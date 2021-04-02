 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: April 2, 2021
0 comments

Legal notices: April 2, 2021

  • 0

 

NOTICE

In the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

Estate of Alta Bentley, a/k/a Alta M.

Bentley, Deceased

Estate No PR 21-28

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Probate of Will of said de-

ceased, Determination of Heirs,

and Appointment of Kathryn

Moomey as Personal Representa-

tive has been filed and is set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

Buffalo County Court, Kearney, Ne-

braska, 68848, on April 22, 2021, at

or after 1:30 p.m.

Kathryn Moomey, Petitioner

44201 Highway 40

Sumner, NE 68878

(308) 293-3930

Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)

DOWNING, ALEXANDER and

WOOD

355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185

Superior, Nebraska 68978

(402) 879-4751

ZNEZ M19,M26,A2

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, April 13, 2021,

at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners'

Room, located at the Buffalo

County Courthouse, 1512 Central

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments regarding an

Application for Administrative Sub-

division, "Killion Administrative

Subdivision", filed by Mitch

Humphrey, licensed land surveyor,

on behalf of Galen Killion and

Debra D. Killion, for property de-

scribed as a tract of land located in

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 27,

Township 9 North, Range 17 West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Complete legal descriptions are

on file with Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ A2,t1

 

Board Meeting Notification

Educational Service Unit No. 10

 

The regular monthly meeting of

the governing board of Educational

Service Unit 10 will be held on

Monday, April 19, 2021, at 3:30 PM

at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd., Kear-

ney, Nebraska. An agenda kept

continuously current is on file at the

office of the Administrator of ESU

10 in Kearney.

ZNEZ A2,t1

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

B & T GOLF GUYS, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that B & T

Golf Guys, LLC, a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, has been

organized under the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act. The address of its designated

office is 6180 Yellow Rose Lane,

Kearney, NE 68845. The name and

address of the initial registered

agent is Tylor Vose, 6180 Yellow

Rose Lane, Kearney, NE 68845.

The mailing address of the regis-

tered agent is 6180 Yellow Rose

Lane, Kearney, NE 68845. B & T

Golf Guys, LLC commenced busi-

ness on March 23, 2021, and the

general nature of its business is to

engage in any lawful business not

prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher

Husak, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ M25,A2,A9

 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 and then

publicly opened and then read

aloud in the City Council Cham-

bers, for the construction of the

Kearney Water Trail Phase II En-

hancements known as Kearney

Whitewater Park involving recrea-

tional enhancements along the

North Channel of the Platte River

(Turkey Creek) which includes, but

is not limited to: site clearing and

grubbing, upstream access path in-

stallation, excavation and grading,

grouted boulder structures for two

whitewater features, boulder and

rip rap placement, non-grouted and

grouted boulder terracing, bank

grading, landscaping, and portage

trail installation, as per drawings

and specifications now on file at

the Office of the City Clerk.

Bids must be made on the Bid

Form found in the Contract Docu-

ments and submitted in a sealed

envelope labeled "BID FOR KEAR-

NEY WATER TRAIL PHASE II" to

the office of the City Clerk. The

City will accept only those sealed

bids, either hand delivered to the

City Clerk's Office or received at

the City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, via U.S. Mail or other com-

mercial carrier. Items transmitted

by facsimile or electronically will

not be accepted.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or infor-

malities in any bid received, and to

accept any bid which is deemed

most favorable to the City of Kear-

ney, at the time and under condi-

tions stipulated in the General Re-

quirements. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened.

The Contract Documents may be

examined or may be obtained at

the City Clerk's Office, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, NE 68847,

Telephone 308-233-3216.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his/her proposal, a cer-

tified check, a cashier's check or

bid bond made payable, without

condition, to the City Clerk, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, in an amount equal

to five percent (5%) of the pro-

posal.

A Pre-Bid virtual conference will

be scheduled on Tuesday, April 13,

2021 at 2:00 p.m. (CT). Please con-

tact Scott Hayden at

shayden@kearneygov.org or

308-233-3228 to request a virtual

meeting invitation.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors and consultants to

comply with all applicable Federal

and State laws and regulations.

