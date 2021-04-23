Legal notices: April 23, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON ACQUIRING PRIVATE
PROPERTY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
on April 27, 2021 in the City Coun-
cil Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
the City of Kearney will conduct a
public hearing at 5:30 p.m., or as
soon thereafter as the matter may
be heard, with regard to acquiring
an interest in real property by pur-
chase, dedication or eminent do-
main of the following:
That part of the Northwest Quar-
ter of Section 30, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
more particularly described as fol-
lows: Commencing at a point on
the West boundary line of said
Section 30, 1086.8 feet North of the
Southwest corner of said North-
west 1/4 of said Section 30, runn-
ing thence East at right angles 700
feet to a cement stone; thence
North on a line parallel to the West
boundary line of said Section 30,
125.2 feet; thence West at right an-
gles 700 feet to the West boundary
of said Section 30; thence South
125.2 feet along the West boundary
line to the place of beginning, all in
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
The proposed acquisition is re-
quired for public purposes. All in-
terested parties are invited to at-
tend this public hearing at which
time you will have the opportunity
to be heard.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
Public Notice
Lead Agency ESU 10 is hosting
the Annual Meeting of the Early De-
velopment Network.
The Annual Meeting is scheduled
to review and discuss services of-
fered to children birth to age five
who have special needs and their
families in the following counties:
Blaine, Buffalo, Custer, Dawson,
Garfield, Greeley, Hall, Howard,
Loup, Sherman, Valley. The meet-
ing is open to school district repre-
sentatives, service providers, par-
ents, non-public agencies serving
children below age five and other
interested persons.
The agenda may be obtained by
contacting Mikki Bohling at
Date: 4/30/2021
Time: 9am-11am
Location: Zoom (please email
mikki.bohling@esu10.org for the
link)
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO, JV I8-27
In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF BAILEY ZA-
PATA,
Juvenile,
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, CHARLENE LEFT
HAND BULL and JERRY
ZAPATA., the named mother and
father of BAILEY ZAPATA born
February 2003, or anyone else
claiming any right or interest in and
to said children, that proceedings
concerning BAILEY ZAPATA are
currently pending in the Juvenile
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and that a FIRST APPEARANCE
hearing on the State's Motion to
Terminate Parental Rights is set for
May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., and
EVIDENTIARY HEARING on said
Motion to Terminate has been set
for June 28, 2021, at l:30 p.m., be-
fore the Honorable Gerald R. Jor-
gensen. Said parents or anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to said child shall enter their
appearance in the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before May l9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.,
and June 28, 2021 at l:30 p.m., or
personally appear on these dates.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attomey
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
COMMUNITY
REDEVELOPMENT
AUTHORITY OF THE
CITY OF KEARNEY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Community Rede-
velopment Authority of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at
8:30 a.m. on April 28, 2021 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Community Redevelopment
Authority shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact Michael Morgan at City
Hall or call (308) 233-3214 no later
than 24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF CREATION OF
PAVING IMPROVEMENT
DISTRICT
NO. 2021-005
ORDINANCE NO. 8480
Notice is hereby given that the
President and Council of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-
nance No. 8480 created Paving Im-
provement District No. 2021-005
which shall consist of the following
described real estate, to-wit: the
West 50-feet of Lot 1 and Lot 2 as
well as the South 32-feet of the
East 90-feet of Lot 2, all of Lots 3
and 4, the West 60-feet of Lots 5
and 6, the East 50-feet of Lots 7
and 8, the South Half of the East
50-feet of Lot 9, all of the North half
of Lot 9 and the South half of Lot
10, the East 50-feet of the North
half of Lot 10 and the East 50-feet
of Lots 11 and 12 , all in Block 6,
Ashland Addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
The street to be improved in said
district by paving, curbing, drain-
ing, including storm sewers, and in-
cidental work is all of an alley lying
between 7th Avenue and 8th Ave-
nue, running north to south from
23rd Street and to 22nd Street, and
including all lots and lands abutting
thereon, all in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
If the owners of record title rep-
resenting more than fifty percent
(50%) of the front footage of the
property abutting any continuous
or extended street, cul-de-sac or
alley of the district and who were
such owners at the time the ordi-
nance creating such district was
published, shall file with the City
Clerk within twenty (20) days of the
first publication of this Notice writ-
ten objections to the improvements
of said district, said work shall not
be done in said district under said
ordinance and said ordinance shall
be repealed. If objections are not
filed against said district in such
time and manner, the President and
Council shall forthwith proceed to
construct the improvements.
