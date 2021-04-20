 Skip to main content
Legal notices: April 20, 2021
Legal notices: April 20, 2021

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

NP Realty, Inc. v. Afiel Lewis

Buffalo County Court,

Case No. CI 21-525

TO: AFIEL LEWIS

Notice is hereby given that on or

about March 18, 2021, the under-

signed filed a Complaint for Dam-

ages in the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on behalf of the

plaintiff, the object and prayer of

said Complaint being recovery in

the judgment against the defendant

in the amount of $1,960.87, to-

gether with costs of this suit, and

judgment interest. Unless you An-

swer or plead to the Complaint on

or before May 20, 2021, judgment

will be rendered against you for the

amounts prayed for in the Com-

plaint.

Jack W. Besse #19005

PARKER GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, LLP

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 phone

(308) 234-4989 fax

jwb@pgbblaw.com

ZNEZ A6,A13,A20

 

 

Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,

L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

MATTIE & TILLY, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

 

Notice is hereby given that Mattie

& Tilly, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska. The street mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 1516 1st Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Jack W. Besse,

1516 lst Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848.

ZNEZ A20,A27,My4

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

THE SUNFLOWER GROUP,

LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED LIABIL-

ITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that The

Sunflower Group, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 2570 E. 103rd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Frank Kuchera,

2570 E. 103rd Street, Kearney, NE

68847. The Sunflower Group, LLC

commenced business on March

31, 2021, and the general nature of

its business is to engage in any

lawful business not prohibited by

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak,

LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ A6,A13,A20

