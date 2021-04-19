Legal notices: April 19, 2021

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE
AMBER DIANE KOZISKI
CASE NO. CI 21-172
You are hereby notified that a
hearing on the name change of
Amber Diane Koziski in the above
entitled case will be heard before
the Honorable Ryan Carson, Judge
of the District Court of Buffalo
County, Courtroom No. 1 at the
Buffalo County Courthouse or Jus-
tice Center, 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska, on May 13,
2021, at 9:20 a.m. or as soon
thereafter as the same may be
heard.
March 30, 2021
Amber Diane Koziski
VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
MEETING OF
APRIL 13, 2021 AT 7:OO P.M.
PLEASANTON COMMUNITY
CENTER
Notice of the meeting was given
in advance by posting in three pub-
lic places, a designated method of
giving notice. Notice of the meeting
and a copy of their acknowledg-
ment of the receipt of the agenda
were communicated in advance
and in the notice to the
Chairperson and Board of Trustees
of this meeting. All proceedings
were taken while the convened
meeting was open to the public.
The following Trustees were
present at the meeting: Michael
Stubbs, Ted Eichholz, Candi Lewis
,Mike Tracy & Zack Rasmussen.
Absent: none Also present: Leora
Hofmann, Pat Epley, Mason Herr-
mann, Matt Long & Travis Mason
The meeting was called to order
by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.
Stubbs announced to all present
that the Open Meeting Laws are
posted in the Community Center.
Eichholz moved and Lewis se-
conded the approval of minutes,
claims, employee hours, treasurer's
report, and bank statement on the
consent agenda. Yes: Eichholz,
Lewis, Rasmussen, Tracy & Stubbs
Absent: none No: none MC
Claims to be paid: General Fund
$8,888.47, Street Fund $4,084.35
Water Fund $3,830.94 Sewer Fund
$2,236.74 Cemetery Fund $12.19
Gross payroll $8,814.52 IRS taxes
$2,305.62 NE SWH - $1,134.89 NE
Unempl tax-$5.43 NE Dept Rev
Sales Tax $549.59 Intuit Payroll
$8.52 Dawson Public Power elec
$1,745.88 BlackHills Energy nat
gas $179.99 Buffalo Co Hwy-sup
$165.00 Buffalo Co Sheriff contract
$151.71 Cornhusker Press-sup
$22.05 Frontier phone $111.34 &
$60.50 Hand Machine UPS $55.29
Intellicom-sup $1,127.50 Jacobsen
Orr legal $682.80 & $112.50 Jelinek
Ace Hardware-eqp $153.95 Kear-
ney Hub publish $82.71 One Cal-
l-svc $16.17 NE Public Health Lab
testing $349.00 Pleasanton Irrig
sup $25.06 Pleasanton School-Liq
Lic $200.00 Post Office-post
$180.00 Quill-sup $148.01 Ra-
venna Sanitation Waste Haul
$84.00 & $2,088.50 Riverstop-fuel
$110.28 Town & Country Bank-fee
$3.00 & 77.55 Trotter Service fuel
$342.51 Verizon maint cell $102.52
xfer from gen to utility-deposit
made with debit $150.00
Two bids were received for the
CDBG block grant general admin-
istrator which is contingent on the
possible awarding of a grant to be
used on the streets. One bid was
received from Miller & Associates
Consulting Engineers, P.C. with a
fee not to exceed $25,000.00.
South Central Economic Develop-
ment District sent a letter declining.
No other bids were received.
Eichholz moved and Tracy se-
conded to award Miller & Associ-
ates Consulting Engineers, P.C. as
the general administrator of the
CDBG block grant if awarded to
the Village. Yes: Eichholz, Tracy,
Lewis, Rasmussen & Stubbs. Ab-
sent: none No: none MC
Mason Herrmann with Miller &
Associates was present and
thanked the board for accepting
their bid and gave the board infor-
mation on the steps and approxi-
mate timeline of the grant. Grant is
expected to be due in August or
September, should hear back in
November if street project will be
funded, January would be the no-
tice of award and if Pleasanton is
awarded the grant, the street proj-
ect could start in March.
Travis Mason was present to
discuss Pinecrest 2 Subdivision
preliminary plat. After discussion
Rasmussen moved and Tracy se-
conded to approve the preliminary
plat with a request that a right of
way easement be included for a
proposed road that would go
through from 380th road west to
the end of subdivision. Yes: Ras-
mussen, Tracy, Stubbs. Absent:
none No: none Abstain: Lewis &
Eichholz.
Under old business Leora up-
dated the board on her discussions
with the lawyer on the property lo-
cated at 115 W Elm St. and also
updated the board on discussion
with Justin Herrmann on drainage
easements.
With no other business to dis-
cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-
ing at 8:03 p.m.
