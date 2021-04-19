 Skip to main content
Legal notices: April 19, 2021
Legal notices: April 19, 2021

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE

AMBER DIANE KOZISKI

CASE NO. CI 21-172

 

You are hereby notified that a

hearing on the name change of

Amber Diane Koziski in the above

entitled case will be heard before

the Honorable Ryan Carson, Judge

of the District Court of Buffalo

County, Courtroom No. 1 at the

Buffalo County Courthouse or Jus-

tice Center, 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska, on May 13,

2021, at 9:20 a.m. or as soon

thereafter as the same may be

heard.

March 30, 2021

Amber Diane Koziski

ZNEZ A12,A19,A26,M3

VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING OF

APRIL 13, 2021 AT 7:OO P.M.

PLEASANTON COMMUNITY

CENTER

 

Notice of the meeting was given

in advance by posting in three pub-

lic places, a designated method of

giving notice. Notice of the meeting

and a copy of their acknowledg-

ment of the receipt of the agenda

were communicated in advance

and in the notice to the

Chairperson and Board of Trustees

of this meeting. All proceedings

were taken while the convened

meeting was open to the public.

The following Trustees were

present at the meeting: Michael

Stubbs, Ted Eichholz, Candi Lewis

,Mike Tracy & Zack Rasmussen.

Absent: none Also present: Leora

Hofmann, Pat Epley, Mason Herr-

mann, Matt Long & Travis Mason

The meeting was called to order

by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.

Stubbs announced to all present

that the Open Meeting Laws are

posted in the Community Center.

Eichholz moved and Lewis se-

conded the approval of minutes,

claims, employee hours, treasurer's

report, and bank statement on the

consent agenda. Yes: Eichholz,

Lewis, Rasmussen, Tracy & Stubbs

Absent: none No: none MC

Claims to be paid: General Fund

$8,888.47, Street Fund $4,084.35

Water Fund $3,830.94 Sewer Fund

$2,236.74 Cemetery Fund $12.19

Gross payroll $8,814.52 IRS taxes

$2,305.62 NE SWH - $1,134.89 NE

Unempl tax-$5.43 NE Dept Rev

Sales Tax $549.59 Intuit Payroll

$8.52 Dawson Public Power elec

$1,745.88 BlackHills Energy nat

gas $179.99 Buffalo Co Hwy-sup

$165.00 Buffalo Co Sheriff contract

$151.71 Cornhusker Press-sup

$22.05 Frontier phone $111.34 &

$60.50 Hand Machine UPS $55.29

Intellicom-sup $1,127.50 Jacobsen

Orr legal $682.80 & $112.50 Jelinek

Ace Hardware-eqp $153.95 Kear-

ney Hub publish $82.71 One Cal-

l-svc $16.17 NE Public Health Lab

testing $349.00 Pleasanton Irrig

sup $25.06 Pleasanton School-Liq

Lic $200.00 Post Office-post

$180.00 Quill-sup $148.01 Ra-

venna Sanitation Waste Haul

$84.00 & $2,088.50 Riverstop-fuel

$110.28 Town & Country Bank-fee

$3.00 & 77.55 Trotter Service fuel

$342.51 Verizon maint cell $102.52

xfer from gen to utility-deposit

made with debit $150.00

Two bids were received for the

CDBG block grant general admin-

istrator which is contingent on the

possible awarding of a grant to be

used on the streets. One bid was

received from Miller & Associates

Consulting Engineers, P.C. with a

fee not to exceed $25,000.00.

South Central Economic Develop-

ment District sent a letter declining.

No other bids were received.

Eichholz moved and Tracy se-

conded to award Miller & Associ-

ates Consulting Engineers, P.C. as

the general administrator of the

CDBG block grant if awarded to

the Village. Yes: Eichholz, Tracy,

Lewis, Rasmussen & Stubbs. Ab-

sent: none No: none MC

Mason Herrmann with Miller &

Associates was present and

thanked the board for accepting

their bid and gave the board infor-

mation on the steps and approxi-

mate timeline of the grant. Grant is

expected to be due in August or

September, should hear back in

November if street project will be

funded, January would be the no-

tice of award and if Pleasanton is

awarded the grant, the street proj-

ect could start in March.

Travis Mason was present to

discuss Pinecrest 2 Subdivision

preliminary plat. After discussion

Rasmussen moved and Tracy se-

conded to approve the preliminary

plat with a request that a right of

way easement be included for a

proposed road that would go

through from 380th road west to

the end of subdivision. Yes: Ras-

mussen, Tracy, Stubbs. Absent:

none No: none Abstain: Lewis &

Eichholz.

Under old business Leora up-

dated the board on her discussions

with the lawyer on the property lo-

cated at 115 W Elm St. and also

updated the board on discussion

with Justin Herrmann on drainage

easements.

With no other business to dis-

cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-

ing at 8:03 p.m.

