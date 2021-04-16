Legal notices: April 16, 2021

NOTICE OF MEETING
KEARNEY REGIONAL
AIRPORT ADVISORY BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Kearney Regional
Airport Advisory Board of the City
of Kearney, Nebraska, will be held
at 5:30 p.m. on
April 19, 2021 in the Airport Man-
ager's Office, 5145 Airport Road,
Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting
will be open to the public. An
agenda for such meeting, kept con-
tinuously current, is available for
public inspection at the Office of
the City Clerk at the City Hall, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, during normal busi-
ness hours. Except for items of an
emergency nature, the agenda shall
not be altered later than 24 hours
before the scheduled commence-
ment of the meeting. The Kearney
Regional Airport Advisory Board
shall have the right to modify the
agenda to include items of an
emergency nature only at such
public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
Meeting Proceedings
Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education
Regular Meeting
Monday, April 12, 2021
5:30 P.M.
Staff Development Room
320 West 24th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
At its April 12, 2021 regular meet-
ing, the Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education took the follow-
ing action:
1. Excused Board Member Alex
Straatmann from the meeting
2. Recognized the Arram Family
donation of $250,000 for the pur-
pose of creating the Arram Family
Tutoring Center at the Hanny Arram
Center for Success
3. Recognized the 2021 NSAA
State Speech Contest KHS Class A
state runner-up speech team and
coaches
4. Recognized KHS student,
Brooklyn Liljehorn; and KHS art
teacher, Katrina Olmstead, for their
National Ceramics Art Awards; and
Brooklyn's National Gold Medal in
the 2021 Scholastic Art and Writing
Awards competition
5. Heard a report from Denise
Christensen, MPAC Director, on
the Morris Matinee Series perfor-
mances and workshops that are
provided to students in the Kearney
Public Schools
6. Heard a report from Morgan
Bird, KPS social worker, on the
CARE Portal on the KPS website
which provides information on mul-
tiple links students and families
may access for various types of
assistance
7. Heart a report from Superin-
tendent Edwards on legislation be-
ing considered in the Nebraska
Unicameral that relates to educa-
tion
8. Heard a report from Kent
Cordes of BD Construction on
progress being made on the Hanny
Arram Center for Success renova-
tion project
9. Heard President Gifford an-
nounce the 2021 "Celebration of
Excellence" Reception to be held
on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in the
Loper Hall at the Kearney Holiday
Inn to honor 2020 and 2021 em-
ployees for their years of service,
the 2020 and 2021 retirees; and
the 2020 and 2021 Foundation
award winners
10. Heard a report from Board
Member Drew Blessing on legisla-
tive activity in the Nebraska
Unicameral that is being monitored
by the NASB Legislative Commit-
tee
11. Approved the minutes of the
March 8, 2021 public hearing and
regular meeting of the Board of
Education, as presented
12. Approved the April, 2021
claims, as presented
13. Approved the April, 2021 fi-
nancial reports, as presented
14. Approved the KHS FCCLA
Chapter trip to the 2021 FCCLA
National Leadership Conference,
June 27-July 3, 2021 in Nashville,
TN, with no direct cost incurred by
the school district
15. Accepted the resignations of
Jenna Varilek, speech/language
pathologist at Kearney High
School; Kate Roehrich, kindergar-
ten teacher at Kenwood Elemen-
tary School; Abigail Elgueta Figue-
roa, special education life skills
teacher at Kearney High School;
Amy Burns, special education
teacher at Horizon Middle School;
Janine Edwards, art teacher at
Sunrise Middle School; McKenzie
Reilly, kindergarten teacher at
Northeast Elementary School; So-
phie Risinger, permanent substitute
teacher at Horizon and Sunrise
Middle Schools; and Bobby Bernt,
Title I reading teacher at Bryant El-
ementary School; as well as the re-
tirement resignation of Jane Gid-
dings, 2nd grade teacher at Glen-
wood Elementary School, with re-
gret, effective the end of the
2020-2021 school year
16. Approved the employment of
Kirsten Prickett, BA+27, Step 8,
1.00 FTE Spanish teacher at Hori-
zon Middle School; Melanie Gowin,
BA+27, Step 8, 1.00 FTE Eng-
lish/language arts teacher at Sun-
rise Middle School; Kate Tellus,
BA, Step 5, 1.00 FTE 6th grade
English/language arts teacher at
Horizon Middle School; Theison
Anderson, MA, Step 4, 1.00 FTE
4th grade teacher at Kenwood Ele-
mentary School; Sydney Ferrara,
MA, Step 2, 1.00 FTE district
speech/language pathologist; Noah
Murrish, BA, Step 3, 1.00 FTE Eng-
lish/language arts teacher at Kear-
ney High School (contingent upon
his ability to secure appropriate
certification); Chelsea Palu, MA,
Step 1, 1.00 FTE special education
teacher at a location to be deter-
mined (contingent upon her ability
to secure appropriate certification);
Ashlee Bauer, MA, Step 7, 1.00
FTE kindergarten teacher at
Kenwood Elementary School; Molly
Reger, BA+9, Step 4, 1.00 FTE 3rd
grade teacher at Central Elemen-
tary School; Mariah Murrish, BA,
Step 2, 1.00 FTE 5th grade teacher
at Meadowlark Elementary School;
and Micah Goodwin, MA, Step 8,
1.00 FTE 2nd grade teacher at
Central Elementary School; for the
2021-2022 school year
17. Approved the employment of
Mark Johnson as principal of Sun-
rise Middle School for the
2021-2022 school year
18. Accepted the bid of Coach
Masters of Kearney for a 2015 MCI
J4500 motorcoach in the amount of
$226,450.00, with a trade-in value
of $10,000, for a total cost to the
district of $216,450.00; and ac-
cepted the bid of Nebraska Central
Equipment for two 2022 Micro Bird
Type A buses in the amount of
$145,226.00, and accepted the
trade-in offer of Coach Masters of
Kearney of $13,000, for a total cost
to the district of $132,226.00
19. Adjourned the meeting
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
April 20th, 2021
The Nebraska Cooperative Re-
publican Platte Enhancement
(NCORPE) will conduct an Annual
Report Public Hearing on April
20th, 2021 at 10:00 am at 30 N.