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, APRIL 13, 2021
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 9:00
A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Vice Chairman
Klein called the meeting to order
and led those present in the Pledge
of Allegiance. The following Board
members responded to roll call:
Timothy Higgins, Myron Kouba,
Ronald Loeffelholz, Daniel Lynch,
Sherry Morrow and Ivan Klein. Ab-
sent: William McMullen. A copy of
the acknowledgment and receipt of
notice and agenda by the Board of
Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Public notice of this
meeting was published/posted in
the Kearney Hub, on the Buffalo
County web site, and the bulletin
boards located outside the County
Clerk's office and County Board
Room on April 8, 2021. Vice Chair-
man Klein announced that in ac-
cordance with Section 84-1412 of
the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a
current copy of the Open Meetings
Act is available for review and
posted at the back of the Board
Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin
took all proceedings hereinafter
shown; while the convened meet-
ing was open to the public. County
Attorney Shawn Eatherton was
present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Lynch to approve the
March 23, 2021 Board meeting
minutes. Upon voice vote all Board
Members present voted "Aye".
None voted "Nay". Motion de-
clared carried.
Sheriff Neil Miller, Lieuten-
ant Robert Tubbs, Rebecca So-
bieszyk and Tracy Smalley were
present for the Proclamation of the
National Public Safety Telecommu-
nicators Week. Commissioner Hig-
gins read the proclamation and
Vice Chairman Klein presented the
proclamation and thanked those
who serve Buffalo County. Moved
by Higgins and seconded by Mor-
row to proclaim the week of April
11, 2021 through April 17, 2021 as
"National Public Safety Telecom-
municators Week" in Buffalo
County with the following Resolu-
tion 2021-19. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Morrow, Kouba,
Loeffelholz, Lynch and Klein. Ab-
sent: McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-19
PROCLAMATION
Naming of the Week April 11,
2021 through April 17, 2021 as
"National Public Safety
Telecommunicators Week" in
Buffalo County
WHEREAS, every day, dedicated
public safety telecommunicators
serve the people of Buffalo County
by answering their requests for
emergency assistance and dis-
patching the appropriate law en-
forcement, fire, or emergency med-
ical personnel as quickly as possi-
ble; and
WHEREAS, the professional pub-
lic safety telecommunicator is that
vital link between the citizens who
call 9-1-1 and the law enforcement,
fire and emergency personnel who
may save their life or property in an
emergency; and
WHEREAS, the safety of Buffalo
County's first responders depends
on the quality and accuracy of in-
formation obtained by professional
public safety telecommunicators
and delivered via radio, telephone
and computers services; and
WHEREAS, the critical functions
performed by professional public
safety telecommunicators also in-
clude those related to highway
safety, road maintenance, public
utilities and other services that af-
fect the health and safety of our cit-
izens; and
WHEREAS, emergencies can
strike at any time, so we rely on the
vigilance and preparedness of
these individuals 24 hours a day,
365 days a year.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that Buffalo County en-
joys the highest standards of public
health and safety, and we owe a
great debt to the men and women
who, by applying their expertise in
telecommunications, help to make
that achievement possible. During
this special observance, we ac-
knowledge that debt and extend a
heartfelt thanks to each of them.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve Resolu-
tion 2021-20 to support the Sec-
ond Amendment to the U.S. Con-
stitution and Article 1 Section 1-1
of the Nebraska Constitution.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Loeffelholz, Kouba, Lynch,
Morrow and Klein. Absent:
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2021-20
WHEREAS, the 2nd Amendment
to the Constitution of the United
States provides that "A well-regula-
ted Militia, being necessary to the
security of a free State, the right of
the people to keep and bear Arms,
shall not be infringed." and
WHEREAS, Article 1 Section 1-1
of the Nebraska Constitution also
provides the right to keep and bear
arms, specifically "for security or
defense of self, family, home, and
others and for lawful common de-
fense, hunting, recreational use,
and all of other lawful purposes"
and also provides that such rights
shall not be infringed; and
WHEREAS, The United States
Supreme Court affirmed an individ-
ual's right to possess firearms, un-
connected with service in a militia,
for traditional lawful purposes, such
as self-defense within the home
and,
WHEREAS, the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners took an
oath to support and defend the
United States and Nebraska Con-
stitutions; and
WHEREAS, it is the desire of the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners to declare their support of
the Second Amendment to the
United States Constitution and Arti-
cle 1 Section 1-1 of the Nebraska
Constitution.
NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RE-
SOLVED that the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners hereby
declare that we support the rights
and liberties of all Buffalo County
citizens guaranteed by the United
States and Nebraska Constitutions.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Lynch to ratify the following
March 26, 2021 and April 9, 2021
payroll claims processed by the
County Clerk. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Lynch, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz and Klein. Ab-
sent: McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Adver-
tisement; AP - Appropriation; B -
Bookmobile; C - Construction; CD
- Civil Defense; CM - Cottonmill; D
- Dues; E - Expense; EQ - Equip-
ment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I - Insur-
ance&/or Bonds; MC - Medical
Charges; R - Retirement; RE - Re-
imbursement; RT - Rent; S - Serv-
ice; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U - Util-
ities.
