-81

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for Complete

Settlement, probate of will, and de-

termination of heirs have been filed

and is set for hearing in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

located at Kearney, Nebraska on

May 12, 2021 at 3:30 P.M.

Eric J. Fitzgerald

Personal Representative

Mark L. Eurek, #15554

The Law Office of Eurek & Peterson

L.L.C.

611 O Street P O Box 310

Loup City, NE 68853

308-745-0720

markeurek@mlepc.com

 

ZNEZ A16,A23,A30

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Sears

Spine & Sport, LLC has been or-

ganized as a professional limited-

liability company under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The designated of-

fice of the Company is 4715 2nd

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The Registered Agent of the Com-

pany is Collin Sears, 1502 12th Av-

enue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The Company's members, manag-

ers, professional employees and

agents are licensed or otherwise le-

gally authorized to render services

related to providing chiropractic

care in the State of Nebraska. The

Company was formed on January

21, 2021.

ZNEZ A16,A23,A30

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$1,560 U.S. CURRENCY

 

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, C.R., John Doe and

Jane Doe, real names unknown,

and anyone else claiming any right

or interest in and to the following

described property:

$1,560 U.S. CURRENCY

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on March 26, 2021, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject currency is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on June 1, 2021 at

3:00 p.m., before the Honorable

John Marsh, District Judge. Any

party claiming any right or interest

in the above-described seized

property shall appear and file an

Answer or Demurrer with the Dis-

trict Court Clerk of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, on or before Monday,

April 25, 2021, or be forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ A9,A16,A23,A30

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SWEETWATER RETAIL, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Sweetwater Retail, L.L.C. (hereina-

fter referred to as "the Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street and

mailing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 27240

Sweetwater Road, Pleasanton, Ne-

braska 68866. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Ronald R. Cruise, whose street

and mailing address and post of-

fice box number is 27240 Sweet-

water Road, Pleasanton, Nebraska

68866.

Dated: March 15, 2021. Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ A9,A16,A23

 

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

WILLOW FIBER, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that

WILLOW FIBER, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 3615 West

70th Street, Kearney NE 68845.

The name and address of the initial

registered agent is Tyler Cretacci.

Willow Fiber, LLC commenced

business on April 15, 2021, and the

general nature of its business is to

engage in any lawful business not

prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act.

TYLER CRETACCI

Organizer and

Registered Agent

3615 West 70th

Street

Kearney NE 68845

ZNEZ A23,A30