ZNEZ A19,t1

 

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, APRIL 13, 2021

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 9:00

A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Vice Chairman

Klein called the meeting to order

and led those present in the Pledge

of Allegiance. The following Board

members responded to roll call:

Timothy Higgins, Myron Kouba,

Ronald Loeffelholz, Daniel Lynch,

Sherry Morrow and Ivan Klein. Ab-

sent: William McMullen. A copy of

the acknowledgment and receipt of

notice and agenda by the Board of

Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Public notice of this

meeting was published/posted in

the Kearney Hub, on the Buffalo

County web site, and the bulletin

boards located outside the County

Clerk's office and County Board

Room on April 8, 2021. Vice Chair-

man Klein announced that in ac-

cordance with Section 84-1412 of

the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a

current copy of the Open Meetings

Act is available for review and

posted at the back of the Board

Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin

took all proceedings hereinafter

shown; while the convened meet-

ing was open to the public. County

Attorney Shawn Eatherton was

present.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Lynch to approve the

March 23, 2021 Board meeting

minutes. Upon voice vote all Board

Members present voted "Aye".

None voted "Nay". Motion de-

clared carried.

Sheriff Neil Miller, Lieuten-

ant Robert Tubbs, Rebecca So-

bieszyk and Tracy Smalley were

present for the Proclamation of the

National Public Safety Telecommu-

nicators Week. Commissioner Hig-

gins read the proclamation and

Vice Chairman Klein presented the

proclamation and thanked those

who serve Buffalo County. Moved

by Higgins and seconded by Mor-

row to proclaim the week of April

11, 2021 through April 17, 2021 as

"National Public Safety Telecom-

municators Week" in Buffalo

County with the following Resolu-

tion 2021-19. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Morrow, Kouba,

Loeffelholz, Lynch and Klein. Ab-

sent: McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-19

PROCLAMATION

Naming of the Week April 11,

2021 through April 17, 2021 as

"National Public Safety

Telecommunicators Week" in

Buffalo County

 

WHEREAS, every day, dedicated

public safety telecommunicators

serve the people of Buffalo County

by answering their requests for

emergency assistance and dis-

patching the appropriate law en-

forcement, fire, or emergency med-

ical personnel as quickly as possi-

ble; and

WHEREAS, the professional pub-

lic safety telecommunicator is that

vital link between the citizens who

call 9-1-1 and the law enforcement,

fire and emergency personnel who

may save their life or property in an

emergency; and

WHEREAS, the safety of Buffalo

County's first responders depends

on the quality and accuracy of in-

formation obtained by professional

public safety telecommunicators

and delivered via radio, telephone

and computers services; and

WHEREAS, the critical functions

performed by professional public

safety telecommunicators also in-

clude those related to highway

safety, road maintenance, public

utilities and other services that af-

fect the health and safety of our cit-

izens; and

WHEREAS, emergencies can

strike at any time, so we rely on the

vigilance and preparedness of

these individuals 24 hours a day,

365 days a year.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that Buffalo County en-

joys the highest standards of public

health and safety, and we owe a

great debt to the men and women

who, by applying their expertise in

telecommunications, help to make

that achievement possible. During

this special observance, we ac-

knowledge that debt and extend a

heartfelt thanks to each of them.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve Resolu-

tion 2021-20 to support the Sec-

ond Amendment to the U.S. Con-

stitution and Article 1 Section 1-1

of the Nebraska Constitution.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Loeffelholz, Kouba, Lynch,

Morrow and Klein. Absent:

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2021-20

 

WHEREAS, the 2nd Amendment

to the Constitution of the United

States provides that "A well-regula-

ted Militia, being necessary to the

security of a free State, the right of

the people to keep and bear Arms,

shall not be infringed." and

WHEREAS, Article 1 Section 1-1

of the Nebraska Constitution also

provides the right to keep and bear

arms, specifically "for security or

defense of self, family, home, and

others and for lawful common de-

fense, hunting, recreational use,

and all of other lawful purposes"

and also provides that such rights

shall not be infringed; and

WHEREAS, The United States

Supreme Court affirmed an individ-

ual's right to possess firearms, un-

connected with service in a militia,

for traditional lawful purposes, such

as self-defense within the home

and,

WHEREAS, the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners took an

oath to support and defend the

United States and Nebraska Con-

stitutions; and

WHEREAS, it is the desire of the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners to declare their support of

the Second Amendment to the

United States Constitution and Arti-

cle 1 Section 1-1 of the Nebraska

Constitution.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RE-

SOLVED that the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners hereby

declare that we support the rights

and liberties of all Buffalo County

citizens guaranteed by the United

States and Nebraska Constitutions.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Lynch to ratify the following

March 26, 2021 and April 9, 2021

payroll claims processed by the

County Clerk. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Lynch, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz and Klein. Ab-

sent: McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Adver-

tisement; AP - Appropriation; B -

Bookmobile; C - Construction; CD

- Civil Defense; CM - Cottonmill; D

- Dues; E - Expense; EQ - Equip-

ment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I - Insur-

ance&/or Bonds; MC - Medical

Charges; R - Retirement; RE - Re-

imbursement; RT - Rent; S - Serv-

ice; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U - Util-

ities.