John St., Lower Republican NRD in
Alma, NE 68920
All persons having an interest in
these matters are invited to attend
and make their views known at this
time. Further information may be
obtained by contacting the N-CO-
RPE Office at (308) 534-6752 or at
Individuals with disabilities may
request auxiliary aids and services
necessary for participation, by con-
tacting the NCORPE Office at the
address or phone number listed
above.
REGULAR MEETING NOTICE
April 20th, 2021
The Nebraska Cooperative Re-
publican Platte Enhancement
(NCORPE) will conduct its' Regular
Meeting on April 20th, 2021 imme-
diately following the conclusion of
the Public Hearing currently sched-
uled at 10:00 am. The meeting
shall be held at 30 N. John St.,
Lower Republican NRD in Alma,
NE 68920
All persons having an interest in
these matters are invited to attend
and make their views known at this
time. Further information may be
obtained by contacting the N-CO-
RPE Office at (308) 534-6752 or at
Individuals with disabilities may
request auxiliary aids and services
necessary for participation, by con-
tacting the NCORPE Office at the
address or phone number listed
above.
KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
DISTRICT #7
CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN
APRIL 2021
PUBLICATION OF CHECKS
VENDOR DESCRIPTION AMOUNT
24 Hour Tees / DripShip Miscella-
neous Expenditure 1,575.00; 24
Hour Tees / DripShip Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 364.50; Accu Cut
Systems Supplies 54.00; Adven-
ture Enterprises LLC Transportation
Charges 147.40; Adventure Enter-
prises LLC Transportation Charges
327.60; Adventure to Success
Child Development Travel 510.00;
Affordable Plumbing Co Miscella-
neous Expenditure 5,200.00; All
City Garage Door LLC Repairs &
Maintenance Services 1,528.00; All
Makes Auto Supply Supplies
251.44; All Makes Auto Supply Ti-
res and Parts 371.14; All Makes
Auto Supply Tires and Parts
1,163.33; All Makes Auto Supply
Tires and Parts 142.15; All Makes
Auto Supply Tires and Parts 22.08;
All Makes Auto Supply Tires and
Parts 100.51; Alpha Rehabilitation
Pupil Services 226.44; Alyscia M.
Sidlo Professional Services 30.00;
Alyssa Prososki Dues and Fees
40.00; Alyssa Prososki Dues and
Fees 80.00; Alyssa Prososki Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 40.00;
Alyssa Prososki Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 40.00; Amazon Capital
Services AudioVisual Materials
310.54; Amazon Capital Services
Dues and Fees 81.09; Amazon
Capital Services Dues and Fees
81.13; Amazon Capital Services
Explore 93.97; Amazon Capital
Services Furniture and Fixtures
873.77; Amazon Capital Services
Miscellaneous Expenditure 194.45;
Amazon Capital Services Miscella-
neous Expenditure 194.45; Amazon
Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 516.08; Amazon Capital
Services Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 100.48; Amazon Capital Ser-
vices Miscellaneous Expenditure
35.49; Amazon Capital Services
Miscellaneous Expenditure 59.11;
;Amazon Capital Services Miscella-
neous Expenditure 140.40; Amazon
Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 85.88; Amazon Capital
Services Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 349.98; Amazon Capital Ser-
vices Miscellaneous Expenditure
23.99; Amazon Capital Services
Miscellaneous Expenditure 334.87;
Amazon Capital Services Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 119.87; Ama-
zon Capital Services Miscellaneous
Expenditure 59.52; Amazon Capital
Services Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 11.99; Amazon Capital Ser-
vices Miscellaneous Expenditure
238.85; Amazon Capital Services
Miscellaneous Expenditure 45.72;
Amazon Capital Services Miscella-
neous Expenditure 285.25; Amazon
Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 144.35; Amazon Capital
Services Professional Services
81.13; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 480.14; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 717.19; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 230.74;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
153.60; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 6.59; Amazon Capital Ser-
vices Supplies 55.43; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 105.26;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
44.96; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 213.44; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 119.12; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 882.70;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
228.72; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 166.33; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 425.66; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 60.57 ;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
39.98; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 25.93; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 138.96; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 80.91;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
321.65; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 23.99; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 72.08; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 357.71;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
50.18; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 120.37; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 299.40; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 23.99;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
55.62; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 23.68; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 50.94; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 69.92l;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
11.06; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 81.13; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 81.13; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 221.80;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
