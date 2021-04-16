 Skip to main content
Legal notices: April 16, 2021
Legal notices: April 16, 2021

NOTICE OF MEETING

KEARNEY REGIONAL

AIRPORT ADVISORY BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Kearney Regional

Airport Advisory Board of the City

of Kearney, Nebraska, will be held

at 5:30 p.m. on

April 19, 2021 in the Airport Man-

ager's Office, 5145 Airport Road,

Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting

will be open to the public. An

agenda for such meeting, kept con-

tinuously current, is available for

public inspection at the Office of

the City Clerk at the City Hall, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, during normal busi-

ness hours. Except for items of an

emergency nature, the agenda shall

not be altered later than 24 hours

before the scheduled commence-

ment of the meeting. The Kearney

Regional Airport Advisory Board

shall have the right to modify the

agenda to include items of an

emergency nature only at such

public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ A16,t1

Meeting Proceedings

Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education

Regular Meeting

Monday, April 12, 2021

5:30 P.M.

Staff Development Room

320 West 24th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

 

At its April 12, 2021 regular meet-

ing, the Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education took the follow-

ing action:

1. Excused Board Member Alex

Straatmann from the meeting

2. Recognized the Arram Family

donation of $250,000 for the pur-

pose of creating the Arram Family

Tutoring Center at the Hanny Arram

Center for Success

3. Recognized the 2021 NSAA

State Speech Contest KHS Class A

state runner-up speech team and

coaches

4. Recognized KHS student,

Brooklyn Liljehorn; and KHS art

teacher, Katrina Olmstead, for their

National Ceramics Art Awards; and

Brooklyn's National Gold Medal in

the 2021 Scholastic Art and Writing

Awards competition

5. Heard a report from Denise

Christensen, MPAC Director, on

the Morris Matinee Series perfor-

mances and workshops that are

provided to students in the Kearney

Public Schools

6. Heard a report from Morgan

Bird, KPS social worker, on the

CARE Portal on the KPS website

which provides information on mul-

tiple links students and families

may access for various types of

assistance

7. Heart a report from Superin-

tendent Edwards on legislation be-

ing considered in the Nebraska

Unicameral that relates to educa-

tion

8. Heard a report from Kent

Cordes of BD Construction on

progress being made on the Hanny

Arram Center for Success renova-

tion project

9. Heard President Gifford an-

nounce the 2021 "Celebration of

Excellence" Reception to be held

on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in the

Loper Hall at the Kearney Holiday

Inn to honor 2020 and 2021 em-

ployees for their years of service,

the 2020 and 2021 retirees; and

the 2020 and 2021 Foundation

award winners

10. Heard a report from Board

Member Drew Blessing on legisla-

tive activity in the Nebraska

Unicameral that is being monitored

by the NASB Legislative Commit-

tee

11. Approved the minutes of the

March 8, 2021 public hearing and

regular meeting of the Board of

Education, as presented

12. Approved the April, 2021

claims, as presented

13. Approved the April, 2021 fi-

nancial reports, as presented

14. Approved the KHS FCCLA

Chapter trip to the 2021 FCCLA

National Leadership Conference,

June 27-July 3, 2021 in Nashville,

TN, with no direct cost incurred by

the school district

15. Accepted the resignations of

Jenna Varilek, speech/language

pathologist at Kearney High

School; Kate Roehrich, kindergar-

ten teacher at Kenwood Elemen-

tary School; Abigail Elgueta Figue-

roa, special education life skills

teacher at Kearney High School;

Amy Burns, special education

teacher at Horizon Middle School;

Janine Edwards, art teacher at

Sunrise Middle School; McKenzie

Reilly, kindergarten teacher at

Northeast Elementary School; So-

phie Risinger, permanent substitute

teacher at Horizon and Sunrise

Middle Schools; and Bobby Bernt,

Title I reading teacher at Bryant El-

ementary School; as well as the re-

tirement resignation of Jane Gid-

dings, 2nd grade teacher at Glen-

wood Elementary School, with re-

gret, effective the end of the

2020-2021 school year

16. Approved the employment of

Kirsten Prickett, BA+27, Step 8,

1.00 FTE Spanish teacher at Hori-

zon Middle School; Melanie Gowin,

BA+27, Step 8, 1.00 FTE Eng-

lish/language arts teacher at Sun-

rise Middle School; Kate Tellus,

BA, Step 5, 1.00 FTE 6th grade

English/language arts teacher at

Horizon Middle School; Theison

Anderson, MA, Step 4, 1.00 FTE

4th grade teacher at Kenwood Ele-

mentary School; Sydney Ferrara,

MA, Step 2, 1.00 FTE district

speech/language pathologist; Noah

Murrish, BA, Step 3, 1.00 FTE Eng-

lish/language arts teacher at Kear-

ney High School (contingent upon

his ability to secure appropriate

certification); Chelsea Palu, MA,

Step 1, 1.00 FTE special education

teacher at a location to be deter-

mined (contingent upon her ability

to secure appropriate certification);

Ashlee Bauer, MA, Step 7, 1.00

FTE kindergarten teacher at

Kenwood Elementary School; Molly

Reger, BA+9, Step 4, 1.00 FTE 3rd

grade teacher at Central Elemen-

tary School; Mariah Murrish, BA,

Step 2, 1.00 FTE 5th grade teacher

at Meadowlark Elementary School;

and Micah Goodwin, MA, Step 8,

1.00 FTE 2nd grade teacher at

Central Elementary School; for the

2021-2022 school year

17. Approved the employment of

Mark Johnson as principal of Sun-

rise Middle School for the

2021-2022 school year

18. Accepted the bid of Coach

Masters of Kearney for a 2015 MCI

J4500 motorcoach in the amount of

$226,450.00, with a trade-in value

of $10,000, for a total cost to the

district of $216,450.00; and ac-

cepted the bid of Nebraska Central

Equipment for two 2022 Micro Bird

Type A buses in the amount of

$145,226.00, and accepted the

trade-in offer of Coach Masters of

Kearney of $13,000, for a total cost

to the district of $132,226.00

19. Adjourned the meeting

ZNEZ A16,t1

 

 

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

April 20th, 2021

 

The Nebraska Cooperative Re-

publican Platte Enhancement

(NCORPE) will conduct an Annual

Report Public Hearing on April

20th, 2021 at 10:00 am at 30 N.