MARCH 26, 2021 PAYROLL
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 265,794.64;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,037.63; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 44,816.60; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 112,312.00;
FIRST CONCORD E 4,526.74;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
89,689.76; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 104.67; KATHLEEN A
LAUGHLIN E 402.00; MADISON
NATIONAL I 997.07; MADISON
NATIONAL I 299.86;
MASSMUTUAL R 1,175.00; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R
1,105.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E
1,200.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,183.21;
PROFESSIONAL CHOICE RECOV-
ERY E 169.94; STATE OF NE T
14,942.22; VISION SERVICE PLAN E 839.35;
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 55,739.67;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
907.19; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 8,937.77; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 2,567.00;
CREDIT MANAGEMENT SER-
VICES E 218.52 FIRST CONCORD E 677.42; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T 16,941.30; MADISON NATIONAL
I 161.21; MADISON NATIONAL I
107.59; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-
MENT R 272.50; NE CHILD SUP-
PORT E 242.00; PRINCIPAL E
930.96; STATE OF NE T 2,585.17;
VISION SERVICE PLAN E 205.46;
WEED FUND
NET PAYROLL 4,916.98; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
777.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD E 33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T 1,586.39; MADISON NATIONAL I 3.44; PRINCIPAL E 61.00; STATE
OF NE T 251.69;
APRIL 9, 2021 PAYROLL
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 268,013.34;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,037.63; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 45,268.16; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 113,888.00;
FIRST CONCORD E 4,896.74;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
90,943.47; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 104.67; KATHLEEN A
LAUGHLIN E 402.00; MADISON
NATIONAL I 1,007.70; MADISON
NATIONAL I 295.87;
MASSMUTUAL R 1,175.00; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R
1,855.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E
1,200.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,183.44;
PROFESSIONAL CHOICE RECOV-
ERY E 169.94; STATE OF NE T 15,114.42; VISION SERVICE PLAN E 846.83;
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 53,728.76
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
907.19; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 8,612.20; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 2,567.00;
CREDIT MANAGEMENT SER-
VICES E 218.52; FIRST CON-
CORD E 677.42; FIRST NATIONAL
BANK T 16,131.90; MADISON
NATIONAL I 161.10; MADISON
NATIONAL I 107.53; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE
CHILD SUPPORT E 242.00; PRIN-
CIPAL E 930.88; STATE OF NE T
2,420.07; VISION SERVICE PLAN E 205.22
WEED DEPARTMENT
NET PAYROLL 4,917.02; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R 777.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD
E 33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
1,586.39; MADISON NATIONAL I 3.44; PRINCIPAL E 60.96; STATE
OF NE T 251.69
Moved by Lynch and seconded
by Higgins to accept the Clerk of
the District Court March 2021 Re-
port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Lynch, Higgins, Kouba,
Loeffelholz, Morrow and Klein. Ab-
sent: McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Loeffelholz to accept the Buffalo
County Treasurer March 2021 Fund
Balance Report. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Kouba, Lynch and Klein.
Absent: McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Lynch to approve the
following Resolution 2021-21 to in-
struct County Treasurer Jean
Sidwell to issue Tax Sale Certifi-
cates in the name of the County.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins, Kouba,
Morrow and Klein. Absent:
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-21
WHEREAS,
The Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, Sec. 77-1809
and 77-1918, provides that upon
the direction of the County Board
of Commissioners, for the County
Treasurer to issue Tax Sale Certifi-
cates in the name of the County,
and
WHEREAS, the following list of
legal descriptions have either delin-
quent taxes for the years 2014,
2015, 2016, 2017, OR 2018, 2019
and have been offered for sale at
Public Sale, and have remained un-
sold for want of bidders,
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RE-
SOLVED, that the Buffalo County
Board directs the County Treasurer
of Buffalo County, to place Tax
Sale Certificates on all delinquent
taxes and special assessments for
2014, 2015 ,2016, 2017, 2018,
2019 and to maintain such Certifi-
cates in her custody, and to pur-
chase all subsequent taxes thereon
as the same may become delin-
quent.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to approve the
following tax refund request sub-
mitted by County Treasurer Jean
Sidwell for Kearney Machine LLC in
the amount of $2,134.30 for parcel
number 310001128. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and Klein.
Absent: McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Sheriff Neil Miller was present for
the following agenda items.
After discussion and review
of the County Sheriff's report, it
was moved by Morrow and se-
conded by Lynch to approve the
Special Designated Liquor License
application filed by The Village 19
for an event to be held on May 29,
2021. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Lynch, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz and Klein. Ab-
sent: McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
After discussion it was moved by
Higgins and seconded by Kouba to
authorize Sheriff Neil Miller to sign
the eight month renewal Advanced
Correctional Healthcare Agreement
of the Provision of Inmate Health
Services. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Lynch, Morrow and Klein. Absent:
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
The Request for Proposal (RFP)
to locate, tie out and provide GPS
observation data and coordinates
on section corners was opened on
March 23, 2021. Zoning Adminis-
trator Dennise Daniels and the Ge-
ographic Information System (GIS)
Committee reviewed all the pro-
posals. Moved by Loeffelholz and
seconded by Morrow to award the
bid from the project team of Buffalo
Surveying Corporation and Jor-
gensen Surveying for the section
corners project and to authorize
Vice Chairman Klein to sign the
contract. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Morrow, Hig-
gins, Kouba, Lynch and Klein. Ab-
sent: McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Dennise
Daniels and Deputy County Attor-
ney Andrew Hoffmeister were pres-
ent for the following Zoning agenda
items.