363.82; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 492.63; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 223.85; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 92.01;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
196.36; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 82.95; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 112.45; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 127.97;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
351.70; Amazon Capital Services
Transportation Charges 17.99;
American Button Machines Furni-
ture and Fixtures 381.12; American
Button Machines Miscellaneous
Expenditure 115.90; American Red
CrossHealth & Safety Svcs Em-
ployee Training and Development
Services 2,520.00; Angelica John-
son Childcare Professional Ser-
vices 405.00; Anteshia Switzer
Travel 16.46; Apple Inc Supplies
41.96; Apple Market Food 4.41;
Apple Market Supplies 65.00; April
Heilbrun Supplies 24.99; Arnold
Motor Supply Tires and Parts
92.51; Asael Arevalo Professional
Services 120.00; Associated Sup-
ply Company Inc. Supplies
1,026.30; Auburn High School Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 101.08; Au-
burn High School Miscellaneous
Expenditure 25.00; AUCA Chicago
Lockbox Uniforms 964.59; AUCA
Chicago Lockbox Uniforms 184.72;
Awards Unlimited Miscellaneous
Expenditure 214.42; Awards Unlim-
ited Miscellaneous Expenditure
48.47; Awards Unlimited Supplies
111.53; Awards Unlimited Supplies
111.52; Bamford Inc Repairs &
Maintenance Services 226.00;
Bellevue East High School Dues
and Fees 280.00; Bellevue West
Miscellaneous Expenditure 84.00;
Benjamin Dillon Professional Ser-
vices 220.00; Best Western Plus
Lincoln Inn & Suites Travel
2,304.00; BH Media Group Inc. Pe-
riodicals 7.80; Big Apple Fun Cen-
ter Supplies 12.00; Black Hills En-
ergy Natural Gas 627.30; Black
Hills Energy Natural Gas 1.32; Blick
Art Materials Il Supplies 217.65;
Bracker's Good Earth Clays Inc
Supplies 535.50; Brad Green Pro-
fessional Services 240.00; Brad
Green Professional Services
320.00; Brad Newcomb Family
Sales 124.70; Brandon Cool Travel
257.48; Brianna Rae Mangers Pro-
fessional Services 90.00; Bridge-
port High School Miscellaneous
Expenditure 89.79; Bridget Besse
Professional Services 120.00;
Brinley Marie Linton Professional
Services 210.00; Britta Douglas
Professional Services 270.00; Brit-
tany Kay Rocheleau Professional
Services 90.00; Brungardt Engi-
neering LLC Building Acquitions
and Improvements 11,091.13; Buf-
falo County Community Health
Partners Grants From Corporations
and Private Interests 4,396.00; Buf-
falo County Sheriff's Office Pro-
fessional Services 4,500.00; Buffalo
Outdoor Power LLC Tires and Parts
42.70; Builders HowTo Warehouse
Miscellaneous Expenditure
7,384.60; Builders HowTo Ware-
house Supplies 432.83; Builders
HowTo Warehouse Supplies 44.84;
Builders HowTo Warehouse Sup-
plies 57.40; Bus Parts Warehouse
Tires and Parts 34.24; Business
World ProdHastings Supplies
39.79; Carol Kenton Travel 2.41;
Carol Kenton Travel 44.30; Carter
Siebke Supplies 24.68; Caryn
Saulsbury Supplies 44.36; Casey
and Kirsch Publishers Supplies
300.00; Cash from NebraskaLand
National Bank Supplies 139.01;
CashWa Distributing Food
92,115.81; CDW Government Inc
Technology Software 27,515.04;
CDW Government Inc Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware 436.00; CDW
Government Inc Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware 195,168.00;
Center for Education & Employ-
ment Law Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 159.00; Central Community
College GI Professional Services
28,450.00; Central Hydraulic Syst &
Equip Tires and Parts 149.00; Cen-
tral Nebraska Bobcat Supplies
378.80; Chad Lydiatt Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 300.00; Charter
Communications Miscellaneous
Expenditure 19.62; Charter Com-
munications Other Communication
25.24; Charter Communications
Supplies 39.29; Chemsearch Sup-
plies 347.63; Chesterman Co.
Food 4,793.10; Chesterman Co.
Miscellaneous Expenditure 286.20;
Chesterman Co. Supplies 840.00;
Choice Paint and Supply Supplies
3,327.51; Christian Bradley Profes-
sional Services 160.00; City Of
Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gaso-
line 2,294.38; City Of Kearney Fuel
Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 3,701.95;
City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle
Gasoline - City Of Kearney Fuel
Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 264.21; City
Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle
Gasoline 252.28; City Of Kearney
Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 37.33;
City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle
Gasoline 152.40; City Of Kearney
Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 154.95;
City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle
Gasoline 30.80; City Of Kearney
Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 133.74;
City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle
Gasoline 50.81; City Of Kearney
Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline - City
Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle
Gasoline 23.88; City Of Kearney
Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline - City
Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle
Gasoline 40.25; City Of Kearney
Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 304.31;
City of Kearney School Resource
Office Security Officer 5,705.91;
City of KearneyWater,Sanitn,Sewer
Dept Garbage 12,224.32; City of
KearneyWater,Sanitn,Sewer Dept
Professional Services 1,179.00;
CNA Surety Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 40.00; Coach Master's
Inc Tires and Parts 12.20; Coach
Master's Inc Vehicle Repair 404.06;
Cody Dvorak Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 2,360.00; Columbus High
School Dues and Fees 100.00;
Comfy Bowl Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 85.00; Comfy Bowl Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure 85.00;
Community Products LLC Supplies
1,528.00; Concrete Contracting
Miscellaneous Expenditure
1,995.00; Consuelto Stevens Fam-
ily Sales 52.00; Copycat Printing
Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure
170.60; Copycat Printing Inc Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 122.00;
Copycat Printing Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure 80.25; Cornhusker
Cleaning Supply. Supplies 99.63;
Country Meats Supplies 89.00;
CPI Supplies 6,729.55; Create
Event & Design Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 1,500.00 $
CTBook Holdings LLC Miscellaneous
Expenditure 103.00; Culligan Of Kearney
Miscellaneous Expenditure 42.00; Cul-
ligan Of Kearney Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 33.00; Culligan Of Kearney
Repairs & Maintenance Services 601.56;
Culligan Of Kearney Supplies 378.00;
Dan Schmidt Professional Services
125.00; Dan Schmidt Professional Ser-
vices 235.00; Daniel Derry/Full Field
Panoramics Miscellaneous Expenditure
2,450.00; Danielle Burkett Professional
Services 60.00; Dan's Sanitation Inc
Garbage 122.74; Dan's Sanitation Inc
Garbage 0.26; DAS State Accounting
Central Finance Purchased Service Tel-
ephone 232.49; Dawson Public Power
District Electricity 587.78; Dawson Public
Power District Electricity 1.24; Deb
Baumgartner Travel 42.56; Deborah
Merz Miscellaneous Expenditure 201.16;
Demco Inc AudioVisual Materials 212.13;
Demco Inc Library Referances 44.40;
Demco Inc Supplies 329.99; Demco Inc
Supplies 76.26; Demco Inc Supplies
85.56; Desirea Ann Salinas Professional
Services 150.00; Desiree John Travel
13.05; Desiree John Travel 12.60; De-
siree John Travel 19.49; Deterdings Sup-
plies 204.99; DHHS Licensure Unit Pro-
fessional Services 40.00; Dmilaco Sports
Fashions Miscellaneous Expenditure
568.75; Dmilaco Sports Fashions Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 276.00; Dmilaco
Sports Fashions Uniforms 162.00; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies 376.39; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies 39.96; Echo
Group Inc. Professional Services 23.82;
Echo Group Inc. Supplies 633.78;
Ecolab Inc. Supplies 330.00; Educational
Testing Service Professional Services
55.00; Eileen's Colossal Cookies Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 14.25; Elizabeth
Groneweg Miscellaneous Expenditure
72.00; Elizabeth Lindner Miscellaneous
Expenditure 14.00; Elkhorn South High
School Miscellaneous Expenditure
568.23; Elkhorn South High School Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 66.66; Embassy
SuitesLincoln Travel 86.52; Embassy
SuitesLincoln Travel 328.00; Eric J Man-
dernach Family Sales 59.80; Erin Small
Travel 60.00; ESU 10 Sped Tuition/-
Agencies 134.08; ESU 10 Sped Tuition/-
Agencies 3,558.38; ESU 10 Sped Tui-
tion/Agencies 1,520.42; ESU 10 Sped
Tuition/Agencies 1,958.62; ESU 10 Sped
Tuition/Agencies 1,416.34; ESU 10 Sped
Tuition/Agencies 434.88; ESU 10 Sped
Tuition/Agencies 592.28; ESU 3 Travel
20.00; ESU 3 Travel 20.00; ESU 6
Travel 55.00; ESU 6 Travel 55.00; ESU
Coordinating Council Ainsworth, NE Li-
brary Referances 5,230.32; Eustis Body
Shop Inc. Lexington Vehicle Repair
500.00; Farmers Union Coop Assn Vehi-
cle Gasoline 1,432.60; Farmers Union
Coop Assn Vehicle Gasoline 413.79; Fly-
leaf Publishing, LLC Supplies 304.95;
Gallup Lockbox Professional Services
399.85; Gallup Lockbox Supplies 899.55;
Garden City High School Dues and Fees
120.00; Garrett Tires & Treads Tires and
Parts 2,631.50; General Parts LLC Sup-
plies 589.14; Gilman Gear Supplies
182.50; Gilman Gear Supplies 182.50;
Grand Island Sr High School Dues and
Fees 270.00; Heartland Refrigeration
LLC Repairs & Maintenance Services
649.25; Heidy Boteo Professional Ser-
vices 60.00; Hershey High School Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 221.09; Hiland
Dairy Foods Food 23,775.63; Hobart
Sales & Service E.F. Incorporated Sup-
plies 473.76; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure 158.48;
Hobby Lobby Stores Inc Supplies 8.65;
Hobby Lobby Stores Inc Supplies
165.98; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc Sup-
plies 111.40; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc
Supplies 82.86; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc
Supplies 73.37; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc
Supplies 59.37; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc
Supplies 8.99; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc
Supplies 55.44; Hoehner Turf Irrigation
Miscellaneous Expenditure 975.35; Holi-
day Inn Kearney Miscellaneous Expend-
iture 17,187.91; Holmes Plumbing & Htg
Supplies 1,430.43; Hometown Leasing
Rentals of Equipment and Vehicles
8,700.24; HyVee Accounts Receivable
Food 188.81; HyVee Accounts Receiva-
ble Food 89.67; HyVee Accounts Receiv-
able Miscellaneous Expenditure 69.88;
HyVee Accounts Receivable Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 59.76; HyVee Accounts
Receivable Supplies 142.89; Instrumen-
talist Awards Miscellaneous Expenditure
261.00; Integrated Life Choices Pupil
Services 4,398.15; InterState Studio &
Publishing Co Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 311.80; InterState Studio & Publish-
ing Co Miscellaneous Expenditure
212.15 InterState Studio & Publishing
Co Miscellaneous Expenditure 466.11; J
W Pepper & Son Inc Supplies 19.96; J
W Pepper & Son Inc Supplies 288.48; J
W Pepper & Son Inc Supplies 346.51;
Jackie Arens Travel 21.39; Jake Jaeger
Professional Services 125.00; Jake Jae-
ger Professional Services 125.00; Janet
Brandt Travel 15.23; Janet Stephens
Professional Services 225.00; Jeana Pe-
terson Travel 69.33; Jesse Florang
Travel 87.25; Jessica Hoffman Profes-
sional Services 50.00; Jim Langin Pro-
fessional Services 125.00; Jim Langin
Professional Services 235.00; JJ and
Me, Inc Supplies 100.00; Jose Ramirez
Professional Services 80.00; Karen
Rhoads Family Sales 98.65; Kassi Rich-
ards Professional Services 60.00; Kate
Murphy Travel 80.75; Katelyn Butler
Travel 20.38; Kearney Ace Hardware
Supplies 15.76; Kearney Ag & Auto Re-
pair Inc Vehicle Repair 1,018.32; Kear-
ney Ag & Auto Repair Inc Vehicle Repair
2,933.99; Kearney Area Children's Mu-
seum Dues and Fees 616.32; Kearney
Booster Club Miscellaneous Expenditure
1,000.00; Kearney Crete & Block, Inc.