John St., Lower Republican NRD in

Alma, NE 68920

All persons having an interest in

these matters are invited to attend

and make their views known at this

time. Further information may be

obtained by contacting the N-CO-

RPE Office at (308) 534-6752 or at

ncorpe.org.

Individuals with disabilities may

request auxiliary aids and services

necessary for participation, by con-

tacting the NCORPE Office at the

address or phone number listed

above.

REGULAR MEETING NOTICE

April 20th, 2021

The Nebraska Cooperative Re-

publican Platte Enhancement

(NCORPE) will conduct its' Regular

Meeting on April 20th, 2021 imme-

diately following the conclusion of

the Public Hearing currently sched-

uled at 10:00 am. The meeting

shall be held at 30 N. John St.,

Lower Republican NRD in Alma,

NE 68920

All persons having an interest in

these matters are invited to attend

and make their views known at this

time. Further information may be

obtained by contacting the N-CO-

RPE Office at (308) 534-6752 or at

ncorpe.org.

Individuals with disabilities may

request auxiliary aids and services

necessary for participation, by con-

tacting the NCORPE Office at the

address or phone number listed

above.

ZNEZ A16,t1

 

KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

DISTRICT #7

CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN

APRIL 2021

PUBLICATION OF CHECKS

VENDOR DESCRIPTION AMOUNT

24 Hour Tees / DripShip Miscella-

neous Expenditure 1,575.00; 24

Hour Tees / DripShip Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 364.50; Accu Cut

Systems Supplies 54.00; Adven-

ture Enterprises LLC Transportation

Charges 147.40; Adventure Enter-

prises LLC Transportation Charges

327.60; Adventure to Success

Child Development Travel 510.00;

Affordable Plumbing Co Miscella-

neous Expenditure 5,200.00; All

City Garage Door LLC Repairs &

Maintenance Services 1,528.00; All

Makes Auto Supply Supplies

251.44; All Makes Auto Supply Ti-

res and Parts 371.14; All Makes

Auto Supply Tires and Parts

1,163.33; All Makes Auto Supply

Tires and Parts 142.15; All Makes

Auto Supply Tires and Parts 22.08;

All Makes Auto Supply Tires and

Parts 100.51; Alpha Rehabilitation

Pupil Services 226.44; Alyscia M.

Sidlo Professional Services 30.00;

Alyssa Prososki Dues and Fees

40.00; Alyssa Prososki Dues and

Fees 80.00; Alyssa Prososki Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 40.00;

Alyssa Prososki Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 40.00; Amazon Capital

Services AudioVisual Materials

310.54; Amazon Capital Services

Dues and Fees 81.09; Amazon

Capital Services Dues and Fees

81.13; Amazon Capital Services

Explore 93.97; Amazon Capital

Services Furniture and Fixtures

873.77; Amazon Capital Services

Miscellaneous Expenditure 194.45;

Amazon Capital Services Miscella-

neous Expenditure 194.45; Amazon

Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 516.08; Amazon Capital

Services Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 100.48; Amazon Capital Ser-

vices Miscellaneous Expenditure

35.49; Amazon Capital Services

Miscellaneous Expenditure 59.11;

;Amazon Capital Services Miscella-

neous Expenditure 140.40; Amazon

Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 85.88; Amazon Capital

Services Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 349.98; Amazon Capital Ser-

vices Miscellaneous Expenditure

23.99; Amazon Capital Services

Miscellaneous Expenditure 334.87;

Amazon Capital Services Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 119.87; Ama-

zon Capital Services Miscellaneous

Expenditure 59.52; Amazon Capital

Services Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 11.99; Amazon Capital Ser-

vices Miscellaneous Expenditure

238.85; Amazon Capital Services

Miscellaneous Expenditure 45.72;

Amazon Capital Services Miscella-

neous Expenditure 285.25; Amazon

Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 144.35; Amazon Capital

Services Professional Services

81.13; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 480.14; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 717.19; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 230.74;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

153.60; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 6.59; Amazon Capital Ser-

vices Supplies 55.43; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 105.26;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

44.96; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 213.44; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 119.12; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 882.70;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

228.72; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 166.33; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 425.66; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 60.57 ;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

39.98; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 25.93; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 138.96; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 80.91;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

321.65; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 23.99; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 72.08; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 357.71;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

50.18; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 120.37; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 299.40; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 23.99;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

55.62; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 23.68; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 50.94; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 69.92l;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

11.06; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 81.13; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 81.13; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 221.80;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

363.82; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 492.63; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 223.85; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 92.01;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

196.36; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 82.95; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 112.45; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 127.97;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

351.70; Amazon Capital Services

Transportation Charges 17.99;

American Button Machines Furni-

ture and Fixtures 381.12; American

Button Machines Miscellaneous

Expenditure 115.90; American Red

CrossHealth & Safety Svcs Em-

ployee Training and Development

Services 2,520.00; Angelica John-

son Childcare Professional Ser-

vices 405.00; Anteshia Switzer

Travel 16.46; Apple Inc Supplies

41.96; Apple Market Food 4.41;

Apple Market Supplies 65.00; April

Heilbrun Supplies 24.99; Arnold

Motor Supply Tires and Parts

92.51; Asael Arevalo Professional

Services 120.00; Associated Sup-

ply Company Inc. Supplies

1,026.30; Auburn High School Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 101.08; Au-

burn High School Miscellaneous

Expenditure 25.00; AUCA Chicago

Lockbox Uniforms 964.59; AUCA

Chicago Lockbox Uniforms 184.72;

Awards Unlimited Miscellaneous

Expenditure 214.42; Awards Unlim-

ited Miscellaneous Expenditure

48.47; Awards Unlimited Supplies

111.53; Awards Unlimited Supplies

111.52; Bamford Inc Repairs &

Maintenance Services 226.00;

Bellevue East High School Dues

and Fees 280.00; Bellevue West

Miscellaneous Expenditure 84.00;

Benjamin Dillon Professional Ser-

vices 220.00; Best Western Plus

Lincoln Inn & Suites Travel

2,304.00; BH Media Group Inc. Pe-

riodicals 7.80; Big Apple Fun Cen-

ter Supplies 12.00; Black Hills En-

ergy Natural Gas 627.30; Black

Hills Energy Natural Gas 1.32; Blick

Art Materials Il Supplies 217.65;