Vice Chairman Klein opened the
public hearing at 9:25 A.M. for an
Administrative Subdivision filed by
Mitch Humphrey, licensed land sur-
veyor, on behalf of Galen Killion
and Debra D. Killion, to be known
as "Killion Administrative Subdivi-
sion," situated in part of the North-
east Quarter of the Northeast Quar-
ter of Section 27, Township 9
North, Range 17 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska. Mitch Humphrey was
present to review the application
and answer questions. No one else
addressed the Board and Vice
Chairman Klein closed the hearing
at 9:28 A.M. Moved by Higgins
and seconded by Lynch to approve
the Administrative Subdivision with
the following Resolution 2021-22.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Lynch, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Morrow and Klein. Absent:
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2021-22
WHEREAS, Galen Killion and
Debra D. Killion, hereinafter re-
ferred to as "applicants" filed for an
Administrative Subdivision to be
known as "Killion Administrative
Subdivision", with the Buffalo
County Clerk and/or Zoning Admin-
istrator, and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on April 13, 2021,
this Board conducted a public
hearing now and finds:
1. The proposed "Killion Adminis-
trative Subdivision" is in the Agri-
cultural - Residential (AGR) Zoning
District for Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
2. The size of the parcels of real
estate, owned by the subdividing
entity, and any remnant property
not subdivided that amounts to
roughly 19 acres, after subdividing,
complies with the minimum lot size
of this zoning district. The remnant
property owned by the subdividing
entity, is comprised of other lands
in Part of the Northeast Quarter of
the Northeast Quarter Section
Twenty Seven (27), Township Nine
(9) North, Range Seventeen (17),
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
3. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
4. Eagle Road is a county-mai-
ntained open public road that abuts
the proposed subdivision to the
east. The width of this road, after
dedication, complies with the mini-
mum width standards required by
the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
5. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
6. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"Killion Administrative Subdivi-
sion", an administrative subdivision
being Part of the Northeast Quarter
of the Northeast Quarter of Section
Twenty Seven (27), Township Nine
(9) North, Range Seventeen (17),
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, duly made out,
acknowledged and certified, is
hereby approved, accepted, rati-
fied, and authorized to be filed and
recorded in the Office of the Regis-
ter of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Loeffelholz to recess the regular
meeting of the Board of Commis-
sioners at 9:30 A.M. and reconvene
as a Board of Equalization. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Higgins,
Loeffelholz, Kouba, Lynch, Morrow
and Klein. Absent: McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Vice Chairman Klein called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell were present.
Vice Chairman Klein opened the
scheduled Permissive Exemption
Hearings. No one addressed the
Board and Vice Chairman Klein
closed the hearing at 9:31 A.M.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Kouba to approve the applica-
tion filed by Tri-City Village on par-
cel numbers 605425010 and
605425000 as 100% exempt for
tax year 2021. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Lynch, Morrow and Klein. Absent:
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Lynch to approve Tax
List Corrections numbered 4764
through 4771 submitted by County
Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Lynch,
Higgins, Kouba, Morrow and Klein.
Absent: McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Lynch to approve Motor Vehicle
Tax Exemption as indicated on the
application by County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell for Community Action
Partnership of Mid-Nebraska for a
2019 Ford Fusion and a 2019 Kia
Optima. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Lynch, Kouba,
Loeffelholz, Morrow and Klein. Ab-
sent: McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:35 A.M. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Kouba, Lynch, Morrow
and Klein. Absent: McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
South Central Economic Devel-
opment District (SCEDD) Executive
Director Sharon Hueftle was pres-
ent to give updated reports and
filed the annual newsletter.
After discussion regarding
Covid-19 policies, it was moved by
Higgins and seconded by Kouba to
approve the American Rescue Plan
Family First Coronavirus Response
Act (FFCRA) with the following
Resolution 2021-23. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Lynch, Morrow and Klein.
Absent: McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-23
WHEREAS, Buffalo County has
previously implemented proce-
dures to provide for Emergency
Paid Sick Leave and Emergency
Paid Family and Medical Leave as
required by the Family First Coro-
navirus Response Act ("FFCRA");
and
WHEREAS, Buffalo County has
previously implemented proce-
dures to provide for paid sick leave
for employees not covered by the
Family First Coronavirus Response
Act; and
WHEREAS, the mandatory emer-
gency paid sick leave provisions
within the Family First Coronavirus
Response Act expired on Decem-
ber 31, 2020 and were replaced by
an option to voluntarily extend
these forms of paid leave under the
Coronavirus Response and Relief
Supplemental Appropriations Act;
and
WHEREAS, Buffalo County vol-
untarily extended said protections
through March 31, 2021; and
WHEREAS, the American Rescue
Plan Act of 2021 ("ARPA") made
certain modifications to the provi-
sions of the FFCRA; and
WHERAS, Buffalo County recog-
nizes that, due to the nature of the
Covid-19 pandemic policies and
procedures must remain flexible
and adaptable to changing circum-
stances, public health needs, and
local, state, and federal regulations.