MARCH 26, 2021 PAYROLL

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 265,794.64;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,037.63; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 44,816.60; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 112,312.00;

FIRST CONCORD E 4,526.74;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

89,689.76; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 104.67; KATHLEEN A

LAUGHLIN E 402.00; MADISON

NATIONAL I 997.07; MADISON

NATIONAL I 299.86;

MASSMUTUAL R 1,175.00; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R

1,105.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E

1,200.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,183.21;

PROFESSIONAL CHOICE RECOV-

ERY E 169.94; STATE OF NE T

14,942.22; VISION SERVICE PLAN E 839.35;

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 55,739.67;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

907.19; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 8,937.77; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 2,567.00;

CREDIT MANAGEMENT SER-

VICES E 218.52 FIRST CONCORD E 677.42; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T 16,941.30; MADISON NATIONAL

I 161.21; MADISON NATIONAL I

107.59; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-

MENT R 272.50; NE CHILD SUP-

PORT E 242.00; PRINCIPAL E

930.96; STATE OF NE T 2,585.17;

VISION SERVICE PLAN E 205.46;

WEED FUND

NET PAYROLL 4,916.98; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

777.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD E 33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T 1,586.39; MADISON NATIONAL I 3.44; PRINCIPAL E 61.00; STATE

OF NE T 251.69;

APRIL 9, 2021 PAYROLL

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 268,013.34;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,037.63; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 45,268.16; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 113,888.00;

FIRST CONCORD E 4,896.74;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

90,943.47; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 104.67; KATHLEEN A

LAUGHLIN E 402.00; MADISON

NATIONAL I 1,007.70; MADISON

NATIONAL I 295.87;

MASSMUTUAL R 1,175.00; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R

1,855.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E

1,200.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,183.44;

PROFESSIONAL CHOICE RECOV-

ERY E 169.94; STATE OF NE T 15,114.42; VISION SERVICE PLAN E 846.83;

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 53,728.76

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

907.19; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 8,612.20; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 2,567.00;

CREDIT MANAGEMENT SER-

VICES E 218.52; FIRST CON-

CORD E 677.42; FIRST NATIONAL

BANK T 16,131.90; MADISON

NATIONAL I 161.10; MADISON

NATIONAL I 107.53; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE

CHILD SUPPORT E 242.00; PRIN-

CIPAL E 930.88; STATE OF NE T

2,420.07; VISION SERVICE PLAN E 205.22

WEED DEPARTMENT

NET PAYROLL 4,917.02; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R 777.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD

E 33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,586.39; MADISON NATIONAL I 3.44; PRINCIPAL E 60.96; STATE

OF NE T 251.69

Moved by Lynch and seconded

by Higgins to accept the Clerk of

the District Court March 2021 Re-

port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Lynch, Higgins, Kouba,

Loeffelholz, Morrow and Klein. Ab-

sent: McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Loeffelholz to accept the Buffalo

County Treasurer March 2021 Fund

Balance Report. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Kouba, Lynch and Klein.

Absent: McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Lynch to approve the

following Resolution 2021-21 to in-

struct County Treasurer Jean

Sidwell to issue Tax Sale Certifi-

cates in the name of the County.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins, Kouba,

Morrow and Klein. Absent:

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-21

WHEREAS,

The Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, Sec. 77-1809

and 77-1918, provides that upon

the direction of the County Board

of Commissioners, for the County

Treasurer to issue Tax Sale Certifi-

cates in the name of the County,

and

WHEREAS, the following list of

legal descriptions have either delin-

quent taxes for the years 2014,

2015, 2016, 2017, OR 2018, 2019

and have been offered for sale at

Public Sale, and have remained un-

sold for want of bidders,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RE-

SOLVED, that the Buffalo County

Board directs the County Treasurer

of Buffalo County, to place Tax

Sale Certificates on all delinquent

taxes and special assessments for

2014, 2015 ,2016, 2017, 2018,

2019 and to maintain such Certifi-

cates in her custody, and to pur-

chase all subsequent taxes thereon

as the same may become delin-

quent.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to approve the

following tax refund request sub-

mitted by County Treasurer Jean

Sidwell for Kearney Machine LLC in

the amount of $2,134.30 for parcel

number 310001128. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and Klein.

Absent: McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Sheriff Neil Miller was present for

the following agenda items.

After discussion and review

of the County Sheriff's report, it

was moved by Morrow and se-

conded by Lynch to approve the

Special Designated Liquor License

application filed by The Village 19

for an event to be held on May 29,

2021. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Lynch, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz and Klein. Ab-

sent: McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

After discussion it was moved by

Higgins and seconded by Kouba to

authorize Sheriff Neil Miller to sign

the eight month renewal Advanced

Correctional Healthcare Agreement

of the Provision of Inmate Health

Services. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Lynch, Morrow and Klein. Absent:

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

The Request for Proposal (RFP)

to locate, tie out and provide GPS

observation data and coordinates

on section corners was opened on

March 23, 2021. Zoning Adminis-

trator Dennise Daniels and the Ge-

ographic Information System (GIS)

Committee reviewed all the pro-

posals. Moved by Loeffelholz and

seconded by Morrow to award the

bid from the project team of Buffalo

Surveying Corporation and Jor-

gensen Surveying for the section

corners project and to authorize

Vice Chairman Klein to sign the

contract. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Morrow, Hig-

gins, Kouba, Lynch and Klein. Ab-

sent: McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

ZONING

 

Zoning Administrator Dennise

Daniels and Deputy County Attor-

ney Andrew Hoffmeister were pres-

ent for the following Zoning agenda

items.

