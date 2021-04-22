Legal notices: April 22, 2021

Notice is Hereby given that the
undersigned limited liability com-
pany has been formed under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
name of the company is 1711 W.
37th, LLC and the initial desig-
nated office of the limited liability
company is 1701 W. 35th. St. NE
68845. The initial designated agent
is Andrew Sullivan and his address
is 1701 W. 35th St. Kearney, NE
68845. The general nature of the
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which the
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska.
The company commenced exist-
ence on the 22nd day of March,
2021 which is the date of the filing
of the certificate of organization
within the secretary of State, and
shall have perpetual existence.
The affairs of the company shall
be conducted by the members as
provided for in the operating agree-
ment.
1711 W 37th, LLC
ZNEZ A1,A8,A15
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
A G TRUCKING, LLC
Notice is hereby given that A G
Trucking, LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 1806 K Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Salvador Aguirre,
whose street and mailing address
is 1806 K Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ A22,A29,My7
NOTICE OF MEETING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meeting of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
will be held on Tuesday, April 27,
2021 at the Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners Board Room lo-
cated at 1512 Central Ave., Kear-
ney, Nebraska. Said meeting will
be open to the public.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
ZNEZ A22,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF CONIFER PAPER CO.
A LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Coni-
fer Paper Co., LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Act. The address of its designated
office is 1011 West 21st Street,
Kearney, NE 68845. The name and
address of the initial registered
agent is Registered Agents, Inc.,
Suite 100, 530 S. 13th Street, Lin-
coln, NE 68508. Conifer Paper Co.,
LLC commenced business on Jan-
uary 27, 2021 and the general pur-
pose for which the company is or-
ganized is to engage in any and all
lawful business for which a limited
liability company may be organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska.
Clinton Robinson,
Organizer
ZNEZ A15,A22,A29
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
GARRETT H. BUSH, DDS, PC
Registered Office: 4112 6th Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68845
Registered Agent: Garrett H.
Bush
The Corporation shall engage in
any lawful business for which a
corporation may be formed under
the Nebraska Model Business Cor-
poration Act and the Nebraska Pro-
fessional Corporation Act. The au-
thorized capital stock is 10,000
shares at $1.00 par value to be fully
paid and non-assessable on issue.
Perpetual existence commenced
on April 2, 2021, when the Articles
of Incorporation were filed with the
Nebraska Secretary of State. The
affairs of the Corporation are to be
conducted by the Board of Direc-
tors and officers as authorized by
the Bylaws and the Board.
Garrett H. Bush,
Incorporator
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ A8,A15,A22
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
JDL CONSULTING, LLC
Notice is hereby given that JDL
Consulting, LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 4410 Avenue
G, Kearney, NE 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is John D. Love, whose
street and mailing address is 4410
Avenue G, Kearney, NE 68847.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ A8,A15,A22
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
LAURA LOVE REAL ESTATE,
PC
Registered Office: 4410 G Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847. Regis-
tered Agent: Laura A. Love. The
Corporation shall engage in any
lawful business for which a corpo-
ration may be formed under the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act and the Nebraska Professional
Corporation Act. The authorized
capital stock is 10,000 shares at
$1.00 par value to be fully paid and
non-assessable on issue. Perpetual
existence commenced on April 3,
2021, when the Articles of Incorpo-
ration were filed with the Nebraska
Secretary of State. The affairs of
the Corporation are to be con-
ducted by the Board of Directors
and officers as authorized by the
Bylaws and the Board.
Laura A. Love,
Incorporator
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ A8,A15,A22
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF LEMON BAR CREATIVE
A LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that
Lemon Bar Creative, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Act. The address of its designated
office is 1011 West 21st Street,
Kearney, NE 68845. The name and
address of the initial registered
agent is Registered Agents, Inc.,
Suite 100, 530 S. 13th Street, Lin-
coln, NE 68508. Lemon Bar Crea-
tive, LLC commenced business on
March 26, 2021 and the general
purpose for which the company is
organized is to engage in any and
all lawful business for which a lim-
ited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
Clinton Robinson,
Organizer
ZNEZ A15,A20,A29
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
MISSION RESOURCES LLC
Notice is hereby given that MIS-
SION RESOURCES LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The ini-
tial designated office address of the
LLC is: 2033 Central Avenue, PO
Box 1516, Kearney, NE
68848-1516. The initial agent for
service of process is Stephen G.
Lowe. The address for the initial
agent for service of process is:
street address: 2033 Central Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847; mailing
address: 2033 Central Avenue, PO
Box 1516, Kearney, NE
68848-1516.
Stephen G. Lowe,
Organizer
ZNEZ A8,A15,A22
Buffalo County Agricultural
Association
Perimeter Fence Bid
Bids Due May 11, 2021 by 10 am
Install new 4' tall x 8' long perma-
nent Black Steel Fence with con-
crete. For specs and specific loca-
tion contact the Fairgrounds office.
Phone: 308-236-1201 Email: in-
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
CASE NO. CI 20-680
Notice is hereby given that a
Complaint to Establish Paternity,
Custody, Parenting Time, and Child
Support was filed in the District
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska.
The object and prayer of this case
is to establish paternity, custody,
parenting time, and child support
pertaining to Remi Lamar Resh-Je-
nnings, born 2018.
Any persons claiming to be an in-
terested person or party are in-
structed file an Answer no later
than June 5, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Bergan E. Schumacher, #25734
Bruner Frank Schumacher
Husak, L.L.C.
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848
ZNEZ A22,A29,My6
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SULU COUNSELING, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Sulu
Counseling, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 3710 Central
Avenue, #9, Kearney, NE 68847.
The name and address of the initial
registered agent is Brittany Sulu,
3710 Central Avenue, #9, Kearney,
NE 68847. Sulu Counseling, LLC
commenced business on April 20,
2021, and the general nature of its
business is to provide professional
counseling and consulting through
a Mental Health Practice, and its
members, mangers, professional
employees, and agents are li-
censed or otherwise legally author-
ized to provide said services in this
state.
Bruner Frank Schumacher
Husak, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
ZNEZ A22,A29,My6
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SWARM INVESTMENTS, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Swarm Investments,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 1412 West 78th Street,
Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Tyler Swarm,
1412 West 78th Street, Kearney,
NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of