Bracker's Good Earth Clays Inc

Supplies 535.50; Brad Green Pro-

fessional Services 240.00; Brad

Green Professional Services

320.00; Brad Newcomb Family

Sales 124.70; Brandon Cool Travel

257.48; Brianna Rae Mangers Pro-

fessional Services 90.00; Bridge-

port High School Miscellaneous

Expenditure 89.79; Bridget Besse

Professional Services 120.00;

Brinley Marie Linton Professional

Services 210.00; Britta Douglas

Professional Services 270.00; Brit-

tany Kay Rocheleau Professional

Services 90.00; Brungardt Engi-

neering LLC Building Acquitions

and Improvements 11,091.13; Buf-

falo County Community Health

Partners Grants From Corporations

and Private Interests 4,396.00; Buf-

falo County Sheriff's Office Pro-

fessional Services 4,500.00; Buffalo

Outdoor Power LLC Tires and Parts

42.70; Builders HowTo Warehouse

Miscellaneous Expenditure

7,384.60; Builders HowTo Ware-

house Supplies 432.83; Builders

HowTo Warehouse Supplies 44.84;

Builders HowTo Warehouse Sup-

plies 57.40; Bus Parts Warehouse

Tires and Parts 34.24; Business

World ProdHastings Supplies

39.79; Carol Kenton Travel 2.41;

Carol Kenton Travel 44.30; Carter

Siebke Supplies 24.68; Caryn

Saulsbury Supplies 44.36; Casey

and Kirsch Publishers Supplies

300.00; Cash from NebraskaLand

National Bank Supplies 139.01;

CashWa Distributing Food

92,115.81; CDW Government Inc

Technology Software 27,515.04;

CDW Government Inc Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware 436.00; CDW

Government Inc Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware 195,168.00;

Center for Education & Employ-

ment Law Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 159.00; Central Community

College GI Professional Services

28,450.00; Central Hydraulic Syst &

Equip Tires and Parts 149.00; Cen-

tral Nebraska Bobcat Supplies

378.80; Chad Lydiatt Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 300.00; Charter

Communications Miscellaneous

Expenditure 19.62; Charter Com-

munications Other Communication

25.24; Charter Communications

Supplies 39.29; Chemsearch Sup-

plies 347.63; Chesterman Co.

Food 4,793.10; Chesterman Co.

Miscellaneous Expenditure 286.20;

Chesterman Co. Supplies 840.00;

Choice Paint and Supply Supplies

3,327.51; Christian Bradley Profes-

sional Services 160.00; City Of

Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gaso-

line 2,294.38; City Of Kearney Fuel

Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 3,701.95;

City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle

Gasoline - City Of Kearney Fuel

Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 264.21; City

Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle

Gasoline 252.28; City Of Kearney

Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 37.33;

City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle

Gasoline 152.40; City Of Kearney

Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 154.95;

City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle

Gasoline 30.80; City Of Kearney

Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 133.74;

City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle

Gasoline 50.81; City Of Kearney

Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline - City

Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle

Gasoline 23.88; City Of Kearney

Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline - City

Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle

Gasoline 40.25; City Of Kearney

Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 304.31;

City of Kearney School Resource

Office Security Officer 5,705.91;

City of KearneyWater,Sanitn,Sewer

Dept Garbage 12,224.32; City of

KearneyWater,Sanitn,Sewer Dept

Professional Services 1,179.00;

CNA Surety Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 40.00; Coach Master's

Inc Tires and Parts 12.20; Coach

Master's Inc Vehicle Repair 404.06;

Cody Dvorak Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 2,360.00; Columbus High

School Dues and Fees 100.00;

Comfy Bowl Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 85.00; Comfy Bowl Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure 85.00;

Community Products LLC Supplies

1,528.00; Concrete Contracting

Miscellaneous Expenditure

1,995.00; Consuelto Stevens Fam-

ily Sales 52.00; Copycat Printing

Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure

170.60; Copycat Printing Inc Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 122.00;

Copycat Printing Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure 80.25; Cornhusker

Cleaning Supply. Supplies 99.63;

Country Meats Supplies 89.00;

CPI Supplies 6,729.55; Create

Event & Design Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 1,500.00 $

CTBook Holdings LLC Miscellaneous

Expenditure 103.00; Culligan Of Kearney

Miscellaneous Expenditure 42.00; Cul-

ligan Of Kearney Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 33.00; Culligan Of Kearney

Repairs & Maintenance Services 601.56;

Culligan Of Kearney Supplies 378.00;

Dan Schmidt Professional Services

125.00; Dan Schmidt Professional Ser-

vices 235.00; Daniel Derry/Full Field

Panoramics Miscellaneous Expenditure

2,450.00; Danielle Burkett Professional

Services 60.00; Dan's Sanitation Inc

Garbage 122.74; Dan's Sanitation Inc

Garbage 0.26; DAS State Accounting

Central Finance Purchased Service Tel-

ephone 232.49; Dawson Public Power

District Electricity 587.78; Dawson Public

Power District Electricity 1.24; Deb

Baumgartner Travel 42.56; Deborah

Merz Miscellaneous Expenditure 201.16;

Demco Inc AudioVisual Materials 212.13;

Demco Inc Library Referances 44.40;

Demco Inc Supplies 329.99; Demco Inc

Supplies 76.26; Demco Inc Supplies

85.56; Desirea Ann Salinas Professional

Services 150.00; Desiree John Travel

13.05; Desiree John Travel 12.60; De-

siree John Travel 19.49; Deterdings Sup-

plies 204.99; DHHS Licensure Unit Pro-

fessional Services 40.00; Dmilaco Sports

Fashions Miscellaneous Expenditure

568.75; Dmilaco Sports Fashions Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 276.00; Dmilaco

Sports Fashions Uniforms 162.00; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies 376.39; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies 39.96; Echo

Group Inc. Professional Services 23.82;

Echo Group Inc. Supplies 633.78;

Ecolab Inc. Supplies 330.00; Educational

Testing Service Professional Services

55.00; Eileen's Colossal Cookies Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 14.25; Elizabeth

Groneweg Miscellaneous Expenditure

72.00; Elizabeth Lindner Miscellaneous

Expenditure 14.00; Elkhorn South High

School Miscellaneous Expenditure

568.23; Elkhorn South High School Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 66.66; Embassy