WHEREAS, Buffalo County
wishes to extend these provisions
and certain modifications on a vol-
untary basis to eligible employees
through June 30, 2021.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS THAT:
Prior policies implemented under
the Family First Coronavirus Re-
sponse Act and the Counties sup-
plemental procedures for employ-
ees not covered by the FFCRA
shall be extended through June 30,
2021.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED
THAT:
This extension shall be handled
retroactively to April 1, 2021.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED
THAT:
Pursuant to the American Rescue
Plan Act each employee's Covid
leave allotment shall be reset effec-
tive April 1, 2021. Eligibility shall re-
main unmodified except as re-
quired by the ARPA. Expanded eli-
gibility includes, but is not limited
to, getting a COVID-19 vaccine, re-
covering from adverse reactions to
the vaccine, awaiting results of di-
agnosis or testing, or other reasons
set forth in the ARPA.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLED
THAT:
The County also recognizes the
modifications made by the ARPA to
existing reasons for Emergency
Paid Sick Leave ("EPSL") and
Emergency Family Medical Leave
("EFML") and adopts and incorpo-
rates those rules and regulations
into our policies as required by law.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED
THAT:
Supervisors should review em-
ployees prior use of sick leave from
January 1, 2021 through the adop-
tion of this resolution and should
adjust times credited as sick leave
which should now be Covid leave if
the absences were for the pur-
poses of getting a Covid-19 vac-
cine or recovering from adverse re-
actions to the vaccine.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED
THAT:
Supervisors should review em-
ployees prior use of sick leave from
April 1, 2021 through the adoption
of this resolution and should adjust
times credited as sick leave which
should now be Covid leave if the
absences now qualify under ex-
panded reasons for EPSL or EFML
or for employees who had previ-
ously exhausted Covid leave.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED
THAT:
This may be further extended
upon action of the Board or may be
superseded or replaced by applica-
ble state or federal law without fur-
ther action of the Board.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Lynch to approve the vaccina-
tion incentive policy with the fol-
lowing Resolution 2021-24. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Higgins,
Lynch, Kouba, Morrow and Klein.
Voting "Nay": Loeffelholz. Absent:
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-24
WHEREAS, COVID-19 has had a
significant impact on Buffalo
County and its employees; and,
WHEREAS, illnesses, absences,
and quarantine related to
COVID-19 have had significant im-
pacts on Buffalo County and its
employees; and,
WHEREAS, vaccination against
COVID-19 may reduce or prevent
illnesses, absences, and/or need to
quarantine amongst vaccinated
employees; and,
WHEREAS, some employees
have already received said vac-
cines; and,
WHEREAS, some employees
may become eligible in the future;
and,
WHEREAS, vaccination may re-
duce absences, illnesses, and need
for quarantine of employees as a
result of COVID-19, which in turn
benefits Buffalo County; and,
WHEREAS, Buffalo County rec-
ognizes that, as of now, not all em-
ployees may be eligible for said
vaccination but employees may be-
come eligible in the future; and,
WHEREAS, Buffalo County
wishes to encourage eligible em-
ployees to receive their vaccina-
tions to protect against COVID-19
or for having previously been vacci-
nated against COVID-19 by provid-
ing a de minimis incentive.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS THAT:
All employees who provide proof
they have completed a course of
vaccination against Covid-19 shall
be issued four (4) hours of addi-
tional vacation time.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED
THAT:
This vacation time shall be cred-
ited to said employees on the date
they provide proof of completing
their course of vaccination. Em-
ployees having already completed
their course of vaccination and
wishing to claim this additional va-
cation time shall request said time
no later than April 30, 2021. Em-
ployees completing their course of
vaccination after April 13, 2021
shall make their request within 30
days of completing their course of
vaccination. Employees must have
been active employees at the time
they completed their course of vac-
cination and must remain employ-
ees on the date they request said
vacation leave.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED
THAT:
Time off to receive a vaccination
or to recover from adverse reac-
tions to a vaccination should be re-
solved under the County's sick
leave policies or applicable provi-
sions of other state and federal
regulations and is not impacted by
this policy.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED
THAT:
Employee vacation accrual caps
will be extended by 4 hours
through December 31, 2021 for all
employees, whether or not they re-
quest this additional vacation time.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED
THAT:
Employees may claim this addi-
tional vacation time for vaccines re-
ceived through November 30,
2021.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED
THAT:
Employees requesting said
credit must complete a request
form which is available from their
supervisor or the Clerk's office.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED
THAT:
This de minimis incentive is vol-
untary. Employees are not required
to request this additional vacation
time if they wish their vaccination
status to remain private or do not
wish to otherwise request the addi-
tional time. Employees not wishing
to request this credit for any rea-
son, or no reason at all, do not
need to take any action. Supervi-
sors and department heads may
not ask employees whether or not
they intend to request this vacation
time and may not require or pres-
sure employees to request this de
minimis incentive.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED
THAT:
If an employee believes they may
be ineligible to receive a vaccina-
tion before November 30, 2021,
and therefore this may have im-
pacted eligibility for this incentive;
and if they believe they are entitled
to remedies or protections availa-
ble under the ADA, GINA, Title VII
or any other applicable federal rule,
right, or regulation, they may (but
are not required to) request a rea-
sonable accommodation from the
ADA coordinator.
