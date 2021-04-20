Legal notices: April 20, 2021

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
NP Realty, Inc. v. Afiel Lewis
Buffalo County Court,
Case No. CI 21-525
TO: AFIEL LEWIS
Notice is hereby given that on or
about March 18, 2021, the under-
signed filed a Complaint for Dam-
ages in the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on behalf of the
plaintiff, the object and prayer of
said Complaint being recovery in
the judgment against the defendant
in the amount of $1,960.87, to-
gether with costs of this suit, and
judgment interest. Unless you An-
swer or plead to the Complaint on
or before May 20, 2021, judgment
will be rendered against you for the
amounts prayed for in the Com-
plaint.
Jack W. Besse #19005
PARKER GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, LLP
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 phone
(308) 234-4989 fax
Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,
L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
MATTIE & TILLY, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that Mattie
& Tilly, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The street mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 1516 1st Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Jack W. Besse,
1516 lst Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
THE SUNFLOWER GROUP,
LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED LIABIL-
ITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that The
Sunflower Group, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 2570 E. 103rd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Frank Kuchera,
2570 E. 103rd Street, Kearney, NE
68847. The Sunflower Group, LLC
commenced business on March
31, 2021, and the general nature of
its business is to engage in any