SuitesLincoln Travel 86.52; Embassy

SuitesLincoln Travel 328.00; Eric J Man-

dernach Family Sales 59.80; Erin Small

Travel 60.00; ESU 10 Sped Tuition/-

Agencies 134.08; ESU 10 Sped Tuition/-

Agencies 3,558.38; ESU 10 Sped Tui-

tion/Agencies 1,520.42; ESU 10 Sped

Tuition/Agencies 1,958.62; ESU 10 Sped

Tuition/Agencies 1,416.34; ESU 10 Sped

Tuition/Agencies 434.88; ESU 10 Sped

Tuition/Agencies 592.28; ESU 3 Travel

20.00; ESU 3 Travel 20.00; ESU 6

Travel 55.00; ESU 6 Travel 55.00; ESU

Coordinating Council Ainsworth, NE Li-

brary Referances 5,230.32; Eustis Body

Shop Inc. Lexington Vehicle Repair

500.00; Farmers Union Coop Assn Vehi-

cle Gasoline 1,432.60; Farmers Union

Coop Assn Vehicle Gasoline 413.79; Fly-

leaf Publishing, LLC Supplies 304.95;

Gallup Lockbox Professional Services

399.85; Gallup Lockbox Supplies 899.55;

Garden City High School Dues and Fees

120.00; Garrett Tires & Treads Tires and

Parts 2,631.50; General Parts LLC Sup-

plies 589.14; Gilman Gear Supplies

182.50; Gilman Gear Supplies 182.50;

Grand Island Sr High School Dues and

Fees 270.00; Heartland Refrigeration

LLC Repairs & Maintenance Services

649.25; Heidy Boteo Professional Ser-

vices 60.00; Hershey High School Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 221.09; Hiland

Dairy Foods Food 23,775.63; Hobart

Sales & Service E.F. Incorporated Sup-

plies 473.76; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure 158.48;

Hobby Lobby Stores Inc Supplies 8.65;

Hobby Lobby Stores Inc Supplies

165.98; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc Sup-

plies 111.40; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc

Supplies 82.86; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc

Supplies 73.37; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc

Supplies 59.37; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc

Supplies 8.99; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc

Supplies 55.44; Hoehner Turf Irrigation

Miscellaneous Expenditure 975.35; Holi-

day Inn Kearney Miscellaneous Expend-

iture 17,187.91; Holmes Plumbing & Htg

Supplies 1,430.43; Hometown Leasing

Rentals of Equipment and Vehicles

8,700.24; HyVee Accounts Receivable

Food 188.81; HyVee Accounts Receiva-

ble Food 89.67; HyVee Accounts Receiv-

able Miscellaneous Expenditure 69.88;

HyVee Accounts Receivable Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 59.76; HyVee Accounts

Receivable Supplies 142.89; Instrumen-

talist Awards Miscellaneous Expenditure

261.00; Integrated Life Choices Pupil

Services 4,398.15; InterState Studio &

Publishing Co Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 311.80; InterState Studio & Publish-

ing Co Miscellaneous Expenditure

212.15 InterState Studio & Publishing

Co Miscellaneous Expenditure 466.11; J

W Pepper & Son Inc Supplies 19.96; J

W Pepper & Son Inc Supplies 288.48; J

W Pepper & Son Inc Supplies 346.51;

Jackie Arens Travel 21.39; Jake Jaeger

Professional Services 125.00; Jake Jae-

ger Professional Services 125.00; Janet

Brandt Travel 15.23; Janet Stephens

Professional Services 225.00; Jeana Pe-

terson Travel 69.33; Jesse Florang

Travel 87.25; Jessica Hoffman Profes-

sional Services 50.00; Jim Langin Pro-

fessional Services 125.00; Jim Langin

Professional Services 235.00; JJ and

Me, Inc Supplies 100.00; Jose Ramirez

Professional Services 80.00; Karen

Rhoads Family Sales 98.65; Kassi Rich-

ards Professional Services 60.00; Kate

Murphy Travel 80.75; Katelyn Butler

Travel 20.38; Kearney Ace Hardware

Supplies 15.76; Kearney Ag & Auto Re-

pair Inc Vehicle Repair 1,018.32; Kear-

ney Ag & Auto Repair Inc Vehicle Repair

2,933.99; Kearney Area Children's Mu-

seum Dues and Fees 616.32; Kearney

Booster Club Miscellaneous Expenditure

1,000.00; Kearney Crete & Block, Inc.

Miscellaneous Expenditure 85.75; Kear-

ney Hub Advertising 120.00; Kearney

Hub Advertising 922.17; Kearney Pub

SchFoundation Professional Services

13,414.59; Kearney Pub SchFoundation

Professional Services 9,605.38; Kearney

Tire & Auto Service Co Tires and Parts

587.72; Kearney Tire & Auto Service Co

Vehicle Repair 371.56; Kearney Winle-

ctric Co Supplies 23.10; Kearney Winne-

lson Supplies 2,824.10; Kearney Winne-

lson Supplies 199.74; Kelli Urbanek

Travel 59.20; Kelly Supply Co Supplies

1,204.94; Kennedy Berke Professional

Services 90.00; Kent Edwards Travel

231.14; KHS Band Boosters Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 1,917.00; Kidwell Pur-

chased Service Telephone 9,150.00; Ki-

wanis Youth Programs, Inc. Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 13.00; KPS Foundation

Miscellaneous Expenditure 3,000.00;

Kristina Williams Professional Services

50.00; Kyle Heilbrun Travel 30.35; Lake-

shore Lrng Materials Supplies 56.98;

Lakeshore Lrng Materials Supplies

2,335.87; Laminator.com Inc Supplies

112.46; Laurie Ann Ziems Professional

Services 210.00; Lerrin Rowe Miscella-

neous Expenditure 38.57; Lexington

High School Dues and Fees 30.00; Libbi

Harsh Travel 75.60; Liberty Hardwoods

Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure 212.55;

Liberty Hardwoods Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure 1,966.00; Lincoln North Star

High School Dues and Fees 80.00; Lin-

coln Northeast High School Dues and

Fees 100.00; Lincoln Pius X High School

Dues and Fees 190.00; Lincoln South-

east High School Dues and Fees 125.00;

Lisa A Martenson Travel 17.14; Lissa

Woodruff Miscellaneous Expenditure

596.65; Literacy Resources LLC Sup-

plies 2,090.49; Literacy Resources LLC

Textbooks 6,251.86; Lori Keller Travel

11.82; Lou's Sporting Goods Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 100.80; Lou's Sporting