Vice Chairman Klein opened the

public hearing at 9:25 A.M. for an

Administrative Subdivision filed by

Mitch Humphrey, licensed land sur-

veyor, on behalf of Galen Killion

and Debra D. Killion, to be known

as "Killion Administrative Subdivi-

sion," situated in part of the North-

east Quarter of the Northeast Quar-

ter of Section 27, Township 9

North, Range 17 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska. Mitch Humphrey was

present to review the application

and answer questions. No one else

addressed the Board and Vice

Chairman Klein closed the hearing

at 9:28 A.M. Moved by Higgins

and seconded by Lynch to approve

the Administrative Subdivision with

the following Resolution 2021-22.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Lynch, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Morrow and Klein. Absent:

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2021-22

 

WHEREAS, Galen Killion and

Debra D. Killion, hereinafter re-

ferred to as "applicants" filed for an

Administrative Subdivision to be

known as "Killion Administrative

Subdivision", with the Buffalo

County Clerk and/or Zoning Admin-

istrator, and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on April 13, 2021,

this Board conducted a public

hearing now and finds:

1. The proposed "Killion Adminis-

trative Subdivision" is in the Agri-

cultural - Residential (AGR) Zoning

District for Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

2. The size of the parcels of real

estate, owned by the subdividing

entity, and any remnant property

not subdivided that amounts to

roughly 19 acres, after subdividing,

complies with the minimum lot size

of this zoning district. The remnant

property owned by the subdividing

entity, is comprised of other lands

in Part of the Northeast Quarter of

the Northeast Quarter Section

Twenty Seven (27), Township Nine

(9) North, Range Seventeen (17),

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

3. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

4. Eagle Road is a county-mai-

ntained open public road that abuts

the proposed subdivision to the

east. The width of this road, after

dedication, complies with the mini-

mum width standards required by

the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

5. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

6. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"Killion Administrative Subdivi-

sion", an administrative subdivision

being Part of the Northeast Quarter

of the Northeast Quarter of Section

Twenty Seven (27), Township Nine

(9) North, Range Seventeen (17),

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, duly made out,

acknowledged and certified, is

hereby approved, accepted, rati-

fied, and authorized to be filed and

recorded in the Office of the Regis-

ter of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Loeffelholz to recess the regular

meeting of the Board of Commis-

sioners at 9:30 A.M. and reconvene

as a Board of Equalization. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Higgins,

Loeffelholz, Kouba, Lynch, Morrow

and Klein. Absent: McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Vice Chairman Klein called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell were present.

Vice Chairman Klein opened the

scheduled Permissive Exemption

Hearings. No one addressed the

Board and Vice Chairman Klein

closed the hearing at 9:31 A.M.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Kouba to approve the applica-

tion filed by Tri-City Village on par-

cel numbers 605425010 and

605425000 as 100% exempt for

tax year 2021. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Lynch, Morrow and Klein. Absent:

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Lynch to approve Tax

List Corrections numbered 4764

through 4771 submitted by County

Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Lynch,

Higgins, Kouba, Morrow and Klein.

Absent: McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Lynch to approve Motor Vehicle

Tax Exemption as indicated on the

application by County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell for Community Action

Partnership of Mid-Nebraska for a

2019 Ford Fusion and a 2019 Kia

Optima. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Lynch, Kouba,

Loeffelholz, Morrow and Klein. Ab-

sent: McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:35 A.M. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Kouba, Lynch, Morrow

and Klein. Absent: McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

South Central Economic Devel-

opment District (SCEDD) Executive

Director Sharon Hueftle was pres-

ent to give updated reports and

filed the annual newsletter.

After discussion regarding

Covid-19 policies, it was moved by

Higgins and seconded by Kouba to

approve the American Rescue Plan

Family First Coronavirus Response

Act (FFCRA) with the following

Resolution 2021-23. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Lynch, Morrow and Klein.

Absent: McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-23

 

WHEREAS, Buffalo County has

previously implemented proce-

dures to provide for Emergency

Paid Sick Leave and Emergency

Paid Family and Medical Leave as

required by the Family First Coro-

navirus Response Act ("FFCRA");

and

WHEREAS, Buffalo County has

previously implemented proce-

dures to provide for paid sick leave

for employees not covered by the

Family First Coronavirus Response

Act; and

WHEREAS, the mandatory emer-

gency paid sick leave provisions

within the Family First Coronavirus

Response Act expired on Decem-

ber 31, 2020 and were replaced by

an option to voluntarily extend

these forms of paid leave under the

Coronavirus Response and Relief

Supplemental Appropriations Act;

and

WHEREAS, Buffalo County vol-

untarily extended said protections

through March 31, 2021; and

WHEREAS, the American Rescue

Plan Act of 2021 ("ARPA") made

certain modifications to the provi-

sions of the FFCRA; and

WHERAS, Buffalo County recog-

nizes that, due to the nature of the

Covid-19 pandemic policies and

procedures must remain flexible

and adaptable to changing circum-

stances, public health needs, and

local, state, and federal regulations.