Facilities Director Stephen
Gaasch was present for the follow-
ing agenda items.
After discussion it was moved by
Loeffelholz and seconded by Lynch
to ratify Chairman McMullen's sig-
nature with Campspot for the
placement of a park fee collection
system at the Buffalo County Rec-
reation Area-Ravenna Lake. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Lynch, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow
and Klein. Absent: McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Lynch and seconded
by Morrow to approve the following
Resolution 2021-25 to authorize a
petty cash fund to be operated by
the Facilities OMP Department.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Lynch, Morrow, Higgins, Kouba,
Loeffelholz and Klein. Absent:
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2021-25
We, the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, authorize a petty
cash fund to be operated by the
Facilities OMP Department in the
amount of $2,500.00.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the early
claims submitted by the County
Clerk as listed below. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Loef-
felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Lynch and
Klein. Absent: McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
GENERAL FUND
BUFFALO CO BOARD OF COM-
MISSIONERS RE PETTY CASH
2,500.00; BUFFALO CO CLERK RE PETTY CASH 5,500.00; BUF-
FALO CO SHERIFF RE PETTY
CASH 2,000.00; BUFFALO CO FA-
CILITIES AP PETTY CASH
2,500.00
ROAD FUND
STATE OF NE T FUELS TAX
3,544.00
Deputy County Attorney Andrew
Hoffmeister and David Carr with
Central Platte Natural Resources
Commission were present to re-
view and answer any questions on
the request from Central Platte
Natural Resources Commission.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to authorize
Vice Chairman Klein to sign the In-
terlocal Agreement with Central
Platte Natural Resources Commis-
sion (CPNRD) with Resolution
2021-26. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,
Lynch, Morrow and Klein. Absent:
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2021-26
WHEREAS Central Platte Natural
Resources District, hereinafter
simply referred to as "District", de-
sires to have an easement to
re-construct and/or re-build the
now existing raised public viewing
walkways for viewing by the public
of the Platte River all as part of the
Recreational Trail Program, as ad-
ministered in the State of Nebraska
by the Nebraska Game and Parks
Commission. This raised viewing
walkway is located to the east of
Lowell Road and to the north of
Elm Island Road. The District ac-
quired this land in 1995. It is de-
scribed in Warranty Deed filed in
Roll 95 Page 8108, Buffalo County
Register of Deeds, and
WHEREAS, District believes that
part of the existing and rebuilt
raised public viewing walkway is
and may be in the future situated
on lands owned by Buffalo County,
hereinafter simply referred to as
"County". The land affected by this
walkway might be within the road
right of way for Lowell Road, a
north to south county maintained,
which is a non-sectional line public
road, that is a laid out and publicly
used public road located in Section
Twelve (12), Township Eight (8)
North, Range Fourteen (14) West of
the 6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, all as described in deed
filed with Buffalo County Register
of Deeds on March 10, 1959, in
Deed Book 170, Page 298 and
mentioned, partially mentioned in
the deed to the District described
in the previous paragraph, and
WHEREAS, it would be in the
best interests of the District and
County to enter into an agreement
to memorialize the existence and
continued existence of the public
walkway and set out conditions
and responsibilities for its rebuild-
ing, operation, and maintenance,
and
WHEREAS, an Interlocal Govern-
ment Agreement has been drafted
that addresses construction, con-
tinued maintenance, and liability is-
sues, and
NOW THEREFORE, be it re-
solved that Buffalo County accepts
the Interlocal Agreement between
itself and Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District and this Board au-
thorizes its Chairperson to sign this
agreement on behalf of Buffalo
County and to do all necessary to
carry out the provisions of such In-
terlocal agreement.
FURTHER RESOLVED, that the
Interlocal Agreement authorized by
this Resolution may be filed against
the real estate described in Roll 95
Page 8108, Buffalo County Regis-
ter of Deeds, which said legal de-
scription set out in full in the Inter-
local Agreement.
FURTHER RESOLVED, that no
zoning permit is required for this re-
construction
After some discussion on the lost
Corner Section fees, the Board re-
ferred further discussion to the GIS
Committee. No action was taken at
this time.
The Board discussed the pur-
chase of property and reviewed the
Resolution prepared by Deputy
County Attorney Andrew Hoff-
meister in order to record the pur-
chase of the property described as
Lots 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 Last
Addition, City of Kearney, Buffalo
County. Moved by Morrow and se-
conded by Lynch to ratify signing
the agreement of the purchase with
the following Resolution 2021-27
and authorized the Chairman to
close the transaction. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Lynch,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz and
Klein. Absent: McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-27
WHEREAS, this Board has been
negotiating the purchase of the fol-
lowing described real estate, here-
inafter referred to as "subject prop-
erty":
Lots Eight (8), Nine (9), Ten (10),
Eleven (11), Twelve (12), and Thir-
teen (13), Last Additional, a Subdi-
vision to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, and
WHEREAS, on or about April 1,
2021, realtor for Black Hills Natural
Gas, LLC, A Nebraska Limited Lia-
bility Company, prepared a Com-
mercial Purchase Agreement for
the sale of the subject property for
the price of One Million Five Hun-
dred Thousand ($1,500,000.00)
DOLLARS with William C.
