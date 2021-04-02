Legal notices: April 2, 2021

NOTICE
In the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
Estate of Alta Bentley, a/k/a Alta M.
Bentley, Deceased
Estate No PR 21-28
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Probate of Will of said de-
ceased, Determination of Heirs,
and Appointment of Kathryn
Moomey as Personal Representa-
tive has been filed and is set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
Buffalo County Court, Kearney, Ne-
braska, 68848, on April 22, 2021, at
or after 1:30 p.m.
Kathryn Moomey, Petitioner
44201 Highway 40
Sumner, NE 68878
(308) 293-3930
Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)
DOWNING, ALEXANDER and
WOOD
355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185
Superior, Nebraska 68978
(402) 879-4751
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, April 13, 2021,
at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners'
Room, located at the Buffalo
County Courthouse, 1512 Central
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments regarding an
Application for Administrative Sub-
division, "Killion Administrative
Subdivision", filed by Mitch
Humphrey, licensed land surveyor,
on behalf of Galen Killion and
Debra D. Killion, for property de-
scribed as a tract of land located in
part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 27,
Township 9 North, Range 17 West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Complete legal descriptions are
on file with Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
Board Meeting Notification
Educational Service Unit No. 10
The regular monthly meeting of
the governing board of Educational
Service Unit 10 will be held on
Monday, April 19, 2021, at 3:30 PM
at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd., Kear-
ney, Nebraska. An agenda kept
continuously current is on file at the
office of the Administrator of ESU
10 in Kearney.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
B & T GOLF GUYS, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that B & T
Golf Guys, LLC, a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, has been
organized under the Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company
Act. The address of its designated
office is 6180 Yellow Rose Lane,
Kearney, NE 68845. The name and
address of the initial registered
agent is Tylor Vose, 6180 Yellow
Rose Lane, Kearney, NE 68845.
The mailing address of the regis-
tered agent is 6180 Yellow Rose
Lane, Kearney, NE 68845. B & T
Golf Guys, LLC commenced busi-
ness on March 23, 2021, and the
general nature of its business is to
engage in any lawful business not
prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company
Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher
Husak, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on
Tuesday, May 4, 2021 and then
publicly opened and then read
aloud in the City Council Cham-
bers, for the construction of the
Kearney Water Trail Phase II En-
hancements known as Kearney
Whitewater Park involving recrea-
tional enhancements along the
North Channel of the Platte River
(Turkey Creek) which includes, but
is not limited to: site clearing and
grubbing, upstream access path in-
stallation, excavation and grading,
grouted boulder structures for two
whitewater features, boulder and
rip rap placement, non-grouted and
grouted boulder terracing, bank
grading, landscaping, and portage
trail installation, as per drawings
and specifications now on file at
the Office of the City Clerk.
Bids must be made on the Bid
Form found in the Contract Docu-
ments and submitted in a sealed
envelope labeled "BID FOR KEAR-
NEY WATER TRAIL PHASE II" to
the office of the City Clerk. The
City will accept only those sealed
bids, either hand delivered to the
City Clerk's Office or received at
the City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, via U.S. Mail or other com-
mercial carrier. Items transmitted
by facsimile or electronically will
not be accepted.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or infor-
malities in any bid received, and to
accept any bid which is deemed
most favorable to the City of Kear-
ney, at the time and under condi-
tions stipulated in the General Re-
quirements. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened.
The Contract Documents may be
examined or may be obtained at
the City Clerk's Office, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, NE 68847,
Telephone 308-233-3216.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his/her proposal, a cer-
tified check, a cashier's check or
bid bond made payable, without
condition, to the City Clerk, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, in an amount equal
to five percent (5%) of the pro-
posal.
A Pre-Bid virtual conference will
be scheduled on Tuesday, April 13,
2021 at 2:00 p.m. (CT). Please con-
tact Scott Hayden at
308-233-3228 to request a virtual
meeting invitation.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors and consultants to
comply with all applicable Federal
and State laws and regulations.