Miscellaneous Expenditure 85.75; Kear-
ney Hub Advertising 120.00; Kearney
Hub Advertising 922.17; Kearney Pub
SchFoundation Professional Services
13,414.59; Kearney Pub SchFoundation
Professional Services 9,605.38; Kearney
Tire & Auto Service Co Tires and Parts
587.72; Kearney Tire & Auto Service Co
Vehicle Repair 371.56; Kearney Winle-
ctric Co Supplies 23.10; Kearney Winne-
lson Supplies 2,824.10; Kearney Winne-
lson Supplies 199.74; Kelli Urbanek
Travel 59.20; Kelly Supply Co Supplies
1,204.94; Kennedy Berke Professional
Services 90.00; Kent Edwards Travel
231.14; KHS Band Boosters Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 1,917.00; Kidwell Pur-
chased Service Telephone 9,150.00; Ki-
wanis Youth Programs, Inc. Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 13.00; KPS Foundation
Miscellaneous Expenditure 3,000.00;
Kristina Williams Professional Services
50.00; Kyle Heilbrun Travel 30.35; Lake-
shore Lrng Materials Supplies 56.98;
Lakeshore Lrng Materials Supplies
2,335.87; Laminator.com Inc Supplies
112.46; Laurie Ann Ziems Professional
Services 210.00; Lerrin Rowe Miscella-
neous Expenditure 38.57; Lexington
High School Dues and Fees 30.00; Libbi
Harsh Travel 75.60; Liberty Hardwoods
Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure 212.55;
Liberty Hardwoods Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure 1,966.00; Lincoln North Star
High School Dues and Fees 80.00; Lin-
coln Northeast High School Dues and
Fees 100.00; Lincoln Pius X High School
Dues and Fees 190.00; Lincoln South-
east High School Dues and Fees 125.00;
Lisa A Martenson Travel 17.14; Lissa
Woodruff Miscellaneous Expenditure
596.65; Literacy Resources LLC Sup-
plies 2,090.49; Literacy Resources LLC
Textbooks 6,251.86; Lori Keller Travel
11.82; Lou's Sporting Goods Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 100.80; Lou's Sporting
Goods Miscellaneous Expenditure
3,018.70; Lou's Sporting Goods Uni-
forms 113.40; Lucky Luke LLC Miscella-
neous Expenditure 121.99; Macey Rae
Carpenter Professional Services 225.00;
Madeline Sorgea Professional Services
60.00; Maggie Lynn Heaton Professional
Services 142.50; Mailgun Technologies
Inc Technology Software 325.00;
Makayla Harmon Supplies 281.84;
Makayla Harmon Travel 130.15;
Makenzie Petersen Professional Ser-
vices 60.00; Mark A. Bowman Profes-
sional Services 75.00; Mary Skyler Fam-
ily Sales 491.90; Mary VanIngenSchade
Professional Services 60.00; Mary
VanIngenSchade Professional Services
60.00; Masters True Value Supplies
1,632.45; Masters True Value Tires and
Parts 350.00; Matheson Linweld Rentals
of Equipment and Vehicles 104.77;
Matheson Linweld Supplies 497.11;
Matheson Linweld Supplies 423.66; Mav-
erick Industries Inc Professional Services
909.50; McGraw Hill School Education
Holdings LL Supplies 89.36; McGrawHill
School Education Supplies 246.69; Mc-
GrawHill School Education Supplies
690.60; McKenna L. Hubbard Profes-
sional Services 90.00; McKenna Watson
Professional Services 90.00; Mead Lum-
ber Co Miscellaneous Expenditure
151.87; Megan Schmidt Travel 20.00;
Menards Kearney Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 1,807.56; Menards Kearney
Miscellaneous Expenditure 40.16; Men-
ards Kearney Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 300.48; Menards Kearney Miscella-
neous Expenditure 179.43; Menards
Kearney Supplies 14.41; Menards Kear-
ney Supplies 249.12; Menards Kearney
Supplies 88.22; Menards Kearney Sup-
plies 3,058.13; Menards Kearney Sup-
plies 113.26; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Food
4,500.41; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure 32.79; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Sup-
plies 37.95; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Supplies
929.96; Michelle DeVries Travel 15.29;
Midamerica Books Supplies 104.75; Mid-
way Chevrolet Tires and Parts 52.24;
Midwest Connect Miscellaneous Expend-
iture 89.75; Midwest Connect Miscella-
neous Expenditure 9.73; Midwest Con-
nect Miscellaneous Expenditure 61.04;
Midwest Connect Miscellaneous Expend-
iture 103.30; Midwest Connect Postage
9.90; Midwest Connect Postage 1.65;
Midwest Connect Postage 8.53; Midwest
Connect Postage 1.65; Midwest Connect
Postage 64.54; Midwest Connect Post-
age 235.16; Midwest Connect Postage
1.10; Midwest Connect Postage 24.20;
Midwest Connect Postage 9.35; Midwest
Connect Postage 5.81; Midwest Connect
Postage 64.02; Midwest Connect Post-
age 25.46; Midwest Connect Postage
92.41; Midwest Connect Postage 28.67;
Midwest Connect Postage 3.50; Midwest
Connect Supplies 24.94; Midwest Con-
nect Supplies 6.05; Midwest Connect
Supplies 14.80; Mindi Heese Travel
16.13; Mitch Olson Travel 14.28; Morris
Press & Office Supplies Advertising
264.50; Morris Press & Office Supplies
Miscellaneous Expenditure 529.50; MPS
Bedford Freeman & Worth Pub Text-
books 7,923.69; NAEA District 6 Agricul-
ture Education Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 70.00; NAEA District 6 Agriculture
Education Miscellaneous Expenditure
25.00 NASBNE Association of School
Boards Professional Services 973.52;
NASBNE Association of School Boards
Travel 65.00; NASBNE Association of
School Boards Travel 150.00; NASBNE
Association of School Boards Travel
65.00; NASBNE Association of School
Boards Travel 65.00; NASSP Dues and
Fees 400.00; National Geographic Part-
ners, LLC Supplies 58.00; NCS Pearson
Inc Supplies 479.20; NCSANebraska
Council of School Admin Dues and Fees
90.00; NCSANebraska Council of School
Admin Dues and Fees 195.00;
NCSANebraska Council of School Admin
Dues and Fees 90.00; NCSANebraska
Council of School Admin Travel 75.00;
NDE Early Childhood Training Center
Travel 85.00; Nebraska Central Equip-
ment Co Bus Acquistion 74,449.00; Ne-
braska Central Equipment Co Tires and
Parts 304.57; Nebraska Public Health
Envrmt Lab Professional Services 15.00;
Nebraska Public Power District Electric-
ity 61,135.88; Nebraska Public Power
District Miscellaneous Expenditure
292.54; Nebraska Public Power District
Miscellaneous Expenditure 164.83; Ne-
braska School Librarians Association
Travel 90.00; Nebraska Secretary of
State Miscellaneous Expenditure 30.00;
New Life Assembly Professional Ser-
vices 152.00; New Life Assembly Travel
124.00; Nicole Peterson Travel 21.62;
NIETOC Dues and Fees 750.00; Norfolk
High School Miscellaneous Expenditure
391.52; North Platte High School Dues
and Fees 155.00; Northwest Electric LLC
Repairs & Maintenance Services 214.86;
Northwestern Energy Natural Gas
12,400.39; Novus Windshield Repair Ve-
hicle Repair 40.00; NSAA Miscellaneous
Expenditure 354.90; NSAA Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 682.88; NSAA Miscella-
neous Expenditure 1,085.34; NSAA Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 470.75; NSAA
Miscellaneous Expenditure 769.96;
NSAA Miscellaneous Expenditure 91.66;
OaklandCraig High School Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 67.81; Office Depot Inc
Supplies 76.76;O'Keefe Elevator Co Pro-
fessional Services 849.06; Omaha Cen-
tral High School Dues and Fees 125.00;
Omaha Music Therapy LLC Pupil Ser-
vices 696.00; Omaha Westside High
School Dues and Fees 95.00; Omaha
World Herald Advertising 3,398.32; One
Source Dues and Fees 15.00; One
Source Professional Services 417.10;
Paige Garringer Travel 93.58;
PANOGOLD Baking Co. Food 3,799.22;
PC Parts Plus, LLC Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services 1,120.68; Peak Interests
LLC Food 3,144.00; PEP CO, Inc. Pro-
fessional Services 650.00; PEP CO, Inc.
