Legal notices: April 2, 2021

status unknown, and any and all

persons that may claim some right,

title, and interest in or to: LOTS 10,

11, AND 12 ALL IN BLOCK 15,

ORIGINAL TOWN OF MILLER,

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

The object and prayer of which is

to foreclose tax sale certificates an-

d/or liens against the above-d-

escribed real estate and/or im-

provements and to sell the same

for unpaid taxes, costs, fees, and

assessments, if any, plus interest,