Legal notices: April 21, 2021
VOIGT LAW OFFICE

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

 

NAME: Black Diamond Real Es-

tate, LLC, A Nebraska Limited Lia-

bility Company

DESIGNATED OFFICE: 1712 East

42nd Street Place, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847

REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-

FICE: Kenneth Cunningham, 1712

East 42nd Street Place, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:

April 3, 2021

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its members.

Steven R. Voigt

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

2029 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

ZNEZ A7,A14,A21

CENTRAL COMMUNITY

COLLEGE - GRAND ISLAND

ROOF REPLACEMENT

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS

INVITATION

1.01 BID SUBMISSION

A. Bids signed and under seal,

executed, dated, and submitted for

the furnishing of all labor, materials,

and equipment for the Central

Community College - Grand Island,

Roof Replacement prior to:

1. Date: May 5, 2021.

2. Time: 2:00 p.m.

3. Place: Central Community Col-

lege, Grand Island, College Ad-

ministration, Board Room 80.

4. Location: 3134 West Highway

34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.

B. Offers will be opened publicly

immediately after the time for re-

ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-

sider the bids received for the fur-

nishing of said labor, materials and

equipment necessary for the proper

construction of the aforesaid proj-

ect.

C. The General, Mechanical and

Electrical, will be under one Bid. All

subcontractor quotations shall be

sent to the General Contractor.

D. Bid Security is required to be

submitted with bid proposal form.

Make payable to Central Commu-

nity College in the amount of 5% of

the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid

Security shall be of cashiers check,

certified check, or Bid Bond issued

by a Surety licensed to conduct

business in the State of Nebraska.

Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document

A310. Any agent signing a bid bond

on behalf of the Surety must attach

a Power of Attorney effectively evi-

dencing the agent's authority to

bind the Surety to the performance

of the Bid Bond.

E. Performance Bond: The Con-

tractor shall be required to furnish

acceptable bonds to complete the

work and pay for all labor and ma-

terials used, said bonds to be in the

amount of 100% of total amount of

the Contract. See Document A701,

Instructions to Bidders.

F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-

tue of his contract with Central

Community College, becomes a

purchasing agent for the Owner on

their behalf and under Statute

77-2702 does not pay sales tax.

G. Insurance: Prior to the start of

the work, completed copies of the

Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-

ment G705 shall be submitted to

the Owner and Architect.

H. There is no Pre-Bid Confer-

ence schedule. Contact Rob

Briseno, Facilities Manager Grand

Island Campus, email:

rbriseno@cccneb.edu; phone:

308-398-7450, to schedule a visit

and view existing conditions.

1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY

A. Project Name: Central Com-

munity College - Grand Island,

Roof Replacement

B. Project Address: 3134 West

Highway 34, Grand Island, Ne-

braska 68802.

C. Owner's Name: Central Com-

munity College

D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-

chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..

E. The Contract Documents,

dated April 14, 2021 prepared for

the project by Wilkins Architecture

Design Planning, L.L.C.

F. The work consists of replacing

the low-slope roof with EPDM sin-

gle-ply roofing membrane with ad-

ditional polyisocyanurate insulation

layers. Project also includes coor-

dination of existing RTU and duct-

work, all associated flashing and

perimeter cap flashing.

1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIP-

TION

A. Contract Type: A single prime

contract based on a Stipulated

Price as described in Document 00

5200 - Agreement Form.

B. Project will be constructed un-

der one general construction con-

tract.

1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY

A. Owner intends to occupy the

Project upon Substantial Comple-

tion.

B. Schedule the Work to accom-

modate Owner occupancy.

1.05 CONTRACT TIME

A. The bidder, in submitting an

offer, accepts the Contract Time

period stated for performing the

Work. The completion date in the

Agreement shall be the Contract

Time added to the commencement

date.

1.06 WORK SEQUENCE

A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-

PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE

NOTED. The Work shall be con-

ducted in a single phase as de-

scribed in the schedule below:

B. May 5, 2021: Bids received

from General Contractors at 2:00

p.m.

TBD: Contractors interviews in

CCC Board Room.

May 20, 2021: Contractor recom-

mendation presented to Board of

Governors.

May 24, 2021: Contract

awarded: Start Digital Document

Submittal Service (ORACLE, Sub-

mittal Exchange) and Administra-

tive Requirements.

June 1, 2021: Construction Starts

July 9, 2021: Substantial Com-

pletion.

July 16, 2021: Final Completion.

BID DOCUMENTS AND

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

2.01 DEFINITIONS

A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-

uments including Project Manual,

Construction Drawings and all is-

sued Addendums.

2.02 AVAILABILITY

A. Bid Documents may be ob-

tained from the following location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424

S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)

592-1292.

B. Bid Document Information can

be obtained online from the fol-

lowing location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging |

Standard Share; www.stan-

dardsharev3.com. The following in-

formation can be obtained and

viewed:

a. Instructions to Bidders

b. Bid Form

c. Specifications Table of Con-

tents

d. Section 01 1000 Summary

e. Addendums

f. Construction Drawing Images

IMAGES ARE NOT FOR

BIDDING - FOR REFERENCE

ONLY IN ORDERING

C. A deposit in the amount of

$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins

Architecture Design Planning,

L.L.C.) will be required for each set

of bidding documents. If shipping

is required there is a non-refund-

able amount determined and made

payable to Standard Digital Imag-

ing These checks are to be sent to

Standard Digital Imaging prior to

receipt of documents. The deposit

will be returned in full only if a qual-

ified bid is submitted and the Bid

Documents are returned within fif-

teen (15) days of the bid determina-

tion, or if the Contractor decides

not to submit a Proposal and the

Bid Documents are returned with

seven (7) days prior to the bid

opening.