Professional Services 1,240.00; Perry
Guthery Haasa & Gessford PC LLO Con-
tracted Legal Services 600.00; Platte
Valley Communications Repairs & Main-
tenance Services 742.05; Platte Valley
Communications Supplies 2,379.50;
Platte Valley Communications Tires and
Parts 6.50; Prairie View Roofing & De-
velopment LLC Repairs & Maintenance
Services 1,854.00; Project Search,
CCHMC Travel 250.00; Radio Engineer-
ing Industries Other Equipment
46,152.00; Really Good Stuff Inc Sup-
plies 251.56; Regal Awards Inc Miscella-
neous Expenditure 504.00; Rena
Arredondo Professional Services 90.00;
RevTrak Supplies 19.95; Rhonda Mose-
ley Travel 32.31; Robin Bennett Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 89.25; Samantha
Halliwell Professional Services 82.50;
Samson Equipment Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure 900.00; Sara Chap-
manGomez Miscellaneous Expenditure
228.65; Sara ChapmanGomez Travel
150.19; Sara Langan Travel 19.54; Sara
Langan Travel 19.54; Sarah Plonkey
Travel 4.54; Savanna Renee Snyder
Professional Services 90.00; Sayler
Screenprinting Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 160.00; Sayler Screenprinting Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 954.00; Scholas-
tic Miscellaneous Expenditure 87.50;
Scholastic Miscellaneous Expenditure
76.00; Scholastic Book Fairs Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 3,478.00; Scholastic
Book Fairs Miscellaneous Expenditure
7,487.43; Scholastic Magazines Inc.
Supplies 420.26; Scholastic Magazines
Inc. Supplies 233.48; School Nurse Sup-
ply Inc Supplies 806.00; School Nurse
Supply Inc Supplies 898.00; School
Nurse Supply Inc Supplies 30.00; School
Nutrition Association Dues and Fees
578.00; School Specialty Inc Supplies
87.27; Shane Labenz Professional Ser-
vices 160.00; Shelby Riedel Mileage
Paid to Parents 293.89; SherwinWilliams
Supplies 42.32; SherwinWilliams Sup-
plies 135.27; SherwinWilliams Supplies
135.25; Shiffler Equipment Sales Inc
OHIO Supplies 357.84; Sidney High
School Miscellaneous Expenditure
90.92; Sidney High School Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 25.00; Sign Center Inc.
Professional Services 181.35; Skyler
Krull Professional Services 60.00; Smil-
ing Faces Academy, Inc. Professional
Services 1,486.00; Smiling Faces Acad-
emy, Inc. Travel 445.00; SpartanNash
Family Fresh Supplies 63.54; Stelling
Brass & Winds Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 681.00; Stelling Brass & Winds Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 912.10; Stelling
Brass & Winds Supplies 224.00; Sterling
Computers Technology Software
9,074.41; Sterling Computers Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware 3,756.64; Steve
Barth Miscellaneous Expenditure 750.00;
Striv AV, LLC Miscellaneous Expenditure
1,051.95; Sunbelt Rentals Rentals of
Equipment and Vehicles 651.28; Sup-
plyWorks Repairs & Maintenance Ser-
vices 479.50; SupplyWorks Supplies
2,638.26; SupplyWorks Supplies 99.15;
Tatum Vondra Professional Services
60.00; Taylor Miigerl Professional Ser-
vices 405.00; Taylor Miigerl Travel
30.00; Terri Meier Professional Services
50.00; The Big Rack Shack Supplies
652.96; The Filter Shop Inc Supplies
318.46; TimeClock Plus LLC
DataProcessing and Coding Services
19,800.00; Timothy S Higgins Profes-
sional Services 275.00; Timothy S Hig-
gins Professional Services 125.00; Trac-
tor Supply Co. Supplies 2,599.68; Tracy
McCoy Travel 12.49; Tri County High
School Miscellaneous Expenditure
277.19; TriCounty Glass Inc Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 5,250.00; TriCounty
Glass Inc Repairs & Maintenance Ser-
vices 325.01; Trisha Abels Travel 26.21;
Tyler Technologies Inc Professional Ser-
vices 24,313.04; Tyler Wong Profes-
sional Services 60.00; UNICO Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 340.00;
UNL ASD Network Supplies
200.00; UNL ASD Network Travel
200.00; UNL ASD Network Travel
100.00; UNL ASD Network Travel
1,030.00; UNL ASD Network
Travel 300.00; UNL ASD Network
Travel 200.00; UNL ASD Network
Travel 800.00; UNL ASD Network
Travel 200.00; UNL Career Dept of
Ag Miscellaneous Expenditure
222.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Advertising 2,168.40; US
Bank Cardmember Service Dues
and Fees 3.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees 50.72; US Bank Cardmember
Service Dues and Fees 46.38; US
Bank Cardmember Service In-
structional Materials 1.27; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 261.63 $
US Bank Cardmember Service
Miscellaneous Expenditure
1,200.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
240.97; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
561.50; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
261.75; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
74.06; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
91.69; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
99.74; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
362.10; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
1,099.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Professional Services
606.35; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies 177.67; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
89.18; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies 514.75; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
144.95; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies 30.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
270.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies 164.78; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
164.77; US Bank Cardmember
Service Technology Software
249.95; US Bank Cardmember
Service TechnologyRelated Repairs
and Maintenance 795.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Transporta-
tion Charges 170.27; US Bank
Cardmember Service Transporta-
tion Charges 126.22; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
631.32; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel 2,970.00; US Foods
Inc Food 16,708.73; Verdis Group
LLC Professional Services
3,500.00; Vernon Library Supplies,
Inc. Supplies 152.87; Vocabulary
Spelling City Technology Software
108.00; Von Alavi Professional Ser-
vices 240.00; Von Alavi Profes-
sional Services 80.00; W.T. Cox
Subscriptions Periodicals 126.28;
Walmart Community BRC Supplies
764.52; Walmart Community BRC
Supplies 2,236.04; Wendy Deyo
Supplies 50.00; West Music Com-
pany Miscellaneous Expenditure
105.35; Wordware Inc. Technology
Software 4,625.52; Yandas Music
Miscellaneous Expenditure 302.08;