McMullen, Chairperson of the Buf-
falo County Board, on behalf of
Buffalo County, signing this agree-
ment and posting $10,000.00 ear-
nest money, and
WHEREAS, as required by law,
this property was appraised and
this price is comparable to the
value stated in the appraisal, and
WHEREAS, this Board desires to
ratify the actions of Mr. McMullen
and proceed to close on the pur-
chase of the subject property all as
set forth in the Commercial Pur-
chase Agreement contract, with the
Board desiring that an earlier date
of closing be utilized such as June
2, 2021, if possible.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY BUFFALO COUNTY,
ACTING BY AND THROUGH ITS
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMIS-
SIONERS THAT Buffalo County
shall proceed to purchase the sub-
ject property for the above stated
price under the terms and condi-
tions of the Commercial Purchase
Agreement.
FURTHER RESOLVED, that all
county officials are authorized to
proceed with all acts necessary
and proper to result in the closing
of the purchase of this real estate
by Buffalo County and make claims
for payment of the same.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that
all actions of William C. McMullen,
Buffalo County Board Chairperson,
in the negotiation and signing of
this contract are ratified by this
Board including, but not limited to,
the actions of Mr. McMullen for
early claim payment for the
$10,000.00 earnest money.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to receive the
road petition to vacate portions of
roads located in the Armada Town-
ship and to forward this petition to
Highway Superintendent John
Maul. Superintendent Maul will
conduct a study and report back to
this Board within 30 days. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Kouba, Higgins, Lynch, Morrow
and Klein. Absent: McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to approve the
Emergency Relief Program-Eme-
rgency/Permanent Repairs with the
following Resolution 2021-28.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba, Lynch,
Morrow and Klein. Absent:
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-28
For Emergency Relief Program
Emergency/Permanent Repairs
Buffalo County
Project No. ER-10(73)
Control No. 42908
DDIR Site L10-03
Whereas: Certain transportation
facilities have been designated as
being eligible for Federal assis-
tance from the Department of
Transportation through the Emer-
gency Relief Program (ER) of the
Federal Highway Administration
(FHWA); and
Whereas: Major highways and
bridges in Nebraska that are part of
the Federal-Aid highway system
suffered widespread serious dam-
age as a result of flooding beginn-
ing on March 12, 2019 (Disaster #
NE19) and were in need of emer-
gency or temporary repair, or resto-
ration; and
Whereas: The Nebraska Depart-
ment of Transportation, as a recipi-
ent of the previously described
Federal assistance, is charged with
oversight of the expenditures of
said funds, and
Whereas: The County has com-
pleted all repair work on an eligible
Federal-Aid route to restore essen-
tial traffic.
Whereas: The project has met all
contract provisions as required by
23 CFR Part 633A, met the Da-
vis-Bacon wage requirements, and
abided by the Disadvantaged Busi-
ness Enterprises (DBE) require-
ments, American with Disability Act
(ADA) requirements, "Buy America"
Provisions, FHWA 1273 and prohi-
bitions against the use of convict
labor (23 U.S.C. 114); and
Whereas: The State has com-
pleted the required NEPA docu-
ment, along with resource agency
concurrences, and no new right of
way (ROW) was needed for com-
pleting permanent repairs; and
Whereas: All emergency repairs
were completed within 180 days
and are eligible for 100% federal
reimbursement; and
Whereas: The total emergency
repairs reimbursement is
$15,894.09 and no further costs re-
lating to this project will be incurred
or submitted to the State
Be It Resolved: That the Ne-
braska Department of Transporta-
tion is hereby requested to act on
behalf of Buffalo County to admin-
ister Federal funds
Be It Further Resolved: That the
Chairman of the County Board is
authorized to sign this Resolution
on behalf of said Board
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Higgins to enter into Executive
Session at 10:35 A.M. to discuss
personnel issues. In addition to the
Board members responding to roll
call, County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton was present. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Kouba, Higgins,
Loeffelholz, Lynch, Morrow and
Klein. Absent: McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
Moved by Lynch and seconded
by Loeffelholz to move out of Exec-
utive Session at 10:59 A.M. and re-
sume the open meeting. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Lynch, Loef-
felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow
and Klein. Absent: McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Lynch and seconded
by Kouba to retain counsel to se-
cure legal advice with Woods & Ait-
ken for matters outside of the
NIRMA hotline and authorize Vice
Chairman Klein to sign the contract
as presented. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Lynch, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Morrow and Klein. Voting "Nay":
Higgins. Absent: McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Vice Chairman Klein reviewed the
following correspondence. Howard
County sent a notice of public
hearing before the Howard County
Planning & Zoning Commission to
be held April 21, 2021 regarding
the amendments of Zoning Regula-
tions. The City of Kearney sent the
City of Kearney Planning Commis-
sion Agenda for the April 16, 2021
meeting. Nebraska Department of
Environment and Energy sent a let-
ter regarding the Sweetwater Cattle
Co., LLC Concentrated Animal
Feeding Operation to operate live-
stock waste control facilities
(LWCF) phase II. Shana Thomas,
Dustin Bailey, Susan and Randall
King and Cindy Fuqua sent emails
regarding stance on the Second
Amendment Sanctuaries (2A Sanc-
tuaries) along with a call from Steve
and Iris Luth also supporting the
Second Amendment Sanctuaries.