WHEREAS, Buffalo County

wishes to extend these provisions

and certain modifications on a vol-

untary basis to eligible employees

through June 30, 2021.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS THAT:

Prior policies implemented under

the Family First Coronavirus Re-

sponse Act and the Counties sup-

plemental procedures for employ-

ees not covered by the FFCRA

shall be extended through June 30,

2021.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED

THAT:

This extension shall be handled

retroactively to April 1, 2021.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED

THAT:

Pursuant to the American Rescue

Plan Act each employee's Covid

leave allotment shall be reset effec-

tive April 1, 2021. Eligibility shall re-

main unmodified except as re-

quired by the ARPA. Expanded eli-

gibility includes, but is not limited

to, getting a COVID-19 vaccine, re-

covering from adverse reactions to

the vaccine, awaiting results of di-

agnosis or testing, or other reasons

set forth in the ARPA.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLED

THAT:

The County also recognizes the

modifications made by the ARPA to

existing reasons for Emergency

Paid Sick Leave ("EPSL") and

Emergency Family Medical Leave

("EFML") and adopts and incorpo-

rates those rules and regulations

into our policies as required by law.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED

THAT:

Supervisors should review em-

ployees prior use of sick leave from

January 1, 2021 through the adop-

tion of this resolution and should

adjust times credited as sick leave

which should now be Covid leave if

the absences were for the pur-

poses of getting a Covid-19 vac-

cine or recovering from adverse re-

actions to the vaccine.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED

THAT:

Supervisors should review em-

ployees prior use of sick leave from

April 1, 2021 through the adoption

of this resolution and should adjust

times credited as sick leave which

should now be Covid leave if the

absences now qualify under ex-

panded reasons for EPSL or EFML

or for employees who had previ-

ously exhausted Covid leave.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED

THAT:

This may be further extended

upon action of the Board or may be

superseded or replaced by applica-

ble state or federal law without fur-

ther action of the Board.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Lynch to approve the vaccina-

tion incentive policy with the fol-

lowing Resolution 2021-24. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Higgins,

Lynch, Kouba, Morrow and Klein.

Voting "Nay": Loeffelholz. Absent:

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-24

 

WHEREAS, COVID-19 has had a

significant impact on Buffalo

County and its employees; and,

WHEREAS, illnesses, absences,

and quarantine related to

COVID-19 have had significant im-

pacts on Buffalo County and its

employees; and,

WHEREAS, vaccination against

COVID-19 may reduce or prevent

illnesses, absences, and/or need to

quarantine amongst vaccinated

employees; and,

WHEREAS, some employees

have already received said vac-

cines; and,

WHEREAS, some employees

may become eligible in the future;

and,

WHEREAS, vaccination may re-

duce absences, illnesses, and need

for quarantine of employees as a

result of COVID-19, which in turn

benefits Buffalo County; and,

WHEREAS, Buffalo County rec-

ognizes that, as of now, not all em-

ployees may be eligible for said

vaccination but employees may be-

come eligible in the future; and,

WHEREAS, Buffalo County

wishes to encourage eligible em-

ployees to receive their vaccina-

tions to protect against COVID-19

or for having previously been vacci-

nated against COVID-19 by provid-

ing a de minimis incentive.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS THAT:

All employees who provide proof

they have completed a course of

vaccination against Covid-19 shall

be issued four (4) hours of addi-

tional vacation time.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED

THAT:

This vacation time shall be cred-

ited to said employees on the date

they provide proof of completing

their course of vaccination. Em-

ployees having already completed

their course of vaccination and

wishing to claim this additional va-

cation time shall request said time

no later than April 30, 2021. Em-

ployees completing their course of

vaccination after April 13, 2021

shall make their request within 30

days of completing their course of

vaccination. Employees must have

been active employees at the time

they completed their course of vac-

cination and must remain employ-

ees on the date they request said

vacation leave.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED

THAT:

Time off to receive a vaccination

or to recover from adverse reac-

tions to a vaccination should be re-

solved under the County's sick

leave policies or applicable provi-

sions of other state and federal

regulations and is not impacted by

this policy.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED

THAT:

Employee vacation accrual caps

will be extended by 4 hours

through December 31, 2021 for all

employees, whether or not they re-

quest this additional vacation time.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED

THAT:

Employees may claim this addi-

tional vacation time for vaccines re-

ceived through November 30,

2021.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED

THAT:

Employees requesting said

credit must complete a request

form which is available from their

supervisor or the Clerk's office.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED

THAT:

This de minimis incentive is vol-

untary. Employees are not required

to request this additional vacation

time if they wish their vaccination

status to remain private or do not

wish to otherwise request the addi-

tional time. Employees not wishing

to request this credit for any rea-

son, or no reason at all, do not

need to take any action. Supervi-

sors and department heads may

not ask employees whether or not

they intend to request this vacation

time and may not require or pres-

sure employees to request this de

minimis incentive.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED

THAT:

If an employee believes they may

be ineligible to receive a vaccina-

tion before November 30, 2021,

and therefore this may have im-

pacted eligibility for this incentive;

and if they believe they are entitled

to remedies or protections availa-

ble under the ADA, GINA, Title VII

or any other applicable federal rule,

right, or regulation, they may (but

are not required to) request a rea-

sonable accommodation from the

ADA coordinator.

Facilities Director Stephen

Gaasch was present for the follow-

ing agenda items.

