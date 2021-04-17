Legal notices: April 17, 2021

CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
Center Point Solutions, LLC
FIRST:
the name of the limited li-
ability company is Center Point So-
lutions, LLC.
SECOND: The street and mailing
address of its designated office in
the state of Nebraska is 3515 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847
THIRD: The street and mailing
address of its designated office in
the state of Nebraska is 3515 Cen-
tral Ave, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name of its agent for service of
process is Tammie K. Beck.
FOURTH: The personal liability of
the members and managers of the
company for monetary damages
for breach of fiduciary duty shall be
eliminated to indemnify its mem-
bers and managers to the fullest
extent permissable under Nebraska
law.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-
dersigned has executed this Certifi-
cate of Organization on the date
below.
DATE: February 25, 2021
Tammie K. Beck,
Organizer
NOTICE
Frontier provides basic residential
services for rates from $21.50 -
$24.99 for flat rate service. Frontier
also provides basic business ser-
vices for rates from $32.50 -
$38.78. Other taxes, fees, and sur-
charges may apply. Frontier offers
single party service, touch tone, toll
blocking, access to long distance,
emergency services, operator as-
sistance, and directory assistance.
Use of these services may result in
additional charges. Budget or
economy services also may be
available.
Frontier offers Lifeline service
which is a nontransferable govern-
ment assistance program that pro-
vides a $5.25 discount on the cost
of monthly telephone service or
$9.25 on eligible broadband or
bundled voice and broadband
products (where available) and is
limited to one discount per house-
hold. The Nebraska Telephone As-
sistance Program (NTAP) provides
an additional $3.50 discount, to eli-
gible customers, beyond the fed-
eral Lifeline discount. For further in-
formation regarding the NTAP or to
apply, please contact the Nebraska
Telephone Assistance Program
toll-free at 1-800-526-0017 or visit
mmunications/nebraska-tel-
ephone-assistance-programlifeline.
If you have any questions regard-
ing Frontier's rates or services,
please call us at 1-800-FRONTIER
for further information or visit us at
4/17/21
KEARNEY HUB
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
H&S TACTICAL, LLC
Notice is hereby given that H&S
Tactical, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 919 11th Ave, Kearney, NE
68845. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Tra-
vis Harris, 919 11th Ave, Kearney,
NE 68845.
Dated: March 25, 2021
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
ThreeKids Corp
, whose Regis-
tered Agent is Patrick Dolan, and
whose Registered Office is located
at 1605 E 57th Street Unit A, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847, was formed
on April 7, 2021 to engage in any
lawful business in the State of Ne-
braska. The corporation has au-
thorized and issued 10,000 shares
of common stock at a value of
$1.00 per share. The name and ad-
dress of the incorporator is Thomas
E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific Street,