The Owner, in accordance with
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of
1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d
to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of
Federal Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each in an
amount at least equal to the con-
tract price.
If you have any questions re-
garding this invitation to bid, please
contact Scott Hayden, Director of
Parks & Recreation at
308-233-3228.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
REQUEST FOR BIDS
/INVITATION FOR BIDS
CITY OF KEARNEY
KEARNEY REGIONAL
AIRPORT, KEARNEY, NE
PARKING LOT EXPANSION
AIP Project No: 3-31-0045-034
Sealed bids will be received by
the Owner, the City of Kearney,
Kearney, NE, at the Council Cham-
bers at City Hall, at 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, NE, 68848 until
2:00 p.m. local time, on Tuesday,
April 20, 2021 and then publicly
opened and read aloud, for furnish-
ing all labor, materials and equip-
ment, and performing all work nec-
essary for completing the "Parking
Lot Expansion" project.
In general, the improvements on
which bids are requested will re-
quire the following major construc-
tion items:
Ÿ Construction of new PCC
pavement north parking lot includ-
ing drive lanes, raised medians,
and signage.
Ÿ Installation of lighting for pro-
posed north parking lot.
Ÿ Installation of pavement mark-
ings for proposed north parking lot.
Ÿ Flagpole relocation.
Ÿ Fire hydrant relocation.
Ÿ Construct PCC pavement ex-
pansion of the southern parking lot
including drive lanes, raised medi-
ans, and signage.
Ÿ Fence relocation.
Ÿ Airside light pole relocation.
Ÿ Apron tie-down removal.
Ÿ Airport beacon and beacon
tower removal and replacement.
Ÿ Misc. drainage improvements.
Ÿ Installation, maintenance, and
removal of erosion control meas-
ures.
Ÿ Seeding, sodding, and mulch-
ing.
Ÿ Parking lot light LED conver-
sion.
Copies of the bid documents in-
cluding project drawings and tech-
nical specifications are on file and
may be inspected at the following
locations. In person visits may be
restricted due to COVID-19; call
prior to making a site visit:
Ÿ Kearney Regional Airport, Of-
fice of the Airport Manager, Kear-
ney, NE 68848 (308-234-2318)
Ÿ Alfred Benesch & Company,
825 "M" Street, Lincoln, NE 68508
(402-479-2200).
Ÿ Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910
S. 58th Street, Suite C, Lincoln, NE
68516 (402-421-8332)
Ÿ Nebraska Department of
Transportation - Aeronautics Divi-
sion, 3431 Aviation Road, Suite
150, Lincoln, NE 68524
(402-471-2371)
Ÿ Omaha Builders Exchange,
4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,
NE 68127 (402-991-6906)
Ÿ DodgeProjects.Constru-
ction.com (877-989-5753)
A complete set of electronic
plans and specifications, not in-
cluding referenced documents,
may be obtained from the Engineer
via an Engineer hosted FTP site at
no cost. To request electronic
plans/specifications from Benesch,
please send an email request to
both of the following email ad-
dresses with the required info:
Benesch Email Addresses:
abeil@benesch.com (Andrew) and
abernhardson@benesch.com (Alex)
Email Information
Email Title:
EAR Parking Lot Expansion -
Plan/Spec Request
Contractor Email Address: Email
Address Where FTP Link Can Be
Sent
Contractor Contact Name: Name
of Person To Be "Attentioned"
On Email
Contractor Phone Number:
(Area Code) Phone #
Parties then interested in sub-
mitting an official bid must contact
Benesch (402-479-2200) and re-
quest an official hard-copy bid
booklet. The electronic documents
on the Engineer hosted FTP site do
not contain the official bid booklet.
Contractors must obtain an official
hard-copy bid booklet from
Benesch to submit a bid.
A pre-bid meeting will NOT be
held in conjunction with this proj-
ect. All bidders are required to ex-
amine the site to become familiar
with all site conditions.