The public is also hereby notified
that Paving Improvement District
No. 2021-005, created by Ordi-
nance No. 8480 is subject to lim-
ited referendum for a period of
thirty (30) days after the first publi-
cation of this Notice and that, after
the expiration of said thirty (30)
days, Paving Improvement District
No. 2021-005 and any measures
related to it, will not be subject to
any further right of referendum.
This Notice is first published on
April 16, 2021.
Copies of Ordinance No. 8480,
as published in pamphlet form by
authority of the City Council, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Elizabeth Hume
Matthiessen, Deceased
Estate No. PR 21-39
Notice is hereby given that on
April 5, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Jean M.
Anderson, 1814 W. 50th St., Kear-
ney, NE 68845, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before the 9th day of June, 2021,
or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the County
Court
Address of County Court:
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Luke M. Simpson, #24448
Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak,
L.L.C.
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH M.
FEESE, DECEASED
Case No. PR21-40
Notice is hereby given that on
April 6, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Richard
Moon, whose address is 3903 Lin-
den Drive, Kearney, NE 68847, was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as personal representative of
this estate. Creditors of this estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before June 9, 2021, or be
forever barrred.
Clerk Magistrate of the County
Court
Buffalo County Court
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
FIBER NEBRASKA, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that FI-
BER NEBRASKA, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 3615 West
70th Street, Kearney NE 68845.
The name and address of the initial
registered agent is Stuart Gil-
bertson. Fiber Nebraska, LLC
commenced business on April 15,
2021, and the general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business not prohibited by the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
STUART GILBERTSON
Registered Agent
3615 West 70th Street
Kearney NE 68845
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The Central Nebraska Public
Power and Irrigation District (herei-
nafter called "Central") desires to
receive sealed bids to complete the
following proposed work:
GROUP 21-8
PREPARATION AND COATING
OF THE KINGSLEY DAM
STRUCTURES
Said bids must be prepared in
DUPLICATE on bid forms supplied
by Central and must be filed in the
Office of Central's Purchasing
Agent at 415 Lincoln Street, HOL-
DREGE, NEBRASKA, not later than
10 AM, local time, April 29, 2021 at
which time all bids will be publicly
opened and read aloud in the pres-
ence of bidders and their repre-
sentatives. Acceptance of a bid by
Central's Board of Directors will
constitute the contract between the
parties and which contract shall
consist of the documents as de-
tailed in the Instructions to Bidders.
Copies of the Instructions to Bid-
ders, Bid Forms and Specifications
may be obtained at Central's office
at 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege,
Nebraska or by contacting Cen-
tral's Purchasing Agent at (308)
995-3548, or by mail at P.O. Box
740, Holdrege, NE 68949-0740, or
by email at
Bids may not be withdrawn after
10 AM, local time, April 29, 2021,
and no bids will be considered that
are delivered to the Purchasing
Agent after said time.
The contract will be awarded on
the basis of the lowest and best
bids, provided the bids are reason-
able and it is in Central's interest to
accept, as may be determined by
Central's Board of Directors. Cen-
tral, however, reserves the right to
reject any or all bids and to waive
any provisions, requirements,
specifications or formalities, or in-
formalities, in bids received, all as
determined by Central's Board of
Directors.
THE CENTRAL NEBRASKA
PUBLIC POWER AND
IRRIGATION DISTIRCT
Robert Dahlgren, Secretary
David Rowe, President
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act, Dads Labs, L.L.C., a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, hereby gives its notice of the
following Amendment to Certificate
of Organization as of March 22,
2021:
1. The name of the Company
shall be: Halfmarble, LLC
2. The principal place of business
and designated office shall be:
530 S. 13TH ST. STE 100
Lincoln, NE 68508
3. The address of the registered
agent shall be:
Northwest Registered Agent
Service, Inc.
530 S. 13TH ST. STE 100
Lincoln, NE 68508
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF JAMES GREGORY
BRANDT, SR., DECEASED
Case No. PR21-44
Notice is hereby given that on
April 12, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that James
Gregory Brandt, Jr., whose address
is 1606 8th Avenue, Kearney, NE
68845 and Lucas C. Brandt, whose
address is 315 East 29th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847, were informally
appointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal corepresentatives of this es-
tate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before June 16, 2021, or be for-
ever barred.