Goods Miscellaneous Expenditure

3,018.70; Lou's Sporting Goods Uni-

forms 113.40; Lucky Luke LLC Miscella-

neous Expenditure 121.99; Macey Rae

Carpenter Professional Services 225.00;

Madeline Sorgea Professional Services

60.00; Maggie Lynn Heaton Professional

Services 142.50; Mailgun Technologies

Inc Technology Software 325.00;

Makayla Harmon Supplies 281.84;

Makayla Harmon Travel 130.15;

Makenzie Petersen Professional Ser-

vices 60.00; Mark A. Bowman Profes-

sional Services 75.00; Mary Skyler Fam-

ily Sales 491.90; Mary VanIngenSchade

Professional Services 60.00; Mary

VanIngenSchade Professional Services

60.00; Masters True Value Supplies

1,632.45; Masters True Value Tires and

Parts 350.00; Matheson Linweld Rentals

of Equipment and Vehicles 104.77;

Matheson Linweld Supplies 497.11;

Matheson Linweld Supplies 423.66; Mav-

erick Industries Inc Professional Services

909.50; McGraw Hill School Education

Holdings LL Supplies 89.36; McGrawHill

School Education Supplies 246.69; Mc-

GrawHill School Education Supplies

690.60; McKenna L. Hubbard Profes-

sional Services 90.00; McKenna Watson

Professional Services 90.00; Mead Lum-

ber Co Miscellaneous Expenditure

151.87; Megan Schmidt Travel 20.00;

Menards Kearney Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 1,807.56; Menards Kearney

Miscellaneous Expenditure 40.16; Men-

ards Kearney Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 300.48; Menards Kearney Miscella-

neous Expenditure 179.43; Menards

Kearney Supplies 14.41; Menards Kear-

ney Supplies 249.12; Menards Kearney

Supplies 88.22; Menards Kearney Sup-

plies 3,058.13; Menards Kearney Sup-

plies 113.26; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Food

4,500.41; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure 32.79; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Sup-

plies 37.95; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Supplies

929.96; Michelle DeVries Travel 15.29;

Midamerica Books Supplies 104.75; Mid-

way Chevrolet Tires and Parts 52.24;

Midwest Connect Miscellaneous Expend-

iture 89.75; Midwest Connect Miscella-

neous Expenditure 9.73; Midwest Con-

nect Miscellaneous Expenditure 61.04;

Midwest Connect Miscellaneous Expend-

iture 103.30; Midwest Connect Postage

9.90; Midwest Connect Postage 1.65;

Midwest Connect Postage 8.53; Midwest

Connect Postage 1.65; Midwest Connect

Postage 64.54; Midwest Connect Post-

age 235.16; Midwest Connect Postage

1.10; Midwest Connect Postage 24.20;

Midwest Connect Postage 9.35; Midwest

Connect Postage 5.81; Midwest Connect

Postage 64.02; Midwest Connect Post-

age 25.46; Midwest Connect Postage

92.41; Midwest Connect Postage 28.67;

Midwest Connect Postage 3.50; Midwest

Connect Supplies 24.94; Midwest Con-

nect Supplies 6.05; Midwest Connect

Supplies 14.80; Mindi Heese Travel

16.13; Mitch Olson Travel 14.28; Morris

Press & Office Supplies Advertising

264.50; Morris Press & Office Supplies

Miscellaneous Expenditure 529.50; MPS

Bedford Freeman & Worth Pub Text-

books 7,923.69; NAEA District 6 Agricul-

ture Education Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 70.00; NAEA District 6 Agriculture

Education Miscellaneous Expenditure

25.00 NASBNE Association of School

Boards Professional Services 973.52;

NASBNE Association of School Boards

Travel 65.00; NASBNE Association of

School Boards Travel 150.00; NASBNE

Association of School Boards Travel

65.00; NASBNE Association of School

Boards Travel 65.00; NASSP Dues and

Fees 400.00; National Geographic Part-

ners, LLC Supplies 58.00; NCS Pearson

Inc Supplies 479.20; NCSANebraska

Council of School Admin Dues and Fees

90.00; NCSANebraska Council of School

Admin Dues and Fees 195.00;

NCSANebraska Council of School Admin

Dues and Fees 90.00; NCSANebraska

Council of School Admin Travel 75.00;

NDE Early Childhood Training Center

Travel 85.00; Nebraska Central Equip-

ment Co Bus Acquistion 74,449.00; Ne-

braska Central Equipment Co Tires and

Parts 304.57; Nebraska Public Health

Envrmt Lab Professional Services 15.00;

Nebraska Public Power District Electric-

ity 61,135.88; Nebraska Public Power

District Miscellaneous Expenditure

292.54; Nebraska Public Power District

Miscellaneous Expenditure 164.83; Ne-

braska School Librarians Association

Travel 90.00; Nebraska Secretary of

State Miscellaneous Expenditure 30.00;

New Life Assembly Professional Ser-

vices 152.00; New Life Assembly Travel

124.00; Nicole Peterson Travel 21.62;

NIETOC Dues and Fees 750.00; Norfolk

High School Miscellaneous Expenditure

391.52; North Platte High School Dues

and Fees 155.00; Northwest Electric LLC

Repairs & Maintenance Services 214.86;

Northwestern Energy Natural Gas

12,400.39; Novus Windshield Repair Ve-

hicle Repair 40.00; NSAA Miscellaneous

Expenditure 354.90; NSAA Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 682.88; NSAA Miscella-

neous Expenditure 1,085.34; NSAA Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 470.75; NSAA

Miscellaneous Expenditure 769.96;

NSAA Miscellaneous Expenditure 91.66;

OaklandCraig High School Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 67.81; Office Depot Inc

Supplies 76.76;O'Keefe Elevator Co Pro-

fessional Services 849.06; Omaha Cen-

tral High School Dues and Fees 125.00;

Omaha Music Therapy LLC Pupil Ser-

vices 696.00; Omaha Westside High

School Dues and Fees 95.00; Omaha

World Herald Advertising 3,398.32; One

Source Dues and Fees 15.00; One

Source Professional Services 417.10;

Paige Garringer Travel 93.58;

PANOGOLD Baking Co. Food 3,799.22;

PC Parts Plus, LLC Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services 1,120.68; Peak Interests

LLC Food 3,144.00; PEP CO, Inc. Pro-

fessional Services 650.00; PEP CO, Inc.