The Owner, in accordance with

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of

1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d

to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of

Federal Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each in an

amount at least equal to the con-

tract price.

If you have any questions re-

garding this invitation to bid, please

contact Scott Hayden, Director of

Parks & Recreation at

shayden@kearneygov.org or

308-233-3228.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ M26,A2,9

REQUEST FOR BIDS

/INVITATION FOR BIDS

CITY OF KEARNEY

KEARNEY REGIONAL

AIRPORT, KEARNEY, NE

PARKING LOT EXPANSION

AIP Project No: 3-31-0045-034

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the Owner, the City of Kearney,

Kearney, NE, at the Council Cham-

bers at City Hall, at 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, NE, 68848 until

2:00 p.m. local time, on Tuesday,

April 20, 2021 and then publicly

opened and read aloud, for furnish-

ing all labor, materials and equip-

ment, and performing all work nec-

essary for completing the "Parking

Lot Expansion" project.

In general, the improvements on

which bids are requested will re-

quire the following major construc-

tion items:

Ÿ Construction of new PCC

pavement north parking lot includ-

ing drive lanes, raised medians,

and signage.

Ÿ Installation of lighting for pro-

posed north parking lot.

Ÿ Installation of pavement mark-

ings for proposed north parking lot.

Ÿ Flagpole relocation.

Ÿ Fire hydrant relocation.

Ÿ Construct PCC pavement ex-

pansion of the southern parking lot

including drive lanes, raised medi-

ans, and signage.

Ÿ Fence relocation.

Ÿ Airside light pole relocation.

Ÿ Apron tie-down removal.

Ÿ Airport beacon and beacon

tower removal and replacement.

Ÿ Misc. drainage improvements.

Ÿ Installation, maintenance, and

removal of erosion control meas-

ures.

Ÿ Seeding, sodding, and mulch-

ing.

Ÿ Parking lot light LED conver-

sion.

Copies of the bid documents in-

cluding project drawings and tech-

nical specifications are on file and

may be inspected at the following

locations. In person visits may be

restricted due to COVID-19; call

prior to making a site visit:

Ÿ Kearney Regional Airport, Of-

fice of the Airport Manager, Kear-

ney, NE 68848 (308-234-2318)

Ÿ Alfred Benesch & Company,

825 "M" Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

(402-479-2200).

Ÿ Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910

S. 58th Street, Suite C, Lincoln, NE

68516 (402-421-8332)

Ÿ Nebraska Department of

Transportation - Aeronautics Divi-

sion, 3431 Aviation Road, Suite

150, Lincoln, NE 68524

(402-471-2371)

Ÿ Omaha Builders Exchange,

4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,

NE 68127 (402-991-6906)

Ÿ DodgeProjects.Constru-

ction.com (877-989-5753)

A complete set of electronic

plans and specifications, not in-

cluding referenced documents,

may be obtained from the Engineer

via an Engineer hosted FTP site at

no cost. To request electronic

plans/specifications from Benesch,

please send an email request to

both of the following email ad-

dresses with the required info:

Benesch Email Addresses:

abeil@benesch.com (Andrew) and

abernhardson@benesch.com (Alex)

Email Information

Email Title:

EAR Parking Lot Expansion -

Plan/Spec Request

Contractor Email Address: Email

Address Where FTP Link Can Be

Sent

Contractor Contact Name: Name

of Person To Be "Attentioned"

On Email

Contractor Phone Number:

(Area Code) Phone #

Parties then interested in sub-

mitting an official bid must contact

Benesch (402-479-2200) and re-

quest an official hard-copy bid

booklet. The electronic documents

on the Engineer hosted FTP site do

not contain the official bid booklet.

Contractors must obtain an official

hard-copy bid booklet from

Benesch to submit a bid.

A pre-bid meeting will NOT be

held in conjunction with this proj-

ect. All bidders are required to ex-

amine the site to become familiar

with all site conditions.

Contractors shall coordinate with

Jim Lynaugh, Airport Manager,

(308) 234-2318 for site visit oppor-

tunities. The Owner reserves the

right, at the time of the site visit, to

reject requests to inspect specific

areas of the airfield, if it is not con-

ducive to airport operations at the

time.