D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS

SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-

fice of Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West

39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845.

2.03 EXAMINATION

A. Bid Documents may be exam-

ined at:

Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.

58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE 68516.

Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255

S 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127.

Columbus Area Chamber of

Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-

bus, NE 68602-0515.

Hastings Builders Bureau, 301

South Burlington, Hastings, NE

68902.

Builders Plan Service, 309 West

2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801.

Reed Construction Data, 30

Technology Drive So. Suite 500,

Norcross, GA 30092.

Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.

Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-

dardShare - www.stan-

darddigital.com.

Construction Industry Center -

www.constructio-

nindustrycenter.com.

iSqFt - www.isqft.com.

Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-

nic Plan Room), 3315 Central Ave,

Hot Springs, AR 71913

800-393-6343 - www.constru-

ction.com.

B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-

ments verify that documents are

complete. Notify Architect should

the documents be incomplete.

C. Immediately notify Architect

upon finding discrepancies or

omissions in the Bid Documents.

2.04 PRODUCT / ASSEMBLY /

SYSTEMS SUBSTITUTIONS

A. No technical questions will

be answered by the Architect's

/Engineer's office(s) during the

twenty-four (24) hours immedi-

ately preceding the bid opening

time and date.

B. All products and manufactur-

ers shall be as specified in the bid

documents. Any requested

changes in products or manufac-

turers shall be submitted to the Ar-

chitect seven days prior to the bid

date. Requested changes that have

been approved will be included in

an addendum. Any requested

changes not included in an adden-

dum are to be considered as not

approved. The Owner reserves the

right to negotiate any proposed

Voluntary Alternates only with the

apparent low bidder with selection

based on the Base Bid and se-

lected Alternate(s).

C. The Architect does not intend

to issue any addenda to the bidd-

ing documents within three (3)

working days of the bid opening

time and date.

SITE ASSESSMENT

3.01 SITE EXAMINATION

A. All Bidders are required to

make a careful, close examination

of the entire building areas before

submitting a bid. See 01 1000

Summary for the schedule.

1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF

SITE AND PREMISES

A. Arrange use of site and prem-

ises to allow:

1. Owner occupancy.

2. Use of site and premises by

the public.

B. Provide access to and from

site as required by law and by

Owner:

1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-

ing Construction: Keep all exits re-

quired by code open during con-

struction period; provide temporary

exit signs if exit routes are tempo-

rarily altered.

2. Do not obstruct roadways,

sidewalks, or other public ways

without permit.

C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:

1. Limit disruption of utility ser-

vices to hours the building is un-

occupied.

2. Do not disrupt or shut down

life safety systems, including but

not limited to fire sprinklers and fire

alarm system, without 7 days no-

tice to Owner and authorities hav-

ing jurisdiction.

3. Prevent accidental disruption

of utility services to other facilities.

OFFER ACCEPTANCE /

REJECTION

4.01 DURATION OF OFFER

A. Bids shall remain open to ac-

ceptance and shall be irrevocable

for a period of forty-five (45) days

after the bid closing date.

4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER

A. The Owner and Contractor

shall have the right to reject any or

all bids, which are in any way in-

complete or irregular, and to waive

any informality in any proposal.

ZNEZ A19,t1

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

REANNA PEREYRA AGENCY,

LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Reanna Pereyra Agency, LLC has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The desig-

nated office of the limited liability

company is 3422 2nd Ave, Suite 5,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The reg-

istered agent and office of the lim-

ited liability company is Koley Jes-

sen P.C., L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd

Street, Suite 800, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68124. The limited liability

company commenced business on

April 10, 2021.

ZNEZ A14,A21,A28

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Red

Beard Seasonal Care L.L.C. (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 1315 E 30th Drive,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

Registered Agent of the Company

is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pa-

cific Street, Suite 200, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68114. The Company was

formed on April 10, 2021.

ZNEZ A14,A21,A28

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF

REPI, L.L.C.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-150 of the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act, no-

tice is hereby given that REPI,

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company (the "Company"), is dis-

solved effective December 31,

2020. All persons having claims

against the Company shall itemize

the claims in writing, describing the

circumstances of the claims, the

date the claims arose, and whether

the claims are due or will become

due, whether the claims are abso-

lute or contingent, whether the

claims are liquidated or unliqui-

dated, and whether the claims are

founded in contract, tort or other

legal basis. These itemized claims

shall be mailed to the Company,

c/o Brian R. Symington, P.O. Box

1600, Kearney, Nebraska

68848-1600. A claim against the

Company is barred unless an ac-

tion to enforce the claim is com-

menced within five (5) years after

the date of the third publication of

this Notice of Dissolution.

Dated: April 17, 2021.

Brian R. Symington,

Attorney

ZNEZ A21,A28,My5

 

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

[RESTATED]

 

Notice is hereby given that

SmokinSmith, LLC (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 45690 69th Road,

Gibbon, Nebraska 68840. The Reg-

istered Agent of the Company is

Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific

Street, Suite 200, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68114. The Company was

Amended on April 16, 2021.

ZNEZ A21,A28,My5

