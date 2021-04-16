Legal notices: April 16, 2021

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on March 26, 2021, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject currency is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on June 1, 2021 at

3:00 p.m., before the Honorable

John Marsh, District Judge. Any

party claiming any right or interest