Contractors bidding need not be

pre-qualified but shall be qualified

to do the work.

Each proposal must be accom-

panied by a bid guaranty (per 49

CFR Part 18.36(h)(1)) in the amount

of not less than five (5) percent of

the total amount of the bid. The bid

guaranty may be by certified check

on a solvent bank or bid bond

made payable to the City of Kear-

ney, Kearney, NE.

All proposals submitted in ac-

cordance with the instructions

presented herein will be subject to

evaluation. Bids may be held by

the City of Kearney, Kearney, NE

for a period not to exceed ninety

(90) calendar days from the date of

the bid opening for the purpose of

evaluating bids prior to award of

contract.

Award of contract will be based

on the lowest aggregate sum pro-

posal submitted from those bidders

that are confirmed as being re-

sponsive and responsible. Contrac-

tors bidding shall bid all items. The

right is reserved, by the Owner, to

reject any and all bids and to waive

any or all irregularities, technicali-

ties, informality or any information

in the bids received.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to furnish separate perfor-

mance and payment bonds, each

in an amount equal to 100% of the

contract.

Prospective Bidders are hereby

advised that award of contract is

contingent upon owner receiving

Federal funding assistance under

the Airport Improvement Program

(AIP) and/or Coronavirus Aid, Re-

lief, And Economic Security (C-

ARES) Act.

DBE Requirement: This project is

subject to the requirements of 49

CFR Part 26 Disadvantaged Busi-

ness Enterprise Participation. The

owner has established a contract

participation goal of 1.62 percent

for small business concerns owned

and controlled by certified socially

and economically disadvantaged

business enterprise (DBE). The

Owner's award of this contract is

conditioned upon Bidder or Offeror

satisfying the good faith effort re-

quirements of 49 CFR §26.53.

Civil Rights - Title VI Notice: The

City (Owner) is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Federal Provisions

Award of contract is also subject

to the following provisions:

Each bidder shall be aware and

acknowledge that the project is

subject to the FAA's current Con-

tract Provision Guidelines for Obli-

gated Sponsors and Airport Im-

provement Program Project item-

ized as follows and included in Arti-

cle 2 Contract Provisions of the

contract documents:

Ÿ Affirmative Action Require-

ment

Ÿ Buy American Preference

Ÿ Civil Right - Title VI Assurance

Ÿ Davis Bacon Requirements

Ÿ Debarment and Suspension

Ÿ Disadvantaged Business En-

terprise

Ÿ Foreign Trade Restriction

Ÿ Lobbying and Influencing

Federal Employees

Ÿ Procurement of Recovered

Materials

City of Kearney,

Kearney, Nebraska

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ M26,A2,9

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April

13, 2021 in the Council Chambers

at City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting

will be open to the public. The fol-

lowing is the public hearing, upon

the recommendation of the Plann-

ing Commission, to be considered:

1. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Craig and

Kimberly Capellen and Brent and

Carolyn Hofferber to rezone from

District AG, Agricultural District to

District RR-1, Rural Residential

District (Rural Standards) for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of the Southeast Quarter of

the Northwest Quarter of Section 8,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (East of Antelope Avenue

and North of 92nd Street).

2. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Craig and

Kimberly Capellen and Brent and

Carolyn Hofferber for the Final Plat

for Hofferber - Capellen Subdivi-

sion, a subdivision being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 8, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 8, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of

Antelope Avenue and North of

92nd Street).

3. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for NP Land

Development, Inc., a Nebraska

Corporation to rezone from District

AG, Agricultural District to District

R-1, Urban Residential Single-Fa-

mily District (Low Density) for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of the Northeast Quarter of

the Southeast Quarter of Section

24, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (North of East-

brooke Drive and Avenue K and

East of Stoneridge Lake).

4. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for NP Land

Development, Inc., a Nebraska

Corporation and Nancy Norwood,

Trustee for the Final Plat for Ston-

eridge Tenth Addition, an addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Northeast Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 24,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska with said tract of land

being inclusive of to be vacated Lot

1, Block Two, Stoneridge Eighth

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(North of Eastbrooke Drive and Av-

enue K and East of Stoneridge

Lake).

5. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for NP Land

Development, Inc., a Nebraska

Corporation and Nancy Norwood,

Trustee for the annexation of Ston-

eridge Tenth Addition, an addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Northeast Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 24,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska with said tract of land

being inclusive of to be vacated Lot

1, Block Two, Stoneridge Eighth

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(North of Eastbrooke Drive and Av-

enue K and East of Stoneridge

Lake).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ A2,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

COMMUNITY

REDEVELOPMENT

AUTHORITY

OF THE CITY OF KEARNEY

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Community Rede-

velopment Authority of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at

8:30 a.m. on April 5, 2021 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Community Redevelopment

Authority shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact City Manager Michael Mor-

gan at City Hall or call (308)

233-3214 no later than 24 hours

prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ A2,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

DOWNTOWN

IMPROVEMENT BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Downtown Im-

provement Board of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at

8:00 a.m. on April 7, 2021 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Downtown Improve-

ment Board shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ A2,t1

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV20-12 and

JV20-13

In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF FRANKIE

GREUTER AND ALEXIA

GREUTER,

Juveniles.

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, MIKAYLA

ESPENHOVER and DONALD

GREUTER, JR., the named mother

and father of FRANKIE GREUTER,

born April 2015, AND ALEXIA

GREUTER, born August 2012, or

anyone else claiming any right or

interest in and to said children, that

proceedings concerning FRANKIE

GREUTER AND ALEXIA GREUTER

are currently pending in the Juve-

nile Court of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, and that a FIRST APPEAR-

ANCE hearing on the State’s Mo-

tion to Terminate Parental Rights is

set for April 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.,

and EVIDENTIARY HEARING on

said Motion to Terminate has been

set for May 17, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.,

before the Honorable John P.

Rademacher. Said parents or any-

one else claiming any right or inter-

est in and to said child shall enter

their appearance in the Juvenile

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

on or before April 21, 2021 at 9:00

a.m., and May 17, 2021, at 9:00

a.m., or personally appear on these

dates.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

ZNEZ M19,M26,A2

NOTICE OF TAX FORECLOSURE

SUIT

BUFFALO COUNTY DISTRICT

COURT

CASE # CI 20-522

TO THE FOLLOWING

DEFENDANTS:

JOANN M. MOFFETT, Marital

Status unknown, JANE AND JOHN

DOE, real and true names and mar-

ital status unknown, and any and

all persons that may claim some

right, title, and interest in or to:

THAT PART OF THE EAST HALF

OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER,

SECTION THREE (3), TOWNSHIP

TWELVE (12) NORTH, RANGE FIF-

TEEN (15) WEST OF THE 6TH P.M.

Buffalo County, Nebraska, LYING

EAST OF THE CENTER OF THE

CREEK KNOWN AS BEAVER

CREEK, WITH APPURTENANCES

ADDITIONALLY KNOWN AS PAR-

CEL ID #080018000 ON TAX REC-

ORDS OF BUFFALO COUNTY,

REAL AND TRUE NAMES UN-

KNOWN,

The object and prayer of which is

to foreclose tax sale certificates an-

d/or liens against the above-d-

escribed real estate and/or im-

provements and to sell the same

for unpaid taxes, costs, fees, and

assessments, if any, plus interest,

and to bar each and all defendants

of all right, title, or interest in and

to, or equity or redemption in and

to said real estate and/or improve-

ments thereon.

YOU ARE REQUIRED TO AN-

SWER SAID PETITION IN WRIT-

ING, FILED WITH THE CLERK OF

THE DISTRICT COURT OF BUF-

FALO COUNTY, PO BOX 520,

KEARNEY NE 68848 ON OR BE-

FORE May 3, 2021.

