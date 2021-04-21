Legal notices: April 21, 2021

the claims in writing, describing the

circumstances of the claims, the

date the claims arose, and whether

the claims are due or will become

due, whether the claims are abso-

lute or contingent, whether the

claims are liquidated or unliqui-

dated, and whether the claims are

founded in contract, tort or other

legal basis. These itemized claims

shall be mailed to the Company,

c/o Brian R. Symington, P.O. Box

1600, Kearney, Nebraska