Yandas Music Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 4,000.00; Yandas Music
Miscellaneous Expenditure
3,528.00; Yandas Music Miscella-
neous Expenditure 415.38; Yandas
Music Miscellaneous Expenditure
238.00; Yandas Music Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 80.00; Yandas
Music Supplies 91.96; Yandas Mu-
sic Textbooks Consumables 90.00;
Zach Markussen Professional Ser-
vices 60.00;
SPECIAL BUILDING FUND
CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR APRIL
2021
DESCRIPTION VENDOR AMOUNT
Bamford Inc Building Acquitions
and Improvements 355.00; BD
Construction Building Acquitions
and Improvements 141,376.44;
WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
34,980.48
NOTICE OF CREATION OF
PAVING IMPROVEMENT
DISTRICT
NO. 2021-005
ORDINANCE NO. 8480
Notice is hereby given that the
President and Council of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-
nance No. 8480 created Paving Im-
provement District No. 2021-005
which shall consist of the following
described real estate, to-wit: the
West 50-feet of Lot 1 and Lot 2 as
well as the South 32-feet of the
East 90-feet of Lot 2, all of Lots 3
and 4, the West 60-feet of Lots 5
and 6, the East 50-feet of Lots 7
and 8, the South Half of the East
50-feet of Lot 9, all of the North half
of Lot 9 and the South half of Lot
10, the East 50-feet of the North
half of Lot 10 and the East 50-feet
of Lots 11 and 12 , all in Block 6,
Ashland Addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
The street to be improved in said
district by paving, curbing, drain-
ing, including storm sewers, and in-
cidental work is all of an alley lying
between 7th Avenue and 8th Ave-
nue, running north to south from
23rd Street and to 22nd Street, and
including all lots and lands abutting
thereon, all in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
If the owners of record title rep-
resenting more than fifty percent
(50%) of the front footage of the
property abutting any continuous
or extended street, cul-de-sac or
alley of the district and who were
such owners at the time the ordi-
nance creating such district was
published, shall file with the City
Clerk within twenty (20) days of the
first publication of this Notice writ-
ten objections to the improvements
of said district, said work shall not
be done in said district under said
ordinance and said ordinance shall
be repealed. If objections are not
filed against said district in such
time and manner, the President and
Council shall forthwith proceed to
construct the improvements.
The public is also hereby notified
that Paving Improvement District
No. 2021-005, created by Ordi-
nance No. 8480 is subject to lim-
ited referendum for a period of
thirty (30) days after the first publi-
cation of this Notice and that, after
the expiration of said thirty (30)
days, Paving Improvement District
No. 2021-005 and any measures
related to it, will not be subject to
any further right of referendum.
This Notice is first published on
April 16, 2021.
Copies of Ordinance No. 8480,
as published in pamphlet form by
authority of the City Council, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Elizabeth Hume
Matthiessen, Deceased
Estate No. PR 21-39
Notice is hereby given that on
April 5, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Jean M.
Anderson, 1814 W. 50th St., Kear-
ney, NE 68845, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before the 9th day of June, 2021,
or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the County
Court
Address of County Court:
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Luke M. Simpson, #24448
Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak,
L.L.C.
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH M.
FEESE, DECEASED
Case No. PR21-40
Notice is hereby given that on
April 6, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Richard
Moon, whose address is 3903 Lin-
den Drive, Kearney, NE 68847, was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as personal representative of
this estate. Creditors of this estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before June 9, 2021, or be
forever barrred.
Clerk Magistrate of the County
Court
Buffalo County Court
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The Central Nebraska Public
Power and Irrigation District (herei-
nafter called "Central") desires to
receive sealed bids to complete the
following proposed work:
GROUP 21-8
PREPARATION AND COATING
OF THE KINGSLEY DAM
STRUCTURES
Said bids must be prepared in
DUPLICATE on bid forms supplied
by Central and must be filed in the
Office of Central's Purchasing
Agent at 415 Lincoln Street, HOL-
DREGE, NEBRASKA, not later than
10 AM, local time, April 29, 2021 at
which time all bids will be publicly
opened and read aloud in the pres-
ence of bidders and their repre-
sentatives. Acceptance of a bid by
Central's Board of Directors will
constitute the contract between the
parties and which contract shall
consist of the documents as de-
tailed in the Instructions to Bidders.
Copies of the Instructions to Bid-
ders, Bid Forms and Specifications
may be obtained at Central's office
at 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege,
Nebraska or by contacting Cen-
tral's Purchasing Agent at (308)
995-3548, or by mail at P.O. Box
740, Holdrege, NE 68949-0740, or
by email at
Bids may not be withdrawn after
10 AM, local time, April 29, 2021,
and no bids will be considered that
are delivered to the Purchasing
Agent after said time.
The contract will be awarded on
the basis of the lowest and best
bids, provided the bids are reason-
able and it is in Central's interest to
accept, as may be determined by
Central's Board of Directors. Cen-
tral, however, reserves the right to
reject any or all bids and to waive
any provisions, requirements,
specifications or formalities, or in-
formalities, in bids received, all as
determined by Central's Board of
Directors.
THE CENTRAL NEBRASKA
PUBLIC POWER AND
IRRIGATION DISTIRCT
Robert Dahlgren, Secretary
David Rowe, President
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act, Dads Labs, L.L.C., a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, hereby gives its notice of the
following Amendment to Certificate
of Organization as of March 22,
2021:
1. The name of the Company
shall be: Halfmarble, LLC
2. The principal place of business
and designated office shall be:
530 S. 13TH ST. STE 100
Lincoln, NE 68508
3. The address of the registered
agent shall be:
Northwest Registered Agent
Service, Inc.
