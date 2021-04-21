Legal notices: April 21, 2021

VOIGT LAW OFFICE
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
NAME: Black Diamond Real Es-
tate, LLC, A Nebraska Limited Lia-
bility Company
DESIGNATED OFFICE: 1712 East
42nd Street Place, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847
REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-
FICE: Kenneth Cunningham, 1712
East 42nd Street Place, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847
GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-
NESS: The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:
April 3, 2021
The Limited Liability Company
shall be managed by its members.
Steven R. Voigt
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
2029 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
CENTRAL COMMUNITY
COLLEGE - GRAND ISLAND
ROOF REPLACEMENT
INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS
INVITATION
1.01 BID SUBMISSION
A. Bids signed and under seal,
executed, dated, and submitted for
the furnishing of all labor, materials,
and equipment for the Central
Community College - Grand Island,
Roof Replacement prior to:
1. Date: May 5, 2021.
2. Time: 2:00 p.m.
3. Place: Central Community Col-
lege, Grand Island, College Ad-
ministration, Board Room 80.
4. Location: 3134 West Highway
34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.
B. Offers will be opened publicly
immediately after the time for re-
ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-
sider the bids received for the fur-
nishing of said labor, materials and
equipment necessary for the proper
construction of the aforesaid proj-
ect.
C. The General, Mechanical and
Electrical, will be under one Bid. All
subcontractor quotations shall be
sent to the General Contractor.
D. Bid Security is required to be
submitted with bid proposal form.
Make payable to Central Commu-
nity College in the amount of 5% of
the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid
Security shall be of cashiers check,
certified check, or Bid Bond issued
by a Surety licensed to conduct
business in the State of Nebraska.
Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document
A310. Any agent signing a bid bond
on behalf of the Surety must attach
a Power of Attorney effectively evi-
dencing the agent's authority to
bind the Surety to the performance
of the Bid Bond.
E. Performance Bond: The Con-
tractor shall be required to furnish
acceptable bonds to complete the
work and pay for all labor and ma-
terials used, said bonds to be in the
amount of 100% of total amount of
the Contract. See Document A701,
Instructions to Bidders.
F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-
tue of his contract with Central
Community College, becomes a
purchasing agent for the Owner on
their behalf and under Statute
77-2702 does not pay sales tax.
G. Insurance: Prior to the start of
the work, completed copies of the
Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-
ment G705 shall be submitted to
the Owner and Architect.
H. There is no Pre-Bid Confer-
ence schedule. Contact Rob
Briseno, Facilities Manager Grand
Island Campus, email:
rbriseno@cccneb.edu; phone:
308-398-7450, to schedule a visit
and view existing conditions.
1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY
A. Project Name: Central Com-
munity College - Grand Island,
Roof Replacement
B. Project Address: 3134 West
Highway 34, Grand Island, Ne-
braska 68802.
C. Owner's Name: Central Com-
munity College
D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-
chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..
E. The Contract Documents,
dated April 14, 2021 prepared for
the project by Wilkins Architecture
Design Planning, L.L.C.
F. The work consists of replacing
the low-slope roof with EPDM sin-
gle-ply roofing membrane with ad-
ditional polyisocyanurate insulation
layers. Project also includes coor-
dination of existing RTU and duct-
work, all associated flashing and
perimeter cap flashing.
1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIP-
TION
A. Contract Type: A single prime
contract based on a Stipulated
Price as described in Document 00
5200 - Agreement Form.
B. Project will be constructed un-
der one general construction con-
tract.
1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY
A. Owner intends to occupy the
Project upon Substantial Comple-
tion.
B. Schedule the Work to accom-
modate Owner occupancy.
1.05 CONTRACT TIME
A. The bidder, in submitting an
offer, accepts the Contract Time
period stated for performing the
Work. The completion date in the
Agreement shall be the Contract
Time added to the commencement
date.
1.06 WORK SEQUENCE
A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-
PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE
NOTED. The Work shall be con-
ducted in a single phase as de-
scribed in the schedule below:
B. May 5, 2021: Bids received
from General Contractors at 2:00
p.m.
TBD: Contractors interviews in
CCC Board Room.
May 20, 2021: Contractor recom-
mendation presented to Board of
Governors.
May 24, 2021: Contract
awarded: Start Digital Document
Submittal Service (ORACLE, Sub-
mittal Exchange) and Administra-
tive Requirements.
June 1, 2021: Construction Starts
July 9, 2021: Substantial Com-
pletion.
July 16, 2021: Final Completion.
BID DOCUMENTS AND
CONTRACT DOCUMENTS
2.01 DEFINITIONS
A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-
uments including Project Manual,
Construction Drawings and all is-
sued Addendums.
2.02 AVAILABILITY
A. Bid Documents may be ob-
tained from the following location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424
S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)
592-1292.
B. Bid Document Information can
be obtained online from the fol-
lowing location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging |
Standard Share; www.stan-
dardsharev3.com. The following in-
formation can be obtained and
viewed:
a. Instructions to Bidders
b. Bid Form
c. Specifications Table of Con-
tents
d. Section 01 1000 Summary
e. Addendums
f. Construction Drawing Images
IMAGES ARE NOT FOR
BIDDING - FOR REFERENCE
ONLY IN ORDERING
C. A deposit in the amount of
$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins
Architecture Design Planning,
L.L.C.) will be required for each set
of bidding documents. If shipping
is required there is a non-refund-
able amount determined and made
payable to Standard Digital Imag-
ing These checks are to be sent to
Standard Digital Imaging prior to
receipt of documents. The deposit
will be returned in full only if a qual-
ified bid is submitted and the Bid
Documents are returned within fif-
teen (15) days of the bid determina-
tion, or if the Contractor decides
not to submit a Proposal and the
Bid Documents are returned with
seven (7) days prior to the bid
opening.