Professional Services 1,240.00; Perry

Guthery Haasa & Gessford PC LLO Con-

tracted Legal Services 600.00; Platte

Valley Communications Repairs & Main-

tenance Services 742.05; Platte Valley

Communications Supplies 2,379.50;

Platte Valley Communications Tires and

Parts 6.50; Prairie View Roofing & De-

velopment LLC Repairs & Maintenance

Services 1,854.00; Project Search,

CCHMC Travel 250.00; Radio Engineer-

ing Industries Other Equipment

46,152.00; Really Good Stuff Inc Sup-

plies 251.56; Regal Awards Inc Miscella-

neous Expenditure 504.00; Rena

Arredondo Professional Services 90.00;

RevTrak Supplies 19.95; Rhonda Mose-

ley Travel 32.31; Robin Bennett Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 89.25; Samantha

Halliwell Professional Services 82.50;

Samson Equipment Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure 900.00; Sara Chap-

manGomez Miscellaneous Expenditure

228.65; Sara ChapmanGomez Travel

150.19; Sara Langan Travel 19.54; Sara

Langan Travel 19.54; Sarah Plonkey

Travel 4.54; Savanna Renee Snyder

Professional Services 90.00; Sayler

Screenprinting Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 160.00; Sayler Screenprinting Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 954.00; Scholas-

tic Miscellaneous Expenditure 87.50;

Scholastic Miscellaneous Expenditure

76.00; Scholastic Book Fairs Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 3,478.00; Scholastic

Book Fairs Miscellaneous Expenditure

7,487.43; Scholastic Magazines Inc.

Supplies 420.26; Scholastic Magazines

Inc. Supplies 233.48; School Nurse Sup-

ply Inc Supplies 806.00; School Nurse

Supply Inc Supplies 898.00; School

Nurse Supply Inc Supplies 30.00; School

Nutrition Association Dues and Fees

578.00; School Specialty Inc Supplies

87.27; Shane Labenz Professional Ser-

vices 160.00; Shelby Riedel Mileage

Paid to Parents 293.89; SherwinWilliams

Supplies 42.32; SherwinWilliams Sup-

plies 135.27; SherwinWilliams Supplies

135.25; Shiffler Equipment Sales Inc

OHIO Supplies 357.84; Sidney High

School Miscellaneous Expenditure

90.92; Sidney High School Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 25.00; Sign Center Inc.

Professional Services 181.35; Skyler

Krull Professional Services 60.00; Smil-

ing Faces Academy, Inc. Professional

Services 1,486.00; Smiling Faces Acad-

emy, Inc. Travel 445.00; SpartanNash

Family Fresh Supplies 63.54; Stelling

Brass & Winds Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 681.00; Stelling Brass & Winds Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 912.10; Stelling

Brass & Winds Supplies 224.00; Sterling

Computers Technology Software

9,074.41; Sterling Computers Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware 3,756.64; Steve

Barth Miscellaneous Expenditure 750.00;

Striv AV, LLC Miscellaneous Expenditure

1,051.95; Sunbelt Rentals Rentals of

Equipment and Vehicles 651.28; Sup-

plyWorks Repairs & Maintenance Ser-

vices 479.50; SupplyWorks Supplies

2,638.26; SupplyWorks Supplies 99.15;

Tatum Vondra Professional Services

60.00; Taylor Miigerl Professional Ser-

vices 405.00; Taylor Miigerl Travel

30.00; Terri Meier Professional Services

50.00; The Big Rack Shack Supplies

652.96; The Filter Shop Inc Supplies

318.46; TimeClock Plus LLC

DataProcessing and Coding Services

19,800.00; Timothy S Higgins Profes-

sional Services 275.00; Timothy S Hig-

gins Professional Services 125.00; Trac-

tor Supply Co. Supplies 2,599.68; Tracy

McCoy Travel 12.49; Tri County High

School Miscellaneous Expenditure

277.19; TriCounty Glass Inc Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 5,250.00; TriCounty

Glass Inc Repairs & Maintenance Ser-

vices 325.01; Trisha Abels Travel 26.21;

Tyler Technologies Inc Professional Ser-

vices 24,313.04; Tyler Wong Profes-

sional Services 60.00; UNICO Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 340.00;

UNL ASD Network Supplies

200.00; UNL ASD Network Travel

200.00; UNL ASD Network Travel

100.00; UNL ASD Network Travel

1,030.00; UNL ASD Network

Travel 300.00; UNL ASD Network

Travel 200.00; UNL ASD Network

Travel 800.00; UNL ASD Network

Travel 200.00; UNL Career Dept of

Ag Miscellaneous Expenditure

222.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Advertising 2,168.40; US

Bank Cardmember Service Dues

and Fees 3.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees 50.72; US Bank Cardmember

Service Dues and Fees 46.38; US

Bank Cardmember Service In-

structional Materials 1.27; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 261.63 $

US Bank Cardmember Service

Miscellaneous Expenditure

1,200.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

240.97; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

561.50; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

261.75; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

74.06; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

91.69; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

99.74; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

362.10; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

1,099.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Professional Services

606.35; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies 177.67; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

89.18; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies 514.75; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

144.95; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies 30.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

270.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies 164.78; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

164.77; US Bank Cardmember

Service Technology Software

249.95; US Bank Cardmember

Service TechnologyRelated Repairs

and Maintenance 795.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Transporta-

tion Charges 170.27; US Bank

Cardmember Service Transporta-

tion Charges 126.22; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

631.32; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel 2,970.00; US Foods

Inc Food 16,708.73; Verdis Group

LLC Professional Services

3,500.00; Vernon Library Supplies,

Inc. Supplies 152.87; Vocabulary

Spelling City Technology Software

108.00; Von Alavi Professional Ser-

vices 240.00; Von Alavi Profes-

sional Services 80.00; W.T. Cox

Subscriptions Periodicals 126.28;

Walmart Community BRC Supplies

764.52; Walmart Community BRC

Supplies 2,236.04; Wendy Deyo

Supplies 50.00; West Music Com-

pany Miscellaneous Expenditure

105.35; Wordware Inc. Technology

Software 4,625.52; Yandas Music

Miscellaneous Expenditure 302.08;