Clerk Magistrate of the County
Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of JOLEEN E. HICKEN
Case No. PR21-34
Notice is hereby given that on
March 26, 2021, in the County
Court of BUFFALO County, Ne-
braska, the Registrar issued a writ-
ten statement of Informal Probate
of Will of said Deceased and that
Norman L. Hicken, whose address
is 11 Birchwood Dr Kearney, NE
68845 has been appointed Per-
sonal Representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before June 2, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk of the County Court
Conrad F. Connealy #25739
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN
WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848-1918
(308) 234-1918
Attorney for Applicant
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of KIMBERLY K.
SODERHOLM, Deceased
Estate No. PR2 21-42
Notice is hereby given that on the
9 day of April, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraksa,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Thomas
A. Soderholm of 4819 Ave L Place,
Kearney, NE 68847 was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before June 16, 2021 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
County Court of Buffalo County
1512 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Beverly Bogle Louthan (Bar I.D.
#19012)
Beverly Bogle Louthan, P.C.
507 Smith Avenue
P.O. Box 325
Elwood, NE 68937
Tel: 308-785-2550
Fax: 308-785-2852
Email: blouthan@
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
OF
NISSI TRUCKING LLC
This Certificate of Organization of
NISSI TRUCKING LLC (the
“Company”) is being executed by
the undersigned for the purpose of
forming a limited liability company
pursuant to the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act,
Neb. Rev. Stat. § 21-101 et seq.
1. Name. The name of the Com-
pany is NISSI TRUCKING LLC
2. Initial Agent for Service of
Process and Address. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Carlos E Rodriguez
Arambulet, whose address is 3012
L Ave Kearney, Nebraska 68647.
3. Initial Designated Office. The
initial designated office of the Com-
pany is 3012 L Ave Kearney, Ne-
braska 68647.
IN WITNESS HEREOF, the un-
dersigned, an authorized person of
the Company, has caused this Cer-
tificate of Organization to be duly
executed as of the 16th day of April
2021.
Carlos E. Rodriguez Arambulet,
Organizer
GANZ LAW OFFICE, P.C.,
L.L.O.
P.O. BOX 895
KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NPDSJP, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
NPSDJP, LLC, a Nebraska limited
liability company, is organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with its initial registered of-
fice and designated office at 416
West 48th Street, Suite 32, Kear-
ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for
service of process is James R.
Ganz, Jr., 416 West 48th Street,
Suite 32, Kearney, NE 68845. The
general nature of the business is to
engage in and to do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of Nebraska, including but
not limited to the power to pur-
chase, sell, own, construct, de-
velop, operate, lease, manage, fi-
nance, refinance and otherwise
deal with real estate and personal
property of all kinds and interests
therein, and for all other purposes
authorized by law, to the same ex-
tent as natural persons might or
could do. The limited liability com-
pany was formed on April 5, 2021
and will continue for a perpetual
period of duration. Its affairs shall
be conducted by its members pur-
suant to the Certificate of Organi-
zation and Operating Agreement
duly adopted by the Company.
James R. Ganz, Jr.,
Organizer
CENTRAL COMMUNITY
COLLEGE - GRAND ISLAND
ROOF REPLACEMENT
INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS
INVITATION
1.01 BID SUBMISSION
A. Bids signed and under seal,
executed, dated, and submitted for
the furnishing of all labor, materials,
and equipment for the Central
Community College - Grand Island,
Roof Replacement prior to:
1. Date: May 5, 2021.
2. Time: 2:00 p.m.
3. Place: Central Community Col-
lege, Grand Island, College Admin-
istration, Board Room 80.
4. Location: 3134 West Highway
34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.
B. Offers will be opened publicly
immediately after the time for re-
ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-
sider the bids received for the fur-
nishing of said labor, materials and
equipment necessary for the proper
construction of the aforesaid proj-
ect.
C. The General, Mechanical and
Electrical, will be under one Bid. All
subcontractor quotations shall be
sent to the General Contractor.
D. Bid Security is required to be
submitted with bid proposal form.
Make payable to Central Commu-
nity College in the amount of 5% of
the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid
Security shall be of cashiers check,
certified check, or Bid Bond issued
by a Surety licensed to conduct
business in the State of Nebraska.
Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document
A310. Any agent signing a bid bond
on behalf of the Surety must attach
a Power of Attorney effectively evi-
dencing the agent's authority to
bind the Surety to the performance
of the Bid Bond.
E. Performance Bond: The Con-
tractor shall be required to furnish
acceptable bonds to complete the
work and pay for all labor and ma-
terials used, said bonds to be in the
amount of 100% of total amount of
the Contract. See Document A701,
Instructions to Bidders.
F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-
tue of his contract with Central
Community College, becomes a
purchasing agent for the Owner on
their behalf and under Statute
77-2702 does not pay sales tax.
G. Insurance: Prior to the start of
the work, completed copies of the
Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-
ment G705 shall be submitted to
the Owner and Architect.
H. There is no Pre-Bid Confer-
ence schedule. Contact Rob
Briseno, Facilities Manager Grand
Island Campus, email:
rbriseno@cccneb.edu; phone:
308-398-7450, to schedule a visit
and view existing conditions.
1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY
A. Project Name: Central Com-
munity College - Grand Island,
Roof Replacement
B. Project Address: 3134 West
Highway 34, Grand Island, Ne-
braska 68802.
C. Owner's Name: Central Com-
munity College
D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-
chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..
E. The Contract Documents,
dated April 14, 2021 prepared for
the project by Wilkins Architecture
Design Planning, L.L.C.
F. The work consists of replacing
the low-slope roof with EPDM sin-
gle-ply roofing membrane with ad-
ditional polyisocyanurate insulation
layers. Project also includes coor-
dination of existing RTU and duct-
work, all associated flashing and
perimeter cap flashing.
1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIP-
TION
A. Contract Type: A single prime
contract based on a Stipulated
Price as described in Document 00
5200 - Agreement Form.
B. Project will be constructed un-
der one general construction con-
tract.
1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY
A. Owner intends to occupy the
Project upon Substantial Comple-
tion.
B. Schedule the Work to accom-
modate Owner occupancy.
1.05 CONTRACT TIME
A. The bidder, in submitting an
offer, accepts the Contract Time
period stated for performing the
Work. The completion date in the
Agreement shall be the Contract
Time added to the commencement
date.
1.06 WORK SEQUENCE
A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-
PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE
NOTED. The Work shall be con-
ducted in a single phase as de-
scribed in the schedule below:
B. May 5, 2021: Bids received
from General Contractors at 2:00
p.m.
TBD: Contractors interviews in
CCC Board Room.
May 20, 2021: Contractor recom-
mendation presented to Board of
Governors.
May 24, 2021: Contract
awarded: Start Digital Document
Submittal Service (ORACLE, Sub-
mittal Exchange) and Administra-
tive Requirements.
June 1, 2021: Construction Starts
July 9, 2021: Substantial Com-
pletion.
July 16, 2021: Final Completion.
BID DOCUMENTS AND
CONTRACT DOCUMENTS
2.01 DEFINITIONS
A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-
uments including Project Manual,
Construction Drawings and all is-
sued Addendums.
2.02 AVAILABILITY
A. Bid Documents may be ob-
tained from the following location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424
S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)
592-1292.
B. Bid Document Information can
be obtained online from the follow-
ing location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging |
Standard Share; www.stan-
dardsharev3.com. The following in-
formation can be obtained and
viewed:
a. Instructions to Bidders
b. Bid Form
c. Specifications Table of Con-
tents
d. Section 01 1000 Summary
e. Addendums
f. Construction Drawing Images
IMAGES ARE NOT FOR
BIDDING - FOR REFERENCE
ONLY IN ORDERING
C. A deposit in the amount of
$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins
Architecture Design Planning,
L.L.C.) will be required for each set
of bidding documents. If shipping
is required there is a non-refund-
able amount determined and made
payable to Standard Digital Imag-
ing These checks are to be sent to
Standard Digital Imaging prior to
receipt of documents. The deposit
will be returned in full only if a qual-
ified bid is submitted and the Bid
Documents are returned within fif-
teen (15) days of the bid determina-
tion, or if the Contractor decides
not to submit a Proposal and the
Bid Documents are returned with
seven (7) days prior to the bid
opening.
D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS
SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-
fice of Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West
39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845.
