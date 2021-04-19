Legal notices: April 19, 2021

fendant in said proceedings: You

are notified that on March 5, 2021,

the plantiff, Beverly Bordeaux filed

a Complaint against you in the Dis-

trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, at cast no. 21-121, the ob-

ject of which is to obtain a dissolu-

tion of marriage on the ground the

marriage is irretrievably broken and

to obtain an equitable division of

the property, among other things.

You are required to answer said