530 S. 13TH ST. STE 100
Lincoln, NE 68508
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF JAMES GREGORY
BRANDT, SR., DECEASED
Case No. PR21-44
Notice is hereby given that on
April 12, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that James
Gregory Brandt, Jr., whose address
is 1606 8th Avenue, Kearney, NE
68845 and Lucas C. Brandt, whose
address is 315 East 29th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847, were informally
appointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal corepresentatives of this es-
tate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before June 16, 2021, or be for-
ever barred.
Clerk Magistrate of the County
Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of JOLEEN E. HICKEN
Case No. PR21-34
Notice is hereby given that on
March 26, 2021, in the County
Court of BUFFALO County, Ne-
braska, the Registrar issued a writ-
ten statement of Informal Probate
of Will of said Deceased and that
Norman L. Hicken, whose address
is 11 Birchwood Dr Kearney, NE
68845 has been appointed Per-
sonal Representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before June 2, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk of the County Court
Conrad F. Connealy #25739
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN
WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848-1918
(308) 234-1918
Attorney for Applicant
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of KIMBERLY K.
SODERHOLM, Deceased
Estate No. PR2 21-42
Notice is hereby given that on the
9 day of April, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraksa,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Thomas
A. Soderholm of 4819 Ave L Place,
Kearney, NE 68847 was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before June 16, 2021 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
County Court of Buffalo County
1512 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Beverly Bogle Louthan (Bar I.D.
#19012)
Beverly Bogle Louthan, P.C.
507 Smith Avenue
P.O. Box 325
Elwood, NE 68937
Tel: 308-785-2550
Fax: 308-785-2852
Email: blouthan@
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of ROSA H. DIAZ, Deceased
Estate No. PR21-36
Notice is hereby given that on
March 30, 2021 in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a Written
Statement of Informal Probate and
Will of said Deceased and that
GOLANDA BORREGO, whose ad-
dress is 3155 Dove Hill Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845 has been ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
this estate. Creditors must file their
claims with this Court on or before
June 2, 2021, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk of the County Court
James R. Ganz, Jr.
GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 895
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895
GANZ LAW OFFICE, P.C.,
L.L.O.
P.O. BOX 895
KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NPDSJP, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
NPSDJP, LLC, a Nebraska limited
liability company, is organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with its initial registered of-
fice and designated office at 416
West 48th Street, Suite 32, Kear-
ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for
service of process is James R.
Ganz, Jr., 416 West 48th Street,
Suite 32, Kearney, NE 68845. The
general nature of the business is to
engage in and to do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of Nebraska, including but
not limited to the power to pur-
chase, sell, own, construct, de-
velop, operate, lease, manage, fi-
nance, refinance and otherwise
deal with real estate and personal
property of all kinds and interests
therein, and for all other purposes
authorized by law, to the same ex-
tent as natural persons might or
could do. The limited liability com-
pany was formed on April 5, 2021
and will continue for a perpetual
period of duration. Its affairs shall
be conducted by its members pur-
suant to the Certificate of Organi-
zation and Operating Agreement
duly adopted by the Company.
James R. Ganz, Jr.,
Organizer
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, April 13, 2021, the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8477 rezoning
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District RR-1, Rural Resi-
dential District (Rural Standards) for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 8, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of
Antelope Avenue and North of
92nd Street)
Ordinance No. 8478 vacating Lot
1, Block Two, Stoneridge Eighth
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Ordinance No. 8479 rezoning
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District R-1, Urban Residen-
tial Single-Family District (Low
Density) for property described as
a tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 24, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(North of Eastbrooke Drive and Av-
enue K and East of Stoneridge
Lake).
Ordinance No. 8480 creating
Paving Improvement District No.
2021-005 for an alley lying between
7th Avenue and 8th Avenue, runn-
ing north to south from 23rd Street
and to 22nd Street.
Ordinance No. 8481 repealing
Ordinance No. 8467 and amend
the Salary Ordinance reflecting the
reclassifications of certain posi-
tions.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Ronald J. Fitzgerald,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR 20-81
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for Complete
Settlement, probate of will, and de-
termination of heirs have been filed
and is set for hearing in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
located at Kearney, Nebraska on
May 12, 2021 at 3:30 P.M.
Eric J. Fitzgerald
Personal Representative
Mark L. Eurek, #15554
The Law Office of Eurek & Peterson
L.L.C.
611 O Street P O Box 310
Loup City, NE 68853
308-745-0720
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Sears
Spine & Sport, LLC has been or-
ganized as a professional limited-
liability company under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The designated of-
fice of the Company is 4715 2nd
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The Registered Agent of the Com-
pany is Collin Sears, 1502 12th Av-
enue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The Company's members, manag-
ers, professional employees and
agents are licensed or otherwise le-
gally authorized to render services
related to providing chiropractic
care in the State of Nebraska. The
Company was formed on January
21, 2021.
NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$1,560 U.S. CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, C.R., John Doe and
Jane Doe, real names unknown,
and anyone else claiming any right
or interest in and to the following
described property:
$1,560 U.S. CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on March 26, 2021, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject currency is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on June 1, 2021 at
3:00 p.m., before the Honorable
John Marsh, District Judge. Any
party claiming any right or interest
in the above-described seized
property shall appear and file an
Answer or Demurrer with the Dis-
trict Court Clerk of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, on or before Monday,
April 25, 2021, or be forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SWEETWATER RETAIL, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Sweetwater Retail, L.L.C. (hereina-
fter referred to as "the Company")
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street and
mailing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 27240
Sweetwater Road, Pleasanton, Ne-
braska 68866. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Ronald R. Cruise, whose street
and mailing address and post of-
fice box number is 27240 Sweet-
water Road, Pleasanton, Nebraska
68866.
Dated: March 15, 2021. Brian R. Symington, Organizer
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY BUFFALO
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of VERA ANN BACHKORA,
Deceased
Estate No. Pr21-32
Notice is hereby given that on
March 25, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a Written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
CAROL ANN HARRIS, whose ad-
dress is 401 Chimney Rock Drive,
Weaverville, NC 28787 has been
appointed Personal Representative
of this estate. Creditors of this es-
tate must file their claims with this
Court on or before June 2, 2021, or
be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzalez,
Clerk of the County Court
Janes R. Ganz, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 895
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895