Contractors shall coordinate with
Jim Lynaugh, Airport Manager,
(308) 234-2318 for site visit oppor-
tunities. The Owner reserves the
right, at the time of the site visit, to
reject requests to inspect specific
areas of the airfield, if it is not con-
ducive to airport operations at the
time.
Contractors bidding need not be
pre-qualified but shall be qualified
to do the work.
Each proposal must be accom-
panied by a bid guaranty (per 49
CFR Part 18.36(h)(1)) in the amount
of not less than five (5) percent of
the total amount of the bid. The bid
guaranty may be by certified check
on a solvent bank or bid bond
made payable to the City of Kear-
ney, Kearney, NE.
All proposals submitted in ac-
cordance with the instructions
presented herein will be subject to
evaluation. Bids may be held by
the City of Kearney, Kearney, NE
for a period not to exceed ninety
(90) calendar days from the date of
the bid opening for the purpose of
evaluating bids prior to award of
contract.
Award of contract will be based
on the lowest aggregate sum pro-
posal submitted from those bidders
that are confirmed as being re-
sponsive and responsible. Contrac-
tors bidding shall bid all items. The
right is reserved, by the Owner, to
reject any and all bids and to waive
any or all irregularities, technicali-
ties, informality or any information
in the bids received.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to furnish separate perfor-
mance and payment bonds, each
in an amount equal to 100% of the
contract.
Prospective Bidders are hereby
advised that award of contract is
contingent upon owner receiving
Federal funding assistance under
the Airport Improvement Program
(AIP) and/or Coronavirus Aid, Re-
lief, And Economic Security (C-
ARES) Act.
DBE Requirement: This project is
subject to the requirements of 49
CFR Part 26 Disadvantaged Busi-
ness Enterprise Participation. The
owner has established a contract
participation goal of 1.62 percent
for small business concerns owned
and controlled by certified socially
and economically disadvantaged
business enterprise (DBE). The
Owner's award of this contract is
conditioned upon Bidder or Offeror
satisfying the good faith effort re-
quirements of 49 CFR §26.53.
Civil Rights - Title VI Notice: The
City (Owner) is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Federal Provisions
Award of contract is also subject
to the following provisions:
Each bidder shall be aware and
acknowledge that the project is
subject to the FAA's current Con-
tract Provision Guidelines for Obli-
gated Sponsors and Airport Im-
provement Program Project item-
ized as follows and included in Arti-
cle 2 Contract Provisions of the
contract documents:
Ÿ Affirmative Action Require-
ment
Ÿ Buy American Preference
Ÿ Civil Right - Title VI Assurance
Ÿ Davis Bacon Requirements
Ÿ Debarment and Suspension
Ÿ Disadvantaged Business En-
terprise
Ÿ Foreign Trade Restriction
Ÿ Lobbying and Influencing
Federal Employees
Ÿ Procurement of Recovered
Materials
City of Kearney,
Kearney, Nebraska
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April
13, 2021 in the Council Chambers
at City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting
will be open to the public. The fol-
lowing is the public hearing, upon
the recommendation of the Plann-
ing Commission, to be considered:
1. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Craig and
Kimberly Capellen and Brent and
Carolyn Hofferber to rezone from
District AG, Agricultural District to
District RR-1, Rural Residential
District (Rural Standards) for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of the Southeast Quarter of
the Northwest Quarter of Section 8,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (East of Antelope Avenue
and North of 92nd Street).
2. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Craig and
Kimberly Capellen and Brent and
Carolyn Hofferber for the Final Plat
for Hofferber - Capellen Subdivi-
sion, a subdivision being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 8, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 8, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of
Antelope Avenue and North of
92nd Street).
3. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for NP Land
Development, Inc., a Nebraska
Corporation to rezone from District
AG, Agricultural District to District
R-1, Urban Residential Single-Fa-
mily District (Low Density) for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of the Northeast Quarter of
the Southeast Quarter of Section
24, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (North of East-
brooke Drive and Avenue K and
East of Stoneridge Lake).
4. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for NP Land
Development, Inc., a Nebraska
Corporation and Nancy Norwood,
Trustee for the Final Plat for Ston-
eridge Tenth Addition, an addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Southeast Quarter of Section 24,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska with said tract of land
being inclusive of to be vacated Lot
1, Block Two, Stoneridge Eighth
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(North of Eastbrooke Drive and Av-
enue K and East of Stoneridge
Lake).
5. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for NP Land
Development, Inc., a Nebraska
Corporation and Nancy Norwood,
Trustee for the annexation of Ston-
eridge Tenth Addition, an addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Southeast Quarter of Section 24,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska with said tract of land
being inclusive of to be vacated Lot
1, Block Two, Stoneridge Eighth
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(North of Eastbrooke Drive and Av-
enue K and East of Stoneridge
Lake).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
COMMUNITY
REDEVELOPMENT
AUTHORITY
OF THE CITY OF KEARNEY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Community Rede-
velopment Authority of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at
8:30 a.m. on April 5, 2021 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Community Redevelopment
Authority shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact City Manager Michael Mor-
gan at City Hall or call (308)
233-3214 no later than 24 hours
prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
DOWNTOWN
IMPROVEMENT BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Downtown Im-
provement Board of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at
8:00 a.m. on April 7, 2021 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Downtown Improve-
ment Board shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV20-12 and
JV20-13
In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF FRANKIE
GREUTER AND ALEXIA
GREUTER,
Juveniles.
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, MIKAYLA
ESPENHOVER and DONALD
GREUTER, JR., the named mother
and father of FRANKIE GREUTER,
born April 2015, AND ALEXIA
GREUTER, born August 2012, or
anyone else claiming any right or
interest in and to said children, that
proceedings concerning FRANKIE
GREUTER AND ALEXIA GREUTER
are currently pending in the Juve-
nile Court of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, and that a FIRST APPEAR-
ANCE hearing on the State’s Mo-
tion to Terminate Parental Rights is
set for April 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.,
and EVIDENTIARY HEARING on
said Motion to Terminate has been
set for May 17, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.,
before the Honorable John P.
Rademacher. Said parents or any-
one else claiming any right or inter-
est in and to said child shall enter
their appearance in the Juvenile
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
on or before April 21, 2021 at 9:00
a.m., and May 17, 2021, at 9:00
a.m., or personally appear on these
dates.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
NOTICE OF TAX FORECLOSURE
SUIT
BUFFALO COUNTY DISTRICT
COURT
CASE # CI 20-522
TO THE FOLLOWING
DEFENDANTS:
JOANN M. MOFFETT, Marital
Status unknown, JANE AND JOHN
DOE, real and true names and mar-
ital status unknown, and any and
all persons that may claim some
right, title, and interest in or to:
THAT PART OF THE EAST HALF
OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER,
SECTION THREE (3), TOWNSHIP
TWELVE (12) NORTH, RANGE FIF-
TEEN (15) WEST OF THE 6TH P.M.
Buffalo County, Nebraska, LYING
EAST OF THE CENTER OF THE
CREEK KNOWN AS BEAVER
CREEK, WITH APPURTENANCES
ADDITIONALLY KNOWN AS PAR-
CEL ID #080018000 ON TAX REC-
ORDS OF BUFFALO COUNTY,
REAL AND TRUE NAMES UN-
KNOWN,
The object and prayer of which is
to foreclose tax sale certificates an-
d/or liens against the above-d-
escribed real estate and/or im-
provements and to sell the same
for unpaid taxes, costs, fees, and
assessments, if any, plus interest,
and to bar each and all defendants
of all right, title, or interest in and
to, or equity or redemption in and
to said real estate and/or improve-
ments thereon.
YOU ARE REQUIRED TO AN-
SWER SAID PETITION IN WRIT-
ING, FILED WITH THE CLERK OF
THE DISTRICT COURT OF BUF-
FALO COUNTY, PO BOX 520,
KEARNEY NE 68848 ON OR BE-
FORE May 3, 2021.