Yandas Music Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 4,000.00; Yandas Music

Miscellaneous Expenditure

3,528.00; Yandas Music Miscella-

neous Expenditure 415.38; Yandas

Music Miscellaneous Expenditure

238.00; Yandas Music Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 80.00; Yandas

Music Supplies 91.96; Yandas Mu-

sic Textbooks Consumables 90.00;

Zach Markussen Professional Ser-

vices 60.00;

SPECIAL BUILDING FUND

CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR APRIL

2021

DESCRIPTION VENDOR AMOUNT

Bamford Inc Building Acquitions

and Improvements 355.00; BD

Construction Building Acquitions

and Improvements 141,376.44;

WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

34,980.48

ZNEZ A16,t1

NOTICE OF CREATION OF

PAVING IMPROVEMENT

DISTRICT

NO. 2021-005

ORDINANCE NO. 8480

 

Notice is hereby given that the

President and Council of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-

nance No. 8480 created Paving Im-

provement District No. 2021-005

which shall consist of the following

described real estate, to-wit: the

West 50-feet of Lot 1 and Lot 2 as

well as the South 32-feet of the

East 90-feet of Lot 2, all of Lots 3

and 4, the West 60-feet of Lots 5

and 6, the East 50-feet of Lots 7

and 8, the South Half of the East

50-feet of Lot 9, all of the North half

of Lot 9 and the South half of Lot

10, the East 50-feet of the North

half of Lot 10 and the East 50-feet

of Lots 11 and 12 , all in Block 6,

Ashland Addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

The street to be improved in said

district by paving, curbing, drain-

ing, including storm sewers, and in-

cidental work is all of an alley lying

between 7th Avenue and 8th Ave-

nue, running north to south from

23rd Street and to 22nd Street, and

including all lots and lands abutting

thereon, all in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

If the owners of record title rep-

resenting more than fifty percent

(50%) of the front footage of the

property abutting any continuous

or extended street, cul-de-sac or

alley of the district and who were

such owners at the time the ordi-

nance creating such district was

published, shall file with the City

Clerk within twenty (20) days of the

first publication of this Notice writ-

ten objections to the improvements

of said district, said work shall not

be done in said district under said

ordinance and said ordinance shall

be repealed. If objections are not

filed against said district in such

time and manner, the President and

Council shall forthwith proceed to

construct the improvements.

The public is also hereby notified

that Paving Improvement District

No. 2021-005, created by Ordi-

nance No. 8480 is subject to lim-

ited referendum for a period of

thirty (30) days after the first publi-

cation of this Notice and that, after

the expiration of said thirty (30)

days, Paving Improvement District

No. 2021-005 and any measures

related to it, will not be subject to

any further right of referendum.

This Notice is first published on

April 16, 2021.

Copies of Ordinance No. 8480,

as published in pamphlet form by

authority of the City Council, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ A16,23,30

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Elizabeth Hume

Matthiessen, Deceased

Estate No. PR 21-39

Notice is hereby given that on

April 5, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Jean M.

Anderson, 1814 W. 50th St., Kear-

ney, NE 68845, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before the 9th day of June, 2021,

or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the County

Court

Address of County Court:

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Luke M. Simpson, #24448

lsimpson@nebraskalawfirm.net

Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak,

L.L.C.

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

ZNEZ A9,A16,A23

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF ELIZABETH M.

FEESE, DECEASED

Case No. PR21-40

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 6, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Richard

Moon, whose address is 3903 Lin-

den Drive, Kearney, NE 68847, was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as personal representative of

this estate. Creditors of this estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before June 9, 2021, or be

forever barrred.

Clerk Magistrate of the County

Court

Buffalo County Court

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ A9,A16,A23

 

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

The Central Nebraska Public

Power and Irrigation District (herei-

nafter called "Central") desires to

receive sealed bids to complete the

following proposed work:

GROUP 21-8

PREPARATION AND COATING

OF THE KINGSLEY DAM

STRUCTURES

 

Said bids must be prepared in

DUPLICATE on bid forms supplied

by Central and must be filed in the

Office of Central's Purchasing

Agent at 415 Lincoln Street, HOL-

DREGE, NEBRASKA, not later than

10 AM, local time, April 29, 2021 at

which time all bids will be publicly

opened and read aloud in the pres-

ence of bidders and their repre-

sentatives. Acceptance of a bid by

Central's Board of Directors will

constitute the contract between the

parties and which contract shall

consist of the documents as de-

tailed in the Instructions to Bidders.

Copies of the Instructions to Bid-

ders, Bid Forms and Specifications

may be obtained at Central's office

at 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege,

Nebraska or by contacting Cen-

tral's Purchasing Agent at (308)

995-3548, or by mail at P.O. Box

740, Holdrege, NE 68949-0740, or

by email at

dcernousek@cnppid.com.

Bids may not be withdrawn after

10 AM, local time, April 29, 2021,

and no bids will be considered that

are delivered to the Purchasing

Agent after said time.

The contract will be awarded on

the basis of the lowest and best

bids, provided the bids are reason-

able and it is in Central's interest to

accept, as may be determined by

Central's Board of Directors. Cen-

tral, however, reserves the right to

reject any or all bids and to waive

any provisions, requirements,

specifications or formalities, or in-

formalities, in bids received, all as

determined by Central's Board of

Directors.

THE CENTRAL NEBRASKA

PUBLIC POWER AND

IRRIGATION DISTIRCT

Robert Dahlgren, Secretary

David Rowe, President

ZNEZ A9,A16,A23

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act, Dads Labs, L.L.C., a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, hereby gives its notice of the

following Amendment to Certificate

of Organization as of March 22,

2021:

1. The name of the Company

shall be: Halfmarble, LLC

2. The principal place of business

and designated office shall be:

530 S. 13TH ST. STE 100

Lincoln, NE 68508

3. The address of the registered

agent shall be:

Northwest Registered Agent

Service, Inc.

530 S. 13TH ST. STE 100

Lincoln, NE 68508

ZNEZ A16,A23,A30

 

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF JAMES GREGORY

BRANDT, SR., DECEASED

Case No. PR21-44

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 12, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that James

Gregory Brandt, Jr., whose address

is 1606 8th Avenue, Kearney, NE

68845 and Lucas C. Brandt, whose

address is 315 East 29th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847, were informally

appointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal corepresentatives of this es-

tate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before June 16, 2021, or be for-

ever barred.