BUFFALO COUNTY, Plaintiff

SEAN R EATHERTON, COUNTY

ATTORNEY

By: Andrew W. Hoffmeister

#15687

Chief Deputy County Attorney

ZNEZ M12,M19,M26,A2

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of JOLEEN E. HICKEN

Case No. PR21-34

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 26, 2021, in the County

Court of BUFFALO County, Ne-

braska, the Registrar issued a writ-

ten statement of Informal Probate

of Will of said Deceased and that

Normal L. Hicken, whose address

is 11 Birchwood Dr Kearney, NE

68845 has been appointed Per-

sonal Representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before June 2, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of the County Court

Conrad F. Connealy #25739

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN

WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848-1918

(308) 234-1918

Attorney for Applicant

ZNEZ A2,A9,A16

 

Notice of Sale

To Satisfy Storage

Default

To Whom It May Concern

This ad shall serve as notice that

The undersigned will sell by man-

ner of public auction personal

property believed to be owned by

Vincent Burns, the contents of Unit,

#135. Including but not limited to

beds, TV stand, gun case, bedroom

furniture and other items in our

possession at Lock 'n Store Stor-

age. Sale of the entire contents will

be conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Friday, April 9, 2021,

items will be sold "AS IS". CASH

ONLY! After deductions of the rea-

sonable costs of storage, advertis-

ing, and sale, any proceeds not

claimed After a period of one year

shall be Remitted to the State

Treasurer.

ZNEZ A1,2,3,5,6,7,8

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of ROSA H. DIAZ, Deceased

Estate No. PR21-36

Notice is hereby given that on

March 30, 2021 in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a Written

Statement of Informal Probate and

Will of said Deceased and that

GOLANDA BORREGO, whose ad-

dress is 3155 Dove Hill Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845 has been ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

this estate. Creditors must file their

claims with this Court on or before

June 2, 2021, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of the County Court

James R. Ganz, Jr.

GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895

ZNEZ A2,A9,A16

NOTICE OF MEETING

SENIOR SERVICES

ADVISORY BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Senior Services

Advisory Board of the City of Kear-

ney, Nebraska, will be held at 4:30

p.m. on April 5, 2021 at the Peter-

son Senior Activity Center, 2020

West 11th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Senior Services Ad-

visory Board shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ A2,t1

BUFFALO COUNTY

ATTORNEY'S OFFICE

PO BOX 67

KEARNEY NE 68848

NOTICE OF TAX FORECLOSURE

SUIT

BUFFALO COUNTY DISTRICT

COURT

CASE # CI 20-523

TO THE FOLLOWING

DEFENDANTS:

Ted E. Cash, Deceased and/or

his estate, JANE AND JOHN DOE,

real and true names and marital

status unknown, and any and all

persons that may claim some right,

title, and interest in or to: LOTS 10,

11, AND 12 ALL IN BLOCK 15,

ORIGINAL TOWN OF MILLER,

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

The object and prayer of which is

to foreclose tax sale certificates an-

d/or liens against the above-d-

escribed real estate and/or im-

provements and to sell the same

for unpaid taxes, costs, fees, and

assessments, if any, plus interest,

and to bar each and all defendants

of all right, title, or interest in and

to, or equity or redemption in and

to said real estate and/or improve-

ments thereon.

YOU ARE REQUIRED TO AN-

SWER SAID PETITION IN WRIT-

ING, FILED WITH THE CLERK OF

THE DISTRICT COURT OF BUF-

FALO COUNTY, PO BOX 520,

KEARNEY NE 68848 ON OR BE-

FORE May 3, 2021.

BUFFALO COUNTY, Plaintiff

SEAN R EATHERTON, COUNTY

ATTORNEY

By: Andrew W. Hoffmeister

#15687

Chief Deputy County Attorney

ZNEZ M12,M19,M26,A2

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY BUFFALO

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of VERA ANN BACHKORA,

Deceased

Estate No. Pr21-32

Notice is hereby given that on

March 25, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a Written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

CAROL ANN HARRIS, whose ad-

dress is 401 Chimney Rock Drive,

Weaverville, NC 28787 has been

appointed Personal Representative

of this estate. Creditors of this es-

tate must file their claims with this

Court on or before June 2, 2021, or

be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzalez,

Clerk of the County Court

Janes R. Ganz, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895

ZNEZ A2,A9,A16

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News