BUFFALO COUNTY, Plaintiff
SEAN R EATHERTON, COUNTY
ATTORNEY
By: Andrew W. Hoffmeister
#15687
Chief Deputy County Attorney
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of JOLEEN E. HICKEN
Case No. PR21-34
Notice is hereby given that on
March 26, 2021, in the County
Court of BUFFALO County, Ne-
braska, the Registrar issued a writ-
ten statement of Informal Probate
of Will of said Deceased and that
Normal L. Hicken, whose address
is 11 Birchwood Dr Kearney, NE
68845 has been appointed Per-
sonal Representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before June 2, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk of the County Court
Conrad F. Connealy #25739
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN
WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848-1918
(308) 234-1918
Attorney for Applicant
Notice of Sale
To Satisfy Storage
Default
To Whom It May Concern
This ad shall serve as notice that
The undersigned will sell by man-
ner of public auction personal
property believed to be owned by
Vincent Burns, the contents of Unit,
#135. Including but not limited to
beds, TV stand, gun case, bedroom
furniture and other items in our
possession at Lock 'n Store Stor-
age. Sale of the entire contents will
be conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Friday, April 9, 2021,
items will be sold "AS IS". CASH
ONLY! After deductions of the rea-
sonable costs of storage, advertis-
ing, and sale, any proceeds not
claimed After a period of one year
shall be Remitted to the State
Treasurer.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of ROSA H. DIAZ, Deceased
Estate No. PR21-36
Notice is hereby given that on
March 30, 2021 in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a Written
Statement of Informal Probate and
Will of said Deceased and that
GOLANDA BORREGO, whose ad-
dress is 3155 Dove Hill Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845 has been ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
this estate. Creditors must file their
claims with this Court on or before
June 2, 2021, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk of the County Court
James R. Ganz, Jr.
GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 895
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895
NOTICE OF MEETING
SENIOR SERVICES
ADVISORY BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Senior Services
Advisory Board of the City of Kear-
ney, Nebraska, will be held at 4:30
p.m. on April 5, 2021 at the Peter-
son Senior Activity Center, 2020
West 11th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Senior Services Ad-
visory Board shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
BUFFALO COUNTY
ATTORNEY'S OFFICE
PO BOX 67
KEARNEY NE 68848
NOTICE OF TAX FORECLOSURE
SUIT
BUFFALO COUNTY DISTRICT
COURT
CASE # CI 20-523
TO THE FOLLOWING
DEFENDANTS:
Ted E. Cash, Deceased and/or
his estate, JANE AND JOHN DOE,
real and true names and marital
status unknown, and any and all
persons that may claim some right,
title, and interest in or to: LOTS 10,
11, AND 12 ALL IN BLOCK 15,
ORIGINAL TOWN OF MILLER,
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
The object and prayer of which is
to foreclose tax sale certificates an-
d/or liens against the above-d-
escribed real estate and/or im-
provements and to sell the same
for unpaid taxes, costs, fees, and
assessments, if any, plus interest,
and to bar each and all defendants
of all right, title, or interest in and
to, or equity or redemption in and
to said real estate and/or improve-
ments thereon.
YOU ARE REQUIRED TO AN-
SWER SAID PETITION IN WRIT-
ING, FILED WITH THE CLERK OF
THE DISTRICT COURT OF BUF-
FALO COUNTY, PO BOX 520,
KEARNEY NE 68848 ON OR BE-
FORE May 3, 2021.
BUFFALO COUNTY, Plaintiff
SEAN R EATHERTON, COUNTY
ATTORNEY
By: Andrew W. Hoffmeister
#15687
Chief Deputy County Attorney
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY BUFFALO
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of VERA ANN BACHKORA,
Deceased
Estate No. Pr21-32
Notice is hereby given that on
March 25, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a Written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
CAROL ANN HARRIS, whose ad-
dress is 401 Chimney Rock Drive,
Weaverville, NC 28787 has been
appointed Personal Representative
of this estate. Creditors of this es-