After discussion it was moved by

Loeffelholz and seconded by Lynch

to ratify Chairman McMullen's sig-

nature with Campspot for the

placement of a park fee collection

system at the Buffalo County Rec-

reation Area-Ravenna Lake. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Lynch, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow

and Klein. Absent: McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Lynch and seconded

by Morrow to approve the following

Resolution 2021-25 to authorize a

petty cash fund to be operated by

the Facilities OMP Department.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Lynch, Morrow, Higgins, Kouba,

Loeffelholz and Klein. Absent:

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2021-25

 

We, the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, authorize a petty

cash fund to be operated by the

Facilities OMP Department in the

amount of $2,500.00.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the early

claims submitted by the County

Clerk as listed below. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Loef-

felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Lynch and

Klein. Absent: McMullen. Motion

declared carried.

GENERAL FUND

BUFFALO CO BOARD OF COM-

MISSIONERS RE PETTY CASH

2,500.00; BUFFALO CO CLERK RE PETTY CASH 5,500.00; BUF-

FALO CO SHERIFF RE PETTY

CASH 2,000.00; BUFFALO CO FA-

CILITIES AP PETTY CASH

2,500.00

ROAD FUND

STATE OF NE T FUELS TAX

3,544.00

Deputy County Attorney Andrew

Hoffmeister and David Carr with

Central Platte Natural Resources

Commission were present to re-

view and answer any questions on

the request from Central Platte

Natural Resources Commission.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to authorize

Vice Chairman Klein to sign the In-

terlocal Agreement with Central

Platte Natural Resources Commis-

sion (CPNRD) with Resolution

2021-26. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,

Lynch, Morrow and Klein. Absent:

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2021-26

 

WHEREAS Central Platte Natural

Resources District, hereinafter

simply referred to as "District", de-

sires to have an easement to

re-construct and/or re-build the

now existing raised public viewing

walkways for viewing by the public

of the Platte River all as part of the

Recreational Trail Program, as ad-

ministered in the State of Nebraska

by the Nebraska Game and Parks

Commission. This raised viewing

walkway is located to the east of

Lowell Road and to the north of

Elm Island Road. The District ac-

quired this land in 1995. It is de-

scribed in Warranty Deed filed in

Roll 95 Page 8108, Buffalo County

Register of Deeds, and

WHEREAS, District believes that

part of the existing and rebuilt

raised public viewing walkway is

and may be in the future situated

on lands owned by Buffalo County,

hereinafter simply referred to as

"County". The land affected by this

walkway might be within the road

right of way for Lowell Road, a

north to south county maintained,

which is a non-sectional line public

road, that is a laid out and publicly

used public road located in Section

Twelve (12), Township Eight (8)

North, Range Fourteen (14) West of

the 6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, all as described in deed

filed with Buffalo County Register

of Deeds on March 10, 1959, in

Deed Book 170, Page 298 and

mentioned, partially mentioned in

the deed to the District described

in the previous paragraph, and

WHEREAS, it would be in the

best interests of the District and

County to enter into an agreement

to memorialize the existence and

continued existence of the public

walkway and set out conditions

and responsibilities for its rebuild-

ing, operation, and maintenance,

and

WHEREAS, an Interlocal Govern-

ment Agreement has been drafted

that addresses construction, con-

tinued maintenance, and liability is-

sues, and

NOW THEREFORE, be it re-

solved that Buffalo County accepts

the Interlocal Agreement between

itself and Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District and this Board au-

thorizes its Chairperson to sign this

agreement on behalf of Buffalo

County and to do all necessary to

carry out the provisions of such In-

terlocal agreement.

FURTHER RESOLVED, that the

Interlocal Agreement authorized by

this Resolution may be filed against

the real estate described in Roll 95

Page 8108, Buffalo County Regis-

ter of Deeds, which said legal de-

scription set out in full in the Inter-

local Agreement.

FURTHER RESOLVED, that no

zoning permit is required for this re-

construction

After some discussion on the lost

Corner Section fees, the Board re-

ferred further discussion to the GIS

Committee. No action was taken at

this time.

The Board discussed the pur-

chase of property and reviewed the

Resolution prepared by Deputy

County Attorney Andrew Hoff-

meister in order to record the pur-

chase of the property described as

Lots 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 Last

Addition, City of Kearney, Buffalo

County. Moved by Morrow and se-

conded by Lynch to ratify signing

the agreement of the purchase with

the following Resolution 2021-27

and authorized the Chairman to

close the transaction. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Lynch,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz and

Klein. Absent: McMullen. Motion

declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-27

 

WHEREAS, this Board has been

negotiating the purchase of the fol-

lowing described real estate, here-

inafter referred to as "subject prop-

erty":

Lots Eight (8), Nine (9), Ten (10),

Eleven (11), Twelve (12), and Thir-

teen (13), Last Additional, a Subdi-

vision to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, and

WHEREAS, on or about April 1,

2021, realtor for Black Hills Natural

Gas, LLC, A Nebraska Limited Lia-

bility Company, prepared a Com-

mercial Purchase Agreement for

the sale of the subject property for

the price of One Million Five Hun-

dred Thousand ($1,500,000.00)

DOLLARS with William C.