D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS
SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-
fice of Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West
39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845.
2.03 EXAMINATION
A. Bid Documents may be exam-
ined at:
Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.
58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE 68516.
Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255
S 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127.
Columbus Area Chamber of
Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-
bus, NE 68602-0515.
Hastings Builders Bureau, 301
South Burlington, Hastings, NE
68902.
Builders Plan Service, 309 West
2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801.
Reed Construction Data, 30
Technology Drive So. Suite 500,
Norcross, GA 30092.
Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.
Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-
dardShare - www.stan-
Construction Industry Center -
www.constructio-
iSqFt - www.isqft.com.
Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-
nic Plan Room), 3315 Central Ave,
Hot Springs, AR 71913
800-393-6343 - www.constru-
B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-
ments verify that documents are
complete. Notify Architect should
the documents be incomplete.
C. Immediately notify Architect
upon finding discrepancies or
omissions in the Bid Documents.
2.04 PRODUCT / ASSEMBLY /
SYSTEMS SUBSTITUTIONS
A. No technical questions will
be answered by the Architect's
/Engineer's office(s) during the
twenty-four (24) hours immedi-
ately preceding the bid opening
time and date.
B. All products and manufactur-
ers shall be as specified in the bid
documents. Any requested
changes in products or manufac-
turers shall be submitted to the Ar-
chitect seven days prior to the bid
date. Requested changes that have
been approved will be included in
an addendum. Any requested
changes not included in an adden-
dum are to be considered as not
approved. The Owner reserves the
right to negotiate any proposed
Voluntary Alternates only with the
apparent low bidder with selection
based on the Base Bid and se-
lected Alternate(s).
C. The Architect does not intend
to issue any addenda to the bidd-
ing documents within three (3)
working days of the bid opening
time and date.
SITE ASSESSMENT
3.01 SITE EXAMINATION
A. All Bidders are required to
make a careful, close examination
of the entire building areas before
submitting a bid. See 01 1000
Summary for the schedule.
1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF
SITE AND PREMISES
A. Arrange use of site and prem-
ises to allow:
1. Owner occupancy.
2. Use of site and premises by
the public.
B. Provide access to and from
site as required by law and by
Owner:
1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-
ing Construction: Keep all exits re-
quired by code open during con-
struction period; provide temporary
exit signs if exit routes are tempo-
rarily altered.
2. Do not obstruct roadways,
sidewalks, or other public ways
without permit.
C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:
1. Limit disruption of utility ser-
vices to hours the building is un-
occupied.
2. Do not disrupt or shut down
life safety systems, including but
not limited to fire sprinklers and fire
alarm system, without 7 days no-
tice to Owner and authorities hav-
ing jurisdiction.
3. Prevent accidental disruption
of utility services to other facilities.
OFFER ACCEPTANCE /
REJECTION
4.01 DURATION OF OFFER
A. Bids shall remain open to ac-
ceptance and shall be irrevocable
for a period of forty-five (45) days
after the bid closing date.
4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER
A. The Owner and Contractor
shall have the right to reject any or
all bids, which are in any way in-
complete or irregular, and to waive
any informality in any proposal.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
REANNA PEREYRA AGENCY,
LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Reanna Pereyra Agency, LLC has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The desig-
nated office of the limited liability
company is 3422 2nd Ave, Suite 5,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The reg-
istered agent and office of the lim-
ited liability company is Koley Jes-
sen P.C., L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd
Street, Suite 800, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68124. The limited liability
company commenced business on
April 10, 2021.
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Red
Beard Seasonal Care L.L.C. (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office of
the Company is 1315 E 30th Drive,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
Registered Agent of the Company
is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pa-
cific Street, Suite 200, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68114. The Company was
formed on April 10, 2021.
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF
REPI, L.L.C.
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-150 of the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act, no-
tice is hereby given that REPI,
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company (the "Company"), is dis-
solved effective December 31,
2020. All persons having claims
against the Company shall itemize
the claims in writing, describing the
circumstances of the claims, the
date the claims arose, and whether
the claims are due or will become
due, whether the claims are abso-
lute or contingent, whether the
claims are liquidated or unliqui-
dated, and whether the claims are
founded in contract, tort or other
legal basis. These itemized claims
shall be mailed to the Company,
c/o Brian R. Symington, P.O. Box
1600, Kearney, Nebraska
68848-1600. A claim against the
Company is barred unless an ac-
tion to enforce the claim is com-
menced within five (5) years after
the date of the third publication of
this Notice of Dissolution.
Dated: April 17, 2021.
Brian R. Symington,
Attorney
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
[RESTATED]
Notice is hereby given that
SmokinSmith, LLC (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office of
the Company is 45690 69th Road,
Gibbon, Nebraska 68840. The Reg-
istered Agent of the Company is
Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific
Street, Suite 200, Omaha, Ne-