Clerk Magistrate of the County

Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

ZNEZ A16,A23,A30

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of JOLEEN E. HICKEN

Case No. PR21-34

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 26, 2021, in the County

Court of BUFFALO County, Ne-

braska, the Registrar issued a writ-

ten statement of Informal Probate

of Will of said Deceased and that

Norman L. Hicken, whose address

is 11 Birchwood Dr Kearney, NE

68845 has been appointed Per-

sonal Representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before June 2, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of the County Court

Conrad F. Connealy #25739

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN

WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848-1918

(308) 234-1918

Attorney for Applicant

ZNEZ A16,A23,A30

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of KIMBERLY K.

SODERHOLM, Deceased

Estate No. PR2 21-42

Notice is hereby given that on the

9 day of April, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraksa,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Thomas

A. Soderholm of 4819 Ave L Place,

Kearney, NE 68847 was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before June 16, 2021 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

County Court of Buffalo County

1512 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Beverly Bogle Louthan (Bar I.D.

#19012)

Beverly Bogle Louthan, P.C.

507 Smith Avenue

P.O. Box 325

Elwood, NE 68937

Tel: 308-785-2550

Fax: 308-785-2852

Email: blouthan@

elwoodlawoffice.com

 

ZNEZ A16,A23,A30

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of ROSA H. DIAZ, Deceased

Estate No. PR21-36

Notice is hereby given that on

March 30, 2021 in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a Written

Statement of Informal Probate and

Will of said Deceased and that

GOLANDA BORREGO, whose ad-

dress is 3155 Dove Hill Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845 has been ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

this estate. Creditors must file their

claims with this Court on or before

June 2, 2021, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of the County Court

James R. Ganz, Jr.

GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895

ZNEZ A2,A9,A16

GANZ LAW OFFICE, P.C.,

L.L.O.

P.O. BOX 895

KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

NPDSJP, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

NPSDJP, LLC, a Nebraska limited

liability company, is organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with its initial registered of-

fice and designated office at 416

West 48th Street, Suite 32, Kear-

ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for

service of process is James R.

Ganz, Jr., 416 West 48th Street,

Suite 32, Kearney, NE 68845. The

general nature of the business is to

engage in and to do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of Nebraska, including but

not limited to the power to pur-

chase, sell, own, construct, de-

velop, operate, lease, manage, fi-

nance, refinance and otherwise

deal with real estate and personal

property of all kinds and interests

therein, and for all other purposes

authorized by law, to the same ex-

tent as natural persons might or

could do. The limited liability com-

pany was formed on April 5, 2021

and will continue for a perpetual

period of duration. Its affairs shall

be conducted by its members pur-

suant to the Certificate of Organi-

zation and Operating Agreement

duly adopted by the Company.

James R. Ganz, Jr.,

Organizer

ZNEZ A16,A22,A30

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, April 13, 2021, the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8477 rezoning

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District RR-1, Rural Resi-

dential District (Rural Standards) for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 8, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of

Antelope Avenue and North of

92nd Street)

Ordinance No. 8478 vacating Lot

1, Block Two, Stoneridge Eighth

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Ordinance No. 8479 rezoning

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District R-1, Urban Residen-

tial Single-Family District (Low

Density) for property described as

a tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 24, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(North of Eastbrooke Drive and Av-

enue K and East of Stoneridge

Lake).

Ordinance No. 8480 creating

Paving Improvement District No.

2021-005 for an alley lying between

7th Avenue and 8th Avenue, runn-

ing north to south from 23rd Street

and to 22nd Street.

Ordinance No. 8481 repealing

Ordinance No. 8467 and amend

the Salary Ordinance reflecting the

reclassifications of certain posi-

tions.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ A16,t1

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Ronald J. Fitzgerald,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR 20-81

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for Complete

Settlement, probate of will, and de-

termination of heirs have been filed

and is set for hearing in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

located at Kearney, Nebraska on

May 12, 2021 at 3:30 P.M.

Eric J. Fitzgerald

Personal Representative

Mark L. Eurek, #15554

The Law Office of Eurek & Peterson

L.L.C.

611 O Street P O Box 310

Loup City, NE 68853

308-745-0720

markeurek@mlepc.com

 

ZNEZ A16,A23,A30

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Sears

Spine & Sport, LLC has been or-

ganized as a professional limited-

liability company under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The designated of-

fice of the Company is 4715 2nd

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The Registered Agent of the Com-

pany is Collin Sears, 1502 12th Av-

enue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The Company's members, manag-

ers, professional employees and

agents are licensed or otherwise le-

gally authorized to render services

related to providing chiropractic

care in the State of Nebraska. The

Company was formed on January

21, 2021.

ZNEZ A16,A23,A30

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$1,560 U.S. CURRENCY

 

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, C.R., John Doe and

Jane Doe, real names unknown,

and anyone else claiming any right

or interest in and to the following

described property:

$1,560 U.S. CURRENCY

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on March 26, 2021, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject currency is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on June 1, 2021 at

3:00 p.m., before the Honorable

John Marsh, District Judge. Any

party claiming any right or interest

in the above-described seized

property shall appear and file an

Answer or Demurrer with the Dis-

trict Court Clerk of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, on or before Monday,

April 25, 2021, or be forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ A9,A16,A23,A30

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SWEETWATER RETAIL, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Sweetwater Retail, L.L.C. (hereina-

fter referred to as "the Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street and

mailing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 27240

Sweetwater Road, Pleasanton, Ne-

braska 68866. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Ronald R. Cruise, whose street

and mailing address and post of-

fice box number is 27240 Sweet-

water Road, Pleasanton, Nebraska

68866.

Dated: March 15, 2021. Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ A9,A16,A23

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY BUFFALO

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of VERA ANN BACHKORA,

Deceased

Estate No. Pr21-32

Notice is hereby given that on

March 25, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a Written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

CAROL ANN HARRIS, whose ad-

dress is 401 Chimney Rock Drive,

Weaverville, NC 28787 has been

appointed Personal Representative

of this estate. Creditors of this es-

tate must file their claims with this

Court on or before June 2, 2021, or

be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzalez,

Clerk of the County Court

Janes R. Ganz, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895

ZNEZ A2,A9,A16