McMullen, Chairperson of the Buf-

falo County Board, on behalf of

Buffalo County, signing this agree-

ment and posting $10,000.00 ear-

nest money, and

WHEREAS, as required by law,

this property was appraised and

this price is comparable to the

value stated in the appraisal, and

WHEREAS, this Board desires to

ratify the actions of Mr. McMullen

and proceed to close on the pur-

chase of the subject property all as

set forth in the Commercial Pur-

chase Agreement contract, with the

Board desiring that an earlier date

of closing be utilized such as June

2, 2021, if possible.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY BUFFALO COUNTY,

ACTING BY AND THROUGH ITS

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMIS-

SIONERS THAT Buffalo County

shall proceed to purchase the sub-

ject property for the above stated

price under the terms and condi-

tions of the Commercial Purchase

Agreement.

FURTHER RESOLVED, that all

county officials are authorized to

proceed with all acts necessary

and proper to result in the closing

of the purchase of this real estate

by Buffalo County and make claims

for payment of the same.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that

all actions of William C. McMullen,

Buffalo County Board Chairperson,

in the negotiation and signing of

this contract are ratified by this

Board including, but not limited to,

the actions of Mr. McMullen for

early claim payment for the

$10,000.00 earnest money.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to receive the

road petition to vacate portions of

roads located in the Armada Town-

ship and to forward this petition to

Highway Superintendent John

Maul. Superintendent Maul will

conduct a study and report back to

this Board within 30 days. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Kouba, Higgins, Lynch, Morrow

and Klein. Absent: McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to approve the

Emergency Relief Program-Eme-

rgency/Permanent Repairs with the

following Resolution 2021-28.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba, Lynch,

Morrow and Klein. Absent:

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-28

For Emergency Relief Program

Emergency/Permanent Repairs

Buffalo County

Project No. ER-10(73)

Control No. 42908

DDIR Site L10-03

Whereas: Certain transportation

facilities have been designated as

being eligible for Federal assis-

tance from the Department of

Transportation through the Emer-

gency Relief Program (ER) of the

Federal Highway Administration

(FHWA); and

Whereas: Major highways and

bridges in Nebraska that are part of

the Federal-Aid highway system

suffered widespread serious dam-

age as a result of flooding beginn-

ing on March 12, 2019 (Disaster #

NE19) and were in need of emer-

gency or temporary repair, or resto-

ration; and

Whereas: The Nebraska Depart-

ment of Transportation, as a recipi-

ent of the previously described

Federal assistance, is charged with

oversight of the expenditures of

said funds, and

Whereas: The County has com-

pleted all repair work on an eligible

Federal-Aid route to restore essen-

tial traffic.

Whereas: The project has met all

contract provisions as required by

23 CFR Part 633A, met the Da-

vis-Bacon wage requirements, and

abided by the Disadvantaged Busi-

ness Enterprises (DBE) require-

ments, American with Disability Act

(ADA) requirements, "Buy America"

Provisions, FHWA 1273 and prohi-

bitions against the use of convict

labor (23 U.S.C. 114); and

Whereas: The State has com-

pleted the required NEPA docu-

ment, along with resource agency

concurrences, and no new right of

way (ROW) was needed for com-

pleting permanent repairs; and

Whereas: All emergency repairs

were completed within 180 days

and are eligible for 100% federal

reimbursement; and

Whereas: The total emergency

repairs reimbursement is

$15,894.09 and no further costs re-

lating to this project will be incurred

or submitted to the State

Be It Resolved: That the Ne-

braska Department of Transporta-

tion is hereby requested to act on

behalf of Buffalo County to admin-

ister Federal funds

Be It Further Resolved: That the

Chairman of the County Board is

authorized to sign this Resolution

on behalf of said Board

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Higgins to enter into Executive

Session at 10:35 A.M. to discuss

personnel issues. In addition to the

Board members responding to roll

call, County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton was present. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Kouba, Higgins,

Loeffelholz, Lynch, Morrow and

Klein. Absent: McMullen. Motion

declared carried.

Moved by Lynch and seconded

by Loeffelholz to move out of Exec-

utive Session at 10:59 A.M. and re-

sume the open meeting. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Lynch, Loef-

felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow

and Klein. Absent: McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Lynch and seconded

by Kouba to retain counsel to se-

cure legal advice with Woods & Ait-

ken for matters outside of the

NIRMA hotline and authorize Vice

Chairman Klein to sign the contract

as presented. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Lynch, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Morrow and Klein. Voting "Nay":

Higgins. Absent: McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Vice Chairman Klein reviewed the

following correspondence. Howard

County sent a notice of public

hearing before the Howard County

Planning & Zoning Commission to

be held April 21, 2021 regarding

the amendments of Zoning Regula-

tions. The City of Kearney sent the

City of Kearney Planning Commis-

sion Agenda for the April 16, 2021

meeting. Nebraska Department of

Environment and Energy sent a let-

ter regarding the Sweetwater Cattle

Co., LLC Concentrated Animal

Feeding Operation to operate live-

stock waste control facilities

(LWCF) phase II. Shana Thomas,

Dustin Bailey, Susan and Randall

King and Cindy Fuqua sent emails

regarding stance on the Second

Amendment Sanctuaries (2A Sanc-

tuaries) along with a call from Steve

and Iris Luth also supporting the

Second Amendment Sanctuaries.