Vice Chairman Klein called on each
Board member present for commit-
tee reports and recommendations.
Vice Chairman Klein called for
Citizen's forum. Bryan Slater
thanked the Board for passing the
Second Amendment Resolution
earlier in this meeting. Tom Ray-
burn addressed his concerns about
the Veterans Service office and
thanked the Board for passing the
Second Amendment Resolution.
No one else was present to ad-
dress the Board.
Vice Chairman Klein asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 11:20 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 27,
2021.
ATTEST:
Ivan Klein, Vice Chairman
Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE
A Committee Meeting of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District will be held on April 23,
2021 at 9:00 AM at the Holdrege
office. A current agenda is availa-
ble at the Office of the Assistant
Secretary at 415 Lincoln St., Hol-
drege, NE 68949.
NOTICE OF DIVORCE
PROCEEDING
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Beverly Bordeaux, Plantiff, vs.
Carlos J. Castaneda, Defandent
TO: Carolos J. Castaneda, whose
whereabouts are unknown upon
whom personal service of sum-
mons cannot be had, and is the de-
fendant in said proceedings: You
are notified that on March 5, 2021,
the plantiff, Beverly Bordeaux filed
a Complaint against you in the Dis-
trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, at cast no. 21-121, the ob-
ject of which is to obtain a dissolu-
tion of marriage on the ground the
marriage is irretrievably broken and
to obtain an equitable division of
the property, among other things.
You are required to answer said
Complaint on or before 4-20-2021,
or said Complaint against you will
be taken as ture.
Beverly Bordeaux
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BIG IRON AVIATION, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that Big
Iron Aviation, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska, with its reg-
istered office at 7890 W. 70th St.,
Kearney, NE 68845. The purpose
for which the company is organized
is to engage in any and all lawful
business for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The company was organized and
commenced on April 29, 2020, and
will have perpetural existence un-
less terminated sooner. The Affairs
of the company are to be con-
ducted by Kerri W. Merklin.
Big Iron Aviation, L.L.C.
Kerri W. Merklin, Organizer
NANCY GARRELTS
ATTORNEY AT LAW
PO Box 1003
Holdrege, NE 68949-1003
(308) 991-4305
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF BKMT, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
BKMT, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred
to as "the Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 1516 1st Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, P.O.
Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska
68848-1600.
Dated: April 1, 2021
Luke E. Zinnell,
Organizer
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE
CASE NO. CI 21-172
CHRISTOPHER JAMES LUM
DEAN KOZISKI, Minor Child
By Parent: Amber Diane
Koziski
You are hereby notified that a
hearing on the name change of
Christopher James Lum Dean
Koziski in the above entitled case
will be heard before the Honorable
Ryan Carson, Judge of the District
Court of Buffalo County, Court-
room No. 1 at the Buffalo County
Courthouse or Justice Center, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska,
on May 13, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., or
as soon thereafter as the same may
be heard.
March 30, 2021
Amber Diane Koziski, Parent
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
K&C Brennan Trucking, Inc.,
whose Registered Agent is Kory J.
Brennan, and whose Registered
Office is located at 703 W 10th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845,
was formed on February 19, 2021
to engage in any lawful business in
the State of Nebraska. The corpo-
ration has authorized and issued
10,000 shares of common stock at
a value of $1.00 per share. The
name and address of the incorpo-
rator is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602
Pacific Street, Suite 200, Omaha,
Nebraska 68114.
Thomas E. Whitmore,
Incorporator
Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,
L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KATTT VENTURES, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that
KATTT VENTURES, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the state of Nebraska, with its
designated office at 1312 W 16th
Street, Kearney, NE 68845. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,
1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in any and all lawful
businesses for which a limited lia-
bility company may be organized
under the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The company was organ-
ized and commenced on April 13,
2021, and will continue in perpetu-
ity. Its affairs shall be conducted
by its sole member, Kathryn Crook,
until such time as her successors
are selected pursuant to the Oper-
ating Agreement.
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE
CASE NO. CI 21-173
KAYLEE JO KOZISKI, Minor
Child
By Parent: Amber Diane
Koziski
You are hereby notified that a
hearing on the name change of
KayLee Jo Koziski is the above en-
titled case will be heard before the
Honorable Ryan Carson, Judge of
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Courtroom No. 1 at the
Buffalo County Courthouse or Jus-
tice Center, 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska on May 13,
2021, at 9:30 a.m., or as soon
thereafter as the same may be
heard.
March 30, 2021
Amber Diane Koziski, Parent
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
RadStad Marketing LLC (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office of
the Company is 1803 I Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
Registered Agent of the Company
is Registered Agents Inc, 530 S.
13th St. STE 100, Lincoln, NE
68508. The Company was formed
on March 23, 2021.