2.03 EXAMINATION
A. Bid Documents may be exam-
ined at:
Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.
58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE 68516.
Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255
S 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127.
Columbus Area Chamber of
Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-
bus, NE 68602-0515.
Hastings Builders Bureau, 301
South Burlington, Hastings, NE
68902.
Builders Plan Service, 309 West
2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801.
Reed Construction Data, 30
Technology Drive So. Suite 500,
Norcross, GA 30092.
Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.
Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-
dardShare - www.stan-
Construction Industry Center -
www.constructio-
iSqFt - www.isqft.com.
Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-
nic Plan Room), 3315 Central Ave,
Hot Springs, AR 71913
800-393-6343 - www.constru-
B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-
ments verify that documents are
complete. Notify Architect should
the documents be incomplete.
C. Immediately notify Architect
upon finding discrepancies or
omissions in the Bid Documents.
2.04 PRODUCT / ASSEMBLY /
SYSTEMS SUBSTITUTIONS
A. No technical questions will
be answered by the Architect's
/Engineer's office(s) during the
twenty-four (24) hours immedi-
ately preceding the bid opening
time and date.
B. All products and manufactur-
ers shall be as specified in the bid
documents. Any requested
changes in products or manufac-
turers shall be submitted to the Ar-
chitect seven days prior to the bid
date. Requested changes that have
been approved will be included in
an addendum. Any requested
changes not included in an adden-
dum are to be considered as not
approved. The Owner reserves the
right to negotiate any proposed
Voluntary Alternates only with the
apparent low bidder with selection
based on the Base Bid and se-
lected Alternate(s).
C. The Architect does not intend
to issue any addenda to the bidd-
ing documents within three (3)
working days of the bid opening
time and date.
SITE ASSESSMENT
3.01 SITE EXAMINATION
A. All Bidders are required to
make a careful, close examination
of the entire building areas before
submitting a bid. See 01 1000
Summary for the schedule.
1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF
SITE AND PREMISES
A. Arrange use of site and prem-
ises to allow:
1. Owner occupancy.
2. Use of site and premises by
the public.
B. Provide access to and from
site as required by law and by
Owner:
1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-
ing Construction: Keep all exits re-
quired by code open during con-
struction period; provide temporary
exit signs if exit routes are tempo-
rarily altered.
2. Do not obstruct roadways,
sidewalks, or other public ways
without permit.
C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:
1. Limit disruption of utility ser-
vices to hours the building is unoc-
cupied.
2. Do not disrupt or shut down
life safety systems, including but
not limited to fire sprinklers and fire
alarm system, without 7 days no-
tice to Owner and authorities hav-
ing jurisdiction.
3. Prevent accidental disruption
of utility services to other facilities.
OFFER ACCEPTANCE /
REJECTION
4.01 DURATION OF OFFER
A. Bids shall remain open to ac-
ceptance and shall be irrevocable
for a period of forty-five (45) days
after the bid closing date.
4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER
A. The Owner and Contractor
shall have the right to reject any or
all bids, which are in any way in-
complete or irregular, and to waive
any informality in any proposal.
NOTICE OF TRADE NAME
APPLICATION
FOR PRO HANDY FIXER
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
THAT FLOYD MORRISON,
OWNER OF PRO HANDY FIXER,
BEGAN USING TRADE NAME PRO
HANDY FIXER ON 3-20-2021 AND
FILED HIS TRADE NAME REGIS-
TRATION WITH THE NEBRASKA
SECRETARY OF STATE ON
04-14-2021.
THE STREET MAILING AD-
DRESS OF COMPANY OFFICE IS
2900 GRAND AVE, #94, KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA 68847
THE NATURE OF THE BUSI-
NESS IS HANDYMAN.
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV 19-263,
JV-264, JV 19-265 & JV19-266
In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF RAYSIN
LEFT HAND BULL, DNESSA LEFT
HAND BULL, DNEESIAH LEFT
HAND BULL & NOVEMBER LEFT
HAND BULL
Juvenile,
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, ARLENE LEFT HAND
BULL, the named mother of
RAYSIN LEFT HAND BULL, born
June 2015, DNESSA LEFT HAND
BULL, born Decernber 2016,
DNEESIAH LEFT HAND BULL,
born January 2019 & NOVEMBER
LEFT HAND BULL born November
2019, or anyone else claiming any
right or interest in and to said chil-
dren, that proceedings concerning
RAYSIN LEFT HAND BULL,
DNESSA LEFT HAND BULL,
DNEESIAH LEFT HAND BULL &
NOVEMBER LEFT HAND BULL are
currently pending in the Juvenile
Court of Butfalo County, Nebraska,
and that a FIRST APPEARANCE
hearing on the State's Motion to
Terminate Parental Rights is set for
May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., and
EVIDENTIARY HEARING on said
Motion to Terminate has been set
for June 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.,
before the Honorable Gerald R.
