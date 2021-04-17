 Skip to main content
Legal notices: April 17, 2021
CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

Center Point Solutions, LLC

FIRST:

the name of the limited li-

ability company is Center Point So-

lutions, LLC.

SECOND: The street and mailing

address of its designated office in

the state of Nebraska is 3515 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847

THIRD: The street and mailing

address of its designated office in

the state of Nebraska is 3515 Cen-

tral Ave, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name of its agent for service of

process is Tammie K. Beck.

FOURTH: The personal liability of

the members and managers of the

company for monetary damages

for breach of fiduciary duty shall be

eliminated to indemnify its mem-

bers and managers to the fullest

extent permissable under Nebraska

law.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-

dersigned has executed this Certifi-

cate of Organization on the date

below.

DATE: February 25, 2021

Tammie K. Beck,

Organizer

NOTICE

 

Frontier provides basic residential

services for rates from $21.50 -

$24.99 for flat rate service. Frontier

also provides basic business ser-

vices for rates from $32.50 -

$38.78. Other taxes, fees, and sur-

charges may apply. Frontier offers

single party service, touch tone, toll

blocking, access to long distance,

emergency services, operator as-

sistance, and directory assistance.

Use of these services may result in

additional charges. Budget or

economy services also may be

available.

Frontier offers Lifeline service

which is a nontransferable govern-

ment assistance program that pro-

vides a $5.25 discount on the cost

of monthly telephone service or

$9.25 on eligible broadband or

bundled voice and broadband

products (where available) and is

limited to one discount per house-

hold. The Nebraska Telephone As-

sistance Program (NTAP) provides

an additional $3.50 discount, to eli-

gible customers, beyond the fed-

eral Lifeline discount. For further in-

formation regarding the NTAP or to

apply, please contact the Nebraska

Telephone Assistance Program

toll-free at 1-800-526-0017 or visit

https://psc.nebraska.gov/teleco-

mmunications/nebraska-tel-

ephone-assistance-programlifeline.

If you have any questions regard-

ing Frontier's rates or services,

please call us at 1-800-FRONTIER

for further information or visit us at

www.Frontier.com.

4/17/21

CNS-3461584#

KEARNEY HUB

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

H&S TACTICAL, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that H&S

Tactical, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 919 11th Ave, Kearney, NE

68845. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Tra-

vis Harris, 919 11th Ave, Kearney,

NE 68845.

Dated: March 25, 2021

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

ThreeKids Corp

, whose Regis-

tered Agent is Patrick Dolan, and

whose Registered Office is located

at 1605 E 57th Street Unit A, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847, was formed

on April 7, 2021 to engage in any

lawful business in the State of Ne-

braska. The corporation has au-

thorized and issued 10,000 shares

of common stock at a value of

$1.00 per share. The name and ad-

dress of the incorporator is Thomas

E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific Street,

Suite 200, Omaha, Nebraska

68114.

Thomas E. Whitmore,

Incorporator