Vice Chairman Klein called on each

Board member present for commit-

tee reports and recommendations.

Vice Chairman Klein called for

Citizen's forum. Bryan Slater

thanked the Board for passing the

Second Amendment Resolution

earlier in this meeting. Tom Ray-

burn addressed his concerns about

the Veterans Service office and

thanked the Board for passing the

Second Amendment Resolution.

No one else was present to ad-

dress the Board.

Vice Chairman Klein asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 11:20 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 27,

2021.

ATTEST:

Ivan Klein, Vice Chairman

Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ A19,t1

 

NOTICE

 

A Committee Meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District will be held on April 23,

2021 at 9:00 AM at the Holdrege

office. A current agenda is availa-

ble at the Office of the Assistant

Secretary at 415 Lincoln St., Hol-

drege, NE 68949.

ZNEZ A19,t1

 

 

NOTICE OF DIVORCE

PROCEEDING

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Beverly Bordeaux, Plantiff, vs.

Carlos J. Castaneda, Defandent

TO: Carolos J. Castaneda, whose

whereabouts are unknown upon

whom personal service of sum-

mons cannot be had, and is the de-

fendant in said proceedings: You

are notified that on March 5, 2021,

the plantiff, Beverly Bordeaux filed

a Complaint against you in the Dis-

trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, at cast no. 21-121, the ob-

ject of which is to obtain a dissolu-

tion of marriage on the ground the

marriage is irretrievably broken and

to obtain an equitable division of

the property, among other things.

You are required to answer said

Complaint on or before 4-20-2021,

or said Complaint against you will

be taken as ture.

Beverly Bordeaux

ZNEZ A5,A12,A19

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BIG IRON AVIATION, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

Notice is hereby given that Big

Iron Aviation, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska, with its reg-

istered office at 7890 W. 70th St.,

Kearney, NE 68845. The purpose

for which the company is organized

is to engage in any and all lawful

business for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The company was organized and

commenced on April 29, 2020, and

will have perpetural existence un-

less terminated sooner. The Affairs

of the company are to be con-

ducted by Kerri W. Merklin.

Big Iron Aviation, L.L.C.

Kerri W. Merklin, Organizer

NANCY GARRELTS

ATTORNEY AT LAW

PO Box 1003

Holdrege, NE 68949-1003

(308) 991-4305

ZNEZ A19,A26,My3

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF BKMT, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

BKMT, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 1516 1st Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, P.O.

Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska

68848-1600.

Dated: April 1, 2021

Luke E. Zinnell,

Organizer

ZNEZ A12,A19,A26

 

 

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE

CASE NO. CI 21-172

CHRISTOPHER JAMES LUM

DEAN KOZISKI, Minor Child

By Parent: Amber Diane

Koziski

 

You are hereby notified that a

hearing on the name change of

Christopher James Lum Dean

Koziski in the above entitled case

will be heard before the Honorable

Ryan Carson, Judge of the District

Court of Buffalo County, Court-

room No. 1 at the Buffalo County

Courthouse or Justice Center, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska,

on May 13, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., or

as soon thereafter as the same may

be heard.

March 30, 2021

Amber Diane Koziski, Parent

ZNEZ A12,A19,A26,M3

 

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

K&C Brennan Trucking, Inc.,

whose Registered Agent is Kory J.

Brennan, and whose Registered

Office is located at 703 W 10th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845,

was formed on February 19, 2021

to engage in any lawful business in

the State of Nebraska. The corpo-

ration has authorized and issued

10,000 shares of common stock at

a value of $1.00 per share. The

name and address of the incorpo-

rator is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602

Pacific Street, Suite 200, Omaha,

Nebraska 68114.

Thomas E. Whitmore,

Incorporator

ZNEZ A12,A19,A26

 

Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,

L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KATTT VENTURES, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

Notice is hereby given that

KATTT VENTURES, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska, with its

designated office at 1312 W 16th

Street, Kearney, NE 68845. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,

1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in any and all lawful

businesses for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

under the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on April 13,

2021, and will continue in perpetu-

ity. Its affairs shall be conducted

by its sole member, Kathryn Crook,

until such time as her successors

are selected pursuant to the Oper-

ating Agreement.

ZNEZ A19,A26,My3

 

 

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE

CASE NO. CI 21-173

KAYLEE JO KOZISKI, Minor

Child

By Parent: Amber Diane

Koziski

 

You are hereby notified that a

hearing on the name change of

KayLee Jo Koziski is the above en-

titled case will be heard before the

Honorable Ryan Carson, Judge of

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Courtroom No. 1 at the

Buffalo County Courthouse or Jus-

tice Center, 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska on May 13,

2021, at 9:30 a.m., or as soon

thereafter as the same may be

heard.

March 30, 2021

Amber Diane Koziski, Parent

ZNEZ A12,A19,A26,M3

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

RadStad Marketing LLC (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 1803 I Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

Registered Agent of the Company

is Registered Agents Inc, 530 S.

13th St. STE 100, Lincoln, NE

68508. The Company was formed

on March 23, 2021.

Ayleen Perez,

Organizer

ZNEZ A12,A19,A26

 