Jorgensen. Said parents or anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to said child shall enter their
appearance in the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.,
and June 28,2021, at 9:00 a.m., or
personally appear on these dates.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo county Attorney
P.O. Box 57
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Sealed proposals will be received
by the City Clerk of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska from qualified
concrete contractors in order to es-
tablish a contract to provide labor
and equipment for the removal and
replacement of brick pavers in
street right-of-way until Tuesday,
May 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors, consultants, etc. to
comply with all applicable federal
and state laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any and all proposals
and to accept the proposals it be-
lieves is in the best interest of the
community.
Copies of the Request for Pro-
posals or other information may be
obtained from the office of the City
Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going
to the City's website at
If you have any questions re-
garding this Request for Proposals,
please contact Brandon Shafto at
Lauren Brandt
City Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE FOR PROPOSALS
Sealed proposals will be received
by the City of Kearney, Nebraska at
the office of the City Clerk until
2:00 p.m. on May 11, 2021 to quali-
fied vendors/contractors to provide
the equipment and installation of a
new truck scale at the Kearney
Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill
located at 6711 West 56th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors, consultants, etc. to
comply with all applicable federal
and state laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any and all proposals
and to accept the proposals it be-
lieves is in the best interest of the
community.
Copies of the Request for Pro-
posals or other information may be
obtained from the office of the City
Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
68847 or by going to the City's
website at www.cityofkearney.org.
If you have any questions re-
garding this Request for Proposals,
please email Steve Hart at
Lauren Brandt
City Clerk
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Ronald J. Fitzgerald,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR 20-81
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for Complete
Settlement, probate of will, and de-
termination of heirs have been filed
and is set for hearing in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
located at Kearney, Nebraska on
May 12, 2021 at 3:30 P.M.
Eric J. Fitzgerald
Personal Representative
Mark L. Eurek, #15554
The Law Office of Eurek & Peterson
L.L.C.
611 O Street P O Box 310
Loup City, NE 68853
308-745-0720
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Sears
Spine & Sport, LLC has been or-
ganized as a professional limited-
liability company under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The designated of-
fice of the Company is 4715 2nd
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The Registered Agent of the Com-
pany is Collin Sears, 1502 12th Av-
enue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The Company's members, manag-
ers, professional employees and
agents are licensed or otherwise le-
gally authorized to render services
related to providing chiropractic
care in the State of Nebraska. The
Company was formed on January
21, 2021.
NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$1,560 U.S. CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, C.R., John Doe and
Jane Doe, real names unknown,
and anyone else claiming any right
or interest in and to the following
described property:
$1,560 U.S. CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on March 26, 2021, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject currency is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on June 1, 2021 at
3:00 p.m., before the Honorable
John Marsh, District Judge. Any
party claiming any right or interest
in the above-described seized
property shall appear and file an
Answer or Demurrer with the Dis-
trict Court Clerk of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, on or before Monday,
April 25, 2021, or be forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SWEETWATER RETAIL, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Sweetwater Retail, L.L.C. (hereina-
fter referred to as "the Company")
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street and
mailing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 27240
Sweetwater Road, Pleasanton, Ne-
braska 68866. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Ronald R. Cruise, whose street
and mailing address and post of-
fice box number is 27240 Sweet-
water Road, Pleasanton, Nebraska
68866.
Dated: March 15, 2021. Brian R. Symington, Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
WILLOW FIBER, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that
WILLOW FIBER, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 3615 West
70th Street, Kearney NE 68845.
The name and address of the initial
registered agent is Tyler Cretacci.
Willow Fiber, LLC commenced
business on April 15, 2021, and the
general nature of its business is to
engage in any lawful business not
prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company
Act.
TYLER CRETACCI
Organizer and
Registered Agent
3615 West 70th